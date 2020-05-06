Implementation of operational excellence through lean thinking

As part of implementation of operational excellence, Seven Steps uses Lean Thinking. Lean has origin from Toyota, Japan with original name of TPS – Also called Toyota Production System.



Even though the roots of Lean is from manufacturing background and particularly automobile manufacturing, it is successfully adopted as key methodology beyond automobiles and works beyond Toyota and Japan.



Lean in Services, Lean Hospitals, Lean Retail, Lean Construction, Lean IT, Lean Government reflect wide application of Lean thinking across multiple sectors. Those who have deployed Operational Excellence through Lean Thinking have realized Productivity improvement, Quality improvement, Cost reduction, Improved Delivery through reduced lead times, improved morale of people and improved work place organisation & safety.