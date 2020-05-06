Successfully reported this slideshow.
As part of implementation of operational excellence, Seven Steps uses Lean Thinking. Lean has origin from Toyota, Japan with original name of TPS – Also called Toyota Production System.

Even though the roots of Lean is from manufacturing background and particularly automobile manufacturing, it is successfully adopted as key methodology beyond automobiles and works beyond Toyota and Japan.

Lean in Services, Lean Hospitals, Lean Retail, Lean Construction, Lean IT, Lean Government reflect wide application of Lean thinking across multiple sectors. Those who have deployed Operational Excellence through Lean Thinking have realized Productivity improvement, Quality improvement, Cost reduction, Improved Delivery through reduced lead times, improved morale of people and improved work place organisation & safety.

Implementation of operational excellence through lean thinking

  1. 1. Implementation of Operational Excellence through Lean Thinking Lean thinking – Manufacturing, Services, Retail, Construction, Information Technology As part of implementation of operational excellence, Seven Steps uses Lean Thinking. Lean has origin from Toyota, Japan with original name of TPS – Also called Toyota Production System.
  2. 2. Even though the roots of Lean is from manufacturing background and particularly automobile manufacturing, it is successfully adopted as key methodology beyond automobiles and works beyond Toyota and Japan. Lean in Services, Lean Hospitals, Lean Retail, Lean Construction, Lean IT, Lean Government reflect wide application of Lean thinking across multiple sectors. Those who have deployed Operational Excellence through Lean Thinking have realized Productivity improvement, Quality improvement, Cost reduction, Improved Delivery through reduced lead times, improved morale of people and improved work place organisation & safety. Team Seven Steps have wide implementation experience in deploying Lean thinking across industry sectors. If you are looking for improving your organisation performance to higher levels, it is right time to consider operational excellence deployment. Seven Steps will be glad to provide you support in steering this journey with more ease and effectiveness. Examples of results achieved by our customers • Reduction of order backlog from 1500 orders to ZERO in six months using lean approach • Realization of Business goals using Hoshin- Kanri Process • Reduction of manufacturing Lead-time by 50 % • Sales improvement by 200 % • Improvement of Customer Satisfaction Score by 35 % • Improvement of Warehouse Efficiency by 100 % using lean methods • Reduction of tool changeover time by 50 % using SMED concept • Breakdown reduction by 90 % using TPM approach • More than 5000 Kaizens most of them from front line employees • Productivity improvement 100 % • Inventory Reduction by 50 % using lean and TOC methods • 4 National level recognitions • Customer appreciation – Visual Factory Benefits of Lean thinking in manufacturing operations. • Improving Ontime in Full Delivery performance (OTIF) • Reduction of Cost of Poor Quality (COPQ) • Improved morale and safety at work place • Reduction of backlog orders.
  3. 3. • Reduction in cost of manufacturing through improved efficiency • Increased capacity Some of the tools associated with Lean thinking which are used in meeting above objectives are: Applied 5S, Value Stream Mapping and design, Kanban, Pull system, Load levelling, Supermarkets, Point of use storage, Just in time, SMED or QCO, Bottleneck management Benefits of Lean thinking in services • Improving Ontime fulfilment. • Improve responsiveness. • Reduction of Cost of Poor Quality (COPQ) • Improved morale and safety at work place • Reduction of backlog orders. • Improved work efficiency. • Increased capacity

