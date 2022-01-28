Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Good, Bad & Ugly of Freelancing

Jan. 28, 2022
Economy & Finance

Freelancing is not easy, but it’s a great career path that can offer a lot of options for your design career. I’ll explore what I’ve done over the last 19 years to grow my freelance business, what I’ve done wrong, and the lessons learned. I’ll cover:

• How to get business without cold calling
• Why social media works – and sometimes doesn’t.
• How to get (lousy) clients
• How to be a lousy freelancer
• How to be a good freelancer
• Contracts
• Discussing money
• Getting paid

The Good, Bad & Ugly of Freelancing

  1. 1. THE GOOD, BAD & UGLY OF FREELANCING Lisa Ghisolf, Gizmo Creative Factory, @gizmodesign
  2. 2. WE ARE NOT FREELANCERS We are quali fi ed independent professionals.
  3. 3. “The famous Pablo Picasso was at a party. A woman recognized him and approached the Master. She asked,   “Will you create a sketch for me?” Picasso agreed, and, as   he pulled out his sketchpad, asked her for a subject. “A bird in a tree will do,” she responded. So Picasso spent about a fi ve minutes doing what Picasso does on the sketchpad. Finished, he ripped the sketch o ff the pad, handed it to the woman and said, “That will be $10,000.” The woman was fl oored. “Ten thousand dollars! Why, it only took you fi ve minutes to draw that sketch!” To which, Picasso replied, “No, madam. That sketch took me a lifetime.”
  4. 4. IMPOSTER SYNDROME
  5. 5. DEPRESSION
  6. 6. BUILD YOUR SUPPORT ➤ Identify a network of people you can go to for venting, referrals, advice, etc. ➤ Find others you can work with, share work, support ➤ Get help if you need it ➤ Know you’re not alone
  7. 7. REALITY CHECK ➤ Don’t spread yourself too thin & don’t get complacent either ➤ Don’t forget that you don’t have a boss anymore—you have many ➤ Multitasking is BS ➤ Don’t fall victim to the 80/20 rule—it de fi nitely exists ➤ Save, and get to know your bottom line intimately ➤ Get out from behind the computer ➤ Shut up about your work/life balance and just do it! ➤ Value your time—and that of others ➤ Take care of your health—you’re the star
  8. 8. HOW TO GET (LOUSY) CLIENTS ➤ Don’t trust your instincts ➤ Be cheap and easy ➤ Spend all your time on their work, and not on the good clients ➤ Don’t establish your authority ➤ Pick your battles ➤ You’ll know them by the dread in opening your email box
  9. 9. HOW TO BE A (LOUSY) FREELANCER ➤ Don’t scope your projects ➤ Stay locked in your o ffi ce ➤ Agree to everything, have no opinions ➤ Take responsibility for nothing ➤ Disappear ➤ Slag on your fellow freelancers
  10. 10. CONTRACTS ➤ Always, always, always. ➤ Did I say always?
  11. 11. DISCUSSING MONEY ➤ Don’t be afraid to stand by your numbers ➤ Less $ = less functionality, less design work ➤ Deposits ➤ Publish rates?
  12. 12. GETTING PAID ➤ Your contract is your best friend ➤ Deposits ➤ Reasonable terms ➤ A good lawyer letter w/drafted motion is worth its weight in gold... Or your paycheck
  13. 13. THANK YOU! Lisa Ghisolf   Gizmo Creative Factory   @gizmodesign

