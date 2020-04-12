Successfully reported this slideshow.
JESUS WAS URGING SEEK FIRST THE KINGDOM OF GOD EDITED BY GLENN PEASE Matthew 6:33 33But seek firsthis kingdom and his righ...
whom you call Masterand Lord. You can best understand His words by His works.” I see in the text, first, a precept forbidd...
interpreting this text according to the lazy man’s version of it, but it is not so. His motto was always, “Imust work the ...
What, then, did the Saviormean when He said, “Take no thought, saying, What shall we eat? Or, What shall we drink? Or, Wha...
traitorously forsaking your Lord and Master!And if it came even to death, itself, remember how bravely the martyrs behaved...
have seena poor man with only a crust of dry bread to eat, yet he was perfectly happy. And I have seena rich man with an a...
would not have His children cumbered with much serving, nor have them vexed with earthly cares. And, more than that, dear ...
always and even if God, Himself, should seemto forsake you, yet cry, “My God, my God,” even as Jesus did when God had fors...
this He died. There is no single actionof His life that had not God’s Glory as its end. O beloved Brothers and Sisters who...
long to be able to saywith the Apostle Paul, “Forto me to live is Christ.” I should like to be a thunderbolt, hurled from ...
heart, let us endeavorto comfort them. Having given up all sinful cares, letthe welfare of the people of God be our one an...
III. Now, thirdly, IN THE SPIRIT OF THESE TWO PRECEPTS, IT WILL BE WELL FOR ALL CHRISTIANS TO COME TO THEIR LORD’S TABLE. ...
make with your moaning over your anxieties! I am sure that you have never enjoyed the tune yourself, nor has anyone else. ...
it is the proper food for him.” I do not envy him and if I were to see a man of my acquaintance go and drink the hog’s foo...
Alexandria, which our Lord might have uttered, for it is very like this authentic passage:"Ask greatthings, and little thi...
Biblical Illustrator Seek ye first the kingdom of God. Matthew 6:33 The profitable pursuit W. Jay. I. WHAT we are to seek....
J. E. Good. I. The CONCLUSION" to which the Saviour arrives. 1. The carefulness forbidden. 2. The grounds on which the pro...
be your engagements in life, remember that you have a prior one. And in whateverrelation you stand to man, never forget th...
Seeking first the kingdom J. Vaughan, M. A. of God: — I. WHAT IS THE KINGDOM OF GOD? 1. To have the whole of one's heart i...
starve? He has given a positive pledge" He spared not His own Son; shall He not with Him freely give us all things?" (H. M...
I. HOW FAR MAY OUR TEXT BE USED AS A MOTIVE TO GODLINESS?Suppose a family with whom everything goes wrong, their best pain...
(William Beveridge, D. D.) Providence leaves no excuse for indolence Beecher. Take the flowers of the field. They do not r...
3. Becausein what does happen, the terms goodand evil, as we are accustomedto employ them, are often misunderstoodand misa...
those looming in the distance — men lose the powerto appreciate the blessings which are theirs, and make them an objectof ...
4. Enticements of the world.As if the load of cares eachday lays upon our shoulders were not heavy enough, we ourselves do...
2. This habit of looking out for sorrows makes us forgetour past and present blessings. 3. It is a sin to meet sorrow half...
Sorrows to be borne single John Newtonsays:"Sometimes I compare the troubles we have to undergo in the course ofa year to ...
Ellicott's Commentary for English Readers (33) Seek ye first the kingdom of God.—The contextshows that the words point to ...
rich. But there is a carefulness about temporal things which is a duty, though we must not carry these lawful cares too fa...
state of the heart with reference to heavenly and earthly things; but being couchedin the form of a brief generaldirectory...
enjoyment of life: or else the kingdom of glory, which is prepared by God, and is his gift; for which he makes his people ...
subordinate striving after something is not even “darkly” sanctioned(de Wette); on the contrary, and notwithstanding the π...
ΠΡΟΣΤΕΘΉΣΕΤΑΙ, shallbe added unto) These things are a προσθήκη or appendage of the life and body (see Matthew 6:25); and s...
PRECEPTAUSTIN RESOURCES BRUCE HURT MD Matthew 6:33 "But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness, andall these things ...
Matthew 6:25-30a:Overcoming FinancialWorry 1 - Study Guide- John MacArthur Matthew 6:25-30a:Overcoming FinancialWorry 1- J...
So the Masterwould save us from the anxiety of a lowerlevel, which makes force impossible on a higher, in order that He ma...
Him to mean, Do what you will, there will be something in to-morrow to be anxious about. You cannot kill to-morrow's anxie...
When I had resolvedto enter college, walking across MidsummerCommon, just outside of Cambridge, revolving in my mind the j...
supernatural power we need (Phill2:13NLT-note) so that we might effectively, successivelywork out our salvationin fear and...
Lord, plant my feeton higher ground. My heart has no desire to stay Where doubts arise and fears dismay; Though some may d...
is the truth that canset you free if diligently "fingered" (i.e., mediated upon and put into daily practice). What Jesus i...
give Him first place in every area of life. A goodway to begin eachday is by declaring Romans 12:1 (see note Romans 12:1) ...
need shall be your portion. To promote the reign of Christ, and to practice righteousness, are but one object; and may tha...
Barnhouse gives a practicalillustration of what this righteousness lookslike in a kingdom citizen... A butcher was once as...
You mind His business, and He will mind yours. If you want paper and string, you getthem given in when you buy more import...
This is a study of Jesus urging us to seek first the kingdom of God. It is getting our priorities right to do so.

  4. 4. What, then, did the Saviormean when He said, “Take no thought, saying, What shall we eat? Or, What shall we drink? Or, What shall we wear?” I think that He meant, first, “ Do not let provision for your temporal needs be the chiefend of your life, for this is what the heathen do. The heathen Gentiles live to eat, to drink and to clothe themselves.” This is what the savagestill does–give him “happy hunting grounds” where he can getsufficient food, and where the skins of beasts may coverhim from the inclemency of the weather and you have given him all that he needs. Jesus says, “Afterall these things do the Gentiles seek.” Butyou are not to make this searchthe sole end and aim of your life–you were createdfor something nobler and better than that. For such an objective as this, an ox or an ass may live, but not a Christian! It is utterly beneath the dignity of your immortal spirit, redeemed by the precious blood of Christ, to be living alone, or chiefly, for this reason. This is a matter which will require your careful thought–Godhas formed you of the dust of the ground and the appetites of animals are sharedin by you–they crave and demand your attention–but not such attention as would lead you to make these minor matters the main business of your life! But, alas, how many men there are who are simply greatconsumers of bread, meat, wine and such like things– “Like brutes they live–like brutes they die.” May God convert them, by His Grace, andso lift them up to something higher! As for all of you who are followers ofthe Lord Jesus Christ, scorn such business as satisfies the heathen savage! But the Savior must have meant more than that. When He said, “Take no thought for your life, what you shall eat, or what you shall drink,” He meant, as compared with the service of God, and the honor and glory of His name, whichshould be the greatobjective of your life–do not give any consideration to these other things. Christ elsewhere puts the matter thus, “He that loves his life shall lose it; and he that hates his life in this world shall keepit unto life eternal.” He means that His disciple is to hate, or to love less, even his own life–to be prepared to considerthat even that is a mere trifle if it should ever be a hindrance to the Glory of Christ. You remember how the Apostle Paul said to the Ephesianelders, “Neithercount I my life dear unto myself, so that I might finish my course with joy, and the ministry which I receivedof the Lord Jesus, to testify the Gospelof the Grace ofGod.” Brethren, if it ever comes to this, that you must lose your business, your employment, your livelihood, or else do wrong–loseeverything soonerthan commit thesmallest sin! And if it came to this, that you must lose your liberty and lie in a dungeon, or else deny the faith–acceptthe prison, but rejectthe opportunity of
  5. 5. traitorously forsaking your Lord and Master!And if it came even to death, itself, remember how bravely the martyrs behaved when they refused to acceptpardon at the price of recantation! They could die, but they could not deny their Lord! They could burn, but they could not turn and, therefore, they took no thought as to what they should eat or what they should drink, or whether they should live or die! They counted all such things as insignificant trifles to those who were seeking firstthe Kingdom of God and His righteousness!And who will dare to saythat they were unwise? If any should even hint that they were not wise, think of them, as they are now withinyonder pearly portals, amid the white-robed hosts bearing the victor’s palm– “Foremostofthe sons of light, Nearestthe eternal Throne of God!” These are they who, for Christ’s sake and the Gospel’s, took no thought of minor matters, but followedthe Lamb where ever He led the way! Still further to open up the meaning of this injunction, let me remind you that this is just what our Lord Jesus ChristHimself did. You cannotsay that Jesus Christ evertroubled His head about what He should eat, or what He should drink–His meat and His drink consistedin doing His Father’s will! Even life itself was as nothing to Him, for He cheerfully laid it down for our sakes. When the devil offered Him all the kingdoms of the world, you know how He answeredhim. And when, afterwards, Peterbeganto rebuke Him for talking about dying, He seemedto think that He was in the same position as when He was with the devil in the wilderness, for He saidto Peter, “Getyou behind Me, Satan; for you savornot the things that are of God, but those that are of man.” He counted nothing that He had as being worth preserving and, in this sense, taking no thought of anything, He surrendered all to God to be used for the goodof His people! And, dear Friends, we shall further see the meaning of the text if we note that we are not to take such thought abouteating, drinking and so on, as to make ourselves slaves to work and worry. I know some professing Christians who seemas if they needed to grasp the whole world. They alreadyhave plenty of business, yet they are craving for more. The days are not long enough for them–they would like to be up before the larks, or not to go to bed at all if they could do without sleep! They stretch out their arms like huge encompassing seasseeking to swallow allthe shore. They have what ought to be enough–they have long had enough and a greatdeal more than enough for their needs–yetthey have not enough, nor is it probable that they ever will have enough to satisfy their cravings unless the Grace ofGod should exert its gracious influence over their hearts! And see how worried they always are! I
  6. 6. have seena poor man with only a crust of dry bread to eat, yet he was perfectly happy. And I have seena rich man with an abundance of wealth– and he was utterly miserable! The one could rejoice in God, though he had little of this world’s goods. But the other could not rejoice notwithstanding all that he possessed! A Christian should not be one of those who are full of worry, those who rise up early, sit up late and eat the bread of carefulness and devote all their time to secularand secondarythings, so that they have no leisure for private devotion, or for the service of God. God ought not to have the clippings and the odds and ends of life. He ought not to come in for the cheese-paringsand the candle ends as He seems to do in some men’s houses. But the chief part of our time, yes, all our time should, in some respects, be consecratedto Him. While it is right for you to be diligent in business, yet you should always let everything be done for God’s Glory–and that cannotbe the case if you become the slave of Mammon and if the signs of fretting and worrying are plainly visible upon your very face!Think for a moment–when did your Lord ever fret and worry about gold and silver? Did anyone ever see upon that blessed brow of His any cloud because ofHis lack of these things? Enough was given to Him for His daily maintenance and that, He entrusted to Judas, the treasurerof His little band of disciples. But He made no request for it, nor did He levy any tithe or tax for the support of Himself and His followers. Norwas He ever anxious about ways and means. He took all things calmly and quietly and He would have you do the same. And He meant too, dear Friends, that no Christian ought to be very anxious about anythingnever was. I knowsome Christians and some of them are here now, who will not enjoy the service, orthe Communion because they are so anxious about what is possibly going to happen. They saythat they believe in Providence, but they really disbelieve in it. They say that they are trusting in God, but they do not truly trust Him. They know that they ought to castall their care upon Him who cares for them, but they do not do anything of the kind! They continue to care for themselves and they are almost worn out with anxiety. Look even at the mother of our Lord when the supply of wine at the wedding-feastran short–she was, apparently, all in a fret, so she went to Jesus and said, “They have no wine.” But Jesus saidto her, “Woman, what have I to do with you? My hour is not yet come.” His time would come in due course and then He would give them what they neededfor that wedding feast. But until the right moment came, He remained calm and quiet. And that is how we should be, leaving everything in God’s hands. Having done all that we can do by honestlabor and earnestprayer, let us leave the restwith God, for He
  7. 7. would not have His children cumbered with much serving, nor have them vexed with earthly cares. And, more than that, dear Friends, we ought never to take such thought as to get to murmuring, repining andcomplaining of our lot, as though it had not been fixed by Infinite Love and Wisdom! Some people wish that they were almost anything rather than what they are, albeit there are others who would be glad enough to be just what those very people are! You think, my Brother, that your cross is heavier to bear than mine? I would not, however, recommend you change with me, as I certainly would not change with you! If we could all lay our crossesdown in this Tabernacle and eachman could take another one’s cross which he liked better than his own–within 24 hours we should all be back here crying for our own crossesto be given to us again–for eachman’s cross fits his shoulders better than anybody else’s crosswouldfit them! Besides, we canhave Grace given to us to endure the trial which God has sentus–but if we had a trial of our own choosing we could not expectthat Divine Grace wouldbe given to support us under that, so what would we do then? Never murmur, my Brothers and Sisters, until you find Christ murmuring. Readall the records of His life and see when He ever complained. Foxes had holes and the birds of the air had nests, but He had nowhere to lay His head. Yet He did not mention that fact in any spirit of complaining. He was a poor Man. His garment was like the common robe of the country. His food did not consistof delicacies anddainties, neither was His drink selected from the choicestliquids in the world. Yet He was a joyous man–“a Man of Sorrows” forour sakes, but, as far as He, Himself, was personallyconcerned, the noblest, the calmestand the happiest of mankind! And, Brothers and Sisters, we must never let thought about temporal things drive us to despair. Possibly, in thislarge audience, there is a man who says, “I have struggledvery hard and everything seems to go againstme–I am inclined to throw it all away.” But, my Brother, when did your Lord throw awayall His work, or throw any of His workaway? He never did! And if you will take to God that portion of your care which you ought not to attempt to carry, you will find that the part of the load which you ought to carry is not too heavy for your shoulders when the Lord strengthens you with His Grace!The wearand tear of life comes not out of the Providential trials which we have to endure, but out of the unbelieving cares and burdens which we make for ourselves! You can carry easilyenough the load that God appoints for you, my Brothers and Sisters, but if you let the devil sit on the top of it in the form of your own anxieties, doubts and fears, then the burden will crush you to the earth! Imitate your blessedLord and Master, and never despair, but hope on, hope
  8. 8. always and even if God, Himself, should seemto forsake you, yet cry, “My God, my God,” even as Jesus did when God had forsakenHim! I will only sayone other thing upon this point, which is that we are not to think about temporal things so as to getinto the habit of hoarding, as some do. The poor ask nothing from them. And God’s Church–I was about to say gets less than nothing–and I might truly say that though it appears to be impossible, for there are some who give a good dealless than nothing to the Lord’s cause, forthey occupy a place in the building where services are held which has been erected, and is still kept up by others at an expense which these misers never attempt to share–so that, as far as God’s House is concerned, they absolutely take from that House instead of giving to it, albeit that they have superabundant substance of their own from which they ought to contribute to the work of the Lord! Saving is well, but the first thing that a man has to do is to see to the saving of his soul! And there are some who always look so much to the saving of their wealththat their soul stands very little chance of being saved! To get and to hold seems to be the greatend-all and be-all of some men’s being–but it can never be so with a trueChristian. He, by Divine Grace, is like His Master, who, “though He was rich, yet for our sakes becamepoor.” His riches consistedin giving and, therefore, He was the richest man who ever lived, for He gave more than anyone else when He gave Himself that He might redeemHis people! I have thus explained to you the thought that is forbidden. May God’s Grace enable us to obey our Lord’s injunction. And the secret–the only secretby which we can learn how to obey it is this–somebodymust think and care for us and, as we are not to think and care for ourselves, we must ceaseallsinful caring by believing that our Heavenly Father cares forus! If Jesus cares for me, I may get rid of care about myself. And I urge all my dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ, by the wounds that were given Him for our sake, andby all the many tokens of His love that He has given to us, never to doubt that He cares for us in anything–in the little things as much as in the greatones, counting even the hairs of our head and bearing all our afflictions, according to that gracious Word of God, “In all their affliction He was afflicted.” Cast your care, then, on Him, for so you may ceaseto care for yourselves! II. But now, secondly, we have in the text A PRECEPTCOMMANDING THOUGHT–“Seek youfirst the Kingdom of God, and His righteousness.” Call back your thoughts from the pursuit of the tidings of this life and when you have recalledthem, send them forth in pursuit of the blessings ofthe life that is to come! What ought a Christian to care for? What did Christ care for? Christ’s greatcare was for His Father’s Glory. For this He lived and for
  9. 9. this He died. There is no single actionof His life that had not God’s Glory as its end. O beloved Brothers and Sisters who are bought with the blood of Christ, we cannot, any of us, saythis about our own lives! Yet we ought to be able to say it and we ought now to pray God’s blessedSpirit to enable us to concentrate allour thoughts, powers and energies upon this one objective– that we might, in all things, glorify God! This is, as the Catechismsays, “man’s chief end”–especiallythe chief end of redeemedman–to doeverything, whether he eats, or drinks, or whateverhe does, to do all to the Glory of God– to make the most common acts of daily life, as well as the higher acts of service and devotion, subservient to God’s Glory. God help you to attain to this ideal Christian life! Next to that, Christ’s greatcare was to do the particular work which God had given Him to do. When He had beensitting by the well, talking to that poor woman of Samaria, His disciples wonderedwhy He did not ask for meat. But He said to them, “My meat is to do the will of Him that sent Me, and to finish His work.” He was completely absorbedin that one thing–the finishing of the work which Godhad given Him to do. And how early He began that work! What a bright example He has setbefore you young lads and lasses!When He was 12 years of ago, afterHe had been “in the Temple, sitting in the midst of the doctors, both hearing them, and asking them questions,” and Josephand Mary had sorrowedbecause theycould not find Him, He said to them, in answerto His mother’s question of reproof, “Did you not know that I must be about My Father’s business?” And He might have finished His life with the same enquiry. When wickedmen led Him awayto crucify Him and He willingly went as a sheep to the slaughter, He might have said, “I am still about My Father’s business.” He never sought to save Himself–He always served His Father who had sent Him. There were no by-ends with Christ. You never find Him seeking personalhonor. On the contrary, He hid Himself awayfrom men when they sought to thrust honor upon Him. You never find Him seeking personalpleasure–His life was a life of self-denial. You never find Him seeking riches. Among all the poor, there were none poorer than He was. But He always delighted to do what God had given Him to do! O Brothers and Sisters, if we were to live as He did, we would make our lives to be grand lives, and happy lives, too, albeit that we would probably multiply our sorrows, evenas Christ did. Yet, as I have already reminded you, there was a deep happiness underneath the surface, in Christ’s inmost soul, which abundantly recompensedHim for all the trials He had to endure. Let us labor to do as He did so that we shall be able to say, “This one thing I do–the one thing which God has given me to do.” Short of this, let us never be content. I
  10. 10. long to be able to saywith the Apostle Paul, “Forto me to live is Christ.” I should like to be a thunderbolt, hurled from the right hand of God, and to go crashing through every obstacle till it had reachedthe mark at which God had aimed me! I pray that the love of Christ may thus constrainme, and drive me on towards the greatobjective of my being–the Glory of my God! So may it be with you too, dear Friends and, to that end, “gird up the loins of your mind,” “lay aside every weight” and the clinging garments which would entangle you and impede you in running to the goalwhich lies before you–the finishing of the work which God has given you to do! What else did Christ care for? Well, I might truly say that He caredfor nothing else. Forthese two things–to glorify God and to finish His work– comprehend His whole life. Yet, as a matter of detail, I may remind you that Christlived to care for His people. He was free from care about Himself, yet full of care for His people. From the very first day when He had disciples around Him, till the hour in which He was takenup from them, He was always thinking about them. Readany one of the Gospels through, with this thought in your mind, and you will be struck with the tender care of Jesus Christ towards those who followedHim. There is Peter, for instance. Christ knows that Satan desires to have him, that he may sift him as wheat, but He means to be before the devil, so He says to Peter, “I have prayed for you, that your faith fail not.” He did not say, “I will pray for you when you get into Satan’s sieve” but, “I have prayed for you already. I have anticipated the temptation by My supplication for you.” When Judas and the band of men and officers from the chief priests and Phariseescame to arrest our Lord in Gethsemane, whatdid He say? “If, therefore, you seek Me, letthese go their way.” His only thought was about His disciples, not about Himself! Just as, after instituting the Last Supper, when He was going out to be betrayed and needed all the comfort, humbly speaking, that His disciples could give Him, He never askedthem for comfort, but He began comforting them by saying to them, “Let not your heart be troubled: you believe in God, believe also in Me! In My Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come againand receive you unto Myself; that where I am, there you may be also.” You see that all His care was for you, not for Himself! And, Brothers and Sisters, letus have something like this care for the Church of God! Let us be mindful of the Lord’s people and let us watchfor opportunities of doing goodto others. If we hear of any who are seeking the Lord, let us try to guide them to Him. If we know any among our Brothers and Sisters who have backslidden, let us seek to be the means of restoring them. If any are sadat
  11. 11. heart, let us endeavorto comfort them. Having given up all sinful cares, letthe welfare of the people of God be our one and only care! And then, again, Christ had a care for those who had no care for Him. That is a beautiful simile which He usedconcerning guilty Jerusalem, “How often would I have gathered your children together, evenas a hen gathers her chickens under her wings, but you would not!” That is a beautiful emblem of what Christianity should be. The mother bird seems utterly oblivious of herself altogether. If she canbut spread her wings overthose little chicks that nestle down close to her bosom, she will give awayher own warmth for them and sacrifice herown life in their defense. Christ lookedupon that city, which He knew would perish with an overwhelming destruction, but His big heart was palpitating in His bosomand He was longing to covereven those great sinners with His wings of love! He manifested His care for the sons of men very practically. When a crowdgathers to hear anyone preach, surely it is not the preacher’s business to feedhis congregationas wellas teachthem! Yet Jesus thought it was His duty to do so. They were hungry, wearyand ready to faint–and the gracious Saviorwas concernedaboutthem, though He had no care about Himself. And He especiallycaredfor those poor pale-facedwomen and children who had come so far, and lookedso weak. And He said to His disciples, “I have compassionon the multitude because theycontinue with Me now three days and have nothing to eat. And I will not send them away fasting, lest they faint on the way.” And then, like a prince who makes a greatfeast, He fed them all with loaves and fishes!And, Christian men and women, if God enables you to get rid of care on your own account, you will begin to care for the poor and needy, and to care for sinners. Yes, and you will learn to love your neighbor as yourself. And when you meet with a case that needs your help, you will be careful in attending to it. And if you cannot tell whether it is a goodcase ornot, you will be like Job, who said, “The cause which I knew not I searchedout.” That man is like Christ who lives, not for himself, but for others. It has been all too truly said that there are some people whose first care is for themselves, and whose secondcare is for themselves, and whose third care is for themselves, and whose fourth care is for themselves, and so on as many times as you like to repeatit! Possiblysomewhere downin the millions, there is a little care for somebody else, but it is too low down ever to come to anything practical. I am afraid it is often so with some professing Christians! But let it not be so among you. The heathen care for themselves. The brute beasts care for themselves. But the Christian should care for others, with a view to the Glory of God. For this reasonhe should live, even as Jesus lived.
  12. 12. III. Now, thirdly, IN THE SPIRIT OF THESE TWO PRECEPTS, IT WILL BE WELL FOR ALL CHRISTIANS TO COME TO THEIR LORD’S TABLE. Come first, my Brothers and Sisters in Christ, without care about temporal things. Did you come in here heavilyburdened, my Sister? Then you had forgottenthat the Lord loved you and that He knew all about your needs. Now that I remind you of these facts, leave your burden in the pew where you are sitting–it will not bother anybody else–andcome to the Table without it. “O Sir!” you say, “I have workedvery hard all week.”Then, my dear Sister, do not go on working or worrying today. “I have had a crushing burden to carry the lastsix months,” says a Brother. Then, my dearBrother, do not carry it any longer–there is no need that you should. The Jews, whenthey ate the Passover, stoodwith their loins girded and eachman had his staff in his hand. They were allowedto carry a burden, for they were going on a long journey and they were thrust out in haste. So we read that “the people took their dough before it was leavened, their kneading troughs being bound up in their clothes, upon their shoulders.” But the Christian, at the Lord’s Table, does not stand. What ought to be our posture at the Communion Table? In Matthew 26:20, we read, “When the even was come, He satdown with the twelve.” No doubt, according to the Oriental custom, they reclined in such a position that John even leanedhis head upon the bosomof Christ. They sat, or reclined, perfectly at their ease, as if to remind us that when we believe in Jesus Christ, we enter into rest. What is the teaching of the emblems upon the Table–the bread and the wine? What do they mean? They are to remind us of the brokenbody of the Lord Jesus Christ and of His shed blood, of which we are, symbolically, to eat and to drink. Paul says, “He that spared not His own Son, but delivered Him up for us all, how shall He not, with Him, also freely give us all things?” What? Will He deny you bread for your body after He has given you Christ, the Breadof Heaven, for your soul? Will He deny you clothes for your body after He has clothed your soul with the robe of Christ’s perfect righteousness?WillHe deny you a sufficient store of earthly goods that you may get through this world when He has already given you a mansion in the skies and a crownof life that fades not? If we should forget our cares anywhere–surelywe should do so at the Communion Table! Now, dear Friends, let me, ask–whydo you still carry your cares? Have they ever done you any good? Which one ofyou, who has been the most full of care, has ever put a sixpence into his pocketthereby? With all your fretting and worrying, have you ever obtained any comfort? It is sorry music that you
  13. 13. make with your moaning over your anxieties! I am sure that you have never enjoyed the tune yourself, nor has anyone else. And as for you who have been the greatestmoney-grubbers, I cantell you that you will die poorer than you were when you were born! “No,” you say“that cannotbe, for nakedcame we into this world.” But you will die poorerthan that, for when you came into this world you hadboth soul and body–but when you go out of this world, you will have to leave your body behind, so that you will die poorerthan you were born! You may save as much as you like and you may struggle, and wrestle, and fret, and fume, and worry, but it will come to that in the end! The man who will carry fifty staves, ora hundred, or who will not be satisfiedtill he gets many hundred staves and tries to travel along with all that bundle of sticks–well, he may do it if he likes, but if you will give me one good stout stick to walk with, I will be satisfiedand I think that is the wise thing to do! He who has what he really needs and who is content, is the truly rich man! So, Brothers and Sisters, put aside all cares about temporal things as you come to the Table of your Lord. But come to His Table with your heart full of care about your God. Come with this care–thatyou may not come as a mere form!Or with this care–thatyou may truly discern the Lord’s body! Or with this care–that, through the outward signs, you may behold your Lord and Mastercrucified for you! Come with this care–thatyou may really feed upon Christ after a spiritual fashion. And with this care–that, whenyou go away from the Table, you may not lose what you have gained here, but may show by your life that you have really been strengthened by feeding upon Jesus Christ! Concentrate all your thoughts into this one desire– “Nearer, my God, to You! Nearerto You”– and partake of the emblems of His body and His shed blood with this sole objective, that you may get nearerand yet nearerto Him and that you may afterwards live like He did. Come to the Communion in this spirit and God’s blessing will surely reap upon you! Before I close my discourse, I have a few words to say to those of you who have no part nor lot in the matter of which I have been speaking. I am addressing many persons who are not Christians. They are full of care about the things of the world and, very likely some of them will say to me, “You might let us care about the things of the world, for we have nothing else to care for.” Some persons say, “It is a dreadful thing that these unconverted people should have such-andsuch amusements.” So it is, but there is another aspectof the case. WheneverI see a pig in a sty and the farmer is going to give him some slop from the house, I say, “Let the creature have it. He likes it and
  14. 14. it is the proper food for him.” I do not envy him and if I were to see a man of my acquaintance go and drink the hog’s food, I would be shocked, indeed!So, when I see a man who professesto be a Christian, taking delight in the pleasures of the world, I am shocked–butsuch things are suited to the poor creatures that like them. Only remember, my Friend, if you are going to be content with this world, you are thereby giving up Heavenand giving up the joys of eternity! And in taking the goodthings, as you callthem, of sin, and the pleasures ofthe flesh, you take the devil and all his works–andall that involves your being castawayfrom the PresenceofGod forever! Oh, if you only knew your true condition, you who are without God, and without Christ, you would want to getaway to your houses and to fall on your knees and cry unto the Lord to have mercy upon you! And if you were wise, you would not even wait till you reachedyour homes, but in this very place you would cry, “What must we do to be saved?” If your heart really utters that cry, let me give you the Scriptural answer, “Believeon the Lord Jesus Christ, and you shall be saved.” Trust that Savior whose teaching I have tried to explain. Trust Him who did more than teach, for He lived! Trust Him who did more than live, for He died! Trust Him who did more than die, for He rose againand ever lives at His Father’s right hand on high! Trust Him and you shall be saved forever! The Lord bless you, for His dear Son’s sake!Amen. – Adapted from The C. H. SpurgeonCollection, Version1.0, Ages Software, 1.800.297.4307 PRAY THE HOLY SPIRIT WILL USE THIS SERMON TO BRING MANY TO A SAVING KNOWLEDGE OF JESUS CHRIST. BIBLEHUB RESOURCES The First ObjectOf Human Pursuit Matthew 6:33 R. Tuck Seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness. In a former homily on this chapter it is shown that the kingdom of God is the dom, or rule, of God's will. There is a traditional sentence givenby Origen, and by Clement of
  15. 15. Alexandria, which our Lord might have uttered, for it is very like this authentic passage:"Ask greatthings, and little things shall be added to you; ask heavenly things, and earthly things shall be added to you." Man is made for God. "What is the chief end of man? To glorify God, and enjoy him for ever." "Whom have I in heaven but thee? and there is none upon earth that I desire beside thee." In this text our Lord says, "There is one great end and purpose of your being, and that you must voluntarily make your one, first, chief end." There may be intermediate ends and objects which rightly call for your attention, but there is one which must never be forgotten. You were made for God; to love him, to serve him, to praise him, to live in fellowship with him, to do and to bear his holy will. The true order of our human pursuits should be - first, God; second, others;third, self. Or, to put it in another way - first, righteousness;second, duty; third, pleasure. Or some point and freshness may be gainedby making a distinction between the kingdom and the righteousness. I. GOD'S KINGDOM IS THE REIGN OF HIS WILL. And that concerns conduct. God's will covers and concerns all our doings and relations. II. GOD'S RIGHTEOUSNESSIS HIMSELF. And that is character;concerns character;stands as model for the moulding of character. Thenman's two supreme ends - which are really erie - which he must always and everywhere put in the first places, are: 1. God's character - to be like him. 2. God's will - to serve him. It will be a joyful surprise to any man to find how all life goes into place, and everything gets provided for, when he seeksfirst the kingdom and righteousness. - R.T.
  16. 16. Biblical Illustrator Seek ye first the kingdom of God. Matthew 6:33 The profitable pursuit W. Jay. I. WHAT we are to seek. II. How we are to seek. 1. First in time. 2. First in attention. 3. What are your desires? 4. What are your exertions? These lasttwo will revealthe objectof your search. III. WHY WE ARE THUS TO SEEKTHESE BLESSINGS. 1. Though destitute, as we naturally are, of His kingdom and righteousness,if we seek them in the manner here required, we shall obtain them. 2. Besides gaining this kingdom and righteousness, allother things shall be added unto us.Religionhas a friendly influence over secularaffairs;other things occupy too much of your time and attention. 1. This undue solicitude injures your spiritual welfare. 2. It is hurtful even to your temporal welfare. (W. Jay.) Religionour chief concern W. Fleming, D. D. 1. From the excellenceofthe objects which it proposes. 2. From the certainty of its rewards. (W. Fleming, D. D.) The care of the body transferred to the soul
  17. 17. J. E. Good. I. The CONCLUSION" to which the Saviour arrives. 1. The carefulness forbidden. 2. The grounds on which the prohibition is founded. (1)It is heathenish. (2)It is ungrateful. (3)Fruitless and unnecessary. (4)Unwise. II. The DUTY commanded us. 1. The objects we are to pursue — "The kingdom of God." 2. The precept given us respecting them — "Seek first." (1)Make religionour earliestand primary object of attention. (2)Give it preference. 3. The promise annexed to the pursuit. III. THREE REFLECTIONS. 1. What a friend to man is Christianity! 2. What an enemy to our peace is a worldly spirit: 3. What a reproof does this administer to multitudes of the hearers of the gospel! (J. E. Good.) The first objectin life J. Vaughan, M. A. Suppose a man should be religious for the sake oftemporal advantage. Whatevera man's motive, that is the first thing. Therefore this man is not seeking first the kingdom of God, but the temporal advantages to which his religion is subservient. Do not let a poor man be tempted to think that because he is not richer, either he is not a seeker, orGod is not a faithful promiser. Occasions onwhich we may especiallyurge this text: — 1. Upon the young man just entering into life. 2. The man who is passing under some temptation to compromise a principle for the sake ofsome worldly interest — in friendship or business. Whatever
  18. 18. be your engagements in life, remember that you have a prior one. And in whateverrelation you stand to man, never forget that you have a higher one.Keepyour eye on the eternal. 1. Rememberthat there is a kingdom within, in which the spiritual is to reign over the carnal. 2. That there is a kingdom around you, which is God's Church, which is your foremostduty to extend. 3. That there is a kingdom coming which shall put to shame all the riches of this present world. (J. Vaughan, M. A.) The first concern W. Cadman, M. A. The word "seek"is contrastedwith the same word used in the thirty-second verse:"After these things do the Gentiles seek." With what activity, zeal, are these things attended to! I. We need no argument to convince you THAT THE THINGS AFTER WHICH THE GENTILES SEEKOCCUPYA GREAT PLACE IN MEN'S MINDS. and necessarilyso. Religious ordinances notmerely for enjoyment, but to strengthen for the toil of life. But men postpone their salvation. This is againstGod's ordinance, "Seek first." (1)In point of preference. (2)In point of time. (3)In point of anxiety. II. THE ASSURANCE CONNECTEDWITHTHIS COMMAND. This is a positive assurance;the fulfilment depends upon the faithfulness of God. 1. He argues from the less to the greater — "Is not the life more than meat?" 2. He takes us to God's providential care over the lowercreatures. 3. If men indulge in disquieting care, whatbenefit do they derive? 4. Disquieting care is as unnecessaryas it is unprofitable. "Your heavenly Father knoweththat ye have need of these things." A common objectionis, "How is it that so many goodpeople are in want?" Have they been seeking God first? (W. Cadman, M. A.)
  19. 19. Seeking first the kingdom J. Vaughan, M. A. of God: — I. WHAT IS THE KINGDOM OF GOD? 1. To have the whole of one's heart in subjugation to God. 2. To extend the Church. 3. To pray for and help on the SecondAdvent. II. WHAT IS HIS RIGHTEOUSNESS? 1. There was the righteousness in which man was first made. 2. There is a righteousness whichis a part of the characterof God. 3. There is a righteousness composedof all the perfections of the life of Christ.Now this is the righteousness whichevery goodman seeks. 1. That it will justify him before God. 2. Then something that will justify him before his own conscience. 3. The comfort of the thought that it is not to attainers, but to seekers. 4. There is one God in providence and in grace. (J. Vaughan, M. A.) Man's first duty H. M. Villiers, M. A., J. W. Cunningham, M. A., Hugh McNeile, M. A. I. His FIRST DUTY. 1. In priority of time. 2. In excellence ofvalue. 3. It implies diligence. 4. It implies consideration. How the unjust stewardplanned his conduct. 5. Seek a personalinterest in the kingdom of God. 6. Seek the extension of the Redeemer's kingdom. 7. Seek the glory of the kingdom. II. His REWARD." Godlinesshath promise of the life that now is, as well as of that which is to come." Godis revealedas love; will He allow His servants to
  20. 20. starve? He has given a positive pledge" He spared not His own Son; shall He not with Him freely give us all things?" (H. M. Villiers, M. A.) I. THE EXTENT TO WHICH THE PRECEPTOF THE TEXT IS NEGLECTED. 1. By the busy, anxious, laborious class of the community. 2. By the lovers of pleasure. 3. By the lovers of worldly honours and sordid applause. 4. By the professors ofreligion. II. THE DUTY OF A STRICTER REGARDTO THE PRECEPT. 1. The kingdom of God is entitled to this deference. 2. If not sought first, will never be found at all. 3. In this search, allother essentialthroes will be granted. (J. W. Cunningham, M. A.) I. WHAT ARE WE TO UNDERSTAND BYTHE KINGDOM OF GOD? The reign of God, the ascendencyof God. Self is the greatusurper. The righteousness namedis the Christian characterin all the details of practical religion. To seek them, is to desire these above all other things. II. ALL THESE THINGS SHALL BE ADDED UNTO YOU. Temporal necessities. The kingdomof God, etc. 1. It will guard a man againstthose vain, ostentatious habits above his real income, which bring so many into difficulties, and eventually ruin. 2. It will preserve from those lax and slovenly habits of managementwhich bring so many into ruin. 3. It will preserve from all dishonesty. (Hugh McNeile, M. A.) Man's first duty, and God's promise H. Melvill, B. D. Jacob's blessing has the preference over Esau's. It is well to obtain first "the dew of heaven," then the fatness of the earth. Things are only of value as God blesses them; God's gifts are better than His permissions. The promises of prosperity in the New Testamentare small.
  21. 21. I. HOW FAR MAY OUR TEXT BE USED AS A MOTIVE TO GODLINESS?Suppose a family with whom everything goes wrong, their best pains useless. No religionin the family. If I could work a moral change, I feel that the only way of avoiding want. No matter what means used, so long as the man is brought to God. But we must not make seculargoodthe motive; this would not be seeking first the kingdom. II. WHAT RESTRICTIONS DOESOUR TEXT IMPOSE UPON HUMAN CAREFULNESS?It gives no sanctionto those enthusiasts who would renounce all worldly provision. Anxiety they ought to dismiss, but not attention; lay aside distrust, but not industry. Notto seek only the kingdom, but first; this implies a second. The text gives no promise of superfluities. (H. Melvill, B. D.) What t is meant by seeking the kingdom of God John Tillotson, D. D., William Beveridge, D. D. 1. A fixed designand resolution to that end. Like the term and end of a man's journey, towards which the traveller is continually tending, and hath it always habitually in his intention, though he doth not always think of it every step that he takes. 2. Care and diligence as to the means. That we make religion our business, and exercise ourselvesin the duties of it, both in public and private. With the same seriousnessand application of mind as men do in their callings and professions. 3. Zeal and earnestness in the pursuit of it. The greatnessofthe design, and the excellencyof' what we seek after, will justify the highest degree of discreet zeal and fervour in the prosecutionof 4. Patience and perseverancein our endeavours after the kingdom of God and His righteousness.Notwithstanding all the difficulties, discouragements,the opposition and persecutionwe may meet with, for righteousness'sake. (John Tillotson, D. D.) I. Constantlyand sincerelymake use of all means such as He hath prescribed whereby to obtain and practise true grace. II. Consult and study the Word of God, wherein He hath revealedHis will to you. III. Make it daily your prayer to God, that He, for His Son's sake, will assist you with His grace and Holy Spirit in doing this.
  22. 22. (William Beveridge, D. D.) Providence leaves no excuse for indolence Beecher. Take the flowers of the field. They do not reap nor plant; and yet God clothes them with beauty. Very good; the flower has to develop. There is not a single flowerin all the wilderness, nor in all gardens, whether of the Orient or here on our continent, that does not work for a living. It sprouts from the seed. It sends down its roots, and every one of these roots is a purveyor hunting underground here, there, and everywhere;developing, spreading out, sucking within and sucking without, dissolving the mineral, pumping here for the juices that are to run up, and searching for wateryonder. The willow finds moisture, even though you should not be able to. In darkness the long vine reaches outto the light, seeksit, and at lastfinds it. Every plant that lives and comes to perfectplant-life is a worker, only on the plane to which he belongs with his limited development, and with his limited organization. It works for a living; and what does it find'? What does the bird find? He finds that God so orders the affairs of this world that when ha works according to his nature he is provided for. The plant, when it works and develops itself according to the laws of its nature, finds that providence has provided for it. When a man works and develops according to his nature, he finds a providence that makes it possible for him to live and to thrive. (Beecher.) Unfitness a great occasionofanxiety Beecher., T. Dale, M. A. Men are mistaking all the time what they are fit for. Shall a weak man go into the ring to wrestle? Shalla dell and heavy man go on the road to race? Shall an unskilled man undertake to carry on the most skilful shop? Men are all the time miscarrying and miscarrying; it is the collisionbetweenimpotence and desire that is all the time putting them back;and they are worrying and fretting and anxious. (Beecher.) 1. Becausenothing canhappen to any without God's generalpermission. 2. Becausenothing shall happen to His people without God's specialdirection.
  23. 23. 3. Becausein what does happen, the terms goodand evil, as we are accustomedto employ them, are often misunderstoodand misapplied. 4. Becausesufficientwill be afforded by every passing day to exercise oar powers and occupyour thoughts, without extending our views beyond. (T. Dale, M. A.) Forecasting sorrow T. Jackson, B. A. 1. It renders us insensible to present good. 2. It unfits for the activities of to-day. Anxiety depresses. 4. It gives a practicaldenial of the Christian creed. 5. It has a saddening influence upon others. (T. Jackson, B. A.) Anxiety depresses T. Jackson, B. A. Men are worn out, enfeebled, agedmore by corroding care than by hard labour. Look at a housemaid; if she be bright, cheerful, high-spirited, her toil is performed efficiently and speedily, to the satisfactionof herselfand her mistress. How different if she is cheerlessand gloomy! "A merry heart goes all the day: a sadtires in a mile," observes our greatdramatist; while the Chelsea philosopher says, "Give us, oh, give us the cheerful man that sings at his work. He will do more in the same time; he will do it better; he will persevere longer. One is scarcelysensible to fatigue when marching to music." (T. Jackson, B. A.) It renders insensible to present good T. Jackson, B. A., Adam Littleton, D. D. A young lady once expressedto Hogarth, the greatsatirist, a wish to learn to draw caricature. "Alas!" said he, "it is not a faculty to be envied. Take my advice, and never draw caricature. By the long practice of it I have lostthe enjoyment of beauty; I never see a face but distorted, and have never the satisfactionto behold the human face divine." So, by constantlylooking at the dark side of their life, its distorted and unpleasant aspect — evils at hand and
  24. 24. those looming in the distance — men lose the powerto appreciate the blessings which are theirs, and make them an objectof envy to their neighbours. (T. Jackson, B. A.) I. Folly to be wholly takenup with the accessories, andneglectthe principal. II. TROUBLE NOT YOURSELVES ABOUT FUTURITY. 1. Do not anticipate your cares. 2. Do not add vexation to your life by forecasting anddesigning uncertainties. 3. Leave events to God's infinite, all-wise disposal. 4. Look after your present duty. 5. Reserve allyour strength about you, to bear you up againstpresent difficulties and temptations. III. TOMORROWIS A NEW DAY. 1. Brings care of its own. 2. Brings new duties. 3. Freshtroubles. 4. Both its hands are full. Today has enoughto do of its own; to-morrow brings its own harvest. (Adam Littleton, D. D.) The evil here is T. Jackson, B. A. I. THE EVIL OF PUNISHMENT. 1. Afflictions. 2. Troubles. 3. Incumbrances and turmoils of life. Every day finds us enough to do. Every year brings us enough to suffer. II. THE EVILS OF SIN. 1. Temptations and lapses. 2. Allurements. 3. Suggestions ofSatan.
  25. 25. 4. Enticements of the world.As if the load of cares eachday lays upon our shoulders were not heavy enough, we ourselves do fetch in more grist, and heap more bags still upon ourselves, by bringing future cares upon us. (T. Jackson, B. A.) Taking no thought for the morrow E. L. Hull, B. A. We must regardthis injunction as Christ here regards it, as flowing from faith. 1. Faith may be intuitive. It springs at once from love. You have experienced hours when the Presence ofa heavenly Friend seems most real; doubt was impossible. Such a faith is a defiance of life's evils, dares all futurity. The faith of love soars above all the sorrows oftime, and gazes on the glory of immortality. 2. Faith arises from reflection on the revelationof God. The belief springing from love does not always live; it is fitful. In nature we find a Fatherly care extending to the leastof God's creatures. Is it possible that faith in this Father can exist with anxious care for the morrow? 3. Faith rises from the conscious feeblenessofman. The more we are conscious ofour own ignorance and powerlessness,the more utterly can we leave the future in God's hands. (E. L. Hull, B. A.) The future does not belong to fear Beecher. The past belongs to gratitude and regret;the present to contentment and work;the future to hope and trust. (Beecher.) Meeting sorrow Wilmot Buxton. 1. This meeting trouble half way is both a sin and an actof folly. God watches over us as individuals. We are doubting God's love and care for us.
  26. 26. 2. This habit of looking out for sorrows makes us forgetour past and present blessings. 3. It is a sin to meet sorrow half way, because ourpresent troubles are sufficient without seeking for others. 4. It is a sin because it is a want of faith in God. 5. It makes us melancholy, suspicious, and unfit for duty. (Wilmot Buxton.) Anxiety produces an unhealthy habit of mind Wilmot Buxton. A man once planted two rose trees, one on either side of his house. The trees were equally strong and healthy, but after a time the one grew and prospered, the other withered and died. Then the man discoveredthat the living rose tree was on the sunny side of the house. Brethren, we must have the sunshine of faith and hope on our lives, or we cannot live. I have read of a little child who was often observedplaying by itself, and laughing and singing with delight. They askedthe child what it was playing with, and the little one answered, "I am playing with sunbeams." It would be better for some of us who are too apt to look on the dark side to imitate that happy child. If we allow ourselves to be always haunted by the shadow of fancied misfortune, we shall lose faith in prayer, since the black shadow will have eclipsedthe face of God. (Wilmot Buxton.) The future should not embitter the present Wilmot Buxton. Will you shudder at winter's snow whilst the flowers of summer are growing around you? (Wilmot Buxton.) By fighting with fancied ills Wilmot Buxton. Your feet will become so tender from treading on imaginary thorns, that they will not endure the true thorny path, and there is such a path for all to tread. (Wilmot Buxton.)
  27. 27. Sorrows to be borne single John Newtonsays:"Sometimes I compare the troubles we have to undergo in the course ofa year to a great bundle of fagots, fartoo large for us to lift. But God does not require us to carry the whole at once. He mercifully unties the bundle, and gives us first one stick, which we are to carry to-day, and then another, which we are to carry to-morrow, and so on. This we might easily manage if we would only take the burden appointed for us eachday; but we choose to increase ourtrouble by carrying yesterday's stick over againto-day, and adding to-morrow's burden to our load before we are required to bear it." "Take therefore no thought for the morrow; for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself." Foreboding Dr. O. P. Fitzgerald. I. ITS NATURE. It is a painful, growing, contagious, discouraging habit. II. The CAUSES of this unhappy disposition. Constitutional. Bad health. Lack of faith in God. III. The REMEDYfor this evil habit or disposition of mind. If the result of physical causes must be treated accordingly. If the result of constitutional melancholy must be borne patiently, etc. If from defective faith can only be remedied by an increase offaith. (Dr. O. P. Fitzgerald.) Live one day in the day Jay. We may considerthe year before us as a desk containing 365 letters addressed to us; one for every day, announcing its trials and prescribing its employments, with an order to open daily no letter but the letter for the day. Now, we may be strongly tempted to unseal, beforehand, some of the remainder. This, however, would serve only to embarrass us, while we should violate the rule which our Owner and Masterhas laid down for us. (Jay.) COMMENTARIES
  28. 28. Ellicott's Commentary for English Readers (33) Seek ye first the kingdom of God.—The contextshows that the words point to the “seeking” ofprayer, rather than of act, though the latter meaning is, of course, not excluded. What is thus to be soughtis “the kingdom of God” (the change from the less personal“kingdom of heaven” is significant), the higher spiritual life in its completeness,forourselves and for others; and with it we are to seek “His righteousness,”that which, being perfect beyond the righteousness ofthe scribes and Pharisees,must be His gift to us, and therefore to be soughtin prayer. One who seeksforthis may well be content to leave all else in his Father’s hands. Even without his asking “they shall be added unto him” in such measure as is best for him. Among the few traditional sayings ascribedto our Lord of which we canthink as probably an authentic report of His teaching, is one to the same effectquoted by Origen and Clement of Alexandria,” Ask greatthings, and little things shall be added to you: ask heavenly things, and earthly things shall be added to you.” BensonCommentary Matthew 6:33. But — You my disciples have more important business to employ your minds about, and have higher hopes to encourage you. Therefore seek ye first — That is, in the first place, and with the greatestearnestnessand concern, as being the principal things, the kingdom of God — As described Romans 14:17, namely, that God, reigning in your heart, may fill it with the holiness above described, and the happiness consequentthereon; and, in order thereto, his righteousness — Not your ownrighteousness, whichis of the law, but that which is through faith in Christ, the righteousness ofGod by faith. Compare Romans 10:3; Php 3:9. Forit seems most natural to interpret the expressionof that way of becoming righteous which the gospelproposes,and by which alone we can be put in possessionofthe kingdom of God on earth, or in heaven. And all these things shall be added unto you — For if you seek, as now directed, the kingdom of God, first and principally, all things pertaining to this life shall, in the course of the divine providence, be bestowedonyou as far as they cancontribute to your real welfare, and more you would not desire. Matthew Henry's Concise Commentary 6:25-34 There is scarcelyany sin againstwhich our Lord Jesus more warns his disciples, than disquieting, distracting, distrustful cares aboutthe things of this life. This often insnares the poor as much as the love of wealth does the
  29. 29. rich. But there is a carefulness about temporal things which is a duty, though we must not carry these lawful cares too far. Take no thought for your life. Not about the length of it; but refer it to God to lengthen or shorten it as he pleases;our times are in his hand, and they are in a good hand. Not about the comforts of this life; but leave it to God to make it bitter or sweetas he pleases. Foodand raiment God has promised, therefore we may expect them. Take no thought for the morrow, for the time to come. Be not anxious for the future, how you shall live next year, or when you are old, or what you shall leave behind you. As we must not boastof tomorrow, so we must not care for to-morrow, or the events of it. God has given us life, and has given us the body. And what canhe not do for us, who did that? If we take care about our souls and for eternity, which are more than the body and its life, we may leave it to God to provide for us food and raiment, which are less. Improve this as an encouragementto trust in God. We must reconcile ourselves to our worldly estate, as we do to our stature. We cannot alter the disposals of Providence, therefore we must submit and resign ourselves to them. Thoughtfulness for our souls is the best cure of thoughtfulness for the world. Seek firstthe kingdom of God, and make religion your business:say not that this is the way to starve; no, it is the way to be well provided for, even in this world. The conclusionof the whole matter is, that it is the will and command of the Lord Jesus, that by daily prayers we may get strength to bear us up under our daily troubles, and to arm us againstthe temptations that attend them, and then let none of these things move us. Happy are those who take the Lord for their God, and make full proof of it by trusting themselves wholly to his wise disposal. Let thy Spirit convince us of sin in the want of this disposition, and take awaythe worldliness of our hearts. Barnes'Notes on the Bible For after all these things do the Gentiles seek -That is, those destitute of the true doctrines of religion, and unacquainted with proper dependence on Divine Providence, make it their chief anxiety thus to seek foodand clothing. But you, who have a knowledge ofyour Father in heaven; who know that He will provide for your needs, should not be anxious. Seek first His kingdom; seek first to be righteous, and to become interested in His favor, and all necessarythings will be added to you. He has control over all things, and He can give you what you need. He will give you what he deems best for you. Jamieson-Fausset-BrownBible Commentary 33. But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness;and all these things shall be added unto you—This is the greatsumming up. Strictly speaking, it has to do only with the subjectof the present section—the right
  30. 30. state of the heart with reference to heavenly and earthly things; but being couchedin the form of a brief generaldirectory, it is so comprehensive in its graspas to embrace the whole subject of this discourse. And, as if to make this the more evident, the two keynotes of this greatsermonseem purposely struck in it—"the KINGDOM" and "the RIGHTEOUSNESS" ofthe kingdom—as the grand objects, in the supreme pursuit of which all things needful for the present life will be added to us. The precise sense ofevery word in this golden verse should be carefully weighed. "The kingdom of God" is the primary subject of the Sermonon the Mount—that kingdom which the God of heaven is erecting in this fallen world, within which are all the spiritually recovered and inwardly subject portion of the family of Adam, under Messiahas its Divine Head and King. "The righteousness thereof" is the characterofall such, so amply described and variously illustrated in the foregoing portions of this discourse. The "seeking"ofthese is the making them the objectof supreme choice and pursuit; and the seeking ofthem "first" is the seeking of them before and above all else. The "all these things" which shall in that case be added to us are just the "all these things" which the last words of Mt 6:32 assuredus "our heavenly Father knoweththat we have need of";that is, all we require for the present life. And when our Lord says they shall be "added," it is implied, as a matter of course, that the seekersofthe kingdom and its righteousness shallhave these as their proper and primary portion: the restbeing their gracious rewardfor not seeking them. (See an illustration of the principle of this in 2Ch 1:11, 12). What follows is but a reduction of this greatgeneraldirection into a practicaland ready form for daily use. Matthew Poole's Commentary The kingdom of God, and his righteousness, in this verse, are terms comprehensive of whatsoeverappertainethto the honour and glory of God, either as means, or as the end. Let your principal care and study be how to get to heaven, and how to promote the kingdom of God in the world; to bring your hearts into subjection to the will of God, that the kingdom of God may be within you, and how to bring others to the obedience offaith and of the will of God. And for the things of this life, it shall fare with you as it did with Solomon, 1 Kings 3:12, who askednot riches and honour, but had them. You shall have for your necessities,Psalm37:4 Mark 10:30 1 Timothy 4:8. Gill's Exposition of the Entire Bible But seek firstthe kingdom of God,.... Meaning eitherthe Gospel, and the ministration of it; in which sense this phrase is often used, see Matthew 21:43 and which is diligently to be sought after, and into; to be constantly attended on, and to be preferred to our necessaryfood, to raiment, or riches, or any
  31. 31. enjoyment of life: or else the kingdom of glory, which is prepared by God, and is his gift; for which he makes his people meet here, and will introduce them into it hereafter. And his righteousness;the righteousness ofGod, which is revealedin the Gospel, and is what gives a right and title to the kingdom of heaven. This is not the righteousness ofman, but of God; and is no other than the righteousness ofChrist; so called, because he is God who has wrought it; it is what God approves of, accepts, andimputes, and which only can justify in his sight, and give an abundant entrance into his kingdom and glory. Heavenis to be sought for in the first place, as the perfectionof the saints' happiness;and Christ's righteousness is to be sought for, and laid hold on by faith, as the way and means of enjoying that happiness; without which, there will be no entering into the kingdom of heaven. And all these things shall be added unto you: of the free bounty, goodness, and liberality of God, without your thought and care, and much less merit; even "all these things", meat, drink, clothing, or whatsoeverworldly sustenance else is necessaryfor you: which are not parts of the happiness of saints, only appendages thereunto; which they have over and above what they are, or should be chiefly seeking after. The Hebrews (r) say, "that no goodsign will be shownto Israel, until they return and "seek" three things: "afterwards the children of Israelshall return and seek the Lord"; , "this is the kingdom of heaven"; and "David their king", according to its literal sense;"and shall fear the Lord and his goodness";this is the house of the sanctuary, as it is said, "this goodlymountain", and Lebanon.'' (r) Jarchi & Kimchi, in Hosea 3.5. Geneva Study Bible But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness;and all these things shall be added unto you. EXEGETICAL(ORIGINAL LANGUAGES) Meyer's NT Commentary Matthew 6:33. Ζητεῖτε δέ] now states whatthey ought to do, instead of indulging that care forbidden in Matthew 6:31. πρῶτον] in the first place, before you strive after anything else;your first striving. In that case a secondis, of course, unnecessary, because theirfood, their drink, and their raiment προστεθήσεται. Butin the πρῶτον the
  32. 32. subordinate striving after something is not even “darkly” sanctioned(de Wette); on the contrary, and notwithstanding the πρῶτον, this striving is excluded as much by Matthew 6:32 as by καὶ … προστεθ. Accordingly, that first striving is the only one. The simple ζητεῖτε is distinguished from ἐπιζητ. not in respectof degree, but only in such a way that the latter points out the direction of the striving. Hence ἐπιζητεῖν ἐπί τινα, 2 Samuel 3:8. Comp. note on Romans 11:7; Php 4:7. τὴν βασιλ. καὶ τὴν δικαιοσύνηναὐτοῦ](see the criticalremarks) where the αὐτοῦ belonging to both substantives refers, according to Matthew 6:32, to God, and is meant to convey the idea that what is to form the object and aim of our striving is the Messianic kingdom, the becoming partakers in it, the being admitted into it, and the moral righteousness whichGod imparts to the believer to assisthim to attain the kingdom. ταῦτα πάντα]See Matthew 6:31-32. The distinction betweenταῦτα πάντα and πάντα ταῦτα lies merely in this, that in the former it is the demonstrative idea on which the emphasis is placed, whereas in the latter it is the idea of universality that is so. See Winer, p. 510 [E. T. 686]. Comp. Lobeck, ad Aj. 1023;Saupp, ad Hipparch. VI. 5. προστεθήσεται]will be added, namely, to the moral result of your striving. Comp. the saying of Christ handed down by Clement, Origen, and Eusebius: αἰτεῖτε τὰ μεγάλα, καὶ τὰ μικρὰ ὑμῖν προστεθήσεται·καὶ αἰτεῖτε τὰ ἐπουράνια, καὶ τὰ ἐπίγεια προστεθήσεται ὑμῖν(Fabricius, Cod. Apocr. i. p. 329), which differs from our passagein the generalityof its terms, and in having αἰτεῖτε. Bengel's Gnomen Matthew 6:33. Ζητεῖτε, seek ye) the kingdom which is nigh at hand, and not difficult of acquisition.—πρῶτον, first) He who seeksthat first, will soonseek that only.—βασιλείαν, kingdom.—δικαιοσύνην, righteousness)Heavenly meat and drink are opposedto earthly, and thus also raiment; and, therefore, St Luke in his twelfth chapterleaves raiment to be understood at Matthew 6:29, and righteousness atMatthew 6:31, although righteousness alsofilleth; see ch. Matthew 5:6.[296]—ΑὐΤΟῦ,his) sc. righteousness.—Seethe note on Romans 1:17.—ταῦτα, these things)An instance of Litotes.[297]—
  33. 33. ΠΡΟΣΤΕΘΉΣΕΤΑΙ, shallbe added unto) These things are a προσθήκη or appendage of the life and body (see Matthew 6:25); and still more so of the kingdom (see Luke 12:32). [296]Sc. “Blessedare they that hunger and thirst after RIGHTEOUSNESS, for they shall be FILLED.” See also Gnomon in loc.—(I. B.) [297]The word used in the original is ταπείνωσις, concerning which John Albert Burk says, in his Explanation of the TechnicalTerms employed in the Gnomon— “LITOTES, Μειωσις, Ταπεινωσις, EXTENUATIO, quæ singulæ in Gnomone passim allegantur, vix ac ne vix quidem differunt.” For explanation and examples, see Appendix.—(I. B.) Pulpit Commentary Verse 33. - Parallelpassage:Luke 12:31, which is shorter. But; i.e. in contrast to such seeking as he has just spokencf. Our Lord at length gives a distinct promise that if God's cause is made the first aim, all the necessariesoflife shall be provided. Seek ye first. The difference betweenζητεῖν here and ἐπιζητεῖν in ver. 32 seems to be only that the latter points out more clearly the direction of the search. First. If the searchfor earthly things be put into a secondaryplace, it may be allowable. The kingdom of God, and his righteousness;his kingdom and his righteousness (RevisedVersion). "Of God" must almost certainly be omitted with ‫א‬ (B); cf. Westcottand Hort, 'App.' The first phrase represents rather the external, the secondthe internal aim. Seek ye the spread and accomplishmentof God's kingdom; seek ye personalconformity to his standard of righteousness. Boththoughts are of fundamental importance for this "sermon" (kingdom, cf. Matthew 5:3, 10, 19, 20; Matthew 6:10; righteousness, especiallyMatthew 5:17-20), which treats essentiallyof the way in which the subjects of the Divine kingdom should regard the Divine righteousness andconform to it. And all these things shall be added unto you; cf. the apocryphal saying of our Lord, repeated by Origen (Clem. Alex.), "Jesus saidto his disciples, Ask great things, and the small shall be added to you; and ask heavenly things, and the earthly shall be added to you" (Westcott, 'Introd.,' App. C; Resch, 'Agrapha,' p. 230, etc.;cf. also 1 Kings 3:11-14;Mark 10:29, 30;1 Timothy 4:8)
  34. 34. PRECEPTAUSTIN RESOURCES BRUCE HURT MD Matthew 6:33 "But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness, andall these things will be added to you. (NASB: Lockman) Greek:zeteite (2PPAM)de proton ten basileian[tou theou] kaiten dikaiosunenautou, kai tauta panta prostethesetai(3SFPI)umin. Amplified: But seek (aimat and strive after) first of all His kingdom and His righteousness (His way of doing and being right), and then all these things takentogetherwill be given you besides. (Amplified Bible - Lockman) KJV: But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness;and all these things shall be added unto you. NLT: and he will give you all you need from day to day if you live for him and make the Kingdom of God your primary concern. (NLT - Tyndale House) Philips: Setyour heart on the kingdom and his goodness,and all these things will come to you as a matter of course. (New Testamentin Modern English) Wuest: But be seeking firstthe kingdom and His righteousness,and these things, all of them, shall be added to you. Young's Literal: but seek ye first the reign of God and His righteousness, and all these shall be added to you. But seek firstHis kingdom and His righteousness:zeteite (2PPAM)de proton ten basileian[tou theou] kai ten dikaiosunen autou 1Ki 3:11, 12, 13; 17:13;2Chrs 1:7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12; 31:20,21;Pr 2:1-9; 3:9,10; Hag 1:2-11; 2:16, 17, 18, 19; Luke 12:31;John 6:27 Mt 3:2; 4:17; 13:44, 45, 46; Acts 20:25;28:31; Romans 14:17;Colossians 1:13,14;2Th 1:5; 2Pe 1:11 Matthew 6 Resources - Multiple Sermons and Commentaries Matthew 6:25-34 Overcoming Materialism- Study Guide- John MacArthur Matthew 6:25-34 Overcoming Materialism- John MacArthur
  35. 35. Matthew 6:25-30a:Overcoming FinancialWorry 1 - Study Guide- John MacArthur Matthew 6:25-30a:Overcoming FinancialWorry 1- John MacArthur Matthew 6:25-30a:Overcoming FinancialStress-John MacArthur Matthew 6:25-34:Overcoming Financial Worry 2 - Study Guide- John MacArthur Matthew 6:25-34:Overcoming Financial Worry 2- John MacArthur SETTING PROPERPRIORITIES SEEKFIRST THE KING OF KINGS! But (1161)makes the contrastwith the Gentiles. Jesus is saying rather than being like the pagans who are concernedabout their physical needs, the citizens of the Kingdom of Heaven should be concernedabout and seek after the things of God. Seek first His kingdom - He does not sayseek for the kingdom which is what Jesus would have said if He was addressing this command to unbelievers. Seek for it to getinto it was not what He was saying. He was speaking to those who are kingdom citizens to make the interests of God's kingdom their priority. Kingdom citizens should ponder "Is what I am going to say or do going to advance God's kingdom and glory?" G Campbell Morgan... Do not be anxious about these lowerthings, but there is something you ought to be anxious about. Do not always be planning and scheming even to the point of anxiety about foodand raiment; "but seek." No life is complete that does not feelupon it some greatcompulsion, driving it. We want to learn to be loving and patient with all sorts of people, but it is difficult to have patience with some men! Their eye never gleams, they have no passion, no power; they drift. A man that is a realman has something that drives, something that creates enthusiasm. Now, says the Master, I have told you not to be anxious about these things. But there is something you are to be anxious about, something to seek, something to consume you. There is something that ought to drive you, making every nerve tingle and throb, and every artery flow with force. What is it? “The Kingdom of God.”
  36. 36. So the Masterwould save us from the anxiety of a lowerlevel, which makes force impossible on a higher, in order that He may develop force on the higher. Do not be anxious about the lower things, "But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness."Seekit in essence. Letit be the underlying passion. Seek itin enterprise. Seek it everywhere. But is there not an immediate application? Food, drink, raiment. Do not be anxious about them, but seek the Kingdom in them. Dress for the Kingdom of GOD. Eatfor the Kingdom of GOD. Let the greatunderlying passion, which is the greatprinciple of the life, find its throbbing wayinto the extremities of the life. Things about which you are not to be anxious in themselves, and for themselves;you are to be anxious about, in order that through them also the Kingdom of GOD may come. Seek thatin essence, in enterprise, and in individual application. With a touch of fine and beautiful disdain, which is not contempt if we may make so fine a distinction the Lord says, "All these things shall be added unto you." "Added unto you." Mark the conceptionfood, drink, raiment, added. That is, the necessary luggage with which you travel, the added things which are nevertheless impedimenta. Some people are always worrying, when travelling, about their luggage, andthat is just what a greatmany are doing about food and raiment. “These things shall be added.” Trust them to your Father. Trust them after your toil is over, after your planning is done. After you have sownand reaped and gathered, leave the rest. And if you do not think by your calculationthat your doing, and reaping, and gathering is enough for all, then let there be no anxiety. Your Father knows, and here is your blank check for necessities"Thesethings shall be added unto you." Anxiety... Care About the Future Once again, anxiety is always care about the future. To-morrow, that is it. It is always tomorrow, and so JESUS sums the whole thing up finally, and says: "Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself." By which we do not understand the Lord to mean that it is a proper function of to-morrow to be anxious about to-morrow, but by which we do understand
  37. 37. Him to mean, Do what you will, there will be something in to-morrow to be anxious about. You cannot kill to-morrow's anxiety by being anxious about it to-day. And so He says, "Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof." Evil does not mean sin. It means adversity. Every day that comes will have in it evil - adversity - things calculatedto make us anxious. Tomorrow will be anxious. The evil will come whateveryou do. All of which may be stated thus: Live, oh child of thy Father, subject of thy King, live to-day. "Lord, for to-morrow and its needs I do not pray. Keep me, O Lord, from stain of sin just for to-day." There is no suspicionof asceticismin this section. Our Father knows that His people will be here in the world, and will have to do with earthly things. He does not even sayit is wrong to lay up treasure. He only advises us as to how we shall make our investment of treasure. Do not lay it up on earth. Lay it up in heaven. There is nothing ascetic here. There is no warrant for improvidence here. The man who will go out and say, Very well, I will be like the sparrow, I will not sow, or reap, or gather - well, we know the issue, and neither we nor anyone else will pity him. If a man shall say, I will go and be as the flower of the field, I will not toil or spin - well, we see at once the unutterable folly of such an argument. Do not imagine that the King commands us not to think for the future. Do not say, that because GOD cares,you are not to provide for your wife, and your bairns (Scottishword for "child"), in the case ofyour dying. Let us have no nonsense talkedabout the evil of insurance. "If any provide not for his own, and speciallyfor those of his house, he hath denied the faith, and is worse than an infidel (unbeliever)," says the apostle;and the whole teaching of JESUS is, not that we are not to reap, sow, gather, toil, spin; but that through our toil and planning we are not to be anxious; through reaping we are to trust; in our gathering we are to sing; as we toil we are to rejoice;as we spin we are to be quiet. It is a call to the life that is frictionless, because by the principle of faith man takes hold upon GOD, and, submitting, knows what it is to have His poweroperating through his work, and His life providing for his need. (Matthew 6:25-34 Commentary) Spurgeonwrites that...
  38. 38. When I had resolvedto enter college, walking across MidsummerCommon, just outside of Cambridge, revolving in my mind the joys of scholarshipand the hope of being something in the world, that text came to my heart, "Seekestthou greatthings for thyself? Seek them not" (Jer. 45:5) "Seek firstthe kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things shall be added unto you." All was given up, everything was renounced, the finest pros-pects seemedto melt into thin air, merely on the strength of that text, believing that God would most certainly fulfill to me his promise if I could keephis precept. God will always keepHis word to the letter. Actually He will usually go beyond what the letter seems to mean. In this instance (cf "And the LORD gave Solomonwisdom, as he promised him" 1 Kings 5:12), while He gave Solomonwisdom, He also added to him riches and a thousand other things which did not appearin the compact. Seek ye first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added unto you (Matt. 6:33). He who makes promises about infinite blessings will throw in everyday things as if they were of small accountand were given in as a matter of course, like the grocer’s paperbags in which he packs up our purchases. Seek (2212) (zeteo)means to try to learn where something is or try to find as a searching for what is lost seek. To attempt to learn something by careful investigationor searching. Seeking in the presentcontext speaks ofa single minded focus, as when one's eye is "single" (clear)(Mt 6:22, 23-notes) Zeteo is in the present imperative so what Jesus is saying is that the antidote to worrying is to make a daily choice, your habitual practice to prioritize God's kingdom and righteousness. The world won't stop tempting you to seek it's passing pleasures, andone of the best "defenses" is a good "offense", in this case seeking the things above where the King sits at the right hand of His Father (Col 3:1-note, Col 3:2-note). Caveat- Don't attempt to obey Jesus'command to seek in your own (old man) strength! You will fail and experience frustration. And you will in effectplace yourself under the yoke of legalism. The only wayto obey this command to seek as our practice (present tense = continually, habitually and remember we're talking about "direction" not "perfection")is by daily dying to selfand jettisoning self-effortand self-sufficiency(to live the supernatural/Christian life), daily seeking to be wholly controlledby the Holy Spirit. The Spirit is in us and is continually energizing us, giving us the supernatural desire and the
  39. 39. supernatural power we need (Phill2:13NLT-note) so that we might effectively, successivelywork out our salvationin fear and trembling (Phil 2:12-note). To put it another way, we need to learn to depend on the Spirit's powerto enable us to work out what He works in! Do you see the difference? Self-effort versus Spirit energization! The first is natural and the secondsupernatural power. And this command (not to mention all >1500 commands in the NT! See discussionof commands and need for the Spirit) can only be obeyed supernaturally. This is a process whichwe need to practice, daily seeking to be filled with (controlled by) the Spirit of Jesus (Eph 5:18-note) so that we might continually walk by the self-same Spirit and then (and only then) we will not carry out the desires of our flesh (Gal 5:16-note). It follows that we will need to be sensitive to those thoughts, words and action in our life which quench the Spirit (1Thes 5:19-note)or grieve the Spirit (Eph 4:30-note)lest we "short circuit" our Source ofpower (dunamis)! Paul reminded the saints at Galatia of their abject need to for dependence on the Holy Spirit asking "Are you so foolish? Having begun by the Spirit, are you now being perfectedby the flesh?" (Galatians 3:3) Of course the answeris a resounding "No" as all of us can attestfrom personalexperience! Notice then that Jesus is not suggesting but commanding all citizens of the Kingdom of heavenwho still live on earth to cease making materialthings the centerof their life ("stop worrying" Mt 6:25-32). Insteadthe believer's lifelong pursuit is not for things but the presence, pleasure andPersonof Jesus Christ our Lord and our King ("kingdom" always indicates a "king"). See relatedresource by Anne Ortlund - Fix Your Eyes on Jesus DearLord, may the words of JohnsonOatman's greathymn be our soul's deepestdesire... Higher Ground I’m pressing on the upward way, New heights I’m gaining every day; Still praying as I’m onward bound, “Lord, plant my feet on higher ground.” Refrain Lord, lift me up and let me stand, By faith, on Heaven’s table land, A higher plane than I have found;
  40. 40. Lord, plant my feeton higher ground. My heart has no desire to stay Where doubts arise and fears dismay; Though some may dwell where those abound, My prayer, my aim, is higher ground. Refrain I want to live above the world, Though Satan’s darts at me are hurled; For faith has caught the joyful sound, The song of saints on higher ground. Refrain I want to scale the utmost height And catcha gleam of glory bright; But still I’ll pray till Heav’n I’ve found, “Lord, plant my feet on higher ground.” Refrain In Mt 6:25-24 what Jesus has done is reduce what we seek forto effectively two categories,the essentials oflife versus God's Kingdom and righteousness. Seeking forthe former will make us anxious and worried. Seeking for God will give us peace that passes human understanding. Jesus gives God's keyto open the door to freedom from worry and anxiety - make the conscious,volitionalchoice every day of your life that your thoughts and actions will demonstrate that the kingdom of God is your priority in this world which is passing away. Have you every heard of "worrybeads" (fidget beads or komboloi [from kombos = knot or large number of knots + loi = a group that sticks together] in modern Greece)whichis a string of beads that when fingered or played with supposedly relieves nervous tension? You canget them at some great prices on EBaybut they don't work!HoweverJesus'powerful teaching beginning in Matthew 6:25 and culminating in His command in Matthew 6:33
  41. 41. is the truth that canset you free if diligently "fingered" (i.e., mediated upon and put into daily practice). What Jesus is saying is that in essence"Whatyou seek, you find." This principle reverberates throughout the Bible... But from there you will seek the LORD your God, and you will find Him if you searchfor Him with all your heart and all your soul. (Deut 4:29) As for you, my son Solomon, know the God of your father, and serve Him with a whole heart and a willing mind; for the LORD searchesall hearts, and understands every intent of the thoughts. If you seek Him, He will let you find Him; but if you forsake Him, He will reject you forever. (1Chronicles 28:9) R C Sproul explains that... Seeking demands an intensity, a perseverance that will not be denied, and a zeal to achieve the desired objective. In addition to refocusing your goalof righteousness, allow the Scriptures to speak to your motivation and commitment. (Sproul, R. Vol. 1: Before the Face ofGod: BakerBook House; Ligonier Ministries) J R Miller (Biography) wrote that... We need have only one care, that we put the first thing first—faithfulness to God. Then all else we need for both worlds will be supplied. God will never fail us; but we forget, sometimes, in our rejoicing over such an assurance, that we must fulfill our part if we would claim the divine promise. It will not always be easy. Tomorrow it may mean a distasteful task, a disagreeable duty, a costlysacrifice for one who does not seemworthy. Life is full of sore testings of our willingness to follow the GoodShepherd. We have not the slightestright to claim this assurance unless we have takenChrist as the guide of our life. First (4413)(proton from protos = leading, foremost, prominent, most important) means first in time, place, order, importance. The word first indicates one’s first and ever dominant concern. The conceptof “seeking first” for the things of God is a predominant biblical conceptthat touches one's motivation and priorities including how one spends their "leisure" time, the goals one sets in their life, and whether or not they experience spiritual growth. What do you “seek first”? If you are like me, then people, possessions, power, prestige, pleasure, and other desires compete for your priority. All of these things can quickly bump God out of first place if we don’t actively choose to
  42. 42. give Him first place in every area of life. A goodway to begin eachday is by declaring Romans 12:1 (see note Romans 12:1) and then living out the rest of that day as a "living sacrifice". It is interesting that Jesus does not saywe are to refrain from pursuing the material treasures of this world, but that we are replace those desires with a pursuit that has far greatersignificance in this life and the life to come. For many of us one of the major obstacles to seeking first His kingdom is the persistent, peskyProblem with Priorities - StevenCole gives this illustration - I’ve sharedbefore the story of the time management expert who was speaking to a group of business students. He pulled out a large, wide-mouth jar and filled it with fist-sized rocks. When he couldn’t put any more in, he asked, “Is this jar full?” The class responded, “Yes.” He said, “Really?” Then he pulled out a bucketof gravel and poured it in, shaking it down through the cracks. Then he asked, “Is the jar full?” The students were onto him, so they said, “No.” “Good,” he replied. He dumped in a bucket of sand. Once more he asked, “Is the jar full?” “No,” they shouted. Again he said, “Good.” He poured in a pitcher of wateruntil the jar was full to the brim. Then he asked, “What is the point of the illustration?” One student ventured, “No matter how full your schedule, if you try hard, you can always fit more in.” “No,” the speakerreplied, “that is not the point. The point is, if you don’t put the big rocks in first, you’ll never getthem in at all.” (First Things First, by Stephen Covey, Roger& RebeccaMerrill [Simon & Schuster], pp. 88-89.)Editorial comment - What should our “big rocks” be? Jesus andHis Word! Put them first in your life! If we put the pebbles, or sand, etc, in first, we won't find time (room) for Jesus the King of kings and His living Word which endures forever! Kingdom (932)(basileia from basileus = a sovereign, king, monarch) denotes sovereignty, royal power, dominion. Basileia canalso referto the territory or people overwhom a king rules C H Spurgeon's comments... Lord, enable me to be a non-anxious one. May I be so eager afterheavenly things, that I altogetherleave my earthly cares with thee! Mt 6:33. Seek Godfirst, and the rest will follow in due course. As for “all these things ”, you will not need to seek them; they will be thrown in as a matter of course. Godwho gives you heavenwill not deny you your bread on the road thither. The kingdom of God, and the righteousness suitable to that kingdom—seekthese first and foremost, and then all that you can possibly
  43. 43. need shall be your portion. To promote the reign of Christ, and to practice righteousness, are but one object; and may that be the one aim of our lives! Let us spend life on the one thing, and it will be well spent: as for the twenty secondaryobjects, they also will be ours if we pursue the one thing only. (Commentary) RelatedResource onOne Thing - See Commentary on Luke 10:42 = "only one thing is necessary" The topic Kingdom of God(synonymous term = Kingdom of Heaven) can be confusing as the interpretation depends on the context in which it is used - It can mean a spiritual Kingdom, a Millennial Kingdom or a Kingdom in the New Heaven and New Earth. Many who espouse the teaching of replacement theologyor supersessionismdo not accepta literal earthly Kingdom of God. I am firmly convinced (from Scripture) that there will be a literal earthly Kingdom of God ruled by the King of kings, the Lord Jesus Christ. For that reasonI have severaldetaileddiscussions onthe Kingdom of God in the commentaries on the following verses... Luke 17:20-21-commentary Luke 19:11ff-commentary Acts 1:6-commentary Righteousness(1343)(dikaiosune [word study] from dikaios [word study] = being proper or right in the sense ofbeing fully justified being or in accordancewith what God requires) is the quality of being upright. In its simplest sense dikaiosune conveys the idea of conformity to a standard or norm. In this sense righteousnessis the opposite of hamartia (sin), which is defined as missing of the mark setby God. In this sense righteousness is the opposite of hamartia (sin), which is defined as missing of the mark setby God. Dikaiosune is rightness of characterbefore Godand rightness of actions before men. RighteousnessofGod could be succinctlystatedas all that God is, all that He commands, all that He demands, all that He approves, all that He provides through faith in Christ (Click here to readPastorRay Pritchard's interesting analysis of righteousness in the Gospelof Matthew). What does it mean to pursue God's righteousness?One aspectis surely to submit to God's will that His children live righteously as described in the beatitudes - poor in spirit, mourning over sin, meek in spirit, hungering and thirsting for righteousness,etc. In a word this pursuit equates with sanctificationor present tense salvation(see discussionof the Three Tenses of Salvation)
  44. 44. Barnhouse gives a practicalillustration of what this righteousness lookslike in a kingdom citizen... A butcher was once askedwhatdifference it made to him when Christ entered his life. He replied, “I stopped weighing my thumb.” He then told how, before becoming a Christian, he put meat on the scalesin such a way that his thumb trailed down, approximately the weight of an ounce. He had included that thumb in the weight of beef, pork, lard, and every other item of his merchandise. But after Christ came into his heart, he stoodawayfrom the scales andgave a full sixteenounces of meat. And when he served customers whom he had formerly cheated, he added an ounce to make up for past peculations. The Kingdom of God produces complete integrity in a believer. (Barnhouse, D. G. God's Glory : Romans 14:13-16:27. Page13. GrandRapids, MI.: William B. Eerdmans Publishing Company) Charles Spurgeontells the story of a young man who openly confessedhis decisionto trust Christ. This decisionsorely offended his father, who advised him, “James, youshould first getyourself establishedin a goodtrade, and then think of the matter of religion.” “Father,” saidthe son, “Jesus Christadvises me differently; He says, ‘Seek ye first the kingdom of God’ “ (Matt. 6:33). Lord of the cloud and fire, I am a stranger, with a stranger's indifference; My hands hold a pilgrim's staff, My march is Zionward, My eyes are toward the coming of the Lord. --Old Puritan prayer. In Faith's Checkbook, Spurgeonhas a devotionalon Mt 6:33 entitled God First, Then Extras... SEE how the Bible opens:“In the beginning God.” Let your life open in the same way. Seek with your whole soul, first and foremost, the kingdom of God, as the place of your citizenship, and His righteousness as the characterofyour life. As for the rest, it will come from the Lord Himself without your being anxious concerning it. All that is needful for this life and godliness (see note 2 Peter1:3) “shallbe added unto you.” What a promise this is! Food, raiment, home, and so forth, Godundertakes to add to you while you seek Him.
  45. 45. You mind His business, and He will mind yours. If you want paper and string, you getthem given in when you buy more important goods. And just so, all that we need of earthly things we shall have thrown in with the kingdom. He who is an heir of salvation shall not die of starvation, and he who clothes his soul with the righteousness ofGod cannot be left of the Lord with a nakedbody. Away with anxious care. Setall your mind upon seeking the Lord (see notes Colossians 3:1;Colossians3:2). Covetousnessis poverty, and anxiety is misery: Trust in Godis an estate, and likeness to God is a heavenly inheritance. Lord, I seek thee, be found of me. John Stott sums it up... “In the end, just as there are only two kinds of piety, the self-centeredand the God-centered, so there are only two kinds of ambition: one canbe ambitious either for oneselfor for God. There is no third alternative.” (Stott, John: The Messageofthe Sermon on the Mount: 1985, IntervarsityPress) Constable asks andanswers an interesting question.... In view of this promise how can we explain the factthat some committed believers have perished for lack of food? There is a wider sphere of context in which this promise operates. We all live in a fallen world where the effects of sin pervade every aspectoflife. Sometimes the godly, through no fault of their own, getcaught up in the consequences ofsin and perish. Jesus did not elaborate this dimension of life here but assumedit as something His hearers would have known and understood. (Tom Constable's ExpositoryNotes onthe Bible) A QUESTION OF PRIORITIES... WHERE DO YOU SPEND YOUR TIME AND MONEY? PastorRayPritchard offers some insights on seeking writing that... Everyone seeks something. We are all by nature seeking people. Some people seek formoney, others for fame, others for pleasure, others for self-validation, others for sexualfulfillment, and others for worldly power. We may seek a husband or a wife or we may seek children or a new job or a better education or a new home or new friends or a new church. The tragedy of our time is that

×