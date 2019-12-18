Imagine something small enough to fit in your head but too large to fit in the world?or even the universe. What would you call it? And what would it be? How about infinity?In Beyond Infinity, musician, chef, and mathematician Eugenia Cheng answers this question by taking readers on a starling journey from math at its most elemental to its loftiest abstractions. Beginning with the classic thought experiment of Hilbert's hotel?the place where you can (almost) always find a room, if you don't mind being moved from room to room over the course of the night?she explores the wild and woolly world of the infinitely large and the infinitely small. Along the way she considers weighty questions like why some numbers are uncountable or why infinity plus one is not the same as one plus infinity. She finds insight in some unlikely examples: planning a dinner party for 7 billion people using a chessboard, making a chicken-sandwich sandwich, and creating infinite cookies from a finite ball of dough

