BOOK TWO of the bestselling, award-winning Conjurer Fellstone series that began with DREADMARROW THIEF.The adventure continues as Tessa, Calder, and Ash set out to cure Tessa's mother, Faline. After the Conjurer Lord Queshire of Blackgrove listens to their appeal, he takes Calder hostage and demands Tessa and Ash bring him the Gravenwood, a magical wooden tablet owned by the ruling family of neighboring Fairlace, now headed by Tessa?s uncle, Mace Eldred and his wife, Odelia Catwick. But our heroes have no idea how they will steal it. No one has ever managed the feat before, despite that many covet the Gravenwood?s unique power, which can make whoever possesses it invincible.Praise for Dreadmarrow Thief:Silver Medalist, SPR Book Awards: ?A stellar entry into the genre of YA fantasy.?Bronze Medalist, Wishing Shelf Book Awards: ?A gripping fantasy adventure, highly recommended.?"The quest narrative is exciting and compelling... a work of classic fantasy." -The BookLife Prize?Celebrates

