Como organizar a fala e transmitir idéias

COMO ORGANIZAR A FALA E TRANSMITIR IDEIAS UNIVERSIDADE FEDERAL DO RIO GRANDE DO NORTE CENTRO DE CIÊNCIAS DA SAÚDE PROGRAMA...
Comunicar é mais que informar É atrair É envolver
Líder eloquente Reúne mais de dois bilhões de seguidores Maior Campanha publicitária de toda história da humanidade: Amai-...
Por que é importante ser um bom comunicador ?
Porque o mundo consome informação e você querendo ou não faz parte deste mundo
REDES SOCIAIS
REDES SOCIAIS 94,2 milhões de internautas brasileiros Brasileiros gastam em média 10 horas por mês em redes sociais Quarto...
O que você está fazendo com a sua imagem? Perfil pessoal é também perfil profissional Evite exposição desnecessária e tema...
Sua imagem sem limites! Construa sua verdadeira image m ima
É transmitir informação que seja aceita pelos ouvintes. A aceitação é um processo que envolve compreensão e confiança, ati...
VOZ: É resultado da articulação dos aparelhos digestivo e respiratório, o que acaba por movimentar todo o organismo que se...
USO DO MICROFONE - A posição ideal para falar é 10 centímetros da boca, abaixo na direção do queixo - Cuidado para não apr...
VOCABULÁRIO É a quantidade e qualidade de palavras conhecidas pelo orador, que vai facilitar a desenvoltura, clareza e suc...
EXPRESSÃO CORPORAL - É o movimento do corpo, o jogo fisionômico, o olhar, os gestos que fazem a comunicação não- verbal e ...
EXPRESSÃO CORPORAL Atitudes desaconselháveis: . falar com mãos nos bolsos; . colocar as mãos entrelaçadas nas costas; . ap...
Busque Conhecimentos Treine Habilidades Tenha Atitudes mentais positivas para uma comunicação eficaz. Utilize o recurso do...
• O que comunicar? (o tema/conteúdo) • Para quê? (os objetivos) • Para quem? (o público-alvo) • Como? (as técnicas de apre...
Introdução Desenvolvimento Conclusão Divida a apresentação em três etapas PLANEJE A APRESENTAÇÃO
Preparando-se mental e fisicamente Administre a tensão e o medo Ensaiando e praticando sempre PLANEJE A APRESENTAÇÃO
Mantenha-se atualizado Visualize uma apresentação bem-sucedida PLANEJE A APRESENTAÇÃO
Fale com a platéia, e não para a platéia PLANEJE A APRESENTAÇÃO
Na comunicação verbal EVITE • respirar mal; • falar muito baixo ou muito alto; • pronunciar mal as palavras; • falar muito...
Na comunicação verbal EVITE • falar como robô, em tom monocórdio; • cometer erros gramaticais; • engolir esses e erres; • ...
Na comunicação verbal EVITE • usar termos técnicos para público leigo; • contar piadas e usar chavões; • desculpar-se por ...
Na comunicação verbal EVITE • baixar a voz no final das frases; • não destacar as idéias principais; • usar citações em ex...
Na comunicação não-verbal EVITE • gestos que conotem nervosismo e inibição; • ajeitar a gravata; • manusear chaveiro, cane...
PLANEJE A APRESENTAÇÃO Na comunicação não-verbal EVITE • olhar através das pessoas; • ficar parado como estátua ou com as ...
Na comunicação não-verbal EVITE • esfregar as mãos ansiosamente; • andar pelo palco sem razão; • balançar o corpo; • pôr a...
Na comunicação não-verbal EVITE • fazer mau uso dos recursos audiovisuais; • ameaçar o público com o ponteiro ou laser; • ...
Na comunicação interpessoal EVITE • usar a comunicação como forma de poder; • parecer egocêntrico, arrogante ou subservien...
Na comunicação interpessoal EVITE • chegar atrasado; • revelar preferências pessoais; • ter gestos, atos e palavras incoer...
Na comunicação interpessoal EVITE • dizer que vai “roubar o tempo” dos espectadores; • não controlar o tempo da exposição;...
http://exame.abril.com.br/carreira/testes/qual-e-a-sua-habilidade-para-falar-em-publico/
Como organizar a fala e transmitir idéias
Como organizar a fala e transmitir idéias
Como organizar a fala e transmitir idéias
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Como organizar a fala e transmitir idéias

26 views

Published on

Descrição

Published in: Art & Photos
0 Comments
1 Like
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

No Downloads
Views
Total views
26
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
5
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
1
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Como organizar a fala e transmitir idéias

  1. 1. COMO ORGANIZAR A FALA E TRANSMITIR IDEIAS UNIVERSIDADE FEDERAL DO RIO GRANDE DO NORTE CENTRO DE CIÊNCIAS DA SAÚDE PROGRAMA DE PÓS-GRADUAÇÃO EM CIÊNCIAS DA SAÚDE DISCIPLINA DE PRÁTICAS EDUCATIVAS
  2. 2. Comunicar é mais que informar É atrair É envolver
  3. 3. Líder eloquente Reúne mais de dois bilhões de seguidores Maior Campanha publicitária de toda história da humanidade: Amai-vos uns aos outros” Inicialmente teve apenas 12 seguidores Comunicação face a face: pregações (pacifista e tolerante, fraternidade, amor ao próximo e inconformismo com a ordem vigente GRANDES COMUNICADORES
  4. 4. Por que é importante ser um bom comunicador ?
  5. 5. Porque o mundo consome informação e você querendo ou não faz parte deste mundo
  6. 6. REDES SOCIAIS
  7. 7. REDES SOCIAIS 94,2 milhões de internautas brasileiros Brasileiros gastam em média 10 horas por mês em redes sociais Quarto mercado mundial e primeiro da América latina
  8. 8. O que você está fazendo com a sua imagem? Perfil pessoal é também perfil profissional Evite exposição desnecessária e temas polêmicos Só informações interessantes e construtivas
  9. 9. Sua imagem sem limites! Construa sua verdadeira image m ima
  10. 10. É transmitir informação que seja aceita pelos ouvintes. A aceitação é um processo que envolve compreensão e confiança, atingindo o convencimento. Nela interagem: - Naturalidade - Emoção - Conhecimento - Conduta Exemplar CREDIBILIDADE:
  11. 11. VOZ: É resultado da articulação dos aparelhos digestivo e respiratório, o que acaba por movimentar todo o organismo que se expressa por meio da voz. Através da fala é nítido o nervosismo, a pressa e a hesitação. Devemos então conhecer: - Respiração - Pronúncia - Velocidade - Ênfase - Sotaque
  12. 12. USO DO MICROFONE - A posição ideal para falar é 10 centímetros da boca, abaixo na direção do queixo - Cuidado para não aproximar demais ou afastar demais o microfone
  13. 13. VOCABULÁRIO É a quantidade e qualidade de palavras conhecidas pelo orador, que vai facilitar a desenvoltura, clareza e sucesso da apresentação Evitar: - Gírias e os palavrões, assim como ditados populares e chavões - Termos incomuns e/ou técnicos - Tiques: "né?", "hããã", "huummm", tá?", "entendeu?"
  14. 14. EXPRESSÃO CORPORAL - É o movimento do corpo, o jogo fisionômico, o olhar, os gestos que fazem a comunicação não- verbal e acompanham a fala. - Segundo psicólogos, a transmissão de uma mensagem é 7% palavra, 38% voz e 55% expressão corporal.
  15. 15. EXPRESSÃO CORPORAL Atitudes desaconselháveis: . falar com mãos nos bolsos; . colocar as mãos entrelaçadas nas costas; . apoiar os braços sobre mesa ou cruzar os braços; . gestos abaixo da cintura e acima da cabeça; . gestos involuntários, como coçar a cabeça, mexer no cabelo, mexer em alianças e pulseiras, brincar com canetas ou papéis sobre a mesa ou com o fio do microfone em pé.
  16. 16. Busque Conhecimentos Treine Habilidades Tenha Atitudes mentais positivas para uma comunicação eficaz. Utilize o recurso do CHA PARA COMUNICAÇÃO EFICIENTE
  17. 17. • O que comunicar? (o tema/conteúdo) • Para quê? (os objetivos) • Para quem? (o público-alvo) • Como? (as técnicas de apresentação) • Quanto tempo? (a duração) • Quando? (a data) • Onde? (o local) PLANEJE A APRESENTAÇÃO
  18. 18. Introdução Desenvolvimento Conclusão Divida a apresentação em três etapas PLANEJE A APRESENTAÇÃO
  19. 19. Preparando-se mental e fisicamente Administre a tensão e o medo Ensaiando e praticando sempre PLANEJE A APRESENTAÇÃO
  20. 20. Mantenha-se atualizado Visualize uma apresentação bem-sucedida PLANEJE A APRESENTAÇÃO
  21. 21. Fale com a platéia, e não para a platéia PLANEJE A APRESENTAÇÃO
  22. 22. Na comunicação verbal EVITE • respirar mal; • falar muito baixo ou muito alto; • pronunciar mal as palavras; • falar muito depressa ou muito devagar; • usar vícios de linguagem como “tá?”, “né?”, “ok”, “certo?”, “entendeu?”, “percebe?”, “é isso aí!”, “tipo assim”, “a gente”, “acho que” e outros; PLANEJE A APRESENTAÇÃO
  23. 23. Na comunicação verbal EVITE • falar como robô, em tom monocórdio; • cometer erros gramaticais; • engolir esses e erres; • falar com estridência; • embolar as palavras; • ser prolixo ou monossilábico; • organizar mal as idéias e a apresentação; • expressar-se sem objetividade e clareza; PLANEJE A APRESENTAÇÃO
  24. 24. Na comunicação verbal EVITE • usar termos técnicos para público leigo; • contar piadas e usar chavões; • desculpar-se por estar despreparado; • não levar em conta o momento, o local e o meio mais oportunos para transmitir determinadas mensagens; • usar argumentos inconsistentes; • perder-se em detalhes; PLANEJE A APRESENTAÇÃO
  25. 25. Na comunicação verbal EVITE • baixar a voz no final das frases; • não destacar as idéias principais; • usar citações em excesso e vocabulário inadequado; • não aliar a técnica à naturalidade na comunicação. PLANEJE A APRESENTAÇÃO
  26. 26. Na comunicação não-verbal EVITE • gestos que conotem nervosismo e inibição; • ajeitar a gravata; • manusear chaveiro, caneta; • ajeitar o cabelo ou os óculos; • coçar-se, pigarrear ou bocejar; • apoiar-se ora numa perna ora em outra; • fixar os olhos no chão, no teto ou numa só pessoa da platéia. PLANEJE A APRESENTAÇÃO
  27. 27. PLANEJE A APRESENTAÇÃO Na comunicação não-verbal EVITE • olhar através das pessoas; • ficar parado como estátua ou com as pernas abertas; • movimentar as mãos excessivamente; • estufar o peito ou cruzar os braços; • mascar ou roer unhas; • pôr as mãos para trás; • dar as costas para a platéia;
  28. 28. Na comunicação não-verbal EVITE • esfregar as mãos ansiosamente; • andar pelo palco sem razão; • balançar o corpo; • pôr as mãos nos bolsos; • olhar para o vazio; • pôr as mãos na cintura; • apoiar-se nos móveis do cenário; • consultar excessivamente o relógio; PLANEJE A APRESENTAÇÃO
  29. 29. Na comunicação não-verbal EVITE • fazer mau uso dos recursos audiovisuais; • ameaçar o público com o ponteiro ou laser; • esconder-se atrás dos recursos audiovisuais; • perder a interação visual com o público. PLANEJE A APRESENTAÇÃO
  30. 30. Na comunicação interpessoal EVITE • usar a comunicação como forma de poder; • parecer egocêntrico, arrogante ou subserviente; • manipular a platéia; • esquecer o valor da empatia; • ser irônico e sarcástico; • não ouvir a platéia ou demonstrar preconceitos; • apresentar-se sem estar preparado; PLANEJE A APRESENTAÇÃO
  31. 31. Na comunicação interpessoal EVITE • chegar atrasado; • revelar preferências pessoais; • ter gestos, atos e palavras incoerentes; • ser inflexível; • não saber administrar conflitos interpessoais; • receber as perguntas da platéia como se fossem uma ofensa pessoal; PLANEJE A APRESENTAÇÃO
  32. 32. Na comunicação interpessoal EVITE • dizer que vai “roubar o tempo” dos espectadores; • não controlar o tempo da exposição; • tentar enganar a platéia falando do que não conhece; • ignorar a linguagem corporal dos espectadores; • subestimar a importância do processo de sinergia. PLANEJE A APRESENTAÇÃO
  33. 33. http://exame.abril.com.br/carreira/testes/qual-e-a-sua-habilidade-para-falar-em-publico/

×