Jesus was a demanding lord

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
JESUS WAS A DEMANDINGLORD EDITED BY GLENN PEASE Luke 9:59-6059He said to anotherman, "Followme." But he replied, "LORD, fi...
certainly is a parallel, and the very equivalent, when allowance is made for the addition supplied by St. Luke. In fact, t...
be ever the one determinating and turning-point of human characterand hope and eternal outlook). Show how, in this instanc...
Mark that the man does not say his father was alreadydead. Had that been the case,he must, at this very time, have been en...
T. Manton, D. D. The reasons ofChrist's refusal. Christ would show hereby — 1. That all human offices and duties must give...
1. Readyobedience is a goodevidence of a sound impression of grace left upon our hearts. When our call is clear, there nee...
This man is one of the people that always see something else to be done first when any plain duty comes before them. Slugg...
we know are most imperative upon us, and sweeping preliminaries out of the way; and so we go on until our dying day, when ...
order of time, because first in order of importance. And this is His habitual tone, "He that loveth father or mother more ...
so far from being pleasing in the sight of God, is really the sin committed by the hypocrites who said "Corban," whenthey ...
4. Our Saviourdid not deal indiscriminately with all cases ofdesire to enter His immediate service. The remark is at least...
for reconciliation. Next, he must pay attention to the institutions of Christ. They must have his punctual and cordialrega...
(J. Leifchild.) Action and grief: a meditation for a churchyard E. PaxtonHood. And are not these strange words for one so ...
Meaning of the prohibition W. Burkitt. We are not to suppose, by this prohibition, that Christ disallows or disapproves of...
application to us ministers. There are hosts of admirable things that we are tempted to engage in now-a-days, with the enl...
3. "Let the dead bury their dead." Does this show contempt for the unspiritual? No; our Lord never spoke with contemptuous...
II. THE DISCIPLE OF CHRIST HAS NEW RESPONSIBILITIES. 1. He has to learn of Him. 2. He has to suffer with Him. 3. He has to...
2. There is no other preaching of the Word that makes so many converts to the truth. 3. Every man is a preacher, and every...
Supremacy of duty Mackay. An officerwho servedunder StonewallJackson, having gone to visit some relatives without applying...
any business in a proper manner, if he is attending to other things. Those who begin with the work of God, must resolve to...
And he said unto another, follow me,.... According to Matthew, one of his disciples, who had attended him some time, and w...
live at home till my father’s death,’ which would be too indefinite an offer; nor canit well mean that his father was lyin...
remarks here. "He might need, if he went to the funeral, to proceed, afterthe burial, to make inquiry about the will, and ...
temptation leading him from his purpose of following Christ. No one can do any business in a proper manner, if he is atten...
No man, having put his hand to the plough, and looking back, eiv ta opisw, to the things behind, is fit for the kingdom of...
I:come": and the phrase not only signifies, that he desiredto take leave of his friends, but to compose and set in order h...
ἀπέρχεσθαι εἰς τὸν οἶκόνμου and ἀποτάξ. τοῖς ἐν τῷ οἴκῳ μου, are so blended togetherthat the former is forced into the lat...
art looking to the West,” Aug. Neither Elijah nor Elisha is an adequate example for the duties of the Kingdom of Heaven, o...
Vincent's Word Studies To bid farewell (ἀποτάξασθαι) In this sense the word is used only in later Greek. In classicalGreek...
Follow me Matthew 4:19-22;9:9; 16:24 suffer 1 Kings 19:20;Haggai1:2; Matthew 6:33; 8:21,22 Luke 9 Resources - Multiple Ser...
apologetic as in Luke. Plummer calls him "one of the casualdisciples" of whom there are always too many. The scribes knew ...
So the description in Luke 9:57-62 which Jesus is giving for a disciple and specificallythe costof being His disciple is n...
you need to forgive that one who hurt you so deeply this week. And you reply "But Lord, their words cut so deeply and pain...
fulfilling a duty, having financial security by getting his inheritance, keeping family approval, or something else, he di...
Redeemthe Time John Piper's Don't Waste Your Life! Hendriksen on Lord, permit me first to go and bury my father - Accordin...
refers to a travelerin the Middle Eastwho was trying to enlist a young Arab man as his guide. The man replied that he coul...
But, having said that, it is possible to be sinfully selfishabout the family, where we wrongfully exalt the family over Go...
Luke 9:59-60 What Is the High Costof Discipleship? - John MacArthur THE DISCIPLE'S PRIORITY: PROCLAIM THE KINGDOM OF GOD P...
a lesserlove. Jesus was calling His disciples to cultivate such a devotion to Him that their attachment to everything else...
could well be rebuking the man for wanting to wait around for as much as a year before making a commitment to follow him. ...
A T Robertson- This paradox occurs so in Matthew 8:22. The explanation is that the spiritually dead can bury the literally...
Luke 18:22 When Jesus heardthis, He said to him, “One thing you still lack; sell all that you possess anddistribute it to ...
through the believing of the Gospelthat one gains entrance into the Kingdom of God (cf Jn 3:3-5). It is proclaiming the Ki...
such a way that it was impossible to see. Violet and Samuel kissedand made up. Then they walkedand walkedthrough that fiel...
but Lk 14:18-20,26;Deuteronomy33:9; 1 Kings 19:20;Ecclesiastes9:10; Matthew 10:37,38 Luke 9 Resources - Multiple Sermons a...
BUT FIRST Notice the scene. He steps forward with a great opening declaration. But his next two words are his Achilles hee...
Thayer - 1. “ to turn to, transfer, commit, intrust” . 2. “ to permit, allow, give leave:1 Corinthians 16:7; Hebrews 6:3;...
Luke 9:59 And He said to another, "Follow Me." Buthe said, "Lord, permit me first to go and bury my father." Luke 9:61 Ano...
1 Corinthians 14:34 The women are to keepsilent in the churches; for they are not permitted to speak, but are to subject t...
as a soldier to his post or an official to his office, and later to detach soldiers. Hence to dismiss one with orders. Thi...
Acts 18:21 but taking leave of them and saying, "I will return to you againif God wills," he set sailfrom Ephesus. 2 Corin...
determined to put the Lord first in his life. Unfortunately, this man was not. (Mattoon) Steven Cole - The secondman thoug...
off to missionaryschools, where they were awayfrom their parents during their formative years. Even Hudson Taylor sent his...
back. He wasn’t willing to make a cleanbreak with the old contacts andway of life. Jesus replies, “No one, after putting h...
Jesus and His kingdom purpose. My careermust be subservient to the will of God and His kingdom purpose. My family life mus...
But Jesus realizedthat the man had not thought it through carefully. He had not consideredthe cost. He hadn’t thought of t...
What could be more noble and biblical than burying one’s father? But Jesus won’t allow this would-be followerto postpone h...
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Jesus was a demanding lord
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Jesus was a demanding lord

47 views

Published on

This is a study of Jesus as a demanding Lord. He demanded that the will of the Father be done over any personal duties.

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Jesus was a demanding lord

  1. 1. JESUS WAS A DEMANDINGLORD EDITED BY GLENN PEASE Luke 9:59-6059He said to anotherman, "Followme." But he replied, "LORD, first let me go and bury my father." 60Jesussaid to him, "Let the dead bury their own dead, but you go and proclaimthe kingdom of God." Luke 9:61-6261Still anothersaid, "I will follow you, LORD; but first let me go back and say goodbye to my family." 62Jesusreplied, "No one who puts a hand to the plow and looks back is fit for servicein the kingdom of God." BIBLEHUB RESOURCES Three Human Types - One Divine Type Matthew 8:19-22 (see also Luke 9:57-62) P.C. Barker In introduction, note that the passagein St. Luke has by some been regarded, on accountof its very different place and apparent connection, as not the parallel of the presentpassage.On the other hand, it can scarcelybe a mere duplicate or even a replica. Under any circumstances, if not the parallel, it
  2. 2. certainly is a parallel, and the very equivalent, when allowance is made for the addition supplied by St. Luke. In fact, the absence ofthe third position from St. Matthew's accountmay possibly find explanation (explanation confessedly somewhataskedfor) for any who hold, with some of the best of critics, that we may not improbably have here, in the three persons described, the anonymous biographies in so far as this incident goes ofJudas Iscariot, St. Thomas, and St. Matthew himself. Notice - I. JESUS CHRIST THE TYPE OF DISCRIMINATING FIDELITY;NOT DISGUISING, NOT FLATTERING, THE CHARACTER OF HIS OWN SERVICE, If any one, whether more or less savouring of the things that be of Judas Iscariot, seeksto enter the service of Christ and the kingdom of heaven, he shall not do so untaught as to the service, unwarned as to the conditions of it; he is plainly, faithfully, and most impressively told of these. Remark on the perfection for effectiveness ofthe warning here given, in its naturalness and simplicity (ver. 20), and of the touching, exquisite pathos of the last of the three clauses. Remark also onthe inevitable dangers of times of apparent prosperity and popular impression, as well those that flourish in dispositions of the sanguine and enthusiastic type. Discriminate betweenthe man who offers himself, as "moved by the Holy Ghost," and the way in which he offers himself, and the boastful volunteer, whether of the nature here Portrayed, or of that of the misguided zealof Peter. II. JESUS CHRIST THE TYPE OF CLEAREST VISION IN THE MATTER OF THE RELATIVE WORTHOF THE HEAVENLY CALL, AND ANY AND EVERY EARTHLY CALL; THE HEAVENLY RELATIONSHIP, AND ANY AND EVERY EARTHLY RELATIONSHIP;AND OF UNBROKEN SINGLENESSOF DEVOTION, AND LOYALTY INCORRUPT TO THE HIGHER. Remark here OH the expression(ver. 21), "anotherof his disciples," as finding its explanation from St. Luke (Luke 9:59), where we learn that Jesus had just calledhim, and that he was therefore his disciple. Illustrate from other cleardeliverances ofJesus Christ that there is not to be imagined here for a moment any depreciationof the sacredness andthe worth of human affections, but rather exaltation of the Divine affection(which must
  3. 3. be ever the one determinating and turning-point of human characterand hope and eternal outlook). Show how, in this instance, all this was yet more illuminated by the grace and kindness and inspiriting nature of the further commission, "But go thou and preach the kingdom of God." III. JESUS CHRIST THE TYPE OF THE UN-LOOKING BACK, THE UN- MISGIVING, THE UN-TURNING, AND THE "WITHOUT- REPENTANCE"WHEN HIGH DUTY, WHEN THE MORE THAN HEROIC HEIGHTS OF PRESENTSELF-SACRIFICE, WHEN HOLY EFFORT AND HEAVEN, ARE THE GOAL IN FRONT. Dwelllovingly on the undoubted dependence (equally extraordinary and glorious in its essential nature) of true Christian work, on an exact, a clear, a steadfasteye, and a heart thereupon perfectto follow its outlook. How much so-calledChristian work withers like untimely birth itself by reasonof carelessness,mixed motive, and lack of supremely dominating affection! - B. Biblical Illustrator Let the dead bury their dead. Luke 9:59, 60 Christ's invitation put off W. G. Lewis. We have now before us one of those who excuse themselves from immediate compliance with the Saviour's demands — "Lord, suffer me first to go and bury my father." Perhaps you have been sometimes disposedto pity this man, and to think it rather a hard case that such an actof charity and necessity should be denied. Never fear, my brethren, for the character ofChrist. It was an Easternproverb, "When I have buried my father I will do so-and-so."
  4. 4. Mark that the man does not say his father was alreadydead. Had that been the case,he must, at this very time, have been engagedin the funeral preparations instead of joining the crowdin the Saviour's presence. The interment of the dead was required to take place before the sunsetof the day on which they expired. He had an agedsire who could not live long, and when he was gone, and the property divided — in other words, at his own leisure — he would be a Christian. He is a type of the large class who want heavenin their own time and on their own terms. (W. G. Lewis.) Following Christ the greatbusiness of life J. H. Beech. I. THAT THE ATTAINMENT AND PRACTICE OF TRUE RELIGION IS THE MOST IMPORTANT BUSINESSIN WHICH WE CAN BE ENGAGED. It is so, because it is the necessarypreparationfor a happy immortality. We have commenceda course of being that shall never end. Our faculties, now in their infancy, and but just budding, shall exist and expand for everand ever. If so, then man's greatconcernshould be to secure a blissful immortality. II. THAT TO THIS GREAT BUSINESS OF RELIGION ALL OTHER CONSIDERATIONSSHOULD BE MADE TO GIVE WAY. This second proposition is the necessarysequence ofthe first. If religion is the most important business, then everything else should yield to it. You conduct your temporal business on this principle. You endeavour to ascertainthe relative importance of eachdepartment, and you make the lesserbend to the greater. (J. H. Beech.) No excuse againsta speedyobeying Christ's call
  5. 5. T. Manton, D. D. The reasons ofChrist's refusal. Christ would show hereby — 1. That all human offices and duties must give place to the duty we owe to God. Duty to parents must be observed, but duty to God must be preferred before that or anything whatsoever. 2. He would teachus hereby that the ministry requires the whole man, even sometimes the omissionof necessaryworks,much more superfluous: "Give thyself wholly to these things" (1 Timothy 4:15). The words are now explained; the practicalnotes are these two — First, that nothing in the world is a matter of such greatweight as to be a sufficient excuse for not following of Christ. Secondly, that those who are calledto follow Christ should follow Him speedily, without interposing any delays. For the first point, that nothing in the world is a matter of such greatweight as to be a Sufficient excuse for not following of Christ, I will illustrate it by these considerations. 1. There are two sorts of men. Some understand not their Lord's will, others have no mind to do it (Luke 12:47, 48). Some understand not the terms of the gospel;they think to have Christ and the pleasures of the flesh and the world too. 2. They that have no mind to follow Christ put off the matter with dilatory shifts and excuses. To refuse altogetheris more heinous, and therefore they shift it off for a time. Nonvacat is the pretence — I am not at leisure. Non placer, I like it not, is the real interpretation, disposition, and inclination of their hearts, for excuses are always a sign of an unwilling and backward heart. When they should serve God there is still something in the way, some danger, or some difficulty which they are loth to encounter with. Secondly, that those who are called to follow Christ should follow Him speedily, without interposing any delays.Consider —
  6. 6. 1. Readyobedience is a goodevidence of a sound impression of grace left upon our hearts. When our call is clear, there needethno debate or demurring upon the matter. 2. The work goethon the more kindly when we speedily obey the sanctifying motions of the Spirit, and the present influence and impulsion of His grace. To adjourn and put it off, as Felix did (Acts 24:25), doth damp and coolthe work — you quench this holy fire; or to stand hucking with God, as Pharaohdid, the work dieth on your hand. 3. There is hazard in delaying and putting off such a business of concernment as conversionto God. We know not the day of our death, therefore we should get Godto bless us ere we die. A new call is uncertain (2 Corinthians 6:1, 2). It may be He will treat with us no more in such a warm and affectionate manner. It is a hazard or uncertain if the Spirit of Godwill put another thought of turning into your hearts, when former grace is despised(Isaiah 55:6). 4. Considerthe mischiefs of delaying. Every day we contracta greater indisposition of embracing God's call. We complain now it is hard; if it be hard to-day, it will be harder to-morrow, when God is more provoked, and sin more strengthened (Jeremiah13:23). (T. Manton, D. D.) Christ stimulating sluggishdiscipleship A. Maclaren, D. D.
  7. 7. This man is one of the people that always see something else to be done first when any plain duty comes before them. Sluggish, hesitating, keenlyconscious of other possibilities and demands, he needs preciselythe opposite treatment from his light-hearted and light-purposed brother. Some plants want putting into a cold house to be checked;some into a greenhouse to be forwarded. The diversity of treatment, even when it amounts to opposition of treatment, comes from the same single purpose. And so here the spur is applied, whilst in the former incident it was the rein that was needed. I. Note, then, first of all, THIS APPARENTLY MOST LAUDABLE AND REASONABLE REQUEST."Lord, suffer me first to go and bury my father." Nature says "Yes," and religion enjoins it, and everything seems to say that it is the right thing for a man to do. The man was perfectly sincere in his petition, and perfectly sincere in the implied promise that, as soonas the funeral was over, he would come back. He meant it, out and out. If he had not, he would have gotdifferent treatment, and if he had not, he would have ceasedto be the valuable example and lessonthat he is to us. So we have here a disciple quite sincere, who believes himself to have already obeyed in spirit, and only to be hindered from obeying in outward actby an imperative duty that even a barbarian would know to be imperative. And yet Jesus Christ read him better than he read himself; and by His answerlets us see that that tone of mind into which we are all tempted to drop, and which is the characteristic naturaltendency of some of us, of being hindered from doing the plain thing that lies before us, because something else crops up, which we also think is imperative upon us, is full of danger, and may be the coverof a greatdeal of self-deception;and, at any rate, is not in consonancewith Christ's supreme and pressing and immediate claims. The tempter which says "Suffer me first to go and bury my father" is full of danger, never knows but that, after he has gothis father buried, there will be something else turning up equally important. There was the will to be read afterwards, you know, and if he was, as probably he was, the eldestson, he would be executor most likely, and there would be all sorts of things to settle up before he might feelthat it was his duty to leave everything and follow the Master. And so it always is: "Suffer me first," and when we getto the top of that hill, there is another one beyond. And so we go on from step to step, getting ready to do the duties that
  8. 8. we know are most imperative upon us, and sweeping preliminaries out of the way; and so we go on until our dying day, when somebody else buries us. Like some backwoodsmanin the American forests who should sayto himself, "Now I will not sow a grain of wheatuntil I have clearedall the land that belongs to me. I will do that first, and then begin to reap." He would be a greatdeal wiserif he clearedand soweda little bit first and lived upon it, and then cleareda little bit more. Mark the plain lessonthat comes out of this incident, that the habit, for it is a habit with some of us, of putting other pressing duties forward, before we attend to the highest claims of Christ, is full of danger, because there will be no end to them if we once admit the principle. And this is true not only in regard of Christianity, but in regard of everything that is worth doing in this world. II. Now LOOK AT THE APPARENTLY HARSH AND UNREASONABLE REFUSAL OF THIS REASONABLE REQUEST. It is extremely unlike Jesus Christ in substance and in tone. It is unlike Him to put any barrier in the way of a son's yielding to the impulses of his heart and attending to the last duties to his father. It is extremely unlike Him to couch His refusal in words that sound, at first hearing, so harsh and contemptuous, and that seemto say, "Let the dead world go as it will; never you mind it, do you not go after it at all or care about it." But if we remember that it is Jesus Christ who came to bring life into the dead world that says this, then, I think, we shall understand better what He means. I do not need to explain, I suppose, that the one "dead" here is the physical and natural "dead," and that the other is the morally and religiously "dead";and that what Christ says, in the picturesque way that He so often affectedin order to bring greattruths home in concrete form to sluggishunder. standings, is in effect:"Ay! For the men in the world that are separatedfrom God, and so are dead, in their self-hoedand their sin, burying other dead people is appropriate work for them. But your business, as living by Me, is to carry life, and let the burying alone, to be done by the dead people that can do nothing else." Now, the spirit of our Lord's answermay be put thus: It must always be Christ first, and everybody else second;and it must therefore sometimes be Christ only, and nobody else. "Letme bury my father, and then I will come." "No," says Christ, "first your duty to Me";first in
  9. 9. order of time, because first in order of importance. And this is His habitual tone, "He that loveth father or mother more than Me is not worthy of Me." Did you ever think of what a strange claim that is for a man to make upon others? This Jesus Christcomes to you and me, and to the whole race, and says, "I demand, and I have a right to demand, thy supreme affectionand thy first obedience. All other relations are subordinate to thy relationto Me. All other persons ought to be less dear to thee than I am. No other duty canbe so imperative as the duty of following Me." What business has He to saythat to us? On what does such a tremendous claim rest? Who is it that fronts humanity, and says:"He that loveth father or mother more than Me is not worthy of Me?" He has a right to sayit, because He is more than they, and has done more than they all, because He is the Son of God manifest in the flesh, and because on the cross He has died for all men. Therefore all other claims dwindle and sink into nothingness before Him. Therefore, His will is supreme, and my relation to Him is the dominant fact in my whole moral and religious character. And He must be first, whoevercomes second, and betweenthe first and the secondthere is a greatgulf fixed. Remember that this postponing of all other duties, relationships, and claims to Christ's claims and relationships, and to our duties to Him, lifts them up, and does not lower them, ennobles and does not degrade, the earthly affections. (A. Maclaren, D. D.) Let the dead bury their dead J. A. Alexander, D. D. The meaning of this passagemay perhaps be this: "If necessary, leave the dead unburied, but at all events obey My call to go and proclaim the kingdom of God." The Christian should be willing and prepared to leave his dearest dead unburied, or to slight any other tender natural affection, the indulgence of which would be in conflictwith a plain command or call of God; not that such a conflict commonly exists, or may be brought about at pleasure, which,
  10. 10. so far from being pleasing in the sight of God, is really the sin committed by the hypocrites who said "Corban," whenthey ought to have supplied the wants of their dependent parents. 1. There is still a specialcallof Christ to individuals, not only to believe in Him, but to preach His kingdom. Without attempting to define this call at present, I may observe that it is neither miraculous on one hand, nor a matter of business calculationon the other, but a complete judgment or conclusionto which various elements contribute, such as intellectual and physical capacity, without which a call is inconceivable — providential facilities and opportunities, opening the way to this employment more than to all others — the judgment and desire of others, and especiallyof those best qualified by characterand situation to sit in judgment on the case.I might add a desire for the work, which, in a certainsense, is certainly included in a call, but which is apt to be confounded with a mere liking for the outward part of the profession — for example, with that mania for preaching which is sometimes found in grosslywickedmen, and has been known to follow them, not only to their haunts of vice, but to the prison and the madhouse. There is also a desire which results from early habit and association, the known wish of parents, pastors, and other friends, or the fixed inveterate habit of regarding this as a man's chosencalling, even when every evidence of piety is wanting. The desire which can be referred to any of these causes is entirely distinct from that which God produces in the heart of His true servants, as a part of their vocationto the ministry. 2. This vocation, where it really exists, is paramount to every personaland selfishplan, to every natural affection, even the most tender, which conflicts with it. 3. This conflict is not usually unavoidable, though often so regardedby fanatics. The first duty of the Christian is not to desire or create, but to avoid it; but if unavoidable, his next is to obey God rather than man.
  11. 11. 4. Our Saviourdid not deal indiscriminately with all cases ofdesire to enter His immediate service. The remark is at leastas old as Calvin, that in this case He repelled the man who wanted to go with Him everywhere, and urged the man to follow Him at once who wantedto go home for what appearedto be most necessarypurposes. So far as His example is a guide to us in these things, we are bound, not only to persuade, but to discourage, as the case may be. 5. There is no more dangerof excluding those whom God has called by faithful presentationof the whole truth, than there is of preventing the conversionof His chosenones by showing them the true tests of faith and repentance. The man who can be finally driven back in this way ought to be so driven. He whom God has calledwill only be confirmed in his desire and resolution by such warnings againstself-deception, though he may pass through the discipline of painful doubt and hesitation for a season. (J. A. Alexander, D. D.) Religious impressions not to be checked J. Leifchild. I. The importance of a prompt and resolute devotedness of mind to the great concernof religion. This is, in other words, to follow Christ; and it includes three things. 1. The candid receptionof His revelation. 2. To follow Christ involves a surrender of ourselves to Him as our Saviour and Governor. There must be transactions ofa personalnature betweenevery such individual and Christ. First, he must seek to Him, and to Godby Him,
  12. 12. for reconciliation. Next, he must pay attention to the institutions of Christ. They must have his punctual and cordialregard. Moreover, everysuch person must be careful to comply with the moral precepts of the New Testament, as well as its more spiritual injunctions. 3. To follow Christ imports also ardent solicitude for the prevalence of His religion. II. The egregrious follyof stifling impressions in favour of such devotedness, by worldly considerations. Our Lord's language implies this: "Follow Me;and let the dead bury their dead." Leave the cares of the world to those who have no such call of God upon their hearts, but by no means postpone compliance with it for their sake. Itis peculiarly sinful, then, to stifle religious impressions by the influence of worldly considerations. Yet — 1. Some are prevented from an immediate compliance with their convictions by the notion that there is a happiness to be found in the world, which they, in that case, wouldbe required to abandon. An entire mistake. Religionimposes no gloomy austerities, no unnecessaryself-inflictions. 2. Some are prevented from going the full length of their religious convictions by the remonstrances ofworldly relatives and friends. 3. The prompt devotedness of other minds is prevented by some particular worldly objectof pursuit upon which they are at that moment intent, and which promises, by its attainment, soonto leave them at liberty. But this is the artifice of Satan. It quiets the present alarm; it hinders the heart, at this time, from closing with the call of God.
  13. 13. (J. Leifchild.) Action and grief: a meditation for a churchyard E. PaxtonHood. And are not these strange words for one so loving as our Lord? How mighty was the attractive force of our Lord's character!When He spake, they were compelled to leave all, and to follow Him. I. "Lord, suffer me first." Ah; that is the cry of nature. "I will come to Thee, but suffer me first." "First suffer me to be disappointed, and then I will follow Thee;first, build my house upon the sand, and then I will come, O Rock, to Thee. First, worship and waste my affections on the day, and then I will come to Thee." "Sufferme first"; but Jesus answered, "Followthou Me." 1. Follow Me. I am Life, and you seek life, but then you have only death; as long as you linger there, you do but seek the living among the dead. 2. Follow Me. You seek love, and here nothing loves you; that which loved you has gone, and, if you would regain what loved you, you must follow Me. 3. Follow Me. I am not only Life — I am the only Masterof the kingdom of life. I am the Way to the life. In following Me, you do not leave behind you merely dead affections;you rise to the true kingdom of the affections. Action, action, action. Life is in action, in following more than in musing. The music of the harp is beautiful, but that has not servedthe world so well as the music of the hammer; and even all poetry is action — all true poetry is. (E. Paxton Hood.)
  14. 14. Meaning of the prohibition W. Burkitt. We are not to suppose, by this prohibition, that Christ disallows or disapproves of any civil office from one person to another, much less of a child to a parent, either living or dying i but He lets us know — 1. That no office of love and service to man must be preferred before our duty to God, to whom we owe our first and chief obedience. 2. That lawful and decent offices become sinful when they hinder greater duties. 3. That such as are calledby Christ to preach the gospel, must mind that alone, and leave inferior duties to inferior persons. (W. Burkitt.) Preachthou the kingdom A. Maclaren, D. D. There are many of you who are busily engagedin legitimate occupations, and devoting yourselves in various degrees to various forms of good, touching the secularcondition of the people around us. May I hint to you, "Let the dead bury their dead; preach thou the gospel"?A Christian man's first business is to witness for Jesus Christ. And no amount of diligence in legitimate occupations orfor the good of others will absolve him from the charge of having turned duties upside down if he says, "I cannotwitness for Jesus Christ. I am so busy about these other things." This command has a special
  15. 15. application to us ministers. There are hosts of admirable things that we are tempted to engage in now-a-days, with the enlargedopportunities that we have of influencing men. socially, politically, intellectually, and it wants rigid cocentrationfor us to keepout of the paths which might hinder our usefulness, or, at all events, dissipate our strength. Let us hear that voice ringing always in our ears:"preachthou the gospelof the kingdom." (A. Maclaren, D. D.) Our just obligation R. W. Dale, LL. D. These words seemat first harsh and severe. Our Lord's teaching gives no sanction, however, to the monstrous error that the new life releasesmen from obligations which they may have found irksome. The common relations of life are a discipline whereby we are trained to spiritual perfection. What did our Lord say, and under what circumstances? 1. The man probably heard of his father's death when he was with Christ, and wanted to return to the funeral. But the father was dead, and the son could do nothing for him now. If he had neglectedhim in life, he could not now repair the neglect. 2. Still you say natural affectionimpels a man to discharge the lastoffices of love. Yes; but there are reasons whichjustify a man in being absent from his father's funeral. This was a very solemn and critical time. The man appears to have been selectedas one of the seventy; and if he had gone home, he would have been detained some days by the ceremoniallaw; his purpose might have been weakened;so even in the hour of his grief he is commanded to do this greatservice,
  16. 16. 3. "Let the dead bury their dead." Does this show contempt for the unspiritual? No; our Lord never spoke with contemptuous indifference of such; it was his very eagernessthat they should rise to a new and better life that led Him to callthis man away. 4. The whole narrative suggests thatcritical moments in a man's life bring critical duties. If God is near us now in a very specialand solemnmanner, then that principle enters our life and regulates our duty. (R. W. Dale, LL. D.) Following Christ H. C. Williams. I. WHAT IS INCLUDED IN FOLLOWING CHRIST? 1. By following Christ the disciple is brought into a new relation. 2. At all times the religious relation is more important than the natural one. (1)It is formed by the will and choice of the individual himself. (2)It is wider in its sympathies. (3)It is a relation which will never fail.
  17. 17. II. THE DISCIPLE OF CHRIST HAS NEW RESPONSIBILITIES. 1. He has to learn of Him. 2. He has to suffer with Him. 3. He has to move on towards Him. III. THE DISCIPLE IS BROUGHT TO POSSESSNEW PRIVILEGES. 1. He has the most powerful incentive to work in this world. He has the most glorious hope with regard to the world to come. (H. C. Williams.) Living preaching T. L. Cuyler, D. D. When the Mastergave the command, "Go thou and preach," He meant "Go thou and shine; go thou and bear much fruit; go thou and do good; go thou and teachthe poor; go thou and save the drunkard; go thou and heal the sick; go thou and witness for Me; go thou and live out this beautiful and sublime religion of the Cross." 1. A life of obedience to Christ is the most effective wayof glorifying our Saviour. It has been well styled "the strongestmanifestationof God to the world."
  18. 18. 2. There is no other preaching of the Word that makes so many converts to the truth. 3. Every man is a preacher, and every life a sermon. What sort of a discourse are you making, you, and you, and you? (T. L. Cuyler, D. D.) Ways of preaching Jesus T. L. Cuyler, D. D. There are a greatmany ways of preaching Jesus without standing in a pulpit. Wilberforce proclaimed the gospeloflove on the floor of the British Parliament, though he never wore a surplice, and never had the ordained hand of a bishop on his honoured head. George Stewartwas anapostle of the Cross when he organizeda Christian mission for our soldiers'camps during the civil war in America. John Macgregorwas anotherwhen he gathered the shoeblack brigade in the streets of London. Hannah More preachedJesus in English drawing-rooms, and Elizabeth Fry in Newgateprisonwalls, and SarahFiley amongst the freedmen of our Southern plantations. Sometimes God gives a single precept to a man to carry out, as when the Roman Catholic Father Matthew wrought grandly and gloriouslyfor the reformation of Irish drunkards, and William Lothian for the recoveryof poor lostwomen from the streets of Glasgow. OurLord scatters His commissions with a munificent liberality. The "Dairyman's Daughter" murmuring the voice of Jesus, till we heard it across the Atlantic; Hannah Burton testifying to the powerof Christ to sustain her — all these were most effective preachers ofthe unsearchable riches of Christ. (T. L. Cuyler, D. D.)
  19. 19. Supremacy of duty Mackay. An officerwho servedunder StonewallJackson, having gone to visit some relatives without applying for leave, was detainedlate at night by a severe rain-storm. About two o'clock in the morning, hearing a loud shouting at the gate of the house, he rose, and found his brother there with a message thathe must report himself at daybreak. He returned immediately, through the drenching rain and mud, to find all quiet at the camp, and the captainnot yet risen. Inquiring of the adjutant the meaning of the message, he receivedfor reply: "That is to teachyou that a soldier in the face of an enemy has no business awayfrom his post." (Mackay.) COMMENTARIES Matthew Henry's Concise Commentary 9:57-62 Here is one that is forward to follow Christ, but seems to have been hasty and rash, and not to have counted the cost. If we mean to follow Christ, we must lay aside the thoughts of greatthings in the world. Let us not try to join the professionof Christianity, with seeking afterworldly advantages. Here is another that seems resolvedto follow Christ, but he begs a short delay. To this man Christ first gave the call; he said to him, Follow me. Religion teaches us to be kind and good, to show piety at home, and to requite our parents; but we must not make these an excuse for neglecting our duty to God. Here is another that is willing to follow Christ, but he must have a little time to talk with his friends about it, and to set in order his householdaffairs, and give directions concerning them. He seemedto have worldly concerns more upon his heart than he ought to have, and he was willing to enter into a temptation leading him from his purpose of following Christ. No one can do
  20. 20. any business in a proper manner, if he is attending to other things. Those who begin with the work of God, must resolve to go on, or they will make nothing of it. Looking back, leads to drawing back, and drawing back is to perdition. He only that endures to the end shall be saved. Barnes'Notes on the Bible See the notes at Matthew 8:19-22. Jamieson-Fausset-BrownBible Commentary Lu 9:57-62. Incidents Illustrative of Discipleship. The Precipitate Disciple (Lu 9:57, 58). (See on [1618]Mt8:19, 20.) The Procrastinating Disciple (Lu 9:59, 60). (See on [1619]Mt8:21). The Irresolute Disciple (Lu 9:61, 62). Matthew Poole's Commentary Ver. 59,60. See Poole on"Matthew 8:21". See Poole on"Matthew 8:22". How free is Divine grace!The scribe offers to follow Christ: Christ encourageshim not. To another that made no such offer, he first speaketh, saying, Follow me, and will admit of no excuse. Gill's Exposition of the Entire Bible
  21. 21. And he said unto another, follow me,.... According to Matthew, one of his disciples, who had attended him some time, and whom he now calledto the ministerial work;See Gill on Matthew 8:20. The Ethiopic versionreads, "anothersaid to him, shall I not follow thee?" but without any foundation: they are certainly the words of Christ, directed to another person, at the same time he met with the former: but he said, Lord, suffer me first to go and bury my father; See Gill on Matthew 8:21. Geneva Study Bible {14} And he said unto another, Follow me. But he said, Lord, suffer me first to go and bury my father. (14) The calling of God ought to be preferred without any question, before all duties that we owe to men. EXEGETICAL(ORIGINAL LANGUAGES) Expositor's Greek Testament Luke 9:59-60. The secondcase (Matthew 8:21-22).—ἀκολούθει μοι. Jesus takes the initiative in this case. ThatHe should not have done so in the first is intelligible if the aspirant was a scribe. Jesus did not look for satisfactory discipleship from that quarter.—σὺ δὲ, but thou, emphatic, implying that the man addressedis not among the dead, but one who appreciates the claims of the kingdom.—διάγγελλε, keepproclaiming on every side the Kingdom of God; that, thy sole business henceforth, to which everything else, evenburying parents, must be sacrificed:seek firstthe kingdom. Cambridge Bible for Schools andColleges 59. Lord, suffer me first to go and bury my father] An ancient, but groundless tradition (Clem. Alex. Strom, ill. 4, § 25), says that this was Philip. This man was already a disciple (Matthew 8:21). The requestcould hardly mean ‘let me
  22. 22. live at home till my father’s death,’ which would be too indefinite an offer; nor canit well mean that his father was lying unburied, for in that case the disciple would hardly have been among the crowd. Perhaps it meant ‘let me go and give a farewellfuneral feast, and put everything in order.’ The man was bidden to be Christ’s Nazarite (Numbers 6:6-7). Bengel's Gnomen Luke 9:59. Ἀπελθόντι, having departed [i.e. to go and]) The dative. Here the man takes for granted his departure, does not ask leave for it. A different Kind of departure (ἀπελθὼν, “go thou and preach”) is enjoined in Luke 9:60. Pulpit Commentary Verses 59, 60. - And he said unto another, Follow me. But he said, Lord, suffer me first to go and bury my father. Jesus saidunto him, Let the dead bury their dead: but go thou and preach the kingdom of God. In this case the Masterwas the Summoner. Something he read in this man's heart, or words he had heard him speak, moved the Redeemer's greatlove, so he gave him a specialcall. This was a very different characterfrom the last. Whereas that seekerforwork from Jesus was impulsive, and even thoughtless in his enthusiasm, one who would begin to act without counting the cost, this one was overcautious, coldand calculating to an ungenerous excess;yet there was evidently sterling stuff in the character, forJesus argues and remonstrates with him; there was, too, much gold mingled with the earth of that man's disposition, for the Lord lightly to let it go. It is thus that the Spirit pleads still with the selfishness whichdisfigures many a noble and devoted servant of high God. He seems to say, "My call is too imperative to yield to any home duties, howeverorderly and respectable."During the official days of mourning (in the case ofa funeral, these were seven) the impression now made by his summoning words would have worn off. It is noticeable that the home duties, which Jesus suggestedshould give place to other and more imperative claims, were in connectionwith the dead. It was not the living father who was to be left to hirelings, only the inanimate corpse. It was rather a societycallthan a home or family duty which was to give place to work for the Master. St. Chrysostommakes some quaint, but strikingly practical,
  23. 23. remarks here. "He might need, if he went to the funeral, to proceed, afterthe burial, to make inquiry about the will, and then about the distribution of the inheritance, and all the other things that followedthereupon; and thus waves after waves of things coming in upon him in successionmight bear him very far awayfrom the harbour of truth. For this cause, doubtless, the Saviour draws him, and fastens him to himself." COMMENTARIES ON VERSES 61-62 Ellicott's Commentary for English Readers (61) Lord, I will follow thee.—This third example of our Lord’s method of dealing with half-hearted disciples is peculiar to St. Luke. Here, as in the first instance, there is what has the appearance of a spontaneous offer, coupled with a plea for postponement. The man pleads a wish to take a formal farewell of his kindred. The form of expression, the absence of any definite mention of father, or wife, or children, half-suggests the thought that the man was free from the closerand more binding ties of relationship, and that the plea urged was therefore hollow and unreal. Matthew Henry's Concise Commentary 9:57-62 Here is one that is forward to follow Christ, but seems to have been hasty and rash, and not to have counted the cost. If we mean to follow Christ, we must lay aside the thoughts of greatthings in the world. Let us not try to join the professionof Christianity, with seeking afterworldly advantages. Here is another that seems resolvedto follow Christ, but he begs a short delay. To this man Christ first gave the call; he said to him, Follow me. Religion teaches us to be kind and good, to show piety at home, and to requite our parents; but we must not make these an excuse for neglecting our duty to God. Here is another that is willing to follow Christ, but he must have a little time to talk with his friends about it, and to set in order his householdaffairs, and give directions concerning them. He seemedto have worldly concerns more upon his heart than he ought to have, and he was willing to enter into a
  24. 24. temptation leading him from his purpose of following Christ. No one can do any business in a proper manner, if he is attending to other things. Those who begin with the work of God, must resolve to go on, or they will make nothing of it. Looking back, leads to drawing back, and drawing back is to perdition. He only that endures to the end shall be saved. Barnes'Notes on the Bible Bid them farewell - To take leave, inform them of the design, and set things at home in order. Jesus did not suffer this, because he probably saw that he would be influenced by a love of his friends, or by their persuasions, notto return to him. The purpose to be a Christian requires "decision." Menshould not tamper with the world. They should not consult earthly friends about it. They should not even allow worldly friends to give them "advice" whether to be Christians or not. God is to be obeyed rather than man, and they should come forth boldly, and resolve at once to give themselves to his service. Jamieson-Fausset-BrownBible Commentary 61. I will follow … but—The seconddisciple had a "but" too—a difficulty in the wayjust then. Yet the different treatment of the two cases showshow different was the spirit of the two, and to that our Lord addressedHimself. The case ofElisha (1Ki 19:19-21), though apparently similar to this, will be found quite different from the "looking back" ofthis case, the best illustration of which is that of those Hindu converts of our day who, when once persuaded to leave their spiritual fathers in order to "bid them farewellwhich are at home at their house," very rarely return to them. (Also see on [1620]Mt8:21.) Matthew Poole's Commentary Ver. 61,62. Matthew (who mentioned the other two)mentions not this third person. Some doubt whether we well translate these words, apotaxasyaitoiv eiv ton oikonmou, bid them at my house farewell;or whether it were not better translated, to order the things or persons relating to my house. Let it be translated either way, it signifies a too much worldliness of mind in this disciple, which our Saviour checksin the next words, saying,
  25. 25. No man, having put his hand to the plough, and looking back, eiv ta opisw, to the things behind, is fit for the kingdom of God. Some think it is an allusion to the story of Elisha’s call. 1 Kings 19:19,20.Elijahpassing by him ploughing with twelve yoke of oxen before him, and he with the twelfth, casthis mantle upon him. And he left the oxen, and ran after Elijah, and said, Let me, I pray thee, kiss my father and my mother, and then I will follow thee. Be that as it will, here is a plain allusion to the work of a ploughman, and a comparing of a minister of the gospelin his duty with the ploughman in his work. The ploughman is obliged to look forward to his work, or he will never draw his furrows either straight enough, or of a just depth; so must a minister of the gospel:if he be once calledout of secularemployments to the service of God in the ministry, he is bound to mind and attend that; that is enough to take up the whole man, and his whole strength and time, he had need of no other things to mind or look after, the things of the world are things behind him. Not that Goddebars his ministers (in case ofexigence)to work for their bread with their hands, as Paul did; but they ought not, without apparent necessity, to entangle themselves with the things of this life, so as to make them their business. Gill's Exposition of the Entire Bible And another also said,.... "To him", as the Syriac and Arabic versions add, that is, to Christ; the Ethiopic version reads, "and a third said to him"; for this is the third personmentioned in this relation of Luke's; only two are spokenof by Matthew, but a third is added here: Lord, I will follow thee; he moves it himself, to be a disciple of his, and a preacherof his Gospel, only with this condition: but let me first go bid them farewell, which are at home at my house: as Elisha desired Elijah, that he might go and kiss his father and his mother and then he promises he would follow him, 1 Kings 19:20. The Syriac version adds, "and I will come";and the Persic, "andgive commands, and then, will
  26. 26. I:come": and the phrase not only signifies, that he desiredto take leave of his friends, but to compose and set in order his family affairs, and dispose of his worldly effects among his domestics, relations, and friends, in the best manner he could; and then he should have leisure, and be at liberty to follow Christ, and attend his service. Geneva Study Bible {15} And another also said, Lord, I will follow thee; but let me first go bid them farewell, which are at home at my house. (15) Those who follow Christ must at once renounce all worldly cares. EXEGETICAL(ORIGINAL LANGUAGES) Meyer's NT Commentary Luke 9:61-62. Peculiarto Luke. ἀποτάξασθαι κ.τ.λ.]to sayfarewellto my family. Comp. 2 Corinthians 2:13, and see on Mark 6:45; Vulg.: “renuntiare.” So also Augustine, Maldonatus, and others. Literally, and likewise rightly (see Luke 14:33;Lobeck, ad Phryn. p. 24). But the answeror Jesus, Luke 9:62, gives for ἀποτάξ. the idea of attachment, not of renunciation. τοῖς εἰς κ.τ.λ., according to the above explanation of ἀποτάξ., must be masculine, not neuter. (Vulgate in Lachmann, Augustine, Maldonatus, Paulus.) εἰς] not instead of ἐν (thus de Wette, however), but a case ofattraction, such as we very frequently meet with in the classicalwriters. The two ideas,
  27. 27. ἀπέρχεσθαι εἰς τὸν οἶκόνμου and ἀποτάξ. τοῖς ἐν τῷ οἴκῳ μου, are so blended togetherthat the former is forced into the latter, and has driven out ἐν for εἰς. See in general, Kühner, II. p. 318 f., ad Xen. Anab. i. 1. 5. Comp. Buttmann, Neut. Gr. p. 286 [E. T. 332]. Luke 9:62. The meaning of the proverbial saying, in which, moreover, “cum proverbio significatur, cui rei aptetur proverbium” (Grotius) is, No one who has offeredto labour in my service, and, withal, still attaches his interest to his earlier relations (βλέπων πάλιν ἐπὶ τὸν κόσμον, Theophylact), is well fitted (adapted, available)for the kingdom of the Messiah(to labour for it). Entire devotion, not divided service!On εἴς τι βλέπειν, oculos aliquo convertere, see Tittmann, Synon. p. 112. Expositor's Greek Testament Luke 9:61-62. The third case,peculiarto Lk., and setting forth a distinct type.—ἀκολουθήσω σοι, I will follow Thee, implying that he also has been askedto do so, and that he is ready, but on a condition.—ἐπίτρεψόνμοι:this is a type of man who always wants to do something, in which he is himself speciallyinterested first (πρῶτον), before he addresses himselfto the main duty to which he is called.—ἀποτάξασθαι:in this case it is to bid good-bye to friends, a sentimental business; that also characteristic.—τοῖς εἰς τὸν οἶκόν μου. The verb ἀπ. is used in later Greek both with the dative of a personto denote “to take leave of,” and with the dative of a thing = to renounce (so in Luke 14:33). Both senses are admissible here, as τοῖς may be either masculine or neuter, but the first sense is the only one suitable to the character (sentimental) and to the request, as property could be renouncedon the spot; though this reasonis not so conclusive, as some legalsteps might be necessary to denude oneselfof property. Cambridge Bible for Schools andColleges 61. let me first go bid them farewell]The incident and the allusion closely resemble the callof Elisha (1 Kings 19:20). But the call of Jesus is more pressing and momentous than that of Elijah. “The Eastis calling thee, thou
  28. 28. art looking to the West,” Aug. Neither Elijah nor Elisha is an adequate example for the duties of the Kingdom of Heaven, of which the leastpartaker is, in knowledge and in privileges, greaterthan they. Bengel's Gnomen Luke 9:61. Πρῶτον, first) This personwas one as yet entangled in natural affections;therefore the less indulgence was to be given him in respectof them.[89] Moreover, he seems to have had in mind the example of Elisha, to whom Elijah gave the same indulgence; for Jesus replies in an image derived from the plough (comp. 1 Kings 19:19). The kingdom of God demands souls more unencumbered for its service than the prophetic discipleship: nor must we appeal to Elijah or Elisha, without making the necessarydistinctions betweenthe case now as comparedwith then; see Luke 9:53.—ἀποτάξασθαι, to bid farewell)Perhaps attended with a sumptuous farewellfeast. [89] Lest they should rob him of that self-denialwhich the Christian, and especiallythe preacher, needs.—ED.and TRANSL. Pulpit Commentary Verses 61, 62. - And another also said, Lord, I will follow thee; but let me first go bid them farewell, which are at home at my house. And Jesus saidunto him, No man, having put his hand to the plough, and looking back, is fit for the kingdom of God. There is an implied reproach in our Lord s reply to what, on first thoughts, would seema reasonable request. The offer in this case came from the man himself. It would appearthat this would-be disciple, on thinking the matter over, consideredit might be desirable to hear what his family and friends thought about his project. At all events, one thing is clear his first ardour was cooled, his first love left. The Master, in his pithy but striking comment, shows when such is the case, that there is little or no hope of any real noble work being carried out. The simile is drawn from agricultural imagery. Jesus was evidently very familiar with all the little details of rural life. We find a similar saying in Hesiod, "He who would plough straight furrows, must not look about him" ('Works and Days,'2:60).
  29. 29. Vincent's Word Studies To bid farewell (ἀποτάξασθαι) In this sense the word is used only in later Greek. In classicalGreekit signifies to set apart or assign, as a soldierto his post or an officialto his office, and later to detach soldiers. Hence to dismiss one with orders. This latter sense may, as Kypke suggests,be included in the meaning of the word in this passage;the man desiring to return home, not merely to take formal leave, but also to give his final instructions to his friends and servants. Similarly, Acts 18:18, of Paul taking leave of the brethren at Corinth, and, presumably, giving them instructions at parting. In the New Testamentthe word is used invariably in the sense of bidding farewell. Mark 6:46 is rendered by Rev. after he had takenleave of them. See note there, and compare Luke 14:33;2 Corinthians 2:13. PRECEPTAUSTIN RESOURCES BRUCE HURT MD Luke 9:59 And He saidto another, "Follow Me." But he said, "Lord, permit me first to go and bury my father." KJV And he said unto another, Follow me. But he said, Lord, suffer me first to go and bury my father.
  30. 30. Follow me Matthew 4:19-22;9:9; 16:24 suffer 1 Kings 19:20;Haggai1:2; Matthew 6:33; 8:21,22 Luke 9 Resources - Multiple Sermons and Commentaries Luke 9:57-62 - StevenCole Luke 9:57-62 Barriers to True Discipleship - John MacArthur Luke 9:59-60 What Is the High Costof Discipleship? - John MacArthur WE MUST FORGO RELIGIOUS DUTY FOR A RELATIONSHIP WITH JESUS Parallelin Matthew Matthew 8:21 Another of the disciples said to Him, “Lord, permit me first to go and bury my father.” And He said to another - Presumably there were others following Jesus on the road and in fact Matthew's parallelcalls him a disciple. Keep in mind that disciple as used in the NT in a number of contexts did not equate with those who necessarilybelieved in Jesus (e.g., see the actionof the "disciples" in John 6:66) But physical following and spiritual following are worlds apart (pun intended) and that is what Jesus is teaching in this concluding sectionof chapter 9. The first man in Lk 9:57 approachedJesus with goodintentions led to Jesus'radicaldescription of the costof those intentions! Now Jesus issues a personalcall of discipleship to another man on the road. A T Robertson- Matthew 8:21 omits Christ's "Follow me" (akoloutheimoi) and makes this man a volunteer instead of responding to the appeal of Jesus. There is no real opposition, of course. In Matthew's accountthe man is
  31. 31. apologetic as in Luke. Plummer calls him "one of the casualdisciples" of whom there are always too many. The scribes knew how to give plausible reasons fornot being active disciples. Follow Me was the same command Jesus gave to Matthew. After that He went out and noticed a tax collectornamed Levi sitting in the tax booth, and He said to him, “Follow Me.” (Lk 5:27-note) And what was his response? "And he left everything behind, and got up and beganto follow Him. " (Lk 5:28). Notice the same command and response with Peterand Andrew... Now as Jesus was walking by the Sea of Galilee, He saw two brothers, Simon who was calledPeter, and Andrew his brother, casting a net into the sea;for they were fishermen. 19 And He said to them, “Follow Me, and I will make you fishers of men.” 20 Immediately they left their nets and followedHim. (Mt 4:18-20) And againnotice the same response when Jesus called James andJohn... And going on a little farther, He saw James the son of Zebedee, and John his brother, who were also in the boat mending the nets. 20 And immediately He calledthem; and they left their father Zebedee in the boat with the hired servants, and went awayto follow Him. (Mark 1:19-20)
  32. 32. So the description in Luke 9:57-62 which Jesus is giving for a disciple and specificallythe costof being His disciple is not some new teaching but is the "norm" for those who would follow Jesus. Matthew left his lucrative tax collecting trade. Peterand Andrew left their nets, their source of income as fishermen. And James and John left their father to follow Jesus. Follow Me (190)(akoloutheo)is a command in the present imperative. Jesus is calling not for an occasionalfollowing ofHimself, but a veritable lifestyle of walking where Jesus walked(cp 1 Jn 2:6-note). Yes, this is a call to become His disciple. However, it is not a call issuedto just a "selectgroup" of radical believers, but a command Jesus issuedto all believers (we are all to be "radical" for Jesus!) because allbelievers are His disciples. See earlier discussionof "Follow Me". Phillips observes that "family considerations canbe a hindrance to discipleship (Lk 9:59-60)....The Jewsin that hot climate buried their dead within a day. But that was not the end of it; the mourning period draggedon for ten days. By that time, all sense ofurgency as to discipleship might well have evaporated. Then would come the reading of the will and all of the involvement in the distribution of the property, arrangements for the widow, maybe, and all of the other activities. All of them were legitimate concerns— but not for a disciple. The Lord was not againsttreating one's parents with honor; He was againstits becoming an excuse." (Ibid) But - Terms of contrastare always worth pausing to pondering, but this "BUT" is especiallysignificant, because it may wellhave determined this man's eternal destiny! Remember that "but" is a word which in effect changes the direction of thought and in this crucialcase may well have changedthe direction of this man's life in time and eternity. When Jesus speaks (your time in the Word, prayer and the urging of the Spirit), be careful that you don't begin your answerto Him with a "but." For example, He says
  33. 33. you need to forgive that one who hurt you so deeply this week. And you reply "But Lord, their words cut so deeply and painfully, I could never really forgive them for that because everytime I would see them in the future I would be reminded of how they once deeply wounded me with their words! Remember that when Jesus commands us to forgive, His Spirit gives us the supernatural desire and powerto enable us to follow through by speaking those words from our heart "I forgive you." (cf Mt 6:12-note, Mt 6:14-15- note) Steven Cole adds "Thatword “but” has kept many well-meaning people out of the kingdom of God!" Lord, permit me first to go and bury my father - For Jews the burial of the dead was a religious duty that took precedence overeverything. Sadly, in this case it took precedence overa genuine relationship with Jesus!Are you guilty of practicing temporal religion all the while missing the eternalrelationship with Jesus? Stein comments "Only in the case ofa temporary Nazirite vow (Nu 6:6–7) or if one were the high priest (Lev 21:10–11)couldone be absolved from this duty. The seriousness ofthis responsibility is seenin Tobit’s first two deathbed requests of his son, “My son, when I die, bury me, and do not neglectyour mother” (Tobit 4:3RSV), and in one of the son’s greatestfears in dying—that his parents would have no one to bury them (Tobit 6:14RSV;cf. Ge 50:5). Jesus demands an allegiance transcending eventhis greatestoffilial obligations. Some interpreters have soughtto relieve the hardness of this saying by assuming that the father was not yet dead and that the son was saying, “Wait until my father dies, and then I will follow you.” There is, however, no hint of this in the text." Mattoon- The reasonis not given why he felt he had to bury his father first, but whateverit was, the man wanted to do it "first." Whether his concernwas
  34. 34. fulfilling a duty, having financial security by getting his inheritance, keeping family approval, or something else, he did not want to commit himself to Jesus just yet. He wanted to serve the Lord on "his" time table, not God's. Serving the Lord at the present time was not convenientfor him. Does this sound familiar? Christians make the same type of excuse today when they say, "I will serve the Lord later in my life at a more convenient time. I have too much to do right now." Let me ask, "Doesthis describe you? Do you find yourself "putting off what God wants you to do today?" If you are a Christian, then live your life for Christ now. Don't let procrastination, serenade you into spiritual slumber and slothfulness. Satan's lullaby will leave you drowsy, defeated, drained, discouraged, and depressed. His temptation to do nothing can cause you to become apathetic and indifferent. Don't waste your life, beloved! ILLUSTRATION - Dr. George Sweeting wrote this story in SpecialSermons for SpecialDays:"Severalyears ago ourfamily visited Niagara Falls. It was spring, and ice was rushing down the river. As I viewed the large blocks of ice flowing toward the falls, I could see that there were carcassesofdead fish embedded in the ice. Sea Gulls by the score were riding down the river feeding on the fish. As they came to the brink of the falls, their wings would go out, and they would escape from the falls. I watchedone gull which seemedto delay and wondered when it would leave. It was engrossedin the carcassofa fish, and when it finally came to the brink of the falls, out went its powerful wings. The bird flapped and flapped and even lifted the ice out of the water, and I thought it would escape. Butit had delayed too long so that its claws had frozen into the ice. The weightof the ice was too great, and the gull plunged into the abyss." Beloved, the finest attractions of this world become deadly when we become overly attachedto them. They may take us to our destruction if we cannot give them up, and as George Sweeting observed, "Oh, the dangerof delay!" If you have the opportunity to serve God, don't throw awayyour opportunities. If you have never put your faith in Christ, then don't put that decisionoff any more. (Rod Mattoon) RelatedResources:
  35. 35. Redeemthe Time John Piper's Don't Waste Your Life! Hendriksen on Lord, permit me first to go and bury my father - According to custom, burial generallytook place very soonafter death (John 11:1, 14, 17; Acts 5:5, 6, 10). In Israel giving an honorable burial to the dead was considereda duty and a kindness (Mic. 6:8) that ranked higher than any other service requiring attention. Filial piety obliged a son to attend to this bestowal of the final actof devotion. Cf. Gen. 25:9; 35:29; 49:28-50:3;50:13, 14, 26; Josh. 24:29, 30;etc. According to the rabbis, providing a decent burial for one's dear one took precedence overalmosteverything else, including attending religious services,studying the law, etc. It is not surprising therefore that Jesus was askedby this man for permission to first bury his father. On the surface the request for delay seemedto be reasonable. Life Application Study Bible - Luke does not say whether the father is already dead or terminally ill. It seems likely that if the father were dead, the son would have been fulfilling the burial duties. Jesus was saying that true discipleship requires instant action. Jesus did not teach people to forsake responsibilities to family, but he often gave commands to people in light of their real motives (Ed: Nota "gut check" but a "motive check!"). Perhaps this man wantedto delay following Christ and was using his father as an excuse. Following Jesushas a cost, and eachof us must be ready to serve, even when it requires sacrifice. Steven Cole - The secondman thought that following Jesus was important, but not more important than family obligations. WhenJesus said, “Follow Me,” he replied, “Permit me first to go and bury my father” (Lu 9:59). Commentators differ over whether the man’s father had just died, whether he was near death, or whether he had a few years to go. I am inclined toward either of the last two views, since if his father had just died, he probably wouldn’t be tagging along after Jesus atthat moment. G. Campbell Morgan
  36. 36. refers to a travelerin the Middle Eastwho was trying to enlist a young Arab man as his guide. The man replied that he could not go because he had to bury his father. When the travelerexpressedhis sympathy, he learned that the young man’s father had not died, but that this was an expressionmeaning that he had to stay with his father as long as he was alive (The Gospel According to Luke [Revell], p. 133). So probably the man Jesus was calling was saying, “After my father is gone, I will follow You.” The Bible teaches that we should care for our elderly parents. The fifth commandment enjoins us to honor our father and mother. Paul states that if we do not take care of our own families, we are worse than unbelievers and have denied the faith (1Ti 5:8). Certainly, Jesus was notnegating the Ten Commandments. He came to fulfill the Law, not to abolish it (Mt 5:17). But, if our commitment to family is greaterthan our commitment to Jesus Christ and His kingdom, we’ve gotit wrong. Jesus’reply, “Allow the dead to bury their own dead,” means, “Let those who are spiritually dead tend to such matters.” Then He adds, “But as for you, go and proclaim everywhere the kingdom of God.” In our day there has been a resurgence ofemphasis on the family in evangelicalcircles.Muchof this emphasis is a neededcorrective to the neglect of family relationships that often characterizedChristian homes in the past. For example, missionaries in the past often would ship their young children off to missionaryschools, where they were awayfrom their parents during their formative years. Even Hudson Taylor sent his children back to England for their education, rather than keeping them with him and his wife in China. They viewed it as the costof discipleship. I think that this practice is a gross misapplication of Christ’s words. If God calls me to the missionfield and also gives me children, I believe He is calling me to have them with me on the field. If that is not possible, my first responsibility is to care for my children until they are old enough to be separatedfrom me without causing them serious problems.
  37. 37. But, having said that, it is possible to be sinfully selfishabout the family, where we wrongfully exalt the family over God’s kingdom purposes. I have heard of Christian families who do not getinvolved in serving the Lord because it would interfere with their family time. Some even stay awayfrom church because they need a family day together. This teaches the children that family is more important than God and His work in this world. Some parents prohibit their children from involvement with missions because theyfear that they could get killed in another country. If I may getpersonal, as many of you know, we almost lost our daughter Joylast summer in an accidentin Mexico. I easilycould have said, “You’re not going down there again.” I don’t want to lose her, and it is risky to drive on those roads. But to prohibit her from going would be a selfishcommand that puts family above the kingdom of God. If His kingdom is the priority, I must let her go, entrusting her to God’s protection. (Luke 9:57-62 The Only Way to Follow Jesus) Luke 9:60 But He said to him, "Allow the dead to bury their owndead; but as for you, go and proclaim everywhere the kingdom of God." KJV Jesus saidunto him, Let the dead bury their dead: but go thou and preach the kingdom of God. Let Lk 15:32; Ephesians 2:1,5;1 Timothy 5:6; Revelation3:1 but John 21:15-17;1 Corinthians 9:16; 2 Corinthians 5:16-18;2 Timothy 2:3,4; 4:2,5 Luke 9 Resources - Multiple Sermons and Commentaries Luke 9:57-62 - StevenCole Luke 9:57-62 Barriers to True Discipleship - John MacArthur
  38. 38. Luke 9:59-60 What Is the High Costof Discipleship? - John MacArthur THE DISCIPLE'S PRIORITY: PROCLAIM THE KINGDOM OF GOD ParallelPassage Matthew 8:22 But Jesus *saidto him, “Follow Me, and allow the dead to bury their own dead.” (Notice that Luke adds "go and proclaim everywhere the kingdom of God.") Allow the dead to bury their own dead - In context of the call to follow Jesus, He states that the spiritually dead (Eph 2:1) are those who should bury the physically dead. This helps understand Jesus'hard saying in Luke 14:26 (cf Lk 12:53, Lk 18:29-30). As noted above Luke adds "go and proclaim everywhere the kingdom of God" which is added "to help his readers understand that Jesus’uncompromising command is uttered in light of the supreme goodof proclaiming the goodnews." (Stein) “If anyone comes to Me, and does not hate his own father and mother and wife and children and brothers and sisters, yes, and even his own life, he cannot be My disciple. ESV Study note - “Hating” is a Semitic expressionfor loving less (cf. Gen. 29:30–31;Deut. 21:15–17;Matt. 10:37). MacArthur Study Bible note - A similar statement in Mt 10:37 is the key to understanding this difficult command. The “hatred” calledfor here is actually
  39. 39. a lesserlove. Jesus was calling His disciples to cultivate such a devotion to Him that their attachment to everything else—including their own lives— would seem like hatred by comparison. See Lk 16:13; Ge 29:30, 31 for similar usages ofthe word “hate.” Gotquestions - What did Jesus mean when He said 'Let the dead bury the dead' (Luke 9:60)? MacArthur notes that this man is "like the rich young ruler, he was more committed to personalriches than spiritual truth. It is impossible to serve both God and riches (Luke 16:13), and when forcedto choose the men both chose riches." Leon Morris on let the dead bury their own dead - the words have an even greaterurgency if the father was dead. The Jews countedproper burial as most important; to leave the father unburied ‘was something scandalous to a Jew’(Marshall). The duty of burial took precedence overthe study of the law, the temple service, the killing of the Passoversacrifice, the observance of circumcisionand the reading of the Megillah (Megillah3b). But the demands of the kingdom are more urgent still. Jesus couldnot wait until the man got through all that burial meant. So he says, Leave the dead to bury their own dead. Jesus has calledthe man. He is to proclaim the kingdom of God. Let those without spiritual insight perform the duties they cando so well; burial is very much in keeping for the spiritually dead. But the man who has seenthe vision must not deny or delay his heavenly calling. NET Note - There are severaloptions for the meaning of Jesus'reply Leave the dead to bury their own dead: (1) Recentresearchsuggests thatburial customs in the vicinity of Jerusalemfrom about 20 b.c. to a.d. 70 involved a reinterment of the bones a year after the initial burial, once the flesh had rotted away. At that point the son would have placed his father's bones in a specialbox known as an ossuaryto be set into the wall of the tomb. Thus Jesus
  40. 40. could well be rebuking the man for wanting to wait around for as much as a year before making a commitment to follow him. In 1stcentury Jewish culture, to have followedJesus ratherthan burying one's father would have seriouslydishonored one's father (cf. Tobit 4:3-4RSV). (2) The remark is an idiom (possibly a proverbial saying) that means, “The matter in question is not the real issue,” in which case Jesus was making a wordplay on the wording of the man's (literal) request (see L&N 33.137). (3)This remark could be a figurative reference to various kinds of people, meaning, “Let the spiritually dead bury the dead.” (4) It could also be literal and designedto shock the hearerby the surprise of the contrast. Whichever option is preferred, it is clearthat the most important priority is to preachthe gospel (proclaim the kingdom of God). Mattoon- A later Jewishprecedentsays that if there were enough people in attendance, a student of the Torah or the first five books of the Bible, should not stophis studying to bury the dead. Jesus placedcommitment to God even above these precedents. Even family loyalty was not to take priority overthe demands of obedience to the command to go and preachthe coming of the Kingdom of God. see Luke 14:26 Jesus is not saying that we should hate or neglectour family. He is saying that our love for Christ should be so great, that our love for our family would look like hatred in comparison. The Lord is to be first in our lives. Our love for our family should not weakenour love for Jesus Christ. If Christ is first in your life, understand that many times that decisionwill be tested, especiallyby family members. Many Christians have had to make a choice of whether to follow the Lord or the wishes of their family. Jesus'direct challenge here forces all Christians to evaluate their priorities. The pressing of the Lord with this man indicates not only a peek at our priorities, it also stresses the matter of urgency in serving God. The Lord urged this man to deal with his distractions and just "preach!" If preaching the Word was urgent 2000 years ago, just think how urgent it is today as His coming approaches. The SecondComing of Christ and the death of unsaved men, make the matter of sharing the Gospelan urgent matter. Circumstances change and opportunities can be lost (Jn 9:4, Ro 13:11-12, 1 Cor 7:29, Ps 90:12). (Mattoon's Treasures from Luke, Volume 2)
  41. 41. A T Robertson- This paradox occurs so in Matthew 8:22. The explanation is that the spiritually dead can bury the literally dead. For such a quick change in the use of the same words see John5:21-29 (spiritual resurrectionfrom sin in John 5:21-27, bodily resurrection from the grave, John 5:28-29)and John 11:25-26. The harshness ofthis proverb to the scribe probably is due to the fact that he was manifestly using his agedfather as an excuse for not giving Christ active service. Barclayhas some interesting comments - Jesus'words to the secondman sound harsh, but they need not be so. In all probability the man's father was not dead, and not even nearly dead. His saying most likely meant, 'I will follow you after my father has died.' The story is told of a very brilliant young Arab who was offered a scholarshipto Oxford or Cambridge. His answerwas, 'I will take it after I have buried my father.' At the time his father was not much more than forty years of age. The point Jesus was making is that in everything there is a crucial moment; if that moment is missed the thing most likely will never be done at all. The man in the story had stirrings in his heart to get out of his spiritually dead surroundings; if he missed that moment he would never getout. Psychologiststell us that every time we have a fine feeling, and do not act on it, the less likely we are to act on it at all. The emotion becomes a substitute for the action. Take one example—sometimes we feel that we would like to write a letter, perhaps of sympathy, perhaps of thanks, perhaps of congratulations. If we put it off until tomorrow, it will in all likelihood never be written. Jesus urges us to actat once when our hearts are stirred. Constable - It is hard to imagine how Jesus couldhave set forth the importance of immediate and wholeheartedparticipation in God's program more forcefully. Jesus'instructions here remind us of similar instructions to the rich young ruler...
  42. 42. Luke 18:22 When Jesus heardthis, He said to him, “One thing you still lack; sell all that you possess anddistribute it to the poor, and you shall have treasure in heaven; and come, follow Me.” A T Robertson- The scribe's duty is put sharply (But do thou, su de). Christ calledhim to preach, and he was using pious phrases about his father as a pretext. Many a preacherhas had to face a similar delicate problem of duty to father, mother, brothers, sisters and the call to preach. This was a clearcase. Jesus will help any man calledto preach to see his duty. Certainly Jesus does not advocate renunciationof family duties on the part of preachers. Proclaimeverywhere (give notice) (1229)(diaggellofrom diá = through + aggéllo = to tell, declare)means to herald thoroughly, to declare fully or far and wide and so to declare plainly, fully and exactly. The preposition dia conveys the idea of throughout all regions. Thayer - "to carry a message through, announce everywhere, through places, through assemblies ofmen, etc.;to publish abroad, declare." NET Note on Kingdom of God - The kingdom of God is a major theme of Jesus. It is a realm in which Jesus rules and to which those who trust him belong. See Luke 6:20-note; Luke 11:20-note;Luke 17:20-21-note. See kingdom of God Kingdom (932)(basileia from basileus = a sovereign, king, monarch) denotes sovereignty, royal power, dominion. Basileia canalso referto the territory or people overwhom a king rules. It has been well said that the only kingdom that will prevail in this world is the kingdom that is not of this world! Amen! What does it mean to proclaim the kingdom of God? Clearly this is synonymous with the proclamationof the Gospel(Lk 9:6), for it is only
  43. 43. through the believing of the Gospelthat one gains entrance into the Kingdom of God (cf Jn 3:3-5). It is proclaiming the King of that Kingdom and His "royal decree" thatHe has come to setthe captives free. To proclaim the kingdom of God is to proclaim the goodnews of the King, Christ Jesus. In the last book of Acts (the Christian's handbook for evangelizing the world) Luke records that even in confinement Paul was... And Jesus was going about in all Galilee, teaching in their synagogues, and proclaiming the gospelofthe kingdom, and healing every kind of disease and every kind of sickness among the people. (Mt 4:23, 9:35, Mt 24:14-note, Mk 1:15, Lk 16:16) RelatedResources: What is the kingdom of God? What is the difference between the Kingdom of God and the Kingdom of Heaven? What is the gospelof the kingdom? ILLUSTRATION - DON'T THROW IT AWAY - One fine day in 1941, Violet Baileyand her fiance Samuel Boothwere strolling through the English countryside, deeply in love and engagedto be married. A diamond engagementring sparkledon Violet's finger like the rays of the sun that sparkle like thousands of diamonds on the surface of a gentle river. This ring was her most treasured possession. Theirromantic bliss, however, was interrupted and suddenly ended. One of them said something that hurt the other. An argument ensued, then escalated. At its worstpoint, Violet became so angry, she pulled the diamond engagementring from her finger, drew back her arm, and hurled the treasured possessionwith all her might into the field like a St. Louis Cardinal outfielder throwing a baseballto home plate. The ring sailedthrough the air, fell to the ground, and nestledunder the grass in
  44. 44. such a way that it was impossible to see. Violet and Samuel kissedand made up. Then they walkedand walkedthrough that field, hunting for the lost ring. Unfortunately, they never found it. It was a treasure that had become wasted and buried under the rubble of the field. Violet and Samuelwent on with life and were married two months later. They had a child and eventually a grandson. Part of their family lore was the story of the lostengagementring. For over a half a century, Violet and Samuel grew old together, and in 1993 Samuel died. Fifteen years passed, but the ring was not forgotten. One day in 2008, Violet's grandsongotan idea. Perhaps he could find his grandmother's ring with a metal detector. He bought one and went to the field where Violet had hurled her treasuredpossession67 years earlier. He turned on his metal detectorand beganto crisscrossthe field, waving the detectorover the grass. After two hours of searching, he found what he was looking for. Later, filled with greatjoy and pride, he placedthe treasureddiamond ring into the hand of his astonishedgrandmother Violet. The diamond ring had finally come home. Beloved, enjoying God's salvationand knowing the Gospelis a treasure that must not be buried or thrown awaylike this diamond ring. Our fellowship with Christ should not be neglected, wasted, ortaken for granted. If we have drifted from God or spiritually cooled, then our responsibility is to diligently searchfor the Lord in His Word and in prayer. In so doing, we will find Him and regainthat love, passion, urgency, and dedication for Jesus that we once had in our heart. You have to want this in your life. If you want to be close to the Lord, then make the choice to get close. -ReadJeremiah 29:13 and Isaiah55:6-7. (Rod Mattoon - Treasures from Luke, Volume 2) Luke 9:61 Another also said, "I will follow You, Lord; but first permit me to say good-bye to those at home." KJV And another also said, Lord, I will follow thee; but let me first go bid them farewell, which are at home at my house.
  45. 45. but Lk 14:18-20,26;Deuteronomy33:9; 1 Kings 19:20;Ecclesiastes9:10; Matthew 10:37,38 Luke 9 Resources - Multiple Sermons and Commentaries Luke 9:57-62 - StevenCole Luke 9:57-62 Barriers to True Discipleship - John MacArthur Luke 9:59-60 What Is the High Costof Discipleship? - John MacArthur MORE GOOD INTENTIONS (WITH A CAVEAT) Another also said I will follow You - More goodintentions like the first aspirant (Lk 9:57)! Follow (190)see akoloutheo Phillips observes that "formal considerations canbe a hindrance to discipleship (Lk 9:61-62). It was not just a matter of saying good-bye—even the stern prophet Elijah permitted that (1 Kings 19:19-21). Elijahread Elisha's heart just as Jesus readthis man's heart. Elisha had no willingness to dillydally and delay. He was following the plow when the greatmaster, Elijah, calledhim. Within the day, he had made a fire of his plow and a holocaustof his oxen and was hard on the heels of his new lord. The man here in Luke's story might well have been secretlyhoping that his family would talk him out of all of his notions of being a disciple. He was alreadylooking back even while volunteering to go forward. Nobody canplow a straight furrow when he keeps looking back.Thefatalflaw in the lasttwo men leaps out at us. Both of them said, "Me first!" Any man who wants to start his discipleship with such words simply does not qualify. Come the first hard test, and he'd be off, heading for the family or the farm." (Ibid)
  46. 46. BUT FIRST Notice the scene. He steps forward with a great opening declaration. But his next two words are his Achilles heel - "but first"! This man was not totally committed because the Lord was not really first in his heart. He wanted to serve God on his own terms and his own time-table. But first permit me to say good-bye to those at home - More bad priorities! Jesus Who could "read" whatwas in people's hearts saw that this man who was ostensiblysincere, nevertheless had a divided heart. Permit (2010)(epitrepo from epi = upon + trepo = to turn) means to turn to, entrust, hence to permit. In Mark 5:13, John 19:38, and Acts 21:39 it carries the sense ofrelease from restraint in order to have freedom of choice. For example, in Mark 5:13 Legion gainedfreedom from being sent away, and instead was permitted to enter a herd of swine (see Mark 5:8-13). Gilbrant - Epitrepō differs from aphiemi which is occasionallytranslated “allow” or“permit” in that aphiēmi lacks the sense of release fromrestraint. For example, in Matthew 7:4, “Allow me to remove the speck . . . ,” aphiēmi suggestsa request that would meet no resistance. Epitrepō, on the other hand, carries the sense of release froma restraining activity to freedom or permission to engage in a preferred activity. Paul’s request in Acts 21:39 to preach the gospelin the face of a restraining order bestillustrates this nuance In classicalGreek epitrepō means “to allow or grant permission.” In the Septuagint (Genesis 39:6)Josephis said to have certain responsibilities “entrusted” or “committed” to his care (see also Job32:14). The Septuagint adds the meaning of “commissionwith duty or responsibility.” It is relatedto the primary meaning in that one is “permitted” to assume certain responsibilities.
  47. 47. Thayer - 1. “ to turn to, transfer, commit, intrust” . 2. “ to permit, allow, give leave:1 Corinthians 16:7; Hebrews 6:3; τινι, Mark 5:13; John 19:38;with an infinitive added, Matthew 8:21; 19:8; Luke 8:32; 9:59,61;Acts 21:39f; 1 Timothy 2:12; and without the dative Mark 10:4; followedby an accusative with an infinitive Acts 27:3 (where L T Tr WH πορευθεντι);cf. Xenophon, an. 7, 7, 8; Plato, legg. 5, p. 730 d. Passive επιτρεπεται τινι, with an infinitive: Acts 26:1; 28:16; 1 Corinthians 14:34.* Epitrepo - 18x in 17v - allow(2), allowed(2), gave...permission(2), given...permission(1), grantedpermission(1), permit(4), permits(2), permitted(4). Matthew 8:21 Another of the disciples said to Him, "Lord, permit me first to go and bury my father." Matthew 19:8 He said to them, "Becauseofyour hardness of heart Moses permitted you to divorce your wives; but from the beginning it has not been this way. Mark 5:13 Jesus gave them permission. And coming out, the unclean spirits entered the swine; and the herd rushed down the steepbank into the sea, about two thousand of them; and they were drowned in the sea. Mark 10:4 They said, "Moses permitted a man TO WRITE A CERTIFICATE OF DIVORCE AND SEND her AWAY." Luke 8:32 Now there was a herd of many swine feeding there on the mountain; and the demons implored Him to permit them to enter the swine. And He gave them permission.
  48. 48. Luke 9:59 And He said to another, "Follow Me." Buthe said, "Lord, permit me first to go and bury my father." Luke 9:61 Another also said, "I will follow You, Lord; but first permit me to say good-bye to those at home." John 19:38 After these things Josephof Arimathea, being a disciple of Jesus, but a secretone for fear of the Jews, askedPilate that he might take awaythe body of Jesus;and Pilate granted permission. So he came and took awayHis body. Acts 21:39 But Paul said, "I am a Jew of Tarsus in Cilicia, a citizen of no insignificant city; and I beg you, allow me to speak to the people." Acts 21:40 When he had given him permission, Paul, standing on the stairs, motioned to the people with his hand; and when there was a great hush, he spoke to them in the Hebrew dialect, saying, Acts 26:1 Agrippa saidto Paul, "You are permitted to speak for yourself." Then Paul stretchedout his hand and proceededto make his defense: Acts 27:3 The next day we put in at Sidon; and Julius treated Paul with considerationand allowedhim to go to his friends and receive care. Acts 28:16 When we entered Rome, Paul was allowedto stay by himself, with the soldierwho was guarding him.
  49. 49. 1 Corinthians 14:34 The women are to keepsilent in the churches; for they are not permitted to speak, but are to subject themselves, just as the Law also says. 1 Corinthians 16:7 ForI do not wish to see you now just in passing;for I hope to remain with you for some time, if the Lord permits. 1 Timothy 2:12 But I do not allow a womanto teachor exercise authority over a man, but to remain quiet. Hebrews 6:3 And this we will do, if God permits. Epitrepo - 3x in the Septuagint - Ge 39:6, Esther 9:14, Job 32:14. Say good-bye (657)(apotassofrom apo = from + tasso = to place in order) means to assignto different place, to allot. Howeverin the NT it is only found in the middle voice and has the meaning of to part from, to take leave of, to say good-bye. Figuratively, apotasso means to dismiss, forsake, renounce or give up (as of possessions)and in Lk 14:33-note where it carries the notion of putting something aside (perhaps in its correctpriority) to prevent it from being a hindrance or gaining excessive control. It is interesting that Jesus did not saythe disciple must be “willing” to “renounce” everything; He said that person must give it up! In the majority of the NT uses apotassomeans separating oneselffrom others, places, orthings and so bidding them farewell or saying good-bye (Mark 6:46; Acts 18:18, 21;2 Cor. 2:13). Marvin Vincent on apotasso meaning to bid farewell - In this sense the word is used only in later Greek. In classicalGreekit signifies to set apart or assign,
  50. 50. as a soldier to his post or an official to his office, and later to detach soldiers. Hence to dismiss one with orders. This latter sense may, as Kypke suggests, be included in the meaning of the word in this passage;the man desiring to return home, not merely to take formal leave, but also to give his final instructions to his friends and servants. Similarly, Acts 18:18, of Paul taking leave of the brethren at Corinth, and, presumably, giving them instructions at parting. In the New Testamentthe word is used invariably in the sense of bidding farewell. Mark 6:46 is rendered by Rev. after he had takenleave of them. See note there, and compare Luke 14:33; 2 Corinthians 2:13. Gilbrant - As many as four distinct definitions for apotassō canbe found in classicalGreek:“to set apart,” “to appoint,” “to exclude,” and “to leave” (middle voice;Liddell-Scott). Later it acquired a strongernegative force, thus it meant “to get rid of (someone), do awaywith.” Apotasso - 6x in 6v - bidding...farewell(1), give(1), say good-bye(1), taking...leave(1), taking leave(1), took leave(1). Mark 6:46 After bidding them farewell, He left for the mountain to pray. Luke 9:61 Another also said, "I will follow You, Lord; but first permit me to say good-bye to those at home." Luke 14:33 "So then, none of you canbe My disciple who does not give up all his ownpossessions. Acts 18:18 Paul, having remained many days longer, took leave of the brethren and put out to sea for Syria, and with him were Priscilla and Aquila. In Cenchrea he had his hair cut, for he was keeping a vow.
  51. 51. Acts 18:21 but taking leave of them and saying, "I will return to you againif God wills," he set sailfrom Ephesus. 2 Corinthians 2:13 I had no rest for my spirit, not finding Titus my brother; but taking my leave of them, I went on to Macedonia. The lone Old Testament canonicalinstance of apotassōoccurs in Ecclesiastes 2:20 in the Septuagint (Hebrew yā’ash). Here the idea is “to despair” (from a heart which “leaves”). ILLUSTRATION - A young man put his hand to the plow, as he pastoreda church. His salarywas small and his burdens were big. The world did its best to woo him. When the devil couldn't allure him, he attackedhim. He used the saints as wellas the sinners. Disheartenedand discouraged, this gifted and gracious man boarded a train for California. He was going back, brokenin heart and in funds, but the Lord wantedhim and wooedhim. He counted the cost, cut the connections, andHerbert Buffum confirmed his consecrationby saying, "I'm going through whateverthe price may be." Finding a piece of paper he wrote: I'm going through, yes, I'm going through. I'll pay the price whateverothers do; I'll take the road with the Lord's despisedfew; I'm going through, Jesus, I'm going through. Herbert ended up writing 10,000Gospelsongs, with1000 being published. When he died, the Los Angeles Times calledhim "The King of GospelSong Writers." On his grave the epitaph reads:I have fought a goodfight. He was
  52. 52. determined to put the Lord first in his life. Unfortunately, this man was not. (Mattoon) Steven Cole - The secondman thought that following Jesus was important, but not more important than family obligations. WhenJesus said, “Follow Me,” he replied, “Permit me first to go and bury my father” (Lu 9:59). Commentators differ over whether the man’s father had just died, whether he was near death, or whether he had a few years to go. I am inclined toward either of the last two views, since if his father had just died, he probably wouldn’t be tagging along after Jesus atthat moment. G. Campbell Morgan refers to a travelerin the Middle Eastwho was trying to enlist a young Arab man as his guide. The man replied that he could not go because he had to bury his father. When the travelerexpressedhis sympathy, he learned that the young man’s father had not died, but that this was an expressionmeaning that he had to stay with his father as long as he was alive (The Gospel According to Luke [Revell], p. 133). So probably the man Jesus was calling was saying, “After my father is gone, I will follow You.” The Bible teaches that we should care for our elderly parents. The fifth commandment enjoins us to honor our father and mother. Paul states that if we do not take care of our own families, we are worse than unbelievers and have denied the faith (1Ti 5:8). Certainly, Jesus was notnegating the Ten Commandments. He came to fulfill the Law, not to abolish it (Mt 5:17). But, if our commitment to family is greaterthan our commitment to Jesus Christ and His kingdom, we’ve gotit wrong. Jesus’reply, “Allow the dead to bury their own dead,” means, “Let those who are spiritually dead tend to such matters.” Then He adds, “But as for you, go and proclaim everywhere the kingdom of God.” In our day there has been a resurgence ofemphasis on the family in evangelicalcircles.Muchof this emphasis is a neededcorrective to the neglect of family relationships that often characterizedChristian homes in the past. For example, missionaries in the past often would ship their young children
  53. 53. off to missionaryschools, where they were awayfrom their parents during their formative years. Even Hudson Taylor sent his children back to England for their education, rather than keeping them with him and his wife in China. They viewed it as the costof discipleship. I think that this practice is a gross misapplication of Christ’s words. If God calls me to the missionfield and also gives me children, I believe He is calling me to have them with me on the field. If that is not possible, my first responsibility is to care for my children until they are old enough to be separatedfrom me without causing them serious problems. But, having said that, it is possible to be sinfully selfishabout the family, where we wrongfully exalt the family over God’s kingdom purposes. I have heard of Christian families who do not getinvolved in serving the Lord because it would interfere with their family time. Some even stay awayfrom church because they need a family day together. This teaches the children that family is more important than God and His work in this world. Some parents prohibit their children from involvement with missions because theyfear that they could get killed in another country. If I may getpersonal, as many of you know, we almost lost our daughter Joylast summer in an accidentin Mexico. I easilycould have said, “You’re not going down there again.” I don’t want to lose her, and it is risky to drive on those roads. But to prohibit her from going would be a selfishcommand that puts family above the kingdom of God. If His kingdom is the priority, I must let her go, entrusting her to God’s protection. The third man volunteers to follow Jesus, but with the stipulation that he first be allowedto go home and saygood-bye to everyone. He thought that following Jesus was important, but not important enough to let go of the old relationships and ways. The Lord could tell that the man’s heart was divided. Like Lot’s wife, he just couldn’t quite cut the ties with the old life. He wanted to keepthe door open so that if things didn’t work out, he could always go
  54. 54. back. He wasn’t willing to make a cleanbreak with the old contacts andway of life. Jesus replies, “No one, after putting his hand to the plow and looking back, is fit for the kingdom of God” (Lu 9:62). In other words, His followers must be totally focusedon His purpose. They can’t keepone foot in the world just in case things don’t work out in the Kingdom. Their hearts cannot be divided betweenliving for the old way of life and living for Jesus Christ. In a picture of total dedication to a task, the ancient writer, Hesiod, speaks of“one who will attend his work and drive a straight furrow and is past the age of gaping after his fellows, but will keephis mind on his work” (cited by Darrell Bock, Luke [Baker], 2:983). Another writer explains, “Following him is not a task which is added to others like working a secondjob.… It is everything. It is a solemn commitment which forces the disciples-to-be to reorder all their other duties” (Karris, cited by Bock, p. 984). When Jesus talks of putting one’s hand to the plow and turning back, He is not referring to someone who starts out in so-called“full time Christian service” but then leaves the ministry for “secular” work. He isn’t referring to how a person earns a living, but rather to a basic focus in life. The disciple must fix his eyes on Jesus Christ and His cause. He must seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness (Mt6:33). Whether he earns his living digging ditches or preaching the gospel, his consuming purpose in life is to know Jesus Christ and to make Him known. Thus, 2. Following Jesus is not just an important thing—it’s the most important thing in life. It’s not just a slice of life, something that rounds out your life and makes it a bit nicer. It’s the center, the hub of your life. Everything else revolves around
  55. 55. Jesus and His kingdom purpose. My careermust be subservient to the will of God and His kingdom purpose. My family life must be centered on following Jesus Christ and serving Him. My spare time is not my own, to do with as I please. It must be yielded to Jesus Christand His purpose. This is not to say that every spare minute must be spent in serving the Lord. He made us so that we require rest and recreation. We need not feel guilty about taking appropriate time off for leisure activities. But the reasonfor the time off is so that we will be refreshed to serve the Lord better. I think that Christians need to do some careful thinking about the subject of retirement. While there’s nothing wrong with the conceptof retirement, per se, Christians should view it much differently than the world does. We should view it as an opportunity to be freed up from our jobs so that we can be devoted to the Lord’s work. To dream of getting your Winnebago and parking it in Yellowstone every summer and Yuma every winter is not a godly focus, unless your purpose is to reachout to those in Yellowstone and Yuma! For the life of me, I can’t figure out why many pastors and missionaries retire from the Lord’s service at 65! I realize that we may need to slow down a bit as our bodies get older. But why should we ever retire from the Lord’s service? I’ll preachas long as some church will tolerate the old geezer! Making our commitment to Jesus Christ the most important thing in life means severalthings: Commitment to Christ cannot be based on an emotional, idealistic decision. The first man was probably caughtup with the euphoria of the moment. Crowds were following Jesus. Hundreds were being healed. Jesus’disciples were a part of this exciting movement. The man wanted in on the action. So he gushes, “I will follow You whereverYou go.”
  56. 56. But Jesus realizedthat the man had not thought it through carefully. He had not consideredthe cost. He hadn’t thought of the hardship, the rejection, and the persecutionthat would inevitably follow. He had an idealized, glamorous view of what it meant to follow Jesus. But it wouldn’t carry him through the tough times. Professionis easy. Practice overthe long haul is the test. You canattend an evangelistic meeting where the music is captivating. There is a wonderful spirit in the air. The preachertells a moving story and gives an invitation and people start streaming down the aisles. You feelgoodabout what he has said. You realize that you have some needs in your life that Jesus could meet. So you go forward and meet with a counselor. He explains that by believing in Jesus you can have all your sins forgiven and be assuredof going to heaven. So you pray to receive Jesus. But does that make you a followerof Jesus? Didyou truly become a child of God at that moment? Maybe, but not necessarily!Do you understand that following Jesus and living for self are mutually exclusive, and that you are committing yourself to follow Jesus?Do you understand that following Jesus and clinging to your sins are not compatible, and that when you trust in Christ as Savior, you begin a lifelong battle againstsin? Do you understand that while salvationis totally God’s gracious gift, apart from any merit or works on our part, the one who receives God’s gift is no longerhis own; he has been bought with a price? He must now live for the One who loved him and gave Himself for him. Commitment to Christ as Savior cannotbe based on goodvibes. Commitment to Christ cannot be a casual, whenever-you-find-the-time matter.
  57. 57. What could be more noble and biblical than burying one’s father? But Jesus won’t allow this would-be followerto postpone his commitment until it’s convenient, even for this noble purpose! If heaven and hell are true (and every followerof Jesus must believe that they are, since He taught both so clearly and forcefully), and if death is a daily potentiality for every person, then the messageofthe kingdom of God is urgent! The people we encountereachday are heading towardthe glory of heaven or toward the agonies ofhell, and they are a heartbeatawayfrom their eternal destiny! We can’t be casualabout our commitment to Christ in light of these solemntruths! Commitment to Christ cannot be a phase in life that you put behind you someday. To leave your options open so that you can go back to the old life if things don’t work out as a Christian is to rejectfollowing Jesus. Jesus latermentions Lot’s wife as a sober example to everyone who would follow Him when He says, “RememberLot’s wife. Whoever seeksto keephis life shall lose it, and whoeverloses his life shall preserve it” (Lu 17:32-33). While the Christian life is a process ofdaily yielding more and more to the Lord, it can never be approachedfrom the mentality, “I’ll try it and see if it works. Otherwise,I’ll go back to the old ways or try some other way.” If Jesus is the Lord, then the only way is to go forward with Him. Turning back is not even an option. Conclusion- Since the only wayto follow Jesus is totally, eachone of us must soberly ask ourselves the question, “Am I following Jesus totally?” Am I holding back something for myself? Am I keeping one foot in the world just in case? Am I hanging on to some secretsins, just so I won’t miss out on what the world has to offer? Am I trying to serve Christ and mammon? Am I saying, “I’ll follow You, Lord, but …?” Everything after that “but” needs to go!

×