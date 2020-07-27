Successfully reported this slideshow.
JESUS WAS OUR GUIDE TO TRUE WEALTH VOL 2 EDITED BY GLENN PEASE Matthew 6:19-2119"Do not store up for yourselves treasures ...
darkness. If, therefore, the light that is in thee be darkness, how greatis that darkness!No man can serve two masters; fo...
"There he is, sitting down on a luxurious and very expensive thing, almost hidden by a large number of [other] things.... ...
That's the way life goes. Someday, when you die, they only put one thing in the box -- you. As someone said, " There are n...
For example, in Matthew 5:1-12 He said, "To be in My kingdom you must have the right view of yourself." The Phariseeswere ...
Then in Matthew 6:1-18 He says, "Youmust have the right view of religious issues." The Phariseeswere fasting, praying, and...
1. The False Religion Since Matthew 6:1-18 showedthe hypocrisy of the Pharisees'religion, it follows that whereveryou have...
then selectedwhatthey wanted for their own indulgence. Whateverwas left went to the Lord (1 Sam. 2:12-16). They were covet...
gatheredmoney, and the richer they became the more they pretended to the people that they were spiritual. Annas and Caiaph...
comestin, and blessedshalt thou be when thou goestout." Notice that all the blessings were material -- physical, tangible,...
2) The Right Warning The Old Testamentwarnedagainstthis. a) Solomonwas rich and yet it was "vanity of vanities; all is van...
In order to know how to handle our luxuries, we are given three alternatives in this text. There are two treasuries, two v...
I. TWO TREASURIES (vv. 19-21) A. The Principle (vv. 19a, 20a) "Lay not up for yourselves treasures upon earth..., but lay ...
2. Solomon(Eccl. 1:2) He kept amassing fortunes until he was the wealthiestman in the world. When he reachedthat position ...
1. Earthly Treasures(v. 19a) "Lay not up for yourselves treasures upon earth..." a. The Reserve of Wealth 1) Stacking Let ...
The Lord is not referring to that which we use to live every day, but that which we just pile up. It is not our necessitie...
a) Deuteronomy 28:1-14 -- God saidto Israel, "I'll put you in the land and I'll prosper your families, cattle, sheep, and ...
e) Deuteronomy 8:l8b -- "...forit is He that giveth thee powerto get wealth...." God has given us the power, the resources...
e) The New Testamentonly mentions one personthat Jesus actuallydiscipled (Gk. matheteuo). His name was Josephof Arimathea ...
with all precious and pleasantriches." In other words, a wise person knows how to build a house and fill it with pleasanta...
c. The Response ofthe Heart Now, what is Jesus forbidding when He says, "Laynot up for yourselves treasures upon earth..."...
2) An Investment in Self A certain professoratU.S.C. saved a thousand dollars to invest in a piece of real estate. It was ...
A member of our church came to me one day and said, "John, I have a spiritual problem." I said, "Whatis it?" He said, "I h...
"Give me enough so I don't starve and doubt your faithfulness, but don't give me too much or I'll forget You" (Prov. 30:8-...
Focusing on the Facts 1. What was one of the main problems of the Pharisees that Jesus addresses in Matthew 6:19-24? 2. Wh...
10. What are the three choices thatJesus offers in Matthew 6:19-24? 11. What are the two treasuries we have to choose from...
19. What is the key word in Matthew 6:19a? Why? Pondering the Principles 1. Where is your heart? Is the concentrationand p...
believer, or does it manifest that you are just like others who belong to the world? Ask Godto revealyour true heart to yo...
marketable age we'll sellthem and we'll keepthe proceeds from one and we'll give the proceeds from the other to the Lord. ...
question in your life, is it always the Lord's cow that dies? When you getdown to having to decide whether it's for you or...
says, "Your righteousness must exceedthat of the scribes and Pharisees.'" Theirs is an external righteousness without a ri...
to it." In sight of all their spiritual leaders they wanted to make a covenant, a vow to God, a promise as a result of the...
And so in terms of spiritual life you're always dealing with a heart attitude, because it is out of the heart that man ope...
choose. And we have to choose Ithink initially and once for all and maybe in a covenantalway as did the people in Nehemiah...
morning." We cannotlay up our treasure on earth, that is not characteristic of those in His kingdom. That was characterist...
thousand were redeemed and many thousand more in the next few chapters. And now they were there and they were believers an...
you, not just a little bit but "goodmeasure, presseddown, shakentogether." In other words it's all compactedand squished i...
God has given to us, In that way He says, "We put togethera goodfoundation againstthe time to come, and we lay hold on all...
lives I have invested will be standing there to greetme when I enter into His presence? Whatare you going to do with your ...
will remember that Samsonsaid, if you can answerthe riddle I promise you thirty garments and thirty changes. Yousee garmen...
did that and they'd go and dig it up. And not only that when a thief brokeinto a house the word literally means to dig thr...
body. When we cansee with our eyes, sighted people their body is filled with the light that comes in from the world by whi...
true riches, right? See, what I'm saying here and what our Lord is saying is that this issue is biggerthan we think, it ma...
people always say, wellI don't agree with that, you can't serve two masters, I work two jobs. Or uhm, my wife, I have my w...
diametrically opposed. The one commands you to walk by faith the other to walk by sight. The one calls you to be humble th...
living the angelsaid. And must I be giving again and again; my peevish and pitiless answerran. Oh no said the angel, pierc...
the theme of the stewardshipseasoncomes. OurStewardship Committee has chosen once againto emphasize that stewardshipis a m...
of what you do with everything that God gives to you, not just that which you give to the church; and, thirdly, it is a ma...
tempted to find our security in that rather than the God who gave it. When you have much, what starts happening? You start...
allow your eyes to scanback over this chapter)…Jesus is getting at that very issue with the disciples. You remember the ma...
shows you what your desires are, and your desires [draw a line back to your heart]…your desires show you what your heart l...
is too close to home. Sometimes it’s because it’s because we’re busy applying the point to somebody else insteadof ourselv...
all the earthly blessings ofthis life) shows your heart. In other words, as far as Jesus is concerned, stewardshipis a tes...
treasures on earth can be destroyedor they canbe stolen. In other words, they don’t last and they canbe lost; whereas, tre...
treasure in this life, because it will tell you something very important.” II. Don’t set your heart on things that are pas...
treasure. He’s warning againstyour making the things which are goodyour aim, and excluding the things that are best. He’s ...
breaks. Rememberthat toy that you got at Christmas, and one day later it was broken? It doesn’t last. And so if you choose...
the Giver. John Ortberg, the pastor of teaching at the Menlo Park PresbyterianChurch in California, tells the story of his...
the box.” Many of us live life as if it doesn’tall go back in the box, and that is exactlywhat Jesus is getting at here. H...
  2. 2. darkness. If, therefore, the light that is in thee be darkness, how greatis that darkness!No man can serve two masters; for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other. Ye cannot serve God and money." A. The Societyof Things The question that arises out of this text is very simple: Where is your heart? According to verse 21, your heart is wherever your treasure is. Now, whenI say, "Where is your heart?" I am not talking about the heart's physiological location;I am not talking about the person you are hopelesslyin love with and have given your heart to; but I am talking in terms of the investment of your life, motives, attitudes, and thought patterns. Where is the concentrationand the preoccupationof your life? What particular object do you spend most of your thinking, planning, and energyon? Chances are, you are like most people and spend your time thinking about some thing (e.g., a house, a car, a wardrobe, a bank account, a savings account, a bond, a stock, aninvestment, furniture, etc.). We are creatures committed to things -- that is part of the curse on the societyin which we live. Some societies are too poor to have things. But we are a societyof things. 1. Consuming the Things Listen to this analysis: "Mr. and Mrs. Thing are a very pleasantand successfulcouple. At least, that's the verdict of most people who tend to measure successwith a `thing-o-meter.' And when the 'thing-o-meter' is put to work in the life of Mr. and Mrs. Thing, the result is startling.
  3. 3. "There he is, sitting down on a luxurious and very expensive thing, almost hidden by a large number of [other] things.... Things to sit on, things to sit at, things to cook on, things to eat from, all shining and new. Things, things, things. "Things to cleanwith, things to washwith, things to cleanand things to wash. Things to amuse, things to give pleasure, things to watch, and things to play. Things for the long, hot summers, things for the short, cold winters. Things for the big thing in which they live, things for the garden, things for the lounge, things for the kitchen, and things for the bedroom. Things on four wheels, things on two wheels, things to put on top of the four wheels, things to pull behind the four wheels, things to add to the interior of the the thing on four wheels. "Things, things. things, and there in the middle are Mr. and Mrs. Thing, smiling, pleasedwith themselves, thinking of more things to add to their collection....Securityin a castle ofthings! "Well, Mr. Thing, I've some bad news for you. What's that? You can't hear me? The things are in the way?...Butthen, that's the problem with things. Look at that thing standing outside your house. Whatever its value to the secondhandthing dealer, it means a lot to you. But then, an error in judgment, a temporary loss of concentration, and that thing can be a mass of mangled metal being towedoff to the junkyard. "And what about all those things in your house? Are they any more secure? Yes, time for bed. Put out the cat, but also make sure you lock the door, and don't forget the windows. Watch out! There's a thief about...."
  4. 4. That's the way life goes. Someday, when you die, they only put one thing in the box -- you. As someone said, " There are no pockets in shrouds." In spite of how stupid it sounds, we are basicallycommitted to acquiring things. 2. Corrupting the Things Sadly, the leading religionists of Jesus' day had the same problem. They were totally consumed with things. This must also be included among all of the other problems of the Pharisees:they were thing-oriented, greedy, avaricious, covetous, manipulative, and they moved toward grasping more things. As we approachthis element of the Sermon on the Mount in Matthew 6:19-24, Jesus directs some statements to the Pharisees who were abusing this whole matter of possessions. B. The Summary of the Sermon The thrust of the Sermon on the Mount (Mt. 5-7) is to sweepaside the low, inadequate, insufficient standard of the Phariseesand reaffirm God's divine standard for life in His kingdom. They had invented a system of religion that was substandard, man-made, inadequate, inefficient, and ineffective. The key to the sermon is in Matthew 5:20b where the Lord says, "...exceptyour righteousness shallexceedthe righteousness ofthe scribes and Pharisees, ye shall in no case enterinto the kingdom of heaven." In other words, "To be in My kingdom you must live up to this standard." So, He affirms the standard in contrastto the Pharisees. 1. The Right View of Themselves
  5. 5. For example, in Matthew 5:1-12 He said, "To be in My kingdom you must have the right view of yourself." The Phariseeswere proud, egocentric, and self-sufficient. But you need to be broken in spirit, mourning over sin, meek, and hungering and thirsting after righteousness. 2. The Right View of the World You must also have the right relationship to the world (Mt. 5:13-16). The Pharisees were partof the corruption and the darkness, but you must be salt to retard the corruption, and light to dispel the darkness. 3. The Right View of the Word of God You must not only have the right view of yourself and the right view of the world, but you must have the right view of the Word of God(Mt. 5:17-20). The Pharisees haddeveloped their ownsystem, but you must be committed to the Word of God and not one jot or tittle shall pass from that law until it is all fulfilled. 4. The Right View of Moral Issues You must have the right view of moral issues (Mt. 5:2l-48). The Pharisees were only concernedwith the externals: don't kill, don't commit adultery, and so on. Moral issues are not just what you do or don't do, they are what you think or don't think. 5. The Right View of Religious Issues
  6. 6. Then in Matthew 6:1-18 He says, "Youmust have the right view of religious issues." The Phariseeswere fasting, praying, and giving, but it was all hypocritical. You must fast, give, and pray, but with a right motive. In other words, the sermonis setin contrastto the system of religion of the day dominated by the thinking of the Phariseesand the scribes. Jesus is saying that God's standard exceeds their standard and it is His standard that is required for being in His kingdom. 6. The Right View of Wealth and Necessities Now, in Matthew 6:19-34 He says, "You must also have the right view of wealth and luxury (vv. 19-24), then you must have the right view of necessities"(vv. 25-34). First, He deals with the wealth that we have, and then with our necessityto eat, sleep, have a place to stay, and have some clothing to wear. In both cases the Phariseeshad the wrong perspective. So, in every element of Christ's message, He sets Himself and His Word in contrastto the Pharisees:"Your view of wealth and luxury must exceedthat of the scribes and Pharisees ifyou want to be a part of My kingdom. They have the wrong perspective. They are laying up for themselves treasures onearth -- consumed with greedand coveteousness. Thatis not the standard." So, our text in verses 19-24 deals withhow we view our luxuries and our wealth. We live in a societywhere all of us need to learn to deal with this because allof us are wealthy in comparisonto the rest of the world. Our text shows us how to handle those luxuries and possessions ofours that are beyond the simple necessitiesofeating, drinking, sleeping, and clothing. If we are in His kingdom we must face what He says. C. The Systemof Greed
  7. 7. 1. The False Religion Since Matthew 6:1-18 showedthe hypocrisy of the Pharisees'religion, it follows that whereveryou have hypocritical religion you will have greed. So, our Lord deals with their view of wealth and money. Whereveryou find a false teacher, invariably you will find that he is in it for the money. That is why the Bible says that we are not to discharge our ministry for the sake of filthy lucre (I Pet. 5:2). The Bible characterizes hypocriticalreligion in two ways:it is greedyof money, and it is immoral in its lusts. Those two things follow in the course of false religions and false religious leaders. a. The Old TestamentExample Even in the Old Testamentthis is true. Where there was hypocrisy there was greedfor money. For example, in 1 Samuel 2, Eli was the high priest in Israel -- the keyreligious leader. He had two sons named Hophni and Phinehas. They were men of greatresponsibility -- sons of the high priest, in the priestly line, and responsible before God and the people. But they were phonies and absolute hypocrites. They were totally immoral, lustful, lascivious, and lewd; living a pornographic type of life on the very steps of the place where God was worshiped. They were evil, vile men who the Lord finally struck dead. Since Hophni and Phinehas were spiritual phonies, they were characterized by greed. This is illustrated in 1 Samuel 2. According to Leviticus 7, a portion of the offering that is brought to the Lord goes to the priest (i.e., the breast and the right thigh; Lev. 7:30-35). But Hophni and Phinehas said, "When the offerings come we will examine it and take what we want and leave the residue for the Lord." They were in it to getwhat they could. When people brought their offering to the Lord, they demanded to see the offering first and
  8. 8. then selectedwhatthey wanted for their own indulgence. Whateverwas left went to the Lord (1 Sam. 2:12-16). They were covetous and greedy. First Samuel 2:l7 says, "Wherefore the sin of the young men was very greatbefore the LORD;for men abhorred the offering of the LORD." They were tampering with things that belongedto God. b. The New TestamentExample The Pharisees were doing the same thing -- using their religious position to fill their pockets. TwiceJesushad to take a whip and cleanse the temple (Jn. 2:13-17;21:12-13). Their system was one that filled their greed. They were using their religious position to getrich. There is nothing more foul smelling to the nostrils of God than hypocrisy and greed. I daresaythere are people in our own country (some even well-knownon television) who are doing exactly the same thing. Whereverthere is religious hypocrisy, inevitably there is the problem of greed. 2. The False Concept To the Pharisees,being rich was a sign of holiness. In other words, "I'm rich because I'm so righteous that God is blessing me." When the Lord said, "It is easierfor a camelto go through the eye of a needle, than for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of heaven" (Mt. 19:24), that was absolutely and utterly shocking. To the Pharisees,riches were the stamp of divine approval on one's life because Godgave riches to those who were righteous. To saythat a rich man could no more enter the kingdom than a camelcould go through the eye of a needle was really a shocking statement because they equated money with the blessing of God. So they greedily
  9. 9. gatheredmoney, and the richer they became the more they pretended to the people that they were spiritual. Annas and Caiaphas ran concessions in the temple which made them extremely wealthy men along with everyone who could cashin on the deal. a. The Promise to Israel Where did they get this concept? They may have first developed this concept from Deuteronomy 28. When the Lord delivered Israelfrom Egypt and brought them to the edge of Canaan(i.e., the promised land, the land of milk and honey, the land that God had promised to give them), He laid down some wonderful conditions for their entrance to the land. And on the basis of those conditions being met He laid down some wonderful promises. 1) The Sign of Obedience As they are preparing to go into the land, the Lord says in Deuteronomy28:1- 2, "And it shall come to pass, if thou shalt hearkendiligently unto the voice of the LORD thy God, to observe and to do all His commandments which I command thee this day, that the LORD thy God will setthee on high above all nations of the earth; and all these blessings shall come on thee, and overtake thee, if thou shalt hearkenunto the voice of the LORD thy God." The basic command regards obedience:"If you do what I sayI will bless you." How will the blessings come? Verses 3-6 says, "Blessedshaltthou be in the city, and blessedshalt thou be in the field. Blessedshall be the fruit of thy body [your children], and the fruit of thy ground [your crop], and the fruit of thy cattle, the increase ofthy cows, andthe flocks of thy sheep. Blessedshall be thy basketand thy kneading-trough. Blessedshaltthou be when thou
  10. 10. comestin, and blessedshalt thou be when thou goestout." Notice that all the blessings were material -- physical, tangible, visible, earthly blessings. 2) The Sign of Disobedience Conversely, verses l5-19 says, "Butit shall come to pass, if thou wilt not hearkenunto the voice of the LORD thy God, to observe to do all His commandments and His statutes which I command thee this day, that all these curses shallcome upon thee, and overtake thee. Cursed shalt thou be in the city, and cursed shalt thou be in the field. Cursedshall be thy basketand thy kneading- trough. Cursed shall be the fruit of thy body, and the fruit of thy land, the increase ofthy cows, and the flocks of thy sheep. Cursed shalt thou be when thou comestin, and cursedshalt thou be when thou goestout." In other words, "Materialblessing is a sign of your obedience, materialpoverty is a sign of your disobedience." b. The Parade ofSpirituality 1) The Wrong Worship I believe the Pharisees hadprobably begun to build their phony system off of things like this: "The more you have the more it proves that God is blessing." That is a misinterpretation of Deuteronomy 28. The acquisitionof material wealth became their greatestgoalin order that they could parade their phony righteousness andsay, "Look whatGod has done for me. That is how holy I am." They may have even misapplied Proverbs 10:22a which says, "The blessing of the LORD, it maketh rich...." They desperatelywanted money and became perverted, greedy, and corrupt.
  11. 11. 2) The Right Warning The Old Testamentwarnedagainstthis. a) Solomonwas rich and yet it was "vanity of vanities; all is vanity" (Ec. 1:2b). b) In the Decalogue, Exodus 20:17a, Godsaid, "Thou shalt not covet...." The Old Testamentis replete with warnings againstriches. c) Proverbs 23:4a says, "Labornot to be rich...." d) Proverbs 28:2Obsays, ...he that maketh haste to be rich shall not be innocent." In other words, the Bible warns againstgreed, covetousness, hastiness, and being rich. But in spite of all of these warnings Luke 16:14 says that the Pharisees were covetous. Theywanted money, material wealth, and possessions. Theywere earthly because their religion was false. Our Lord speaks againstthe backdropof the greedof the Pharisees. He is saying that we must have the proper view of money, wealth, and possessions. We must handle our possessions, ourmoney, our wealth, and our luxury like we do anything else. First Corinthians 10:31 says, "Whether, therefore, ye eat, or drink, or whateverye do, do all to the glory of God." But our problem is that we do so much of it to the indulgence of self.
  12. 12. In order to know how to handle our luxuries, we are given three alternatives in this text. There are two treasuries, two visions, and two masters. In eachof these three alternatives, the same principle is approachedfrom a different angle and then followedby some subordinate reasons forobeying that principle. First, we have to make a choice whetherto lay up our treasure on earth or in heaven(vv. 19-21). Second, we make a choice whetherto exist in light or darkness (vv. 22-23). Finally, we make a choice of masters -- will He be God or will it be money? The master cannot be both. The three choices the Lord gives are really one: how should we handle our wealth? This is a difficult choice to make. As John Stott has said, "Worldly ambition has a strong fascinationfor us. The spell of materialism is hard to break." He is right -- it is difficult. Will You Let God Change Your Attitude? It would be so easyif the Lord would just say, "In order to solve this problem, just take 5O% of everything you ownand give it to Me." Wouldn't that be easy? We could all say, "I gave my 50%, did you give yours?" We could discipline them right out of the church if they didn't because we would have a standard -- cut and dried, absolute, formulated, tabulated, learned by rote, and crankedout. But the problem with that is we would never getto the real issue -- the heart attitude. Goddoes not want to receive something that is given because you are afraid of Him, He wants to receive something that is given because you love Him. The Lord does not give us an absolute, legalistic standard, He merely gives us a principle. It is not just some external formula, but a principle that will deal with your attitude. Be ready to let God change your attitude.
  13. 13. I. TWO TREASURIES (vv. 19-21) A. The Principle (vv. 19a, 20a) "Lay not up for yourselves treasures upon earth..., but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven..." You have an option to choose two treasuries -- one on earth, one in heaven. Jesus said, "Put it in heaven, not on earth." What do you do with your wealth? Don't invest it here, invest it there; "Forwhere your treasure is, there will your heart be also" (v. 21). The Rootof Evil The Apostle Paul saidto Timothy, "Forthe love of money is the root of all evil..." (I Tim. 6:10a). The money is not the rootof all evil, the love of it is. You can have no money and still love it like mad. It is the love of money that corrupts. 1. Achan (Josh. 7) Instead of inheriting the promised land, he died with his entire family because he decided to take what God forbade Due to his love of money, when he saw a beautiful garment and some coins, he stashedthem in the ground in his tent. The Lord confronted him through Joshua who said, "You had better confess your sin because you're going to die." He did, and he and his entire family died.
  14. 14. 2. Solomon(Eccl. 1:2) He kept amassing fortunes until he was the wealthiestman in the world. When he reachedthat position he said, "...vanity of vanities; all is vanity" (v. 2b). It was all empty, useless,meaningless,and void. 3. Ananias and Sapphira (Ac. 5:1-11) They decided to keepsome of the money they promised to the Lord but God struck them dead. 4. Judas (Mt. 27:5; Ac. 1:18-19) For a pittance he sold the Son of God and went out and hangedhimself. His body was burst open and his bowels gushed forth as he crashedto the rocks below. 5. Demas (II Tim. 4:10) Paul said of him, "He has forsakenme because he loved the system." There are many illustrations of people who were devastatedand and destroyedto some degree because ofthe love of money. We all need to learn this because it is destructive to ourselves and those around us.
  15. 15. 1. Earthly Treasures(v. 19a) "Lay not up for yourselves treasures upon earth..." a. The Reserve of Wealth 1) Stacking Let me give you a word study on "treasures." The Greek wordis thesaurizete, from which we getthe word thesaurus -- a treasury of words. But thesaurizete is a play on words that means, "treasure not up treasures." In other words, don't stockpile. The idea of the word treasure is to stashsomething somewhere. The peculiarquality of this Greek word literally conveys the idea of placing something horizontally. You may remember this old adage:"The miser says coins are flat that they may rest in stacks;the spendthrift says they are round that they may roll." We are discussing the miser. There is a horizontal conceptin the word thesaurizete. When something is stackedit is not being used -- it is in a passive condition. When you find a word in the Greek that has a vertical or perpendicular flavor, it means that it is in active use -- purposeful, meaningful, with a function, being invested in some purpose, goal, or end. But the meaning here is something flat stackedwith no active function or purpose. 2) Stashing
  16. 16. The Lord is not referring to that which we use to live every day, but that which we just pile up. It is not our necessities(i.e., meeting the needs of our own life, family, the poor, the Lord; for setting aside money for the future, or for making wise investments in order to be better stewards ofGod's money in the days to come). It is not active but stockpiledluxury we amass for our own selves and beyond what we can possibly use. The implication is that there is an abundance too numerous for use, so it is just piled up. b. The Right of Ownership What is Jesus forbidding? Is He forbidding a bank account, savings account, life insurance policy, or a wise investment? Does He mean that we shouldn't possessanything when He says, "Laynot up for yourselves treasures upon earth..." (v. 19a)? Some people say, "Thatmeans you shouldn't possess anything -- don't have any earthly treasure." In other words, sellall you own, walk the street, geta brown bag, and be a hobo. They say, "What about the rich young ruler?" Jesus saidto him, "Sellall you own and give it to the poor" (Mt. 19:21). But notice that He is the only one Jesus eversaid this to? He never said this to Mary and Martha. He also said, "And every one that hath forsakenhouses, orbrethren, or sisters, orfather, or mother, or wife, or children, or lands, for My name's sake, shallreceive anhundredfold..." (Mt. 19:29a). The Lord never condemns possessions.He told the rich young ruler to sell all he ownedbecause it stoodbetweenhim and God. Until he got rid of it he could not have a relationship with God. 1) The Natural Provision
  17. 17. a) Deuteronomy 28:1-14 -- God saidto Israel, "I'll put you in the land and I'll prosper your families, cattle, sheep, and crops." The Lord is not saying we shouldn't possess anything. b) Exodus 20:15 -- "Thou shalt not steal." Thatvery statementof God in the Decalogue assumes thatsomething can be mine which you can't have. We have a right to possessions.The Bible tells men not to stealor rob because people have a right to their possessions. Younot only have no right to steal what is mine, but you don't even have a right to want what is mine. c) Exodus 2O:l7a -- "Thoushalt not covet...." The Lord recognizes the right to ownership of goods and personalproperty. d) Acts 5:1-11 -- Ananias and Sapphira owned a piece of property. They said, "Let's sell the property and give all the money to the Lord." They made a big announcement: "We're going to sell our property and give all the money to the Lord." The Bible didn't tell them to do that and neither did God; they wanted to do it voluntarily. So they sold the property and when they saw all the money they said, "Let's keepsome of the money back from the Lord." As a result, the Lord knockedthem dead in front of the entire church. But before He killed them He gave them a message through Peter, "Ananias, why hath Satanfilled thine heart to lie to the Holy Spirit, and to keepback part of the price of the land? While it remained, was it not thine own? And after it was sold, was it not in thine own power" (Ac. 5:3b-4a)? In other words, "It was yours, you had power over it, you had control over it, you didn't have to sell it, and you didn't have to promise it. But the issue is that you lied to God." Even so, the point is that it was their land, and once they had given it in a promise they needed to follow through. The Lord has given us the right to possess things. All He wants is to be sure that our attitude is right in the manner in which we possessthem.
  18. 18. e) Deuteronomy 8:l8b -- "...forit is He that giveth thee powerto get wealth...." God has given us the power, the resources, andthe abilities to getwealth. f) I Corinthians 4:7b -- "And what hast thou that thou didst not receive?" The implication is that it is from God. g) I Timothy 6:l7b -- "...God, who giveth us richly all things to enjoy." We don't have to live a monastic life. Formy birthday my wife bought me a chair...a nice soft chair that reclines. I can sit in that chair and not have to think that I'm carnalbecause I own a chair. I canenjoy that chair. God has given us richly all things to enjoy. He is not withholding from us. God is a God of greatgenerosity. 2) The Notable Participants a) Business and wise banking principles are encouragedby our Lord in His parables in Matthew 25 and Luke 19. b) The very rich man, Abraham, was calleda friend of God (II Chr. 20:7). c) God made Job wealthierthan he had been before he lost everything. And he was so wealthy before he couldn't count it all. d) Zaccheus was rich and yet was counteda son of Abraham (Lk. 19:2, 9).
  19. 19. e) The New Testamentonly mentions one personthat Jesus actuallydiscipled (Gk. matheteuo). His name was Josephof Arimathea and he was a rich man (Mt. 27:57). 3) The NecessaryProverbs The book of Proverbs encourages us to be careful how we handle our funds so that we will make wise investments. a) Proverbs 6:6a, 8 -- "Go to the ant...considerher ways... [she]provideth her food in the summer, and gathereth her food in the harvest." An ant is smart enough to plan for the future and to make wise savings. b) Proverbs 14:23 -- "In all labor there is profit; but the talk of the lips tendeth only to penury." In other words, if you want to be rich, work; if you want to be poor, talk. c) Proverbs 2l:20 -- "There is treasure to be desired, and oil, in the dwelling of the wise, but a foolishman spendeth it up." In other words a wise man knows how to save and how to plan. d) Proverbs 22:7b -- "...the borroweris servant to the lender." It is wiserto have to lend than to have to borrow. e) Proverbs 24:3-4 -- "Through wisdom is an house builded, and by understanding it is established;and by knowledge shallthe chambers be filled
  20. 20. with all precious and pleasantriches." In other words, a wise person knows how to build a house and fill it with pleasantand precious treasures. Godis not againstthat. He has given us graciouslythese wonderful things to enjoy. f) Proverbs 28:19 -- "He that tilleth his land shall have plenty of bread, but he that followethafter vain persons shall have poverty enough." In other words, you are better off to work your ground than to chase wildcatschemes. You have a right to possessand to enrich those possessions. So, Scripture tells us that not laying up treasure in earth is not a prohibition againstpossessing,enjoying, or accepting from God's goodhand those abundant things He's given us. 4) The New Plans The New Testamentsays the same thing. a) Romans 12:11a -- "[Be]not slothful in business." b) 2 Corinthians l2:14 -- The parents should plan wiselyso they can take care of their children in the future. c) 1 Timothy 5:8 -- We are to plan to prepare to take care of our own and to provide for our household or we are worse than an infidel. In other words, God is saying these things are ours by His grace.
  21. 21. c. The Response ofthe Heart Now, what is Jesus forbidding when He says, "Laynot up for yourselves treasures upon earth..." (v. 19a)? He is not talking about what we have, He is talking about the attitude towardwhat we have. It is right to provide for my family, it is right to plan for the future, it is right to make wise investments, it is right to help the poor, it is right to have enough money to carry on my business. But it is wrong to be greedyand covetous. Again, the motive is the issue. If I am using my possessionsto the glory of God in the life of those around me and in His kingdom, then I have a right to all of it. But if I am gaining it to stockpile, hoard, keep, and amass in order to indulge myself -- that is sin. 1) An Investment in the Kingdom John Wesleywas an extremely wealthy man. We think of John Wesleyas a greatman of God, of prayer, and devoted to time in the Word of God. He was up every morning for hours studying in the Greek text. We think of him as a man of some low means, but John Wesleywas an extremely wealthy man. He gained his wealth from the hymns he wrote and the books he penned. At one period in his life he gave awayforty thousand pounds sterling...a fortune in his time. Yet, when John Wesleydied his estate was worthtwenty-eight pounds. He didn't lay up his treasure on earth. When it came in it went right back out into the lives of the people -- invested in the kingdom of God. The issue is that we don't pile up what we don't need and don't plan to use. Some people stockpile under the guise that they are hedging againstsome coming doom. The problem with that is you don't live by faith -- you don't believe God will take care of you in the future.
  22. 22. 2) An Investment in Self A certain professoratU.S.C. saved a thousand dollars to invest in a piece of real estate. It was a goodinvestment. So he made another and another and another. He eventually stopped teaching because he was worth hundreds of millions of dollars. He just made a purchase recently of sixty-eight million dollars...anincredibly wealthy man. But he looks fifteenyears beyond his age and he has losthis family in the process. Buthe has millions piled up all around him. For what? Then I think about the work of God that continues on a shoestring budget, struggling and stretching for everything. Are we giving all we can give, or are we just possessive? 3) An Investment in the Church One man I know who sets the right example is Dr. Criswellat Dallas. Some people criticized him because he was very wealthy. When he was younger he had made some very goodinvestments. One day, after thirty years as a pastor of the church, he presented a check to the church as a gift. It was written for the amount of every penny they had ever paid him in thirty years, plus interest. Someone askedone of the the church staff members if he receiveda salary. He said, "Yes, but he gives more every year than he receives." The issue is not what you have but what you do with what you have. Is it for you or for the kingdom of God and His purposes? Someone has said, "There is no smallerpackage thana man wrapped up in himself." Colossians 3:5 says that covetousness is idolatry. That is what our Lord has in mind. Moneycan become your god. 4) An Investment in the Market
  23. 23. A member of our church came to me one day and said, "John, I have a spiritual problem." I said, "Whatis it?" He said, "I have five hundred shares of stock in an oil company and it is ruining my spiritual life. It is like idolatry to me. So I'm here to give it to you." I said, "I don't want your spiritual problems. I have my own." But he insisted, "I think it will be a goodtest of your spirituality. I'll watchhow you handle it." So he gave me five hundred shares of stock in this company. Do you know what that did to me? It messed up my mind. I would worry about that stock and watchit go up and go down. Finally, I said to myself, "This is messing me up about as badly as it did him." So I sold it for fifty cents a share -- two hundred and fifty dollars. That was it. But I haven't even thought about it since then exceptfor one day when someone said, "Do you still have your stock? It's worth ten dollars a share." I'm glad I didn't have it for all that time to worry about it. The things that we possess canbecome the idols of our lives. The Lord is telling us to not horizontally pile up things. The selfishaccumulation of goods is extravagantluxury and results in hardheartedness toward the cause of God. 5) An Investment in a Principle Here is the keyto verse 19a:"Lay not up for yourselves...."If I want to invest, or pursue a successfulbusiness, or be aggressive andhonest in what I do, or do the best I canfor others, for God, for my children, for my parents, for the poor, and for the depressedand the oppressed -- that is one thing. But when I pile it up for myself in extravagantluxury and become materialistic, then I have violated the principle. A rich man died. One of his acquaintances saidto another, "Whatdid he leave?" To which the friend replied, "All of it." An Old Testamentsaintsaid,
  24. 24. "Give me enough so I don't starve and doubt your faithfulness, but don't give me too much or I'll forget You" (Prov. 30:8-9). 6) An Investment in Eternity Examine your heart. Jesus is saying, "People in My Kingdom don't amass fortunes or stockpile things for themselves. Do you live in contrastto the Pharisees ordo you have their problem? If you are hung up on money you may not evenbe a Christian, because people in Christ's Kingdom are laying up treasure in heaven-- investing in eternity. If you askedme if I would rather spend five thousand dollars for a car or put five thousand dollars into the life of a missionary, there is no choice forme. I would rather see the eternal dividend. That choice is easyfor me because I have to make it every day. When I examine my life and don't see the desire to invest in eternity and in God's causes, to be unselfish about it, and giving more and more to God's work and freely dispensing it with joy in my heart, then I should question the legitimacy of my claim to be a believer. It is characteristic ofa believer that his treasure is in heaven. Examine your heart. Are you really a Christian? Alastair Begg, a pastorfrom Scotland, tells the story of a little boy swimming in a river, flailing his arms and splattering the water. On the shore immediately in front of the little boy is a sign, "No Swimming." A man walks up, looks into the river and says, "Laddie, you canno read the sign? No swimming." The boy said, "Pleasesir, I'm not swimming -- I'm drowning!" Sometimes, swimming and drowning look alike. I think there are some people in the church we think are swimming when they are actually drowning. You need to examine your heart. What is your attitude towardluxury, wealth, and money? May God help us to put these things into practice.
  25. 25. Focusing on the Facts 1. What was one of the main problems of the Pharisees that Jesus addresses in Matthew 6:19-24? 2. What was Jesus'main purpose in giving the Sermonon the Mount? 3. What are the right views that Christians should maintain? Contrastthese with the incorrectview of the Pharisees. 4. What naturally follows hypocritical religion? 5. Explain how Hophni and Phinehas manifested their hypocrisy. 6. What meaning did the possessionofriches have for the Pharisees? Why? 7. What was one possible source for the Pharisees to obtain this particular conceptof riches? 8. What was the sign of obedience for the nation of Israel? What was the sign of their disobedience? 9. Explain how the Old Testamentwarns againstthe greed manifestedby the Pharisees.
  26. 26. 10. What are the three choices thatJesus offers in Matthew 6:19-24? 11. What are the two treasuries we have to choose from? 12. What is the root of all evil? Give some examples to support your answer. 13. What is Jesus attempting to conveywhen He uses the term treasure? Explain the difference betweenthe horizontal conceptand the vertical in the use of words. 14. Why can't you use the story of the rich young ruler to show that the Lord doesn't want us to own anything? 15. How does Exodus 20:15 show that God has granted the right of ownership to individuals? 16. Why did God kill Ananias and Sapphira? What was wrong about their attitude toward their possession? 17. What is Jesus forbidding in Matthew 6:19a? 18. What makes John Wesleya goodexample of how the Lord wants us to handle our possessions?
  27. 27. 19. What is the key word in Matthew 6:19a? Why? Pondering the Principles 1. Where is your heart? Is the concentrationand preoccupationof your life consumed with things you own, or is it consumedwith the things of God? Make a list of the different things you do during the week. Nextto eachitem, make a notation indicating whether that time is spent for you or for God. How do you spend the majority of your time? Do you need to spend more of your time concentrating on heavenly things? Take one of the items from your list and determine to not spend that time on yourself. Instead, make it your priority this week to invest that time with God. Do this with another item from your list the following week until you are spending more of your available time on the things of the Lord. 2. To better internalize the priorities of your life, memorize 1 Corinthians 10:31:"Whether, therefore, ye eat, or drink, or whateverye do, do all to the glory of God." As you memorize, examine your heart attitude. Do you desire to give God glory because you love Him or because youare afraid of Him? Remember, God wants you to give Him glory because youlove Him. 3. Examine your life in terms of the things that God has given you. Do you selfishly accumulate things for yourself or do you use what God has given to bring Him glory by ministering to the needs of those around you? How do you respond when something in your possessionis stolen? Do you reactstrongly againstthe person who stole it, or do you think of it as something that belongs to God and that it is His to do with as He wills? It is characteristicofa true believer that his treasure is in heaven. Take this time to examine your life before God. Does the locationof your treasure manifest that you are indeed a
  28. 28. believer, or does it manifest that you are just like others who belong to the world? Ask Godto revealyour true heart to you. If changes are necessaryin your life, ask God to help you to turn from your pride and humbly submit to His will. Remember, it is not a question of whether you can, but whether you will. JOHN MACARTHUR Treasures in Heaven, Part 2 Sermons Matthew 6:19–24 2246 Mar23, 1980 A + A - RESET This morning againwe have the wonderful privilege of coming to the 6th chapter of Matthew. A text in our on going study of Matthew which we began to look at last Lord's Day, Matthew 6 verses 19 to 24, Matthew 6:19 to 24. "Lay not up for yourselves treasures upon earth, where moth and rust doth corrupt, and where thieves break through and steal, But lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through nor steal;For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also. The lamp of the body is the eye;if, therefore, thine eye be healthy, thy whole body shall be full of light. But if thine eye be evil, thy whole body shall be full of darkness. If, therefore, the light that is in thee be darkness, how greatis that darkness!No man can serve two masters; for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other. Ye cannot serve God and money." Martyn LloydJones tells the story of a farmer. The farmer bounded joyfully into his kitchen one day and confronting his wife with a greatbig grin on his face he announced to her that their finest cow had just given birth to twins, one brown and one white. He said, I feelthe impulse to dedicate one of these cows to the Lord, we'll bring them up together and when they are at a
  29. 29. marketable age we'll sellthem and we'll keepthe proceeds from one and we'll give the proceeds from the other to the Lord. His wife went right to the issue as wives are prone to do and said, which is the Lord's cow? The white one or the brown one? He replied, well there's no need to worry about that dear, or to decide that now since we'll raise them together. Some months later he entered the same kitchen a little more slowly, looking very sad. His wife askedwhy he was so sullen, to which he replied, I have bad news, the Lord's cow died. Why is it always the Lord's cow, that dies? I guess we laugh at that because we identify with that kind of approach. We could even say, the Lord took His cow home. I guess the fact is we all tend to lay up treasure on earth. The pull of the sin that is in us drags us down to the earth, it is like a magnet, it is like a gravity, and we want to be rich towards self and poor toward God. So it's usually God's cow that dies. Jesus I believe speaks directly to this perspective on life in these verses, and I think He gives us a tremendous insight into ahow we are to really see the matter of wealth, the matter of money, the matter of luxuries. Now in the passagefollowing verse 24 from verse 25 to 34 He talks about necessities, He talks about eating and drinking and clothing and a place to sleepand the bare necessities, andhow we are to dealwith those, but in this portion He is discussing not necessitybut luxury. In fact as we have been flowing through the Sermon on the Mount our Lord has been touching every area of life. He has touchedon in the Beatitudes our view of ourself, in the greatpassageonsalt and light our view of how we fit in the world, in the sectionon the law of Godour view of Scripture. In that marvelous section from 5:21 to 5:48 He has talked about our view of morality. In chapter 6 verses 1 to 18 He has discussedour view of religious service or worship, how we fast, how we pray, how we give. And now He moves into our perspective on material things, luxury first, and necessitynext, and so He touches every area of life. And we come to this section, and are confronted with a tremendous statementin verse 19, "Lay not up for yourselves treasures on earth," and a corresponding one in verse 20, "But lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven." And the heart of the matter in verse 21 literally, "For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also." Ask yourselfthe
  30. 30. question in your life, is it always the Lord's cow that dies? When you getdown to having to decide whether it's for you or for Him, who is it usually for? That's the real issue. Where is your heart? It's where your treasure is, whereveryou put your investment is where you're going to put your heart. If all that you possessis lockedup in commodities and accounts and notes and savings and whateverelse that's where your heart's going to be. But if it is in the process ofbeing invested in God's causes that's where your heart's going to be. I can give you a simple illustration from my own life, there are a lot of people that come across my path, a lot of missionaries, I'm not always sensitive to their needs as I ought to be but on one occasionI recognizedthe need of a certain missionaryfor a suit of clothes, so I saidto him one day come on I want to take you somewhere and we went down to a, to a place and I said I want you to buy a suit, whatever kind you want I'd like to, to give that to you as a gift. So he ah, picked out a suit. There are a lot of missionaries that I have met and forgotten, but not that one. BecauseI made an investment in his life, where my treasure is my heart tends to be, and so I've thought of him often and prayedfor him often. You see whereverI setmy heart is really the critical issue in my spiritual life. Wherever my affections are is going to determine how I perceive everything. And if my heart is right and my treasure is toward God, then I'm going to have the right kind of spiritual perception. Wherever my heart is, is going to be where my treasure is because Ihave to attach myself to my investment, that's really the matter that Jesus is speaking of. Now for the Pharisees,their heart was in the earth. They were phonies everywayyou cut it, their morality was totally external, that's what chapter 5 was saying. Their humility was nonexistent, instead of being salt and light they were part of the corruption and and the darkness. Insteadof believing in the law of God they defied the law of God and substituted for it their own tradition. Instead of having a really internal heart setof principles they had nothing but an external code of sort of semi-spiritual ethics. Instead of having genuine worship they had a false standard and it was pure hypocrisy. Everything about them was outside, external, self-centered, and selfmotivated. And in contrastto that the Lord is saying, you must have a right heart. That's why in chapter 5 verse 20 the key verse in all the Sermon on the Mount He
  31. 31. says, "Your righteousness must exceedthat of the scribes and Pharisees.'" Theirs is an external righteousness without a right heart, and what I want is a right heart. So your heart and your treasure go togetherand both need to be toward heaven. What our Lord is speaking of here is a single minded devotion to God and His causesthat is undistracted by the world. Now, I believe that when your heart is right your giving will be right too, so it's not an issue with me to preach on giving. To give a lot of messageson money, to have fund drives and pledge cards and whatever else to getyou to give money, because I really believe that if the heart is right the treasure comes along after the heart. Let me show you an illustration of that, go back in your Bible to Nehemiahchapter 8, Nehemiahchapter 8, and I just want to show you, you'll remember that Nehemiah was God's man to rebuild the wall, the fallen walls of Jerusalemafter the Babylon captivity, he came back and he setabout with the people of the land to rebuild the wall which he did in 52 days, they had a wonderful time, and when the wall was completeda great event took place, a, revival. And the revival was initiated in chapter 8 verse 1 when it says that Ezra, brought the book of the law of Moses. Revivalalways begins with the bringing of the book. Revival always begins with the Word of God. Verse 5 of Nehemiah 8 says, "And Ezra openedthe book in the sight of all the people (for he was above all the people); and when he opened it all the people stoodup. And Ezra blessedthe LORD, the greatGod. And all the people answered, Amen, Amen, lifting their hands; and bowedtheir heads, and worshipedthe LORD with their faces to the ground." Verse 8, "They read in the book in I the law of Goddistinctly, and gave the sense, andcaused them to understand the reading." Now they read the law of God, and the law of God generateda heart response, and if you go to chapter 9 you find that basically there were four things that came out of the reading of the law. Number one was conviction of sin, they beganto confess theirsin, number two was a desire for obedience, number three was praise, and number four was a covenant or a promise. First they were convictedof their sin, they beganto praise God, they began to express a desire to obey God, and then they affirmed that they wanted to make a promise or a covenant, chapter 9 verse 38, "And because ofall this we make a sure covenantand write it; and our princes, Levites, and priests, settheir seal
  32. 32. to it." In sight of all their spiritual leaders they wanted to make a covenant, a vow to God, a promise as a result of their hearts being revived through the reading of the Word. And what does a revival produce? It'll produce conviction of sin, it'll produce a desire for obedience, it'll produce praise and I believe it'll produce a covenant, a promise. In other words a decisionto start to walk in a new direction, a moment in time in which direction is altered dramatically, and what was their covenant? Most wonderfully and amazingly you'll notice verse 32, "Also we made ordinances for us, to charge ourselves yearlywith the third part of a shekelfor the service of the house of our God," the first thing they wanted to affirm other than generalobedience to the law of God is that they would pay that third shekel temple tax required of them. "Forthe showbread, and the continual meal offering, and burnt offering, and Sabbaths, and new moons, and setfeasts, and holy things, and sin offerings to make an atonement for Israel, and all the work of the house of our God." In other words they would give to support the functioning of the house of God. Now the point is this, when the heart is made right the initial response was giving. And further, you look down in verse 35, "Theywould bring the first fruits of the ground, the first fruits of all the fruit of all trees, year by year, to the house of the LORD: The first born of our sons, our cattle, as it is written in the law, the first lings of our herds and our flocks, to bring to the house of our God, unto the priests who minister in the house of our God; And that we should bring the first fruits of our dough, and our offerings, and the fruit of all manner of trees, ofwine and oil, unto the priests, to the chambers of the house of our God; and the tithes of our ground to the Levites, and the same Levites might have the tithes in all the cities of our tillage. And the priest, the son of Aaron, shall be with the Levites, when the Levites take tithes; and the Levites shall bring up the tithe of the tithes to the house of our God, to the chambers, into the treasure house. Forthe children of Israeland the children of Levi shall bring the offering..." and it goes on. What did they do when revival came, what was their initial actof obedience? Financial. Take care of responsibilities given them by God. Beyond that they gave freely of the first fruits of everything they possessed. WhatI'm saying is when the heart is right the treasure is poured toward God.
  33. 33. And so in terms of spiritual life you're always dealing with a heart attitude, because it is out of the heart that man operates, as he thinks in his heart, what? So is he. And so we preachto the matter of the heart, out of a right heart. I believe that's what our Lord is saying. I believe that when the heart is right the treasure is sent towardGod, for wherever our treasure is our heart has an inseparable attachment to that, and converselywhereverour heart is that's where we put our treasure. In Exodus 35:21 it says, "And everyone who was willing, and whose heartmoved him came and brought an offering to the LORD." In First Chronicles 29 verse 9 it says, "Forthey had given freely with their whole heart to the LORD." Now, the heart is the issue and we've told you many times that the heart is the thinking cognitive part of man not just his emotions. "As a man thinketh in his heart." The Hebrews see the bowels as the emotions, the heart as the cognitive process, dependentupon our thinking pattern, our knowledge of God, our knowledge ofHis Word, our commitment to those things will be the investment of our treasure. So the heart has to be right, and if the heart is right then everything is right. That's why Jesus preaches this sermon the way He does. If the heart is right it won't be proud, it'll be cowering as a beggarin spirit, mourning in meekness, if the heart is right it won't violate the law of God it'll keepthe law of God, if the heart is right it'll not say, well we don't kill, it will not even be angry with a brother, it'll not just say, well we don't commit adultery, it won't even commit adultery in its heart, see. If the heart is right then we will not approachreligion hypocritically and superficially, and we will not do our alms before men, and we will not give to be seen, and we will not pray in the middle of the streetto be seenof men, it'll be a matter of honesty and integrity because the heart is the issue. And if the heart is right we will not lay up for ourselves treasures onearth like the Phariseesdid, we won't be as Jesus said, The Pharisees also are greedy, covetous. Butwe will deal with those commodities which God has graciouslygiven us by investing them in His eternal kingdom, A very vital thing. Now we're forced then, people to a decision, we're forcedto make a choice, a d that's why we've divided this text into three parts, where Christ gives us three choices, two treasuries, two visions, and two masters. Two treasuries, two visions, and two masters. And beloved we are forced to choose, we have to
  34. 34. choose. And we have to choose Ithink initially and once for all and maybe in a covenantalway as did the people in Nehemiah's time, but we have to follow that up with an everyday, maybe every moment of everyday choice reaffirming that covenant. We must choose where our treasure is, what our vision will be and who are masteris to be. Let's look then at these three choices. Number one, two treasuries. two treasuries. Now reviewing briefly, last time we lookedat verse 19, "Lay not up for yourselves treasures onearth." And we talked about the word thesaurizoin the Greek which is the word to treasure up treasures. In other words we're talking here about luxuries, about that which we hoard or store up or stack. It is not wrong to accumulate money, it is not wrong toaccumulate possessionswhichare then invested in divine causes and in God's purposes, and God's purposes are to care for our family and to care for our extended family in the church and to care for even those who are not of the family of God but have need, and to care for the causesofGod around the world, and to invest in souls, those things are needful uses of what God gives us. But to stockpile selfishlyaccumulating with greedand covetousness, piles and piles of things treasuring up for ourselves on earth these commodities is that which our Lord says not to do, to be consumed with material wealth, to labor for the food that perishes, to put it in the wordsofJohn 6. But on the other hand verse 20, "Lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven." Now beloved we must focus very clearlyon this because I'm going to show you as we go through this how utterly essentialit is that we respond to this command of verse 20, we are to lay up for ourselves treasures in heaven. It makes sense, G. Campbell Morgansays, "Youare to remember with the passionburning within you that you are not the child of today, you are not of the earth, you are more than dust, you arethe child of tomorrow, you are of the eternities, you are the offspring of deity, the measurement of your life cannot be circumscribed by the point where blue sky touches greenearth." He goes onto say, "All the fact of your life cannotbe compassedin the one small sphere upon which you live, you belong to the infinite. If you make your fortune on the earth poor, sorry, silly soul. You have made a fortune and storedit in a place where you cannot hold it." Then he says, "Make your fortune, but store it where it will greet you in the dawning of the new
  35. 35. morning." We cannotlay up our treasure on earth, that is not characteristic of those in His kingdom. That was characteristic ofthe Pharisees and in a sense He was saying to them, it's another indicator like all the rest that I've talkedabout that you're not in My kingdom no matter what you claim. People in My kingdom don't lay up treasure on earth. Now when the Lord said this, treasures on earth and treasures in heaven, those words and those terms were very familiar to the Jews. Theyhad many sayings about alms giving, piling treasure in heaven, they usedthose terms so Jesus was speaking ina vernacular they understood. They believed that deeds of mercy and deeds of kindness to people in distress were tantamount to storing up riches in heaven. For example, the rabbis told a rather famous story about a certain King Monobaz, and the story of this certainking was that when he became king he inherited incredible riches from his forefathers, the previous kings. But during the time of his reign he gave all of his fortune to the poor and the needy and the suffering and the afflicted. His brothers sent to him and said this, "Thy fathers gatheredtreasure, and added to those of their fathers, but thou hast dispersedthat treasure." He said this to them, "My fathers gatheredtreasures for below, I have gatheredtreasures for above; they stored treasures in a place over which the hand of man can rule, I have storedtreasures in a place over which the hand of man cannot rule; my fathers collectedtreasureswhich bear no interest; I have gatheredtreasures which eternally bear interest; my fathers gatheredtreasures of money, I have gatheredtreasures in souls;my fathers gathered treasures in this world, and I have gatheredtreasures in the world to come." And this was a familiar story told by the rabbis. So they understood the conceptto which our Lord spoke. Invest in His kingdom. Now the early church had this commitment. The early church was not interestedin piling up its own wealth, you find for example in Acts chapter 2 that when the day of Pentecostcame there were thousands of pilgrims gatheredin Jerusalem, and we know from history that they would move in and live within the homes of the people who lived in the city, the city would literally swellwith population and there were not enough inns to care forthem and so they would move into the homes. Many of these people became believers in the greatday of PentecostwhenPeterpreachedand three
  36. 36. thousand were redeemed and many thousand more in the next few chapters. And now they were there and they were believers and they didn't want to return, because they were in the church and it had been born there and there was excitementand joy, and so the believers had to absorb them, and I'm sure that many of them were poor and without any resource so that the early church had to give to them to meet their needs, and they were busy selling what they possessed, right? As all men had need and meeting those needs. That's always beenthe way with the church. Even during the time of the Decianpersecutionin Rome, when the Romanauthorities broke into a certain church. They, they broke into churches thinking they could loot their treasures and the Romanwho was in charge, the prefect stepped up to one saint named Laurentius and he said, "Show me your treasures at once." Laurentius pointed to a group of widows and orphans who happened to be eating a meal and he said, "There are the treasures of the church." We have invested all we have in them. That's treasure in heaven. Belovedremember that what we keepwe lose and what we invest with God we gain eternally. Let me show you the principle, Proverbs chapter 3 verse 9 it says this, "Honor the LORD with your substance, and with the first fruits of all your increase." Alright? "Honor the Lord with your substance, "that's everything you have, all of it, "and with the first fruits of all your increase."Give Him the first part. You don't want it to be the Lord's cowthatdied, give Him the first. As a result verse 10, "So shall your barns be filled with plenty, and your presses shall burst out with new wine." You will never be able to invest with God without getting a dividend; you'll get all the investment back and more. In Proverbs chapter 11 verse 24, "There is he that scattereth, and yet increaseth;" isn't that interesting? "There is he that scattereth, and yet increaseth." Amazing, wellthat's not so amazing that's what a farmer does, isn't it? He throws away a little seedand gets a whole crop. And that's what He's saying. "There is he that withholds and becomes poor. The liberal soul shall be made fat." The more you scatterthe more you receive. Paulsaid in SecondCor-inthians 9, "Sow sparingly, reap sparingly; sow bountifully, (what?) reap bountifully." Look at Luke chapter 6 for a moment and verse 38, this is the word of the Lord Himself in Luke 6:38 He says this, "Give, and it shall be given unto you;" in other words you give to Godand God returns to
  37. 37. you, not just a little bit but "goodmeasure, presseddown, shakentogether." In other words it's all compactedand squished in and squasheddown and pressedtogether, so that it's packedand running over. And notice this, "For with the very same measure that you measure it shall be measuredto you again." Godonly gives you the return on what you've invested. All our spiritual life long we fight the battle of where we put our treasure, our luxury, our wealth. Put it in heaven, receive an eternal dividend. Now what is our treasure? What is He really talking about here? What is this treasure in heaven? Well we could talk about it on a very broad base;we could talk about the fact that our treasure in heaven is an "incorruptible, undefiled, inheritance laid awayfor us." As Petercalls it. We could say that our treasure in heaven is "Christ more than anything else." Our treasure in heaven is a faithfulness that will never be removed, a life that will never end, a love that will never cease, a spring of waterthat never runs dry, a gift that is never lost, a chain that is never broken, and we could say, all that in links us to eternity is our treasure, and we could talk in generalities. Butlet's talk in very, very specific terms. What is He talking about here? Simply stated folks, money, luxury, wealth. Let me show you this, First Timothy chapter6 is a comparative passagewhich essentiallyindicates to us the very same thing. First Timothy chapter 6 verse 17, verse 17, "Charge them that are rich in this age," that's us by the way, we're all in that category, "that they be not highminded," in other words don't let your riches make you proud, "nor trust in uncertain riches," don't trust in the riches, "but in the living God, who giveth us richly all things to enjoy.." Now we have the wealth, we're not to be proud about it, we're not to trust in it, what are we to do with it? Verse 18 now watch, "Do good," how do you do good? Why "be rich in goodworks," wellwhat goodworks? "Readyto distribute, willing to share." Did you getthat? The callof God upon our lives regarding our luxuries and our wealth is that we distribute and we share as opposedto hoarding it, stockpiling it. Verse 19 says, as a result, "Laying up," and it's the very same verb thesaurizo, "treasuring up treasure for themselves." Very same word. What does it mean then to put treasure in heaven? It means to distribute and to share the riches
  38. 38. God has given to us, In that way He says, "We put togethera goodfoundation againstthe time to come, and we lay hold on all of the fullness of the meaning of our eternal life." In other words we then expose ourselves to the full potentiality of all that eternal life can mean. The more I send aheadinto glory the greaterthe glory when I get there, the greaterthe investment, the greaterthe reward. And thus when we see the conceptof treasure in Matthew 6 we are specificallytalking about wealth. In Mark 10:21 the Bible says, "Sellwhat you have, give to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven." Now it's the same principle, he had more than he needed, He didn't saysell what you need, He said, sell what you have, what's just stockpiled. And in his case Iguess because ofhis own spiritual problems it could have been everything he possessedbecause itstood betweenhim and God. But for us what is beyond the necessitywe should be willing to give to one who has a need. Look at Luke for a moment, chapter 12 verse 33, Luke 12:33 and I think it's as simply statedhere as in Matthew, almost parallel, "Sellwhat you have, and give alms;" that means give to poor people, "provide yourselves bags which grow not old," He says, don't just stick your money in bags that are going to rot and decay, put your money in bags that will never grow old, watch, "a treasure in the heavens that faileth not." See? That's where our investmentis to be. In Luke chapter16 1 come to a verse that just speaks to my heart so much, Luke 16 verse 9, "And I sayunto you, (verse 9) make to yourselves friends by means of the unrighteous money, that, when it is gone, they may receive you into everlasting habitations." Now money is basicallyan unrighteous commodity, that's not despairing it or, or damning it that's just stating that itmoney has no righteous virtue. So He says this, as long you've got an, an unrighteous commodity to start with, something that has no righteous virtue use it to make yourself friends who will receive you into everlasting habitations. You know what that means? That means invest your money in the souls of people who someday will greetyou in thanksgiving when you step on the shore of heaven. What a fabulous thought, what an incredible anticipation. He says, make friends with your money who will receive you into an everlasting habitation, what a promise. Homer sang, How many are the souls, how many are the chained that I have freefreed. How many in whose
  39. 39. lives I have invested will be standing there to greetme when I enter into His presence? Whatare you going to do with your treasure? Whateveryou keep here you lose, whateveryou send ahead by investment in the lives and the souls of those around you you gain forever. What a glorious promise. Listen, Proverbs 19:17 says this, "He that hath pity on the poor," listen now, "lendeth to the LORD," Now what is the basic principle of a loan, what is the one thing a loan implies? You're going to get paid back. And so says Proverbs, you have pity on the poor and you lend to the Lord, and the rest of the verse says, and that which he hath given will he pay back again." Eternal divi-dends, don't be earth bound, don't put treasure in this world, don't stockpile your stuff here, invest it in forever. That's the heart of the matter. Now there's a reasonfor this, let's go back to our text and see whatit is. Two treasuries, why should we choose the heavenly one? Because in the earthly one "moth and rust corrupt, and thieves break through and steal." Verse 19 says. But in the heavenly one there's no moth, rust, and thieves don't break through and steal. Now listen to this, in the Orient in Bible times wealthwas basicallykept in three ways, all right? Basicallywealthwas keptin three ways, there was no paper, there were no ah, bank books, there, there was not the kind of system we have, wealth was identified in literal commodities, and basicallythere were three, garments, grain, and gold or precious metal. Garments, grain, and gold. Take for example garments, in biblical times garments were a very, very important commodity. You will remember for example that Gehazithe servant of Elisha wishedto make some forbidden profit out of Naaman's curing of leprosy, and so he askedfora talent of silver and two changes of garments because that was substantial wealth. Wealth had to be in a commodity, and wealth was expressedin fancy, rich, extravagantgarments. Do you remember Achan? In Joshua chapter 7 said, I, I saw among the spoils a goodly Babylonish garment and I covetedand I took it. You will remember that Josephwhen he bestowedupon Benjamin his affectiongave him five changes ofgarments. You
  40. 40. will remember that Samsonsaid, if you can answerthe riddle I promise you thirty garments and thirty changes. Yousee garments were al- ways an expressionof wealth because theywere a commodity of great value, very often there was gold woveninto the garment, the dying processescouldbe unique, the material was so hard to make and some of it was very fancy and people literally possessedtheir wealth in a garment. But there's a problem with garments, do you see it there in verse 19? Moths, get to garments, you noticed. We have moth balls, don't we? To prevent that. But have you ever noticed that moths don I t eatwhat you have on? Have you not iced that? Never said, moth! They only eat what you store. You go back three years later, we've all got that, closet's fuum, you know and because we change our sizes so often we hang onto stuff, figuring we'll getback to it soonerorlater, right? We tend to hoard and we know that we have a lot of our treasure invested in our garments, don't we? And a lot of it's sitting around for moths, moths will corrupt it, they will consume it it literally means. Another way they storedtheir wealth was in grain. Do you remember the rich fool said, I will tear down my barns and I will build what? Biggerbarns, to hold more of my wealth. And his wealthwas in grain, and you notice the word rust? In verses 19 and 20, actually the word means eating, eating. -No where is it used to mean rust, no where in the Bible at all, in fact I don't think there's anyone who's ever found a place where it's used to mean rust. What it basicallymeans is eating, brosis. And you know what the problem with grain is? Mice, rats, worms, vermin, they eat it. I told you a few months ago that 15% of all of the stored grain of India is eatenby rats and mice, even today. And the problem if you have all your money in grain is that the little things that getin there caneat it. There was a third commodity that they put their treasure into and that was gold or precious metal, you know what the problem with that is? How are you going to hide it? Well you might keepit in your house, but a thief could break in and stealit or as was most common they would find a place in their field that only they knew, in the dark of night, go out dig a big hole in the field and bury it, that's why in Matthew 13 you have the treasure storedin a field, remember that? The parable. Becausethat's where they put their wealth, they put it in bags and stuck it in the ground and coveredit over, and thieves would lurk around at night and watch where they
  41. 41. did that and they'd go and dig it up. And not only that when a thief brokeinto a house the word literally means to dig through, mud diggers, thieves were mud diggers, why? They would literally dig through the wall of a house, or dig through the dirt in the ground to get it. So your garments would be eatenby moths, your grain would be eatenby whateverkind of animal or insect or vermin gotin it, and your gold would be takenby mud diggers. The point is this, you hoard it you lose it, it's unsafe and insecure. And what do we do today? Boy, we gotour moth balls and we got our rat poison and we gotour burglar alarms. Penny's, the other day out on the Northridge Mall had the most sophisticatedburglar system imaginable, in ten minutes some thieves came in and the first estimate they think they gotforty thousand dollars worth of gold in ten minutes, it could be as high as eighty thousand. None of that stuff is really very safe, is it? I guess you'd be better off to send it into the kingdom and reap its rewards forever, wouldn't you? People say, well I have mine in a bank, haah, those of you who went through the depressionare beginning to geta little bit itchy about now. There is no place of security in this life, and even if you keptit all till you died when you left here like the man I said about last week whensomeone saidhe died, he said, what did he leave? And he said, everything. You're going to leave it anyway. Where's your heart? There are many millionaires who will be paupers in eternity and there are paupers in this life who will be millionaires forever, where's your treasure? Is it always the Lord's cow that dies or do you invest in His kingdom? Two treasuries, where's yours? Second, two visions. And this just expands our thought from the first few verses, two visions, this is fascinating, verse 22, "The lamp of the body is the eye; if, therefore, thine eye be healthy, thy whole body shall be full of light. If thine eye be evil, thy whole body shall be full of darkness."And we'll stop there for a minute. Now, He's been talking about your heart and He wants us to have our heart fixed single mindedly and totally devoted on the kingdom of God, so that our treasure is there, our heart is there, our love is there, our passionis there, our burden is there, our investment is there, our all is there, and we're to have that single minded heart. And then He illustrates that with the eye, theeye then becomes the illustration of the heart. And the eye is like the lamp of the
  42. 42. body. When we cansee with our eyes, sighted people their body is filled with the light that comes in from the world by which they perceive, and understand what's in their vision. But if your eye is dark it is black, there's no light that comes in you perceive nothing. And that's the way it is with the heart, if your heart is toward God it lights your entire spiritual being, if your heart is toward the material things, toward the treasure of the world the blinds come down of your spiritual perceptionand you do not see, spiritually as you ought. Tremendous principle. He takes a physical illustration and He says that the eye is like a window, if that window is cleanand clearthe light floods the body, if the window is blackedout no light enters. This is a spiritual metaphor. But there's a richness in here that I don't want you to miss. Look at the word healthy or single;I don't know what your version says in verse 22. It says, "The lamp of the body is the eye; and if, therefore, thine eye be (single or) healthy," I want you to see something that I think is fascinating about that word. The word is literally from the root of haplous which means generous, okay, it means generous. It is used that way many, many times, just give you three illustrations, James 1:5, "Godwho gives liberally." Or generously. Romans 12:8 Paul urges us to "give liberally." Or generously. Second Corinthians 9 he talks about the liberality or the generosityofthe Macedonians. Itis a word that means generous or liberal. He is saying then, if your eye or your heart, because the eye is illustrating the heart, if your heart is generous your whole spiritual life will be floodedwith spiritual understanding. Isn't that a great truth? You know there are people who come to church and leave church, don't seem to change and they never grow and never seemto love the Wordand never seemto be a witness to others and never seemto be productive in their life and they just stay the same way all the time, and when I see somebodylike that they never seemto understand what's going on, they never perceive spiritual realities, I wonder to myself so very often if it isn't because theyare so focusedon the earth and so earthbound and so oriented towardtreasures here that the blinds are down and they have no spiritual perception at all. To put it another way, until you take care of the view of money in your life you will never be able to deal with spiritual realities. That's exactly Luke 16:11. If you don't know how to take care of money why would God commit to you the
  43. 43. true riches, right? See, what I'm saying here and what our Lord is saying is that this issue is biggerthan we think, it may be blinding us in spiritual perception. Verse 23, "If your eye is evil, your whole body's full of darkness." And there you're introduced to the evil eye, you've heard that phrase, haven't you? Gave 'em an evil eye. You know what the evil eye is? That's a Jewishcolloquialism, to mean grudgingly. Forexample in Deuteronomy15:9 it talks about when you have a slave and it's coming to the Jubilee Year and he is to be freed, that you have an evil eye towardhim. That is you are ungenerous, stingy and you grudge him that freedom. In Proverbs 23:6 it says, "Eatnot the bread of him who has an evil eye." In other words don't eat a bite of somebody's food if they grudge you every bite. How about Proverbs 28:22, this is a tremendous statement, it says, "He that hastens to be rich has an evil eye, and considers not the poverty that shall come upon him." You hurry to be rich andyou will be ungenerous, grudging and selfish, that's the contrast. All right He says, you have two treasuries in heaven or in earth. Wherever you put your treasure that's where your heart will be, and if your heart is in heaver where your treasure is you're going to have a generous spirit and that generous spirit is like a seeing eye that floods your spiritual life with perception. If your treasure is in earth you're going to see nothing because the blinds come down in the darkness ofyour greed and covetousness andyou will see nothing, and if that's the case the end of 23 says, "If the light that is in you is darkness, how greatis that darkness!" It's just an exclamationwhere our Lord is saying, how total or how greatis the darkness of one who should see spiritually but pulls the blinds through his own covetousness.The callthen is to exclusive heavenly mindedness, devotion to God, an undivided laying up of treasure in heaven. Let me simplify the whole thing, one statement, how you handle your money is the key to your spiritual perception. That's the message ofverses 22 and 23. And so you have two visions potentially, two treasuries and you make a choice. Finally you have two masters, verse 24, "You can't serve them both; you'll hate one, and love the other; or else you'll hold to one, and despise the other. You cannot serve God and money." Now anytime you getinto this verse
  44. 44. people always say, wellI don't agree with that, you can't serve two masters, I work two jobs. Or uhm, my wife, I have my wife and her mother living with me, I can serve two masters. I mean that's not a pro ... I don't see whathe's saying. You see the reasonpeople say that basicallyis because they don't understand the word serve there, it doesn't talk about being an employee in an 8 to 5 job it's the word douleuo from which we get doulos which is the word for bond slave. You can't be a slave to two masters, why? Becauseslaveryby definition means single ownership and full time service. A slave was not a person a slave was a thing, a slave had no rights, a mastercould beata slave, kill a slave, sella slave. A slave was a living tool, no different than a plow or a cow or anything else. A slave was a thing. To be a bond slave, to be the property of a master was to be constantly, totally, entirely, 100% devoted to obedience to that one master, it would be utterly impossible to express that to two different masters. That's the illustration used in Romans 6 when it says, "Now thatwe have come to Christ, we must yield ourselves servants to him." Becausewe are His slaves, we are no longer the slave of sin. God can only be servedbeloved with entire and exclusive devotion, He canonly be servedwith single mindedness and if you try to split it with money you will either hate one or the other. Let me illustrate, some of you may be sitting here today and you've been hoarding your money, and you've been selfishabout it and you haven't been investing it in God's causes, and you haven't been giving it to those in need and you've just been piling it on for yourself, and so while I'm preaching this and you're hearing God's Word and the Lord's saying do this and do this, you're beginning to resentGod's claim on your life. You're fighting that. Becauseyou can't serve those two things. And you're, you're starting to justify yourself, right? And worm out of the deal, and say, well I mean this is a little ridiculous, Lord. And you begin to resistand despise. On the other hand, if everything you have you want to give to God, if every treasure you ownin this world you want to pour out to Him, you despise the systemthat takes so much of it away from you, and it bothers you that gas prices keepgoing up andfor the right reason. Because maybe you feelit's infringing on what you want to invest eternally. You see you can't have both of those things. Single mindedness, you've gotto choose your master. The orders of these two masters are
  45. 45. diametrically opposed. The one commands you to walk by faith the other to walk by sight. The one calls you to be humble the other to be proud, the one to setyour affections on things above and the other to setthem on the things of the earth, the one to look at the things unseen and eternal, the other to look at the things seenand temporal. One of these masters calls on you to have your conversationin heaventhe other to cleave to the dust. One calls for you to be careful for nothing the other for you to be all anxious and concerned. And so they're diametrically opposed, can't serve them both. Bishop Rile said a statementthat I think sticks in my mind as much as any at this point, he said this, "Single ness of purpose," mark it now, "Singleness ofpurpose is the greatestsecretofspiritual prosperity." "Singleness ofpurpose is the greatest secretof spiritual prosperity." It's that absolute focus that makes you spiritually rich. Caleb, in the Bible put it this way, "I wholly (who11y)followedthe LORD my God." David put it this way in Psalm16, "I have settheLORD always before me." Where's the safestplace then to put your treasure? Well, where, where you're going to have the clearestspiritual sight, right? And where you're going to be able to serve the right Master. The possessionofwealthbeloved is not a sin, but it is a greatresponsibility, isn't it? Sometimes I wish I was poor, so I could be on the other end of this whole deal. But poor people have their problems too. John Calvin said this, "Where riches hold the dominion of the heart God has lost His authority." That's the issue, plain and simple. If I have my choice I want to take the money I have and I want to give it to friends who someday will meet me when I enter the eternal habitation. M.E. Burns saidthis, "Riches I heed not nor man's empty praise, Thou my inheritance now and always." Agreat thought. Let's pray together. Father, every baby born into the world comes into the world with its little fists clenchedtightly as if grasping, clutching what is his. Some of us never open that graspuntil it's openedin death. Fatherhelp us to learn to give, for how else canwe respond to one who has given all for us? I think of the words of the poet who said, "Go break to the needy sweetcharities bread, forgiving is
  46. 46. living the angelsaid. And must I be giving again and again; my peevish and pitiless answerran. Oh no said the angel, piercing me through, just give till the Lord stops giving to you." And that shall never be. Help us to lay up treasure in heaven. We thank You for such a privilege that we should know the fullness of eternalglory as dividends of our investment. Bless everylife here Father. Apply these things to us all. In Christ's name, amen. Is Your Treasure Showing? Sermon by J. Ligon Duncan on October29, 2006 Matthew 6:19-21 Matthew 6:19-21 “Is Your Treasure Showing?” Dr. J. Ligon Duncan III Amen. If you have your Bibles, I’d invite you to turn with me to Matthew 6, and be looking at verses 16-19.This is the passagefrom which
  47. 47. the theme of the stewardshipseasoncomes. OurStewardship Committee has chosen once againto emphasize that stewardshipis a matter of the heart. You’ll see why as we work through this passage today, but the battle hymn of the Reformation, which you just heard the choir sing, admirably points us to this in its very final stanza: “Let goods and kindred go; this mortal life also. The body they may kill; God’s truth….” …still stands, doesn’tit? Becausehis kingdom is forever. And so Martin Luther is reminding us that though the goods of this world may go, though our lives may be takenfrom us, there is something that lasts, is of greatervalue, and it puts everything else in perspective. And I can’t think of a better thing for you to have on your heart as we begin to considerthe issue of stewardship. I love to talk about stewardship, because it is a matter of the heart. And our committee consistently overthe last ten years that I’ve been at First PresbyterianChurch has wanted to emphasize that. Jesus makes it clearthat what we do with our material resources is an index of our love for God or our love for something else. As far as Jesus is concerned, stewardshipis a test, and the StewardshipCommittee wants to emphasize that. Stewardshipfirst and foremostis a matter of the heart. Secondly, it’s a matter
  48. 48. of what you do with everything that God gives to you, not just that which you give to the church; and, thirdly, it is a matter of how much you care about God’s kingdom work that is done through the localchurch. And so I love to talk about stewardship because it’s a spiritual issue, and especiallyin our day and age. We live in the most prosperous country in the world. We live in the most prosperous country in the history of the world. And that means that as pastors and elders, if we don’t help you figure out how to navigate that prosperity, we are guilty of dereliction of duty. C.H. Spurgeon, the greatEnglish Baptistminister, once said, “Afflictions are a greattrial, but there is no trial like prosperity.” And it’s so true. We’ve seenfriends who through affliction have become embittered to God, although we’ve also seen friends who through affliction have become sweet, trusting, strong, powerful believers. But for every friend that we have seenembittered because of afflictions, we have seenten fall because ofprosperity. And there’s a reason for that: When we have much in this world, we are tempted to forgetthe Giver and focus on the gifts. We become so wrapped up with what we have that we forget Who gave it in the first place. Secondly, when we have much in this world, we are
  49. 49. tempted to find our security in that rather than the God who gave it. When you have much, what starts happening? You start trying to hang on to it. Why? Becauseyou think your security is in hanging on to it. And then, third, and most serious, when we have much, we are tempted to love the gift more than we love the Giver, and so our hearts are torn subtly awayfrom God and we begin to love things–stuff– what the Bible calls mammon–and what does the Lord Jesus Christ say in this very passage?“Youcannot serve, you cannotlove, you cannot worship, both God and stuff.” One is always going to have the upper hand. And so stewardshipis a matter of the heart, and so as a gospelminister who is most concernedthat you will love the one true God with all your heart, all your mind, all your soul, and all your strength…as a gospelminister who is most concernedthat you will trust in the Lord Jesus Christ alone for salvation as He is offered in the gospel, I love to talk about stewardshipbecause it allows us to get to the issue of the heart. It’s one of those things that gives us a visible representationof what’s going on in our hearts, and that’s vitally important. Jesus, ofcourse, in Matthew 6 (and go ahead and
  50. 50. allow your eyes to scanback over this chapter)…Jesus is getting at that very issue with the disciples. You remember the matter that He is taking up in Matthew 6 is people who look religious on the outside, but on the inside there’s really no love for God. They’re hypocrites, in other words. They may pray and they may fast, and they may make a big dealabout what they give to the temple, but in their hearts they are not lovers of God, they are not worshipers of God, they’re not believers in God, they’re not followers ofGod. They’re hypocrites. And the Lord Jesus is talking to His disciples about how they avoid falling into that very trap of religious formalism or hypocrisy. You remember Jesus’greatword to them is ‘You’ve gotto look at your heart, and you’ve gotto ask questions about your motivations and desires.’And of course the disciples’immediate response is going to be ‘Lord, how canI look at my heart? I can’t see my heart.’ And the Lord Jesus says ‘Oh, yes, you can!’ And the disciple says ‘Look, I can stand in front of the mirror and I cantake off my shirt, and I still can’t see my heart.’ And Jesus says, ‘Oh, yes, you can. Here’s how. First, you look at your treasure–whatyoutreasure in this world– and you draw a line from your treasure back to your desires, because your treasure
  51. 51. shows you what your desires are, and your desires [draw a line back to your heart]…your desires show you what your heart loves. And so it reveals the state of your heart. Your treasure in this world, Jesus says, reveals the state of your heart. In this passage, Jesus, in helping His disciples work through this issue of religious hypocrisy, from this part of the chapter, from verse 19 on, will tell His disciples that what they desire and what they fear tells them much about their hearts. Now we’re not going to getto the issue of what they fear–whatthey’re scaredof. He deals with that later in the chapter. But we are going to focus in on His words to them about their desires, because our approachto our material possessions, ourapproach to the prosperity that we enjoy, is an index of our hearts. Let’s read God’s word, and before we do so, let’s look to Him in prayer and ask His help and blessing. Heavenly Father, the word that we are going to read is plain and clear. It does not take a rocketscientistto understand what Jesus is saying, and yet, Lord, for a variety of reasons we sometimes miss the point. Sometimes it’s because we don’t want to hear the point, because the point
  52. 52. is too close to home. Sometimes it’s because it’s because we’re busy applying the point to somebody else insteadof ourselves. But, O God, You have written this word that we might behold the living God; that we might know the wayof salvation;that we might grow in grace and in discipleship; so, by Your Spirit help us not to miss the point, but to get the point for us. For Your glory and our goodwe ask it in Jesus’name. Amen. Hear God’s word in Matthew 6, beginning in verse 19: “Do not lay up for yourselves treasures upon earth, where moth and rust destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys, and where thieves do not break in or steal;for where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.” Amen. And thus ends this reading of God’s holy, inspired, inerrant and authoritative word. May He add His blessing to it. Jesus’one point in this passage is simply this: Stewardshipshows your heart. Your approachto things (material blessings), your approach to money, your priorities with regard to material blessings, your stewardshipof what you have been entrusted with (with regard to
  53. 53. all the earthly blessings ofthis life) shows your heart. In other words, as far as Jesus is concerned, stewardshipis a test. Your material blessings are a test. They reveal the state of your heart, and so I want to consider with you four things today as we unpack Jesus’one main point: that stewardship is a test, that stewardship shows the heart. I. There are two kinds of treasures:earthly and heavenly, those that last and those that don’t. First, I want you to see in both verses 19 and 20 the two treasures that Jesus talks about. Secondly, in verse 19, I want you to see the temporary treasure that He warns us againstputting too much stock in. Thirdly, I want you to see the true treasure which He says we ought to aspire to; and then, fourthly, I want you to see the treasure testthat He speaks about in verse 21. Let’s begin in verses 19 and 20, and look at these two treasures that Jesus speaksabout. He calls them treasures on earth (verse 19), and treasures in heaven (verse 20). Jesus says
  54. 54. treasures on earth can be destroyedor they canbe stolen. In other words, they don’t last and they canbe lost; whereas, treasuresin heaven(He says by way of contrast), cannot be destroyedand they cannot be stolen. In other words, they last foreverand they can never be lost. And so Jesus tells us there are different kinds of treasures out there. All treasures are not createdequal, He is saying. All that glitters is not gold, He is saying. “There is a way that looks right to a man, but in the end it leads to destruction.” So what Jesus is saying is ‘Friend, be carefulwhat you treasure. Be careful what you treasure, because there are treasures that lastand treasures that don’t; and there are treasures that can be destroyed and treasures that cannotbe destroyed.’And so Jesus is asking you to think hard about what your desires are seton. He’s asking you to take stock ofwhat you really want in this life. Now, so often the world is saying to you, “If you will trust in God, you can get all that you want.” That’s part of the “prosperity gospel.” Jesus is saying something very different. He’s saying what you want is going to be what tells you whether you want God or not, whether you know the living God, whether you worship the living God; and so, He’s saying, “Friend, take stock in what it is that you care most about…in what you really
  55. 55. treasure in this life, because it will tell you something very important.” II. Don’t set your heart on things that are passing away Now that leads us to the secondthing, and you see it in verse 19 very clearly. He warns us there against–what?Againstnot just temporary treasure, but He warns us againsttrusting in temporary treasure, or loving temporary treasure too much. Look at what He says:“Do not lay up for yourselves treasures upon earth.” In other words, He’s saying ‘Friend, do not setyour heart on things that are passing away.’Jesus is saying that there is an eternal danger in setting your heart on temporary blessings. There are eternal consequences fortreasuring temporary blessings overthe things that matter the most. Every man has his treasure. It’s that which he sets his heart on, that which he delights in. And Christ, notice, is not saying that you shouldn’t have treasure;He’s saying make sure that you are wise in the choice of your treasure. He is warning againstmaking the things that are seen but temporal — the things which are earthly, but will pass away — your ultimate
  56. 56. treasure. He’s warning againstyour making the things which are goodyour aim, and excluding the things that are best. He’s warning againstyour making the secondthings the first things. He’s warning againstyour so enjoying the blessings ofthis world that you forfeit the blessings of the next. He’s telling you you shouldn’t count temporal things as the best and most important things in life. You shouldn’t be absorbedin accumulating an abundance of the things of this life, because they can’t ultimately satisfy you; that you shouldn’t place your security in the temporary things of this life, and you shouldn’t find your contentment in the things of this life. Jesus explains that these things are subject to the law of diminishing returns, and the law of impermanence. First, the law of diminishing returns. Have you ever had something that you really liked, and in the repetition of enjoying it over time eventually you got bored with it? Rememberthat bike you gotat Christmas? It was the greatestthing since slicedbread! And five months later, you’d leave it out on the streetat night. We get bored with our toys because God made us for Himself, and no toy can fill the void that only He can fill. And so everything in this life is subjectto the law of diminishing returns. We eventually gettired of it. It loses its staying power. And it’s impermanent! It corrupts — it rusts, it
  57. 57. breaks. Rememberthat toy that you got at Christmas, and one day later it was broken? It doesn’t last. And so if you choose that for what you really want, you’re going to be disappointed. Now, the Lord Jesus is not saying that possessionsare bad and that Christians ought not to have them. He’s saying — No, no, no! You just don’t put your ultimate desire and hope into your possessions. He’s not saying that you shouldn’t save or invest, or buy insurance, or be provident and prudent. No!He’s just saying you don’t put your trust in earthly things. He’s not saying that you shouldn’t take pleasure in enjoyment of your possessions. He’s just saying do not take your highestjoy in them. Nevertheless,Jesusis making it clear that possessions are a tremendous stumbling block. You remember what He would say elsewhere? “It is easierfora camel to go through the eye of a needle than it is for a rich man to enter the kingdom of heaven.” Why? Because the rich man is tempted to focus on the gift and forgetthe Giver; because the rich man is tempted to find security in the gift, and not the Giver; and the rich man is tempted to love the gifts more than
  58. 58. the Giver. John Ortberg, the pastor of teaching at the Menlo Park PresbyterianChurch in California, tells the story of his most delightful memory as a boy–going to the lake in Wisconsinand playing Monopoly with his grandmother–and she was a robber baron when it came to playing Monopoly! And as a little boy, she would smear him in Monopoly. He kept wanting to hang on to his money, and she would end up getting it all. But finally, having played Monopoly with his grandmother many, many times, and losing, he understood the first lessonof Monopoly:ruthless acquisition! And so he was ready for his old Grandmom when it came to summer. And they were going to the lake house, and the Monopoly board came out, and the money was divided up, and the pieces were put on the table–andhe slaughteredher! He took her every last dollar until he lifted that last Monopolybill out of her hand and left her bankrupt. With a greatsense of personal satisfaction, he had won the game!And then, his grandmother took the board and folded it togetherand poured it all back into the Monopolybox and she said, “Now you’re going to learn the secondlesson, and it is more important than the first: When the game is over, it all goes back in
  59. 59. the box.” Many of us live life as if it doesn’tall go back in the box, and that is exactlywhat Jesus is getting at here. He’s saying ‘Remember, My friends, when the game is over it all goes back in the box. And if you’re trusting what goes back in the box, you’re going to be very, very disappointed at the end of the game.’ You know, the Puritans were so goodabout reminding us of this, especiallyat funerals. Funerals…it’s one of those few times, even in modern culture, where we pause to reflecton eternalthings. We’ll occasionallytake stock ofour lives. And so even as they wanted to comfort family members who had lost a loved one, they always wantedto make sure that the gospelwentout in the funeral message,so that unbelievers would pause and think about life. And Richard Baxterhad this thing that he once said on the occasionofa funeral. He said this: “Bothbelievers and unbelievers, Christians and non-Christians, both want heaven. But the believer prefers heaven above earth, whereas the unbeliever only prefers heavenover hell, and consequently he will not have heaven.”

×