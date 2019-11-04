Successfully reported this slideshow.
JESUS WAS OUR HUSBAND EDITED BY GLENN PEASE 2 Corinthians11:2 2I am jealous for you with a godly jealousy. I promisedyou t...
1. That his testimony may not be ineffective. Sorelyburdened is that pastor's heart whose words seemto fall to the ground....
own converts will yield. They are his crownof rejoicing when they stand fast; his crownof thorns when they fall. 2. The we...
(2) Jealousywhich is concernedpre-eminently with the honour of God. The falls of professedChristians bring dishonour upon ...
I. LET US TRY TO UNDERSTAND BOTHITS, LANGUAGE AND ITS TONE. St. Paul is evidently very much hurt by the treatment which he...
mere pages in a book, howeversacred. Theyare the words of a man, a friend. It is through such a passage as this that the E...
D. Thomas, D. D. These words suggestthatthey are — I. TYRANNIC. "If a man bring you into bondage." The reference is doubtl...
his souland the false jealousyof which he speaks in the passagejust referred to. For I have espousedyou . . .—The word is ...
any kind (from ζέω zeō, to boil, to be fervid or fervent). The precise meaning is to be determined by the connection;see...
That I may present you as a chaste virgin to Christ - The allusion here, according to Doddridge, is, to the customamong th...
Jealousyis a passionin a person which makes him impatient of any rival or partner in the thing or person beloved. The apos...
and what will lastfor ever; by sympathizing with them under all their afflictions, temptations, desertions, and exerciseso...
This was the concernthe apostle had herein, and his view, desire, and hope were, to setthem before Christ their husband, p...
ζηλῶ γὰρ ὑμᾶς κ.τ.λ.]As Paul, in what follows, represents himself as a marriage-friend (comp. John 3:29) who has betrothe...
Corinthians 11:2. ἁρμόζειν, adaptare, then speciallyin the sense ofbetroth; see Wetstein. The more Attic form is ἁρμότ...
Corinthians 4:14), namely, at the Parousia, whenChrist appears as bridegroom, to fetch home the bride, Matthew 25:1 ff.; E...
2. with godly jealousy]Literally, with a jealousyof God, i.e. either (1) which comes from Him, or (2) which is pleasing in...
holy jealousy. [If I am immoderate, says he, I am immoderate to God.—V. g.]—ἡρμοσάμην, I have espoused)There is an apposit...
I am jealous (ζηλῶ) The translation is correct. The word is appropriate to the image which follows, in which Paul represe...
Self-vindication The next two chapters are entirely occupiedwith the boastings ofan inspired apostle;in the previous chapt...
St. Paul told them that, better far than grace of language, etc., was the fact that the truth he had preachedwas the essen...
I. Its grounds and reasons. 1. It was lesttheir minds should be corrupted from the simplicity that is in Christ (2 Corinth...
1. It proceededfrom the purest motives, from a sanctified heart, and was marked with sincerity and truth. He who was jealo...
undefiled, uncorrupted, from the simplicity that is in Christ; that is the goalto which he must ever look. All short of th...
(b) The dowry promised to the bride (Romans 8:32). A large maintenance and a goodhouse (John 14:3). Yea, the contractis su...
2. ForI am jealous Mark why it is that he acts the fool, for jealousyhurries a man as it were headlong. “Do not demand tha...
Christ’s presence. I approve rather of the secondinterpretation. Hence I have given a different rendering from Erasmus. 80...
enemy, is behind all this, and he will attempt to seduce you by using the very same tactics he successfullyemployed with E...
churches, like those in Macedonia. Is preaching free of charge such a great offense to you? Was I wrong to do this, and di...
Our passagereminds me of my favorite scene from one of my favorite movies, “Return to Snowy River.” Jim Craig is the young...
smooth and sophisticated, looking downtheir noses atPaul, saying in effect, “Why don’t you go awayto the backwoods where y...
reading what I am saying? What am I doing asking you to put up with my foolishness?Thatis what you have been doing for the...
put up with one another in different ways. We “bear” with, we tolerate, each other. Paul and the other true apostles teach...
BecauseI do not love you? God knows I do! 12 But what I am doing, I will continue to do, that I may cut off opportunity fr...
he does here. This imagery of the proud father of a beautiful young woman wonderfully conveys Paul’s love and zeal toward ...
sense in which innocence brings with it a kind of naivet. This is probably conveyedby the word “simple” in Proverbs. There...
4 If one comes and preaches anotherJesus whom we have not preached, or you receive a different spirit which you have not r...
neither does the same spirit accompanytheir message. Manyin Corinth are so tolerant they don’t even recognize the change i...
of our Lord as a mystery (see 15:51). Paul revealedthese mysteries, regardless of whether they liked the style in which he...
prosperity and piety, so Paul’s spirituality and the quality of his ministry was not to be measured in monetary terms. Bas...
of God. Do Paul’s opponents boast? Let them boastin ministering free of charge, or let them realize they are nothing like ...
Paul’s opponents, the false apostles, are seeking to turn the Corinthians from their faith and devotion toward Jesus Chris...
  1. 1. JESUS WAS OUR HUSBAND EDITED BY GLENN PEASE 2 Corinthians11:2 2I am jealous for you with a godly jealousy. I promisedyou to one husband, to Christ, so that I might present you as a pure virgin to him. BIBLEHUB RESOURCES Pulpit Commentary Homiletics PastoralAnxiety 2 Corinthians 11:2, 3 E. Hurndall How little understood by most believers! What strange notions many form of ministerial experience!To not a few the pastor appears a monarch with a minimum of duties and cares, andwhose lot has thus fallen in singularly easy and pleasantplaces. But what a heavy burden is carried by the most prosperous minister! He who seems to be surrounded by all that can make his ministry cheering and his life happy is agitatedby a host of disquieting thoughts and pressedupon by innumerable anxieties. So was it with that amazingly successfulminister, the Apostle Paul Following his line of thought, we may gain some knowledge ofa true pastor's experience. I. THE PASTOR'S EARNEST DESIRE.
  2. 2. 1. That his testimony may not be ineffective. Sorelyburdened is that pastor's heart whose words seemto fall to the ground. He has a great objectin his earnestappeals;if these fail, his strength has been spent for nought, his life fails. To preach on and on, and yet to see no spiritual result, strains his heartstrings till they threaten to snap. Hope deferred makes the heart sick, and, if the people of his charge are merely interested or amused by his preaching, he cries, "Woe is me!" 2. That those to whom he preaches may be truly converted. He desires that they may be united to Christ as a bride to her husband (ver. 2). He is not satisfiedwith their thinking or speaking well of Christianity, or with their outward observance ofreligious duties; his longing is for their real redemption and for their thorough consecrationto Christ. If he be faithful, he aims to attach them, not to himself, but to his Master. His joy is full only when they are married to Christ, and live as those who are no longertheir own. For this he longs, prays, labours, agonizes. 3. That at last they may appear in holiness before Christ. "ThatI might present you as a pure virgin to Christ" (ver. 2). The true pastor desires, not only that his people should start in the Christian race, but that they should continue, and at last attain to the "crownof righteousness." Flash-in-the-pan conversions please none but fools. Pastoralanxiety is largelythe anxiety of watching development. The man of God has the toil and care of building up spiritual life. He counts that labour lost, so far as the objects of it are concerned, which has no abiding effects. The merestflash of thought will revealthe multitude of disappointments certain to crowd upon his soul. II. THE PASTOR'S CONSTANT DREAD.This dread is lesthis converts should fall away. Lest it should be made evident that the goodseedhas, after all, fallen upon the wayside, or into stony places, oramongst destructive thorns. He remembers: 1. The power of the tempter. Perhaps, like Paul, he calls to mind the fall of Eve, and remembers how much the children are like their mother. He feels the powerof temptation in himself; he sees others fall; he wonders whether his
  3. 3. own converts will yield. They are his crownof rejoicing when they stand fast; his crownof thorns when they fall. 2. The weaknessofthe human heart. He remembers the old nature still within them - their infirmities, their tendencies to trust to their own strength. They seemto be easyprey for the devil. 3. The subtlety of false human teachers. So many other gospels besides the true will be preachedto them - adroitly contrived, it may be, to pander to the carnality still remaining within them. Calledby seductive names - bearing the name of Christ possibly, and yet inimical to his kingdom and person. Philosophies falselyso called, and philosophers as full of confidence and conceitas of emptiness, and yet presenting to shallow judgments the appearance ofthe fulness of wisdom. III. THE PASTOR'S JEALOUSY. 1. A watchful jealousy. He will have to give accountof the souls entrusted to his care, so dares not be careless.He loves his flock, and therefore watches over it. He watches for the approach of peril, if peradventure he may avert it. He jealously scrutinizes all influences affecting his charge. His Masteris the shepherd; he is the watch-dog. 2. A warning jealousy. His keenfeelings lead to solemn admonitions when needed. He barks, and, when occasionarises, evenbites; faithful are the wounds of such a friend. A short shrift is the desertof a pastor who is but a dumb dog. Pity it is if our feelings are so fine that we cannot rebuke men to save them from perdition. Silver bells are all very well for seasons offestivity, but when the fire blazes forth we must swing lustily the rough alarm bell in the turret. He is a poor surgeonwho is too tender hearted to use the knife, if we love people very much we shall be willing to hurt them that we may heal them. An unwarning jealousyis not worth a farthing a bushel, it is a poor sham. 3. A godly jealousy. (Ver. 2.) (1) Jealousywhich centres in the welfare of others rather than in gratification at their attachment to the minister of Christ.
  4. 4. (2) Jealousywhich is concernedpre-eminently with the honour of God. The falls of professedChristians bring dishonour upon the cause ofChrist. (3) Jealousywrought in the heart by God himself. A right feeling, since God has given it place in the pastor's heart. (4) Jealousywhich allies with God. Leading to prayer, communion with God, dependence upon him in every strait. - H. Biblical Illustrator I say again, Let no man think me a fool; if otherwise, yet as a fool receive me. 2 Corinthians 11:16-20 St. Paul's character D. J. Vaughan, M. A. This is a very curious and somewhatperplexing passage. It is not quite what we should expect to find in Scripture; yet it is a most suggestive passage.
  5. 5. I. LET US TRY TO UNDERSTAND BOTHITS, LANGUAGE AND ITS TONE. St. Paul is evidently very much hurt by the treatment which he had received. The Church there was his own creation;and, accordingly, he was deeply attachedto it. Now he finds himself the object of unsparing criticism. The taunts of his opponents, however, go a very little way towards producing the tone of wounded feeling which pervades this chapter. What grieved St. Paul was that the Corinthians were being seducedfrom their allegianceto himself, and the simplicity that is in Christ. It also made him indignant. Who are these men that his Corinthians should transfer their loyalty so readily from him to them? What are their claims, comparedwith his? Are they "Hebrews," "Israelites," "the seedofAbraham," "ministers of Christ"? He is more. There was something too of scorn and wrong in Paul's feeling. "Ye suffer fools gladly, seeing ye yourselves are wise." Of course you will cheerfully put up with me and my folly, being so very wise yourselves. It is little or nothing that I ask you to put up with, compared with what you put up with from these new teachers. You let them tyrannise over you to any extent. They may rob you, domineer overyou; you put up with it all: so wise are you (ver. 20). This, of course, is irony — half playful, half serious. But the playfulness of the passagebears a very small proportion to the intense seriousnessofit. The prevailing tone of the whole is an almostpassionate self- assertion, wrung from him almost in spite of himself, and with a kind of scorn of himself in the doing of it ("I speak foolishly") — wrung from him, I say, by grief, and indignation, and anxiety. II. Is this, or is this not, the tone of the passage? If it is, WHAT ARE WE TO THINK OF IT AND THE WRITER? Is he to be less to us than he has been? I think not. Should we not all feelthat its removal would be a real loss? 1. There is the strong human interest of the passage.It is a revelation of character. The writer lays himself bare to us. You hear, as you read, the very pulsations of his heart — pulsations wild and feverish, perhaps, but genuine, honest, manly, true. There are no conventionalities and etiquettes. We have the man himself, and find him one of like feelings with ourselves. He can be wounded, and hurt, and sensitive, as we canbe. Without it he would be much less of a real characterand personto us. Now this is an immense gain. Forone thing, it makes all his letters much more real and forceful to us. They are not
  6. 6. mere pages in a book, howeversacred. Theyare the words of a man, a friend. It is through such a passage as this that the Epistles of St. Paul become not merely theologicaltreatises,but an autobiography of the writer. They present us with a photograph of himself. He opens more than his mind; he opens his heart to us. 2. Cold critics, analysing St. Paul's characteras it unveils itself to us here, will find plenty of fault with it. They will say that he is too sensitive;that his assertionofhimself is undignified and unworthy. It would not be difficult to dispute the ground with such critics, inch by inch, were it worth our while to do so. Instead of doing so, let us freely concede thatthere is a touch of human infirmity here. Now I saythat this very weakness,being of the kind it is, not only increases the attractiveness ofPaul's character, but also makes it more powerful for good. The noble metals, gold and silver, require, as we all know, some alloy of baser metal, in order to fit them for the service of men. And it seems as if the noblest characters required some alloy if they are to take hold of other minds, and exercise upon them their full force for good. But then all depends upon the nature of this alloy. In Cranmer's case, whatgave such weight to his martyrdom was the natural sinking from such a horrible death. There could hardly be two men more unlike than Cranmer and St. Paul. But in St. Paul, too, there is what I call this dash of human weakness. Whatis it? We feelit as we read our text, without being able to define it. But whatever it be, there is nothing base in it, — nothing mean, coarse, orvulgar. It just makes us feelthat there is a point of contactbetweenus and him. It is a deep descentfrom the sinless weakness ofChrist to the dash of human infirmity which we find in St. Paul. And what a descentagainis it from St. Paul to ourselves!With him it is but a dash of alloy, making the noble metal all the more serviceable. With us it seems as if we were all alloy. (D. J. Vaughan, M. A.) For ye suffer, if a man bring you into bondage. — A picture of religious imposters
  7. 7. D. Thomas, D. D. These words suggestthatthey are — I. TYRANNIC. "If a man bring you into bondage." The reference is doubtless to the false teachers ofver. 13. False teaching always makes men spiritual serfs. II. RAPACIOUS. "If a man devour you." Greed is their inspiration. III. CRAFTY. "If a man take of you." The expression"of you" is not in the original. The idea is, if a man takes you in and entraps you. This is just what religious impostors do, they cajole men, and make them their dupes. IV. ARROGANT. "If a man exalt himself." It is characteristic offalse teachers that they assume greatsuperiority. They arrogate a lordship over human souls. V. INSOLENT. "Ifa man smite you on the face." The religious impostor has no respectfor the rights and dignities of man as man. With his absurd dogmas and arrogancieshe is everlastingly smiting men on "their face," ontheir reason, their consciences,and their self-respect. (D. Thomas, D. D.) COMMENTARIES Ellicott's Commentary for English Readers (2) For I am jealous overyou . . .—The word is used with the same sense as in the nearly contemporary passageofGalatians 4:17, and the whole passage may be paraphrased thus: “I court your favour with a jealous care, whichis not a mere human affection, but after the pattern of that of God.” There is probably an implied contrastbetweenthe true jealousywhich thus workedin
  8. 8. his souland the false jealousyof which he speaks in the passagejust referred to. For I have espousedyou . . .—The word is not found elsewhere inthe New Testament. It appears in this sense in the LXX. version of Proverbs 19:14 : “A man’s wife is espousedto him from the Lord.” Strictly speaking, it is used of the actof the father who gives his daughter in marriage; and this, rather than the claim to act as “the friend of the bridegroom” (see Note on John 3:29), is probably the idea here. He claims the office as the “father” of the Corinthian Church (1Corinthians 4:15). The underlying idea of the comparisonis that the Church at large, and every separate portion of it, is as the bride of Christ. On the earlierappearances ofthis thought, see Notes onMatthew 22:2; Matthew 25:1; John 3:29; and, for its more elaboratedforms, on Ephesians 5:25-32; Revelation19:7-9;Revelation21:2; Revelation21:9). What the Apostle now urges is that it is as natural for him to be jealous for the purity of the Church which owes its birth to him, as it is for a father to be jealous overthe chastity of the daughter whom he has betrothed as to a kingly bridegroom. Matthew Henry's Concise Commentary 11:1-4 The apostle desired to preserve the Corinthians from being corrupted by the false apostles. There is but one Jesus, one Spirit, and one gospel, to be preachedto them, and receivedby them; and why should any be prejudiced, by the devices of an adversary, againsthim who first taught them in faith? They should not listen to men, who, without cause, woulddraw them away from those who were the means of their conversion. Barnes'Notes on the Bible For I am jealous over you - This verse expressesthe reasonwhy he was disposedto speak of his attainments, and of what he had done. It was because he loved them, and because he feared that they were in danger of being seducedfrom the simplicity of the gospel. The phrase "I am jealous" (Ζηλῶ Zēlō) means properly, I ardently love you; I am full of tender attachment to you. The word was usual among the Greeks to denote an ardent affectionof
  9. 9. any kind (from ζέω zeō, to boil, to be fervid or fervent). The precise meaning is to be determined by the connection;see the note on 1 Corinthians 12:31. The word may denote the jealousywhich is felt by an apprehension of departure from fidelity on the part of those whom we love; or it may denote a fervid and glowing attachment. The meaning here probably is, that Paul had a strong attachmentto them. With godly jealousy- Greek, "with the zeal of God" Θεοῦ ζήλῳ Theouzēlō). That is, with very greator vehement zeal - in accordance withthe Hebrew custom when the name God is used to denote any thing signallygreat, as the phrase "mountains of God," meaning very elevatedor lofty mountains. The mention of this ardent attachmentsuggestedwhatfollows. His mind reverted to the tenderness of the marriage relation, and to the possibility that in that relation the affections might be estranged. He makes use of this figure, therefore, to apprize them of the change which he apprehended. For I have espousedyou ... - The word used here (ἁρμόζω harmozō) means properly "to adapt, to fit, to join together." Hence, "to join in wedlock, to marry." Here it means to marry to another; and the idea is, that Paul had been the agentemployed in forming a connection, similar to the marriage connection. betweenthem and the Saviour. The allusion here is not certain. It may refer to the customwhich prevailed when friends made and procured the marriage for the bridegroom; or it may refer to some custom like that which prevailed among the Lacedemonians where persons were employed to form the lives and manners of virgins and prepare them for the duties of the married life. The sense is clear. Paul claims that it was by his instrumentality that they had been united to the Redeemer. Under him they had been brought into a relation to the Savioursimilar to that sustained by the bride to her husband; and he felt all the interest in them which naturally grew out of that fact and from a desire to present them blameless to the pure Redeemer. The relation of the Church to Christ is often representedby marriage; see Ephesians 5:23-33;Revelation19:7; Revelation21:9. To one husband - To the Redeemer.
  10. 10. That I may present you as a chaste virgin to Christ - The allusion here, according to Doddridge, is, to the customamong the Greeks "ofhaving an officer whose business it was to educate and form young women, especially those of rank and figure, designedfor marriage, and then to present them to those who were to be their husbands, and if this officer through negligence permitted them to be corrupted betweenthe espousals andthe consummation of the marriage, greatblame would fall upon him." Such a responsibility Paul felt. So anxious was he for the entire purity of that church which was to constitute "the bride, the Lamb's wife;" so anxious that all who were connectedwith that church should be presentedpure in heaven. Jamieson-Fausset-BrownBible Commentary 2. ForI am jealous—The justificationof his self-commendations lies in his zealous care lestthey should fall from Christ, to whom he, as "the friend of the Bridegroom" (Joh3:29), has espousedthem; in order to lead them back from the false apostles to Christ, he is obliged to boast as an apostle of Christ, in a way which, but for the motive, would be "folly." godly jealousy—literally, "jealousyofGod" (compare 2Co 1:12, "godly sincerity," literally, "sincerityof God"). "If I am immoderate, I am immoderate to God" [Bengel]. A jealousywhich has God's honor at heart (1Ki 19:10). I … espousedyou—Pauluses a Greek term applied properly to the bridegroom, just as he ascribes to himself "jealousy," a feeling properly belonging to the husband; so entirely does he identify himself with Christ. present you as a chaste virgin to Christ—at His coming, when the heavenly marriage shall take place (Mt 25:6; Re 19:7, 9). What Paul here says he desires to do, namely, "present" the Church as "a chaste virgin" to Christ, Christ Himself is saidto do in the fuller sense. Whateverministers do effectively, is really done by Christ (Eph 5:27-32). The espousals are going on now. He does not say"chaste virgins";for not individual members, but the whole body of believers conjointly constitute the Bride. Matthew Poole's Commentary
  11. 11. Jealousyis a passionin a person which makes him impatient of any rival or partner in the thing or person beloved. The apostle tells them, that he was jealous over them, and thereby lets them know, that he so passionatelyloved them, as that he was not patient that any should pretend more kindness to them than he had for them; and withal, that he had some fear of them, lest they should be perverted and drawn awayfrom the simplicity of the gospel; upon this accounthe calls it a godly jealousy. For (saith he) I have been instrumental to bring you to Christ; this he calls an espousing of them, the union of persons with Christ being expressedin Scripture under the notion of a marriage, Ephesians 5:23, &c. And he expressethhis earnestdesire to present them to Christ uncorrupted, like a chaste virgin. Gill's Exposition of the Entire Bible For I am jealous over you with godly jealousy,....He lets them know it was not so much on his own account, or at all with any selfishviews, or for any secular interest of his own, that he was so concerned, but it was "a godly jealousy", or a "zealof God"; which he was inspired with by God, and which was for the honour and glory of God, even Jesus Christ, who is God overall; and for their real goodand spiritual welfare, as a church of Christ, that possessedhim, which put him upon saying what he was about to do; and what affectedhim the more was, whenhe consideredhimself as a friend of the bridegroom, who had been concernedin the betrothing of them to Christ: for I have espousedyou to one husband; by whom is meant Christ, as the following clause explains it: Christ stands in the relation of an husband to the church catholic and universal; to the whole generalassemblyand church of the firstborn, whose names are written in heaven; even to all the electof God, that ever were, are, or shall be; and so he does to particular congregated churches, as he did to this church at Corinth, and so he does to every individual believer: which characterhe responds to, by loving them with a love prior to theirs, a love of complacencyand delight, which is single, special, and peculiar, strong and affectionate, wonderfuland inconceivable, constant,
  12. 12. and what will lastfor ever; by sympathizing with them under all their afflictions, temptations, desertions, and exercisesofevery kind; by nourishing and cherishing them, which phrases are expressive of the spiritual food and clothing he provides for them, of that intimate communion he admits them to, and of that whole care he takes of them; by paying all their debts, supplying all their wants, supporting them with his right hand, protecting them against all their enemies, giving them grace here, and glory hereafter; and, last of all, by interesting them in his person, and all that he has, in all the blessings and promises of the covenantin his wisdom, righteousness,sanctification, and redemption. The act of espousing, the apostle here, with respectto this church, takes to himself, though in another sense, and which is the principal one, it is ascribedto Christ himself, who betroths all his to himself in righteousness, injudgment, in lovingkindness, and tender mercies;he saw them in his Father's purposes and decrees, in all the glory they were designed to be brought unto, when he loved them as his Father did, and desiredthem for his spouse and bride, which was grantedto him; and then secretlyin covenantbetrothed them to himself, and ever after lookedupon them as in a conjugalrelation to him; wherefore though they fell in Adam, and became guilty and filthy, he gave himself for them as his church and bride, to sanctify and cleanse them, that he might present them to himself, just such a glorious church he had seenthem before. In consequence ofthis, the Spirit of God attends the ministration of the Gospel, to the conversionof eachof these souls, when they become willing to be the Lord's, and give their free and full consent to have him for their husband; and this is the day of their open espousalto him, and in this the apostle had, and other ministers of the Gospelhave a concern;he was a means, in the hands of the Spirit, of their regeneration, a minister by whom they believed, an instrument in directing their souls to Christ, by setting forth his unsearchable riches, the glory of his person, and fulness of his grace:as Abraham's servant setforth the greatness ofhis master, and the large possessions his son was heir to, and brought out his bracelets and ear rings, his jewels of goldand silver, and thereby gainedhis point, a wife for Isaac;so the Spirit of God going along with the ministration of the apostle so wrought upon these Corinthians, as to give up themselves to the Lord, and take him for their head and husband, Saviour and Redeemer.
  13. 13. This was the concernthe apostle had herein, and his view, desire, and hope were, to setthem before Christ their husband, pure and incorrupt: that I may presentyou as a chaste virgin to Christ; that is, single in their love to, him, strictly adhering to him, and him only, as standing in such a relation to them; pure in the principles of faith, sincere and upright in their worship, and holy in their lives and conversations;nothing was more desirable to him than this, that he might thus present them to Christ at the greatday; whereby it would appear, that his labour was not in vain in the Lord: now having been concernedin this affair of espousing them to Christ, and they not yet presentedto him, or took home by him, he could not, as things were circumstanced, but entertain a godly jealousyover them in his ownbreast, lest the false apostles shoulddraw them aside in any degree from their love to Christ, and faith in him. Geneva Study Bible For I am jealous over you with {a} godly jealousy: for I have espousedyou to one husband, that I may {b} present you as a chaste virgin to Christ. (a) He speaks as one who woos them, but yet as one that seeks them not for himself, but for God. (b) To marry you together. EXEGETICAL(ORIGINAL LANGUAGES) Meyer's NT Commentary 2 Corinthians 11:2. Ground of the ἀλλὰ καὶ ἀνέχεσθέ μου:My jealousyfor you is, in fact, a divine jealousy;how canyou then refuse to me the ἀνέχεσθαι! Rückertrefers γάρ to ὄφελον … ἀφροσύνης, but in this way ἀλλὰ καὶ ἀνέχεσθέ μου is overleapedall the more violently, seeing that it is a correction of what goes before. Calvin (comp. Chrysostomand Bengel):“en cur desipiat, nam hominem zelotypia quasi transversum rapit.” Against this may be urged the emphatic θεοῦ, in which lies the very point of the reasonassigne.
  14. 14. ζηλῶ γὰρ ὑμᾶς κ.τ.λ.]As Paul, in what follows, represents himself as a marriage-friend (comp. John 3:29) who has betrothed the bride to the bridegroom, and is now anxious that she may not let herselfbe led astray by another, ζηλῶ is to be takenin the narrowestsense as equivalent to ζηλοτυπῶ: I am jealous concerning you (comp. Numbers 5:14; Sir 9:1), for the marriage- friend very naturally takes the bridegroom’s part. The more indefinite interpretation: I am zealous concerning you (Flatt and others), is therefore, according to the context, too general, and the explanation: vehementer amo vos (Rosenmüller, comp. Fritzsche), is at variance with the contex. θεοῦ ζήλῳ] with a jealousy, which Godhas; which is no human passion, but an emotion belonging to God, which I therefore have in common with Him. Paul consequentlyconceives ofGod as likewise jealous concerning the Corinthian church (ὑμᾶς), that she might not, as the bride of Christ, suffer herself to be led astray. God appears in the O. T. as the spouse of His people, and therefore jealous regarding it (Isaiah 54:5; Isaiah 62:5; Jeremiah3:1 ff.; Ezekiel16:8 ff., Ezekiel16:23;Hosea 2:18-19). Now, as the representative of God in the theocracyofthe N. T. is Christ, with whom, therefore, the church appears connected, partly as spouse (see on Romans 7:4), partly as betrothed (with reference to the completion of the marriage at the Parousia), as here (comp. Ephesians 5:25 ff.); the falling awayfrom Christ must therefore be the objectof divine jealousy, and so Paul knows his ζῆλος, the ζῆλος of the marriage-friend, as the ζῆλος of God. θεοῦ has been takenas genitivus auctoris (Wolf and others, comp. Flatt, de Wette), or as:zeal for God (Romans 10:2, so Calvin, Grotius, Estius, Semler, Schulz), or as: zealpleasing to God (Billroth, comp. Flatt), or as: zealextraordinarily great (Emmerling, so also Fritzsche; comp. Bengel:“zelo sancto et magno”); but all these interpretations lie beyond the necessarydefinite reference to what follows, in which a reasonis given for the very predicate θεοῦ. ἡρμοσάμηνγὰρκ.τ.λ.]for I have betrothed you … but I fear, etc., 2 Corinthians 11:3, so that, with Lachmann, only a comma is to be put after 2
  15. 15. Corinthians 11:2. ἁρμόζειν, adaptare, then speciallyin the sense ofbetroth; see Wetstein. The more Attic form is ἁρμόττειν. See Gregor. p. 154, Schaef.; Lobeck, ad Phryn. p. 241. ThatPaul has expressedhimself contrary to the Greek usage (according to which ἁρμόζεσθαί τινα means:to betroth oneselfto a woman, Herod. v. 32, 47, vi. 65), is only to be said, in so far as a classical writer would certainly have used the active (Herod. ix. 108;Pind. Pyth. ix. 207), although in late writers the middle also occurs in the active sense (see the passagesfrom Philo in Loesner, p. 320, e.g. de Abr. p. 364 B; γάμος ὃν ἁρμόζεται ἡδονή), andhere the following ἑνὶ ἀνδρί leaves no doubt of the reference:I have joined (i.e. according to the context, betrothed) you to one husband. Paul regards himself as a marriage-friend (προμνήστωρὑμῶν ἐγενόμην καὶ τοῦ γάμου μεσίτης, Theodoret), by whose intervention the betrothal of the Corinthians with Christ was brought to pass. Chrysostom aptly says on the figurative representationof the matter: μνηστείας γάρ ἐστι καιρὸς ὁ παρὼν καιρός·ὁ δὲ τῶν παστάδωνἕτερος, ὅταν λέγωσιν· ἀνέστη ὁ νυμφίος … Ὃ μάλιστα τούτοις (to the readers)ἔφερεν ἀξίωμα, τοῦτο τίθησιν, ἑαυτὸνμὲν ἐν χώρᾳ τῆς προμνηστρίας, ἐκείνους δὲ ἐν τάξει τῆς νύμφης στήσας. Pelagius, Elsner, Mosheim, Emmerling wrongly hold that he conceives himselfas father of the Corinthians; their father (but this figure is here quite out of place)he has, in fact, only come to be through their conversionto Christ (1 Corinthians 4:17; 2 Corinthians 12:14; comp. Titus 1:4); he had not been so already before. Regarding the marriage-friend of the Jews, ‫ׁש‬‫שֹו‬ ְּׁ‫,ןֵב‬ παρανύμφιος, who not only wooedthe bride for the bridegroom, but who was the constantmedium betweenthe two, and at the wedding itself was regulatorof the feast, see Schöttgen, Hor. ad Joh. iii. 29. With the Rabbins, Moses is representedas such a marriage-friend. See Rab. Sal. ad Exod. xxxiv. 1, al. ἑνὶ ἀνδρί] to one husband, to belong to no one furthe. παρθένον ἁγνὴν κ.τ.λ.]Aim, with which he had betrothed the Corinthians to a single husband: in order to present a pure virgin to Christ (παραστ., comp. 2
  16. 16. Corinthians 4:14), namely, at the Parousia, whenChrist appears as bridegroom, to fetch home the bride, Matthew 25:1 ff.; Ephesians 5:27; Revelation19:7-9. The church in its entirety, as a moral person, is this virgin. On ἁγνήν, comp. Dem. 1371. 23;Plut. Mor. p. 268 E, 438 C; Plat. Legg. viii. p. 840 D. The whole emphasis is on παρθένον ἁγνήν. When this is attended to, there disappears the semblance ofεἷς ἀνήρ and ὁ Χριστός being different persons,—a semblance forwhich Rückertblames the apostle. Fritzsche regards τῷ Χριστῷ as apposition to ἑνὶ ἀνδρί (in which Rückertagrees with him), and encloses παραστῆσαι betweentwo commas;but this is an unnecessaryand enfeebling breaking up of the passage. Beza andBengel connectἑνὶ ἀνδρί with παραστ., and take τῷ Χριστῷ likewise epexegetically. But the absolute ἡρμοσάμηνὑμᾶς would in factmean: I have betrothed myself to you! In order that it may not mean this, it must necessarilybe joined to ἑνὶ ἀνδρί. Expositor's Greek Testament 2 Corinthians 11:2. ζηλῶ γὰρὑμᾶς κ.τ.λ.:for I am jealous overyou with a godly jealousy(cf. Zechariah 1:14, and for Θεοῦ ζήλῳ cf. Acts 22:3, Romans 10:2; this “jealousy” ofSt. Paul is on behalf of God); for I espousedyou to one husband, that I might present you as a pure virgin to Christ, sc., atHis Coming. The figure of Israelas a Bride presentedto Jehovahas the Bridegroomwas frequently used by the O.T. prophets (Isaiah54:5; Isaiah 62:5, Hosea 2:19);and, according to the Rabbis, Moses was the bridesman or paranymph. Here St. Paul conceivesofhimself as the paranymph (cf. John 3:29) who presents the Church as a pure Bride (cf. Revelation21:2) to Christ, the heavenly Spouse, the “one husband” to whom she is bound to remain faithful. Some critics have found here an echo of Christ’s words at Matthew 9:15; Matthew 25:1-12;but the similarity does not extend further than the employment of the same image demands. ἁρμόζω in the act. is regularly used of the father of the bride; in the pass. of the bride herself(Proverbs 19:14); and in the mid. generallyof the bridegroom, but sometimes (as here) of others. Cambridge Bible for Schools andColleges
  17. 17. 2. with godly jealousy]Literally, with a jealousyof God, i.e. either (1) which comes from Him, or (2) which is pleasing in His sight, or (3) as Chrysostom, with the jealousywith which God is jealous, or (4) with a jealousyfor God “like that of the paranymph,” Estius (see next note). The literal rendering in this verse is zealous, zeal. See notes on ch. 2 Corinthians 7:7; 2 Corinthians 7:11, 2 Corinthians 9:2. for I have espousedyou] Rather, I espousedyou, i.e. at your conversion, it being the act, rather than its completion, to which St Paul asks attention. Cf. Matthew 22:2; John 3:29; Ephesians 5:25;Ephesians 5:27; Revelation21:2; Revelation21:9; Revelation12:17. Also Isaiah 54:5; Jeremiah3:14; Ezekiel 16:8; Hosea 2:19-20. StPaul, like St John the Baptist, here represents himself as the friend of the bridegroom, who often (see Art. Marriage in the Dictionary of the Bible) took a prominent part in the negotiationof the marriage. to one husband] The reference is to such passagesas Jeremiah3:1; Ezekiel 16:15. St Paul betrothed them to Christ, but they gave heed to ‘divers and strange doctrines,’Hebrews 13:8-9. present you as a chaste virgin to Christ] i.e. at His coming. Cf. Ephesians 5:27, where Christ is said Himself to present the Church to Himself. The betrothal, in St Paul’s day, as in some Christian countries at the presenttime, preceded the marriage sometimes by a considerable interval. There is a reference here also to the passagesfrom the O.T. cited above, and to Ezekiel23 &c. Bengel's Gnomen 2 Corinthians 11:2. Ζηλῶ γὰρ, for I am jealous)In this and the following verse the cause ofhis folly is setbefore us: for lovers seemto be out of their wits.[75] The cause ofthe forbearance due to Paul is explained 2 Corinthians 11:4, comp. 2 Corinthians 11:20.—Θεοῦ ζήλῳ, with a godly jealousy)a greatand
  18. 18. holy jealousy. [If I am immoderate, says he, I am immoderate to God.—V. g.]—ἡρμοσάμην, I have espoused)There is an apposition, to one husband, viz. Christ, and both are construedwith, that I may present you [viz. to one husband, Christ]. Therefore I espousedis put absolutely. [But Engl. V. I have espousedyou to one husband.] Moreoverἁρμόζομαι, I espouse, is usually applied to the bridegroom. But here Paul speaks ofhimself in the same feeling of mind as when he ascribes to himself ‘jealousy,’which belongs properly to the husband; for all that he felt, and all that he did, was for the sake of Christ.—παρθἑνονἁγνὴν, a chaste virgin) not singly [the individual members], but conjointly [the whole body together]. He does not say, chaste virgins, παρθένους ἁγνάς. [75] The Latin words are, “amantes enim videntur amentes,” which cannotbe imitated in a translation.—T. Pulpit Commentary Verse 2. - For. This gives the reasonwhy they bore with him. It was due to a reciprocity of affection. I am jealous over you. The word implies both jealousy and zeal (2 Corinthians 7:7; 2 Corinthians 9:2). With a godly jealousy; literally, with a jealousyof God. My jealousyis not the poor earthly vice (Numbers 5:14; Ecclus. 9:1), but a heavenly zeal of love. ForI have espoused you; rather, for I betrothed you; at your conversion. I actedas the paranymph, or "bridegroom's friend" (John 3:29), in bringing you to Christ, the Bridegroom. The metaphor is found alike in the Old and New Testaments (Isaiah 54:5; Ezekiel23;Hosea 2:19; Ephesians 5:25-27). To one husband (Jeremiah 3:1; Ezekiel16:15). Our Lord used an analogous metaphorin the parable of the king's wedding feast, the virgins, etc. That I may present you. The same word as in 2 Corinthians 4:14. The conversionof the Church was its betrothal to Christ, brought about by St. Paul as the paranymph; and, in the same capacity, at the final marriage feast, he would present their Church as a pure bride to Christ at his coming (Revelation19:7-9). Vincent's Word Studies
  19. 19. I am jealous (ζηλῶ) The translation is correct. The word is appropriate to the image which follows, in which Paul represents himself as the marriage-friend who has betrothed the bride to the bridegroom, and consequentlyshares the bridegroom's jealousyof his bride (see on John 3:29). Compare the Old- Testamentpassagesin which Godis representedas the spouse of His people: Isaiah54:5; Isaiah62:5; Jeremiah3:1; Ezekiel16:8; Hosea 2:18, Hosea 2:19. For the different senses ofthe word, see on envying, James 3:14. Theodoret's comment on the passageis: "I was your wooerfor your husband, and the mediator of your marriage;through me you receivedthe bridegroom's gifts; wherefore I am now affectedwith jealousy." I have espoused(ἡρμοσάμην) Only here in the New Testament. Lit., have fitted together. Used in the classics of carpenter's or joiner's work; of arranging music, tuning instruments, and fitting clothes or armor. As here, of betrothing or taking to wife. The Septuagint usage is substantially the same. Present Compare Ephesians 5:27. PRECEPTAUSTIN RESOURCES BIBLICAL ILLUSTRATOR Verses 1-6 2 Corinthians 11:1-6 Would to God ye could bear with me a little in my folly.
  20. 20. Self-vindication The next two chapters are entirely occupiedwith the boastings ofan inspired apostle;in the previous chapters we find him refuting separatelyeachcharge, till at last, as if stung and worn out at their ingratitude, he pours out, unreservedly, his ownpraises in self-vindication. All self-vindication, against even false accusations, is painful; not after Christian modesty, yet it may sometimes be a duty. I. The excuses St. Paul offered for this mode of vindication. 1. It was not merely for his own sake, but for the sake ofothers (2 Corinthians 11:2-3). Clearly this was a valid excuse. To refuse to vindicate himself under the circumstances wouldhave been false modesty. Notice two words here-- 2. It was necessary. Characteris an exceedinglydelicate thing, that of a Christian man especiallyso. It is true no doubt, to a certainextent, that the characterwhich cannotdefend itself is not worth defending, and that it is better to live down evil reports. But if a characteris never defended, it comes to be consideredas incapable of defence. Besides, anuncontradicted slander may injure our influence. And therefore St. Paul says boldly, “I am not a whit behind the very chiefestof the apostles.”Some cannotunderstand this. But Christian modesty is not the being or affecting to be ignorant of what we are. If a man has genius, he knows he has it. If a man is falselychargedwith theft, there is no vanity in his indignantly asserting that he has been honest all his life long. Christian modesty consists ratherin this--in having before us a sublime standard, so that we feel how far we are from attaining to that. Thus we can understand Paul saying that he is “not behind the chiefestof the apostles,”and yet that he is “the chief of sinners.” II. The points of which St. Paul boasted. 1. That he had preachedthe essentialsofthe gospel(2 Corinthians 11:4). His matter had been true, whateverfault they might have found with his manner.
  21. 21. St. Paul told them that, better far than grace of language, etc., was the fact that the truth he had preachedwas the essentialtruth of the gospel. 2. His disinterestedness (2 Corinthians 11:7). St. Paul had a right to be maintained by the Church, “The labourer is worthy of his hire.” And he had takensustenance from other churches, but he would not take anything from the Corinthians, simply because he desired not to leave a single point on which his enemies might hang an accusation. There is something exquisitely touching in the delicacyof the raillery with which he askedif he had committed an offence in so doing. He askedthem whether they were ashamedof a man of toil. Here is great encouragementfor those who labour; they have no need to be ashamed of their labour, for Christ Himself and His apostle toiled for their own support. The time is coming when mere idleness and leisure will be a ground for boasting no more, when that truth will come out in its entireness, that it is the law of our humanity that all should work, whether with the brain or with the hands, and when it will be seenthat he who does not or will not work, the soonerhe is out of this work-a-dayworld of God’s, the better. 3. His sufferings (2 Corinthians 11:23-28). It is remarkable that St. Paul does not glory in what he had done, but in what he had borne; he does not speak of his successes, but his manifold trials for Christ. 4. His sympathy (2 Corinthians 11:29). This power of entering into the feelings of every heart as fully as if he himself had lived the life of that heart, was a peculiar characteristic ofSt. Paul. To the Jew he became as a Jew, etc. Conclusion:All these St. Paul uses as evidences of his apostolic ministry, and they afford high moral evidence of the truth of Christianity. It gives quite a thrill of delight to find that this earth has everproduced such a man as St. Paul. He was no fanatic, but was calm, sound, and wise. And if he believed, with an intellect so piercing, so clear, and so brilliant, he must indeed be a vain man who will venture any longer to doubt. (F. W. Robertson, M. A.) For I am jealous over you with godly jealousy.-- Godly jealousy
  22. 22. I. Its grounds and reasons. 1. It was lesttheir minds should be corrupted from the simplicity that is in Christ (2 Corinthians 11:3). Many, like the Galatians, beginin the Spirit, and end in the flesh. Professorsofreligion are evermore in danger of being tossed to and fro, etc. (Ephesians 4:14). 2. It was lestan increasing lukewarmnessshould prepare the way for greater departures from truth and purity. Persons may retain the doctrines of the gospel, and yet lose the spirit of it. 3. It respectedthe outward deportment, as well as the dispositions of the mind. Men may turn grace into wantonness, anduse their liberty as an occasionto the flesh. Corruption is not so mortified in the best of men as to preclude the necessityofwatchfulness and godly jealousy. 4. It was founded in his knowledge ofthe depravity of human nature. He himself found it necessaryto keephis body under, etc.;and the same principle excites his jealousyand fear with respectto others (1 Corinthians 9:27). The best of men are but men at the best. 5. It was derived from his acquaintance with the stratagems and the strength of the greatenemy. He himself had a messengerofSatanto buffet him; and what he had felt himself, made him fear for others (verse 3). None but Jesus could say, The prince of this world cometh, and findeth nothing in Me. 6. It was justified by various instances ofdefection in the apostle’s time (1 Corinthians 10:6). 7. It was augmentedby the apostle’s peculiar relations with the Church. He had espousedthem as a chaste virgin to Christ, and should he at lastbe disappointed in them, it would be to him a matter of inexpressible grief, and to them of shame and dishonour (1 Thessalonians 2:19;1 Thessalonians 3:8). II. Its peculiar properties.
  23. 23. 1. It proceededfrom the purest motives, from a sanctified heart, and was marked with sincerity and truth. He who was jealous overothers, was not negligentof himself. Many indulge in what they condemn in others, and by making a virtue of their fidelity, intend it as a substitute for all other virtues. 2. It was expressednot with rancour and malice, but the greatestgood-will. The apostle had learned of Him who was meek and lowly in heart, and did not indulge his own prejudices under a pretended zeal for religion. 3. It had for its object the promotion of true godliness. He was not only zealouslyaffected, but it was in a goodthing, and to answerthe best of purposes. (B. Beddome, M. A.) Godly jealousy Jealousyis sensitive aliveness to any abatementor transference ofaffection. There is a sense in which God Himself is said to be jealous overHis people. For God will endure no rival. And the faithful ambassadormay be allowedto indulge his Master’s feeling. It was such a sentiment that filled the heart of Paul here. Note-- I. The work of a faithful minister. There is a delicacyin the figure employed, viz., that souls who are brought into covenantwith God in Christ are betrothed to Him. And the ministers of Christ are representedas the friend of the Bridegroom, who transacts betweenthe Bridegroomand His future bride, and bespeaksher and betroths her to the Bridegroomagainstthe nuptial day. We have a beautiful illustration in the missionof the faithful servant of Abraham. This is the minister’s highest and holiestfunction. II. His hope and purpose--“that I may present you as a chaste virgin to Christ.” At the coming of Christ to have a goodly company of saved souls. What an expectationpast all that our poor hearts can conceive!That those whom he has sealedwith the sealof Christ in baptism; that those whom he has warned, rebuked, exhorted with all longsuffering, may be preserved,
  32. 32. 2. ForI am jealous Mark why it is that he acts the fool, for jealousyhurries a man as it were headlong. “Do not demand that I should show the equable temper 796 of a man that is at ease, andnot excitedby any emotion, for that vehemence of vehemence of jealousy, with which I am inflamed towards you, does not suffer me to be at ease.”As, however, there are two kinds of jealousy — the one springs from self love, and of a wickedand perverse nature, while the other is cherishedby us on God’s account, 797 he intimates of what sort his zealis. For many are zealous — for themselves, not for God. That on the other hand, is the only pious and right zeal, that has an eye to God, that he may not be defrauded of the honors that of right belong to him. For I have united you to one man. That his zeal was of such a nature, he proves from the design of his preaching, for its tendency was to join them to Christ in marriage, and retain them in connectionwith him. 798 Here, however, he gives us in his own person a lively picture of a goodminister; for One alone is the Bridegroomof the Church — the Sonof God. All ministers are the friends of the Bridegroom, as the Baptist declares respecting himself. (John 3:29.) Hence all ought to be concerned, that the fidelity of this sacred marriage remain unimpaired and inviolable. This they cannot do, unless they are actuatedby the dispositions of the Bridegroom, so that every one of them may be as much concernedfor the purity of the Church, as a husband is for the chastityof his wife. Away then with coldness and indolence in this matter, for one that is cold 799 will never be qualified for this office. Let them, however, in the mean time, take care, not to pursue their own interest rather than that of Christ, that they may not intrude themselves into his place, lest while they give themselves out as his paranymphs, 800 they turn out to be in reality adulterers, by alluring the bride to love themselves. To present you as a chaste virgin. We are married to Christ, on no other condition than that we bring virginity as our dowry, and preserve it entire, so as to be free from all corruption. Hence it is the duty of ministers of the gospel to purify our souls, that they may be chaste virgins to Christ; otherwise they accomplishnothing. Now we may understand it as meaning, that they individually present themselves as chaste virgins to Christ, or that the minister presents the whole of the people, and brings them forward into
  33. 33. Christ’s presence. I approve rather of the secondinterpretation. Hence I have given a different rendering from Erasmus. 801 BOB DEFFINBAUGH The Father of the Bride Exposes the Masterof Deceit(2 Cor. 11:1-15) Reluctantly, I am going to attempt to commend myself, following the same approachas those who oppose me when they commend themselves. I know this is foolishness, andI regrethaving to do it, but I hope that you will tolerate me as I engage in such foolishness.Whatam I saying? In some of your minds, you’ve been tolerating me and my foolishness fora very long time, haven’t you? There is a very good reasonwhy you should cut me a little slack and allow me to make a point here, even if foolishly. Let me remind you of the relationship I have with you, and the deep obligationI feel concerning your relationship to Christ. When I came to Corinth and preachedthe gospelto you, you came to trust in Christ for the forgiveness ofyour sins and the gift of eternal life. I became, as it were, your spiritual father. And you became my virgin daughter, as it were. Through the gospel I proclaimed to you, I arrangedyour engagementto Christ, to whom you are to be married, when He returns for you. And now, as your father, it is my duty to keepyou in a state of purity and innocence towardChrist, until the day of your marriage. My problem is that I have goodcause to worry about your purity and devotion to Christ. The danger to which I am referring can be seenat the very outsetof human history, when Satanled Eve astray. Satan (the serpent), cunning creature that he is, deceivedEve with all his smooth talk. In the same way, I fearthat false apostles in Corinth will lead you astray from a simple and pure commitment to the Lord Jesus Christ with their silver-tonguedoratory. Satan, our arch-
  34. 34. enemy, is behind all this, and he will attempt to seduce you by using the very same tactics he successfullyemployed with Eve. It is evident that Satanhas already gaineda foothold among you, indicating that my fears concerning you are well-founded. This is demonstratedby severalforms of “intolerable toleration” on your part. If one comes to you preaching about a “Jesus”otherthan the biblical Jesus of whom we have written and spoken, you are very tolerant indeed. And when the Holy Spirit is rejectedand replacedby another “spirit,” you don’t even seemto notice the change. Furthermore, the gospelthat we preachedis being corrupted and distorted, so that it is really anothergospel, and yet you are ever so gracious to these heretics, tolerating them and their heresies without so much as a word of protest. Now I know that you think you have goodreasonto question the role that I should play in your lives, and this is why I must defend myself againstsome of the charges leveledagainstme. One of them is that I should not even be ranked among the “super apostles.”The reasongivenis that my presentation doesn’t seemto be as smooth, as persuasive, or as forceful as the eloquent speechof others. All right, so I am not like them in style. (Some of this may be by choice, and not just a matter of ability. You should look at what I have said elsewhere,suchas in 1 Corinthians 2:1-5; 3:1-3; 2 Corinthians 1:17; 4:1-2.) But setaside the eloquence factorfor a moment, and at leastacknowledge that while I may fall short of others in this regard, I am not inferior to them in terms of the truths Godhas given me to reveal(such as the “mysteries” Ihave mentioned in Ephesians 3:8-10). This is knowledge I have taught you, so you can’t be ignorant of the unique contribution I have made as an apostle, which other apostles were not chosento reveal. I know another reasonwhy some have very little regardfor me as an apostle. My opponents (like their pagan peers)judge the value of the speakerby the size of the fee he charges to deliver an address. By this standard, I would seem to have nothing worth saying since I often refuse to be remunerated for my teaching (as I have alreadypointed out in chapter 9). Sometimes I earn my own keepby working with my hands. On a few occasions I may minister to you free of charge because ofthe generous support I receive from other
  35. 35. churches, like those in Macedonia. Is preaching free of charge such a great offense to you? Was I wrong to do this, and did I rob other churches when I allowedthem to support my ministry to you? My actions were prompted by my desire not to be a burden to you. I would rather be like Christ, sacrificially giving of myself to bring about your good. This is something I will not cease doing, because suchsacrifices (unlike my opponents, who boastin their honoraria) are the basis for my boasting. Don’t you see that this is further proof of my love for you? There is anotherreasonwhy I will not live off of your contributions. By finding my financial support elsewhere, I am able to distinguish myself from my opponents in Corinth and elsewhere, who really try to represent themselves as functioning on a par with me. They want to be regardedas having the same ministry and the same authority as I do, along with my colleagues. Theywantto claim an equal status with those of us who are authentic apostles, and they do so by boasting in a certain matter, which they believe makes them equal with us. I might as wellcome right out and say it, because it should now be obvious. These men are not really apostles like us at all! These men are deceitful in their representationof themselves and their ministry. They are only apostles in disguise, and by deliberate intent. This should come as no surprise, for Satanhimself operates in the same way. Satandoes not come to us as the arch-enemy of God, the ultimate evildoer. He comes disguisedas an angelof light, not as one who promotes evil. He would rather look like Mother Theresa than Charles Manson. If the arch-enemy of God operates by deceitand disguise, why should we expecthis underlings to be different from their master? They, too, come to us disguisedas servants of righteousness,oras Jesus said, as “wolves in sheep’s clothing” (Matthew 7:15). These fellows will get what they deserve, becausetheir final destiny will be determined in accordancewith their deeds (and not the appearance of their deeds, but the reality of them, as I have just exposedthem). Introduction
  36. 36. Our passagereminds me of my favorite scene from one of my favorite movies, “Return to Snowy River.” Jim Craig is the young man whose ranch is located in a remote spot in the mountains. His home is lookedupon as a kind of “Australian Appalachia.” In a previous movie, “The Man From Snowy River,” Jim has fallen in love with JessicaHarrison, the daughter of a rich and well-born rancher. Her father disapproved of Jim, because he could not offer Jessicathe (affluent) kind of life to which she had become accustomed, and so Jim went off to earn a start for them by raising horses. Jim returns to the Harrison ranch to rekindle his relationship with Jessica. A large crowd gathers for a socialevent, which culminates in an equestrian exhibition of military skills on horseback. Jessica now has another suitor, Lieutenant Patton, who is much more to her father’s liking than Jim. (Of course, we cantell right off that this young man is not the kind of person Jessicashouldmarry.) Lieutenant Patton takes advantage ofthe opportunity to show his military prowess onthe “skillat arms course.” At the end of a well-performed exhibition, Lieutenant Patton presents Jessica witha banner—with an engagementring attached. When Jim arrives at the ranch, he is promptly informed by the Lieutenant that he is over his head, sociallyspeaking, and that he should go away, permanently. Jim is ready to punch out this arrogantofficer, but a wise man with a coolerhead(who later becomes goodfriends with Jim) suggests to him that there are better ways to make his point. Jim begins to ride off, and then pauses. You can see a look in his eyes which indicates that what is about to take place will be worth watching. Jim then proceeds to run the same “skillat arms course,” but without the fancy equipment the lieutenant employed in his exhibition. Instead of a spear and a sword, Jim begins with a bull whip, and then what looks like a piece of his bridle. He finishes up, not with a sword, but with a stake, whichhe plucks from the ground. When all is said and done, what the young lieutenant accomplishedwith the finest of weapons, Jim surpasses,using basic, primitive implements. This, of course, is all carefully noted by Jessica. In our text in 2 Corinthians 11, Paul is the Jim Craig of the story, and the false apostles are the Lieutenant Pattons. They come dressedto the hilt,
  37. 37. smooth and sophisticated, looking downtheir noses atPaul, saying in effect, “Why don’t you go awayto the backwoods where you belong?” Paulsays with a twinkle in his eye, almostlike that of Jim Craig on his horse, “No, I don’t think so.” We find Paul saying in our text, “Okay, if that’s the way you guys want it, bear with me. I will acceptyour challenge and compete with you on your apostle’s ‘masterat arms’ course.” This lessoncovers verses 1-15of2 Corinthians 11. We will look first at Paul as the father of the bride, focusing on his authenticity as an apostle, in contrast to the false apostles. We will then go behind the scenes as Paulunveils the real powerand forces at work within these false apostles, andexposes Satanas the master of deceit. Bearing Up Under Paul’s Foolishness (11:1) I wish that you would bear with me in a little foolishness;but indeed you are bearing with me. Paul does not like to boast, and certainly not in anything other than in Christ. He has just said in verse 17 of chapter 10:“he who boasts, lethim boastin the lord.” But now he is up againsta group of men who commend themselves and compare themselves with others in an attempt to make themselves look good. In effect, Paul responds, “All right, I’ll play your game for a moment. I’m sorry I must do so, as it is foolishness, andnot at all the way I like to conduct myself.” Compared to the false apostles atCorinth, Paul seems to fall short of the mark. The problem with this is that their “mark” is the wrong one. Paul sets out here to show that his grounds for boasting are exactlythe opposite of those used by his adversaries. Pauldoes boastas a man, but he boasts in those things he finds commendable about his ministry, as opposed to those things in which the other teachers and false apostles boast. He asks them to bear with him and allow him to be foolish for a moment. Then, almostwith a twinkle in his eye, he seems to say, “I’ve been asking for you to bear with me. But then you are bearing with me, aren’t you, because otherwise youwouldn’t be
  38. 38. reading what I am saying? What am I doing asking you to put up with my foolishness?Thatis what you have been doing for the entire time you have known me!” Paul is merely tolerated by some, like we “tolerate” the babbling of children or the ramblings of one who has lost their mind. It is not just the false apostles atCorinth who look down on Paul. There also seemto be a number of “disciples” ofthese “wolves in sheep’s clothing” who are beginning to look down upon Paul in the same way. Not only are Paul’s words in this chapter foolishness to them, Paul himself is foolish in their eyes. From Paul’s words to the Corinthians in his first (recorded)epistle, we know that some of those Paul led to faith in Christ have begun to follow false teachers and to look down upon their spiritual father (see 1 Corinthians 4:1- 13). They are so wise, so eloquent, so persuasive and convincing. Paul, on the other hand, is not physically attractive, nor is his speechwinsome. His teaching is not appealing (to the flesh) either. Paul probably feels the same way most parents do when their children become teenagers.All of a sudden, in the eyes of our children, we become the dumbest people on the face of the earth. We are so embarrassing to be with, and we certainly dare not kiss (or be kissedby) them in public. Teenagers don’t even want to be seenwith us— just drop them off somewhere outof public view so that no one sees there is some connectionbetweenthem and their parents. This seems to be the way the Corinthians feel about Paul. He is indeed a parent to them, and yet they are ashamed of him. The keyword here is translatedbear in the New American Standard Version. I prefer the NASB here because it uses the same English word eachtime it translates the same Greek term. Thus we read, “Would you bear with me” (verse 1), and “you are bearing with me” (verse 1), and (verse 4) “you bear beautifully.” Then in verse 19 Paul writes, “Foryou, being so wise, bearwith the foolishgladly. For you bear with anyone if he enslaves you …” The Corinthians are better able to bear falsehoodand false apostles than Paul. When you see the word “bear,” I suggestyouthink of it meaning “to tolerate,” forit is the same idea. When Paul says we are to “bear” with one another, he means we are to tolerate or put up with eachother. There will always be things we find distastefuland exasperating about eachother. We all
  39. 39. put up with one another in different ways. We “bear” with, we tolerate, each other. Paul and the other true apostles teachthat we ought to put up with things in other people that we find irritating. But the Corinthians will simply not put up with (or tolerate)things that should be tolerated. Yet at the same time, they are more than willing to tolerate things which are biblically intolerable. In 1 Corinthians 5, they willingly tolerate a man who lives with his father’s wife, yet they aren’t willing to tolerate any differences of opinion or any loss of profit, so they take eachother to court (see chapter6). Over and over again, the Corinthians find certainthings intolerable that they should tolerate, and other things tolerable, like immorality and doctrinal falsehood, which they should not tolerate. Here Paul appeals to the Corinthians for some of the same tolerance the Corinthians have shown towardothers. The Fatherof the Bride Knows a Snake When He Sees One (11:2-15) 2 For I am jealous for you with a godly jealousy; for I betrothed you to one husband, that to Christ I might present you as a pure virgin. 3 But I am afraid, lest as the serpentdeceivedEve by his craftiness, your minds should be led astrayfrom the simplicity and purity of devotion to Christ. 4 For if one comes and preaches anotherJesus whom we have not preached, or you receive a different spirit which you have not received, or a different gospel which you have not accepted, youbear this beautifully. 5 ForI consider myself not in the leastinferior to the most eminent apostles. 6 But even if I am unskilled in speech, yetI am not so in knowledge;in fact, in every way we have made this evident to you in all things. 7 Or did I commit a sin in humbling myself that you might be exalted, because I preachedthe gospelof God to you without charge? 8 I robbed other churches, taking wages from them to serve you; 9 and when I was present with you and was in need, I was not a burden to anyone; for when the brethren came from Macedonia, they fully supplied my need, and in everything I kept myself from being a burden to you, and will continue to do so. 10 As the truth of Christ is in me, this boasting of mine will not be stopped in the regions of Achaia. 11 Why?
  40. 40. BecauseI do not love you? God knows I do! 12 But what I am doing, I will continue to do, that I may cut off opportunity from those who desire an opportunity to be regardedjust as we are in the matter about which they are boasting. 13 For such men are false apostles, deceitfulworkers, disguising themselves as apostles ofChrist. 14 And no wonder, for even Satandisguises himself as an angel of light. 15 Therefore it is not surprising if his servants also disguise themselves as servants of righteousness;whose end shall be according to their deeds. In verses 2 and 3, Paul presents himself as the “Fatherof the Bride.” The apostle tells the Corinthians there is a very goodreasonwhy they should allow him to make a point here, even if foolishly: Let me remind you of the relationship I have with you and the deep obligation I feel concerning your relationship to Christ. When I came to Corinth and preachedthe gospelto you, you came to trust in Christ for the forgiveness of your sins and for the gift of eternallife. I became, as it were, your spiritual father, and you became my virgin daughter. Through the gospelI preached, I arrangedyour engagementto Christ, to whom you are to be married when He returns for you. And now, as your father, it is my duty to keepyou in a state of purity and innocence toward Christ until the day of your marriage. My problem is that I have goodcause to worry about your purity and devotion to Christ. The danger I speak ofcan be seenat the outsetof human history when Eve was led astray by Satan. Satan, the serpent of old, cunning creature that he is, deceivedEve with all his smooth talk. In the same way, I fearthat the false apostles, with all their silver-tongued oratory, will lead you astrayfrom a simple and pure commitment to the Lord Jesus Christ. Satan, our arch- enemy, is behind all this, and he will attempt to deceive you by using the very same tactics he successfullyemployed with Eve (my paraphrase). Elsewhere in the New Testamentthe church is referred to as the bride of Christ (see Ephesians 5). The imagery of the church as the engaged“bride” of Christ, which Paul employs here, is neither new nor novel. What is new is that Paul presents himself as the father of the bride. On other occasionsPaul speaks ofhimself as a spiritual father, for instance, to Timothy. But he never speaks ofhimself as the spiritual father of a church, which is Christ’s bride, as
  41. 41. he does here. This imagery of the proud father of a beautiful young woman wonderfully conveys Paul’s love and zeal toward the Corinthians. As the father of five lovely young women, I can certainly identify with Paul here. On one particular occasionwhen one of my daughters was askedout, I required this young man to come and ask me if he could take my daughter out. He came with greatfear and trembling, and rightly so. He and I sat on the front porch while he endured a fairly substantial quiz about who he was and what his intentions were. I saidto him, “I am responsible for the purity of my daughter. CanI trust you, when you take my daughter out, to be committed to that same goal?” As a father, I was very concerned about protecting the purity of my daughter. So too Paul is concernedabout the Corinthian church as his spiritual daughter. Some in Corinth are intent upon corrupting the church, turning the attention and affectionof this “bride” toward someone otherthan Christ. They are, in one sense, trying to break up the engagement. Can’t you just see Paulsitting on the front porch of the Corinthian church with his shotgun across his knees, saying, “Do you Corinthians think I am overly protective? Do you think I’m tough to deal with? You’re absolutely right! When I came to Corinth, I didn’t come to sell something like a fish monger does when he is attempting to pawn off old fish. I came to you with the gospelofJesus Christ, and when I introduced you to Him, I really introduced you to Him in a way that arrangedfor your future marriage. I arrangedyour engagementby preaching the gospel, and you consentedto that by placing your faith in Jesus Christ. The marriage ceremonyis yet to come, when our Lord returns to this earth to take His bride (see Revelation19). Until that marriage takes place, I am committed to guarding and protecting you as my ‘daughter,’ you the church at Corinth.” Paul sees himself as the father of the bride, whose task it is to protect the purity of his virgin daughter until the time of that marriage. When this father walks down the aisle and hands his bride off to her husband, he cansay to himself, “I have done my job, and that job is to preserve my daughter’s purity.” While we do not want to overwork this imagery, it does seemthat although innocence and naivet are not synonymous, they are at leastrelated. There is a
  42. 42. sense in which innocence brings with it a kind of naivet. This is probably conveyedby the word “simple” in Proverbs. There, “simple” does not mean stupid; simple means nave, gullible. An intelligent two-yearold child turned loose in front of the church may run out into the streetafter a toy without even looking. The child is not stupid, but nave, inexperienced, and unaware of the dangerposed by passing automobiles. By referring to the Corinthian church as a new bride who needs the protection of her father, Paul is indicating that new Christians are vulnerable to those who would deceive and corrupt them. A new Christian is pure and innocent, but he is also vulnerable. Paul has a responsibility to such folks at Corinth because he is their spiritual father. When the Corinthians ask why they should cut him any slack, withgreat zealPaul responds, “BecauseI am your father! And because Ibrought about this engagement, and it is my responsibility to see that your purity is protected.” In verse 3, Paul indicates that his fears are not merely parental paranoia. There is a “clearand presentdanger” here for the Corinthian saints. Both history and experience demonstrate the danger of spiritual seduction, so he is not just imagining a problem; the problem is very real. He turns first to the beginning of human history in verse 3, and then in verse 4 points to circumstances in the Corinthian church, showing that his concerns are valid, that the danger is real. “I am afraid, lestas the serpent deceivedEve by his craftiness, your mind should be led astrayfrom the simplicity and purity of devotion to Christ.” Paul simply looks back in history to the unfallen condition of a perfect garden and a perfectenvironment. Even there in the midst of all that, an innocent and naive (not in a demeaning sense)womanis led astraybecause ofthe cunning of the one who opposes her. He is afraid that Satanis repeating itself in Corinth. Essentiallyverse 4 says, “If you think I am whistling in the wind, let me point out some of what is already happening in your midst, which proves my point.”
  43. 43. 4 If one comes and preaches anotherJesus whom we have not preached, or you receive a different spirit which you have not receivedor a different gospel which you have not accepted, youbear this beautifully (2 Corinthians 11:4). Paul pleads with them to tolerate him: “Some ofyou are pathetically tolerant, as can be seenin these three areas:first, you are tolerant when another Jesus is preached.” Probably one of the greatestquestions of our day is, “Who is Jesus Christ?” Many believe in Jesus, but the question is, “Which one?” The Jesus ofthe New Testamentis virgin born. The Jesus ofthe New Testamentis He who fulfills all of the Old Testamentprophecies pertaining to the Messiah. The Jesus ofthe New Testamentis truly God and truly man. The Jesus ofthe New Testamentliterally died and rose from the dead and is literally returning againto possess His kingdom and judge His enemies. That is the biblical Jesus. Now there are many Jesus’that are not the real Jesus. We are told, for example, that there is a Jesus oflove and acceptanceandtolerance, who accepts allmen as they are, without judging or condemning them. Many are those who believe in a “Jesus the way I like to think of Him.” But this is not the Jesus Paulpreaches. It is not the Jesus of the Gospels. Paulsays that if someone comes withanother Jesus, the Corinthians acceptthat, and if someone comes witha different spirit they have not received, they acceptthat as well. It is little wonder that Paul is distressed. One of the bestBible commentaries I have seenon any book of the Bible is D. A. Carson's, FromTriumphalism to Maturity: An Exposition of 2 Corinthians 10-13.61Carsondoes a beautiful job on these particular verses in chapters 10- 13 of 2 Corinthians. It is an excellentwork. I only disagree with him when he concludes that the word “spirit” here means something like disposition, a different attitude or demeanor. I believe Paul is saying, “When you were saved, you receivedthe Holy Spirit, yet some of these hucksters have come along, and you have failed to realize that some other spirit has come with them.” The context is about Satanand his messengers, the false apostles. When we look back in the Old Testament, we are told very clearlythat the Spirit of Godleft King Saul, and another (evil) spirit came upon him. I believe Paul is saying that those who come as ministers of Satan are spirit-filled. When men receive these messengersand believe their message,they receive this “otherspirit.” Just as these false apostles do not preachthe same Jesus,
  44. 44. neither does the same spirit accompanytheir message. Manyin Corinth are so tolerant they don’t even recognize the change in the message orthe change in the spirit. Does Paulhave goodreasonto be concernedfor the purity of his daughter-bride that he wants to present to Christ? Yes! And these concerns are all evidences of his love and his care, not his pride or his hunger for power. In verses 5 and 6, Paul turns his attention to some of the objections being raisedagainsthim by his opponents: 5 For I considermyself not in the leastinferior to the most eminent apostles. 6 But even if I am unskilled in speech, yet I am not so in knowledge;in fact, in every way we have made this evident to you in all things. Some of the greatestscholarsand writers are very poor public speakers. This may appear to be the case with Paul. I don’t know how eloquent Paul might have been if he really tried to be eloquent. I do know from what he has already written that Paul purposely setaside some methods because they were fleshly, rather than spiritual (see 2:17; 4:1-2). Paul is not seeking to defend himself by implying that he could be a lot better than he appears to be, if he so desired. Paul grants his opponents their premise, that he is not a powerful, persuasive speaker. Setting methodologyaside, how does Paul’s content compare with that of the other true apostles?On the one hand, his content is perfectly consistentwith that of his colleagues. Onthe other, God used Paul to reveala number of mysteries, truths hinted at in the Old Testament, but clearly revealedby Paul and the other apostles in the New. Is Paul inferior to the other (true) apostles? No!Indeed, it was frequently through Paul that God has revealedHis mysteries. I cannot think of any other apostle who was given such a ministry in the area of mysteries. Mysteries are those things that had been sealedup and hidden in the past, such as the mystery of the way God would bring togetherboth Jews and Gentiles into one new man (Ephesians 2:11-22). There is the “mystery of Christ,” referred to in Ephesians 3 (see verse 4). In Ephesians 5, Paul speaks ofthe mystery of Christ and His church, as symbolized by Christian marriage (see verse 32). In 1 Corinthians 15, Paul speaks ofthe transformation of the believer at the return
  45. 45. of our Lord as a mystery (see 15:51). Paul revealedthese mysteries, regardless of whether they liked the style in which he revealedthem. He is not saying he is better than the other apostles, but he is insisting that he is their equal, for he has played a unique role amongstthem in the revelationof God’s mysteries.62 But the real problem the Corinthians seemto have with Paul is unveiled in verses 7-11: 7 Or did I commit a sin in humbling myself that you might be exalted, because I preachedthe gospelof Godto you without charge? 8 I robbed other churches, taking wages from them to serve you; 9 and when I was present with you and was in need, I was not a burden to anyone; for when the brethren came from Macedonia, they fully supplied my need, and in everything I kept myself from being a burden to you, and will continue to do so. 10 As the truth of Christ is in me, this boasting of mine will not be stopped in the regions of Achaia. 11 Why? BecauseI do not love you? God knows I do! Some measure the significance ofthe messengerand his messageby the size of the fee he is able to collect. This does not apply to antiquity alone. Rather repeatedly I hear someone involved in a Christian ministry saythey would gladly minister for free, but people do not appreciate something if they don’t have to pay for it. That sounds good, and it may containan element of truth. But it is basedupon the dubious assumption that the value of a given ministry can be judged by what people are willing to pay for it. How many people were willing to pay for our Lord’s ministry (see Luke 8:1-2)? There has long been the tendency to equate spirituality with material prosperity. This stems, in part, from a misconceptionof the promises of God to the nation Israel. In the Old Testament, it is clarified in texts like Psalm73. Jesus setHis listeners on their ears when He completely overturned their thinking. He said, “Blessedare you who are poor, for yours is the kingdom of God” (Luke 6:20b). He told the story of the rich man and Lazarus, and in this story it was the rich man who went to hell, while poor Lazarus went to eternal bliss (Luke 16). Jesus told the rich young ruler to sellall of his possessions and give them to the poor (Luke 18:22). There was no direct link between
  46. 46. prosperity and piety, so Paul’s spirituality and the quality of his ministry was not to be measured in monetary terms. Basedon the faulty premise of Paul’s opponents that ministry can be measuredin terms of money, Paul’s ministry must have been considereda miserable failure. Paul ministered free of charge (see 1 Corinthians 9:1-23), and now in chapter 11, Paul makes it clearthat this was actually an offense to some Corinthians. Can you believe it? By this standard, the hucksters and charlatans of our time would be well regardedand receivedin Corinth. Paul’s practice of not being supported by the Corinthians was a matter of conviction, even though he had the right to be supported (1 Corinthians 9). He set aside this right and supported himself with his own hands, so that the gospelmight be proclaimed with fewerhindrances. Not all the churches felt Paul’s ministry was worthless. We know Paul acceptedgifts from the churches in Macedonia (see Acts 18:1-5;Philippians 4:15). They were eagerto support Paul’s ministry to those at Corinth. If Paul’s ministry is worthless, then he is guilty of defrauding the Macedonian churches that sacrificiallysupported him. Paul is no freeloader. He does not want to become a burden to those to whom he ministers. And so insteadof being supported by them, he often labors to support them, to contribute to their financial needs (see Acts 20:33-35;1 Thessalonians 2:9). Paul considers this sacrificiallifestyle a privilege, and he does not intend to give it up in order to impress some. This sacrifice onhis part is grounds for boasting, not shame, and he plans to persistin his practice.63 Should Paul’s practice be interpreted to mean he does not care for the Corinthians? Not at all! He loves them greatly, and his sacrificiallifestyle is evidence of his love for them. What Paul is doing—and fully intends to keep doing—is to distinguish himself from those who are frauds, those who are simply into ministry for the money. Paul will do everything he can to set himself apart from those who want to be consideredhis equals, but who are really false apostles. One thing he knows for sure—they are not going to minister free of charge. This is one area in which they will not attempt to look like Paul. By his selfless, sacrificiallifestyle, Paul sets himself apart from the greedy hucksters who take advantage of others by pretending to be servants
  47. 47. of God. Do Paul’s opponents boast? Let them boastin ministering free of charge, or let them realize they are nothing like Paul. No More “Mr. Nice Guy” Paul Exposes the Masters ofDeceit (11:3, 12-15) 3 But I am afraid, lest as the serpent deceivedEve by his craftiness, your minds should be led astrayfrom the simplicity and purity of devotion to Christ. … 12 But what I am doing, I will continue to do, that I may cut off opportunity from those who desire an opportunity to be regardedjust as we are in the matter about which they are boasting. 13 For such men are false apostles, deceitfulworkers, disguising themselves as apostlesofChrist. 14 And no wonder, for even Satan disguises himself as an angel of light. 15 Therefore it is not surprising if his servants also disguise themselves as servants of righteousness;whose end shall be according to their deeds. Some, no doubt, think Paul is paranoid for having the fatherly fears he expresses.Why is Paul so up tight over what is going on in Corinth? Paul has workedhis way around the problem up to this point. He has raisedsome very disturbing questions about those who oppose him. But from now on there will be no more “Mr. Nice guy.” He is going to unmask his opponents and expose them for who they really are. Paul’s opponents are deceivers. Pauluses severalterms to conveythat his opponents are deceivers. He uses the terms false (verse 13), deceitful (verse 13), disguise (verse 15), disguises (verse 14), and disguising (verse 13). Could anything be clearerthan the fact that Paul portrays his opponents as deceivers? Theyappearto be what they are not. They appear as “angels of light,” when they serve the “prince of darkness.” Thesepeople wishto be regardedas true Christians. They representthemselves as having the same authority Paul and the true apostles possess.Theyclaim to be able to speak for Godand to reveal new truth. They expectthe Corinthian Christians to submit to their authority and to follow their teachings and instructions. As Jesus said, they are “wolves in sheep’s clothing” (Matthew 7:15).
  48. 48. Paul’s opponents, the false apostles, are seeking to turn the Corinthians from their faith and devotion toward Jesus Christ(verse 3). It is true that these false apostles are attempting to turn the saints from true apostolic teaching and authority. But their final goalis to turn the Corinthians from Christ (as the apostles have taught them about Him) and from simple devotion to Him alone. Do some Corinthians regardthese hucksters as super-spiritual? They are not, and they do not promote spirituality in their followers either. No matter what they saythey are seeking to accomplish, their hidden agenda is to turn people from trusting and obeying Christ. These false apostles are cunning and crafty, using the most devious, deceptive methods possible to achieve their goals. In verse 3, Paul informs the Corinthians that he knows they are gullible and vulnerable to the ultimate evil, Satan himself, as he employs his craftiness to deceive them and to turn them from Christ, without their even realizing it has happened. Paul does not spell out just how these false apostles are seeking to deceive the Corinthians, other than to indicate that their methods are similar to those Satanemployed when he deceivedEve. Let us pause for a few moments to reflecton how Satanachievedthe downfall of Eve, and of her husband, Adam. To do this, let us look at the Genesis 3 accountas it parallels 2 Corinthians 11:1-15. The advertising industry is all about temptation—tempting the consumer to buy something he or she very often does not want, or need. Their task is to somehow create a sense ofneed in the heart and mind of the buyer. I need that car, so that I can drive in comfort and status. I need this brand of TV dinner, so that I can cut down on my time preparing the meal, yet also win the approval of my guests. I need this brand of toothpaste, becauseit will make my teeth look much whiter (and all the goodlooking girls will flock around me, like they do the actorin the toothpaste commercial). Imagine the challenge Satanfacedin trying to turn Adam and Eve from trusting and obeying God. They had no unmet needs. They lackednothing. They lived in a perfect environment. They had no predisposition to sin (sin nature). God had provided everything they needed. They were indeed blessed.

×