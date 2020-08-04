Fios e toxina

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Fios de Sustentação e Tração - PDO - Fios de sustentação e tração em PDO Polydioxano Os fios de PDO (ou PDS) são fios abso...
Dependendo da direção das garras esse fio pode ser caracterizado como unidirecional, bidirecional ou multidirecional53. A ...
PARAFUSO: Formação de colágeno de maior intensidade e ação mais prolongada, maior elasticidade e tracionamento provocado p...
 Resistência da elasticidade pode ser mantida em múltiplas direções e, portanto, o efeito é duradouro  O fio com garras ...
ângulo cérvico-mandibular. Estas alterações mudam o contorno da face, que perde o formato ‘triangular’ quando jovem passan...
tratamento e no pós-imediato; herpes simples em qualquer área da pele; epilepsia; - Complicações e incidentes -Extrusão on...
Fig. – Caso inicial evidenciando ptose da região supraorbitária com evidenciação do excesso de pele palpebral (A). Vetor d...
técnicas não invasivas. Eles também podem ser utilizados em ambiente ambulatorial, de relativa facilidade técnica. O menor...
Os fios estimulam a produção natural de colágeno e elastina, provoca o efeito lifting de forma imediata, elimina o temível...
O plano correto para a inserção dos fios PDO é o tecido celular subcutâneo (SMAS). Caso seja introduzido superficialmente ...
É importante definir os critérios de inclusão neste tipo de tratamento com fios de sustentação. O primeiro passo é a colhe...
- Tipos de materiais mono (liso e parafuso) e Cog (espiculado) de tração. O fios de sustentação podem ser feitos de vários...
catalítica (MONTECUCCO, 1998), responsável por bloquear a neuroexocitose, com ação sobre os neurotransmissores, através da...
Esta especificidade está baseada em uma dupla checagem reconhecendo o sítio de clivagem de um lado e o “tema principal” ad...
proteínas do sistema neuroexocitóxico, que é clivado em diferentes pontes peptídicas, sugere a possibilidade de uma origem...
Para este processo, existem as seguintes hipóteses: 1- Bloqueio dos canais de cálcio, 2- Alteração do metabolismo do cálci...
Figura 1) Liberação Normal do Neurotransmissor Fonte: Sposito, 2009. A imagem apresentada acima, encontrada em Sposito (20...
Figura 2 - Representação Tridimensional da TXB. Fonte: Sposito, 2009. Martínez-Pérez (2014), mostra que a toxina botulínic...
Figura 3) Bloqueio da Liberação do Neurotransmissor sob a Ação da Toxina Botulínica. Fonte: Sposito, 2009. De acordo com D...
Segundo Menezes (2013) quando no organismo humano, esta toxina tem a função de bloquear a liberação de acetilcolina que é ...
 2ml de Soro Fisiológico estéril e refrigerado.  01 Seringa Luer Lock.  01 Agulha 22G para Seringa Luer.  01 Agulha 18...
ambulatório ou consultório para observação de sinais ou sintomas de debilidade sistêmica ou paralisia muscular. O conteúdo...
o preenchimento facial, pois é uma região de bastante movimento e não é possível atuar na musculatura sob pena de deixar o...
Efeitos indesejados  Inchaço , vermelhidão e uma leve dor no local da aplicação que costumam desaparecer espontaneamente ...
paciente possuir doenças que afetam a junção entre os nervos e os músculos (por exemplo, miastenia gravis, Síndrome de Lam...
Segundo Maturana e Camargo (2014) quanto às desvantagens os autores explicam que uma delas, é a necessidade de novas aplic...
- Complicações e incidentes REFERÊNCIAS: BORTOLOZO, F.; BIGARELLA, R.L. Apresentação do uso de fios de polidioxanona com n...
  1. 1. Fios de Sustentação e Tração - PDO - Fios de sustentação e tração em PDO Polydioxano Os fios de PDO (ou PDS) são fios absorvíveis que têm uma duração de tração de 2 a 3 semanas e absorvem em cerca de 60 dias. Usamos estes fios em cirurgias regularmente, mas não para elevar a face. E os chamados "fios de tração" derivam dos "Aptos Threads" lançados pelo Dr Marlen Sulamanidze (russo) em 2000 e eram os chamados fios russo, são inabsorvíveis feitos de polipropileno. São fibras sintéticas biodegradáveis, ou seja, totalmente absorvidas pela pele. São muito indicadas para tratar áreas que necessitam uma maior quantidade de colágeno, já que promovem um maior estímulo à produção dessa substância. Este tipo de fio é muito utilizado como um complemento dos Fios de Sustentação. Os fios de PDO para o rejuvenescimento facial podem ser categorizados em 3 tipos diferentes. O fio “Mono PDO” é um monofilamento, sem garra e fino (0,07-0,15mm)54 e é ancorado em um ponto no rosto ou no couro cabeludo. Eles “pressionam” a pele e fornecem uma pequena quantidade de lifting. O fio “Mola ou Duplo”, confeccionado a partir de um único monofilamento torcido ou 2 monofilamentos trançados, é mais tenso do que o fio “Mono PDO”53 e proporciona uma boa restauração de volume às áreas “afundadas” da pele63. O fio “Dentado” tem garras que se agarram aos tecidos para efeitos de lifting quando inseridos.
  2. 2. Dependendo da direção das garras esse fio pode ser caracterizado como unidirecional, bidirecional ou multidirecional53. A produção de colágeno em torno dos fios e suas garras ajudam a restaurar o volume e melhoram a textura e a elasticidade da pele, resultando em uma estética facial natural FIO LISO: A implantação do fio induz ao estímulo de formação de colágeno que, por si só, aumentará a sustentação da pele, provocando leve tracionamento. HD: preenchimento das rugas estáticas com efeitos de dermosustentaçao; HDML: fios lisos em cânula.
  3. 3. PARAFUSO: Formação de colágeno de maior intensidade e ação mais prolongada, maior elasticidade e tracionamento provocado pelo formato parafuso do fio. HDS – após o desbloqueio do fio dentro dos tecidos, os fios enrolados tendem a desenrolar e expandir, dando um efeito volumizador. ESPICULADO BIDIRECIONAL: Fios com espículas, agulha com bisel ou em cânula. Indicados para puxar ou fixar com espículas bidirecionais dando tração da derme e lifting reorientando as fibras de colágeno pela mecanotransdução. Há formação de colágeno de maior intensidade e tracionamento intenso provocado pelas espículas.  Dentes helicoidais projetados a 360 graus em 4 D
  4. 4.  Resistência da elasticidade pode ser mantida em múltiplas direções e, portanto, o efeito é duradouro  O fio com garras é introduzido nos tecidos na direção oposta da inclina - ção das garras, permitindo deslizar sem enroscar nos tecidos. Puxadas na direção oposta, as garras dos fios se aderem aos tecidos adiposos fibrosos, transferindo a força para elevar a der - me e epiderme. O fio com garras, por - tanto, estabelece uma ancoragem nos tecidos e mantém a sustentação. A força de retenção pode ser melhorada por agulhas menos traumáticas em ter - mos de diâmetro e desenho de ponta. A técnica de inserção do fio influencia fortemente os resultados e, à medida que o fio é apertado, um caminho on - dulado se endireita, causando vetores alternados de força . Após a inserção dos fios com garras, deve-se descarregar fios lisos e parafusos (Single e dou - ble screw) em forma de “leque” ou cru zados (técnica cross) para aumentar a área de contato tecidual com os fios, favorecendo, por consequência, a neocolagenogênese. A gordura da região zigomática favorecem a ptose da pele acentuando os sulcos nasolabiais e um decaimento dos tecidos moles anterior, lateral e inferior leva à perda da definição da linha da mandíbula e a uma alteração do
  5. 5. ângulo cérvico-mandibular. Estas alterações mudam o contorno da face, que perde o formato ‘triangular’ quando jovem passando a um formato de “losango” ou “quadrado” com o envelhecimento. A ptose da derme facial pode ser o aspecto mais importante do quadro clínico de um paciente que busca um procedimento de rejuvenescimento facial. Figs. Depressões (setas) na pele imediatas à inserção dos fios espiculados (A). Tra - cionamento dos fios espicu - lados (19G X 150mm) após a inserção dos mesmos (B,C) . - Indicações e contraindicações Indicações: Flacidez Facial; contorno da mandíbula; flacidez do pescoço; sulcos faciais (bigode chinês, marionete); rugas periorais e periorbitárias; flacidez supraumbilical; umbigo triste. As áreas são: lifting facial; pés de galinha linhas de expressão; glabela; linha infraorbital e linha de marionete; flacidez malar (região da bochecha);redução maça do rosto; cavidade oral; coxas; flancos; pálpebra inferior; abdome (umbigo triste); axilas; quadril (lifting); braços; mamas; Vantagens: produz um lifting não cirúrgico e natural; procedimento realizado em consultório sob anestesia local; retorno imediato ao trabalho. Contra-Indicações: Infecções viral ou bacteriana de pele no local da aplicação; uso de anticoagulantes; diabetes graves não controlada; hipertensão ou doenças imunes não controladas; gravidez e lactação, propensos a queilóides e cicatriz hipertróficas; evitar exposição aos raios UV antes do
  6. 6. tratamento e no pós-imediato; herpes simples em qualquer área da pele; epilepsia; - Complicações e incidentes -Extrusão onde o fio termina , corte na extremidade; -Contusões podem aparecer devido a danos em pequenos vasos -Edema ou inchaço -Sensação de formigamento -Infecção Local/desconforto -Rasgar o tecido Os efeitos secundários mais frequentes são hematoma, pequenas retrações, infeção e exteriorização dos fios. A maioria dos efeitos secundários são transitórios e desaparecem ao fim de 5-7 dias. As piores complicações são paralisia facial por lesão do nervo facial e hematomas extensos por roturas de grandes vasos
  7. 7. Fig. – Caso inicial evidenciando ptose da região supraorbitária com evidenciação do excesso de pele palpebral (A). Vetor definido para o lifting empregando-se dois fios espiculados 23GX60mm, inseridos de cada lado por um único pertuito criado na região frontal (B). Resultado imediato do lifting de sobrancelha (C). Pertuito confeccionado na ponta do nariz com agulha 22G para inserção do fio nose (D). Dois fios nose são inseridos no dorso nasal pelo mesmo pertuito confeccionado na ponta do nariz (E). Dois nós são confeccionados com as pontas dos fios, que em seguida são cortadas (F,G). Inserção de 2 fios espiculados 19GX150mm, no terço médio em direção ao terço inferior da face, no vetor previamente determinado para promover o lifting imediato (efeito tensor dos fios) (H-K). O uso de fios de sustentação facial é um tratamento que preenche uma lacuna nos procedimentos médicos rejuvenescedores, pois reposicionam os tecidos faciais, suspendendo-os, o que raramente se consegue com outras
  8. 8. técnicas não invasivas. Eles também podem ser utilizados em ambiente ambulatorial, de relativa facilidade técnica. O menor período de recuperação pós-procedimento é uma das justificativas da busca pelos tratamentos minimamente invasivos, incluindo o uso dos fios de dermossustentação (BORTOLOZO e BIGARELLA, 2016). Os fios absorvíveis de PDO vieram com proposta de estimulação de colágeno, e diferentemente de todos os outros fios para dermossustentação, entrou no mercado Brasileiro sem nós e sem garras, o que não lhe acresce zcapacidade de sustentação dos tecidos moles. Dentro desse âmbito, a ideia de produzir nós sequenciais no fio absorvível surgiu. Seu uso na flacidez geniana facial inicial será avaliado, por meio de fotos, escala de satisfação de médico e de paciente, e também com biópsia e avaliação histológica (BORTOLOZO e BIGARELLA, 2016). O uso de fios de sustentação para suspensão da face não é uma ideia nova e está agora em sua terceira década de evolução. Os fios com garras têm sido apresentados como o método para alcançar suspensão e o rejuvenescimento facial sem cirurgia, têm ganhado o interesse de pacientes e cirurgiões (TAVARES et al. 2017). Segundo Tavares et al. (2017) a última geração dos fios com garras para sustentação dos tecidos moles está disponível tanto em material não absorvível quanto absorvível, com vários comprimentos e diferentes tipos de agulhas embutidas. As variadas apresentações atuais permitem uma diversidade de formas de aplicação, inclusive autofixação, passagens curvas que abraçam o tecido ptótico, loop e fixação das duas extremidades do fio em um único ponto e ancoragem na fáscia temporal ou outros pontos profundos. O material absorvível mais comumente usado para produzir os fios é a polidioxanona (PDO), um polímero que se hidroliza gradativamente. Os fios com garra podem ser aplicados tanto na fronte quanto nos terços médio e inferior da face, além do pescoço. Independentemente de onde na face os fios sejam usados, as incisões, por menores que sejam, devem ser feitas em locais camufláveis, seguidas de dissecção do subcutâneo, passagem dos fios e ancoramento proximal deles. Finalmente, os tecidos moles devem ser moldados, para que se consiga um contorno suave e harmonioso (TAVARES et al. 2017).
  9. 9. Os fios estimulam a produção natural de colágeno e elastina, provoca o efeito lifting de forma imediata, elimina o temível aspecto de cansaço que se instala na pele ao longo dos anos. Quando os fios são inseridos na pele, somente pelo trauma da agulha provoca na pele, já começa um estímulo do colágeno, quando os fios estão dentro da pele, o nosso próprio organismo vai tentar degradar esse fio por hidrólise, a medida que esse fio vai perdendo seu volume externo e vai sendo reabsorvido, as células dos fibroblastos que esta situado na derme, vai produzir colágeno e depositando na mesma posição que o fio ocupava, melhorando a flacidez e fazendo o efeito lifting na região. Os fios são reabsorvidos ao longo de 18 a 24 meses. Estimula a produção natural de colágeno e elastina, provoca efeito lifting de forma imediata, elimina o temível aspecto de cansaço que se instala na pele ao longo dos ano;Estimula a produção natural de colágeno e elastina, provoca efeito lifting de forma imediata, elimina o temível aspecto de cansaço que se instala na pele ao longo dos anos; O resultado é imediato, podendo, em casos de maior acúmulo de pele na elevação, levar cerca de 15 dias para acomodação total dos tecidos. Nos casos de melhora na qualidade da pele, o efeito poderá ser notado após 1 a 2 meses geralmente. - Anatomia muscular envolvida Os fios de sustentação e bioestimulação são indicados para tratar áreas de flacidez, reposicionando os tecidos que ao longo dos anos têm ptose (queda). As áreas mais tratadas são: região facial (“maçã do rosto”, “bigode chinês”, linha mandibular e supercílio) e região cervical (pescoço). Os fios agem por meio de microcones de sustentação, que aderem à camada cutânea e fazem uma tração, remodelando a pele. Além disso, combatem a flacidez, estimulando a produção colágeno. São muito utilizados para redefinição do contorno facial e a firmeza da pele na área mandibular; recuperação do volume das bochechas e maçãs do rosto; nas sobrancelhas, para abrir o olhar e no pescoço, a fim de recuperar a firmeza e promover uma textura mais lisa.
  10. 10. O plano correto para a inserção dos fios PDO é o tecido celular subcutâneo (SMAS). Caso seja introduzido superficialmente poderá ser visível e doloroso ao toque e não irá estimular a produção de colagénio. Caso seja introduzido profundamente poderá lesar artérias, veias, o nervo facial ou qualquer estrutura profunda da face. É importante a identificação do ponto de Manson que permite identificar o trajeto da artéria facial com um grau de erro de 3 mm. - Escolha adequada do material - face o correto diagnóstico Fig. Sistema músculo aponeurótico superficial e sua relação com as demais estruturas faciais. A seleção adequada de pacientes para o lifting com fios de PDO é importante para garantir resultados positivos. Os bons candidatos são aqueles que querem restaurar o volume e ter um rosto mais jovem sem cirurgias invasivas e que possuem um grau moderado de flacidez do tecido mole facial. Além disso, os critérios anatômicos incluem: baixo índice de massa corporal, mínimo volume de tecido mole, ossos fortes para sustentar o tecido elevado e pele saudável para otimização dos resultados.
  11. 11. É importante definir os critérios de inclusão neste tipo de tratamento com fios de sustentação. O primeiro passo é a colheita da história clinica completa. Fotografar antes e após o procedimento é essencial para mostrar as alterações ao paciente e para permitir a avaliação geométrica de qualquer assimetria. O passo seguinte é o exame objectivo com avaliação da textura da pele e o grau de flacidez ( “finger test”). Deverão ser estudados os locais de inserção da anestesia local (lidocaina a 1%) e marcados com marcador cirúrgico. Após um estudo minuncioso da face e das necessidades de tratamento, escolhe-se o tipo de fio mais adequado, podendo ser usado mais de um modelo no tratamento facial. Com anestesia local, no próprio consultório, as pequenas agulhas são introduzidas e deixam o fio logo debaixo da pele. Todo o tratamento dura cerca de 30-40 minutos. No caso do uso para suspensão, a retirada da agulha é acompanhada da tração do tecido que se ergue imediatamente. No caso apenas de estímulo de colágeno, para a melhoria da qualidade de pele e rugas, os fios são introduzidos em direções diversas de forma a construir uma rede, que será substituída por colágeno quando da absorção dos fios. Em alguns casos, deixamos fitas adesivas mantendo a pele mais tensa, evitando mobilização do tecido. Os fios com garra podem ser aplicados tanto na fronte quanto no terço médio e inferior da face, além do pescoço. Independente de onde na face os fios sejam usados, as incisões, por menores que sejam, devem ser feitas em locais camufláveis, seguidas de dissecção do subcutâneo, passagem dos fios e ancoramento proximal deles. Os fios que tem uma espessura entre 0,5 e 0,20mm, são colocados debaixo da pele com o auxílio de agulhas finas, seguindo as linhas de tensão da derme. O tratamento não é doloroso, basta aplicar um pouco de gelo ou creme anestésico na zona a ser tratada 15 minutos antes de começar o procedimento para diminuir os pequenos incômodos que a colocação dos fios possa gerar; Normalmente são necessárias entre uma a duas sessões para conseguir um resultado eficiente. As sessões devem ser realizadas com um intervalo de 3 a 4 meses para que os fios possam se ajustar na pele.
  12. 12. - Tipos de materiais mono (liso e parafuso) e Cog (espiculado) de tração. O fios de sustentação podem ser feitos de vários materiais como ácido poliláctico , polipropileno, Polidioxanona (PDO) e outros. Toxina Botulínica Conceito Senise et al. (2015) conceituraram a Toxina Botulínica (TXB-A) como sendo um agente biológico, produzido em laboratório como substância líquida, estéril que passa por processo de liofilização antes de ser comercializada nas marcas Botox®, Dysport® e Prosigne® e aprovadas pela ANVISA no Brasil para tratamentos estéticos é uma substância produzida pela fermentação de bactéria anaeróbica Clostridium botilinum. A toxina botulínica tipo A é uma das sete toxinas produzidas pela bactéria. É apresentada em frasco-ampola contendo100 U de toxina em pó na forma liofilizada. No momento da aplicação se faz a diluição em solução salina 0,9% estéril sem conservante. Sob a forma liofilizada deve ser armazenada em congelador. Cada frasco de botox contém 100 unidades de Clostridium botulinum, 0,5mg de albumina humana e 0,9% de cloreto de sódio. - Farmacologia Após a ligação com o terminal nervoso evidencia-se a internalização depois de 20 min e ela é máxima após 90 min (GÖSCHEL, 1997). A internalização é seguida de endocitose dentro de vesículas de natureza desconhecida (AOKI, 2001a). O passo seguinte é chamado de redução (clivagem proteolítica) (MONTECUCCO, 1998) e acontece dentro da célula nervosa, sob condições de acidificação (AOKI, 2001a), liberando a cadeia L
  13. 13. catalítica (MONTECUCCO, 1998), responsável por bloquear a neuroexocitose, com ação sobre os neurotransmissores, através da atividade de uma endopepdase zinco dependente específica para cada um dos 3 sítios de ligação dentro do sistema neurotóxico (AOKI, 2001a; AOKI, 2001b) sob pH ácido (MONTECUCCO, 1998). A Toxina Botulínica A age nas proteínas da membrana pré-sinápticas, quebrando a membrana proteica da vesícula sináptica, na SNAP-25 em 3 diferentes pontos de clivagem perto do terminal-C (AOKI, 2001a; AOKI, 2001b; HAMBLETON, 1992). A neurotoxina do tipo A está assim associada a uma proteólise seletiva da proteína sináptica SNAP-25, agindo como uma protease zinco dependente (AOKI, 2001a; AOKI, 2001b; HAMBLETON, 1992; JOHNSON 1999). A SNAP-25 é um resíduo protéico, ligado a superfície da membrana e é requerida no crescimento do axônio. A função específica destas metaloproteases consiste em auxiliar no duplo reconhecimento dos substratos, baseado na interação com o ponto de clivagem e com o segmento não contínuo que contém a estrutura modificada comum para a VAMP, SNAP-25, e a syntaxin. As diferentes neurotoxinas reconhecem as estruturas terciárias de seus alvos VAMP, SNAP-25 e sintaxina. Estes alvos compartilham entre si um pequeno trecho de cadeia que é chamado “tema principal”. Este aparece em duas vezes na VAMP, quatro vezes na SNAP-25 e 2 vezes na sintaxina. Os peptídeos correspondentes a sequência específica do “tema principal”, nos três alvos proteicos, são inibidos in vivo e in vitro pela atividade da neurotoxina, independentemente da sua origem ou tipo. Anticorpos antitoxina apresentam reação cruzada entre os e três alvos. Estes resultados indicam que, o “tema principal” fica exposto e adota uma configuração similar para cada um dos três alvos das neurotoxinas. Além disto, as neurotoxinas específicas para a VAMP, para a SNAP-25, e para a syntaxin 16 apresentam reação cruzada entre si, competindo pelo mesmo sítio de ligação, porém não são capazes de induzir a clivagem, e em consequência o efeito tóxico, de um alvo que não seja o seu específico. Todos estes dados indicam que a Toxina Botulínica é muito específica em termos tanto da ação junto à proteína alvo na parede da membrana sináptica, como da quebra da ponte peptídica levando à clivagem da molécula.
  14. 14. Esta especificidade está baseada em uma dupla checagem reconhecendo o sítio de clivagem de um lado e o “tema principal” adicional, comum aos 3 alvos proteicos-VAMP, SNAP-25 e syntaxin, de outro. Assim, elas reconhecem os seus substratos proteicos através de dois sítios que interagem com a região que inclui a cadeia peptídica a ser quebrada, e a região de ligação similar à VAMP, SNAP-25 e sintaxina. Isto justifica a reação cruzada de anticorpos e a inibição cruzada dos diferentes tipos de neurotoxinas (HAMBLETON, 1992). Em relação à recuperação funcional neuronal, após a injeção e bloqueio com as diferentes neurotoxinas, esta pode ocorrer a partir da ação de novos terminais para a liberação da acetilcolina ou da recuperação dos terminais bloqueados (HAMBLETON, 1992). A duração do bloqueio induzido pela BoNT, variando de semanas a meses, excede em muito o tempo de recuperação dos alvos de ação da neurotoxina, sugerindo que apesar da ação proteolítica necessária para a remoção dos componentes do sistema exotóxico de bloqueio, a persistência dos efeitos sobre a liberação dos neurotransmissores envolve outras ações intracelulares (HAMBLETON, 1992). Além disto, a duração assim como a eficácia do bloqueio também está relacionada às doses e formulações dos sorotipos utilizados (LEW, 1997). A via metabólica da toxina não está devidamente documentada, porém pode ser explicada pela presença de proteases que levam a uma proteólise de degradação das cadeias polipeptídicas presentes na molécula. Supõe-se que a biodisponibilidade do medicamento é absoluta, com uma cinética de primeira ordem (LEW, 1997). Ainda para a garantia da estabilidade da toxina, devemos nos ater ao fato de que ela é sensível a forças mecânicas, especialmente frente ao calor (acima de 40º C) e em pH alcalino. Ela pode se tornar inativa quando de formam bolhas de ar na interface ar-líquido na diluição, acusando estiramento e modificação do formato da 17 cadeia (BORODIC, 1996). A toxina também pode se desnaturar na presença de nitrogênio e dióxido de carbono da atmosfera (BORODIC, 1996). A sequência completa dos, aproximadamente, 1270 aminoácidos que compõem os diferentes sorotipos de neurotoxina, já foi estabelecida. A descoberta de que as diferentes neurotoxinas de Clostridium responsáveis pelo botulismo e pelo tétano são zinco proteases específicas para diferentes
  15. 15. proteínas do sistema neuroexocitóxico, que é clivado em diferentes pontes peptídicas, sugere a possibilidade de uma origem evolucionária para estas toxinas. Diferentes sítios de ataque, da mesma estrutura supramolecular, garantem que espécies animais não se tornem resistentes para todos os tipos de neurotoxinas. Por outro lado, mutações nos locais de proteólise em ratos e galinhas as tornaram resistentes ao tétano e à toxina botulínica tipo B. A redução da espasticidade em áreas maiores que as esperadas após a injeção de toxina botulínica tipo A, e não relacionadas com a difusão do produto, podem sugerir uma ação sobre o sistema gama reduzindo o sinal Ia aferente dos fusos espinais (LEW, 1997). Além disto, estudos clínicos sugerem que o sorotipo A deve ter uma atividade antinociceptiva, além da atividade já bem conhecida sobre os motoneurônios e sobre outros nervos colinérgicos (LEW, 1997). Um fato importante a ser considerado, neste modelo inibitório, altamente específico, é avaliá-lo de modo a modificá-lo como um agente terapêutico para o tétano e para o botulismo. Porém, para serem efetivos in vivo, estes agentes inibidores da toxina necessitariam cruzar o plasmalema. Outro fator a ser considerado, frente ao neurotropismo da cadeia Hn, é a determinação de receptores nesta cadeia das neurotoxinas, que poderiam ser utilizados para carrear moléculas biológicas e/ou drogas para dentro das células nervosas. Um fato importante a ser considerado, neste modelo inibitório, altamente específico, é avaliá-lo de modo a modificá-lo como um agente terapêutico para o tétano e para o botulismo. Porém, para serem efetivos in vivo, estes agentes inibidores da toxina necessitariam cruzar o plasmalema. Outro fator a ser considerado, frente ao neurotropismo da cadeia Hn, é a determinação de receptores nesta cadeia das neurotoxinas, que poderiam ser utilizados para carrear moléculas biológicas e/ou drogas para dentro das células nervosas. Em resumo, a toxina botulínica A atua bloqueando a liberação da acetilcolina ao nível do terminal pré- sináptico através da desativação das proteínas de fusão, impedindo que a 18 acetilcolina seja lançada na fenda sináptica e assim não permitindo a despolarização do terminal pós-sináptico; em consequência a contração muscular fica bloqueada (BANDYOPADHYAY, 1987; MALIZIO, 2000).
  16. 16. Para este processo, existem as seguintes hipóteses: 1- Bloqueio dos canais de cálcio, 2- Alteração do metabolismo do cálcio, 3- Mudanças na função mitocondrial, 4- Bloqueio dos sítios de ligação na membrana plasmática, 5- Mudanças nos poros de transmissão. Por outro lado, o bloqueio não interfere na produção da acetilcolina e por este motivo ele é reversível, após alguns meses (OHISHI, 1984). Além disto, a demonstração de brotamentos neuronais nos sítios bloqueados parece ser indicativa do esforço natural de reinervação, que garante a reversibilidade do procedimento (BANDYOPADHYAY, 1987; BANDYOPADHYAY, 1997). A atividade da toxina botulínica A sobre as glândulas sudoríparas parece estar ligada à regulação da produção glandular por sinapses parassimpáticas. Ela bloquearia a sinapse pós-ganglionar parassimpática das glândulas sudoríparas, reduzindo drasticamente a sua secreção (JOHNSON, 1999; COFLIELD, 1994). - Mecanismos de ação A toxina botulínica provém da lise da bactéria Clostridium Botulinum, apresentando-se em 7 serótipos diferentes (A, B, C, D, E, F e G);. Nos mecanismos de funcionamento dos micro-organismos produtores das neurotoxinas botulínicas tem-se diversas possibilidades. De inicio eles são designados como Clostridium botulinum e são tidos como responsáveis pela abreviação de sete sorotipos de toxina apontados na nomenclatura sob o nome de A-G. Mais tarde identificados como sete cepas de C.botulinum A, B, C, D, E, F, e G.7. O sorotipo G nos dias atuais é semelhante ao C argentinense. Relativo ao ecossistema em que as bactérias evoluem e/ou conseguem produzir esporos, os tipos de C. botulinum atingem diferentes subconjuntos de espécimes vivos. Muitas variantes são reconhecidas pela cepa principal; além disto, determinadas cepas abreviam mais de um sorotipo de toxina botulínica como A e B; A e F; e B e F TRABUCO, 2008). .
  17. 17. Figura 1) Liberação Normal do Neurotransmissor Fonte: Sposito, 2009. A imagem apresentada acima, encontrada em Sposito (2009), mostra o mecanismo de funcionamento da toxina botulínica. De acordo com o autor, esta propriedade a torna útil, tanto no aspecto clínico quanto terapêutico, em uma série de condições onde existe excesso de contração muscular. As diferentes toxinas possuem uma atividade farmacológica parecida, porém, as propriedades sorológicas entre elas são díspares, assim, tem-se a seguinte separação em grupos: ❖ Grupo I: toxinas A, B e F. ❖ Grupo II: toxinas B, E e F. ❖ Grupo III: toxinas C e D. ❖ Grupo IV: toxina G. Ainda segundo Sposito (2009), praticamente todos os tipos de neurotoxina são compendiados como polipeptídios singulares inativos, que são liberados logo depois a lise da bactéria. Proteases bacterianas clivam a toxina, tornando-a ativa, existindo duas frações: a primeira é uma cadeia pesada e a segunda uma cadeia leve, que são vinculadas por uma ligação dissulfídrica (entre resíduos de cisteína). A cadeia leve age como uma endopeptidase de zinco, com atividade proteolítica no N-terminal. A cadeia pesada tem especificidade colinérgica e agencia a translocação da cadeia leve, por meio da membrana endossomal do neurotransmissor.
  18. 18. Figura 2 - Representação Tridimensional da TXB. Fonte: Sposito, 2009. Martínez-Pérez (2014), mostra que a toxina botulínica se liga à membrana neuronal, exatamente na terminação nervosa em um nível da junção neuromuscular, e movimenta-se para o citoplasma do terminal axônico, onde ele bloqueia a transmissão sináptica excitatória, causando paralisia flácida. Nos últimos anos, esta toxina tem sido aplicada em um nível terapêutico em diversos distúrbios, especialmente em nível muscular e de secreção glandular. As toxinas A e B são aplicadas terapeuticamente numa dose relativamente mais baixa que aquela que provoca doença. O neurônio invadido pela toxina, depois de um determinado tempo é reativado, visto que há certa regeneração neuronal, devido a isso, são necessárias várias administrações de toxina em tempos controlados.
  19. 19. Figura 3) Bloqueio da Liberação do Neurotransmissor sob a Ação da Toxina Botulínica. Fonte: Sposito, 2009. De acordo com Dressler et al (2013), a dor muscular é transportada por fibras aferentes nervosas pertencentes do grupo III e IV para o sistema nervoso central que tem como função processar a quantidade, intensidade, duração e localização do estimulo nocivo. A utilização abusiva de uma musculatura através de movimentos repetitivos provoca traumatismos que suscitam contração muscular localizada e consequente liberação de substâncias algogênicas promovendo dor local. Essa disfunção muscular causa liberação demasiada de acetilcolina e uma exagerada crise de energia é vinculada dentro da banda tensa muscular. Ainda segundo Dressler et al (2013), a especificidade da toxina botulínica para neurônios colinérgicos no comparecimento de receptores característicos faz com que ela embarace também outros neurotransmissores como por exemplo, a norepinefrina nos nervos motores e neuromediadores abrangendo adrenalina, noradrenalina e CGRP ocasionando benfeitorias em relação à sintomatologia dolorosa. A toxina botulínica também extingue a liberação de substância P, que é um neuropeptídeo envolvido na inflamação neurogênica e na gênese de distúrbios da dor, e a liberação de glutamato, outro neurotransmissor envolvido na nocicepção periférica e no corno dorsal da medula espinal.
  20. 20. Segundo Menezes (2013) quando no organismo humano, esta toxina tem a função de bloquear a liberação de acetilcolina que é um neurotransmissor que transporta as mensagens entre o cérebro e as fibras musculares. Sem a transmissão destas mensagens ou de qualquer porção de movimentos, o tecido fibroso tende a relaxar, esta ação faz com que haja um alívio na tensão dos músculos da região aplicada. A aplicação terapêutica é feita por via muscular e a estética por via subcutânea. O efeito da aplicação pode ser notado depois de 48 horas, e em um prazo de 15 dias, é possível notar a estabilidade máxima da toxina, que a partir daí, tende a durar, por um período aproximado de 4 a 6 meses. Após isso, a transmissão neuromuscular e a função muscular normal restabelece-se gradualmente. Magro et al. (2015) destacaram que a Toxina Botulínica é um pó estável seco por vácuo, que é diluído com solução salina estéril sem conservantes impedindo a liberação de acetilcolina a partir das vesículas pré-sinápticas na junção neuromuscular, resultando na inibição da contração muscular. Esse bloqueio é temporário, variando de três a quatro meses, após o que, ocorre o surgimento de novos terminais do axônio, resultando em um retorno da função neuromuscular. Portanto, o tratamento com a BTX-A não pode ser considerado curativo, mas uma abordagem paliativa e sintomática para a gestão de um problema. - Cuidados na diluição da toxina botulínica A dose de toxina necessária para a estimulação de anticorpos em humanos não está determinada. Estatisticamente a formação de anticorpos acontece mais em injeções com doses superiores a 200U, em intervalos menores ou iguais a um mês e em injeções endovenosas acidentais45,46. Assim, a formação de anticorpos é dependente da dose e da freqüência da administração, bem como do uso correto ou não do produto Higiene e assepsia são indispensáveis, pois um “ambiente estéril e adequado” remete a isso. Agora que estamos limpinhos reúna o que você precisa para começar:  01 frasco de Toxina Botulínica de 100U.
  21. 21.  2ml de Soro Fisiológico estéril e refrigerado.  01 Seringa Luer Lock.  01 Agulha 22G para Seringa Luer.  01 Agulha 18G para remoção do vácuo do frasco. Técnica de Diluição Passo 1: Com a Seringa Luer ou Luer Lock e a Agulha 22G, aspire 2ml de soro fisiológico refrigerado em geladeira ou cooler. O uso do soro fisiológico refrigerado evita aquecimento na manipulação. A solução salina a 0,9 estéril é a única que pode ser utilizada, portanto outros tipos de soro, que não sejam estéreis, não devem ser considerado. Passo 2: Posteriormente introduza a agulha 18G no centro da borracha do frasco de toxina para remoção do vácuo. Neste momento você ouvirá um som de perda de pressão. A seringa com soro não deve ser introduzida antes da remoção do vácuo, pois a pressão interna do frasco formará bolhas de ar. Resumindo, a ação das bolha leva à quebra de moléculas da toxina e consequentemente à perda do produto. Passo 3: Introduza a seringa com agulha 22G na angulação de 45 graus, mantendo o bisel da agulha voltado para a parede de vidro do frasco. Agora sim, injete o soro lentamente, prevenindo o turbilhonamento ou formação de bolhas. Passo 4: Após introduzir o soro, realize leves movimentos circulares com o frasco, não o sacuda, nem pressione demasiadamente. Esta ação vai hidratar a solução. Passo 5: Feita isso, remova a agulha e guarde o frasco na geladeira a 8 graus Celsius, por cerca de 2 minutos, para e mulsificar a solução. Passados os 2 minutos de refrigeração a sua Toxina Botulínica está pronta para uso. As doses recomendadas e a freqüência de administração não devem ser ultrapassadas. Não foram relatados casos de toxicidade sistêmica resultante de injeção ou ingestão oral acidentais. Se algum desses eventos ocorrer, o paciente deve ser acompanhado por um médico por vários dias, em
  22. 22. ambulatório ou consultório para observação de sinais ou sintomas de debilidade sistêmica ou paralisia muscular. O conteúdo total de um frasco de BOTOX® é inferior à dose estimada de toxidade sistêmica em seres humanos que pesam 6 kg ou mais. - Escolha do paciente - face o correto diagnóstico A toxina para uso estético é indicado para suavizar as rugas e linhas de expressão do rosto. A principal motivação para este tratamento estético é o incômodo gerado pelas rugas ao paciente. Em comparação com cremes para rugas e linhas de expressão, a toxina costuma trazer resultados mais visíveis. No entanto, a indicação depende de avaliação médica individualizada. Não há idade especifico, alguns profissionais tem indicado a aplicação para prevenir rugas a partir dos 18 anos. Mas o bom senso diz que é melhor após os 25 anos ou quando as rugas de expressão começam a incomodar. O procedimento tem duração de até 6 meses e precisa de manutenção regular para manter o resultado. O paciente necessita procurar um dermatologista para avaliação e descobrir se está apto para receber o tratamento. - Áreas tratamentos – músculos envolvidos. A administração deste fármaco está limitada a músculos específicos em doses controladas. Recomenda-se a injeção intramuscular. Injeções subcutâneas podem ser indicadas em situações especiais. A substância serve para o relaxamento muscular sobre os músculos estriados, inibindo a liberação de acetilcolina, na junção entre o nervo e o músculo-neuro muscula. Podendo aplicar na testa, região entre as sobrancelhas, ao redor dos olhos, nariz, ao redor da boca, no pescoço e no colo. Entre as linhas tratadas estão as rugas da testa, a glabela (espaço entre as sobrancelhas) e, os pés de galinha, rugas que se formam na região dos olhos. Para sulcos ao redor dos lábios, entre eles o famoso bigode chinês - linha que se forma entre o nariz e o canto da boca - o mais recomendado é
  23. 23. o preenchimento facial, pois é uma região de bastante movimento e não é possível atuar na musculatura sob pena de deixar o rosto paralisado. Na eventualidade de aplicação no músculo errado, a antitoxina botulínica pode ser considerada para a injeção local, na mesma região o mais rápido possível e no máximo dentro de 21 horas, a fim de reduzir ou bloquear o efeito local da TBA. A antitoxina [Antitoxina Botulínica Trivalente (Eqüina) Tipos A, B e E] é uma proteína que apresenta risco significativo de efeitos colaterais sistêmicos e imunizantes. Os riscos de seu uso devem ser considerados em relação aos resultados adversos esperados, quando da sua aplicação. - Cuidados antes e após o tratamento rios por 3 dias antes da aplicação para diminuir o risco de hematomas. período se for dormir a cabeça deve ficar ligeiramente elevada s movimentos de pressão no rosto durante 3 dias. botulínica, a não ser quando surge um hematoma. compressas quentes ou geladas são contra indicadas à aplicação. O uso de maquiagem pode ser feito na manha seguinte a aplicação omar Aspirina (ácido acetil salicílico) ou antiinflamatórios por 3 dias antes da aplicação para diminuir o risco de hematomas  Não esfregar as áreas tratadas.  Não massagear as áreas tratadas. Recomenda-se evitar essas ações porque a massagem e o esfregão podem mover a toxina botulínica para outra área do rosto.
  24. 24. Efeitos indesejados  Inchaço , vermelhidão e uma leve dor no local da aplicação que costumam desaparecer espontaneamente em 24 a 48 horas  Hematoma  Dor de cabeça por algumas horas que pode ser tratada com analgésicos comuns  Queda temporária da sobrancelha / pálpebra.  A toxina botulínica não é usada para aumentar o volume dos lábios. Ela age apenas atenuando rugas de expressão.  A toxina botulínica pode ser usada em combinação com outros procedimentos cosméticos como peelings, laser e preenchimentos, alcançando resultados ainda melhores.  O tratamento com toxina botulínica não causa botulismo. Essa doença grave ocorre quando a pessoa ingere, de forma não controlada, grandes quantidades da toxina virgem, que não foi processada em laboratório. Indicações: É destinado ao tratamento do blefaroespasmo (contração espasmódica do músculo orbicular das pálpebras, que se manifesta por contínuo piscar dos olhos), do espasmo hemifacial (contração involuntária e repetitiva dos músculos de uma das faces do rosto), da deformidade do pé equino devido à contratura muscular em pacientes pediátricos com paralisia cerebral (distúrbio caracterizado pelo aumento da rigidez muscular), para melhorar as linhas faciais hipercinéticas (rugas de expressão) e para o tratamento da espasticidade após acidente vascular cerebral (sequelas de acidente vascular cerebral não especificado como hemorrágico ou isquêmico) em adultos.. 3.8 Contra Indicações e Desvantagens Este medicamento é contraindicado quando: - O paciente possuir hipersensibilidade (alergia) conhecida a qualquer componente da fórmula; - O
  25. 25. paciente possuir doenças que afetam a junção entre os nervos e os músculos (por exemplo, miastenia gravis, Síndrome de Lambert-Eaton ou esclerose lateral amiotrófica), pois essas doenças podem ser pioradas pelo efeito relaxante muscular promovido pela toxina botulínica. - O paciente for uma mulher grávida, mulheres que possam engravidar ou mães que estejam amamentando. Hexsel (2010), explica que as contra-indicações à TXB-A são geralmente poucas. Em muitos estudos, não foram recebidas queixas sobre problemas sistêmicos associados a administração com finalidade plástica. Outras contra-indicações citadas são síndrome de Eaton-Lambert e hipersensibilidade a toxina botulínica ou a um dos seus constituintes. Marins (2010), diz que a utilização concomitante de antibiótico aminoglicosídico potencializa a ação da toxina, assim, quando a ingestão deste medicamento está acontecendo, é indicado que não seja feito uso da toxina. Todas as contra-indicações apresentadas, tem como meta principal, evitar que problemas decorrentes da má-utilização desta toxina venham a ocorrer. Assim como qualquer outra substância utilizada para fins terapêuticos, a toxina botulínica apresenta em sua conjuntura, uma gama de contra- indicações. Manganello-Souza (2012), ensinam que quando mal utilizada, a toxina botulínica consegue comprometer a expressão facial de uma pessoa. Tendo em vista a sua utilização até mesmo para a criação de armas biológicas, é preciso que se considere que, ela tem potencial para prejudicar o organismo humano decorrente de seu mau uso. Macedo (2012), expõe que a aplicação da toxina botulínica encontra-se contra-indicada para pacientes em estado gestacional; em fase de amamentação; em casos de doenças que afetam os músculos como, por exemplo, a esclerose lateral amiotrófica; em pacientes com doenças neurológicas; alérgicos à proteína do ovo – albumina –, à lactose e a medicamentos derivados de aminoglicosídeos, todos esses casos encontram- se especificamente impossibilitados de utilizar a toxina botulínica tendo em vista a sua natureza funcional que consiste exatamente em frear a mensagem enviada do cérebro para os neurotransmissores.
  26. 26. Segundo Maturana e Camargo (2014) quanto às desvantagens os autores explicam que uma delas, é a necessidade de novas aplicações, após 4 ou 6 meses. Araujo (2015), reforça que o cirurgião dentista possui um conhecimento amplo no que diz respeito a estruturas físicas da cabeça e pescoço, com isso, este profissional tem competência para tratar de determinadas afecções da face e da cavidade oral de forma eficiente e segura com a aplicação da toxina botulínica, levando em consideração seu treinamento específico e todo seu conhecimento. Entretanto, é enfático ao lembrar que as toxinas botulínicas são o causador da doença botulismo, que se configura como um tipo de envenenamento eficazmente fatal, por isso, a utilização desta toxina carece de ser administradas por profissionais capacitados e treinados para tal procedimento. Assim, para que sejam evitados, resultados negativos referente à utilização da toxina, é imprescindível que o cirurgião-dentista analise de modo dedicado o paciente como um todo, para que dessa forma, seja melhor diagnosticado o seu caso, e com isso, se tenha a indicação sobre a melhor alternativa de tratamento, que envolva a toxina botulínica. Senise et al. (2015) apresentaram as seguintes contra indicações da Toxina Botulínica: mulheres grávidas ou enquanto estiver amamentando; presença de inflamação/infecção no local da injeção; alergia a albumina humana, toxina do botox ou solução salina; neuropatia muscular, desordem muscular como esclerose lateral amiotrófica (ELA), síndrome de Lambert Eaton, Distrofia Muscular, Eclerose Múltipla; quem faz uso de bloqueadores de canais de cálcio e aminoglicosideos.
  27. 27. - Complicações e incidentes REFERÊNCIAS: BORTOLOZO, F.; BIGARELLA, R.L. Apresentação do uso de fios de polidioxanona com nós no rejuvenescimento facial não-cirúrgico. Brazilian Journal of Surgery and Clinical Research. 2016; 163(3): 67-75. LUVIZULO, E.; QUEIROZ, T. Arquitetura facial. Ed. Napoleão, Edição: 1ª edição 2019. 512 p. MATOS, J. PDO – FIOS BIOESTIMULADORES DE SUSTENTAÇÃO . Disponível em: http://www.clidomus.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/pdo.pdf. Acesso em: 25 mai. 2019. TAVARES, J.P.; OLIVEIRA, C.A.C.P.; TORRES, R.P.; BAHMAD JR. F. Facial thread lifting with suture suspension. Braz J Otorhinolaryngol. 2017;83(6):712- 719

