On June 26, 2020, ICLR conducted a special webinar on the June 13, 2020 Southern Alberta storm. On the evening of Saturday, June 13, 2020, large swaths of southern Alberta, including portions of Calgary, where hit with high winds, torrential rain and tennis ball-sized hail. ICLR estimates that the hailstorm could very well be the costliest hail event in Canadian insurance history, surpassing the $580 million in insured damage caused by the August 7, 2014 hailstorm in Airdrie, Alberta. In this session, presenters discussed the meteorology of the event (what happened, when, why and how); the damage, as experienced by insurance adjusters responding to storm claims, and the impacts of hail on structures, including a look at building material performance, damage thresholds and damage mitigation.



Presentations include:



The anatomy of a billion dollar hailstorm

Dr. Julian Brimelow, Physical Sciences Specialist, Applied Environmental Prediction Science, Prairie & Northern Region, Environment and Climate Change Canada.



Boots on the ground: The adjusters’ view

Glenn Smith, Head of Global Catastrophe Logistics, CRU Group.



Calgary Hailstorm: Exposing our vulnerability to hail & where do we go from here?

Dr. Ian Giammanco, Lead Research Meteorologist and Senior Director for Product Design, Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety (IBHS).