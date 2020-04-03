Successfully reported this slideshow.
JESUS WAS URGING BE HARMLESS AS DOVES EDITED BY GLENN PEASE Matthew 10:16 16"I am sending you out like sheep among wolves....
I. ALL THE WORLD IS FULL OF EXAMPLES FOR CHRISTIAN CONDUCT. We must be struck with our Lord's freedom in the use of materi...
3. The combination of varied graces. The point of our Lord's recommendation is in the union of two very different characte...
Albanus, the Captain-Generalof the army of Charles V., had four hundred stout and resolute youths, who were prodigal of li...
persons, you may do more harm than goodfor Christ. Through over- confidence you may commit yourself to the first hypocrite...
Sheepamong wolves C. H. Spurgeon I. THEIR PROMINENT VOCATION — "Behold, I send you forth." 1. These disciples had been wit...
3. "I," who have gone on the same errand Myself. 4. "I," who overcame in the very characterin which I send you." "The Lamb...
3. The serpent casts the coat, but another new coatcomes in the room; we should not castoff one sin, and another as bad co...
1. To be sensible of injury but not revenge it. 2. To be humble but not base. 3. To defend the truth by argument, and ador...
2. The conformity that is required to that standard. III. THE CONNECTION FIXED BETWEEN THE TWO THINGS RECOMMENDED. 1. Ther...
interrupt him. By such a heroic controlof his passions, the scornof the audience was turned into admiration. The most lear...
Harmless as doves.—Better, simple, sincere—i.e., “guileless.” The Greek indicates more than simple harmlessness—a characte...
for integrity amid the greatesttemptations, and for meekness amid the greatestprovocations. Matthew Henry's Concise Commen...
him, we may depend on him to teachus what to say. A believing prospectof the end of our troubles, will be of greatuse to s...
danger, not to do injury, and thus make their fellow-men justly enraged againstthem. Doves are, and always have been, a st...
as sheep in the midst of wolves. It is most probable that our Saviour speaks this with reference to what they were like to...
1. That wisdom may dwell with prudence. 2. That all true prudence must be attended with innocency. Gill's Exposition of th...
deportment, leading inoffensive lives, and proceeding in the course of their calling, though liable to many insults, and m...
well-knownpregnant force (Bernhardy, p. 208 f.), would not only express the direction of the verb, but also convey the ide...
instructions to the Twelve in connectiontherewith. Reading into the early event the thoughts and experiences ofa later tim...
(1) The Apostolic character, 16. (2)Persecution, 17–25.(3)Consolation—the care of the Father, 26–31.(4)The reward, 32. (5)...
danger, for whereveryou go you will find work to be done (ver. 23). Verse 16- 16a, parallelpassage:Luke 10:3 (the seventy)...
So A.V. and Rev. Denoting prudence with regard to their own safety. Wyc., wary. Harmless (ἀκέραιοι) Lit., unmixed, unadult...
 He speaks a prophetic word that will be fulfilled during the Tribulation. The words of V.22 are repeatedin The Olivet Di...
We have not been commissionedto keepthe treasure of the glorious gospel lockedup in a “stained-glassprison.” We are called...
of a crookedand perverse nation, among whom ye shine as lights in the world. How does this world view us? What kind of tes...
P a s t o r C h r i s B e n f i e l d , F e l l o w s h i p M i s s i o n a r y B a p t i s t C h u r c h Page 3 II. A Day...
regardless ofworldly acceptance. The religious realmwants to silence our voice, but we must speak the truth! B. Oppressive...
P a s t o r C h r i s B e n f i e l d , F e l l o w s h i p M i s s i o n a r y B a p t i s t C h u r c h Page 4 will reac...
A. An Opportunity to Serve (16a) – Behold, I send you forth as sheepin the midst of wolves:We have receiveda divine call f...
light: and what ye hear in the ear, that preach ye upon the housetops. Let us seek everyavailable opportunity to witness! ...
Are we willing to stand for Jesus and share the gospelwith those who need to hear? Are we committed to continuing in the f...
:16-25 Expect Difficulty :16 "Behold, I send you out as sheepin the midst of wolves. Therefore be wise as serpents and har...
:18 "You will be brought before governors and kings for My sake, as a testimony to them and to the Gentiles. Paul stoodbef...
Jesus was ridiculed. Don’t be surprised when you are too. :26-31 FearGod :26 "Therefore do not fear them. For there is not...
(Jer 25:3 NKJV) "From the thirteenth year of Josiahthe son of Amon, king of Judah, even to this day, this is the twenty-th...
:30 "But the very hairs of your head are all numbered. :31 "Do not fear therefore;you are of more value than many sparrows...
But His heart is that we value Him more than we value our family. When a family member tells us to stop going to church an...
:40 "He who receives you receives Me, and he who receives Me receives Him who sent Me. :41 "He who receives a prophet in t...
Does this mean that Jesus assigned“cities”to eachdisciple? And after sending them out, He goes to their “cities”? :2 And w...
Trials and dark days Keep in mind that Jesus doesn’trebuke John for his lack of faith. Part of a believer’s life will be t...
:5 "The blind see and the lame walk;the lepers are cleansedand the deaf hear; the dead are raised up and the poor have the...
and beat upon that house;and it fell not: for it was founded upon a rock. {26} And every one that heareth these sayings of...
(Mal 4:5 NKJV) Behold, I will send you Elijah the prophet Before the coming of the greatand dreadful day of the LORD. John...
If you will receive the truth of the messageaboutJesus being the Messiah, then John fulfills the role of the prophet Elija...
people saidthe old man was cruel to let the child walk while he enjoyed the ride. So, to please them, he got off and setth...
Matthew 10:16-42 by Dr. Knox Chamblin JESUS'CHARGE TO THE MISSIONARIES. 10:1-42. III. THE BROADER MISSION. 10:16-42. Perse...
The certainty. Farfrom impeding the witness, persecutionwill promote it. "On my accountyou will be brought before governor...
Jerusalem(A.D. 66-70), amid which events the JewishChristians fled from the capital. The charge. Giventhe promise of salva...
him (10:32-33). The "whoever" (hostis)of 10:32-33 makes the statement comprehensive - to embrace both the bearers and the ...
willingness to lose one's life (NB v. 39, immediately following), in the sense of abandoning oneselfutterly to Christ's Lo...
Turn with me in your Bibles if you will, to Matthew chapter 10. If you remember in our previous studies of this particular...
studied verses 5 to 15. So let’s turn now to this passage, where the Lord Jesus gives predictions of trouble to His discip...
with the Messiah. A rather important, prominent position they were anticipating attaining when Christ's kingdom was setup....
there’re now being cut loose to minister. They had been feeding and feasting on the word which Christ had taught them, now...
so careful that they never can quite getaround to issuing the offense ofthe gospel, evenin the most unoffensive way. It’s ...
give it to you. If you don’t have Greek, you can come to me and I’ll teachit to you. But if you don’t have gumption, I don...
Notice that Christ tells the disciples that they must be prepared for both religious and civil persecution. So far from th...
Question:"What does it mean to be wise as serpents and harmless as doves (Matthew 10:16)?" Answer: In sending out the Twel...
Jesus was urging be harmless as doves

This is a study of Jesus urging us to be harmless as doves. He also urges us to be wise as serpents.

Jesus was urging be harmless as doves

  1. 1. JESUS WAS URGING BE HARMLESS AS DOVES EDITED BY GLENN PEASE Matthew 10:16 16"I am sending you out like sheep among wolves. Thereforebe as shrewd as snakes and as innocent as doves. BIBLEHUB RESOURCES Sheepand Wolves J.A. Macdonald Matthew 10:16-23 Pulpit Commentary Homiletics Serpents And Doves Matthew 10:16 W.F. Adeney No two creatures are more opposite to one another in nature. The serpent eyes the dove with greedydesire; the dove looks at the serpent with the fascination of horror. The serpent is the symbol of the evil spirit; the dove is the symbol of the Holy Spirit. Nevertheless, eachhas exemplary lessons to teach, and the most dove-like soul will be imperfect if something of the serpent is lacking.
  2. 2. I. ALL THE WORLD IS FULL OF EXAMPLES FOR CHRISTIAN CONDUCT. We must be struck with our Lord's freedom in the use of materials for illustrating his teaching. Seeing truth clearly, and living in a spiritual atmosphere of purity, he was in no danger of being misled by the errors and evils around him; he was able to find the goodin everything - even to suck honey, so to speak, from the deadly nightshade. The truer and loftier our soul is, the wider will be the range from which we can derive a wholesome diet. It is only the sick man who must be shut up in a hospital, and it is only the sick soulthat craves conventualseclusionfor the preservationof its purity. Jesus couldeven go beyond the darker side of nature and find emblems in evil men. He compared himself to a thief (Matthew 24:43, 44). He bade his disciples imitate an unjust steward(Luke 16:2, etc.). But we want the Christ- spirit to see "goodin everything," and to extract the soulof goodnessfrom things evil without carrying awaysome of the evil. A degradednature sees evil everywhere - contrives to obtain the poison of the aspeven from the innocent dove, finds Delilah in a Madonna. II. THE SERVANT OF CHRIST NEEDS VARIED GRACES. 1. The wisdom of serpents. In Egyptian symbolism, which gives us serpents coiledabout the throne of a sovereign, and, indeed, in the practices ofnations in all quarters of the globe, we see the repulsive reptile regardedas of threefold significance - as the emblem of eternity, as the representative of guile, and as the incarnation of evil. It is the secondof these characteristics that our Lord here selects. We know that he never encouragesdeceit. But mental alertness, keennessofobservation, and nimbleness of thought are invaluable gifts even for Christian work. We should consecrate intelligence in the service ofChrist. There is no virtue in dulness. Stupidity is not sanctity. 2. The harmlessness ofdoves. This is a negative quality. But it is not less important than the positive intelligence. The shaft of wit may wound where no unkindness is intended. A serpent-like subtlety of mind is a most dangerous faculty. It is valuable; but it is only safe when it is balancedby a dove-like gentleness ofdisposition.
  3. 3. 3. The combination of varied graces. The point of our Lord's recommendation is in the union of two very different characteristics. The common dangeris that we should selectone to the neglectofthe other. There are men of mind who lack heart, and there are affectionate creatures who wearyus with their senseless ineptitude. The serpent is an awful ideal if it is selectedby itself. Its prophet is Machiavelli, and its hero Mepifistopheles. Butthe dove alone will not suggestthe most perfect saint; its gentleness may be feeble. Yet too often people chooseone or the other as their ideal of perfection. Christ blends the two in himself; he is skilful in confounding the cleverscribes by keenreplies, and he is meek and gentle, harmless and undefiled. - W.F.A. Biblical Illustrator Behold, I send you forth. Matthew 10:16 The forlorn hope
  4. 4. Albanus, the Captain-Generalof the army of Charles V., had four hundred stout and resolute youths, who were prodigal of life and devoted to death, calledthe forlorn hope. In a battle he despatchedthese againstthe strongest part of the enemy's ranks, that by their audacity and determination to die, they might throw those ranks into confusion, and so prepare the wayfor victory. Thus devotedand prodigal of his life let the messengerofChrist deem himself, that he may subdue unbelievers to Christ the Conqueror. Such a one did Xavier deem himself, when he was going to India, and said to his weeping friends, "Do merchants at such expense and such peril, prodigal of life, sail to India from zeal for earthly merchandize; and shall not I go thither for the sake ofGod and souls?" Wise as serpents, and harmless as doves. The union of simplicity and prudence Dr. Grandpierre. These words were addressedby Christ to His disciples when He sent them for the first time to publish the kingdom of God. The dove has been regardedby all nations as the symbol of innocence. Harmless signifies properly in the original what is not armed with horns to attack, whathas not teeth to bite, what has not a sting to wound; in a moral point of view, what has no intention to injure. Thus SIMPLICITY is unsuspecting, and is the companion of innocence. It extends to all the parts of our being. It knows the truth by intuition. It trusts itself calmly to God. It passes throughthe most impenetrable labyrinths without embarrassment. PRUDENCE,onthe contrary, supposes the existence ofevil in man and in the world. We have to" beware of the leavenof the Pharisees"(Matthew 16:6). We must COMBINE simplicity with prudence. Some Christians are simple without having prudence; some are prudent without simplicity. Without knowing how to unite the two, you may by a badly enlightened and rash confidence in Divine Providence reckonon help which you ought to have soughtby the right use of means, and so compromise successin the family, or plan, or Church. Through not having tact to choose your means of action, and apply them to different
  5. 5. persons, you may do more harm than goodfor Christ. Through over- confidence you may commit yourself to the first hypocrite. On other occasions the goodnessofyour heart leads you astray. At other times you hurry on what ought to have been done gradually. Prudence may go too far(1) when you have undue fearof the approbation of the world for all you do; or when you are destitute of all fear of its opposition;(2) when it gives undue attention to difficulties which the imagination likes to magnify. (Dr. Grandpierre.) The serpent Dr. Alex. McAuslane. The serpent as a teacher. Jesus says that, in view of every kind of danger, we are to be as sagaciousand prudent as the serpent. The serpent is very careful about its — I. HEALER. Be anxious for the safety of your bodies and minds. Be doubly anxious about the safetyof your hearts. Why the Bible says so much about the heart. II. EYES. As your bodies have eyes, so have your souls. It is with the eyes of your souls that you are to see your duties to God and man, and the way in which you are to be saved — "Open thou," etc. Beada part of the Bible every day. III. AN APPROACHING STORM. Knows whena storm is coming, etc. There are moral as well as physical storms. Jesus is the refuge from the storm. IV. TEMPTATION.In the Eastthere are a greatnumber of serpent charmers, etc. Guard againstevery form of music which is not healthy, pure, and godly, etc. (Dr. Alex. McAuslane.)
  6. 6. Sheepamong wolves C. H. Spurgeon I. THEIR PROMINENT VOCATION — "Behold, I send you forth." 1. These disciples had been with Him, and had been taught by Him, that they might teach in His name. The mode of operationin the kingdom of God is, first make disciples, teachthem, and then let them go forth and do the same with others. When one light is kindled other candles are lit therefrom. Drops of heavenly water are flashed aloft and scatteredallaround like dew upon the face of the earth, and behold eachone begettetha fountain where it fails, and thus the desert is made to rejoice and blossom. 2. To go after the lost sheep. 3. He sent them forth to work miracles. We have not this power; it is more to God's glory that the world should be conquered by the force of truth than by the blaze of miracles. II. THEIR IMMINENT PERIL— "As sheepin the midst of wolves." 1. Amongst those who will not in any way sympathize with your efforts. The bleating sheepfinds no harmony in the howl of the wolf. 2. Amongst those who would rend them. 3. Amongst those who would hinder their endeavours. 4. We are powerless againstthem. What can a sheepdo if a wolf sets upon it? 5. It is trying "work for the sheep. 6. It is testing work. 7. It is teaching work. III. THEIR EMINENT AUTHORITY — "I send you forth." 1. The Lord of the harvest. 2. "I," who prize you.
  7. 7. 3. "I," who have gone on the same errand Myself. 4. "I," who overcame in the very characterin which I send you." "The Lamb shall overcome them." IV. THEIR PERMANENTINSTRUCTIONS. 1. Be prudent and wise as a serpent. (1)It gets out of the way of man as much as it can. (2)It glides along very quietly. (3)Famous for finding his waywhere no other creature could enter. 2. The innocence of the dove. (C. H. Spurgeon) Grace blending the subtle with the gentle C. H. Spurgeon. Grace knows how to pick the goodout of the evil, the jewelout of the oyster shell, the diamond from the dunghill, the sagacityfrom the serpent; and by a Divine chemistry it leaves the goodwhich it takes outof the foul place as good as though it had never been there. Grace knows how to blend the most gentle with the most subtle; to take awayfrom prudence the base element which makes it into cunning, and, by mingling innocence with it, produce a sacred prudence most valuable for all walks of life. (C. H. Spurgeon.) Wherein we should not be like the serpent 1. The serpent eats dust (Isaiah 65:24.) 2. The serpent is deceitful.
  8. 8. 3. The serpent casts the coat, but another new coatcomes in the room; we should not castoff one sin, and another as bad come in the room. 4. The serpent is a venomous creature, and is full of poison (Psalm 58:4.) 5. The serpent is given to hissing; we should not hiss out reproaches. 6. The serpent stops her ear. 7. The serpent casts her coat, but keeps her sting; we should not eastoff outward acts of sin, and keepthe love of sin. 8. Serpents are chasedawaywith sweetperfumes, Wherein we should be like the serpent 1. The serpent hath a subtlety in his eye, a singular sharpness of sight. Get the serpent's eye, have a quick insight into the mysteries of religion. 2. The serpent hath a prudence and subtlety in his ear: will not be deluded by the voice of the charmer. 3. The serpent hath a chief care to defend his head; so we our head from error, We should be as doves 1. In respectof meekness. 2. In respectof innocency. 3. In respectof purity, Wherein does the Christian join these two together J. Watson.
  9. 9. 1. To be sensible of injury but not revenge it. 2. To be humble but not base. 3. To defend the truth by argument, and adorn it by life. (J. Watson.) In doves there are many things commendable T. Adams. 1. Beauty. 2. Chastity. 3. Fruitfulness. Mostmonths in the year they bring forth young. 4. Amity. They love their mates. 5. Unity. They live in companies. 6. Their innocence. (T. Adams.) Prudence of serpentand wisdom of dove E. Calamy. I. WHAT OUR LORD RECOMMENDSto our thoughts, esteem, and practice. Wisdom is a solid knowledge ofthings spiritual, especiallysuch as relate to practice. Harmlessnessorinnocence intimates purity, and meekness, mildness, and wrathlessness. II. THE WAY OUR LORD TAKES TO INSINUATE HIS ADVICE. 1. The standard that is fixed, or the creatures of whom we are to learn the things recommended.
  10. 10. 2. The conformity that is required to that standard. III. THE CONNECTION FIXED BETWEEN THE TWO THINGS RECOMMENDED. 1. There is no realinconsistencybetweenthem. 2. They mutually help eachother to appear with greaterlustre. (E. Calamy.) Prevalence combinedwith innocence T. Watson., Matthew Henry. This beautifies a Christian, when he hath the serpent's eye in the dove's head. We must have the innocency of the dove, that we may not betray the truth; and the wisdom of the serpent, that we may not betray ourselves. In short, religion without policy, is too weak to be safe;policy without religionis too subtle to be good. When wisdom and innocency, like Castorand Pollux, appear together, they presage the soul's happiness. (T. Watson.)Wise — not as foxes, whose cunning is to deceive others;but as serpents, whose policy is only to defend themselves, and to shift for their own safety. (Matthew Henry.) The 'dove' qualification helpful in Christian work As Francis Xavier was preaching in one of the cities of Japan, a man went up to him, pretending he had something to communicate in private. Upon his approachXavier leaned his head, to hear what he had to say. The scorner thus gained his object, which was to spit freely upon the face of the devoted missionary, and thus insult him in the most public manner. Xavier, without speaking a word or showing any signof annoyance, took out his handkerchief, wiped his face, and went on with his sermon, as if nothing had happened to
  11. 11. interrupt him. By such a heroic controlof his passions, the scornof the audience was turned into admiration. The most learned doctorof the city, who happened to be present, said to himself that a law which taught men such virtue, inspired them with such courage, and gave them such complete mastery over themselves, could not but be from God. Afterwards he desired baptism, and his example was followedby many others. So effectually did the meekness ofthe missionary promote the success ofhis work. COMMENTARIES Ellicott's Commentary for English Readers (16) I send you forth.—The nominative pronoun is emphatic, “It is I who send,” and that not so much as an assurance ofprotection, but, as the words that follow show, as reminding them of their responsibility as His delegates. As sheep in the midst of wolves.—Nothing canbe more striking than the union of this clearforesight of conflict and suffering with the full assurance of victory and sovereignty. The position of the disciples would be as sheep surrounded by a flock of hungry and raging wolves, the wolf being here, as elsewhere in the New Testament, the symbol of the persecutor. Wise as serpents.—The idea of the serpentas symbolising wisdom, seems to have entered into the early parables of most Easternnations. We find it in Egyptian temples, in the twined serpents of the rod of Æsculapius and of Hermes, in the serpent-worship of the Turanian races, in the history in Genesis 3 of the serpentthat was “more subtle than any beastof the field.” For the most part it appears in Scripture as representing an evil wisdomto be fought with and overcome. Here we learn that even the serpent’s sinuous craft presents something which we may well learn to reproduce. When St. Paul “caughtmen with guile” (2Corinthians 12:16), becoming “all things to all men” (1Corinthians 9:22), he was acting in the spirit of his Master’s counsels.
  12. 12. Harmless as doves.—Better, simple, sincere—i.e., “guileless.” The Greek indicates more than simple harmlessness—a characterin which there is no alloy of baser motives. Once againtruth appears in the form of paradox. The disciples of Christ are to be at once supremely guileful and absolutely guileless. Our Lord’s reference to this symbolism gains a fresh significance when we remember that He had seenthe heavens opened, and the Spirit of God descending “like a dove” upon Himself (Matthew 3:16). In and by that Spirit the two qualities that seemso contradictoryare reconciled. BensonCommentary Matthew 10:16. Behold, I send you forth as sheepin the midst of wolves — I now send you forth weak and defencelessamong a wicked, cruel, and persecuting people. “Considering the nature of the tidings which the apostles were now sent out to publish, namely, that the kingdom of heaven was at hand — considering, also, the number and variety of the miraculous cures which they were to be enabled to perform in confirmation of their doctrine, together with the greatnessofthe benefits they were to conferupon the families who should entertain them kindly, it is reasonable to think that they were flattering themselves with the hopes of greathonour and acceptancewherever they came. In the meantime, the event was by no means to answertheir expectation. They were everywhere to be despised, persecuted, delivered up into the hands of public justice, and punished as evil doers. Our Lord, therefore, who thought fit to forewarn them of these things, made them large promises of the divine aid, and gave them directions with respectto their conduct in every circumstance.” — Macknight. Be ye therefore wise as serpents — On the one hand, be so prudent as not to irritate the wicked, and those who shall oppose you, either by your behaviour or your doctrine, unnecessarily, and avoid all unnecessarydangers:and harmless as doves — On the other hand, let not your prudence degenerate into craft, lestit leadyou to betray the truth, or to encourage orcountenance men in their evil practices;maintain at all times a holy simplicity of soul; and to your prudence join a harmless and inoffensive behaviour, rendering yourselves remarkable
  13. 13. for integrity amid the greatesttemptations, and for meekness amid the greatestprovocations. Matthew Henry's Concise Commentary 10:16-42 Our Lord warned his disciples to prepare for persecution. They were to avoid all things which gave advantage to their enemies, all meddling with worldly or political concerns, allappearance of evil or selfishness,and all underhand measures. Christforetold troubles, not only that the troubles might not be a surprise, but that they might confirm their faith. He tells them what they should suffer, and from whom. Thus Christ has dealt fairly and faithfully with us, in telling us the worstwe canmeet with in his service;and he would have us deal so with ourselves, in sitting down and counting the cost. Persecutorsare worse than beasts, in that they prey upon those of their own kind. The strongestbonds of love and duty, have often been broken through from enmity againstChrist. Sufferings from friends and relations are very grievous;nothing cuts more. It appears plainly, that all who will live godly in Christ Jesus must suffer persecution;and we must expectto enter into the kingdom of God through many tribulations. With these predictions of trouble, are counsels andcomforts for a time of trial. The disciples of Christ are hated and persecutedas serpents, and their ruin is sought, and they need the serpent's wisdom. Be ye harmless as doves. Not only, do nobody any hurt, but bear nobody any ill-will. Prudent care there must be, but not an anxious, perplexing thought; let this care be castupon God. The disciples of Christ must think more how to do well, than how to speak well. In case ofgreatperil, the disciples of Christ may go out of the way of danger, though they must not go out of the way of duty. No sinful, unlawful means may be used to escape; for then it is not a door of God's opening. The fear of man brings a snare, a perplexing snare, that disturbs our peace;an entangling snare, by which we are drawn into sin; and, therefore, it must be striven and prayed against. Tribulation, distress, and persecutioncannot take awayGod's love to them, or theirs to him. FearHim, who is able to destroy both souland body in hell. They must deliver their messagepublicly, for all are deeply concernedin the doctrine of the gospel. The whole counselof God must be made known, Ac 20:27. Christ shows them why they should be of goodcheer. Their sufferings witnessedagainstthose who oppose his gospel. When God calls us to speak for
  14. 14. him, we may depend on him to teachus what to say. A believing prospectof the end of our troubles, will be of greatuse to support us under them. They may be borne to the end, because the sufferers shall be borne up under them. The strength shall be according to the day. And it is greatencouragementto those who are doing Christ's work, that it is a work which shall certainly be done. See how the care of Providence extends to all creatures, evento the sparrows. This should silence all the fears of God's people; Ye are of more value than many sparrows. And the very hairs of your head are all numbered. This denotes the accountGod takes and keeps of his people. It is our duty, not only to believe in Christ, but to profess that faith, in suffering for him, when we are calledto it, as wellas in serving him. That denial of Christ only is here meant which is persistedin, and that confessiononly can have the blessed recompence here promised, which is the real and constantlanguage offaith and love. Religionis worth every thing; all who believe the truth of it, will come up to the price, and make every thing else yield to it. Christ will leadus through sufferings, to glory with him. Those are best prepared for the life to come, that sit most loose to this present life. Though the kindness done to Christ's disciples be ever so small, yet if there be occasionforit, and ability to do no more, it shall be accepted. Christdoes not say that they deserve a reward; for we cannot merit any thing from the hand of God; but they shall receive a rewardfrom the free gift of God. Let us boldly confess Christ, and show love to him in all things. Barnes'Notes on the Bible As sheep in the midst of wolves - That is, I send you, inoffensive and harmless, into a cold, unfriendly, and cruel world. Your innocence will not be a protection. Be wise as serpents ... - Serpents have always been an emblem of wisdom and cunning, Genesis 3:1. The Egyptians used the serpent in their hieroglyphics as a symbol of wisdom. Probably the thing in which Christ directed his followers to imitate the serpent was in its cautionin avoiding danger. No animal equals them in the rapidity and skill which they evince in escaping danger. So said Christ to his disciples, You need caution and wisdomin the midst of a world that will seek yourlives. He directs them, also, to be harmless, not to provoke
  15. 15. danger, not to do injury, and thus make their fellow-men justly enraged againstthem. Doves are, and always have been, a striking emblem of innocence. Mostpeople would foolishly destroy a serpent, be it ever so harmless, yet few are so hard-hearted as to kill a dove. Jamieson-Fausset-BrownBible Commentary 16. Behold, I send you forth—The "I" here is emphatic, holding up Himself as the Fountain of the Gospelministry, as He is also the Great Burden of it. as sheep—defenseless. in the midst of wolves—readyto make a prey of you (Joh 10:12). To be left exposed, as sheepto wolves, would have been startling enough; but that the sheepshould be sent among the wolves would sound strange indeed. No wonder this announcementbegins with the exclamation, "Behold." be ye therefore wise as serpents, and harmless as doves—Wonderful combination this! Alone, the wisdom of the serpentis mere cunning, and the harmlessness ofthe dove little better than weakness:but in combination, the wisdom of the serpentwould save them from unnecessaryexposure to danger; the harmlessnessofthe dove, from sinful expedients to escape it. In the apostolic age ofChristianity, how harmoniously were these qualities displayed! Insteadof the fanaticalthirst for martyrdom, to which a later age gave birth, there was a manly combination of unflinching zealand calm discretion, before which nothing was able to stand. Matthew Poole's Commentary Our Lord having hitherto instructed his twelve apostles as to the places whither they were to go, the work they had to do, and the methods he would have them observe, now comes to arm them againsttheir difficulties, and the temptations they were like to meet with. I send you forth (saith he)
  16. 16. as sheep in the midst of wolves. It is most probable that our Saviour speaks this with reference to what they were like to meet with when he should be takenfrom them, for we do not read of any greatopposition which they at present met with. I send you, ( saith he), as sheep, which are feeble creatures in themselves, and without any natural armour to defend themselves, in the midst of wolves, which are rapacious creatures,and have a particular enmity to sheep:amongstenemies who will have as great an inclination from their malice to devour you, as wolves have from their nature to devour sheep. Be ye therefore wise as serpents. It is said of the serpent, Genesis 3:1, that he was more subtle than any beastof the field. Naturalists observe, yet, a great natural sagacityin the serpent, which they note in severalparticulars. It is hard to say that Christ aimed at this or that particular thing wherein the sagacityofserpents appeareth; he only proposes the serpent as a pattern of subtlety, and commendeth prudence to them so far as it consistethwith innocency, for it followeth, harmless as doves. Amongst the beasts of the field there is none more innocent than a sheep; amongstthe birds of the air none more innocent than a dove; to both these our Lord compares his disciples. This text teachethus:
  17. 17. 1. That wisdom may dwell with prudence. 2. That all true prudence must be attended with innocency. Gill's Exposition of the Entire Bible Behold, I send you forth, as sheepamong wolves,....This, and the following verses, chiefly respectthe troubles, afflictions, persecutions, and sufferings which should befall the apostles afterthe death and resurrection of Christ; when their commissionwas enlarged, and they afreshsent out by Christ to preach his Gospel;of which he gives a faithful accountbefore hand, that they might be prepared for them, and not be surprised when they came upon them. He compares them to "sheep", becausethey were meek and humble in their spirits, harmless, and inoffensive, in their lives and conversations;were weak, and unable to protectthemselves, and were sentout by him unarmed and defenceless;and their oppressors andpersecutors to "wolves", becausefierce and furious, voracious and ravenous, cruel and hurtful, as these creatures are, especiallyto sheep;wherefore Christ gives them this wholesome advice, be ye therefore wise as serpents, and harmless as doves. Much such an expressionas this God is represented as saying of Israel(a): "Says R. Judah, in the name of R. Simon, the holy blessedGod said, concerning Israel, with me they are , "harmless as doves";but among the nations of the world, they are , "subtle as serpents".'' The serpent is a very sharp sighted, cunning creature, and uses various arts and stratagems forits own preservation, and especiallyof its head; and is so far to be imitated by the followers of Christ, as to make use of all proper methods to preserve themselves from the insults and rage of men, and not expose themselves to unnecessarydangers:and, as much as in them lies, they should be careful to give no just occasionofoffence, or irritate, and provoke them to use them ill, and to avoid all snares and traps that are laid for them; and, at the same time, maintain the innocence and harmlessness ofthe dove, being free from all wickedcunning and craftiness, without rancour, malice, and wrath; not meditating and seeking revenge,but meek and humble in their
  18. 18. deportment, leading inoffensive lives, and proceeding in the course of their calling, though liable to many insults, and much oppression. (a) Shirhashirim Rabba, c. 2. 14. fol. 12. 1. Geneva Study Bible {6} Behold, I send you forth as {f} sheepin the midst of wolves:be ye therefore wise as serpents, and {g} harmless as doves. (6) Christ shows how the ministers must behave themselves under the cross. (f) You will be in greatdanger. (g) You will not so much as take revenge for an injury: and by the mixing of these beast's natures together, he will not have our wisdom to be malicious, nor our simplicity mad, but a certain form of goodnature which is composed exquisitely of both of them. EXEGETICAL(ORIGINAL LANGUAGES) Meyer's NT Commentary Matthew 10:16. Ἰδού] Introduces demonstratively the thought for which Matthew 10:14-15 have prepared the way. Such forms of address as ἰδού, ἄγε, etc., frequently occur in the singular in classicalwriters also, and that, too, where it is a question of plurality (Matthew 18:31, Matthew 26:65;John 1:29; Acts 13:46); see Bremi, ad Dem. Philipp. I. 10, p. 119, Goth. ἐγώ] here, as always, is emphatic (in answerto Fritzsche, de Wette, Bleek):It is I who send you into the midst of such dangers;conduct yourselves, then, in such circumstances in a manner becoming those who are my messengers;be wise as serpents, and so on. ὡς πρόβατα ἐν μέσῳ λύκων] tanquam oves, etc., i.e. so that, as my messengers, you will be in the position of sheepin the midst of wolves. Usually ἐν μέσῳ λύκ. is made to depend on ἀποστέλλω, in which case ἐν, in accordancewith its
  19. 19. well-knownpregnant force (Bernhardy, p. 208 f.), would not only express the direction of the verb, but also convey the idea of continuing in the position in question, while ὡς would have the meaning of as. This is harsh, inasmuch as the ἀποστέλλω, which occurs so often in the New Testament, is in no other instance (in Luke 4:19 it is an abstractexpression)used in such a localsense. Moreover, ἐν μέσῳ gives more striking prominence to the danger than the simple ἐν. ἀκέραιος]Etym. M.: ὁ μὴ κεκραμένος κακοῖς, ἀλλʼἁπλοῦς καὶ ἀποίκιλος. Comp. Romans 16:19, Php 2:15, common in classicalauthors;see Ruhnken, ad Tim. p. 18. In view of the dangerous circumstances inwhich they would be placed, Jesus asks ofthem to combine (a combination to be realized under the direction of the Holy Spirit, as in Matthew 10:19)prudence (in the recognition of danger, in the choice of means for counteracting it, in regardto their demeanour in the midst of it, and so on) with uprightness, which shuns every impropriety into which one might be betrayed in the presence ofthe dangers referred to, and therefore refrains from thinking, choosing, ordoing anything of a questionable nature in connectionwith them. For Rabbinicalpassages bearing on the wisdom of the serpent(Genesis 3:1) and the innocence ofthe dove (Hosea 7:11), see Schoettgen. The loftiestexample of this combination is Jesus Himself; while among the apostles, so faras we know them, the one who ranks highestin this respectis Paul. Expositor's Greek Testament Matthew 10:16-39. Prophetic picture of future apostolic tribulations. An interpolation of our evangelistafter his manner of grouping logia of kindred import. The greaterpart of the material is given in other connections in Mark, and especiallyin Luke. No feeling of delicacyshould prevent even the preacherfrom taking this view, as it destroys all sense ofthe natural reality of the Galileanmission to suppose that this passage formedpart of Christ’s
  20. 20. instructions to the Twelve in connectiontherewith. Reading into the early event the thoughts and experiences ofa later time was inevitable, but to geta true picture of the life of Jesus and His disciples, we must keepthe two as distinct as possible. There may be a doubt as to Matthew 10:16. It stands at the beginning of the instructions to the Seventy in Luke (Luke 10:2), which, according to Weiss (Matth. Evang., p. 263), are really the instructions to the Twelve in their most original form. But it is hard to believe that Jesus took and expressedso pessimistic a view of the Galileanvillagers to whom He was sending the Twelve, as is implied in the phrase, “sheepamong wolves,” though He evidently did include occasionalun-receptivity among the possible experiences ofthe mission. He may indeed have said something of the kind with an understood reference to the hostility of Pharisaic religionists, but as it stands unqualified, it seems to bear a colouring imported from a later period. Cambridge Bible for Schools andColleges 16. as sheep in the midst of wolves]Clemens Rom., who quotes these words, adds to them: “ThenPeteransweredand said, If then the wolves rend the sheep? but Jesus saidto Peter, Let not the sheep fearthe wolves afterdeath.” wise as serpents, and harmless as doves] The qualities required for the safety of the unarmed traveller. Prudence and harmlessness are the defence of the weak. Wise = “prudent,” full of precaution, possessing such“practical wisdom” as Paul had when he claimed the rights of Roman citizenship at Philippi. The wisdom of a serpentis to escape notice. The expressionin Romans 16:19, which this passagerecalls,is not quite parallel. St Paul is there speaking of the Christian character;our Lord is giving instructions for a specialoccasion. The wordtranslated wise in Romans is not the same Greek word which is here rendered wise. 16–42.The Church of the Future
  21. 21. (1) The Apostolic character, 16. (2)Persecution, 17–25.(3)Consolation—the care of the Father, 26–31.(4)The reward, 32. (5) The Christian choice, 33–39. (6) The hosts of the Church, 40–42. Bengel's Gnomen Matthew 10:16. Ἰδοὺ, behold) Behold is frequently used for pointing out a thing which is present.—ἐγὼ, I) your Lord. Do not hesitate. I give you a safe conduct.—πρόβατα, sheep)unarmed.—ἐν μέσῳ, in the midst) not into the midst, for you are already among wolves.—λὐκων, ofwolves)who will be unwilling that the lostsheep, mentioned in Matthew 10:6, be brought back;cf. ch. Matthew 7:15, concerning false prophets, although here the appellation “wolves” has a wider signification.—γίνεσθε, become ye) In exhortations this word is frequently used rather than ἔστε, be ye. Go forth as such, and show yourselves to be so.—ὡς οἱ ὄφεις, as serpents) The godly often appear to the ungodly as serpents, and thus vanquish the old serpent.—καὶ, and) Thus David was at the same time prudent and simple towards Saul.[464]— ἀκέραιοι, withouthorn) hoof, tooth, or sting; both actively and passively harmless. Many words of this kind have at the same time both an active and a passive signification;cf. Gnomon on Romans 16:19. [464]It not seldom happens that one finds others, as it were, altogetherthe counterpart of one’s self. But it is of use to remember, that many are worse than yourself, and some perhaps better.—V. g. Pulpit Commentary Verses 16-39. -The internal conditions of conveying Christ's message. The subdivisions of this sectionare after ver. 23 and ver. 33 (cf. ver. 5b, note). Verses 16-23. -You will be in the midst; of foes, and simplicity must be accompaniedby prudence (ver. 16, a summary of all); you will be ill-treated publicly (vers. 17, 18), but must conduct yourselves with calm faith that you will be guided in your defence (vers. 19, 20), with endurance of family and universal enmity. (vers. 21, 22), with common sense in avoiding unnecessary
  22. 22. danger, for whereveryou go you will find work to be done (ver. 23). Verse 16- 16a, parallelpassage:Luke 10:3 (the seventy); 16b, Matthew only. Behold. He calls their attention. I send you forth. I (ἐγω), with the full consciousness ofall that will befall you; I, whose messageyou will carry, whose characteryou will represent. In this I lies the germ of vers. 40-42. As sheep in the midst of wolves. The 'Midrash' on Esther 8:2 (Parasha 10.)uses the same phrase of the position of Israel amidst a hostile world (cf. Edersheim, 'Life,' 1:645), adding, "How great is that Shepherd who delivers them and vanquishes the wolves?" 'Clem. Romans,'it. § 5, has an interesting addition, "The Lord saith, Ye shall be as lambs in the midst of wolves. But Peteransweredand said unto him, What then, if the wolves should tear the lambs? Jesus saithunto Peter, Let not the lambs fear the wolves after they [the lambs] are dead." Be ye therefore. Prove yourselves to he (γίνεσθε). Wise. Prudent (φρόνιμοι). As serpents. ָ,with Ignat., 'Polyc.,'§ 2, has the singular, perhaps taking it generically, or perhaps not without reference to the phrase in Genesis 3:1, "The serpent was more subtle," etc. (ὁ δὲ ὄφις η΅ν φρονιμώτατος κ.τ.λ.). The prudence of the serpent is speciallyapparent in the quickness of its perception of danger and the rapidity with which it escapesfrom it. Kubel gives Matthew 22:23, sqq., 34, sqq.; John 2:24; John 11:9, 10, as examples of this proper prudence in the case ofour Lord. And harmless as doves. Harmless; rather, simple, with RevisedVersion margin, for ἀκέραιος is literally "unmixed, unadulterated" (cf Bishop Lightfoot, on Philippians 2:15), and emphasizes the idea of simplicity of character. It is thus not active, but passive. Comp. 'Shir. R.' (Song of Solomon2:14), "With me they [Israel] are simple [‫;םימימת‬ cf. the 'Etz Ya'akob, which refers to Hosea 7:11 as doves, but among the nations of the world they are subtle as serpents" (cf. Matthew 3:16, note). Vincent's Word Studies I send you forth (ἐγὼ ἀποστέλλω) Cognate to the word ἀπόστολος (apostle). The I is emphatic: "It is I that send you forth." Wise (φρόνιμοι)
  23. 23. So A.V. and Rev. Denoting prudence with regard to their own safety. Wyc., wary. Harmless (ἀκέραιοι) Lit., unmixed, unadulterated. Used of wine without water, and of metal without alloy. Hence guileless. So Luther, without falsity. Compare Romans 16:19;Philippians 2:15. They were to imitate the serpent's wariness, but not his wiliness. "The presence ofthe wolves demands that ye be wary; the fact that ye are my apostles (compare "I send you") demands that ye be guileless" (Dr. Morisonon Matthew). PRECEPTAUSTIN RESOURCES CHRIS BENFIELD Are You Aware of the Day? Matthew 10: 16-22 Our text today deals with a conversationChrist had with His disciples concerning the work they’ve been called to do. In the preceding verses He has given instruction for their presentministry, much like the charge He gave to the seventyin Luke 10. However, it is apparent that Jesus has shifted His focus from a present work to things that will come in the future. These verses can be viewed in 3 different ways:  He speaks a personalword to the disciples. They are to be the voice of the gospeland will need to be prepared to carry out the work of Christ after His ascension.
  24. 24.  He speaks a prophetic word that will be fulfilled during the Tribulation. The words of V.22 are repeatedin The Olivet Discourse, Mat.24:13,clearly speaking ofthe end times. We spent much time in Revelationand discovered the adversity believers will encounterin that day.  Also Jesus speaks a practicalword for all believers. These words had application for the disciples and they certainly have application for those who will serve Christ in the Tribulation, but there is also application for us today. We need to closelyexamine the words of Christ found here and apply these greattruths to our lives. It is the practicalapplication that I am interested today. I want to examine these truths as we considerthe thought: Are You Aware of the Day? I. A Day of Obligation – In these verses Jesus points out severalareas in which all believers are obligated. We share obligation concerning: A. Our Commission(16a) – Behold, I send you forth as sheepin the midst of wolves:Jesus reveals He is sending His followers out. This was a relevant command for the disciples, as wellas all who would come to know Christ. Every born again believer has been commissionedof Christ to share the gospel. We have been sent forth as ambassadors ofthe King.  I realize many choose to deny their obligationto the Great Commission, but that doesn’t change our obligation. If you are a child of God, you are responsible to go forth and be a witness for Christ! It is goodthat we are faithful to attend the house of God, but that isn’t all we’ve been called to do.
  25. 25. We have not been commissionedto keepthe treasure of the glorious gospel lockedup in a “stained-glassprison.” We are calledto go forth and spreadthe goodnews! P a s t o r C h r i s B e n f i e l d , F e l l o w s h i p M i s s i o n a r y B a p t i s t C h u r c h Page 2 B. Our Character(16b) – be ye therefore wise as serpents, and harmless as doves. Here Jesus deals with the characterof those who follow and represent Him. He reveals very different, and yet very distinct characteristics ofthe believer. We are to be wise as serpents. We are to live among the world quietly and cautiously, always with wisdom. We are to be vigilant in sensing danger, yet quick to avoid adversity. There are times when we must stand our ground and defend the faith, but on the other hand, we must not castour pearls before the swine, engaging in fruitless conflictthat will only bring harm and reproachto the cause of Christ. We need a holy boldness to stand, tempered with wisdom to keepsilent or flee when necessary. Remaining silent and avoiding conflict are not always signs of weakness, but often a sign of wisdom. Eph.5:15-17 – See then that ye walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise, Redeeming the time, because the days are evil. Wherefore be ye not unwise, but understanding what the will of the Lord is.  We are also to be harmless as doves. Doves are a symbol of peace and purity. They represent a humble nature and we are to possessthat harmless, gentle nature. Much damage has been done to the testimony of the church because professing Christians have not possesseda gentle nature. Phil.2:15 – That ye may be blameless and harmless, the sons of God, without rebuke, in the midst
  26. 26. of a crookedand perverse nation, among whom ye shine as lights in the world. How does this world view us? What kind of testimony does our character reveal? We must be vigilant and stand for truth, but it must be done with a heart of love and tenderness. Lastly we have an obligationto: C. Our Commitment (22) – And ye shall be hated of all men for my name's sake:but he that endureth to the end shall be saved. Jesus reveals the Christian life will not be without persecution. He dealt with much adversity and so shall we, but we must endure the hardships of life. We must determine in our hearts to endure till the end.  Don’t misunderstand the text, Jesus isn’t implying that we must work and endure to secure our salvation, but He is emphasizing that we must remain faithful to the call. The redeemedhave an obligationto stand firm even during difficult times.  There is a definite need for committed Christians in our day. What would it take for you to give up serving the Lord? We face very little intense persecutionand yet many have abandoned their faith. Many serve the Lord when they are in need, but when things are going well they see no need for Him. Jesus declaredthat we are obligatedto endure until the end. Jam.1:12 – Blessedis the man that endureth temptation: for when he is tried, he shall receive the crown of life, which the Lord hath promised to them that love him. Are you committed to serving the Lord? He was committed to Calvary for us; surely we can faithfully serve Him! Satan will see to it that trouble comes, but we must remain faithful in every situation.
  27. 27. P a s t o r C h r i s B e n f i e l d , F e l l o w s h i p M i s s i o n a r y B a p t i s t C h u r c h Page 3 II. A Day of Opposition – All generations ofbelievers have lived in a day of opposition. Some have experiencedpersecutionand oppositionon a higher level, but the adversarywill see to it that the work of Christ is opposed. Jesus confirms this in V.16a. Sheepare vulnerable to attack from wolves in the absence ofthe shepherd. It is important that we stay close to the Lord as we live in this day of opposition. Jesus reveals the source of this opposition. It will come from: A. Organized Religion(17) – But beware of men: for they will deliver you up to the councils, and they will scourge youin their synagogues;He warns that religious circles will bring intense opposition to the truth. The Pharisees brought much opposition to Jesus. The majority of His problems came from religious people, Mark 6:2-3. As the apostles preachedthe gospel, they faced greatopposition from the religious establishment. Throughout the history of the church, opposition abounded from those who held religious traditions higher than the truth of Jesus Christ.  We continue to see this in our day. There is an abundance of religious practice in the modern world, but little truth being sharedand lived. The religious circles continually attack those who stand solely upon the Word of God. You might as well look for opposition if you stand upon Jesus being the only means of salvation. Those who preach Jesus, the cross, and repentance are viewedand despisedas fanatics. We must remain committed to the truth
  28. 28. regardless ofworldly acceptance. The religious realmwants to silence our voice, but we must speak the truth! B. Oppressive Rulers (18) – And ye shall be brought before governors and kings for my sake, fora testimony againstthem and the Gentiles. Jesus tells them the day will come when they will be brought before governors and kings because oftheir testimony. Paul stood before governors and kings, defending his faith. In the last days, a one world government will be intolerant of Christians.  Governmental opposition existedin the past, it will in the future, and we are even seeing it come about here in America. There are those in government who want to dictate what we can preach from the pulpit. They want to silence our voice in preaching the truth. Let me remind you, there are those who want to make it illegalfor pastors to preachagainstsins like homosexuality, adultery, and promiscuity. Our nation was founded upon Christian principles, but those very principles have been abandoned and are now under attack by those whom we’ve electedto governour land. America and our government are becoming less and less tolerant of true believers. I fear that the days of “One nation under God” are quickly coming to an end. C. Offensive Relatives (21) – And the brother shall deliver up the brother to death, and the father the child: and the children shall rise up againsttheir parents, and cause them to be put to death. Jesus also warnedthem of their own families turning from them because oftheir devotion to the Lord. This
  29. 29. P a s t o r C h r i s B e n f i e l d , F e l l o w s h i p M i s s i o n a r y B a p t i s t C h u r c h Page 4 will reachnew heights in the Tribulation, but many have been rejectedby their own families for serving the Lord. No doubt there are some here today who have been shunned by close family because you have stoodon your faith in Christ.  I was blessedto be raised in a Christian home, but I have met folks whose family couldn’t acceptthe factthey had been savedand no longerdesired the ways of the world. Some were raised in religious homes that denied the truth of the gospel. Upon salvation, they were rejectedbecause they had received the truth and abandonedthe lie.  The fact is this world will not acceptus because ofour stand for Christ. Often we are rejectedby family or close friends. Those who aren’t savedhave little tolerance for the Lord. You may suffer opposition from those close to you; just look unto Jesus and serve Him. He too was rejectedof His own. III. A Day of Opportunity – We are living in difficult days, but they are also very exciting days. I have decided to live my life in light of my hope and assurance in Christ. There may be suffering down here, but I am assuredof a better home. What a privilege it is to be a Christian. I want to look at the opportunities we have. We discover:
  30. 30. A. An Opportunity to Serve (16a) – Behold, I send you forth as sheepin the midst of wolves:We have receiveda divine call from our Lord. He is the One who purchased my redemption. He bore my sin and securedmy salvation. It is because ofChrist has that I have hope in this life. Living for Him will have its share of difficulty, but we have the honor and privilege to serve the Lord. The trials that I endure are nothing compared to what He suffered for me.  I do not view my Christian service as a burden, but rather a blessing. I am not ashamedto identify with the holy Lamb of God. I want to do all I canto be of service to my Lord. Jesus has calledupon us to serve Him. What an honor to have the opportunity to serve the King! B. An Opportunity to Share (18) – And ye shall be brought before governors and kings for my sake, fora testimony againstthem and the Gentiles. The persecutions we face not only build our faith; they also provide opportunities to be a witness for Christ. Many believers down through the years have bore witness to a redeeming Savioras they stood before men of authority. We have receivedthe gospelofChrist; we are savedand headed toward heaven. Living for the Lord allows us the opportunity to share what Christ has done for us. P a s t o r C h r i s B e n f i e l d , F e l l o w s h i p M i s s i o n a r y B a p t i s t C h u r c h Page 5  He still has the powerto save today and there are countless souls who have never trusted in the Lord. We need to do all we canto reachthem before it is eternally too late. Mat.10:27 – What I tell you in darkness, that speak ye in
  31. 31. light: and what ye hear in the ear, that preach ye upon the housetops. Let us seek everyavailable opportunity to witness! C. An Opportunity to Surrender (19-20)– But when they deliver you up, take no thought how or what ye shall speak:for it shall be given you in that same hour what ye shall speak. [20]Forit is not ye that speak, but the Spirit of your Father which speakethin you. Here Jesus offers a specialpromise to those who will face opposition. He will empowerthem and provide the very words for them to speak. In these verses I see a promise to those who have completely surrendered to the will of God. They are no longer trusting in themselves or their abilities, but leaning solelyupon the Lord.  I don’t invite oppositionand I certainly don’t enjoy it, but we are living in an exciting time. As the days become more difficult we must learn to trust in the Lord more than we ever have. This life will continue to bring greater hardships, but we have the promise of divine intervention. I want to be close enough, and submissive enough to find the Lord’s help for every need. We have the glorious opportunity to submit our lives unto the Lord and draw strength from His mighty power! You will never make it in this world without the Lord’s help. We are in a day where we need to submit ourselves and fully surrender our lives unto the Lord. Conclusion:Clearly much of what Jesus spokein this passageis yet to come, but we are living in days like we’ve never seenbefore. These are days of obligation to serve, even in the face of opposition, but they are also days of opportunity. I trust you are aware of the day and desire to make the best of them!
  32. 32. Are we willing to stand for Jesus and share the gospelwith those who need to hear? Are we committed to continuing in the faith although many are not? Are there needs in your life today? Are you the witness Christ would have you be? It is impossible to serve Christ apart from a personalrelationship with Him, available only through salvationin Him. If you are not saved, I urge you to respond as the Spirit leads. RICH CATHERS Matthew 10:16 – 11:19 Thursday Evening Bible Study November 16, 2006 Matthew 10 Jesus had been ministering to greaterand greatercrowds. At one point early in His ministry, He said, (Mat 9:37-38 NKJV) …"The harvest truly is plentiful, but the laborers are few. {38} "Therefore pray the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into His harvest." Jesus then spent the entire next night doing exactlythat – praying. The next morning He picked out twelve men from the group that had been following Him, gave them authority to perform miracles, and gave them instructions before sending them out on their own for a short term mission trip. We’re in the middle of His instructions to these twelve. He’s already instructed them to speak only to Jews on this trip. He’s prepared them to live by faith, to trust God to provide on this trip. He’s taught them to give a blessing of peace to those who welcome them.
  33. 33. :16-25 Expect Difficulty :16 "Behold, I send you out as sheepin the midst of wolves. Therefore be wise as serpents and harmless as doves. :17 "But beware of men, for they will deliver you up to councils and scourge you in their synagogues. Lesson Expect Difficulty Serving God is not about staying in fancy hotels and having people pat you on the back. Serving God may require sacrifice. It may require opposition. It may require sacrifice. I think that sometimes we do people a disservice in giving the impression that becoming a Christian is all about “having your needs met”. We make Jesus out to be the ultimate psychologist, the ultimate doctor, the ultimate welfare director. Please don’t misunderstand me – Jesus came to save us and help us. But following Him is more like signing up with the Marines and being sent to Iraq than it is winning the lottery and taking a cruise to Mexico. Illustration A lonely frog telephoned the Psychic Hotline and askedwhat his future holds. His PersonalPsychic Advisor tells him, “You are going to meet a beautiful young girl who will want to know everything about you.” The frog is thrilled, “This is great! Will I meet her at a party?” he croaks.“No,”says the psychic, “in biologyclass.” Expect trouble as a Christian. It’s what’s up ahead of us. (2 Tim 3:12 NKJV) Yes, and all who desire to live godly in Christ Jesus will suffer persecution.
  34. 34. :18 "You will be brought before governors and kings for My sake, as a testimony to them and to the Gentiles. Paul stoodbefore governors and kings. :19 "But when they deliver you up, do not worry about how or what you should speak. Forit will be given to you in that hour what you should speak; :20 "forit is not you who speak, but the Spirit of your Fatherwho speaks in you. I’ve heard pastors use this as an excuse not to prepare for their messageon Sunday. The context here is about going out in the world, facing persecution, and God giving you a message to reply. There is also a principle to learn to rely on the Holy Spirit no matter where you are. :21 "Now brother will deliver up brother to death, and a father his child; and children will rise up againstparents and cause them to be put to death. :22 "And you will be hated by all for My name's sake. Buthe who endures to the end will be saved. If you are in need of people “liking” you, then you’re going to have a tough time as a Christian. :23 "Whenthey persecute you in this city, flee to another. For assuredly, I say to you, you will not have gone through the cities of Israelbefore the Son of Man comes. :24 "A disciple is not above his teacher, nor a servantabove his master. :25 "It is enough for a disciple that he be like his teacher, and a servant like his master. If they have calledthe masterof the house Beelzebub, how much more will they callthose of his household! Beelzebub – another name for Satan. It is a parody on the name of a Philistine god, Baal-zebub, which meant “lord of the fly”
  35. 35. Jesus was ridiculed. Don’t be surprised when you are too. :26-31 FearGod :26 "Therefore do not fear them. For there is nothing coveredthat will not be revealed, and hidden that will not be known. You may think that other people aren’t getting caughtand that they getaway with hurting others, but it ain’t so. :27 "WhateverI tell you in the dark, speak in the light; and what you hear in the ear, preachon the housetops. Lesson A message fromGod Jesus has things for us to say. We need to learn to receive from the Lord and then share what He teaches us. This is part of the prophet Ezekiel’s call: (Ezek 3:1 NLT) The voice said to me, "Sonof man, eat what I am giving you-- eat this scroll! Then go and give its message to the people of Israel." “Eating the scroll” is taking what God gives to you. And then turning around and sharing it with others. God desires to teacheachof us. It is important that we cultivate a time of study and prayer eachday – letting God teachus and lead us. There’s a phrase found in the book of Jeremiahthat speaks ofhow God spoke to the various prophets sent to Israel: (Jer7:25 NKJV) "Since the day that your fathers came out of the land of Egypt until this day, I have even sentto you all My servants the prophets, daily rising up early and sending them. (Jer 11:7 NKJV) 'For I earnestlyexhorted your fathers in the day I brought them up out of the land of Egypt, until this day, rising early and exhorting, saying, "Obey My voice."
  36. 36. (Jer 25:3 NKJV) "From the thirteenth year of Josiahthe son of Amon, king of Judah, even to this day, this is the twenty-third year in which the word of the LORD has come to me; and I have spokento you, rising early and speaking, but you have not listened. (Jer 25:4 NKJV) "And the LORD has sent to you all His servants the prophets, rising early and sending them, but you have not listened nor inclined your ear to hear. The phrase “rising early” is found 11 times in the book of Jeremiah. In my mind it works like this – the men who spoke from God gotup early in the morning to hear from God. And when God spoke to them, they turned around and spoke to the people. I’m not sure I’d use the phrase “messagefrom God” too lightly. I’ve seen people abuse this by trying to getpeople to do things for them by saying that “Godtold me to tell you…” But on the other hand, I still think God wants to speak to us. Godwants to give us direction. And from time to time God will give us something to say to someone. And I’d say, “I’ve been praying for you and I feel like I need to say something to you…” We need to cultivate the discipline of spending time with God. :28 "And do not fear those who kill the body but cannotkill the soul. But rather fear Him who is able to destroy both soul and body in hell. People cankill your body, but they can’t touch your soul. God is the one we should fear. We should be more afraid of what God thinks than what people think. At the end of the day, the people in front of you aren’t going to determine where you spend eternity. God is. :29 "Are not two sparrows soldfor a coppercoin? And not one of them falls to the ground apart from your Father's will.
  37. 37. :30 "But the very hairs of your head are all numbered. :31 "Do not fear therefore;you are of more value than many sparrows. You are precious to God. If God is concernedabout sparrows, He’s certainly concernedabout you. God knows exactlywhat is happening to you. :32-33 Publicly follow Him :32 "Therefore whoeverconfessesMe before men, him I will also confess before My Father who is in heaven. :33 "But whoeverdenies Me before men, him I will also deny before My Father who is in heaven. Jesus calls His followers to follow Him openly. :34-39 Jesus brings division :34 "Do not think that I came to bring peace onearth. I did not come to bring peace but a sword. When Jesus comes into your life – there will a division that occurs with other people. This doesn’t mean that we’re supposedto be obnoxious and provoke trouble with people. But most of the world isn’t going to applaud you for following Jesus. :35 "ForI have come to 'set a man againsthis father, a daughter againsther mother, and a daughter-in-law againsther mother-in-law'; :36 "and 'a man's enemies will be those of his own household.' :37 "He who loves father or mother more than Me is not worthy of Me. And he who loves son or daughter more than Me is not worthy of Me. Jesus isn’t againstfamilies.
  38. 38. But His heart is that we value Him more than we value our family. When a family member tells us to stop going to church and being a Christian, we choose Jesus. :38 "And he who does not take his cross and follow after Me is not worthy of Me. What is my “cross”? A cross was a means of punishment. Today we might say, “I take up my gas chamber and follow Jesus…” I think the contextspeaks ofthe difficulties we will face as we follow Jesus Christ. We must learn to acceptthe difficulties that accompanybeing a Christian. :39 "He who finds his life will lose it, and he who loses his life for My sake will find it. Lesson Saving your life If you want to live for yourself, you will lose your life in hell. If you give up your life to follow Jesus, then you will find eternallife. Illustration An older couple is lying in bed one morning, having just awakenedfrom a goodnight’s sleep. He takes her hand and she responds, “Don’t touch me.” “Why not?” he asks. She answers back,“Because I’m dead.” The husband says, “Whatare you talking about? We’re both lying here in bed togetherand talking to one another.” She says, “No, I’m definitely dead.” He insists, “You’re not dead. What in the world makes you think you’re dead?” “Because Iwoke up this morning and nothing hurts.” There’s a truth there – when we learn to “die to our self”, the things of the world don’t hurt as much. Lose your life for Jesus.
  39. 39. :40 "He who receives you receives Me, and he who receives Me receives Him who sent Me. :41 "He who receives a prophet in the name of a prophet shall receive a prophet's reward. And he who receives a righteous man in the name of a righteous man shall receive a righteous man's reward. :42 "And whoevergives one of these little ones only a cup of cold waterin the name of a disciple, assuredly, I say to you, he shall by no means lose his reward." Remember that the disciples are being sent out on a short mission trip to tell people about Jesus. If someone takes one of the disciples into their house, then when it comes time to get rewards when Jesus returns, those people will receive a rewardequal to what the disciple receives. In other words, there are BIG BONUSES for those who support the work of God. Jesus mentions three groups of people being helped: Prophets, righteous men, and little ones. There’s a progressionhere. Those thathelp a “prophet” receives the same reward as the prophet. But even those who help a “little one” will receive a reward as well. Who are the “little ones”? The “little ones” are the disciples that Jesus is sending. Kind of pops the bubble doesn’t it? Don’t think of yourself any more than you ought. It’s okayto be a “little one”. Matthew 11 :1-6 John’s struggle of faith :1 Now it came to pass, whenJesus finished commanding His twelve disciples, that He departed from there to teachand to preach in their cities.
  40. 40. Does this mean that Jesus assigned“cities”to eachdisciple? And after sending them out, He goes to their “cities”? :2 And when John had heard in prison about the works of Christ, he sent two of his disciples :3 and said to Him, "Are You the Coming One, or do we look for another?" The purpose of John’s ministry was about getting Israel ready for their Savior, their Messiah. When Jesus first showedup to be baptized by John, John made a statement: (John 1:36 NKJV) And looking at Jesus as He walked, he said, "Beholdthe Lamb of God!" It seemedclearto John that Jesus was the Messiah. After that point, Jesus’ ministry began to grow and grow. Even before John the Baptist had been arrested, the ministry of Jesus had already outgrownJohn’s (John 3:21-36). And during that time, John still seemedto understand who Jesus was. (John 3:29 NKJV) "He who has the bride is the bridegroom; but the friend of the bridegroom, who stands and hears him, rejoices greatlybecause ofthe bridegroom's voice. Therefore this joy of mine is fulfilled. But things changed. John gotinto trouble with King Herod by preaching againstthe sins of the king. Herod had John arrested. And it sounds as if John is beginning to wonder if Jesus was the realMessiah or not. Perhaps John expectedJesus to perform a miracle and have John released. Perhaps it didn’t make sense to John for him to be in prison when Jesus was on his side. Lesson
  41. 41. Trials and dark days Keep in mind that Jesus doesn’trebuke John for his lack of faith. Part of a believer’s life will be those dark days when we go through difficult times. Job didn’t understand why his world had fallen apart. David went through great darkness as his own king turned againsthim. Elijah ran from Jezebeland hid in a cave. Jeremiahdespaired for his life when he was arrestedand thrown into the muddy pit. The life of faith is about learning to trust God in all things, especiallythrough the dark times. (Heb 11:13-16 NKJV) These alldied in faith, not having received the promises, but having seenthem afar off were assuredof them, embraced them and confessedthat they were strangers and pilgrims on the earth. {14} For those who say such things declare plainly that they seek a homeland. {15} And truly if they had calledto mind that country from which they had come out, they would have had opportunity to return. {16} But now they desire a better, that is, a heavenly country. Therefore God is not ashamedto be called their God, for He has prepared a city for them. We too are going to go through times when life doesn’tmake sense. We have to keepour eyes set ahead, set on Jesus. (2 Cor 4:16-18 NKJV) Therefore we do not lose heart. Even though our outward man is perishing, yet the inward man is being renewedday by day. {17} For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, is working for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory, {18} while we do not look at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen. Forthe things which are seenare temporary, but the things which are not seenare eternal. :4 Jesus answeredand saidto them, "Go and tell John the things which you hear and see:
  42. 42. :5 "The blind see and the lame walk;the lepers are cleansedand the deaf hear; the dead are raised up and the poor have the gospelpreachedto them. Jesus is alluding to the Old Testamentdescription of the coming Messiah: (Isa 29:18-19 KJV) And in that day shall the deaf hear the words of the book, and the eyes of the blind shall see out of obscurity, and out of darkness. {19} The meek also shall increase their joy in the LORD, and the poor among men shall rejoice in the Holy One of Israel. (Isa 35:5-6 KJV) Then the eyes of the blind shall be opened, and the ears of the deafshall be unstopped. {6} Then shall the lame man leap as an hart, and the tongue of the dumb sing: for in the wilderness shall waters break out, and streams in the desert. (Isa 61:1-3 KJV) The spirit of the Lord GOD is upon me; because the LORD hath anointed me to preach goodtidings unto the meek;he hath sentme to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives, and the opening of the prison to them that are bound; {2} To proclaim the acceptable year of the LORD, and the day of vengeance ofour God; to comfort all that mourn; {3} To appoint unto them that mourn in Zion, to give unto them beauty for ashes, the oil of joy for mourning, the garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness;that they might be calledtrees of righteousness, the planting of the LORD, that he might be glorified. Lesson Trust the Word There are going to be times when we, like John, find ourselves in a prison of despair. We need to cling to the promises of God. Jesus taught His disciples how to survive the storms of life: (Mat 7:24-27 KJV) Therefore whosoeverheareththese sayings of mine, and doeth them, I will liken him unto a wise man, which built his house upon a rock:{25} And the rain descended, and the floods came, and the winds blew,
  43. 43. and beat upon that house;and it fell not: for it was founded upon a rock. {26} And every one that heareth these sayings of mine, and doeth them not, shall be likened unto a foolish man, which built his house upon the sand: {27} And the rain descended, and the floods came, and the winds blew, and beatupon that house;and it fell: and greatwas the fall of it. We survive the storms of life by hearing the Word and doing it. :6 "And blessedis he who is not offended because ofMe." This is the messageto John – don’t give up believing in Jesus. :7-19 Jesus teachesaboutJohn :7 As they departed, Jesus beganto say to the multitudes concerning John: "What did you go out into the wilderness to see? A reed shakenby the wind? John was not some flimsy guy who bent with every new whim and trend. :8 "But what did you go out to see? A man clothed in soft garments? Indeed, those who wearsoft clothing are in kings'houses. John wasn’t a well-dressed, wealthyhealthy guy. He was dressedin camel- hair garments and ate bugs. :9 "But what did you go out to see? A prophet? Yes, I sayto you, and more than a prophet. :10 "Forthis is he of whom it is written: 'Behold, I send My messengerbefore Your face, Who will prepare Your waybefore You.' Jesus is quoting from the last book of the Old Testament: (Mal 3:1 KJV) Behold, I will send my messenger, andhe shall prepare the way before me: and the Lord, whom ye seek, shallsuddenly come to his temple, even the messengerof the covenant, whom ye delight in: behold, he shall come, saith the LORD of hosts. There is also a hint of another prophecy of Malachihere as well:
  44. 44. (Mal 4:5 NKJV) Behold, I will send you Elijah the prophet Before the coming of the greatand dreadful day of the LORD. John had a specialplace in the plan of God. John’s purpose was to getpeople ready for the Messiah. :11 "Assuredly, I say to you, among those born of women there has not risen one greaterthan John the Baptist; but he who is leastin the kingdom of heaven is greaterthan he. John was tops as far as men on the earth. But in heaven, things are different. Even the leastof those in heaven is better than the bestof men on earth. :12 "And from the days of John the Baptist until now the kingdom of heaven suffers violence, and the violent take it by force. suffer violence – biazo – to use force, to apply force;inflict violence on There are two possible ideas here: One idea: There have been many who have attackedGod’s plans on earth. And in John’s day, John was an example as he satin prison (“suffers violence”). There would be those such as the Pharisees who would want to highjack the plans of God to force them into their own mold (“the violent take it by force”) Another idea: It’s not “violence”, but “force”. The kingdomis open to those who will seize it. It is available for men who will press in and seek God’s face. :13 "Forall the prophets and the law prophesied until John. :14 "And if you are willing to receive it, he is Elijah who is to come. The messagesofall the prophets and that of John the Baptist were about the coming Messiah, Jesus.
  45. 45. If you will receive the truth of the messageaboutJesus being the Messiah, then John fulfills the role of the prophet Elijah (Mal. 4:5), who would prepare the people for the Lord’s coming. :15 "He who has ears to hear, let him hear! :16 "But to what shall I liken this generation? It is like children sitting in the marketplaces andcalling to their companions, :17 "and saying:'We played the flute for you, And you did not dance; We mourned to you, And you did not lament.' The people of Jesus’day were acting like children. Children want you to play their game. They want things done their way. :18 "ForJohn came neither eating nor drinking, and they say, 'He has a demon.' John was condemned by the people because he practices fasting. :19 "The Son of Man came eating and drinking, and they say, 'Look, a glutton and a winebibber, a friend of tax collectorsand sinners!' But wisdom is justified by her children." Jesus was condemnedby the people because He didn’t fast. Lesson Pleasing people You can’t please everyone. If you go through life trying to please people, you’ll be a mess. Illustration An old fable that has been passeddown for generations tells about an elderly man who was traveling with a boy and a donkey. As they walkedthrough a village, the man was leading the donkey and the boy was walking behind. The townspeople saidthe old man was a fool for not riding, so to please them he climbed up on the animal’s back. When they came to the next village, the
  46. 46. people saidthe old man was cruel to let the child walk while he enjoyed the ride. So, to please them, he got off and setthe boy on the animal’s back and continued on his way. In the third village, people accusedthe child of being lazy for making the old man walk, and the suggestionwas made that they both ride. So the man climbed on and they set off again. In the fourth village, the townspeople were indignant at the cruelty to the donkey because he was made to carry two people. The frustrated man was last seencarrying the donkey down the road. The moral of the story: We can’t please everybody, and if we try we end up carrying a heavy burden. It is better that we learn to please God. Learn what Godwants. Do what God wants. One of the great added benefits of obedience to God is answered prayer. (1 John 3:22 NKJV) And whateverwe ask we receive from Him, because we keepHis commandments and do those things that are pleasing in His sight. At first glance this verse cansound a little legalistic – you won’t getyour prayers answeredunless you live a perfect life. But R.A. Torrey has a great comment about this verse: “If we give a listening earto all God’s commands to us, He will give a listening ear to all our petitions to Him. If, on the other hand, we turn a deaf earto His precepts, He will be likely to turn a deaf earto our prayers.” (“How to Pray”, R.A. Torrey, pg.32) It’s all about developing relationship. I can expectGod to reciprocate whenI’m seriouslypaying attention to Him. He will pay attention to me. COMMENTARYON MATTHEW
  47. 47. Matthew 10:16-42 by Dr. Knox Chamblin JESUS'CHARGE TO THE MISSIONARIES. 10:1-42. III. THE BROADER MISSION. 10:16-42. Persecution. The certainty. Jesus'charge is extraordinarily realistic. Speaking as the Shepherd, he says: "I am sending you out like sheep among wolves" (v. 16a). Arrests, punishments, trials, betrayals by the members of one's own family, and the hostility of people in general, are sure to come (vv. 17-22). Considering the oppositionto Jesus, how could missionaries expectotherwise (vv. 24-25;cf. Jn 15:20)? The charge. "Thereforebe as shrewdas snakes andas innocent as doves" (v. 16b). As the "innocent," the disciples are emissaries ofpeace (as was the dove after the Flood), not fomenters of strife. But this quality must be combined with shrewdness. Thoseare realwolves, not sheep in wolves'clothing. Thus "be on your guard" (v. 17;cf. 1 Pt 5:8). Without shrewdness, innocence becomes naïvete. The term behind "shrewd" (phronimoi) is used of the serpent in Gen 3:1 LXX. But the disciples'shrewdness is not sinful, for (unlike Satan's)it is under Jesus'authority and combined with innocence. Witness.
  48. 48. The certainty. Farfrom impeding the witness, persecutionwill promote it. "On my accountyou will be brought before governors and kings as witnesses to them and to the Gentiles" (v. 18). Corresponding to the reference to Jews in v. 17, v. 18 refers to Gentile rulers and their subjects. The datives of v. 18b are to be takenin bonam partem, of a witness aimed at winning the faith of those who hear - as a captive audience, so to speak! The charge. The disciples are to be "on their guard" againstmen. But this is no excuse for avoiding their responsibility as missionaries ofChrist. What they are to sayor how may be in doubt (v. 19); but that they are to witness is understood (cf. v. 27). As for what or how to speak, the Spirit of God may be trusted to supply what is needed(vv. 19b-20);such a supply is an "emergency ration," not a "staple diet" (Leon Morris). Salvation. The certainty. The "Lord of the harvest" will not abandon his apostles (28:20). The promise of the Spirit (v. 19) expressesthe same reality. V. 40 points to Christ's presence with his representatives. As the One who is to be present with them, Jesus assuresthem of their salvation:"He who stands firm to the end will be saved" (v. 22b). The bestclue for interpreting the much debated v. 23, comes from the statementwhich immediately precedes it (as just quoted). I.e., the "coming of the Son of Man" (v. 23b) achieves the salvationof his missionaries. I believe Jesus refers here to his Parousia, his secondcoming, by which event he accomplishes the final deliverance of his people. (Note that v. 22 speaks ofhim who endures "to the end.") On this showing, the mission to Israel will still be in progress whenhe returns; this shows in turn that the Church will not have been eradicated(cf. 16:18). Otherwise v. 23 might be interpreted of the coming of the Sonof Man in judgment upon the Jewishnation in the war with Rome and the destructionof
  49. 49. Jerusalem(A.D. 66-70), amid which events the JewishChristians fled from the capital. The charge. Giventhe promise of salvation, Jesus urges his followers to endure to the end (v. 22, where hypomeno underlies "stands firm"). V. 23 urges them to witness with innocence and shrewdness. Naive innocencemight call for staying in one place, whateverthe persecution;but shrewdness would call for "fleeing to another." In this way, one runs less risk of the witness being halted (through arrest, trial and death), and also extends the witness to other cities (cf. Acts 8:1 et seq.). Readiness forflight rests on the certainty that one will not have used up places of refuge prior to the final deliverance in the Parousia ofthe Son of Man. Moreover, while the promise of protection(10:28- 30) appears to be chiefly intended to offer hope of final salvation to those who suffer death for their witness (see v. 28a), the passage seems also to include the idea that God will allow nothing to impede the progress ofthe apostles' witness, and will safeguardthem till their particular work is done. Judgment. The certainty. The theme of God's judgment is presented in face of men's judgments againstJesus'sambassadors. Itis God's judgment about which people ought to be chiefly concerned(v. 28). The process ofhis judgment begins with the first coming of Jesus (the supremely criticalevent; the Greek for "judgment" is krisis). Human beings are divided according to their responses to him - which division inevitably causes conflicts betweenthe two companies of people (10:34-38). The language of10:37 ("loves his father or mother more than me") bears the same meaning as, but is less severe than (and thus a little less arresting than), the parallel in Lk 14:26 ("does not hate his father and mother"). Whether one stands or falls in the judgment depends on whether he has "acknowledged"Jesusbefore men or has instead "denied"
  50. 50. him (10:32-33). The "whoever" (hostis)of 10:32-33 makes the statement comprehensive - to embrace both the bearers and the hearers of the message. The statementincludes both disciples (both genuine and phony) and the crowds. The hostis "puts emphasis on the actions of confessing anddenying Jesus rather than on the identity of those who perform these actions" (Gundry, 198). The charge. The twin charge is to fear God(as he is described in v. 28)and to be faithful in fulfilling the commission(cf. B.). Even - or especially- the preachermust keepever before him the solemn words of 10;32-33, which by their comprehensiveness embrace him. Reward. The certainty. Jesus concludes the discourse (10:40-42)by speaking of rewards for the faithful and the believing. He who responds affirmatively to the messengers ofChrist - whether they are apostles, v. 40, prophets, v. 41, or mere disciples, v. 42 (cf. Gundry, 203) - will surely be rewarded(note the strong negation, ou mae, of v. 42). (NB that in v. 42 the cup of cold wateris given to Christ's messenger, a factto be remembered when we come to 25:31- 46.)The reward is nothing less than the gift of eternal life, the life of the kingdom, the life that is life indeed (v. 39) - the life alreadypromised to the bearers of the gospel(v. 41). The charge. Only the one who willingly "takes up his cross" to follow Jesus (v. 38), is "worthy" of him (vv. 32-33). Thus "taking up one's cross" means a willingness to go the full distance in demonstrating loyalty to Jesus - i.e. a willingness to die for him (cf. the preceding vv. of the ch.), as Peterand Paul (to name but two) were to do. But more fundamentally v. 38 speaks ofa
  51. 51. willingness to lose one's life (NB v. 39, immediately following), in the sense of abandoning oneselfutterly to Christ's Lordship, and with him (God's Suffering Servant) to take the path of lowliness (one like the road to crucifixion), one which excludes pride, and from which position one is able to follow Jesus'example and fulfill the task of the slave and servant (cf. 20:26- 28; Phil 2:1-11). Jesus speakschieflyof a living sacrifice;cf. Lk 9:23, "take up his cross daily";also Rom 12:1-2. The Ambassadors of the Kingdom, Part 3: Persevere in the Difficult Task Series:Matthew Sermon by J. Ligon Duncan on Dec 28, 1997 Matthew 10:16-23 Play Mute Loaded: 0% Progress:0% Remaining Time -0:00 DownloadAudio Print
  52. 52. Turn with me in your Bibles if you will, to Matthew chapter 10. If you remember in our previous studies of this particular chapter, in the first few verses Christ appoints an inner circle of twelve disciples and then in verses 5- 15, He begins to give them specific instructions on what they are to do in their first mission journey on His behalf. They are to go into the towns and surrounding villages of the countryside in which they are, to proclaim the kingdom of heaven. They are to go out in dependence upon Him, in searchof the lostsheep of the house of Israel, ministering His word, dependent upon His power, trusting in God’s providence to supply them for their needs, and so the Lord Jesus tells them to travel light, don’t take anything extra with you, don’t even take an extra cloak, but go out and proclaim the messageofthe kingdom. And He reminds them that the messagetheywill take to those villages and towns is of eternal significance, forif the people who hear them preach that message rejectthat message, the Lord Jesus says their judgment will be greaterthan the judgment of God upon Sodom and Gomorrah. And when one recalls the story of God’s dealings with Sodomand Gomorrah, one has to ask, “Wellhow could you have a greaterjudgment than Sodomand Gomorrah? I mean, surely, fire from heaven is relatively severe judgment?” And yet the Lord Jesus say, the word of the gospelof the kingdom is so important, and it’s so clear, and it’s so full of the glory of God and His grace toward sinners, that if it is rejectedthe judgment for those who rejectit will be greaterthan the judgment of Sodom and Gomorrah. And so they who journey, their whole mission is imbued with the sense of significance, eternal significance. As we come to this passagetoday, particularly in verses 16 to 23, we are coming to a sectionof Matthew 10 which has broader implications, not only for us but for the apostles’ministry. Those first instructions which Christ gave His disciples, many of them were very situation specific:what not to carry, what to carry; what to do in the case of different circumstances. Now, He begins to broaden His instructions. Many of the instructions which he gives to the disciples in verses 16 to 23 are far more comprehensive, they apply not only to this first missionary journey, but they apply to their missionary work after Christ has gone, and so there are certain direct applications of them to us today, even more direct than the ones that we saw lastweek as we
  53. 53. studied verses 5 to 15. So let’s turn now to this passage, where the Lord Jesus gives predictions of trouble to His disciples, as well as counsels ofcomfort to His disciples. HearGod’s holy word beginning in Matthew 10 verse 16: Matthew 10:16-23 Our Lord, we praise You for Your word, we praise You for its eternal profitableness. We thank You that it speaks to our every circumstance, our every exigency. We pray now that by the Spirit, You would open our eyes not only to understand this word with our minds, but to be transformed by the renewing of our minds, so that our minds, our attitudes, our posture, our outlook, our priorities reflectthe truth of Your word. We recognize, O God, that we need the Holy Spirit to do this, we need the Spirit to illumine our minds and we need the Spirit to work in us in accordancewith grace, thatwe might truly embrace the truth. Help this to be so. O God, if there are those here this day who do not know You savingly, open their eyes, even for the first time, that they might behold wonderful things from Your word. We ask all these things in Jesus name, Amen. As we come to this passagetoday, there are at leastthree things to bear in mind. The first thing is this: the disciples were expecting Jesus to setup His kingdom immediately. You won’t understand the force of Jesus’words to the disciples unless you understand that. The disciples were expecting Jesus to set His kingdom up, as they conceivedit, immediately. They were looking sometime very soonfor the Lord Jesus to setup that kingdom. After all, He had been saying to them, over and over, things like, “The kingdom of heaven is at hand,” “The kingdom of God is near.” And they were actually led by that and certainother things which were actually misconceptions to think that the Lord Jesus’kingdom, and the way they conceivedit, was going to be very shortly established. And so the Lord Jesus was going to have to address those misunderstandings connectedwith that. Notice also that they conceivedthe kingdom in triumphalistic terms. Not only did they expect the kingdom to be setup immediately, they expectedin that kingdom to have a rather prominent position and rule. The Lord Jesus Christ is the Messiahof Israel, ruling over a righteous land, restoredto the love of the Lord God of Israel, worshipping Him, walking in His way, they would rule as judges and elders in Israel along
  54. 54. with the Messiah. A rather important, prominent position they were anticipating attaining when Christ's kingdom was setup. This too, causedthe Lord some concernand He knew He had some teaching to do in that area, for they were up for a rude awakening. Notice also that they conceivedof the kingdom in the same sort of earthly terms as many of the people of Israel did. They conceivedof it in almost militaristic and civil terms, as if the Lord Jesus were going to set up a government, throw out the Romans, and reestablishIsraelas an independent nation. All three of those misconceptions the Lord Jesus wouldhave to clear up, and so today, we will see the Lord Jesus, in His commissioning sermon to the apostles, correctsome oftheir mistakes in their understanding about the kingdom of God. There are many greattruths we can learn this day, but let me direct your attention to two or three. I. Those who serve Christ in the world need both Grace and Wisdom. The first you’ll see in verse 16 where you see the words of Christ commissioning the apostles. The apostles are commissionedthere, and we learn that those who serve Christ in this world need both grace and wisdom. If we are going to serve Christ effectively in this world, we need both grace and wisdom. Christ says, “BeholdI send you out as sheepin the midst of wolves, so be shrewd as serpents and innocent as doves.” Notice whatthe Lord Jesus says there, “I send you out.” Those are words of commissioning. That phrase means ‘I am commissioning you as My official representatives. You will be My spokesmento the people of Israel. I’m sending you out as those who are going to be My heralds. You are going to proclaim My kingdom.’ What an encouragementthose words must have been to the disciples. Christ is virtually saying, ‘Look, you’re not going out on your own, your going out because I sent you. You’re not going out on your own, you’re going with My words. You’re not going out on your own, you’re going with My message, withMy power, you’re going with My blessing, and you’re going to go with My presence, foras you do what I have calledyou to do, I am going to be there with you.’ He’s going to make that promise explicitly later on in the GospelofMatthew, “Lo I am with you always, evento the end of the age.” Thosewouldhave been words of greatencouragementto the disciples,
  55. 55. there’re now being cut loose to minister. They had been feeding and feasting on the word which Christ had taught them, now it’s their job to go herald that word to others and they neededencouragement. If you’ve ever been shoved out for the first time to bear witness on your own, you know the fear and trepidation which must have been pulsing through their own hearts, and so it would have been an encouraging thing to hear. But, Christ does not exempt them from personal responsibility in preparing for this mission. Yes, they would remember they were going in His power. Yes, they would remember they were preaching His message. Yes, theywould remember that He was going to be with them, and it would be His blessing that would determine the outcome of their labors, but they were also to be shrewd as serpents and harmless as doves. Becauseofthe difficulty of the task that the Lord was sending them to, He saidthey had to simultaneously manifest two qualities: they had to both be wise and innocent. How difficult it is, my friends, to put three things togetherat once, zealfor the Lord, wisdom, and purity of intention. O, those three things are very difficult to get togetherin the same person. They were to have wisdom, they were to act wisely, they were to have zeal for the Lord, holy zeal for the Lord, proclamation of the kingdom, and at the same time, be wise. William Hendriksen gives us a beautiful description of the kind of wisdom the Lord was calling them to have. He says, “The keennesshere recommendedas a human quality involves insight into the nature of one’s surroundings, both personaland material. It involves circumspection. It involves sanctified common sense, wisdomto do the right things at the right time and place in the right manner. It involves a serious attempt always to discoverthe bestmeans to achieve the highestgoal, and earnestand honest searchfor answers to such questions as, ‘How will this word or actionof mine look in the end, how will it affectmy own future, the future of my neighbor, and the glory of God? Is this the bestway to handle this problem, or is there a better way?’ That is the kind of wisdom which the Lord Jesus was calling to His disciples to manifest simultaneously as they manifested holy zeal. And we ourselves know friends who have the gift of holy zeal, or the gift of wisdom, but we don’t know many friends who have the gift of both, because they’re hard things to go together. We know friends who are bazookas forChrist, and we know friends who are
  56. 56. so careful that they never can quite getaround to issuing the offense ofthe gospel, evenin the most unoffensive way. It’s difficult to be both wise and zealous for the Lord at the same time, and that’s preciselywhat Christ calls His disciples to be. Notice as well, though, even as they are to be wise, evenas they are to be shrewd, even as they are to be circumspectand careful, they are at the same time to be harmless or innocent. Those people who are the beststrategizers and thinkers, those who are most circumspect, are sometimes prone to either looking out so much for their owninterest that they don’t look out for the interest of others, or they actually begin to compromise for the sake of keeping an offense from coming about. And so the Lord Jesus says, ‘You are to be harmless, you are to be innocent, you are to have only goodintentions toward others, and, you are to compromise not at all with evil.’ What a tremendous thing Christ is calling His disciples to: Zeal for the gospel, wisdom and innocence, allrolled up in one, that’s what His disciples are to have. I want you to note as well in verse 16, that they must be consciousoftheir distinction from the world, he says, “I am sending you out as sheepin the midst of wolves.” He wants them to know, you are a sheep, you are not a wolf, and the wolves are not sheep. I am sending you out as sheepto the wolves because there are some wolves out there that I want to turn into sheep. But you are not them, and they are not you. You are distinct, you are different from them. My people are different. And so the Lord Jesus sends them out as His officialrepresentatives with a challenge to be both wise and harmless, and to recognize that they are distinct. We ourselves have that same calling as believers, to go out into the world with both grace and zeal for His truth, and wisdomand innocence, and it’s a difficult thing. Grace and common sense are the rarestof combinations. There was a Scottishminister last century who used to tell his students, “You need three things to be a minister of the gospel:grace, Greekand gumption” Now gumption is a wonderful old Scots word. It canmean either stickability or perseverance, orcanmean common sense. Ibelieve that it is in that latter sense that he was referring. You need grace, Greekand common sense. And he would sayto them, “If you don’t have grace, you cango to Christ and He’ll
  57. 57. give it to you. If you don’t have Greek, you can come to me and I’ll teachit to you. But if you don’t have gumption, I don’t know where you canget it.” And there’s a greatdeal of truth to that my friends. Greatgrace and common sense in the cause ofChrist, serving Him in the world, are a rare combination, and that very factought to drive us to pray for them as we minister on His behalf. College students know this. Perhaps there is a student who has grown up in a professing Christian home, growing up in church all their life. They go off to college. Theyhearthe preaching of a faithful campus minister in an RUM group, and they are brought to a saving relationship with Christ. They trust in Him and profess Him and feel that for the first time they understand the truth, and suddenly, very clearly, they see the failure and failings of their family. And so immediately at Christmas break they go back home to inveigh againsttheir parents with regardto their wickedness andignorance in the things of the truth. It can sometimes cause family difficulties, can’t it? Great grace and common sense are the rarest of combinations, but David showed that kind of grace and common sense, did he not, in his dealings with Saul? Greatzeal for God, and yet respectfor the position that Saul had been put in. Did not Abigail show that kind of grace and common sense when she had to put up with that half-man, Nabal? O, she could have told him a thing or two, but how patient she was with him. Paul showedthat kind of grace and common sense, did he not, in dealing with those who opposedhim in Jerusalem? Thatis the kind of grace and common sense to which Christ is calling His disciples, and calling you and me. May we pray indeed for great grace and common sense. II. Those who serve Christ in the world must be prepared to face opposition. Notice also in verses 17ff, we see Christ issue a warning to His apostles. Here He teaches that those who serve Christ in the world, must be prepared to face opposition. The disciples were anticipating a kingdom which was going to lead them to greatprominence and leadership, and the Lord Jesus wantedto prepare them for a kingdom that was going to expose them to persecution. And so, He tells them to beware of men for they will hand you over to the courts and scourge you in the synagogues.
  58. 58. Notice that Christ tells the disciples that they must be prepared for both religious and civil persecution. So far from their messagebeing openly embracedby the majority of Israel, the thanks that they were going to get for preaching this message,was that they were going to be kickedout of their own churches, and they were going to be treated as criminals by the civil courts of their land. You see, the disciples were expecting their messageto meet with success. Theywere expecting that message to resonate with the people and be a popular message, but the Lord Jesus says, don’t expect that kind of success. Notice as well in verse 21, He says, I want to tell you that the gospel message that I’ve given to you is even going to divide families, it’s going to turn parents againstchildren, and children againstparents, and brothers againstbrothers. There are many in this congregationwho have knownthat kind of pain in their embrace of the gospel, as family members rejectedthem because they embracedthe gospel. The Lord Jesus makes it clearto His disciples that He takes precedencewhenthose kinds of pressures come to bear, when a person says, “It’s either your Christ or your mother, or Christ or your father,” then the choice has been made. Christ must take precedence. The disciples must be prepared for this; they must not expectsuccessatevery turn. Indeed, Christ says some of the opposition that they will face will be savage;they’ll seek their lives. My friends, in our own day, we must not give in to the temptation to alter the gospelto make it more popular, because the very enmity againstthe gospelthat we face when the gospelis properly preached and proclaimed, is not a sign that we’re doing something wrong, but it may well be the sign that we’re doing preciselywhat God wants us to do individually and corporately. What does it mean to be wise as serpents and harmless as doves (Matthew 10:16)?
  59. 59. Question:"What does it mean to be wise as serpents and harmless as doves (Matthew 10:16)?" Answer: In sending out the Twelve, Jesussaidto them, “Behold, I send you forth as sheep in the midst of wolves:be ye therefore wise as serpents, and harmless as doves” (Matthew 10:16, KJV). The NIV says, “shrewdas snakes and as innocent as doves.” Jesus was using similes (figures of speechthat compare two unlike things) to instruct His disciples in how to behave in their ministry. Just before He tells them to be wise as serpents and harmless as doves, He warns them that they were being sent out “like sheepamong wolves.” The world, then as now, was hostile to believers—notincidentally hostile, but purposefully hostile. Wolves are intentional about the harm they inflict upon sheep. In such an environment, the question becomes:“How can we advance the kingdom of God effectivelywithout becoming predatory ourselves?” Jesus taught His followers that, to be Christlike in a godless world, they must combine the wisdom of the serpent with the harmlessnessofthe dove. In using these similes, Jesus invokes the common proverbial view of serpents and doves. The serpentwas “subtle” or “crafty” or “shrewd” in Genesis 3:1. The dove, on the other hand, was thought of as innocent and harmless—doves were listed among the “cleananimals” and were used for sacrifices(Leviticus 14:22). To this very day, doves are used as symbols of peace, and snakes are thought of as “sneaky.”

×