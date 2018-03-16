18edm612ath111400740_ergasia1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Πρόταση τοποθέτησης για την εταιρεία ΦΑΓΕ Από την Γεωργία Κυριαζή – Τσιαούση Αθήνα, 13 Μαρτίου 2018
Εισαγωγή Η γνωστή εταιρεία ΦΑΓE, η οποία δραστηριοποιείται στο τομέα των τροφίμων από το 1926, σκοπεύει να προωθήσει στην ...
Περίληψη  Περιγραφή προϊόντος  Τραγανές μπουκίτσες βρώμης ολικής αλέσεως με επικάλυψη σοκολάτας από το γλυκαντικό φυτό σ...
Κριτήρια τμηματοποίησης αγοράς Η τμηματοποίηση της αγοράς των δημητριακών έγινε με βάση:  Δημογραφικά κριτήρια • Ηλικία (...
Τμηματοποίηση αγοράς δημητριακών  Παιδιά που επιθυμούν να τρέφονται γευστικά και υγιεινά και απολαμβάνουν τα δημητριακά π...
Πρώτο τμήμα - στόχος  Παιδιά/Γονείς  Το προϊόν μας στοχεύει στο συγκεκριμένο τμήμα της αγοράς καθώς τα παιδιά αναζητούν ...
Δεύτερο τμήμα - στόχος  Ενήλικες με υγιεινό τρόπο διατροφής  Το συγκεκριμένο τμήμα έχει στάση ζωής την υγιεινή διατροφή ...
Περιγραφή ανταγωνιστικών προϊόντων (1) Nestle, Clusters Crunchy Muesli: Μπουκιές βρώμης με επικάλυψη μαύρης σοκολάτας (με ...
Περιγραφή ανταγωνιστικών προϊόντων (2) Millhouse, Crunchy Oat: Μπουκιές δημητριακών με βρώμη και σκούρα σοκολάτα (με ζάχαρ...
Περιγραφή ανταγωνιστικών προϊόντων (3) Kellogg's Classic Crunchy Muesli: Δημητριακά από βρώμη ολικής αλέσεως και σοκολάτα ...
Περιγραφή και διαφοροποίηση νέου προϊόντος  ΦΑΓΕ, Crunchy Stevia Muesli: Τραγανές μπουκίτσες βρώμης ολικής αλέσεως με επι...
Αντιληπτικός χάρτης αγοράς δημητριακών
Τοποθέτηση προϊόντος «ΤΑ ΠΡΩΤΑ ΕΠΩΝΥΜΑΔΗΜΗΤΡΙΑΚΑ ΜΕ ΣΤΕΒΙΑ: ΑΠΟΛΑΥΣΤΕ ΥΓΙΕΙΝΑ ΚΑΙ ΟΙΚΟΝΟΜΙΚΑ»  Στόχος μας είναι η τοποθέτ...
Στρατηγική Μάρκετινγκ Διαφοροποιημένο ΜΚΤ, ένα μείγμα ΜΚΤ για κάθε αγορά - στόχο  ΠΑΙΔΙΑ – ΓΟΝΕΙΣ  Product: Δημητριακά σ...
Συμπεράσματα  Μεγάλος ανταγωνισμός στην ελληνική αγορά δημητριακών και ειδικότερα στα δημητριακά με παρόμοια χαρακτηριστι...
  1. 1. Πρόταση τοποθέτησης για την εταιρεία ΦΑΓΕ Από την Γεωργία Κυριαζή – Τσιαούση Αθήνα, 13 Μαρτίου 2018
  2. 2. Εισαγωγή Η γνωστή εταιρεία ΦΑΓE, η οποία δραστηριοποιείται στο τομέα των τροφίμων από το 1926, σκοπεύει να προωθήσει στην αγορά ένα νέο προϊόν δημητριακών. Τα δημητριακά της εταιρείας ΦΑΓΕ αναμένεται να είναι τραγανές μπουκίτσες βρώμης ολικής αλέσεως με επικάλυψη σοκολάτας από το γλυκαντικό φυτό στέβια και εμπλουτισμένα με βιταμίνες. Με το προϊόν αυτό, η εταιρεία τροφίμων επιθυμεί να συνδυάσει την ποιότητα με τη γεύση και να καθιερωθεί στη συνείδηση του καταναλωτή ως μία υγιεινή απόλαυση.
  3. 3. Περίληψη  Περιγραφή προϊόντος  Τραγανές μπουκίτσες βρώμης ολικής αλέσεως με επικάλυψη σοκολάτας από το γλυκαντικό φυτό στέβια και εμπλουτισμένα με βιταμίνες  Στόχος της παρουσίασης:  Η τμηματοποίηση της αγοράς δημητριακών  Η επιλογή των τμημάτων – στόχων του προϊόντος μας  Ο σχεδιασμός του αντιληπτικού χάρτη της αγοράς δημητριακών  Επιθυμητά αποτελέσματα παρουσίασης:  Η επιτυχημένη τοποθέτηση του προϊόντος μας στην αγορά  Η επιλογή της σωστής στρατηγικής μάρκετινγκ για τις ομάδες στόχευσης
  4. 4. Κριτήρια τμηματοποίησης αγοράς Η τμηματοποίηση της αγοράς των δημητριακών έγινε με βάση:  Δημογραφικά κριτήρια • Ηλικία (ενήλικες – παιδιά) • Οικογενειακή κατάσταση (έγγαμοι με παιδιά/άγαμοι)  Ψυχογραφικά κριτήρια • Στοιχεία προσωπικότητας (δυναμικός, παραδοσιακός κα.) • Τρόπος ζωής (υγιεινός, ορθολογικός κα.)  Συμπεριφορικά/Προϊοντικά Κριτήρια • Τρόπος χρήσης (on the go κατανάλωση) • Προσδοκώμενες ωφέλειες από τη χρήση του προϊόντος (ενέργεια, ανάπτυξη κα.)
  5. 5. Τμηματοποίηση αγοράς δημητριακών  Παιδιά που επιθυμούν να τρέφονται γευστικά και υγιεινά και απολαμβάνουν τα δημητριακά πριν το σχολείο (παιδικά δημητριακά)  Οικογένειες (με παιδιά ή χωρίς) που θεωρούν το πρωινό ως ευκαιρία για συγκέντρωση όλης της οικογένειας μέσα στην καθημερινότητα (διάφορα είδη δημητριακών)  Ενήλικες, άντρες και γυναίκες, 18-65, παραδοσιακοί που επιλέγουν τις κλασικές γεύσεις στη διατροφή τους (κλασικά δημητριακά)  Ενήλικες, άντρες και γυναίκες, 18-65, που έχουν επιλέξει υγιεινό τρόπο ζωής και τρέφονται με δημητριακά για ενέργεια (δημητριακά από βρώμη, χωρίς ζάχαρη, με στέβια, πλούσια σε βιταμίνες, κα.)  Ενήλικες, άντρες και γυναίκες, 18-45, δυναμικοί, μοντέρνοι, που επιθυμούν να δοκιμάζουν διαρκώς νέες γεύσεις, αγαπούν τις αλλαγές και τρέφονται σύμφωνα με τις τάσεις της εποχής (δημητριακά με φρούτα, με ξηρούς καρπούς, κα.)  Ενήλικες, άντρες και γυναίκες, με προβλήματα υγείας που πρέπει να τρώνε υγιεινό πρωινό (δημητριακά χωρίς γλουτένη, κα.)  Ενήλικες, άντρες και γυναίκες, που προτιμούν την on the go κατανάλωση των δημητριακών (μπάρες δημητριακών)  Ηλικιωμένοι, άνδρες και γυναίκες, οι οποίοι τρώνε καθημερινά πρωινό και τρέφονται υγιεινά (δημητριακά ολικής αλέσεως, χωρίς ζάχαρη κα.)
  6. 6. Πρώτο τμήμα - στόχος  Παιδιά/Γονείς  Το προϊόν μας στοχεύει στο συγκεκριμένο τμήμα της αγοράς καθώς τα παιδιά αναζητούν τη γευστική απόλαυση (σοκολάτα), ενώ οι γονείς τους την υγιεινή επιλογή (βρώμη, στέβια)  Το συγκεκριμένο τμήμα καλύπτει ένα μεγάλο μέρος του συνόλου των καταναλωτών στην αγορά δημητριακών  Η κατανάλωση δημητριακών για το τμήμα αυτό είναι καθημερινή συνήθεια καθώς αποτελεί το βασικό γεύμα της ημέρας  Έχει μοναδικές ανάγκες σε σχέση με τα άλλα τμήματα της αγοράς  Οι ανάγκες αυτές (απόλαυση, ανάπτυξη) μπορούν να καλυφθούν από το προϊόν μας (σοκολάτα, βιταμίνες)
  7. 7. Δεύτερο τμήμα - στόχος  Ενήλικες με υγιεινό τρόπο διατροφής  Το συγκεκριμένο τμήμα έχει στάση ζωής την υγιεινή διατροφή και επιλέγει δημητριακά που ανταποκρίνονται στην επιλογή αυτή (μπουκίτσες βρώμης ολικής αλέσεως, στέβια)  Το τμήμα αυτό έχει ξεχωριστές ανάγκες από τα υπόλοιπα τμήματα (συνήθως οι καταναλωτές αθλούνται και έχουν ανάγκη από κάλυψη βιταμινών και εναλλακτικές πηγές ενέργειας, τις οποίες προσφέρει το προϊόν μας)  Το συγκεκριμένο τμήμα αναπτύσσεται διαρκώς και αυξάνεται με ταχείς ρυθμούς, καθώς όλο και περισσότεροι καταναλωτές επιθυμούν να τρέφονται υγιεινά  Το πρωινό αποτελεί το σημαντικότερο γεύμα της ημέρας για το συγκεκριμένο τμήμα στόχευσης και τα δημητριακά είναι βασική τροφή του πρωινού
  8. 8. Περιγραφή ανταγωνιστικών προϊόντων (1) Nestle, Clusters Crunchy Muesli: Μπουκιές βρώμης με επικάλυψη μαύρης σοκολάτας (με κοινή ζάχαρη, παιδική συσκευασία, κοινό – στόχος μόνο τα παιδιά, περίπου 2,50 ευρώ/375 γρ.) Fytro, Crunchy Muesli: Μπουκιές δημητριακών με βρώμη και σοκολάτα (με κοινή ζάχαρη, χωρίς γλουτένη, κοινό- στόχος όσοι επιλέγουν δημητριακά χωρίς γλουτένη, περίπου 3,40 ευρώ/375 γρ.)
  9. 9. Περιγραφή ανταγωνιστικών προϊόντων (2) Millhouse, Crunchy Oat: Μπουκιές δημητριακών με βρώμη και σκούρα σοκολάτα (με ζάχαρη, περίπου 2,40 ευρώ/ 375 γρ.) Quaker: Μπουκιές δημητριακών με βρώμη και σοκολάτα υγείας (με ζάχαρη, περίπου 3,65 ευρώ/375 γρ.)
  10. 10. Περιγραφή ανταγωνιστικών προϊόντων (3) Kellogg's Classic Crunchy Muesli: Δημητριακά από βρώμη ολικής αλέσεως και σοκολάτα (με ζάχαρη, περίπου 3,70 ευρώ/380 γρ.) Delhaize Muesli Crunchy Apple: Δημητριακά με βρώμη, στέβια και μήλο (χωρίς βιταμίνες, περίπου 3,10 ευρώ/300 γρ., πωλείται μόνο σε επιλεγμένα καταστήματα τροφίμων)
  11. 11. Περιγραφή και διαφοροποίηση νέου προϊόντος  ΦΑΓΕ, Crunchy Stevia Muesli: Τραγανές μπουκίτσες βρώμης ολικής αλέσεως με επικάλυψη σοκολάτας από το γλυκαντικό φυτό στέβια και εμπλουτισμένα με βιταμίνες (χωρίς κρυσταλλική ζάχαρη, με στέβια, με βιταμίνες)  Το βασικό χαρακτηριστικό του προϊόντος μας, το οποίο το διαφοροποιεί από τα ανταγωνιστικά προϊόντα, είναι πως η σοκολάτα παρασκευάζεται από το γλυκαντικό φυτό στέβια και όχι από την κοινή ζάχαρη  Επιπλέον, είναι πλούσιο σε βιταμίνες, ενώ ανάλογα με το κοινό – στόχο θα έχει δύο διαφορετικές συσκευασίες (μία παιδική συσκευασία και μία για ενήλικες που τρέφονται μόνο υγιεινά)  Η στέβια, η οποία επικαλύπτει τα δημητριακά μας, είναι η μόνη φυσική γλυκαντική ουσία με μηδέν θερμίδες, μηδέν υδατάνθρακες, μηδέν γλυκαιμικό δείκτη και μηδέν γλυκαιμικό φορτίο  Η αντικατάσταση της κοινής ζάχαρης από τη στέβια βρίσκεται ακόμα σε πρώιμο στάδιο στην αγορά των δημητριακών, αλλά τα προϊόντα με στέβια έχουν ήδη μεγάλη ζήτηση στην αγορά τροφίμων  Τιμή γνωριμίας 2,20 ευρώ/ 375 γρ.
  12. 12. Αντιληπτικός χάρτης αγοράς δημητριακών
  13. 13. Τοποθέτηση προϊόντος «ΤΑ ΠΡΩΤΑ ΕΠΩΝΥΜΑΔΗΜΗΤΡΙΑΚΑ ΜΕ ΣΤΕΒΙΑ: ΑΠΟΛΑΥΣΤΕ ΥΓΙΕΙΝΑ ΚΑΙ ΟΙΚΟΝΟΜΙΚΑ»  Στόχος μας είναι η τοποθέτηση του προϊόντος στο μυαλό του καταναλωτή ως το πρώτο επώνυμο (αξιόπιστο) δημητριακό με στέβια που συνδυάζει τη ποιότητα (βρωμη, χωρίς κοινή ζάχαρη, βιταμίνες) με τη γεύση (σοκολάτα), σε οικονομική τιμή (2,20 ευρώ)  Η τοποθέτηση του προϊόντος μας γίνεται με βάση:  προϊοντικά χαρακτηριστικά: βρώμη, στέβια  τη σχέση τιμής – ποιότητας (οικονομικό προϊόν σε σχέση με την ποιότητά του)
  14. 14. Στρατηγική Μάρκετινγκ Διαφοροποιημένο ΜΚΤ, ένα μείγμα ΜΚΤ για κάθε αγορά - στόχο  ΠΑΙΔΙΑ – ΓΟΝΕΙΣ  Product: Δημητριακά σε διάφορα σχήματα (φατσούλες, κτλ.), συσκευασία με εικόνα παιδιά να τρώνε δημητριακά  Price: 2,20 ευρώ/375 γρ.  Promotion: Τηλεόραση, Περιοδικά για γονείς, Διαδίκτυο  Place: Σουπερμάρκετ, καταστήματα με βιολογικά προϊόντα, Παιδικά πολύ-καταστήματα που πωλούν περιορισμένα είδη τροφίμων (Jumbo)  ΕΝΗΛΙΚΕΣ ΜΕ ΥΓΙΕΙΝΟ ΤΡΟΠΟ ΖΩΗΣ  Product: Δημητριακά μόνο σε στρογγυλό σχήμα, συσκευασία με εικόνα έναν αθλητή να τρώει δημητριακά  Price: 2,20 ευρώ/375 γρ.  Promotion: Τηλεόραση, Ραδιόφωνο, Εφημερίδες, Διαδίκτυο  Place: Σουπερμάρκετ, καταστήματα με βιολογικά προϊόντα, φαρμακεία (σε κεντρικά και μεγάλα φαρμακεία που πωλούν περιορισμένα είδη τροφίμων), γυμναστήρια που πωλούν τρόφιμα υγιεινής διατροφής
  15. 15. Συμπεράσματα  Μεγάλος ανταγωνισμός στην ελληνική αγορά δημητριακών και ειδικότερα στα δημητριακά με παρόμοια χαρακτηριστικά με το δικό μας (βρώμη)  Η εταιρεία ΦΑΓΕ εισέρχεται πρώτη φορά στην αγορά δημητριακών και επιθυμεί να διαφοροποιηθεί αισθητά από τα ανταγωνιστικά προϊόντα (στέβια)  Το προϊόν στοχεύει σε δύο βασικά τμήματα της αγοράς, τα οποία καλύπτουν μεγάλο μέρος του συνόλου των καταναλωτών δημητριακών  Η τοποθέτηση του προϊόντος είναι καθοριστική για να μπορέσει να ξεχωρίσει από τους ανταγωνιστές του (ποιότητα-γεύση-τιμή)  Η εταιρεία χρησιμοποιεί διαφοροποιημένο Μάρκετινγκ, ώστε να δοκιμάσει δύο μείγματα για τις δύο αγορές – στόχους και να κρίνει εκ του αποτελέσματος ποιο θα είναι περισσότερο επιτυχημένο
×