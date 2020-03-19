Coronavirus and Remote Work: How to Maintain Business as Usual

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
With the Coronavirus forcing many employees to work from home, how is your company handling communication amongst your team?
Unfortunately email isn’t suited to providing timely information in a situation that is changing from moment to moment.
Email open rates are 23% and dropping, and many don’t get opened for several days. Simply put, you can’t rely on email to effectively reach your audience -- let alone engage with them time and time again.
Text messaging, on the other hand? It has a 98% open rate and is read within minutes.
That’s why many Engage by Cell clients have drastically increased their use of text messaging for internal communication.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment