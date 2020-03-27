Successfully reported this slideshow.
Bring Your Employees Closer Together With These Mobile Solutions
Patty Ruland Senior Mobile Solutions Consultant Engage by Cell info@engagebycell.com (415) 615 - 0150 Your speakers Molly ...
● Cloud-based ● 14 years in mobile ● Thousands of clients
What we hope to show today ● It’s time to over-communicate with everyone ● Email is no longer effective so you have to try...
Benefits of mobile technology ● Immediate impact ● Set-up in minutes ● No IT ● People check phones constantly ● Text messa...
Challenges Human Resources Managers Are Facing ● Employees are at home and distracted, dealing with uprooting of lifestyle...
Text messaging ● Inbound texting ○ Employees text in to join one list or many ● Outbound texting ○ Schedule texts by calen...
Engage by Cell for Benefits
● Only 19% of companies think their employees fully understand their benefits ● 80% of employees don’t read material ● 57%...
● 38% of employees at large-sized companies and 42% of mid-sized companies say employees use mobile for work ● 60% of HR d...
● Mobile website acts as repository for all benefits info, accessible 24/7 ● Make updates on-the-fly ● Easy set up, no nee...
Family members can bookmark your mobile site for easy, instant access
● Text alerts to employees with link to benefits portal ● Can segment messages for ESL employees
Eliminate the need to chase people down by sending reminder texts
● Advertise to employees with a sign in lunchroom or common area ● Hires text a keyword into a shortcode to be added into ...
Engage by Cell for Corporate Communication
50% of employees said sending a text, not an email, is the best way to reach them
How text messaging can strengthen company communication ● General news/alerts: Text employees about company news, events, ...
How text messaging can strengthen company communication ● Deliver links: direct employees to benefits pages/important docs...
Message board ● Create a community for your employees, even when some (or all) are remote ● People need a place to vent, d...
Engage by Cell for Payroll
How mobile can support your payroll processes ● Empower employees to report their hours worked via text ● Create mobile-fr...
Engage by Cell for Fundraising
Mobile fundraising ● Ask donors to opt-in to receive text alerts ● Build your marketing list and push out alerts to commun...
Virtual fundraisers ● Promote keyword to spread the word of your event - post on Facebook and Instagram ● Ask your evangel...
Screencast Thermometer ● Users can watch donations climb in real-time ● Generate excitement and community even when donors...
info@engagebycell.com (415) 615 - 0150 THANK YOU Patty Ruland Senior Mobile Solutions Consultant Engage by Cell Molly Lars...
Bring Your Hospital Personnel Closer Together With These Mobile Solutions
info@engagebycell.com (415) 615 - 0150 Your speakers Patty Ruland Senior Mobile Solutions Consultant Engage by Cell Molly ...
● Cloud-based ● 14 years in mobile ● Thousands of clients
What we hope to show today ● It’s time to over-communicate with everyone ● Email is no longer effective so you have to try...
Benefits of mobile technology ● Immediate impact ● Set-up in minutes ● No IT ● People check phones constantly ● Text messa...
Challenges Hospital Personnel Are Facing Everyone is on their feet 24/7 and not in front of a screen - but you still need ...
How mobile can support your communication
Text messaging ● List management ● Auto-reply messages ● Pre-schedule ● Set as a sequence ● 1-to-1 conversations ● Send im...
Alerts/Updates ● Ask workers to opt-in to text alerts ● Send updates to everyone that you know will get read, no matter pe...
Two-way Text Chat ● Encourage employees to reach out directly with questions, concerns ● Create live and group chats
Mobile web platform ● Mobile websites that feel like an app without a download ● Custom content can be accessed on any dev...
Message board ● Create a community for your workers, even when people are in various locations ● People need a place to ve...
info@engagebycell.com (415) 615 - 0150 THANK YOU Patty Ruland Senior Mobile Solutions Consultant Engage by Cell Molly Lars...
×