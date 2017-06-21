Convert OLM Files to PST Format

Convert Your OLM Emails Data to PST Files Format on Mac
Here's what you need to know to convert Olm to Pst file • Emails no longer are simply text sent over internet. They have e...
• It can be done by converting .Olm to .Pst file, since Olm and Pst files are both data file formats for Mac and Windows O...
• But with the help of a professionally built software support, converting Olm to Pst file can become easy and proficient.
• That software is “Olm to Pst Converter Ultimate” and can be downloaded from here. • It lets the users load any number of...
• Click the link above and download the free trial setup now. • http://www.gladwevsoftware.com/olm-to-pst-converter-ultima...
  1. 1. Convert Your OLM Emails Data to PST Files Format on Mac
  2. 2. Here's what you need to know to convert Olm to Pst file • Emails no longer are simply text sent over internet. They have evolved into a sophisticated manner of communication between short and long distances. • They can contain anything in the modern email technology, such as attached files of any format, images, text formatting, etc. This sophistication with the content inside email clients leads to the problem of email migration. • In particular, migrating data from Mac to Windows Outlook.
  3. 3. • It can be done by converting .Olm to .Pst file, since Olm and Pst files are both data file formats for Mac and Windows Outlook respectively, but aren't compatible with each other. • Converting these two files isn't an easy thing to do, simply because of the issue stated above. • Due to the complexity of the data stored in them, most of the ordinary tools fail to migrate everything with sharp precision. • There is almost always something that's not converted or migrated properly.
  4. 4. • But with the help of a professionally built software support, converting Olm to Pst file can become easy and proficient.
  5. 5. • That software is “Olm to Pst Converter Ultimate” and can be downloaded from here. • It lets the users load any number of Olm files and convert all of them to Pst files. • It even gives an option to merge all of those files data into a single Pst file. • Another great addition to the features list is setting the maximum allowed size for Pst file, after crossing which the tool will convert it into two smaller files.
  6. 6. • Click the link above and download the free trial setup now. • http://www.gladwevsoftware.com/olm-to-pst-converter-ultimate/ • http://www.gladwevsoftware.com/olm-to-pst-converter-pro/
×