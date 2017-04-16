Vectores i

DOCENTE: GIULIANA M. CHURANO TINOCO
Es un segmento de recta dirigido en el espacio y que sirve para representar magnitudes que tienen una dirección y un senti...
Nota. Un vector se representa con cualquier letra del alfabeto y con una flecha () en la parte superior de la letra. II -...
Los vectores tienen dos elementos: dirección y módulo. II - Unidad : FÍSICA ELEMENTAL Tema: NOTACIÓN CIENTÍFICA I.E.P «Nue...
Corresponde a la inclinación de la recta y representa al ángulo entre ella y un eje horizontal imaginario. También se pued...
II - Unidad : FÍSICA ELEMENTAL Tema: NOTACIÓN CIENTÍFICA I.E.P «Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe» Son aquellas que se encuentra...
II - Unidad : FÍSICA ELEMENTAL Tema: NOTACIÓN CIENTÍFICA I.E.P «Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe» Son aquellos cuyas líneas de ...
II - Unidad : FÍSICA ELEMENTAL Tema: NOTACIÓN CIENTÍFICA I.E.P «Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe» Son aquellos que están conten...
II - Unidad : FÍSICA ELEMENTAL Tema: NOTACIÓN CIENTÍFICA I.E.P «Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe» Son aquellos que tienen la mi...
II - Unidad : FÍSICA ELEMENTAL Tema: NOTACIÓN CIENTÍFICA I.E.P «Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe» Son aquellos que tienen el mi...
II - Unidad : FÍSICA ELEMENTAL Tema: NOTACIÓN CIENTÍFICA I.E.P «Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe» Es la suma de dos o más vecto...
II - Unidad : FISICA ELEMENTAL Tema: NOTACIÓN CIENTÍFICA I.E.P «Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe» NOTA. La suma o diferencia de...
II - Unidad : FISICA ELEMENTAL Tema: NOTACIÓN CIENTÍFICA I.E.P «Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe» Ejemplos: La suma o diferenci...
II - Unidad : FISICA ELEMENTAL Tema: NOTACIÓN CIENTÍFICA I.E.P «Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe» Tipos de resultantes 1. Resul...
II - Unidad : FÍSICA ELEMENTAL Tema: NOTACIÓN CIENTÍFICA I.E.P «Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe» R = 3 + 5 = 8 R = 6 - (-2) = 8
II - Unidad : FÍSICA ELEMENTAL Tema: NOTACIÓN CIENTÍFICA I.E.P «Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe» a. A B b. A B c. R R = A + B ...
II - Unidad : FÍSICA ELEMENTAL Tema: NOTACIÓN CIENTÍFICA I.E.P «Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe» R2 = 32 + 42 R2 = 9 + 16 R = ...
