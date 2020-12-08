Guia para hacer una instalacion limpia de w10 desade cero

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Hoy te vamos a ense�ar c�mo hacer una instalaci�n limpia de Windows 10 desde cero. De esta manera, si ya tienes Windows 10 podr�s hacer el equivalente a formatear y reinstalar para empezar de cero con tu sistema operativo. Todo ello lo podr�s hacer desde las opciones del propio sistema operativo sin complicarte la vida. Este m�todo es ideal sobre todo para dos casos. Primero, para cuando compras un nuevo ordenador y consideras que el fabricante te ha metido demasiadas aplicaciones preinstaladas que no necesitas utilizar. Y segundo para cuando llevas ya unos meses o a�os y consideras que has acumulado tan cantidad de errores o datos inservibles en tu ordenador que necesitas resetear tu sistema operativo. Es importante que por si acaso, si hay algunos archivos o documentos que quieras conservar hagas copias de seguridad antes de iniciar el proceso. Con �l podr�s limpiar todos tus discos duros para tener un Windows limpio y reci�n instalado, o sea que perder�s cualquier cosa que haya en ellos. Es importante por lo tanto tomarte un tiempo para pasar cosas a un USB o disco duro externo. Instalaci�n limpia desde el propio Windows 10 Como decimos, Windows 10 tiene su propia herramienta para resetear el sistema operativo. Para llegar a ella entra en
  2. 2. el panel de Configuraci�n de Windows con el icono de la rueda dentada del men� de inicio, y una vez dentro pulsa sobre la opci�n Actualizaci�n y seguridad para entrar en las opciones de Windows Update. Una vez en el men� de Actualizaci�n y seguridad, en la columna izquierda elige la secci�n Recuperaci�n. Una vez dentro, ver�s que te aparece la opci�n Restablecer este PC**, que es la que tienes que elegir para reiniciar Windows 10 emulando una instalaci�n limpia desde cero. Para empezar el proceso de configuraci�n de la instalaci�n pulsa en *Comenzar. Cuando comienzas el proceso, antes de proceder tendr�s que elegir un par de opciones en un men�. La primera es si quieres mantener tus archivos de configuraci�n y aplicaciones o quitarlo todo. Para hacer una instalaci�n limpia debes elegir Quitar todo, porque si no te
  3. 3. quedar�s como estabas, con todas las aplicaciones aunque solucionando cualquier error interno que pudieras tener. La segunda opci�n ya s� que depende de ti, ya que puedes elegir si formatear todas tus unidades de almacenamiento o s�lo en la que tienes Windows 10. En el caso de que tengas un disco duro a parte con fotos, m�sica y otros archivos puedes conservarlo al pulsar Solo la unidad donde est� instalado Windows, y si quieres que todo quede limpio por completo pulsa la opci�n Todas las unidades. En el caso de que hayas elegido la opci�n de quitar los archivos de todas las unidades, el sistema tambi�n te preguntar� c�mo quieres proceder. Podr�s elegir entre hacer un borrado simple de la unidad con la opci�n Solo quitar los archivos, pero tambi�n podr�s elegir Quitar archivos y limpiar unidad para hacer un formateo m�s
  4. 4. a fondo e impedir que los viejos archivos puedan recuperarse. Eso s�, con este segundo m�todo puedes tardar bastante m�s en realizar la instalaci�n. Instalaci�n limpia desde Windows anteriores Microsoft tambi�n pone a tu disposici�n una herramienta para actualizar a Windows 10 desde otras versiones del sistema operativo. Para conseguirla entra en su p�gina web y pulsa el bot�n azul de Descargar ahora la herramienta. Al hacerlo te bajar�s el archivo MediaCreationTool.exe. Haz doble click sobre este archivo al finalizar la descarga.
  5. 5. La aplicaci�n te mostrar� una pantalla de espera con el mensaje Realizando algunos preparativos, y despu�s te mostrar� los t�rminos de licencia para que pulses el bot�n Aceptar. Cargar� de nuevo y llegar�s a la pantalla que ves en la captura, en la que debes elegir la opci�n Crear medios de instalaci�n para crear un USB con los archivos de instalaci�n de Windows 10 y pulsar en el bot�n Siguiente. Ahora llegar�s a la pantalla en la que podr�s elegir el idioma, edici�n y arquitectura de la versi�n de Windows que quieres instalar a trav�s de tu USB. Por defecto te elegir� las mejores opciones dependiendo de tu ordenador, que en mi caso son Espa�ol, Windows 10 y 64 bits, pero en el caso de que necesites cambiar uno de los elementos puedes hacerlo deseleccionando la casilla de Usa las opciones recomendadas para este equipo. Cuando termines pulsa en Siguiente.
  6. 6. A continuaci�n podr�s elegir entre crear una unidad flash USB directamente o bajarte el archivo ISO para poder crearla t� en el USB que quieras m�s tarde. Para hacerlo m�s f�cil, si tienes un USB libre a mano elige la opci�n Unidad flash USB y pulsa Siguiente para continuar con el proceso. Ahora llegar�s a la �ltima pantalla, en la que tendr�s que seleccionar cual es el USB en el que quieres volcar el instalador de Windows y pulsar Siguiente. Al hacerlo iniciar�s el proceso de creaci�n del USB, en el que la aplicaci�n primero descargar� Windows 10 y luego lo llevar� al USB. Este proceso puede durar m�s o menos tiempo dependiendo de tu conexi�n. Cuando termines te dir� que tu unidad est� lista, y tras pulsar Finalizar podr�s empezar a utilizarla.
  7. 7. Una vez que terminado el proceso anterior, entre en el explorador de archivos y accede al USB donde has realizado la instalaci�n. En �l ver�s que hay un archivo setup.exe, ejec�talo para iniciar el proceso de instalaci�n de Windows 10. Al ejecutar el programa, primero te va a preguntar si quieres actualizar Windows 10, por lo menos en el caso de que lo hagas desde ese sistema. En ese caso elige No en este momento y pulsa Siguiente para entrar autom�ticamente en el proceso de instalaci�n de Windows 10.
  8. 8. Llegar�s entonces a la pantalla Listo para instalar, en la que por defecto tendr�s activada la opci�n de instalar Windows 10 y Conservar los archivos personales y las aplicaciones. Esta �ltima opci�n la tienes que deshabilitar para hacer una instalaci�n limpia, o sea que tendr�s que pulsar en el enlace Cambiar los elementos que se van a conservar que aparece en peque�o debajo de ella. Te dar� varias opciones para elegir qu� tipo de archivos quieres conservar. Si est�s aqu� es porque quieres hacer una instalaci�n completamente limpia, un reinicio absoluto, o sea que elige la opci�n Nada y pulsa en Siguiente.
  9. 9. El instalador se tomar� unos segundos para calcular los cambios que le has pedido, y luego volver�s de nuevo a la pantalla Listo para instalar. Ahora ver�s que adem�s de la opci�n de Windows 10 tambi�n tendr�s seleccionada la de No mantener nada. Eso significa que ya est�s preparado, o sea que pulsa el bot�n Instalar para iniciar el proceso y deja que el ordenador trabaje.

