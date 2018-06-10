Synnopsis :

Ragnar s Guide to Interviews, Investigations and Interrogations The author of this book reveals how PIs, cops and military interrogators conduct interviews, investigations and interrogations, and also shows prospective witnesses how to survive them. Full description



Author : Ragnar Benson

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-5

Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces

Format : PDF

Seller information : Ragnar Benson ( 1? )

Link Download : https://kizoyub.blogspot.co.uk/?book=158160095X

