historia clinica veterinaria

  1. 1. MASCOTAS EN FAMILIA TUPAC AMARU FORMATO DE HISTORIA CLÍNICA DE PEQUEÑOS ANIMALES CÓDIGO: VERSIÓN: FECHA: FECHA DE ADMISIÓN DÍA MES AÑO HORA H.C. MÉDICOVETERINARIO RESEÑA DEL PACIENTE NOMBRE: ESPECIE: RAZA: COLOR: SEXO: FECHA NACIMIENTO: EDAD: SEÑAS PARTICULARES PROCEDENCIA Urbana□ Rural □ DATOS DEL PROPIETARIO NOMBRE IDENTIFICACIÓN DNI DIRECCIÓN DISTRITO FACEBOOK TELÉFONO OCUPACIÓN MOTIVO DELA CONSULTA ……………….…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. ANAMNÉSICOS ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… HISTORIA DEL PACIENTE VACUNACIÓN CANINOS FELINOS NO PVC | | Fecha ____________________________ PUPPY | | Fecha ____________________________ TRIPLE | | Fecha ____________________________ QUINT | | Fecha ____________________________ RE QUI| | Fecha ____________________________ SEXTU | | Fecha ____________________________ RE SEXT| | Fecha ____________________________ RABIA | | Fecha ____________________________ OTRA | | Fecha ____________________________ ¿Cuál?________________________________________ ______________________________________________ -------------------------------------------------------------------------- NO | | TRIPLE | | Fecha _______________________________ RABIA | | Fecha________________________________ OTRA | | Fecha________________________________ ¿Cuál? ULTIMA DESPARASITACION SI | | PRODUCTO:_______________ FECHA:___________________ NO | | ALIMENTACIÓN Balanceada | | Casera | | Mixta | |Otra:____________________
  2. 2. ESTADO REPRODUCTIVO Castrado | | Gestación | | Entero | | Lactancia | | ALERGIAS ENFERMEDADES ANTERIORES CIRUGÍAS: ANTECEDENTES FAMILIARES HÁBITAT Casa | | Lote | | Finca [ | Taller [ ] Otro CONSTANTES FISIOLÓGICAS T.Ll.C. F.C. F.R. PULSO TEMPERATURA PESO EXAMEN CLÍNICO N:NORMAL A: ANORMAL (D: Degenerativa - A: Anomalía congénita - M: Metabólica - N: Nutricional y neoplásica - V: Vascular -1: Infecciosa, inflamatoria o idiomática - T: Trauma) ACTITUD Asténico| | Apoplético | | Linfático | | CONDICIÓN CORPORAL Caquéctico | | Delgado | | Normal | | Obeso | | Sobrepeso | | ESTADOHIDRATACIÓN Normal | Deshidratación 0-5% | | 6-7% | | 8-9% | | + 10% | ] MUCOSAS: N A Observaciones Conjuntiva! Oral Vulvar/Prepucial Rectal OJOS OÍDOS NÓDULOS LINFÁTICOS PIEL Y ANEXOS LOCOMOCIÓN A. MUSCULOESQUELÉTICO SISTEMA NERVIOSO A. CARDIOVASCULAR A. RESPIRATORIO A. DIGESTIVO A. GENITOURINARIO LISTA DEPROBLEMAS LISTA DEPROBLEMAS LISTA MAESTRA DIAGNOSTICODIFERENCIAL (DAMNVIT)
  3. 3. PLAN DIAGNOSTICO EXAMEN | SI | AUTORIZADO | FECHA | LABORATORIO| RESULTADOS INTERPRETACION DERESULTADOS IMPRESIÓN DIAGNOSTICA PLAN TERAPEUTICO TS P S E PRINCIPIO ACTIVO A ADMINISTRAR PRESENTACION POSOLOGIA DOSIS TOTAL VIA FRECUENCIA Y DURACIÓN (TS: Terapia de Sostén - P: Tratamiento preventivo - S: Tratamiento Sintomático - E: Tratamiento Etiológico) CONTROL (Fecha):__________________ SI NO Cuadro Hemático Parcial deorina Coprológico Citología fecal Citología Química sanguínea: 1. 2. 3. 4. Rayosx USG Cultivo Antibiograma Otro:
  4. 4. PLAN TERAPEUTICO TS P S E PRINCIPIO ACTIVO A ADMINISTRAR FECHA PRESENTACION POSOLOGIA DOSIS TOTAL VIA FRECUENCIA Y DURACIÓN

×