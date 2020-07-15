Successfully reported this slideshow.
THE ANATOMY OF A BILLION DOLLAR HAILSTORM By Julian Brimelow and Sudesh Boodoo 26 June 2020 Julian.Brimelow@Canada.ca Cand...
OVERVIEW • Background on Canada’s “Hail Alley”. • Information on hailstorms in this area. • How rare was this event? • Imp...
HAIL ALLEY • Region between Edmonton and High River known for damaging hailstorms. • Most active region for hail is betwee...
HAIL ALLEY: TYPICAL SEVERE HAILSTORM CONDITIONS • Conditions preceding hailstorm formation in this region are well documen...
CALGARY: GROWTH AND HAILSTORMS • Area is no stranger to damaging hailstorms. Previous storms: • 28 July 1981 ($150 million...
CONTEXT Pentad data for days with > 5 cm hail in the vicinity of Calgary for 1978-2019 Hail days over the AHP between 1957...
• Impact energy of hail scales with D4. • European research found that hail damage increases significantly when its diamet...
SUMMARY OF 13 JUNE 2020 STORM • The storm developed over south-central Calgary near 0025Z June 14, and rapidly intensified...
THE HAIL
THE HAILSTORM WxKenYYC 7:44 am5:31 pm6:37 pm6:58 pmMelanie Brown
IMPACTS FROM HAIL Tom RossSaif Kaisar Stevieiss
IMPACTS FROM HAIL Autumn Barnes
IMPACTS FROM RAIN • Stations at Calgary Int’l reported 60 mm. • Daily record for June is 79 mm in 1932. • NE of Calgary, t...
THE BIG PICTURE: ANTECEDENT CONDITIONS
CONTINUED
PROFILES AND HODOGRAPHS: CALGARY • MLCAPE = 1360 to 2240 J kg-1 • 0-6 BWD = 45-50 knots • SRH3 = 110 to145 m2 s-2 • SR flo...
PROFILES AND HODOGRAPHS: BROOKS/DUCHESS • MLCAPE = 1528 to 1971 J kg-1 • 0-6 BWD = 45 to 55 knots • SRH3 = 140 to 240 m2 s...
MAXIMUM MESH MAP
STORM EVOLUTION: CALGARY
CROSS-SECTIONS
PARCA
GPM DATA
BROOKS/DUCHESS STORM
BROOKS/DUCHESS CONTINUED
SUMMARY • The storm developed over south-central Calgary near 0025Z, and rapidly intensified in the next 15-20 minutes to ...
THANKS • Dan Kulak (ECCC) • Randy Chase (GPM data) • Pivotal Weather and College du Page Thank You – Merci Beaucoup
On June 26, 2020, ICLR conducted a special webinar on the June 13, 2020 Southern Alberta storm. On the evening of Saturday, June 13, 2020, large swaths of southern Alberta, including portions of Calgary, where hit with high winds, torrential rain and tennis ball-sized hail. ICLR estimates that the hailstorm could very well be the costliest hail event in Canadian insurance history, surpassing the $580 million in insured damage caused by the August 7, 2014 hailstorm in Airdrie, Alberta. In this session, presenters discussed the meteorology of the event (what happened, when, why and how); the damage, as experienced by insurance adjusters responding to storm claims, and the impacts of hail on structures, including a look at building material performance, damage thresholds and damage mitigation.

Presentations include:

The anatomy of a billion dollar hailstorm
Dr. Julian Brimelow, Physical Sciences Specialist, Applied Environmental Prediction Science, Prairie & Northern Region, Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Boots on the ground: The adjusters’ view
Glenn Smith, Head of Global Catastrophe Logistics, CRU Group.

Calgary Hailstorm: Exposing our vulnerability to hail & where do we go from here?
Dr. Ian Giammanco, Lead Research Meteorologist and Senior Director for Product Design, Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety (IBHS).

  1. 1. THE ANATOMY OF A BILLION DOLLAR HAILSTORM By Julian Brimelow and Sudesh Boodoo 26 June 2020 Julian.Brimelow@Canada.ca Candeena Langen
  2. 2. OVERVIEW • Background on Canada’s “Hail Alley”. • Information on hailstorms in this area. • How rare was this event? • Impacts of the 2020 hailstorm. • Antecedent atmospheric conditions. • Atmospheric profiles. • Overview of reflectivity and Doppler products. • Introduction of PARCA. • Comparison with GPM overpass. • Brooks/Duchess hailstorm. • Summary. Tyler Clowes
  3. 3. HAIL ALLEY • Region between Edmonton and High River known for damaging hailstorms. • Most active region for hail is between Red Deer and Calgary. • High incidence of thunderstorms and atmospheric conditions favoring hailstorms. • Storms typically develop over the foothills and intensify as they move eastwards. • Area has a relatively high population density and also extensive agriculture. • Short but intense severe storm season from mid June through late August. • Former study area of the Alberta Hail Project. Kochtubajda & Burrows (in prep.) Lightning Days (1999-2018)
  4. 4. HAIL ALLEY: TYPICAL SEVERE HAILSTORM CONDITIONS • Conditions preceding hailstorm formation in this region are well documented. • Warming during morning and afternoon. • Upslope flow in low levels, drawing moisture against foothills. • Approaching upper-air trough with strong mid- and upper-level SW’ly to W’ly flow. • Result: steep lapse rates, instability, vertical wind shear, convergence along orography to trigger storms. • Storms typically intensify as they move off the foothills into deeper moisture.
  5. 5. CALGARY: GROWTH AND HAILSTORMS • Area is no stranger to damaging hailstorms. Previous storms: • 28 July 1981 ($150 million) • 7 September 1991 ($342 million) • 12 July 2010 ($400 million) • Similar to other hail-prone areas (e.g., Denver), Calgary has experienced rapid growth in recent decades (since 1996 1.4 to 3.7%). • Population for Red Deer, Airdrie, Calgary and Okotoks is ~1.5 million. • Rapid urban growth and marked urban sprawl. Monthly housing starts in Calgary since 1948
  6. 6. CONTEXT Pentad data for days with > 5 cm hail in the vicinity of Calgary for 1978-2019 Hail days over the AHP between 1957 and 1973 (Wojtiw 1975)
  7. 7. • Impact energy of hail scales with D4. • European research found that hail damage increases significantly when its diameter exceeds 3 to 4 cm. • For diameters beyond 5 cm, even more serious impacts to vehicles and houses. • The amount of hail is also critical. Hail has a density of ~900 kg m-3, so its weight can inflict damage. • Consequently, damage potential is a function of the size and amount of hail, N*D4. • Did the storm produce copious amounts of small hail or small amounts of large hail? • Winds are also a major factor. • For a 5-cm stone, impact energy falling in 50 km h-1 winds is increased by 25% compared to calm and 50% for 70 km h-1 winds. COMMENTS ON HAIL DAMAGE Púčik et al., 2019: MWR
  8. 8. SUMMARY OF 13 JUNE 2020 STORM • The storm developed over south-central Calgary near 0025Z June 14, and rapidly intensified in the next 15-20 minutes to a severe storm. • Most of the city and Airdrie to the north were spared the worst of the hail and rain. • The northeastern portion of Calgary bore the brunt of the damage. • Copious amounts of golf ball & larger hail, coupled with high winds, caused devastating damage to homes, vehicles & other assets. • The hail was accompanied by torrential rain that led to widespread urban flooding. • As the storm moved northeastwards from Calgary, it left a long hail swath that destroyed young crops and flooded fields. • Farther to the southeast, supercell storms produced very large hail and an EF-0 tornado. • These storms also caused extensive damage to crops and localized flooding. Beth Allen
  9. 9. THE HAIL
  10. 10. THE HAILSTORM WxKenYYC 7:44 am5:31 pm6:37 pm6:58 pmMelanie Brown
  11. 11. IMPACTS FROM HAIL Tom RossSaif Kaisar Stevieiss
  12. 12. IMPACTS FROM HAIL Autumn Barnes
  13. 13. IMPACTS FROM RAIN • Stations at Calgary Int’l reported 60 mm. • Daily record for June is 79 mm in 1932. • NE of Calgary, two sites measured 35 mm. Spencer
  14. 14. THE BIG PICTURE: ANTECEDENT CONDITIONS
  15. 15. CONTINUED
  16. 16. PROFILES AND HODOGRAPHS: CALGARY • MLCAPE = 1360 to 2240 J kg-1 • 0-6 BWD = 45-50 knots • SRH3 = 110 to145 m2 s-2 • SR flow0-3 = 40-50 degrees at ~20 kt • SCP = 2 to 7 • SHIP = 1.2 to 1.8 • Hodograph shape is intriguing
  17. 17. PROFILES AND HODOGRAPHS: BROOKS/DUCHESS • MLCAPE = 1528 to 1971 J kg-1 • 0-6 BWD = 45 to 55 knots • SRH3 = 140 to 240 m2 s-2 • SR flow0-3 = 55 to 60 degrees at ~20 kt • SCP = 5.0 to 8.5 • SHIP ~ 2 Kyle Brittain
  18. 18. MAXIMUM MESH MAP
  19. 19. STORM EVOLUTION: CALGARY
  20. 20. CROSS-SECTIONS
  21. 21. PARCA
  22. 22. GPM DATA
  23. 23. BROOKS/DUCHESS STORM
  24. 24. BROOKS/DUCHESS CONTINUED
  25. 25. SUMMARY • The storm developed over south-central Calgary near 0025Z, and rapidly intensified in the next 15-20 minutes to a severe storm. • The northeastern portion of Calgary bore the brunt of the damage. • Copious amounts of golf ball and larger hail, coupled with strong winds caused devastating damage to homes, vehicles & other assets. • The hail was accompanied by torrential rain that led to widespread urban flooding. • Farther to the southeast, two long-lived supercell storms produced giant hail and an EF-0 tornado. • Still very early in the process of understanding why this storm developed over Calgary and why is produced so much large hail. • Initial indications are that it is rare to have such a severe hailstorm this early. • Some aspects of antecedent conditions at odds with conceptual model for severe hailstorms in this area. Hybrid multicell-supercell storm? • Scale and nature of hail damage raises questions about building codes for houses in hail-prone areas and mitigating risk.
  26. 26. THANKS • Dan Kulak (ECCC) • Randy Chase (GPM data) • Pivotal Weather and College du Page Thank You – Merci Beaucoup

