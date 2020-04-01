Successfully reported this slideshow.
JESUS WAS IDENTIFIED AS THE CHRIST BY PETER EDITED BY GLENN PEASE “When Jesus came into the coasts ofCaesarea Philippi, He...
say ye that I am?" We must be able to furnish an answerto this question. The whole weight and worth of the gospelhangs upo...
eyes of our hearts are opened, we cannotperceive the true characterand nature of Christ. In the spiritual world this is pa...
1. The first word we shall emphasize is the word "men." His mind soars above all national distinctions. 2. The other word ...
Abraham and of David;" and all nations and all men in their roots and seeds are very much alike. (Monday Club Sermons) The...
heart. He looks at the hymn, glides his little finger overevery word to the end; if he finds ' Jesus'there, he is satisfie...
vagueness anduncertainty. Jesus Christ prayerfully and anxiously flies a question into the midst of these dark clouds. Wha...
Peter's faith E. Stock. I. PETER'SFAITH. II. THE SOURCE of Peter's faith. III. WHAT PETER'S FAITHQUALIFIED HIM TO BE. IV. ...
is, the Messiah, etc. And for what end? It is to save sinners. This is the great work given Him to do. He is the only, the...
II. IT IS OF THE UTMOST IMPORTANCE THAT WE FORM CORRECT AND DECIDED OPINIONSON THIS SUBJECT. Ouropportunities of doing so ...
4. Some of the affirmations of Christ containmost impressive representations of His characterand work — "I am the Breadof ...
see him as he has bracedhimself to make a great speechin the House of Commons. I should want to see him as his wife sees h...
and he hardly ever saw a beautiful flower;certainly his boyish feetnever tripped along a greenfield; he never heard the bi...
Love I much? I've more forgiven, I am a miracle of grace."Sothe poets and hymn-writers came to Him differently, and seemed...
The revelationof Christ perfectedin heaven H. W. Beecher And remember that what you see now is full of mixture — that, lik...
them reversed— very different to what they are. That is precisely the kind of lens that many bring to the New Testamentto ...
1. This view of Divine glory removes enmities and prejudices of the heart, so that the mind is more open to the force of t...
the Baptist, Elias, or one of the prophets; PeteracknowledgedHim to be Christ, and the Sonof the living God. II. IN THIS C...
and to which He now came, it would seem, not as a Preacherofthe kingdom, but simply for retirement and perhaps for safety....
a fitting place in the spiritual educationthrough which our Lord was leading His disciples. It was a time of, at least, se...
character, that some have thought our Lord retired into his territories for security from the insults of his enemies elsew...
greaterdignity than either John the Baptist, or Elias, or Jeremiah, or any other prophet. Matthew Henry's Concise Commenta...
honor of the Roman emperor, Tiberius Caesar. To distinguish it from the other Caesarea the name of Philip was added to it,...
Peter's Confession, and the Benediction Pronouncedupon Him. (Mt 16:13- 20). 13. When Jesus came into the coasts—"the parts...
See Poole on"Matthew 16:14". Gill's Exposition of the Entire Bible When Jesus came into the coasts ofCaesareaPhilippi,.......
of him, and who were more free to speak their minds of him to them, than to himself; not that he was ignorant of what pass...
tetrarch enlargedand embellished it (Joseph. Antt. xviii. 2, Bell. ii. 9. 1), and calledit Caesareain honour of Caesar(Tib...
putting forth such efforts in order to secure the recognitionof my claims?” Keim’s view is correct, though he rejects the ...
Practicallythe ministry in Galilee is ended, and Jesus is here to collectHis thoughts and to devote Himself to the discipl...
9:18-20 : Jesus was engagedin prayer alone;the words of the confessionare “the Christ of God;” the blessing on Peteris omi...
‫א‬ ָ‫ד‬ ָ‫ם‬ (filii hominis), i.e. the weak, are opposedto ‫ְּב‬ ‫נ‬‫ם‬ ְּ‫נ‬ֵ ‫י‬ (filii viri), i.e. the powerful (in Ps...
[728]Mark and Luke, it seems, as well as Matthew, here begin a new section, wherein, with a common design, they show how H...
vicinity of one of its chief sources atCaesareaPhilippi, the most northerly city of the Holy Land. It was, if not identica...
"perfectGod and perfectman, of a reasonable souland human flesh subsisting." To Jewishears it connotedDivinity (see Luke 2...
and sins in their own conduct; but they were kept from error in stating the way of acceptanceand salvation, the rule of ob...
chiefly in view, that he might have their sense ofhim; and which he puts in a different form, and leaves out the phrase, t...
me with supernatural powers, ye know better than the people, whose crude opinions you have heard and recounted; so tell pl...
Matthew Henry's Concise Commentary 16:13-20 Peter, forhimself and his brethren, said that they were assuredof our Lord's b...
The Son - That is, the Son by way of eminence - in a specialsense.See the notes at Matthew 1:17. This appellation was unde...
And Simon Peter answered, notbecause he had any priority amongstthe apostles, but he was of a more quick and fervid temper...
following articles:as that there is a God, that there is but one God; that he is the living God, has life in himself, is t...
of spokesman, and in a decided and solemn manner (hence: ὁ υἱὸς τοῦ θεοῦ τοῦ ξῶντος, the higher, and not, as in Matthew 14...
Cambridge Bible for Schools andColleges 16. Thou art the Christ, the Son of the living God] This confessionnotonly sees in...
in his vehement loyalty, Peter silences allhesitation, and declares boldly what must be the conviction of all his comrades...
"The BlessedConfession" Matthew 16:13-17 Theme: The "blessedconfession" ofthe church is that Jesus is "the Christ, the Son...
for many centuries Christians all around the world recited"the Apostolic Creed". But this morning, I ask that we look at t...
which the church is built, or the certain security it is given in this world, or the greatauthority He has granted to it. ...
from the fights and pressures they had been experiencing. It would have given His disciples time to relax, and to reflecto...
one who had John murdered. Perhaps Herod thought this because Jesushad preachedthe same unwelcomedmessage thatJohn the Bap...
And still others, according to the disciples, were saying that Jesus was "one of the prophets". Perhaps they thought Him t...
terms with the impossibility of their assumption about Him. They were gatheredaround to question Him—trying to trap Him. B...
  1. 1. JESUS WAS IDENTIFIED AS THE CHRIST BY PETER EDITED BY GLENN PEASE “When Jesus came into the coasts ofCaesarea Philippi, He askedHis disciples, saying, Whom do men say that I, the Sonof Man, am? And they said, Some saythat You are John the Baptist: some, Elijah. And others, Jeremiah, or one of the Prophets. He said unto them, But whom do you say that I am? And Simon Peteransweredand said, You are the Christ, the Son of the living God. And Jesus answeredand saidunto him, Blessedare you, Simon Barjona:for flesh and blood has not revealedit unto you but My Father which is in Heaven.” Matthew 16:13-17 BIBLEHUB RESOURCES Pulpit Commentary Homiletics The GreatConfession Matthew 16:13-17 W.F. Adeney Jesus had now reacheda crisis in his ministry. Away from the scenes ofhis earlier labours, at the beautiful Roman colonyby the foot of Mount Hermon, close to the famous altar of Pan, where the Jordan springs from the mountain side, he suddenly calledupon his disciples to give a definite expressionof their thoughts concerning himself. I. THE MOMENTOUS QUESTION.This was precededby a less important inquiry - as to the various opinions of the world about Christ. Then the disciples were brought face to face with the question for themselves, "Whom
  2. 2. say ye that I am?" We must be able to furnish an answerto this question. The whole weight and worth of the gospelhangs upon it. The specialcharacterof the gospelis that it is immediately concernedwith its Founder. The Christian ethic and the Christian theory of the universe will neither of them redeem the world. Beneathand before all else comes the Personof Christ. To know him is to know the gospel. If he is not what he claims to be, all our faith rests on a delusion. But if his claims are true, all else is of secondaryimportance. II. THE DIFFICULTY OF ANSWERING THIS QUESTION. The Jews were much perplexed. They could not but be impressed with the greatnessof Christ, yet they failed to recognize his high claims. It would not have been surprising if the disciples also had been perplexed; indeed, many were troubled, and many forsook the greatTeacher(John 6:66). Jesus had not fulfilled the hopes of the people;the religious leaders of the nation had definitely rejectedhim; be was now in voluntary exile, desertedby the crowds that had once followedhim with enthusiasm. If some of us find it difficult to believe in him today after his greatwork has been completed, and we see the fruits of it in history, is it wonderful that many felt the difficulty in his lifetime? III. THE TRUTH CONFESSED. St. Peterdoes not hesitate or doubt for one moment. He knows that his Masteris the Christ, the Son of God. His confessioncontains two ideas. 1. The office of Christ. The apostle saw that Jesus was the long expected Messiah. This truth means to us that he is the Saviour of the world. 2. The nature of Christ. The apostle also saw that Jesus was "the Son of the living God." How lab these words expresseda faith in the essentialDivinity of Christ we cannot say. The Church was not very slow in perceiving that tremendous truth, for we find that the earliestheresywas not a denier of the Divinity, but a denial of the humanity, of our Lord. IV. THE SECRET OF THE CONFESSION.How did the apostle come to see this great, truth under the most unpropitious circumstances? Jesus says itwas a revelation. We need not understand by that term any direct heavenly voice. The revelationwas inward. Some such revelationis always needed. Until the
  3. 3. eyes of our hearts are opened, we cannotperceive the true characterand nature of Christ. In the spiritual world this is parallel to the fact of daily life that we can only understand a man when we are in sympathy with him. - W.F.A. Biblical Illustrator Whom do men say that I, the Sonof man, am? Matthew 16:13, 17 Confessionand cross-bearing Monday Club Sermons. I. THE CONFESSION. 1. The substance of the confession. 2. The source of the confession(ver. 17). 3. The power of the confession(vers. 18, 19). 4. The limitations of the confession(ver. 20). II. THE COVENANT OF THE CHRISTIAN CHURCH 1. The dignity of cross-bearing (vers. 21, 23). 2. The necessityof crossbearing (vers. 24-26). 3. The rewards of cross-bearing (vers. 27, 28). (Monday Club Sermons.) The Son of man -- the Son of God J. C. Jones. I. THE QUESTION OF JESUS CHRIST — "Whom do men," etc.
  4. 4. 1. The first word we shall emphasize is the word "men." His mind soars above all national distinctions. 2. The other word we shall emphasize is the word " Son of man." He is humanity condensed. 3. We shall next emphasize the two words together — men and " Son of man." The Saviour presents Himself on the level of our common humanity, and appeals to our common sense, ourcommon nature, to say who He is. II. THE ANSWER OF THE WORLD. III. THE ANSWER OF THE CHURCH. (J. C. Jones.) Christ the universal man Monday Club Sermons He is not an excrescenceofour nature. No poet He, no philosopher He, no man of science He. He was all these in one, He was man, thorough man, growing out of the depths of our nature. The sea on the surface is divided into waves — go down and you will sooncome to a regionwhere there are no waves, where there is nothing but water. And humanity on the surface is broken into nationalities and individualities. But go down a little way, and you will sooncome to a region where differences give place to resemblances:force your way down and you will soonarrive at the regionof human unities, where every man is like every other man. Now Jesus Christ emerges from the profoundest depths of our nature, from the regionof unities. No Jew He — no Greek He — no RomanHe — but Man. He touches you and me not in our branches but in our roots. Show me an oak and show me an ash tree: it is easy to tell the difference betweenthem in the branches, but not so easyin the roots. Show me a rose and show me a tulip: any one cantell the difference betweenthem in the leaf, but only a very few can tell the difference between them in their seeds. And Jesus Christ is the "RootofJesse," "the Seedof
  5. 5. Abraham and of David;" and all nations and all men in their roots and seeds are very much alike. (Monday Club Sermons) The true idea of Christ to be obtained from the New Testamentrather than from creeds Monday Club Sermons. Creeds embody the ripest and most advanced thoughts of the ages they represent. It is not againstthe use of creeds that I speak — we cannot very conveniently do without them — but againsttheir abuse, againstsetting them up in every jot and tittle as infallible standards for all subsequent ages. If you look at a picture of the skyin our picture galleries, youwill find that with rare exceptions it has been rendered too hard and too material. The sky on canvas is a ceiling beyond which the eye cannot wander. But if you go out of the gallery a very different skywill open itself before you — a skywhich seems to recede for ever before your vision. The sky of painters is too often a thing to be lookedat; the sky of nature is not a thing to be lookedat, but a thing to be lookedthrough. In like manner, the truth concerning Christ as rendered in creeds and systems is hard and dry — it is the sky of the picture. The truth concerning Christ as presentedin the Gospels is deep, living, infinite — it is the skyof nature. And I greatlyrejoice that men try to understand the Christ of the Gospels and not the Christ of the creeds, the Christ of the evangelists and not the Christ of the schools. "Thouart the Christ, the Son of the living God." (Monday Club Sermons.) Christ the centre of theology An American writer says: "We have in our congregationa little deaf and dumb boy. On Sunday he loves to have his mother find for him the words that we are all singing, though the music never thrills his quiet ear, nor touches his
  6. 6. heart. He looks at the hymn, glides his little finger overevery word to the end; if he finds ' Jesus'there, he is satisfiedand absorbedto the close ofthe singing; but if the word ' Jesus'is not there, he closesthe book, and will have nothing more to do with it." So should we test the religions of the day — if we find Jesus the centralthought of any system of theology, it is good, it will do for us; if not, turn away and have nothing to do with it. Christ mentally conceived Monday Club Sermons. He was conceivedover thirty years ago in the nature of man, but in the text for the first time is He conceivedin the mind of man; and the conceptionin the mind was as necessaryto our salvationas the conceptionin the nature. (Monday Club Sermons.) Opinion sought by a question Monday Club Sermons. Benjamin Franklin made an experiment, one of the most daring ever made by mortal man. Seeing a clusterof thunder-clouds hanging overhead, he let fly into their midst a paper kite, to which was attacheda metallic chain. As the kite was flying among the clouds, anxiety weighedheavily on his heart. At last he presumptuously applied his knuckles to the chain and calledforth sparks of wild lightning; and had the streamof electricitybeen a little strongerat the time, the philosopher would have met with instantaneous death. He has left on record, that so surprising was the discovery to him, that in the ecstasyofthe moment he expressedhis willingness to die there and then. In like manner there were clouds of opinion afloatin societyrespecting Jesus Christ, indeed the thunder-clouds were gathering fast. "Whomdo men saythat I, the Son of man, am? .... Some say that Thou art John the Baptist" — that is one cloud. "Others, Elias" — that is another cloud. "Others, Jeremiah, or one of the prophets" — that is a cluster of clouds. Everything seemedmist and haze,
  7. 7. vagueness anduncertainty. Jesus Christ prayerfully and anxiously flies a question into the midst of these dark clouds. What will the result be? His heart trembles, therefore He prays. See the question fly — "But whom say ye that I am?" What answerwill be calledforth? " Simon Peter answeredand said, Thou art the Christ, the Sonof the living God." (Monday Club Sermons.) The Christ of God J. H. Evans, M. A. I. THE QUESTION — "Whom say ye that I am?" It is a greatmercy that Jesus calls out the faith that is in His disciples. By what various means of questioning does He speak? Sometimes by conscious afflictions;by our very fails. This is the question of questions;not what we think of Churches, disciples, but of Christ. II. THE ANSWER — "Thou art the Christ," etc. There was little comparative light in the apostles before the Day of Pentecost;the Holy Spirit must teachto saving profit. But they were still His disciples, though their faith was small. It is humbling that, having so much more light than they, we should have less love. All the glory of Christ as the Mediator hangs upon the glory of His Person. If a mere creature, His work is comparatively nothing. III. THE VAST ENCOURAGEMENT— "Blessedart thou." The infinite condescensionofJesus. He takes notice and encouragesthe weakestfaith. 1. How blessedthe condition of those who have been taught this lesson. "Flesh and blood hath not revealedit." Nature, education, miracles, never taught it. What a foundation for strong confidence. He, the Son of God. 2. How greatthe sin of the man who rejects this Son of the living God. (J. H. Evans, M. A.)
  8. 8. Peter's faith E. Stock. I. PETER'SFAITH. II. THE SOURCE of Peter's faith. III. WHAT PETER'S FAITHQUALIFIED HIM TO BE. IV. THE SPECIAL REWARD of Peter's faith. Conclusion:How can we become stones in Christ's Church? Notnaturally. Only by having Peter's faith. In Jesus as "the Christ." In Jesus as "the Son of God." How may we get this faith? God alone can give it — ask Him. (E. Stock.) Peter's compression A. Thompson. How hearty and distinct is this utterance! This is the first " Confessionof Faith." This is the true Apostles'Creed. These are the prime and essential articles of catholic verity, upon which rest all sound theologyand all saving faith. In this short but illustrious statement, says a greattheologian, you have the whole truth with respectto the Personand the work of Jesus Christ. 1. It is plainly implied that Jesus Christ possesses human nature, a true body and a reasonable soul. He put the question as the Son of man. He was a real man. 2. The confessionofPeter assertsthe divinity as well as the humanity of our Lord. He calls Him the " Son of the living God." This expressiondenotes Divine nature. He is set forth as a Divine Personin the Old Testament. He manifested Himself in this characterin the days of His flesh, etc. Had He been less than Divine, He could not have been the Saviour. 3. The confessionofPeter assertsthe truth with regardto the office or work as well as the Personof the Son of God. He declares that He is the Christ, that
  9. 9. is, the Messiah, etc. And for what end? It is to save sinners. This is the great work given Him to do. He is the only, the all-sufficient, Saviour of sinners. To Him alone belongs all the glory. Believestthou these things? Is this thy heartfelt creedand confession? (A. Thompson.) Christ's appeal to our individual faith Ellison Capers. This is a most pertinent question now. Reasons whywe should ask it of ourselves. I. We are in danger, as the disciples were, of being affectedby the crude opinions of men about our Lord, and His religion, and His Church. II. The question is vital, for it asserts the greattruth that only a deep, strong faith will ever inspire confidence in others. III. It shows us how dear to Christ is the personalfaith of the soul. (Ellison Capers.) Right apprehensions of the characterof Christ essentialto salvation Dr. T. Raffles. I. THAT THERE ARE MANY OPINIONS ABOUT CHRIST. 1. As regards His Person. 2. As regards the nature of the work which He came to accomplish. 3. As regards His religion, His acquirements, and His claims.
  10. 10. II. IT IS OF THE UTMOST IMPORTANCE THAT WE FORM CORRECT AND DECIDED OPINIONSON THIS SUBJECT. Ouropportunities of doing so are very great. (Dr. T. Raffles.) Whom do men say that I am? H. W. Beecher. I. THAT WHEN CHRIST BECAME A MAN HE COULD NOT SEEM DIVINE ACCORDING TO THE PRE-CONCEPTIONSOF MEN, who lookedfor the exhibition of that which appeals to the sense, and who did not look for inward harmony. Christ did bring with Him the Divine nature, but not the attributes of Jehovahdisclosedin their amplitude. He humbled Himself. II. EVERY PERSON CAME TO CHRIST THROUGH SOME ELEMENTS THAT WERE IN HIMSELF. Some came to Him through the door of sympathy; some from lowermotives. What is Christ to you? Is He part of your life? (H. W. Beecher.) The personalaffirmations of Christ G. W. McCree. What did Christ teach concerning Himself? 1. He affirmed the divinity of His redemptive mission. 2. His independence of, and separationfrom, the world. 3. His pre-existence.
  11. 11. 4. Some of the affirmations of Christ containmost impressive representations of His characterand work — "I am the Breadof Life," "I am the Light of the World," "I am the Door," "Iam the True Vine." 5. Some of the affirmations of our Lord contain wondrous glimpses of His grace and glory. 6. His secondcoming in greatglory. (G. W. McCree.) Public opinion concerning Jesus Christ W. Cuff. 1. Was not Christ superior to what men thought about him? He did not stoop to public opinion, but was anxious to know that men had clearand right conceptions concerning Him; that He did not live and teachin vain. What are men saying in yonder workshopof you? 2. We must try and find out what is the public opinion to-day about Christ, and instruct, correctit, gently. (W. Cuff.) Christ's divinity incidentally indicated in the New Testament W. Cuff. It is in these incidental ways that we see Jesus Christbest. Yes, and I will venture to say that it is in these incidental ways we see all men best. We do not understand men best because we see them in their greatefforts. Please do not take me to the poet, if you want me to understand him thoroughly, when he has gothis pen, ink, and paper ready to write his greatpoem. I should see him then in a greatmood, but I should not see him in an incidental way, and in all the little things that make up the man's character. I do not want to see Mr. Gladstone when he is braced up to chop down an ash-tree; nor do I want to
  12. 12. see him as he has bracedhimself to make a great speechin the House of Commons. I should want to see him as his wife sees him; and I venture to say that we should understand him better in that than in any other way. Your wife knows you better than anybody else;she sees you in the little things of every-day life, and it is in these incidental ways that the greatthings and the greattruths come up all through the life and teachings of Jesus Christ. You do not value that clock yonder for its striking capacity. I do not know whether it strikes at all; however, it has a very fine musicalbell in it that knocks off twelve, when it is twelve, in a quick or slow manner, but you would not value it for that. You value the clock forits capacityto tell you every minute of the time and every hour of the day. And just as you look at the little things on the face, and get the minutes as wellas the hour, you value the clock for its correctness. (W. Cuff.) Varied views of Christ W. Cuff. We find Christ so differently because we seek Him in such very different ways. We cannot have a uniform Christ any more than we can have a uniform experience. In essence,in character, in love, in pity, Jesus Christ will ever be the same to every sinner who comes to Him, but as we come to Him we shall seemto have a very different Christ, because we use our own glasses, and, therefore, see Him from different points of view, and have different convictions about Him. Here is a person who comes to Jesus Christ, who has been educatedand brought up in a manner of refinement and beauty, whose home has been the centre of everything that was charming; his mother was gentle, and sweetas an angel, his education from boarding-schooldays until he settled himself in life was all that could be desired to train the taste, to balance the judgment, and to make the characterround, unique, and beautiful. By-and-by he comes to Jesus Christ, and he comes along such a different path to that man over there, for he was born down a back street, where hardly a gleamof sunshine ever burst through his mother's window,
  13. 13. and he hardly ever saw a beautiful flower;certainly his boyish feetnever tripped along a greenfield; he never heard the birds sing in the wood, nor saw the light and charm of nature as others have seenit; rough, rude, uneducated, unable to read one word of the .New Testament. By-and-by that man comes to Christ, and he sits in the church at the Lord's table by the side of that other educatedand refined Christian. If they compare notes they will seemto have a very different Christ, because they came along such very different roads up to the cross. Ibelieve, brethren, that that first view of Jesus in the soul's experience makes a vast deal of difference to his whole thinking and to his whole life about the Saviour whom he first saw. Oh, what passionburns in one man, and what calm, strong, intellectual, and dignified faith wrestles and grapples in the other, as he comes up first to look at Jesus Christ. John Newtonsaw Him like this: — "I saw One hanging on a tree In agonies and blood, Who fixed His languid eyes on me, As near His cross I stood; And never till my latestbreath Shall I forgetthat look, It seemedto charge me with His death, Though not a word He spoke."James Allen saw Him like this: — "Sweetthe moments, rich in blessing, Which before the cross I spend, Love and health and peace possessing, From the sinner's dying friend. Here it is I find my heaven While upon His cross I gaze,
  14. 14. Love I much? I've more forgiven, I am a miracle of grace."Sothe poets and hymn-writers came to Him differently, and seemedto take a different view of Him. (W. Cuff.) The revelationof Christ often misinterpreted H. W. Beecher. Payson, when he lay on his bed dying, said: "All my life Christ has seemedto me as a star afaroff; but little by little He has been advancing and growing largerand larger, till now His beams seemto fill the whole hemisphere, and I am floating in the glory of God, wondering with unutterable wonder how such a mote as I should be glorified in His light;" but he came to that after a long life. (H. W. Beecher.) The revelationof Christ an inward power, rather than a s H. W. Beecher cientific belief: — But how many people there are whose Godis no bigger than a confessionoffaith! How many persons have a God that is like a dried specimenof a flowerin a herbarium, which is goodfor science, andfor nothing else? But Christ is a power — a glory — a life; and he that has come to Christ, and acceptedHim even in the smallestdegree, to him it is given to become, and to know that he is becoming, a son of God. To all of you I say, stand fast in the faith, in the inward sense, ofa living Saviour. Love Him and trust Him. (H. W. Beecher)
  15. 15. The revelationof Christ perfectedin heaven H. W. Beecher And remember that what you see now is full of mixture — that, like ill-blown glass, it is full of crinckles — that it is full of elements that are drawn from the peculiarities of your own nature. Look upon Christ as one that, all after, much as He is to you, is to be revealedin you — that is to say, when you have grown, when you have been cleansed, whenyou leave this body behind, and when you rise to stand face to face with God, the little that you knew before will be as what a man has seenwho has never been out of his gardenhere compared with what he would see if he were, by some power, translated into a tropical forest. He has seengrowths in a northern clime largelydeveloped under glass, but oh, to see the growths that have been developedby the tropical powers of nature! And when we shall see Him as He is-in magnitude — in wonderful disposition — in profound, and sweet, and life-giving influences — then, with an ecstasyofjoy, we shall castour crowns at His feet and say:"Notunto us, not unto us, but unto Thy name be the praise." (H. W. Beecher) Perverse views of Christ W. Cuff. Well, now I must gatherup the fragments and close;and I will do so by saying that there will be, as there have been, very different answers givenas to who the Sonof man is. There always were different answers;there always must be; because men look at Christ as they look at other men and other things. We do not all look at the New Testamentthrough the same mental laws;and that makes all the difference in the answerwe shall give to the question, "Whom do you say I, the Son of God, am?" You know if you go to the photographer's shop and ask the artist to be kind enough to let you look through the lens coveredby that little black piece of cloth, and if you look at the chair on which you have to sit for your portrait, it is reversed, and the opposite of what you expectedit to be. That is how some men look at other men. They always see
  16. 16. them reversed— very different to what they are. That is precisely the kind of lens that many bring to the New Testamentto look at Christ. (W. Cuff.) Religious affections produce a convictionof reality J. Edwards. Spiritual things have the influence of reality upon renewed persons. Their eyes are opened to see that the doctrines of the Bible are really true. Not all religious affections are attended with this conviction, because not produced by the spiritual illumination of the mind. Whore the understanding is spiritually enlightened, the affections do not spring from so-calleddiscoveries,from a strong confidence oftheir goodestate, from a strong persuasionthat the Christian religion is true as the result of education, or from mere reasons and arguments. Spiritual affections spring from the beauty of Divine things; their beauty is discernedthrough the illumination of the mind; and this view produces the convictionof their reality. I. DIRECTLY. The judgment is directly convincedof the divinity of the gospelby the clearview of its inherent glory and excellence. Manythings in the gospelare hid from the eyes of natural men which are manifest to those who have a spiritual sense and taste, and to whom the beauty and glory of the gospelare revealed. To them alone religionbecomes experimental. Were it otherwise, the illiterate and the heathen could not have so thorough a conviction as to embrace the gospeland hazard every earthly thing for its possession. Godgives to these some sort of evidence that His covenant is true beyond all mere probability or historical evidence, which the illiterate are capable of, and which produces the "full assurance offaith." They become witnesses to the truth through being spiritually enlightened. "Infidelity never prevailed so much in any age as in this, wherein these arguments (from ancient traditions, histories and monuments) are handled to the greatest advantage." To be a witness is to see the truth. II. INDIRECTLY.
  17. 17. 1. This view of Divine glory removes enmities and prejudices of the heart, so that the mind is more open to the force of the reasons whichare presented. 2. And, by thus removing hindrances, it positively helps reason. "It makes even the speculative notions more lively." In this waytruly gracious affections are distinguished from others, "for gracious affections are evermore attended with such a conviction of the judgment." III. SOME CONCLUSIONS. 1. There is a degree of conviction which arises from the common enlightenings of the Spirit of God. This may lead to belief, but not to the spiritual conviction of truth, and the apprehension of its Divine beauty and glory. 2. There are extraordinary impressions on the imagination, which are delusive, and produce only a counterfeit faith. 3. Those beliefs of truth, which rest merely upon our supposed interestin what the gospelreveals and promises, are also vain. (J. Edwards.) St. Peterhere confesses thatour Lord is W. Denton, M. A., W. Denton, M. A. I. (1) The Christ — not merely an anointed one, as priests and prophets of old might have been anointed, but that He is the One anointed of God, having receivedthis gift in a super-eminent manner.(2) The Son — not one son merely out of many, but that He was so beyond all others, and in a way which singled Him out from them. Son and only-begotten, not by grace, but of the substance of the Father.(3)The Son of the living God — not of the gods of the heathen world, the objectof Gentile idolatry, but the Son of the One living, and true God, who has life in Himself, who is uncreated life — the living life- giving principle to all mankind.(4) That He is Christ and at the same time Son of the living God — in contradistinctionto the crowd, who believed Him to be
  18. 18. the Baptist, Elias, or one of the prophets; PeteracknowledgedHim to be Christ, and the Sonof the living God. II. IN THIS CONFESSIONTHERE ARE INCLUDED THESE. TRUTHS — (1) The nature which Christ took;the human nature, that is, which was anointed or consecrated.(2)The anointing which He received, the fulness of the Holy Spirit, imparted without measure to Christ at His conception.(3)The objectof this anointing — that He might be the Christ, the King, the Priest, the Prophet of His people. (W. Denton, M. A.).This truth was not revealedto Peter —(1) By carnal men, nor indeed by men at all, since man cannot of himself make knownthe things of the Spirit;(2) Through mere carnal reasoning (1 Corinthians 2:11.);(3) Nor was it the revelation of Christ's flesh. It was not merely that Peterhad been able to pierce beyond the veil of Christ's human nature, and through that, and by means of that, to understand the Divinity. No. It was the direct act of the Father, by which he was enlightened. (W. Denton, M. A.) COMMENTARIES Ellicott's Commentary for English Readers (13) CæsareaPhilippi.—The order of the journeyings of our Lord and His disciples would seemto have been as follows:—Fromthe coasts ofTyre and Sidon they came, passing through Sidon, to the easternshore of the Sea of Galilee (Mark 7:31); thence by ship to Magdala and Dalmanutha, on the westernshore (Matthew 15:39;Mark 8:10); thence, againcrossing the lake (Mark 8:13), to the easternBethsaida (Mark 8:22); thence to Cæsarea Philippi. There is in all these movements an obvious withdrawal from the populous cities which had been the scene of His earlier labours, and which had practically rejectedHim and castin their lot with His enemies. This last journey took them to a district which He had apparently never before visited,
  19. 19. and to which He now came, it would seem, not as a Preacherofthe kingdom, but simply for retirement and perhaps for safety. CæsareaPhilippi (so called to distinguish it from the town of the same name on the sea-coast)does not appear (unless we identify it with Laish or Dan, and for this there is no sufficient evidence) in the history of the Old Testament. Its position at the foot of Hermon led Robinson(Researches,iii. 404, 519)to identify it with the Baal- gad of Joshua 11:17;Joshua 12:7; Joshua 13:5, or the Baal-hermon of Judges 3:3; but this also hardly extends beyond the regionof conjecture. The site of the city was near the chief source ofthe Jordan, which flowedfrom a cave which, under the influence of the Greek cultus that came in with the rule of the Syrian kings, was dedicatedto Pan, and the old name of the city, Paneas, bore witness to this consecration. Herodthe Greatbuilt a temple there in honour of Augustus (Jos. Ant. xv. 10, § 3), and his sonPhilip the tetrarch (to whose province it belonged)enlargedand embellished the city, and re-named it in honour of the emperor and to perpetuate his own memory. From Agrippa II. it receivedthe name of Neroneas,as a like compliment to the emperor to whom he owedhis title; but the old localname survived these passing changes, andstill exists in the modern Bâiâs. With the one exception of the journey through Sidon (Mark 7:31), it was the northern limit of our Lord’s wanderings;and belonging as it does to the same period of His ministry, His visit to it may be regarded, though not as an extensionof His work beyond its self-imposed limits, as indicating something like a sympathy with the out-lying heathen who made up the bulk of its population—a sense of rest, it may be, in turning to them from the ceaselessstrife and bitterness which He encounteredat Capernaum and Jerusalem. How the days passed which were spent on the journey, what gracious words or acts of mercy marked His track, what communings with His Father were held in the solitude of the mountain heights—are questions which we may dwell upon in reverential silence, but must be content to leave unanswered. The incident which follows is the one event of which we have any record. Whom do men say that I the Son of man am?—The Greek emphasises“men” by prefixing the article, so as to contrastthe opinions of men, as such, with God’s revelation. The question comes before us, as possibly it did to the disciples, with a sharp abruptness. We may believe, however, that it occupied
  20. 20. a fitting place in the spiritual educationthrough which our Lord was leading His disciples. It was a time of, at least, seeming failure and partial desertion. “From that time,” St. John relates, speaking ofwhat followedafter the discourse at Capernaum, “many of His disciples went back, and walkedno more with Him” (John 6:66). He had turned to the Twelve and asked, in tones of touching sadness, “Willye also go away?” andhad receivedfrom Peter, as the spokesmanof the others, what was for the time a reassuring answer, “Lord, to whom shall we go? Thou hast the words of eternal life;” and this had been coupled with the confessionoffaith which we now find repeated. But in the meantime there had been signs of wavering. He had had to rebuke them as being “oflittle faith” (Matthew 16:8). They had urged something like a policy of reticence in His conflict with the Pharisees (Matthew 15:12). One of the Twelve was cherishing in his soul the “devil-temper” of a betrayer (John 6:70). It was time, if we may so speak, that they should be put to a crucialtest, and the alternative of faith or want of faith pressedhome upon their consciences. BensonCommentary Matthew 16:13-16. WhenJesus came, &c. — There was a large interval of time betweenwhat has been relatedalready, and what follows. The passages that follow were but a short time before our Lord suffered: came into the coasts ofCesareaPhilippi — “This city, while in the possessionof the Canaanites, was calledLesheim, Joshua 19:47;and Laish, Jdg 18:27. But when the children of Dan took it, they named it after their progenitor. In latter times it was called Paneas,from the mountain beneath which it stood. The situation of Paneas pleasedPhilip the tetrarch so exceedingly, that he resolvedto make it the seatof his court. Forwhich purpose he enlargedand adorned it with many sumptuous buildings, and calledit Cesarea in honour of the Romanemperor. The tetrarch’s own name, however, was commonly added, to distinguish it from the other Cesarea, so oftenmentioned in the Jewishhistory, and in the Acts of the Apostles, which was a fine port on the Mediterraneansea, and had been rebuilt by Herod the Great, and named in honour of Augustus Cæsar.” — Macknight. Josephus gives Philip so gooda
  21. 21. character, that some have thought our Lord retired into his territories for security from the insults of his enemies elsewhere.He askedhis disciples, Who do men (Luke says, the people,)say that I, the Son of man, am — Who do they take me to be, who am really a man, born of a woman, and in outward appearance a mere man? Or, as some understand the expression, Who do men say that I am? the Son of man? Do they say that I am the Son of man, the Messiah? So Macknight, with some others, thinks the words ought to be placed and pointed, to make them agree with the question which Christ afterward proposedto his disciples, namely, But who say ye that I am? words which imply that he had not yet directly assumedthe title of the Messiah, at leastin their hearing. Dr. Lightfoot, however, conjectures thatChrist here inquires, not barely whether the people thought him to be the Christ, but what kind of person they thought him to be: the Jews then doubting concerning the original of him who was to be the Messiah, andwhether he was to come from the living or the dead. And it must be acknowledged, thatthe word τινα, whom, often relates to the quality of the person spokenof. So John 8:53, τινα, whom makestthou thyself? Christ made this inquiry, not because he was ignorant what the people thought and spoke of him, for their thoughts and words were perfectly knownto him, but that he might have, from themselves, a declarationof their faith, and might therefrom take occasionofconfirming and strengthening them in it. In answerto the question concerning the people, the disciples reply, Some say, thou art John the Baptist — Namely, risen from the dead, and with an additional power of working miracles;some, Elias — That thou art Elijah the prophet, come to prepare the way of the Messiah; and others, Jeremias, orone of the prophets — There was at that time a current tradition among the Jews, that either Jeremiah, or some other of the ancient prophets, would rise againbefore the Messiahcame. Mostpart of the people took Jesus fora different person from what he was, becausehe had nothing of the outward pomp or grandeur in which they supposed the Messiahwas to appear. Therefore, that he might give his disciples, who had long been witnesses ofhis miracles, and had attended on his ministry, an opportunity of declaring their opinion of him, he proceededto ask, But who say ye that I am? And Peter, who was generallythe most forward to speak, replied in the name of the rest, Thou art the Christ, the Son of the living God — That is, his sonin a peculiar sense, andtherefore a personof infinitely
  22. 22. greaterdignity than either John the Baptist, or Elias, or Jeremiah, or any other prophet. Matthew Henry's Concise Commentary 16:13-20 Peter, forhimself and his brethren, said that they were assuredof our Lord's being the promised Messiah, the Son of the living God. This showedthat they believed Jesus to be more than man. Our Lord declared Peterto be blessed, as the teaching of God made him differ from his unbelieving countrymen. Christ added that he had named him Peter, in allusion to his stability or firmness in professing the truth. The word translated rock, is not the same word as Peter, but is of a similar meaning. Nothing can be more wrong than to suppose that Christ meant the person of Peterwas the rock. Without doubt Christ himself is the Rock, the tried foundation of the church; and woe to him that attempts to lay any other! Peter's confessionis this rock as to doctrine. If Jesus be not the Christ, those that own him are not of the church, but deceivers and deceived. Our Lord next declaredthe authority with which Peterwould be invested. He spoke in the name of his brethren, and this related to them as well as to him. They had no certain knowledge ofthe characters ofmen, and were liable to mistakes and sins in their own conduct; but they were kept from error in stating the way of acceptanceand salvation, the rule of obedience, the believer's characterand experience, and the final doom of unbelievers and hypocrites. In such matters their decisionwas right, and it was confirmed in heaven. But all pretensions of any man, either to absolve or retain men's sins, are blasphemous and absurd. None canforgive sins but God only. And this binding and loosing, in the common language of the Jews, signifiedto forbid and to allow, or to teach what is lawful or unlawful. Barnes'Notes on the Bible See also Mark 8:27-29, and Luke 9:18-20. CesareaPhilippi - There were two cities in Judea calledCaesarea.One was situated on the borders of the Mediterranean(See the notes at Acts 8:40), and the other was the one mentioned here. This city was greatlyenlargedand ornamented by Philip the tetrarch, son of Herod, and calledCaesareain
  23. 23. honor of the Roman emperor, Tiberius Caesar. To distinguish it from the other Caesarea the name of Philip was added to it, and it was calledCaesarea Philippi, or Caesarea ofPhilippi. It was situated in the boundaries of the tribe of Naphtali, at the foot of Mount Hermon. It is now called Panias or Banias, and contains (circa 1880's)about200 houses, and is inhabited chiefly by Turks. The word "coasts" here now usually applied to land in the vicinity of the sea - means "borders" or"regions." He came into the part of the country which appertained to CesareaPhilippi. He was passing northward from the regionof Bethsaida, onthe coasts ofMagdala Matthew 15:39, where the transactions recordedin the previous verses had occurred. When Jesus came - The original is, "when Jesus was coming." Mark says Mark 8:27 that this conversationtook place whenthey were in the way, and this idea should have been retained in translating Matthew. While in the way, Jesus took occasionto call their attention "to the truth that he was the Messiah."This truth it was of much consequencethat they should fully believe and understand; and it was important, therefore, that he should often learn their views, to establish them if right, and correctthem if wrong. He began, therefore, by inquiring what was the common report respecting him. Whom do men say ... - This passagehas been variously rendered. Some have translated it, "Whom do men saythat I am? the Son of man?" Others, "Whom do men say that I am - I, who am the Son of man - i. e., the Messiah?" The meaning is nearly the same. He wished to obtain the sentiments of the people respecting himself. Jamieson-Fausset-BrownBible Commentary Mt 16:13-28. Peter'sNoble ConfessionofChrist and the Benediction Pronouncedupon Him—Christ's First Explicit Announcement of His Approaching Sufferings, Death, and Resurrection—His Rebuke ofPeterand Warning to All the Twelve. ( = Mr 8:27; 9:1; Lu 9:18-27). The time of this section—whichis beyond doubt, and will presently be mentioned—is of immense importance, and throws a touching interestaround the incidents which it records.
  24. 24. Peter's Confession, and the Benediction Pronouncedupon Him. (Mt 16:13- 20). 13. When Jesus came into the coasts—"the parts," that is, the territory or region. In Mark (Mr 8:27) it is "the towns" or "villages." of Cæsarea Philippi—It lay at the foot of Mount Lebanon, near the sources of the Jordan, in the territory of Dan, and at the northeast extremity of Palestine. It was originally called Panium (from a cavernin its neighborhood dedicatedto the god Pan) and Paneas.Philip, the tetrarch, the only goodson of Herod the Great, in whose dominions Paneas lay, having beautified and enlargedit, changedits name to Cæsarea, in honor of the Roman emperor, and added Philippi after his own name, to distinguish it from the other Cæsarea(Ac 10:1) on the northeastcoastof the MediterraneanSea. [Josephus, Antiquities, 15.10,3;18.2,1]. This quiet and distant retreat Jesus appears to have sought with the view of talking over with the Twelve the fruit of His past labors, and breaking to them for the first time the sadintelligence of His approaching death. he askedhis disciples—"bythe way," says Mark (Mr 8:27), and "as He was alone praying," says Luke (Lu 9:18). saying, Whom—or more grammatically, "Who" do men say that I the Son of man am?—(or, "that the Son of man is"—the recenteditors omitting here the me of Mark and Luke [Mr 8:27; Lu 9:18]; though the evidence seems pretty nearly balanced)—thatis, "Whatare the views generally entertained of Me, the Sonof man, after going up and down among them so long?" He had now closedthe first greatstage ofHis ministry, and was just entering on the last dark one. His spirit, burdened, sought relief in retirement, not only from the multitude, but even for a seasonfrom the Twelve. He retreatedinto "the secretplace of the MostHigh," pouring out His soul "in supplications and prayers, with strong crying and tears" (Heb 5:7). On rejoining His disciples, and as they were pursuing their quiet journey, He askedthem this question. Matthew Poole's Commentary
  25. 25. See Poole on"Matthew 16:14". Gill's Exposition of the Entire Bible When Jesus came into the coasts ofCaesareaPhilippi,.... The towns that were in the neighbourhood of this city; which city went by severalnames before, as Leshem, Joshua 19:47 which being taken by the Danites, they calledit Dan; hence we read of "Dan, which is Caesarea"(b). It was also calledPaneas, from the name of the fountain of Jordan, by which it was situated; and which Pliny says (c) gave the surname to Caesarea;and hence it is called by Ptolomy (d) CaesareaPaniae;and by the name of Paneas it went, when Philip the (e) tetrarch rebuilt it, and calledit Caesarea, in honour of Tiberius Caesar;and from his ownname, Philippi, to distinguish it from another Caesarea, of which mention is made in the Acts of the Apostles, built by his father Herod, and so calledin honour of Augustus Caesar;which before bore the name of Strato's tower. The Misnic doctors speak of two Caesareas(f), the one they call the eastern, the other the westernCaesarea.Now, as Mark says, whilst Christ and his disciples were in the way to these parts; and, as Luke, when he had been praying alone with them, he askedhis disciples, saying, whom do men say that I the Son of man am? He calls himself "the sonof man", because he was truly and really man; and because ofhis low estate, and the infirmities of human nature, with which he was encompassed:he may have some respectto the first intimation of him, as the seedof woman, and the rather make use of this phrase, because the Messiahwas sometimes designedby it in the Old Testament, Psalm80:17 or Christ speakshere of himself, according to his outward appearance, and the prevailing opinion of men concerning him; that he lookedto be only a mere man, born as other men were;was properly a son of man, and no more: and therefore the question is, not what sort of man he was, whethera holy, good man, or not, or whether the Messiah, ornot; but the question is, what men in general, whetherhigh or low, rich or poor, learned or unlearned, under the notion they had of him as a mere man, said of him; or since they took him to be but a man, what man they thought he was;and to this the answeris very appropriate. This question Christ put to his disciples, they being more conversantwith the people than he, and heard the different opinions men had
  26. 26. of him, and who were more free to speak their minds of him to them, than to himself; not that he was ignorant of what passedamong men, and the different sentiments they had of him, but he was willing to hear the account from his disciples;and his view in putting this question to them, was to make way for another, in order to bring them to an ingenuous confessionoftheir faith in him. (b) Targum Hieros. in Genesis 14.17. (c)Hist. l. 5. c. 15, 18. (d) Geograph. l. 5. c. 15. (e) Joseph. Antiqu. l. 18. c. & de Bello Jud. l. 3. c. 13. (f) Misn. Oholot, c. 18. sect. 9. Geneva Study Bible {3} When Jesus came into the coasts of{h} CaesareaPhilippi, he askedhis disciples, saying, Whom do men say that I the Son of man am? (3) There are many judgments and opinions of Christ, nevertheless he is known by his followers alone. (h) There were two Caesareas,the one calledStratonis upon the MediterraneanSea, which Herod built extravagantly in the honour of Octavius;Josephus lib. 15. The other was CaesareaPhilippi, which Herod the greatthe Tetrarch's sonby Cleopatra, built in the honour of Tiberius at the foot of Lebanon; Josephus lib. 15. EXEGETICAL(ORIGINAL LANGUAGES) Meyer's NT Commentary Matthew 16:13 ff. Comp. Mark 8:27 ff.; Luke 9:18 ff. (which latter evangelist rejoins, at this point, the synoptic narrative, having left it immediately after recording the first miraculous feeding of the multitude, a circumstance which is sometimes allegedas a reasonfor doubting the authenticity of the second miracle of this kind). Caesarea Philippi, a town in Gaulonitis, at the foot of Mount Lebanon, which was formerly known by the name of Paneas, Plin. N. H. v. 15. Philip the
  27. 27. tetrarch enlargedand embellished it (Joseph. Antt. xviii. 2, Bell. ii. 9. 1), and calledit Caesareain honour of Caesar(Tiberius). It receivedthe name of Philippi in order to distinguish it from CaesareaPalestinae. Robinson, Pal. III. pp. 612, 626 ff., and neuere Forsch. p. 531 ff.; Ritter, Erdk. XV. 1, p. 194 ff. τὸν υἱὸν τοῦ ἀνθρώπου]See, in general, note on Matthew 8:20. The words are in characteristic appositionwith με. That is to say, Matthew does not representJesus as asking in a generalway(as in Mark and Luke) who it was that the people supposedHim to be, but as putting the question in this more specialand definite form: whom do the people suppose me, as the Son of man, to be? He had very frequently used this title in speaking ofHimself; and what He wanted to know was, the nature of the constructionwhich the people put upon the designationin Daniel, which He had ascribedto Himself, whether or not they admitted it to be applicable to Him in its Messianic sense. Comp. Holtzmann in Hilgenfeld’s Zeitschr. 1865, p. 228. From the answerit appears that, as a rule, He was not being taken for the Messiahas yet (that consequentlythe more generalappellation: ὁ υἱὸς τοῦ ἀνθρ., was not as yet being applied to Him in the specialsense in which Danieluses it), He was only regardedas a forerunner; but the disciples themselves had understood Him to be the Son of man in Daniel’s sense of the words, and, as being such, they lookedupon Him as the Messiah, the Song of Solomonof God. Accordingly it is not necessaryto regard τ. υἱὸν τ. ἀνθρ. as interpolated by Matthew (Holtzmann, Weizsäcker), thereby destroying the suggestive correlationin which it stands to the expression, Sonof God, in Peter’s reply. It is not surprising that Strauss should have been scandalizedat the question, seeing that he understood it in the anticipatory sense of: “whom do the people suppose me to be, who am the Messiah?” Beza inserts a mark of interrogation after εἶναι, and then takes the following words by themselves thus: an Messiam? Butthis would involve an anticipation on the part of the questioner which would be quite out of place. De Wette (see note on Matthew 8:20) imports a foreign sense into the passagewhenhe thus explains: “whom do the people saythat I am, I, the obscure, humble man who have before me the lofty destiny of being the Messiah, andwho am under the necessityof first of all
  28. 28. putting forth such efforts in order to secure the recognitionof my claims?” Keim’s view is correct, though he rejects the με (see criticalnotes). Observe, moreover, how it was, afterHe had performed such mighty deeds in His characterofMessiah, and had prepared His disciples by His previous training of them, and when feeling now that the crisis was every day drawing nearer, that Jesus leads those disciples to avow in the most decided way possible such a conviction of the truth of the Christian confessionas the experience of their own hearts might by this time be expectedto justify. Comp. note on Matthew 16:17. As for themselves, they needed a religious confessionthus deeply rooted in their convictions to enable them to confront the trying future on which they were about to enter. And to Jesus also it was a source of comfort to find Himself the object of such sincere devotion; comp. John 6:67 ff. But to saythat it was not till now that He Himself became convinced of His Messiahship(Strauss, before 1864, Schenkel), is to contradict the whole previous narrative in every one of the evangelists. Comp. Weizsäcker, Keim, Weissenborn, p. 41 ff. Expositor's Greek Testament Matthew 16:13-28. At CaesareaPhilippi (Mark 8:27 to Mark 9:1; Luke 9:18- 27). The crossing ofthe lake (Matthew 16:5) proved to be the prelude to a secondlong excursionnorthwards, similar to that mentioned in Matthew 15:21;like it following close onan encounter with ill-affected persons, and originating in a kindred mood and motive. For those who regard the two feedings as duplicate accounts ofthe same event these two excursions are of course one. “The idea of two journeys on which Jesus oversteps the boundaries of Galilee is only the result of the assumption of a twofold feeding. The two journeys are, in truth, only parts of one greatjourney, on which Jesus, coming out of heathen territory, first touches againthe soilof the holy land, in the neighbourhood of CaesareaPhilippi.” Weiss, Leben Jesu, ii. 256. Be this as it may, this visit to that regionwas an eventful one, marking a crisis or turning-point in the careerofJesus. We are at the beginning of the fifth act in the tragic drama: the shadow of the cross now falls across the path.
  29. 29. Practicallythe ministry in Galilee is ended, and Jesus is here to collectHis thoughts and to devote Himself to the disciplining of His disciples. Place and time invite to reflection and forecast,and afford leisure for a calm survey of the whole situation. Note that at this point Lk. againjoins his fellow- evangelists in his narrative. We have missed him from Matthew 14:23 onwards (vide notes on Lk.). Cambridge Bible for Schools andColleges 13. CesareaPhilippi] The most northerly point reachedby our Lord. The city was rebuilt by Herod-Philip, who calledit by his own name to distinguish it from Cæsarea Stratonis onthe sea coast, the seatof the Roman government, and the scene of St Paul’s imprisonment. The Greek name of this Cæsarea was Paneas, whichsurvives in the modern Banias. Cæsarea was beautifully placed on a rockyterrace under Mount Hermon, a few miles eastof Dan, the old frontier city of Israel. The cliffs near this spot, where the Messiahwas first acknowledged, bearmarks of the worship of Baaland of Pan. See Recoveryof Jerusalem, and Tristram’s Land of Israel. Song of Solomon of man] See note ch. Matthew 8:20. The question of Jesus is: In what sense do the people believe me to be the Son of man? In the sense which Daniel intended or in a lowersense? Observe the antithesis in Peter’s answer:—the Sonof man is the Son of God. 13–20.The greatConfessionofSt Peter, and the Promise given to him Mark 8:27-30 : The question is put “while they were on the way,” the words “the Son of the living God” are omitted, as also the blessing on Peter. Luke
  30. 30. 9:18-20 : Jesus was engagedin prayer alone;the words of the confessionare “the Christ of God;” the blessing on Peteris omitted. Bengel's Gnomen Matthew 16:13. Ἐλθὼν ὁ Ἰησοῦς, κ.τ.λ., But when Jesus had come, etc.)A noticeable interval of time occurredbetweenthe things just narrated and those which are now declared.[728]The connection, therefore, of the passages is not close. The matters which follow took place a short time before our Lord’s Passion;and the shortness of this interval[729] assists the right interpretation of the promises made in Matthew 16:18; Matthew 16:28, and of the prohibition uttered in Matthew 16:20, ch. Matthew 17:9, etc.[730]— Καισαρείας, of Cœsarea)This very name, which had not heretofore been given to the towns of Palestine, might have warned all that the Jews were subject to Cæsar, that the sceptre had departed from Judah, and that the Messiahhad therefore come. See, however, James Alting,[731]Schilo, pp. 147, 153. In Scriptural exegesis,the reader ought to place himself, as it were, in the time and place where the words were spoken, or the thing was done, and to considerthe feelings[732]ofthe writer, the force of the words, and the context.—τῆς Φιλίππου, Philippi) Thus the inland Cæsareais distinguished from that on the sea-shore.[733]—τίνα,whom) The disciples had profited by listening and inquiry; now their Masterexamines them by questioning, and gives an example of catechising.—τὸνυἱὸντοῦ Ἀνθρώπου, the Son of Man) i.e. Me, whom I myself am wont to call the Son of Man. Petergives the right antitheton [in his reply[734]], Matthew 16:16 : Thou art the Son of the living God.—Cf. John 5:19; John 5:27. This title, the Sonof Man, which frequently occurs in the Evangelists, should be carefully observed: no one was so called but Christ Himself, and no one, whilst He walkedon earth, so called Him exceptHimself. He first applies this appellation to Himself in John 1:51, when they were first found who acknowledgedHim as the Messiahandthe Son of God (ibid. John 1:50), and thenceforth very frequently, both before and after His prediction of His Passion. Forthey who expressedtheir faith in Him, calledHim the Song of Solomonof David. The Jews rightly suspected(John 12:34), that by this title He claimed to be the Messiah. Foras the first Adam, with all his progeny, is calledMan, so the secondAdam (see 1 Corinthians 15:45)is calledSong of Solomonof Man, not with that notion with which ְּ‫נ‬ֵ ‫י‬
  31. 31. ‫א‬ ָ‫ד‬ ָ‫ם‬ (filii hominis), i.e. the weak, are opposedto ‫ְּב‬ ‫נ‬‫ם‬ ְּ‫נ‬ֵ ‫י‬ (filii viri), i.e. the powerful (in Psalm49:2 (Psalm 48:2); or that in which men are called generally, sons of men (filii hominum), as in Mark 3:28; Ephesians 3:5; Ezekiel2:1, etc.:but with the article, Ὁ ΥἹῸς ΤΟῦ ἈΝΘΡΏΠΟΥ. The article appears to refer to the prophecy of Daniel, Daniel7:13. This, in sooth, is that One Man whom Adam, after the fall, expectedby promise for his whole race: Ὁ ΔΕΎΤΕΡΟς, the second(1 Corinthians 15:47), to whom every prophecy of the Old Testamentpointed, who holds the rights and primogeniture of the whole human race (see Luke 3:23; Luke 3:38), and to whom alone we owe that we are not ashamedof the name of man: see Psalms 49(48):20, andcf. Romans 5:15. Moreover, ourLord, whilst walking amongstmen, by this appellation, both expressed, and as suitable to the circumstances (pro economiâ)of that time, concealedamongstmen (cf. ch. Matthew 22:45) and hid from Satanthe factthat He was ὁ Υἱὸς, the Son, absolutely so called, i.e. the Sonof Godpromised and given to man, Genesis 3:15;Isaiah9:6; and sprung from man, Hebrews 2:11; and at the same time, as it were, reminded Himself of His present condition, Matthew 20:28;Php 2:7-8. In the same manner, He expressedboth His crucifixion and His ascensionby one word, ὑψωθῶ, I be lifted up, John 12:32. Neitheris this appellation suited only to the state of His humiliation, but the expression, the Son of man, is used for every conspicuous situationof His, either in humiliation or exaltation; see John 12:34, and compare therewith, in the following verse, the light is with you. And it agrees withthe very form of His body, as implying youth; see Daniel 7:13. Considerthe following passages:—Matthew 16:27-28;ch. Matthew 12:32, Matthew 24:27; Matthew 24:30;Matthew 24:37;Matthew 24:39; Matthew 24:44, Matthew 25:31; Luke 17:22;John 12:23-36;John 5:27; Acts 7:56. Therefore also this appellation does not once occurin the whole of the twenty-one apostolic epistles, but instead of it, the appellation, the Sonof God; for in Hebrews 2:6 the article is not added, and the words are those of David, not of St Paul, who yet frequently calls Christ both ἌΝΘΡΩΠΟς (homo), and ἌΝΗΡ (vir). See the Gnomon on Romans 5:15. And even in the Apocalypse Revelation1:13 and Revelation14:14, as long before in Daniel 7:13, that appellation is only alluded to, not actually applied to our Lord. The agreement of the apostles, evenin the case ofthis single phrase, shows that they wrote by the same Divine inspiration.
  32. 32. [728]Mark and Luke, it seems, as well as Matthew, here begin a new section, wherein, with a common design, they show how He proceededupon His last journey (tour of preaching), replete with salvation, in the northern coasts of the land of Israel. NearCæsereaPhilippi. He asks the disciples, when He was alone with them, “Whom do men say that I am?” and then He informs them of His Passion. ThenHe so arranges His departure (the course ofHis journey), as that He now imbues the whole land of Israelwith the goodseed. After having exhibited His glory on the mountain of Transfiguration, He returns to Capernaum, directing His course from thence through the midst of Samaria and Galilee;then onward beyond Jordan, bending His course towards Judea, He bids farewellto Bethabara [John 10:40, comp. with John 1:28], and, having crossedthe Jordan afresh, He came finally to Jericho and Bethany, Matthew 16:13 to Matthew 20:34, etc.—Harm., p. 367. [729]Consisting of about one month and a half.—V. g. [730]A few weeks later, allthe details of the truth concerning Him were published on every side, the restraints (which He had imposed on them, Matthew 16:20) being removed. The sum of all which the disciples heretofore learned was this, Jesus is the Christ: This is repeatedand confirmed, Matthew 16:16 Pulpit Commentary Verses 13-20. -The climax of recognitionof Christ's true nature declared in the greatconfessionof Peter. (Mark 8:27-30;Luke 9:18-21.)Verse 13. - Coasts (μέρη); parts, as Matthew 15:21, etc. Caesarea Philippi. The addition to the name Caesareais intended to commemorate its restorerand beautifier, the tetrarch Philip, and to distinguish it from the city of the same name on the coastbetweenJoppa and Carmel (Acts 8:40, etc.). Our Lord had landed at Bethsaida, where the Jordan enters the Lake of Gennesaret, turned northwards, and, following the course of the river, had now arrived in the
  33. 33. vicinity of one of its chief sources atCaesareaPhilippi, the most northerly city of the Holy Land. It was, if not identical with, in close proximity to, the Dan of the Old Testament, whence arose the saying, "From Dan to Beersheba,"to denote the whole extent of country from north to south. Later it was called Paneas, andnow Banias. Philip alteredthe name to Caesareain honour of Tiberius Caesar, his patron. Christ seems not to have visited the city itself, but only the outlying villages in the district. We may conjecture why at this Lime he moved to this remote region. It was probably, partly, a measure of precaution. He had excitedthe fiercestanimosity of the dominant party, and even of the scepticalSadducees;he was pertinaciously followedby their emissaries, alwaysonthe watchto lay hold of his words and actions, and to found upon them dangerous charges;and now, knowing it was time to announce to his followers in plain terms his claim to be Messiah, he would not do this in Judaea, where it might cause commotion, and embroil him with the authorities, but preferred to teachthis greattruth where he might speak freely without fear of immediate consequences,out of the reach of his persevering opponents. Virtually, also, his public work in Judaea and Galilee had reachedits end. He had no chance of a hearing if he had made further attempts at teaching. The calumnies of the rabbis had affectedthe fickle populace, who would willingly have followed a military pretender, but had no heart to set at nought their national teachers in favour of One whom they were persuaded to regard as a dangerous innovator, not improbably upheld by Satanic agency. He askedhis disciples. It was after a time of solitary prayer (Luke 9:18) that he put this question to his followers. Determinednow to revealhimself, he desired to make them express the mistakenviews which were rife concerning his Personand office, and to lead them to the more important inquiry - what opinion they themselves held touching this momentous mystery (ver. 15). Whom (who) do men say that I the Son of man am? Quem dicunt homines esse filium hominis (Vulgate); Who do men say that the Son of man is? (RevisedVersion). The versions representthe variation of manuscripts betweenτίνα με λέγουσιν κ.τ.λ., and τίνα λέγουσιν, omitting με. The pronoun is probably genuine and emphatic. In the other case, "the Sonof man" is equivalent to με in ver. 15. I call myself the Son of man: what do the multitudes say of me? Who do they considerthe Sonof man to be? This was the term he used to show the truth of the Incarnation -
  34. 34. "perfectGod and perfectman, of a reasonable souland human flesh subsisting." To Jewishears it connotedDivinity (see Luke 22:69, 70;John 3:13). verse 15 commentaries Ellicott's Commentary for English Readers (15) Whom say ye?—The pronoun is doubly emphasisedin the Greek, “But ye—whom sayye . . .?” The question is, as has been said, parallelin tone, though not in form, to that of John 6:67. Had they still a distinct faith of their own? or were they, too, falling back into these popular surmises? Matthew Henry's Concise Commentary 16:13-20 Peter, forhimself and his brethren, said that they were assuredof our Lord's being the promised Messiah, the Son of the living God. This showedthat they believed Jesus to be more than man. Our Lord declared Peterto be blessed, as the teaching of God made him differ from his unbelieving countrymen. Christ added that he had named him Peter, in allusion to his stability or firmness in professing the truth. The word translated rock, is not the same word as Peter, but is of a similar meaning. Nothing can be more wrong than to suppose that Christ meant the person of Peterwas the rock. Without doubt Christ himself is the Rock, the tried foundation of the church; and woe to him that attempts to lay any other! Peter's confessionis this rock as to doctrine. If Jesus be not the Christ, those that own him are not of the church, but deceivers and deceived. Our Lord next declaredthe authority with which Peterwould be invested. He spoke in the name of his brethren, and this related to them as well as to him. They had no certain knowledge ofthe characters ofmen, and were liable to mistakes
  35. 35. and sins in their own conduct; but they were kept from error in stating the way of acceptanceand salvation, the rule of obedience, the believer's characterand experience, and the final doom of unbelievers and hypocrites. In such matters their decisionwas right, and it was confirmed in heaven. But all pretensions of any man, either to absolve or retain men's sins, are blasphemous and absurd. None canforgive sins but God only. And this binding and loosing, in the common language of the Jews, signifiedto forbid and to allow, or to teach what is lawful or unlawful. Barnes'Notes on the Bible And they said ... - See the notes at Matthew 11:14. They supposedthat he might be John the Baptist, as Herod did, risen from the dead. See Matthew 14:2. He performed many miracles, and strongly resembledJohn in his manner of life, and in the doctrines which he taught. Jamieson-Fausset-BrownBible Commentary 15. He saith unto them, But whom—rather, "who." say ye that I am?—He had never put this question before, but the crisis He was reaching made it fitting that He should now have it from them. We may suppose this to be one of those moments of which the prophet says, in His name, "ThenI said, I have labored in vain; I have spent my strength for naught, and in vain" (Isa 49:4): Lo, these three years I come seeking fruit on this fig tree; and what is it? As the result of all, I am takenfor John the Baptist, for Elias, for Jeremias, for one of the prophets. Yet some there are that have beheld My glory, the glory as of the Only-begottenof the Father, and I shall hear their voice, for it is sweet. Matthew Poole's Commentary See Poole on"Matthew 16:16". Gill's Exposition of the Entire Bible He saith unto them, but whom say ye that I am? Without taking any further notice, or making any reflections on the different sentiments of men concerning him, he put this question to his disciples, and which is what he had
  36. 36. chiefly in view, that he might have their sense ofhim; and which he puts in a different form, and leaves out the phrase, the son of man, because theyknew he was more than a man: nor was his mean appearance anoffence to them; they had believed in him, became his disciples, and were followers of him: but it was not enough to believe in him, they must confess him; both are necessary:therefore he does not say, whom believe ye, but whom say ye that I am? You who have been with me so long from the beginning; you who have heard so many discourses from me, and have seenso many miracles wrought by me; and who are to be the teachers ofothers, to preach my Gospel, and publish my salvation to Jews and Gentiles, what have you to sayof me? Whom do you sayI am? as for those men, it is no greatmatter who they sayI am; but of greatmoment and consequenceare your sense and confessionof me. Such who have long sat under a Gospelministry, or who have been long in the church and schoolof Christ, it is expected of them, that they should know more of Christ than others; and should be come to a point about his person and office, and be ready to make a confessionoftheir faith, and give a reasonof their hope in him; and especiallysuchwho are, or are to be preachers of Christ to others: these ought to be well acquainted with him, who, and what he is; they should have no doubt, nor hesitationin their minds, about him, but be fully satisfiedconcerning him; and be free, and open, and ready to declare whatthey know and believe of him. Geneva Study Bible He saith unto them, But whom sayye that I am? EXEGETICAL(ORIGINAL LANGUAGES) Expositor's Greek Testament Matthew 16:15-16. New questionand answer. Pulpit Commentary Verse 15. - But whom (who) sayye that I am? More emphatic in the Greek, Υμεῖς δὲ τίνα με λέγετε εϊναι; But ye, who do ye say that I am? This was the important question to which the previous one led. Ye, who have shared my life and receivedmy teaching, witnessedmy miracles and have been endued by
  37. 37. me with supernatural powers, ye know better than the people, whose crude opinions you have heard and recounted; so tell plainly what you believe of me: who you think and saythat I am? A momentous inquiry! upon which hung the foundation of the Christian Church. Their knowledge ofthe real nature of Jesus was now to be tested. Vincent's Word Studies Thou art the Christ Compare on Matthew 1:1. Note the emphatic and definite force of the article in Peter's confession, and also the emphatic position of the pronoun (οὺ, thou): "Thou art the anointed, the Son of the God, the living." VERSE 16 COMMENTARIES Ellicott's Commentary for English Readers (16) Thou art the Christ, the Son of the living God.—The variations in the other Gospels—St.Mark giving simply, “Thou art the Christ,” and St. Luke, “The Christ of God”—are interesting in their bearing on the question of literal inspiration, but do not affectthe meaning; and the fullest of the three reports may be receivedwithout hesitationas the most authentic. The confessionwas made by Peter, partly, we may believe, as the representative of the others, partly, as the specialpromise that follows implies, from the personalfervour of his character. He believed himself, and had impressed his faith on them. His words reproduced the confessionof John 6:69, even verbally, if we follow the receivedtext, but the better MSS. of that Gospel have a different reading: “Thou art the Holy One of God.” In any form they recognisedto the full our Lord’s characteras the Christ; they identified Him with the Sonof Man in Daniel’s vision, and, more than this, they recognisedin that Son of Man one who was also not “a son” only, but, in some high incommunicable sense, “the Son of the living God.”
  38. 38. Matthew Henry's Concise Commentary 16:13-20 Peter, forhimself and his brethren, said that they were assuredof our Lord's being the promised Messiah, the Son of the living God. This showedthat they believed Jesus to be more than man. Our Lord declared Peterto be blessed, as the teaching of God made him differ from his unbelieving countrymen. Christ added that he had named him Peter, in allusion to his stability or firmness in professing the truth. The word translated rock, is not the same word as Peter, but is of a similar meaning. Nothing can be more wrong than to suppose that Christ meant the person of Peterwas the rock. Without doubt Christ himself is the Rock, the tried foundation of the church; and woe to him that attempts to lay any other! Peter's confessionis this rock as to doctrine. If Jesus be not the Christ, those that own him are not of the church, but deceivers and deceived. Our Lord next declaredthe authority with which Peterwould be invested. He spoke in the name of his brethren, and this related to them as well as to him. They had no certain knowledge ofthe characters ofmen, and were liable to mistakes and sins in their own conduct; but they were kept from error in stating the way of acceptanceand salvation, the rule of obedience, the believer's characterand experience, and the final doom of unbelievers and hypocrites. In such matters their decisionwas right, and it was confirmed in heaven. But all pretensions of any man, either to absolve or retain men's sins, are blasphemous and absurd. None canforgive sins but God only. And this binding and loosing, in the common language of the Jews, signifiedto forbid and to allow, or to teach what is lawful or unlawful. Barnes'Notes on the Bible And Simon Peter answered... - Peter, expressing the views of the apostles, with characteristic forwardnessansweredthe question proposedto them by Jesus:"Thou art the Christ, the Son of the living God." The Christ - The Messiah, the "Anointed" of God. See the notes at Matthew 1:1.
  39. 39. The Son - That is, the Son by way of eminence - in a specialsense.See the notes at Matthew 1:17. This appellation was understood as implying divinity, John 10:29-36. Of the living God - The term "living" was given to the true Godto distinguish him from idols, that are dead, or lifeless blocks and stones. He is also the Source of life, temporal, spiritual, and eternal. The word "living" is often given to him in the Old Testament, Joshua 3:10;1 Samuel 17:26, 1 Samuel 17:36;Jeremiah 10:9-10, etc. In this noble confessionPeterexpressedthe full belief of himself and of his brethren that he was the long-expectedMessiah. Other people had very different opinions of him, but they were satisfied, and were not ashamedto confess it. Jamieson-Fausset-BrownBible Commentary 16. And Simon Peter answeredand said, Thou art the Christ, the Son of the living God—He does not say, "Scribes andPharisees, rulers and people, are all perplexed; and shall we, unlettered fishermen, presume to decide?" But feeling the light of his Master's gloryshining in his soul, he breaks forth—not in a tame, prosaic acknowledgment, "Ibelieve that Thou art," &c.—butin the language ofadoration—suchas one uses in worship, "ThouArt the Christ, the Sonof the Living God!" He first owns Him the promised Messiah(see on [1316]Mt1:16); then he rises higher, echoing the voice from heaven—"This is My beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased";and in the important addition—"Sonof the Living God"—he recognizesthe essentialand eternal life of God as in this His Son—thoughdoubtless without that distinct perception afterwards vouchsafed. Matthew Poole's Commentary Ver. 15,16. Mark saith, Mark 8:29, Thou art the Christ. Luke saith, Luke 9:20, Peteranswering said, The Christ of God, that is, the Messiah. You that are my disciples and apostles, whatis your opinion of me? Our Lord expects not only faith in our hearts, but the confessionof our lips, Romans 10:10.
  40. 40. And Simon Peter answered, notbecause he had any priority amongstthe apostles, but he was of a more quick and fervid temper than the rest, and so speakethfirst; they silently agreedto what he said. What he saith is but little, but of that nature that it is the very foundation of the gospel. Thou art Christ, the Anointed, the person of old promised to the world under the name of the Messiah, Daniel9:25,26. The Son, not by adoption, but by nature for they believed John the Baptist, Elias, and the old prophets the sons of God by grace. It is plain Petermeans more than that. Of the living God. Our Lord had asked, Whomdo men saythat I the Sonof man am? And in the same sense he speaks to the disciples, Whom do ye say that I the Son of man am? Lord, saith Peter, we believe that thou the Son of man art the Christ, the Son of the living God. God is often in Scripture calledthe living God, in opposition to idols, which had eyes and saw not, ears and heard not, nor had any life in them, Genesis 16:13 Hebrews 3:12 9:14 &c. So as here we have a full and plain confessionofthat doctrine, which is the foundation of the gospel. Gill's Exposition of the Entire Bible And Simon Peter answeredand said,.... Eitherof his own accord, and for himself, being a warm, zealous, and forward man; one that dearly loved Christ, truly believed in him, and was ready to make a confessionofhim; or, as the mouth of the rest, in their name, and with their consent;or, at least, as full wellknowing the sentiments of their minds. Thou art Christ, the Son of the living God: a short, but a very full confessionoffaith, containing the
  41. 41. following articles:as that there is a God, that there is but one God; that he is the living God, has life in himself, is the fountain of life to others, and by this is distinguishable from the idols of the Gentiles:that Jesus is the Christ, the Christ of God, the true Messiah, thatwas promised by God, prophesied of by all the prophets, from the beginning of the world, and expectedby the people of God: a characterthat includes all his offices, ofprophet, priest, and king, to which he is anointed by God; and that this Messiahwas nota mere man, but a divine person, the Son of God; not by creation, as angels and men are, nor by adoption, as saints, nor by office, as magistrates, but by nature, being his own Son, his proper Son, the only begottenof the Father, of the same nature with him, being one with him, and equal to him. This confession, as it is uniform, and all of a piece, and consistent with itself, and is what all the disciples of Christ agreedin, so it greatly exceeds the most that can be made of the different sentiments of the people put together. They took him, one and all, to be but a mere man; their most exalted thoughts of him rose no higher: but in this he is acknowledgedto be the Son of God, a phrase expressive of his divine nature, and distinct personality: they thought him to be a dead man brought to life; but here he is calledthe Son of the living God, as having the same life in him the Fatherhas: they indeed judged him to be a prophet, but not that prophet that was to come, superior to all prophets; but here he is ownedto be the Christ, which not only takes in his prophetic office in a higher sense than they understood it, but all his other offices, and declares him to be the promised Messiah;which they who thought, and spoke the most honourably of him, could not allow of. Geneva Study Bible And Simon Peter answeredand said, Thou art the Christ, the Son of the living God. EXEGETICAL(ORIGINAL LANGUAGES) Meyer's NT Commentary Matthew 16:16. As was to be expectedfrom his impetuous character, his personalsuperiority, as well as from the future standing already assignedhim in John 1:43, Peter(τὸ στόμα τῶν ἀποστόλων, Chrysostom)assumes the part
  42. 42. of spokesman, and in a decided and solemn manner (hence: ὁ υἱὸς τοῦ θεοῦ τοῦ ξῶντος, the higher, and not, as in Matthew 14:33, the merely theocratic meaning of which the apostle could as yet but dimly apprehend, it being impossible for him to understand it in all its clearness till after the resurrection, comp. note on Romans 1:4) declares Jesusto be the Messiah(ὁ Χριστός), the Son of the living God (τοῦ ζῶντος, in contrastto the dead idols of the heathen). Both elements combined, the work and the person constituted then, as they do always, the sum of the Christian confession. Comp. Matthew 26:63;John 11:27;John 20:31; Php 2:11; 1 John 2:22 f. Observe the climax at the same time; “nam cognitio de Jesu, ut est filius Dei, sublimior estquam de eodem, ut est Christus,” Bengel. Expositor's Greek Testament Matthew 16:16. Σίμων Πέτρος: now as always spokesmanfor the Twelve. There may be deepernatures among them (John?), but he is the most energetic and outspoken, though withal emotionalrather than intellectual; strong, as passionate characteris, rather than with the strength of thought, or of a will steadily controlledby a firm graspof greatprinciples: not a rock in the sense in which St. Paul was one.—σὺ εἶ … τοῦ ζῶντος:“Thou art the Christ, the Son of the living God,” in Mk. simply “Thouart the Christ,” in Lk. “the Christ of God”. One’s first thought is that Mk. gives the original form of the reply; and yet in view of Peter’s vehement temperament one cannot be perfectly sure of that. The form in Mt. certainly answers bestto the reply of Jesus, vide on Matthew 16:17. In any case the emphasis lies on that which is common to the three reports: the affirmation of the Christhood of Jesus. That was what differentiated the disciples from the favourably disposedmultitude. The latter said in effect: at most a forerunner of Messiah, probably not even that, only a prophet worthy to be named alongside of the well-known prophets of Israel. The Twelve through Petersaid: not merely a prophet or a forerunner of the Messiah, but the MessiahHimself. The remainder of the reply in Mt., whether spokenby Peter, or added by the evangelist(to correspond, as it were, to Song of Solomonof Man in Matthew 16:13), is simply expansionor epexegesis. If spokenby Peterit serves to show that he spoke with emotion, and with a sense ofthe gravity of the declaration. The precise theologicalvalue of the added clause cannotbe determined.
  43. 43. Cambridge Bible for Schools andColleges 16. Thou art the Christ, the Son of the living God] This confessionnotonly sees in Jesus the promised Messiah, but in the Messiahrecognisesthe divine nature. He is more than one of the old prophets risen from the dead. Bengel's Gnomen Matthew 16:16. Ἀποκριθεὶς, answering)Petereverywhere, from the warmth of his disposition, took the lead among the apostles in speaking.—Σίμων Πέτρος, Simon Peter) On this solemn occasionhis name and surname are joined. It is clearthat Simon acknowledged, the Son of God more quickly and fully, and outshone his fellow-disciples.—Σὺ εἶ, Thou art) He says firmly, Thou art, not I say that Thou art. It behoved that Petershould first believe this, and then hear it on the Mount of Transfiguration; see ch. Matthew 17:5. Peterhad already uttered a similar confession;see John 6:69; but this is mentioned with greaterdistinction, since he delivered it after so many temptations,[736]on being so solemnly interrogated.—Ὁ ΧΡΙΣΤῸς, Ὁ ΥἹῸς ΤΟῦ ΘΕΟῦ ΤΟῦ ΖῶΝΤΟς, the Christ, the Son of the living God) These two appellations, therefore, are not exactly synonymous, as John Locke[737] pretended, though the one is implied in the other (see Acts 9:20); and there is a gradationhere; for the knowledge ofJesus as the Son of God is sublimer than that of Him as the Christ. [736]John 7:10.—E. B. [737]The Author of the Essayconcerning “The human understanding;” born at Wrington in 1632, died in 1704.—(I. B.) Pulpit Commentary Verse 16. - Simon Peteransweredand said. The ardent Peter, when all were asked, replies in the name of the rest, giving, however, his own personal sentiment and belief, as we see from Christ's answer(ver. 17). Some of the others probably would have been less ready to make the same confession;but
  44. 44. in his vehement loyalty, Peter silences allhesitation, and declares boldly what must be the conviction of all his comrades. He speaks out the persuasion wrought in his soul by Divine grace. Thouart the Christ (ὁ Ξριστὸς), the Son of the living God. The Christ; the Anointed, the Messiah. The Son of God; of the same substance, one with the Father. Living; as alone "having life in himself," "the living and true God" (John 5:26; 1 Thessalonians 1:9). The same (or nearly the same)confessionwas made by Peterin the name of all the apostles atCapernaum (John 6:69); but the sense of the expressionwas different, and sprang from very different conviction. It referred rather to the subjective view of Christ's character, as it influenced the believer's inward assurance ofthe source of eternal life. Here the acknowledgmentconcerns the nature, office, and Personof our Lord. That there was some specialdistinction betweenthe two enunciations is evident from Christ's unique commendation of Peteron this occasioncomparedwith his silence on the former. The present confessionis indeed a noble one, containing itself a compendium of the Catholic faith concerning the Personand work of Christ. Herein Peter acknowledgesJesusto be the true Messiah, commissionedand sent by God to revealhis will to man, and accomplishing all that the prophets had foretold concerning him; no mere man, not even the most exalted of men (which common opinion held Messiahto be) but the Son of God, of the substance of the Father, begottenfrom everlasting, God of God, perfect God and perfect man, Sonof God and Son of man. Such was Peter's faith. The Church has added nothing to it, though she has amplified and explained and illustrated it in her Creeds;for it comprises belief in Christ's Messiahship, Divinity, Incarnation, personality, and the momentous issues depending thereon. We need not suppose that Peter understood all this or speculatedon the question how these severalattributes were united in Christ. He was contentto accept and acknowledgethe truth, waiting patiently for further light. This is the attitude which Christ approves. PRECEPTAUSTIN RESOURCES
  45. 45. "The BlessedConfession" Matthew 16:13-17 Theme: The "blessedconfession" ofthe church is that Jesus is "the Christ, the Sonof the living God". (Delivered Sunday, June 10, 2007 at Bethany Bible Church. Unless otherwise noted, all Scripture references are takenfrom The Holy Bible, New King James Version; copyright 1982, Thomas Nelson, Inc.) This morning, we're gatheredtogetherto hear a "confession". Now that I have your attention; I should tell you that I don't mean a "confession" in the sense of an admission of guilt. What I'm talking about is a "confession" in the sense of a formal statement of essentialdoctrinaltruth. (And let's face it. If I told you at first that we were going to hear "a formal statementof doctrine", I probably would have lostyour attention right away! But now that I have it; I promise I'll try to hold it.) * * * * * * * * * * I suppose that, in our day, a goodway to scare people off at the beginning of a sermon is to tell them that we're going to talk about a particular “confession of faith”. Mostpeople think that only preachers could possibly be interested in such things. But I hope you know that it wasn'talways so. It used to be that most Christians within the protestanttradition were well-taught in one of the great "confessionoffaith". There have been many greatones. If you were raised with a Dutch Calvinist background, for example, you would have been taught the Heidelberg Confession. If you are from a Presbyterian background, you would have learned the WestminsterConfessionofFaith. Many Congregationalistslearnedthe Savoy DeclarationofFaith and Order; and many Baptists learned the Philadelphia Confession ofFaith. And of course,
  46. 46. for many centuries Christians all around the world recited"the Apostolic Creed". But this morning, I ask that we look at the greatest“confession”ofthem all. It happens to be a very short one. I think you'll have it memorized before our time this morning is over. But short as it is, it is also a remarkable one. It would be right to refer to it alone as "the blessedconfession";because it is the only "confession" thathad the direct endorsementof God's own blessing placed upon it immediately after it was first uttered. This confessionis the confessionupon which all others absolutely must be based. In fact, I would go so far as to saythat it is the one confession--above all others--that it is essentialto believe in order to be saved. This "blessedconfession"was first uttered by the apostle Peter;and is found in Matthew 16:13-19. It's there that we read; When Jesus came into the region of CaesareaPhilippi, He askedHis disciples, saying, “Who do men say that I, the Sonof Man, am?” So they said, “Some say John the Baptist, some Elijah, and others Jeremiah or one of the prophets.” He said to them, “But who do you saythat I am?” Simon Peter answeredand said, “You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.” Jesus answeredand said to him, “Blessedare you, Simon Bar-Jonah, for flesh and blood has not revealedthis to you, but My Father who is in heaven. And I also say to you that you are Peter, and on this rock I will build My church, and the gates ofhades shall not prevail againstit. And I will give you the keys of the kingdom of heaven, and whateveryou bind on earth will be bound in heaven, and whateveryou loose onearth will be loosedin heaven (Matthew 16:13-19). There's much to be found in this passage--more, in fact, than we candeal with in just one week. In this passage,we have one of those rare occasions--one of only two in the New Testament--in which our Savior spoke in during His earthly ministry of the church that He promised to build. The church that He shed His own precious blood to redeem is, obviously, a subject that is near and dear to His heart. And my hope is that, if He so wills, we will reserve some of our future times togetherto talk about some of the remarkable things He says in this passageaboutthe church: such things as the solid foundation upon
  47. 47. which the church is built, or the certain security it is given in this world, or the greatauthority He has granted to it. This is one of the most crucialpassages in the Gospelof Matthew. It is a passageto which so much in this Gospelhas been leading to. It is truly one of the greatpassagesin the Bible. There are vital truths revealedto us by our Lord in it; and we dare not rush through it. And so, today, I ask that we just focus in on the important "blessed confession"ofthe church that it contains--the confessionthat Jesus is "the Christ, the Son of the living God". * * * * * * * * * * Now;this "confession" wasfirst uttered at an important juncture in Jesus' earthly ministry. He had been receiving increasing oppositionfrom the religious leaders of the day. Most recently, they came to Him along the shores of the Sea of Galilee and "tested" Him; demanding that He give them a "signfrom heaven". Jesus had been performing many signs that were more than sufficient for anyone who truly wanted to know the truth about Him. But the Pharisees and Sadducees were notsatisfied. They wanted to set the terms, and have Him to prove Himself in accordance withtheir demands--even though they were clearly not interested in believing in Him at all. Jesus, ofcourse, refusedto do as the Phariseesand Sadducees demanded. He told them that the only sign they would receive from Him is "the sign of the prophet Jonah" (Matthew 16:4); that is, that "as Jonahwas three days and three nights in the belly of the greatfish, so will the Son of Man be three days and three nights in the heart of the earth" (12:40). He then gatheredHis disciples into a boat; and together, they departed to the other side of the sea. Now;I believe that Jesus was wanting to getHis disciples awayfrom all of this opposition for a while. Once the boat reachedthe shore, they traveled a journey of twenty to twenty-five miles northeast; and came to Caesarea Philippi. It was a city that rested near the gentle slopes of Mount Hermon; and it would have given Him and His disciples a beautiful place of retreat
  48. 48. from the fights and pressures they had been experiencing. It would have given His disciples time to relax, and to reflecton the things that they had been learning about Him. And it would also have given Jesus the chance to solidify in them the great, essentialtruth about Himself that they needed to know before He led them to Jerusalem--andto the place of His crucifixion. In Mark's Gospel, we're told that that this conversationtook place "onthe road" (Mark 8:27). Luke tells us that it happened when Jesus had been alone in prayer, and when the disciples came to Him and joined Him (Luke 9:18). And so, we can imagine that as they journeyed on their way to this place of rest, they stopped and had a time of quite and prayer along the roadside. It is my belief that the Great Teacherwas praying for His beloved students during that time. He was about to give them a 'final exam'--and wanted them very much to pass it. They did pass the test; and as a result, we have this great, "blessedconfession"preservedfor our edificationtoday. * * * * * * * * * * Before we look at it in greaterdetail, let's first considerthe first question Jesus askedHis disciples. It's there that we see . . . 1. THE POPULAR ALTERNATIVES TO THIS CONFESSION(vv. 13-14). We read, "When Jesus came to the region of Caesarea Philippi, He askedHis disciples, saying, "Who do men saythat I, the Son of Man, am?" (v. 13). Jesus, ofcourse, didn't ask this because He lackedthe information. He knew very well what people were saying about Him. Rather, He askedHis disciples in order to encourage themto think. That is always a great question to ask people, by the way; "Who do you saythat Jesus is? What is your opinion of Him?" It's a question that reveals much about person. It sets him or her to thinking about the greatesttheme of all. Clearly, the disciples were aware of popular opinion about Jesus. For example, they knew that some folks thought He was "John the Baptists". We've already encountered this opinion in the person of Herod the Great--the
  49. 49. one who had John murdered. Perhaps Herod thought this because Jesushad preachedthe same unwelcomedmessage thatJohn the Baptist had been preaching; "Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand" (Matthew 4:17; see also 3:2). Or perhaps it was because Jesus preachedwith the same sort of fiery boldness that characterizedJohn. But whateverthe reason, Herod had heard the reports about Jesus, and said to his servants, "This is John the Baptist; he is risen from the dead, and therefore these powers are at work in him" (14:2). Apparently, this false conceptionof Jesus had spreadfrom Herod's paranoia to popular opinion. But then there were other people, the disciples said, who thought that Jesus was "Elijah"--the greatprophet from the Old Testamentera of the Kings of Israel. Perhaps people thought that Jesus could be Elijah because, according to the Bible, Elijah didn't die a natural death on earth. He was takenup into heaven by a whirlwind upon a chariot of fire (2 Kings 2:11). And perhaps the people of Israelmisunderstood the lastgreatprophecy of the Old Testament in Malachi4:5; where God promises, "Behold, I will send you Elijah the prophet before the coming of the greatand dreadful dayof the LORD." That was, as you might remember, a promise concerning John the Baptist (Matthew 17:10-13);but perhaps the people were mistakenly applying it to Jesus. Still others, as the disciples say, thought that Jesus was the greatOld Testamentprophet "Jeremiah". Some ofthe Jewishpeople put greatstock in a supposed'prophecy' that was recordedin some of their non-biblical writings; a prophecy that Jeremiah would return to them. In one of these 'apocryphal' books, it was said that the Lord promised to raise Isaiah and Jeremiahand send them to the people1;and in another of these books, a priest was described as having a vision of Jeremiahcoming to minister to the people of God in Jerusalem2. Perhaps some ofthese people, who had placed confidence in these non-biblical writings, saw how Jesus preachedaboutthe coming judgment on Jerusalem--justas Jeremiahof old had done. And perhaps they thus took Him to be Jeremiah raisedfrom the dead, and sent to them by God.
  50. 50. And still others, according to the disciples, were saying that Jesus was "one of the prophets". Perhaps they thought Him to be yet another prophet in the line of the greatprophets of old. Or perhaps some remembered the promise that God gave to the people of Israel through Moses;"The LORD your God will raise up for you a Prophet like me from your midst, from your brethren. Him you shall hear . . ." (Deuteronomy 18:15;see also v. 18). Now, if some had thought that Jesus was that greatpromised "Prophet"--as many clearly suspected(John 1:45; 6:14; 7:40), then they would have been right. The Bible teaches us that Jesus truly was this "Prophet" (Acts 3:22-26). But even if they trembled before Him, and said that "a greatprophet has risen up among us" (Luke 7:16; see also Matthew 21:46), they would have been wrong if they had thought that He was merely "one of the prophets". In fact, if you look overthe list of misconceptions that people had about Jesus at that time--these "alternatives" to the "blessedconfession" thatPeter gave-- you'd see that the all have one thing in common. That one common feature causes the truth affirmed in the greatconfessionofour passagethis morning to stand out in stark contrast. All of these alternatives assume that Jesus was 'just a man'. Perhaps they viewedHim--as many do today--as one of the truly greatman of history; a man of great spiritual insight and power; a great teacherand philosopher. But all of these alternative views ultimately see Jesus as only a man--and nothing more. They do not see Him as Peterhere declares Him to be: “the Christ, the Son of the living God”. * * * * * * * * * * Dearbrothers and sisters;do you ever stop to listen to what the people around you sayabout Your Lord? Everyone, it seems, has an opinion of Him. As much as people try to ignore Him or push Him off to the margins of life, He still proves Himself to be the central figure of humanity, the most controversialPersonin human history. But do you ever notice this common factorin their opinions about Him?--that whateverelse He may have been, He was just a man and nothing more? I believe that Jesus facedthis assumption about Himself in His day. In fact, He clearly challengedit head-on. He once forced the Pharisees to come to
  51. 51. terms with the impossibility of their assumption about Him. They were gatheredaround to question Him—trying to trap Him. But He turned the tables on them and askedthem a question. While the Pharisees were gatheredtogether, Jesus asked them, saying, “What do you think about the Christ? Whose Son is He?” They said to Him, “ The Son of David.” He said to them, “How then does David in the Spirit callHim ‘Lord,’ saying [here quoting from Psalm110:1]: ‘The LORD saidto my Lord, “Sit at My right hand, Till I make Your enemies Your footstool”’? "If David then calls Him ‘Lord,’ how is He his Son?” Don't you love it when Jesus asks the religious experts a question? He wanted to know how it could be that, if the Messiahis the offspring of David (which, of course, He is), that David humbles himself before his own offspring and calls Him "Lord". They couldn't answerthat one. They didn't dare try. They knew the implications of it--that the Messiahwould have to be more than just a man if David--the greatestofthe kings of Israel--wouldcall Him "Lord". So you see;Jesus askedthe Pharisees a greatquestion: “Whatdo you think about the Christ? Whose Sonis He?” We need to ask the people around us that question as well. We need to challenge the "alternatives" to this great confession;and show that the Jesus who walkedupon this earth was not just a mere man. To say that He was would be to contradict the cleartestimony of Peterand the apostles,and Christ, and even the heavenly FatherHimself. * * * * * * * * * * Now;Jesus askedthe disciples what people were saying about Him. He asked this in order to set them thinking about who He truly was. And it's then that Jesus turned to the disciples and asked, "Butwhat about you?" In fact, in the originallanguage, it is emphatic--as if to draw out the contrast againstall the other opinions that were floating around about Him--"But you;

×