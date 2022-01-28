The Good, Bad & Ugly of Freelancing

Freelancing is not easy, but it’s a great career path that can offer a lot of options for your design career. I’ll explore what I’ve done over the last 19 years to grow my freelance business, what I’ve done wrong, and the lessons learned. I’ll cover:



• How to get business without cold calling

• Why social media works – and sometimes doesn’t.

• How to get (lousy) clients

• How to be a lousy freelancer

• How to be a good freelancer

• Contracts

• Discussing money

• Getting paid

