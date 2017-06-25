PROFESORA: GIULIANA M. CHURANO TINOCO TRIUNFADORES DESDE EL PRINCIPIO…! CURSO: BIOLOGÍA NIVEL: Secundaria GRADO: 4º FECHA:...
PROFESORA: GIULIANA M. CHURANO TINOCO TRIUNFADORES DESDE EL PRINCIPIO…! B)Schleiden y Schwann C)Singer y Nicholson D)Rober...
PROFESORA: GIULIANA M. CHURANO TINOCO TRIUNFADORES DESDE EL PRINCIPIO…! 20. Relaciona cada columna.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Guia de miscelanea celular

66 views

Published on

GYU

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
66
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
3
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Guia de miscelanea celular

  1. 1. PROFESORA: GIULIANA M. CHURANO TINOCO TRIUNFADORES DESDE EL PRINCIPIO…! CURSO: BIOLOGÍA NIVEL: Secundaria GRADO: 4º FECHA: 28 /06 /2017 NOMBRES:__________________________________ ____________________________________ INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA PARTICULAR BIOLOGÍA CELULAR I NIVEL BÁSICO 1. Subraya el organismo unicelular que presenta célula tipo procariota. A)virus B) ameba C) alga D) levadura E) cianofita 2. ¿Cuál de las siguientes estructuras está presente en una célula tipo procariota? A) ribosoma 80 S B) pared celular de celulosa C) núcleo D) ADN circular y único E) sistema de endomembranas 3. La teoría celular fue propuesta por: A)Singer y Nicholson. B) Anton van Leeuwenhoek. C) Schleiden y Schwann. D) Watson y Crick. E) Robert Hooke. 4. A diferencia de las células procariotas, los eucariotas presentan A) ribosoma 70 S. B) nucleoide. C) mesosoma. D) citoesqueleto. E) mureina. 5. La pared celular secundaria en células vegetales está compuesta principalmente por: A) peptidoglucano. B) quitina. C) celulosa. D) almidón. E) lignina. 6. La membrana celular está formada química- mente por I. fosfolípidos. II. glucolípidos. III. proteínas. IV. esteroides. A) I y II B) I y III C) I, II y III D) I, II, III y IV E) I, III y IV 7. La glucosa ingresa al interior de las células por transporte de tipo A) difusión simple. B) activo. C) ósmosis. D) difusión facilitada. E) endocitosis. NIVEL INTERMEDIO 8. La estructura presente en tejidos vegetales, formada por pectatos de calcio y magnesio se denomina. A)lámina nuclear. B) desmosoma. C) plasmodemo. D)lámina media. E) apoplasto. 9. La estructura que permite la comunicación entre células vegetales se denomina. A)pared primaria. B) plasmodesmo. C) lámina media. D)lignina y suberina. E) fragmoplasto. 10. El modelo del mosaico fluido fue propuesto por ............ en el año 1972. A)Watson y Crick
  2. 2. PROFESORA: GIULIANA M. CHURANO TINOCO TRIUNFADORES DESDE EL PRINCIPIO…! B)Schleiden y Schwann C)Singer y Nicholson D)Robert Hooke E)Robert Brown 11. Indique qué tipo de transporte permite la salida de iones sodio. A)pasivo B)activo por bombas C)activo por vesículas D)por diálisis E)difusión facilitada 12. Durante la secreción celular se utiliza ATP, por lo tanto es un tipo de transporte. A) pasivo. B)por exocitosis. C)por endocitosis. D)por ósmosis. E)activo. 13. Los fosfolípidos de la membrana se caracterizan por ser. A)anfóteros. B)anfipáticos. C)polares. D) apolares. E) hidrofílicos. NIVEL AVANZADO 14. Al examinar en el microscopio, se observa células cuyo material genético no está limitado por una endomembrana. De lo anterior podemos concluir que estas células pertenecen a A)animales. B)vegetales. C)protistas. D)hongos. E) bacterias. 15. La zona glucosídica de las membranas de animales y protozoos, compuesta principalmente por oligosacáridos y péptidos que participan en el reconocimiento celular y en el proceso inmunitario, se denomina. A)membrana celular. B) bicapa lipídica. C) glucocálix. D)antígenos a y b. E) antígenos d. 16. Los poros hidrófilos presentes en la membrana celular están formados por: A)proteínas periféricas. B) oligosacáridos. C) proteínas integrales totales. D)doble capa de fosfolípidos. E) esteroides. 17. La membrana celular es una estructura forma- da por dos capas de fosfolípidos asociados a proteínas y glucolípidos. Cuando los fosfolípidos pasan de una capa a otra, este movimiento se denomina A)rotación. B) flip-flop. C) lateral. D)flexión. E) fluidez. 18. Cuando la membrana celular se lesiona debido a agentes externos, se forman algunos compuestos derivados de ácidos grasos presentes en las colas de los fosfolípidos. Uno de los más importantes derivados que participa en el mecanismo inflamatorio se denomina A)corticoide. B) prostaglandina. C) histamina.D)aspirina. D) fosfatidilcolina. E) aspirina 19. Relaciona. A Pared primaria Es el ingreso de material sólido como las amebas. B Pared secundaria Como ejemplo tenemos el oxígeno y CO2 C Lámina media Participan transportadores proteicos. D Difusión simple Compuesto por celulosa y lignina. E Difusión facilitada Pared celular conformada por pectina y pectatos. F Fagocitosis Se da a través de las vellosidades intestinales. G Pinocitosis Pared celular compuesto por celulosa y hemicelulosa.
  3. 3. PROFESORA: GIULIANA M. CHURANO TINOCO TRIUNFADORES DESDE EL PRINCIPIO…! 20. Relaciona cada columna.

×