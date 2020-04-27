2. chapter 6 assisting prescriptions

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Chapter Six Assembling prescription items according to good dispensing practice G.Assefa 2
6. Assembling prescription items according to good dispensing practice • Good dispensing practices ensure that the correct...
6.1. Selecting prescribed products • We must strictly identify and select what type of product is prescribed in terms of i...
6.2. Packaging item into a suitable container Packing: • Packing is the art and science which involves preparing the arti...
 Protects the content from mechanical hazards • Vibration (transportation) • Compression (pressure during stacking) • Sho...
 They must not add or permit loss to its contents: • Protect the contents from both loss and gain of water. • Protect the...
 Must have a pharmaceutically elegant appearance: • In a competitive market the appearance of a package first draws the a...
6.3. Containers 6.3.1. Definition • The container is the device that holds the drug. • The immediate container is that whi...
6.3.2. Types of containers • According to the method of closure and use, the containers are of following types;- ??? • Wel...
• Classification of containers according to their shapes: ??? • Glass / polyethylene bottles • Narrow mouth • Wide mouth •...
6.3.3. Selecting packing material for the formulations • Criteria for the Selection of package type and package material: ...
• Resistance to microorganisms • Resistance to insects and rodents • Resistance to differences in temperature • Protection...
• Machine suitability of packaging and the filling method • Convenience of the packaging for the physician, pharmacist and...
6.3.4. Primary and secondary packaging • It is sometimes convenient to categorize packages by layer or function: Primary ...
Secondary packaging: • It is outside the primary packaging, perhaps used to group primary packages together. Tertiary pa...
• These broad categories can be somewhat arbitrary. • For example, depending on the use, a shrink wrap can be: • Primary p...
6.3.5. The materials used for packaging • Packaging materials & closures: ??? • Glass • Plastic • Metals • Paper and Board...
6.3.6. Uses • Glass: • Provides an excellent barrier against every element except light with a proper closure system. • Co...
• Paper and Board: • Increases display area • Provides better stacking for display of stock items • Assembles leaflets • P...
• Films, foils & laminates: • Strip packs • Blister packs • Sachets • Diaphragm seals for bottles • Liners for boxes eithe...
• Rubber: • Mostly used to make stoppers and bulbs for dropper assemblies. • Cotton: • As wadding (collision of individual...
• Closures: • Offers such additional functions: aid-pouring, metering, administration, child resistance, tampers evidence,...
G.Assefa 24
6.4. Packing item Reading Assignment ??? • List and explain different types of packing items. G.Assefa 25
6.5. Annotating prescription with the quantity supplied, signature and date • Annotating prescriptions is to clarify a pre...
• You may then annotate the prescription in line with the prescriber’s intentions. • If the prescription requires signific...
To clarify a prescription, you must: • Call the prescriber first • Clearly annotate and endorse the prescription with: • ...
6.6. Assembling items for check by the pharmacist • All deliveries of drugs and packaging materials should be checked and ...
End
×