Japan, the world’s third largest economy, has emerged as the number one country in cryptocurrency trading. Establishing a clear regulatory framework has fostered an atmosphere of legitimacy in which consumers and businesses alike feel increasingly comfortable to operate. In April 2017, the Japanese government defined bitcoin as a legitimate means of payment, leading to dramatically accelerated adoption of cryptocurrency. This report explores the primary drivers for adoption of cryptocurrency, predominantly bitcoin, in Japan. It explains why Japan surpasses every other developed nation in cryptocurrency. All of the blockchain actors are discussed, including startups, investors, associations, and regulatory bodies. Furthermore, the report explores how Japan possesses the key ingredients to remain a global leader in crypto-assets and blockchain innovation. Profits from the sale of this book are directed to Japan s Tohoku region, still rebuilding from the 2011 tsunami.

