Buyer beware Ã¢Â€Â“ know who youÃ¢Â€Â™re buying from Ã‚Â It has been brought to our attention that counterfeit CPT books are being sold on Amazon these sales not only hurt the integrity of the CPT copyright but also give the customer a book of very low quality (missing pages low quality tab stickers blurry print weak binding). There are numerous 3rd party sellers that sell the CPT book. Make sure youÃ¢Â€Â™re purchasing through a reputable seller to guarantee authenticity price is a very good indication when looking for a reputable seller cheaper is not always best. Ã‚Â If you believe you were sold a counterfeit CPT book please contact the American Medical Association at bookandonlinesales@amaassn.org and we will ensure you are provided with an authentic copy.CPTÃ‚Â® 2021 Professional Edition is the definitive AMAauthored resource to help health care professionals correctly report and b