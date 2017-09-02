Aceitunas Fruto del olivo, de forma redonda, el cual puede ser de color verde o negro con o sin semilla, utilizado también...
Glosario chiapaneco

  1. 1. Aceitunas Fruto del olivo, de forma redonda, el cual puede ser de color verde o negro con o sin semilla, utilizado también como ingrediente en tamales tales como cambray y chiapaneco y para dar sabor a caldos como pollo estofado. Achiote El achiote es la semilla de un arbusto de las áreas tropicales de América. Esta semilla es muy apreciada en la cocina por su poder colorante y por su uso como especia o condimento. Es un ingrediente básico en la preparación de agua de tascalate y en salchichade macabíl para darle color. Almendras Fruto del almendro, con una cascara de color café claro. Usualmente utilizado para acompañar algunos tamales y como relleno para algunas preparaciones tales como lomo de cerdo relleno. Arrayán Hojas de color verde olivo pequeñas y duras parecidas al laurel. Generalmente es utilizada como especia para dar sabor a preparaciones como el asado coleto. Arroz Uno de los principales cereales considerado como alimento básico para los chiapanecos, utilizado como guarnición de múltiples platillos tales como el cochito horneado, lengua en pebre, tasajo con pepita. Azafrán Pistilo utilizado de la flor de este árbol, como muestra del mestizaje de los españoles, empleado para dar color a preparaciones, usada en sopa goteada y sopa de pan también como ingrediente principal en tamal de azafrán. Azúcar teñida Azúcar pintando con colorante vegetal natural. Esta azúcar es ocupada como cobertura para algunos dulces y panes, uno de los principales dulces donde es ocupado es el nuégado. Bledo Planta comestible, de tallo verde o rojizo, flores rojas y hojas de color verde oscuro. Utilizado para ser baldado o en caldo. Ingredientes
  2. 2. Bobo Pez presente en los ríos de Chiapas para ser elaborado baldado, frito o asado. Butifarra Embutido tradicional de Comitán, elaborada con carne de cerdo, generalmente se consume como botana. Cacahuate Fruto resultante de la planta anual de este, para formar parte de rellenos como tamales y del lomo de cerdo relleno. Cacao Es el nombre científico que recibe el árbol del cacao o cacaotero. Rico y de sabor inigualable a otros, derivante para bebidas típicas como lo son Tascalate, Pulunche de cacao entre otras. Café Sembrado y cosechado en zonas montañosas del soconusco y en los altos como Yajalón y Ocosingo. Camote o batata Planta que tiene su origen en la región de los altos, donde se dan muchas variedades, existen las más consumidas son la blanca, la amarilla. La morada. En el estado este fruto es utilizado para ser elaborado como dulce. Canela Parte inferior de la corteza de las ramas del canelo, aromática y de sabor agradable para preparaciones y postres. Carmín rojo Colorante vegetal en polvo, resultante del carmín de la cochinilla se obtiene del ácido producido por estas, que se crían sobre nopales o tunas. Útil para pintar bebidas y dulces regionales como es el temperante y la azúcar teñida para el nuégado. Carpa Pescado que llega a medir 1 m de longitud, su peso llega a variar de 20 a 30 kg, su carne es muy simple. Pescado originario de la concordia. Caspirol, Paterna, Machete Originario de las montañas de Cacahuatan, vaina de color verde en su interior contiene unas semillas cubiertas de una lana dulce de color blanco y las semillas de color verde y su sabor es parecido al corazón del chayote.
  3. 3. Cebolla cambray Su forma característica es alargada y de poco grosor. Sus hojas y tallos son prácticamente huecos y delgados. Su sabor es más dulce y delicado. Chapaya o Chapai Flor del árbol de Chapai, vaina cubierta de espinas muy finas que en su interior contiene flor. Flor que sirve como guarnición para el guiso llamado con el nombre de este, al igual que el Yumi. Charal Denominación que se les otorga a pescados de tamaño pequeño, originario del río de la Concordia. Chaya Hojas de color verde, estas forman parte de la dieta regional desde los tiempos prehispánicos y se le atribuyen propiedades favorables para la digestión, como bebida refrescante, agua de piña con chaya, también preparada baldada o en guisos. Chía Planta nativa de los alrededores de Tuxtla su uso cotidiano de esta semilla es para el acompañamiento del agua de limón. Semilla de la cual se denomina el nombre del estado, le dieron el nombre debido a que en las riberas del río Grijalva se cultivaba la chía, planta que los aztecas utilizaban como remedios medicinales. Chícharo Planta de tallo trepador, hojas compuestas de tres pares de hojuelas elípticas, con el margen ondulado, flores blancas axilares, agrupadas en racimos colgantes y fruto en legumbres que contiene diversas semillas esféricas. Chicharrón Piel del cerdo que es frita en aceite, para formar parte de las botanas tradicionales como lo es la ensalada turula. Chilacayote o Chilacayota El chilacayote es un primo cercano de las calabacitas, pero con sabor diferente, es redondo y tiene distinto tamaño. Casi toda la planta se aprovecha. Tanto las flores y tallos jóvenes como los frutos tiernos y maduros, se consumen como verdura y se usan para preparar dulces regionales y agua.
  4. 4. Chile ancho El chile ancho es una derivación del chile poblano en estado deshidratado, que es usado para adobo de preparaciones. Chile manzano, Chimborete, Nambimba o Chile pozol Chile de tamaño que llega a medir 10 cm. Chile con picor a corto plazo. Originario del municipio de Suchiapa., de color verde cuando esta tierno y al madurar amarillo-rojizo con semillas negras grandes, utilizado principalmente en la realización de salsas. Originario del municipio de Suchiapa. Chile crespo De la familia del chile jalapeño, chile de color rojo, delgado y pequeño. Usado para salsas y como chirmol. Chile guajillo Condimento popular producido por la desecación del chile mirasol.El guajillo es uno de los chiles más populares, y es la base de numerosas salsas o platillos. Chile mira pa´ riba Chile de origen chiapaneco característico por su forma de crecimiento (chile que siempre está buscando al sol y por ende esta siempre el piquito hacia arriba). Chile ñiñica Chile originario del municipio de Suchiapa, se caracteriza por ser de cascara gruesa y en su interior es totalmente hueco se utiliza para hacer agua de chile (salsa de jugo de limón, chile cebolla y ajo). Chile simojovel Adquiere su nombre debido que es originario de la comunidad de Simojovel, es un chile de tamaño pequeño y seco, de color rojizo y con forma cónica. Se trata de una variedad no especialmente picante, chile usado como salsas. Chipilín Verdura tierna comestiblede color verde, sutamaño es pequeño, utilizada principalmente para la realización de tamales y sopa de bolita de mazacon chipilín. chorizo Embutido de carne de cerdo, usado como botanas tradicionales. Clavo Árbol que dentro de sus extremidades contiene botones (flores que aún no abren), secos se
  5. 5. denominan clavos de olor y se usan como especia en las cocinas chiapanecas para aromatizar recetas. Cochito Nombre que se le denomina al lechón, cerdito, marranito. Nombre que también recibe a la receta típica de Chiapa de Corzo “Cochito horneado”. Coyol o Colconave El Cocoyol es un fruto comestible, en forma de racimos conmás de 200 bolitas semejante al racimo de uva, fruto pequeño redondo al partirlo tiene una almendra semejante a una canica blanca pero con una consistencia y sabor a coco, utilizado en dulce con el nombre del mismo. Cucarachas de mar o Chitón Especie de marisco vive adherido a rocas. Su consumo principalmente es en las ciudades de la costa, su textura y sabor parecido a la del camarón, usadas en preparaciones similares a este. Cueza Raíz del chayote. Cupapé Fruto utilizado para la elaboración de este peculiar dulce con canela, piloncillo y azúcar. Dulce tradicional de los pueblos zoques de Chiapas. Durazno Fruto de color amarillo que contiene un hueso de forma cilíndrica y color café y de este se desprende la carne de esta fruta, textura suave en su corteza y con mucha pulpa, ingrediente principal para dulces tales como el durazno prensado. Ejotes Vainas aplanadas y alargadas, en cuyo interior se dispone un número de semillas variable según la especie. Elote Mazorca de maíz que todavía está en la planta que la produjo, o bien a la que fue recientemente cosechada y en la cual los granos todavía guardan la humedad natural, utilizándolos para múltiples preparaciones desde tamales, atoles, panes y sopas. Epazote Planta aromática usada como condimento para dar sabor a caldos y guisos, también como planta medicinal.
  6. 6. Espinazo de cerdo Columna vertebral del cerdo, forma parte de la lista de las botanas, al ser preparada frita o en salsas y caldos. Flor de candelilla o Flor de mayo Árbol característico por dar sus flores principalmente en el mes de mayo, se pueden encontrar de color blanco, amarillo y rosa, con olor tan característico. Flor de cuchunuc Conocido como árbol de cacahuananche o mata ratón, es un árbol multipropósito, ya que se utiliza la madera, la flor, las hojas, la raíz y la corteza. La flor se puede consumir cruda, cocida, frita, de muchas maneras. Nos permite jugar con los sabores: se utiliza para postres, ensaladas, tamales, empanadas, y tostadas. Su temporalidad es en los meses de Febrero y Abril. Frijol boti o Botil. Termino con el que se conoce al frijol negro de la región de los altos de Chiapas. Se caracteriza por el tamaño y por el espesor de su caldo que suelta esté al ser cocinado. Frijol colorado. Variedad de frijol de 1 cm de color rojo. Originario de San Cristóbal, utilizado principalmente para tamales. Frijol de toro pinto. Frijol de grano mediano de color blanco con manchitas negras, comúnmente es ocupado para hacer tamales con el nombre de este mismo frijol (centro de Chiapas). Frijol patashete. Frijol de origen chiapaneco parecido al frijol bayo, cremoso en su interior y de cascara gruesa, es conocido por su color gris con manchas oscuras, usado para tamal. Frijol vallito o Castilla. Frijol que después es utilizado para distintas preparaciones, antes de estas es necesario cocerlo y posteriormente freírlo con jitomate, también es usado como guarnición para guisos como es la olla podrida. Guash o Guaje Vainas del árbol del mismo nombre que algunos usan como verduras.
  7. 7. Hierba mora Hierba que llega a medir hasta 80 cm de largo, con hojas grandes en forma de rombos, estas hojas son usadas para diferentes preparaciones como guisos, hervida, cruda o combinadas con huevo. Hoja blanca Hoja de lirio de agua que es utilizado para envolver tamales de iguana. Hoja de milpa Hoja de la vaina del maíz, usada para envolver tamales como el tamal agrio de Copoya. Hoja de platanillo o Lirio blanco Planta que alcanza hasta 2 o 3 metros de altura con hojas en forma de abanico muy parecidas a las del Plátano. Hoja de Plátano Hoja de la planta del bananero. Se suele emplear para los tamales es la hoja más común. Hoja de totomoxtle o Jolochi Hoja que envuelve la mazorca del maíz y que se utiliza para confeccionar diversas variedades de tamales y para ser envoltura de dulces típicos como la melcocha. Hoja santa, Hierba santa o Momo Planta aromática, de ramas frágiles con hojas alternas con rabillo que une la lámina de una hoja con tallo y textura aterciopelada. Las flores aparecen en espigas delgadas con aspecto de “cola de ratón”. Estas hojas son desojadas y utilizadas para formar parte de los tamales como relleno y envoltura. Jocote Llamada ciruela en estados cercanos, fruta utilizada para ser ingrediente principal de dulces típicos como el jocote curtido. Laurel Arbusto o árbol que da fruto a hojas de tamaño pequeño que son de gran utilidad en la cocina, su uso de estas son secas. Leche bronca Se le dice bronca porque en efecto no ha sido pasteurizada es sacada de la vaca y lista para beber, antes de tomarla la gente la tiene que hervir para así quitar todas las bacterias, y después ser utilizada como bebida de tiempo o para los atoles y chocolates.
  8. 8. Lechuga Planta con raíz y ramificada, principal acompañante de los antojitos típicos al igual de guisos como el cochito horneado. Lengua de res Lengua del mismo animal. Esencial para guisos y antojitos, tales como tacos callejeros y lengua en pebre. Limón criollo Es de color verde amarillento al madurar, aunque se suele consumirantes de la maduración. La pulpa es verde y jugosa posee un característico sabor ácido y aromático. Esta fruta tiene un alto contenido en vitamina C, así como ácido cítrico. Lisa fresca Peces distribuidos por la costa, aunque algunas especies son también de agua dulce, preparada principalmente asada o guisada. Longaniza Embutido fresco, parecido a una salchicha, hecho con carne de cerdo picada y adobada, parte de la lista de las botanas y guarniciones de guisos. Macabíl Pescado oceánico, en la cocina es utilizado como ingrediente de la salchicha de macabíl. Mango ataúlfo Mango originario del soconusco, considerado de primera calidad. Su pulpa es dulce, baja en fibra, muy jugosa, mantecosa, baja en acidez y de aroma intenso, su cascara es correosa. Mango manila Fruta normalmente de color verde en un principio y amarillo o naranja cuando está madurando y de sabor muy dulce y acido cuando no ha madurado. Mango petacón Mango de color rojo, forma grande y ovalada, cantidad de hebra en la pulpa y matices muy amplios de sabor dulce. Mango piña Fruto que tiene sabor y olor a piña. Mango plátano Mango alargado, sabor a plátano. Mango rosa Tipo de fruta que en su cascara se tornan colores amarillos, naranja y rosa. Es más comúnmente al madurar de color rosa, su pulpa es muy dulce, fibrosa y perfumada.
  9. 9. Manteca Parte grasa del cerdo empleada en la elaboración de platillos. Marañón, nuez de la India o acajú. Fruto de color rojo naranja o amarillo la pulpa tiene un sabor parecido a la fruta de la pasión y normalmente se ocupa para bebidas o postres y su semilla es conocida como nuez de la India. Menudencia de res Son todas aquellas partes blandas de la res, es decir: viseras de res, usada en Chiapa de corzo para realizar la Chanfaina. Moní Hongo característico de la región centro del estado (Tuxtla), crece durante los meses de lluvia y se reproduce principalmente sobre las hojas del árbol de nangaño. Nata de leche Membrana que se forma en la leche cuando se calienta hasta hervir y también forma parte de los dulces. Nucú Hormiga mejor conocida como chicatana o arriera en Tuxtla Gutiérrez, cocosh en Ocosingo, nacasmá en Chiapa de Corzo, sanpopo en el Soconusco, su temporada principalmente es a finales de Mayo y principios de Junio. Nuez de macadamia Conocidas también como nueces australianas, estas nueces son una especie de fruto, tienen un color blanco-amarillento, fruto seco. Orégano Son las hojas de esta planta las que se utilizan como condimento tanto secas como frescas, aunque secas poseen mucho más sabor y aroma. Oreganón Hojas robustas, carnosas, y de un fuerte olor, olor que es parecido al del orégano. Panela o Piloncillo Alimento cuyo único ingrediente es el jugo de la caña de azúcar que es secado antes de pasar por el proceso de purificación que lo convierte en azúcar moreno (o mascabado) La panela es usada como endulzante para dulces regiones o como jarabes para ser humedecido panes.
  10. 10. Pasita o Uva pasa Uva seca deshidratada parcialmente usada como relleno de tamales o como acompañante de postres. Pepita de calabaza Semilla de color cafecito claro, de 3 cm de largo y forma ovalada, utilizada para guisos como pepita con tasajo. Perejil zoque Planta comestible de color verde con hojas muy divididas y posee tallos, con pequeñas flores verde amarillentas. Su cultivo se da aproximadamente en zona zoque por eso la denominación de perejil zoque. Pickles Especie de zanahorias curtidas dulzonas, utilizado como guarnición en Comitán de platillos originarios de esta ciudad comolo son las chalupas comitecas, pan compuesto, tostadas comitecas. Piguas Llamadas acamayas en otras zonas del país, son un manjar de los ríos, es uno de los guisos más exquisitos de varias regiones costeras. Pimienta gorda Su sabor y olor es similar al del clavo, canela, pimienta negra y nuez moscada. Pinol o Pooté Polvo obtenido por el proceso del tostado de maíz y después molido. Parte esencial de la bebida refrescante del centro del estado. Plátano Chiapas Plátano de tamaño pequeño y de buen sabor, también es conocido como guineo. Plátano cuadrado Plátano de tamaño pequeño y gruesos, verde en su estado inicial, al ir madurando se va tornando amarillo y llega a tener la cascara casi negra señal que está maduro y dulce. Plátano dominico Los plátanos dominicos tienen una longitud de aproximadamente 7.5 cm, en la madurez, éstos tienen una cáscara de color amarrillo claro y una pulpa pálida, cremosa y densa. Plátano macho Su forma es alargada, algo curvada y la piel es gruesa y de color verdoso y su pulpa de color blanco, la pulpa tiene una consistencia harinosa y
  11. 11. su sabor no es dulce, usado como relleno de tamales y guarnición de guisos. Plátano manzana El fruto es cilíndrico, amarillo, muy aromático y dulce. Plátano morado Plátano con la piel de color rojizo-púrpura. Sus frutos son más pequeños y gordos que el plátano común y en su interior tiene una coloración que varía desde el amarillo hasta el color rosa pálido. Quesillo Queso de hebra, producido en la costa principalmente en Pijijiapan. Queso asadero Queso parecido al manchego, de forma redonda, queso con consistencia firme al momento de gratinar. Queso crema Queso úntable que se obtiene al cuajar mediante fermentos lácticos una mezcla de leche y nata, utilizado para espolvorearle a los múltiples antojitos que se acostumbran comer, como lo es el pan compuesto, empanadas, chalupas entre otras, originario de Villa Flores . Queso de cera Queso con cierto parecido al queso crema, con una costra de cera, originario de Ocosingo. Queso botanero Queso similar al panela con trozos de jamón, zanahoria y chile jalapeño, queso originario de Pijijiapan. Queso de sal Resultante de la cuajada de la leche no reposada. Queso cotija o Queso para freír Queso de consistencia firme, con sabor salado- acido. Se consume normalmente como botanas. Queso seco Queso de sabor acido con costradura de color café. Queso doble crema Queso con textura terrosa, con consistencia seca. Originario de Pijijiapan y Mapastepec. Queso enchilado Queso fresco que por la parte de sus laterales es untado con chile guajillo.
  12. 12. Rambután Fruta exótica de sabor dulce y carnoso, de semilla fibrosa y cascara con fibras semejando a cabellos, se produce ahora en la región del Soconusco. Robalo Pez marino y de agua dulce principalmente es preparado asado y horneado. Sierra Pescado parecido a la anguila, con un ligero sabor al robalo. Shuti, shote, Chuti El shuti es un caracol que vive en las orillas de los ríos, se distingue por su concha negra y alargada, su consumo es muy común en caldo. Tasajo adobado Carne de puerco adobada, con guajillo, chile ancho y achiote. Carne que es ocupada para los tacos al pastor. Tenhuayacan Pescado de carne gruesa y sabor dulce. Tilapia Pescado con carne dulce, originario de la Frailesca. Su consumo habitualmente frito, horneado y en ceviche. Tomate Conocido comúnmente como tomate, tomatera o jitomate, es una especie de la familia de las plantas lechosas, originaria del Centro del País y Sudamérica y su forma redonda y en algunas veces alargado, de color rojo, se caracterizan por su pulpa con múltiples semillas y por su jugo. Tomatillo Tomate criollo o tomate de campo, con un sabor ácido y de color rojo pálido, abunda en los campos de los altos, principalmente en San Cristóbal, Ocosingo y Yajalón. Totomoxtle, Jolochi o Molcate Son las hojas que cubren al elote, adquieren este nombre cuando se encuentran secas y se utilizan para envolver tamales de bola principalmente. Tzats o Zats Gusano que aparece en los arboles de corcho los meses de julio y es utilizado para comer frito en ensaladas o en tacos.
  13. 13. Verdolaga Planta anual suculenta, tiene tallos lisos, rojizos; hojas alternas en conjuntos en el tallo y en su extremo. Vinagre de piña Liquido resultante de la fermentación acética de la piña. Yuca o Casabe Arbusto con raíces con almidones con alto valor alimentario, esta raíz también es ocupado como dulce. Yuyo o Yuy Hongo de originario de los altos y se cosecha en los meses de lluvia. Se caracteriza por tener un color amarillenta y de apariencia plana. Zanahoria Planta comestible, de raíz puntiaguda, jugosa y comestible, ocupada en Comitán para poder realizar los pickles que son zanahorias curtidas.
  14. 14. Anafre Especie de estufa portátil hecha de metal. En la base tiene un compartimiento para poner leña o carbón. En la parte superior tiene una plancha donde se calienta la comida. Bochi o Jícara Recipiente de origen natural proveniente de la planta del morro. Utensilio que utilizado para servir el pozol. Cazuelas Cazuela de barro es una vasija de la familia de las ollas, de cuerpo bajo y vidriado en su interior. Cochitera Recipiente de forma ovalada hechas de barro y sirven para hornear puerco. Comal Utensilio de forma ovalada de metal y principalmente de barro, estas son curadas para después ser usadas en particular para la elaboración de tortillas de maíz o Chinculguajes. Utensilios
  15. 15. Chichina Es una jícara perforada, proveniente del fruto del árbol de morro. Sirve para colar el batido del pozol. Horno de leña Horno hecho a base de ladrillo o barro según sea el uso, el calor de la leña le da el toque peculiar al artículo horneado. Metate El metate secompone de dos elementos, la plancha rectangular para moler llamada normalmente metate y otra pieza cilíndrica, también de piedra, con extremos de menor diámetro para poder moler conocido como metlapilli, mano de metate o "hijo del metate" o brazo de metate. Molcajete Mortero de piedra volcánica que se hace acompañarpor un tejolote. Sirve para moler de forma artesanal los condimentos. Molinillo Batidor de madera, en la parte superior contiene un globo que sirve para batir el chocolate o atole. Pichancha Olla de barro con perforaciones que se utiliza para lavar el nixtamal (maíz cocido en agua con un poco de cal para quitarle la cutícula, que después de lavado y molido es una masa que se utiliza para preparar una infinidad de platillos típicos). Pumpo Recipiente que sirve para almacenar y cargar agua manteniéndola fresca. Este fruto proviene del bejuco del pumpo, en forma de una pera. Soplador Carrizo ahuecado de un lado y con un pequeño orificio en la parte de enfrente. Sirve para avivar el fuego o para iniciarlo. Tol Fruto de la guía del tol, de forma ovalada y hueca objeto para guardar tortillas y mantener calientes.
  16. 16. Agua alcalina o agua para nixtamalización Técnica culinaria, usada comoagua para el cocimiento de los granos del maíz con cal. Asado Cocción en la que los alimentos son expuestos al calor del fuego. Baldado o capeado Procesode cubrir un elemento con clara de huevo batido para después freírlo en aceite. Barbacoa Técnica en la que sin mezclarles liquido alguno, les hace perder parte de su sustancia y sabor. Y sin el contacto del fuego que la reseca acosta de sus jugos, con solo el vapor de la tierra calentada, y así conservan todas sus cualidades alimenticias, quedan cocidas. Bosto Pescado preparado como tamal, envuelto en hoja de hierba santa, que se asa al rescoldo de las brasas encima. Técnicas de elaboración
  17. 17. Chumul En la región costa del estado se refiere a la forma de envolver el pescado, es decir tamal envuelto en hoja de plátano o hierba santa. Nixtamal Proceso del maíz que consisteen cocer los granos lentamente en agua con cal, los granos se dejan reposar en el agua caliente en una olla, luego se lavan los granos con agua fría para quitar el exceso de cal y la piel conocida como hollejo, este proceso nos sirve para poder ablandar el maíz y retirar su cutícula que envuelve al grano. Rebosado Bañar un alimento en huevo y harina o pan rallado, para después freírlo. Agua de limón con chía Agua típica de la capital, dándole un toque especial al agregarle la semilla de chía al agua de limón. Originaria de Tuxtla y sus alrededores. Horchata de pepita Bebida refrescante, elaborada con la semilla del melón, azúcar y canela. Pooté o pinol Bebida hecha de maíz tostado y molido. Pozol blanco Masa de maíz mezclada con agua endulzada o sin endulzar. La elección de no endulzarlo es para tragar una pizca de sal y una rebanada de chile antes de beberlo (o tragar sal mezclada con polvo picante). Bebida muy conocida en los mercados de Tuxtla y Chiapa de Corzo donde es muy típico y cotidiano tomar estas bebidas. Pozol de cacao Bebida espesa, a base de cacao y maíz de, típico de Chiapa de Corzo. Bebidas refrescantes
  18. 18. Pulunche de cacao Receta elaborada con mazorcas de cacao, agua, azúcar y hielos. Refresco de chaya Bebida a base de agua de limón, y chaya es endulzada con azúcar, bebida típica de Tuxtla. Refresco de chilacayote Fruta que es cocida y posteriormente se prepara con agua, canela y azúcar. Refresco de pulunche Elaborado con la pulpa de las semillas frescas de cacao y dulce. Tascalate Bebida rojiza y muy fresca elaborada de diversas maneras, entre ellas: con un molido de maíz, cacao, azúcar, canela y pintado con achiote, bebida elaborada con agua o con leche, bebida típica de Chiapa de corzo. Atole Se elabora con maíz cocido, molido, diluido en agua o leche y hervido hasta darle consistencia espesa. Atole agrio Su preparación lleva en promedio de dos días. Preparado con masa de maíz molida, hervida, disuelta en agua, endulzada con azúcar, se deja agriar por una noche para que adquiera ese sabor memorable, bebida representante de los altos. Atole de calabaza Atole hecho a base de la pulpa de calabaza, que posteriormente es hervido junto con piloncillo, leche y pimienta. Atole de granillo Atole hecho a base de granos de maíz martajado. Bebidas calientes
  19. 19. Atole de masa Bebida elaborada a base de leche bronca, con pozol blanco, posteriormente es hervido y endulzado con azúcar. Atole de pinol Hecha de maíz tostado y molido, hervida en agua como atole o agua de tiempo que se endulza. Atole de tashiagual Bebida que es de masa de maíz remojado y martajado, se cuece hasta adquirir un color pardo. Chocolate de chile Chocolate hecho de maíz tostado y molido con cacaoy chile, chocolate sin dulce, atole típico de San Cristóbal. Polvillo Bebida que combina el maíz tostado y molido más polvo de cacao, hervido en agua como atole, o agua de tiempo que se endulza. Ponche de frutas Bebida resultante de la extracción de sabores de frutas tales como manzana, tejocote, limón y caña de azúcar, acompañado de trozos de marquesote, y con pequeñas gotas de posh. Zapoyul Bebida fermentada y se puede servir caliente, se hace con maíz morado que se macera dos meses antes de tomarse.
  20. 20. Cervecita dulce Bebida hecha con agua, jengibre, panela y ácido tartárico. Chicha Bebida alcohólica derivadas principalmente de la fermentación destilada del maíz y piña. El comiteco Bebida alcohólica obtenida de la fermentación del aguamiel de maguey comiteco, enriquecida con concentrados del mismo, originaria de Comitán de Domínguez, Posh Bebida alcohólica destilada, proveniente de mostos fermentados de la mezcla del maíz, salvado de trigo y caña de azúcar. Originaria de San Cristóbal de las casas. Taberna de coyol Bebida natural, de consistencia espesa y blanca resultante de la fermentación de la Bebidas Espirituosas
  21. 21. palma de coyol. Originario de Chicomuselo y Villaflores Ante de marquesote Dulce comiteco, dulce conformado por un merengue y este pan tradicional (marquesote) macerado con aguardiente o posh y al final se espolvorea con canela. Chimbo Dulce cometico elaborado con pan de marquesote y es bañado en miel (agua, colorante amarillo y azúcar) y licor comiteco. Cupapé en dulce Dulce a base de esta fruta que es cocido en agua y endulzado con piloncillo, azúcar y canela. Dulces
  22. 22. Dulce de chilacayote Este dulce tradicional se elabora mediante chilacayote pelado y rebanado, agua, cal y azúcar. Dulce de coyol Este dulce originario de Comitán, este dulce se elabora con agua, dulce de piloncillo y coyol. Dulce de mango Mango cocido en agua y endulzado con azúcar y con chiles Simojovel. Galletas de nata Postre típico resultante de la recolección de nata durante varios días, galletas tradicionales para el acompañamiento de chocolate. Gaznate Dulce relleno conmerengue tradicional y en las orillas coco rallado. Manjar Postre típico de Tuxtla y sus alrededores hecho a base de leche, maicena, azúcar y galletas maría, decorados por la parte superior con pasitas o chochitos (granillo) de colores, puede ser de sabor vainilla o nata tradicional. Melcocha Dulce hecho con panela, lo venden sobre rectángulos de jolochi (Hoja de maíz seca), a veces van rellenos con cacahuate en trozos. Nuégado Masa hecha con harina, con la que se forman bolitas que se fríen, se espolvorean con azúcar pintado de rosa con carmín, típico de encontrar en los mercados de Tuxtla, Copoya y Chiapa de Corzo. Papín Postre elaborado con leche, huevo y canela. Patzitos de manjar Son pancitos en forma de canastitas rellenos con natilla de leche. Puxinú Nombre zoque que significa semilla con miel. Dulce elaborado con sorgo inflado y
  23. 23. piloncillo, dulce tradicional del centro del estado. Suspiro Dulce en forma de perlas hecho a base de yuca al que después se les agrega un jarabe hecho con piloncillo agua y canela. Turrón Dulce hecho con merengue el cual va horneado a este se le espolvorea canela, el tradicional es de color blanco pero hoy en día podemos encontrarlos de muchos colores y con chispas de colores. Turulete Galleta elaborada con maíz, azúcar, manteca y yema de huevo. Bolona Son dos panecitos unidos por una miel (la cual puede ser de agua con piloncillo o azúcar y canela) con carmín rojo. Cazueleja de guineo Pan tradicional del centro de Tuxtla y sus alrededores, Soconusco y Costa. Bizcocho a base plátano. Marquesote Bizcocho a base de huevo, azúcar, mantequilla y harina. Panes
  24. 24. Pan de elote El secreto de este pan es elaborarlo con maíz tierno. Es muy típico encontrarlo en los mercados y en panaderías regionales; su presentación es muy variada pero la más común es encontrarle en forma de ovalada, ya que la gente utiliza comomolde las latas de sardina. Pan de manteca Pan elaborado con harina, manteca de cerdo, levadura, azúcar, sal y agua tibia. Rosquitas de nata Estas rosquitas son tradicionales de la región fronteriza, hechas a base de la nata de leche. Butifarra Embutido tradicional de Comitán, elaborado con carne de cerdo, generalmente se consume como botana. Antojitos Tradicionales
  25. 25. Carne tártara Carne cruda cocida con limón. Que es acompañada con tomate, cebolla, cilantro y chile. Chalupas Coletas Tostadas untadas con frijoles, las cuales llevan lechuga al igual que zanahorias y betabel, colocando carne y espolvoreado con queso, antojito tradicional de Comitán. Chalupas Comitecas Tostada a base de frijol, pollo, piclkes, crema, queso y salsa. Chinculguaje Especie de gorditas elaboradas a base de maíz, en los altos, se acostumbra a comer con frijol y debido a la economía de estos el agregarle quesillo es opcional y de verdura se le incorpora solo cilantro, es bañado en salsa de chile. Empanaditas de cazón Empanadita típica de las fechas de cuaresma, cazón previamente cocido y después se pasa a freír junto con cebolla y jitomate. Empanadas de cuchunuc Empanadita tan peculiar caracterizada por tener por relleno esta flor, empanadas típicas de Copoya y Tuxtla. Empandas Chiapacorceñas Empanadas rellenas de cochito, de la misma carne del platillo tradicional de Chiapa de Corzo (Cochito horneado). Huevos asados Huevo estrellado asado en hoja de plátano, sobre el comal, se acompaña de chirmol (tomate asado, cebolla y cilantro fresco). Nucú asado Hormigas asadas sazonadas con sal y jugo de limón, su principal temporada para ser degustados es de Junio a Julio. Pan compuesto Tortita elaborada con pan tipo francés, se unta mayonesa y frijoles, se le pone adentro carne de cerdo deshebrada, pickles y un poquito de salsa, antojito típico de encontrar en los mercados de Comitán. Salchicha de macabíl Receta típica de Tonalá, salchichao tortitas de macabíl. Elaborado con pulpa de carne de este con trocitos de jitomate, cebolla, chile jalapeño, puede ser frito o hervido, parte esencial de las botanas de esta ciudad.
  26. 26. Salpicón Tuxtleco Antojito típico de Tuxtla, elaborado con carne de res cocida, acompañada de jitomate, cebolla y chile serrano. Tortillas con asiento Tortillas de asiento puestas al comal. Espolvoreadas con queso sobre las tortillas y acompañadas con salsa verde. Tostadas callejeras Tostada untada con frijoles para después agregarle pollo, lechuga, tomate, cebolla, aguacate, unas rajas de chiles, y por último la crema. Tostadas de Salpicón tuxtleco Tostada que tiene como ingrediente principal al Salpicón Tuxtleco. Tostadas turulas La palabra turulo es el gentilicio coloquial que reciben los habitantes de Tonalá. Ensalada preparada con la pulpa de camarón, se le agrega tomate y cebolla picada, se adereza con limón, sal al gusto, rajas de aguacate, salsa verde y mayonesa. Caldo de shuti Caldo a base de este caracol, acompañado de tomate, cebolla y epazote para aromatizar, consumida en la zona costera. Huacasis caldú Es un caldo de res típico del centro (Tuxtla y sus alrededores), acompañado con verduras picadas y espesado con harina. Sopa de chipilín con bolitas Platillo típico de Tuxtla. Sopa que se caracteriza por las bolitas de masa rellenas de queso fresco chiapaneco y hojas de chipilín fresco. Sopas y caldos
  27. 27. Sopa de elote frailescana Platillo común de la región Frailesca y su elaboración con productos muy representativos como el maíz y el chipilín. Sopa de fiesta La sopa de fiesta es un platillo tradicional zoque. Los antiguos pueblos zoques acostumbraban a preparar esta sopa en diferentes festividades, de ahí su nombre, sopa hecha con fideos en forma de caracol, acompañado de huevo cocido, plátano y pasitas. Sopa de gato Trozos de tortilla frita con huevos revueltos y cebolla acitronada. Se acompaña de frijol caldoso. Sopa de pan Sopa aderezada con productos foráneos como son las almendras, las aceitunas, el azafrán y las pasitas, su ingrediente principal es el pan. Asado Coleto Platillo elaborado con chiles, hierbas de olor (tomillo y orégano) y carne de puerco y huesos. Barbacoa de pato Receta originaria de Cintalapa y Jiquipilas. Elaborado con una pasta tersa hecha a base de jitomate, chiles, ajos y cebolla. El pato es dorado en una olla de barro para posteriormente agregarlo envuelto en hojas de plátano para cocer. Guisos
  28. 28. Bledo guisado Guiso originario de Tapachula. Guiso a base de agua con jitomates, cebolla, ajo, sal y hojas de bledo. Bobo en verde Pescado cocido al vapor envuelto en hoja de chaya y con una salsa hecha a base de hojas de chaya, chipilín, hojas de chile picante, masa y agua. Chamorro en pickles Estofado de chamorro acompañado de pickles. Chanfaina Platillo reconocido como digno de las ocasiones de fiesta. Guisado hecho con vísceras de res picado en cuadritos pequeños. Chupe de camarón Platillo elaborado con camarón, tomate, zanahorias, epazote y huevo, camarones salteados en aceite, anteriormente cocidos en agua y de ahí se llevan a la sartén para saltearlos. Ciguamonte de conejo o venado Elaborado con cebolla, masa de maíz y epazote. El frijol con tasajo, con costilla o con chicharrón, y chirmol y chile. Cochito horneado Su presencia y popularidad se debe a ser uno de los platillos de fiesta de Chiapa de Corzo. Receta elaborada con cochito y con un peculiar adobo hecho con chile ancho, achiote, vinagre, jitomates, etc. Cueza baldada Resultado del camote de chayote hervido y capeado en huevo. Estofado de pollo El pollo de fiesta o estafado, de pollo o res, es una comida ligada por un lado a celebraciones. Pollo estofado, preparado con cebolla, zanahoria, papa, vinagre, aceitunas y pasitas, cocinado con su propio jugo. Jaibas en chimpachole Jaibas fritas aderezadas con salsa cátsup y chipotle. Lengua en azafrán Lengua cocida y posteriormente se hace caldo con su mismo jugo donde fue cocida y ese caldo es una mezcla de tomate, cebolla, canela, pimienta, tomillo, orégano y azafrán. Lengua en pebre Estofado de lengua de res acompañado de vegetales (zanahoria, chayote, cebolla, papa y rajas de chile poblano).
  29. 29. Menudencia frita Platillo originario del municipio de Suchiapa, se elabora a base de intestinos, pansa, hígado, riñón, corazón, jitomate, cebolla, hierba buena, chile jalapeño o chile blanco de la región y aceite. Nigûijutí Carne de puerco adobada en salsa de jitomate, ajo, cebolla, chile chimborote o blanco y limón, que suele comerse con el añadido sabor de los jocotes. Olla podrida Receta originaria de Comitán de Domínguez, esta se realiza con ingredientes tales como carne de res, costilla de puerco, chicharrón, frijol, chorizo y el inigualable chipilín para hacer de este el ingrediente estrella. Pepita con tasajo o comida grande de Chiapa de Corzo Tasajo sazonado con sal y limón y expuesto al sol, acompañado de un guiso de semilla de calabaza, jitomate, cebolla, manteca de cerdo y achiote. Pescado baldado Receta típica de la costa. Pescado pasado por huevo. Pescado en chumul Pescado empapelado que en su interior contiene hoja de plátano, hierba santa, rodajas de jitomate, cebolla, epazote, ajo y un guiso de chiles (chile guajillo, chile ancho). Puchero de espinazo con chaya Cocido a base de espinazo de puerco, chaya y arroz. Putzatzé Se compone de vísceras de res marinadas en jugo de limón y ahogadas en un “espeso” de masa de maíz, sazonado con jitomate, chile chimborete y manteca. Sispolá Carne de res con frijol caldoso. Tachilhuil Platillo originario de San Cristóbal de las Casas, elaborado con menudencias de cerdo, maíz dorado y molido, achiote, manteca, tomillo, orégano.
  30. 30. Tamal brazo de reina Tamal elaborado con chaya y pepitas de calabaza. Tamal de azafrán Tamal cocinado en San Cristóbal de las Casas. Haciendo presencia el ingrediente principal el azafrán, se rellena con una porción de carne deshebrada (puede ser de pollo, cerdo o guajolote), almendra, aceituna, chile morrón y plátano. Tamal de bola Este tamal debe su nombre a la forma que tiene. Tamal elaborado con manteca, Tamales
  31. 31. costilla de puerco, jitomate, papas, tomate verde, y hoja de totomoxtle, dándole forma con la mano y la hoja de una bolita. Tamal de cambray Tamal originario de Tonalá. Su relleno debe incluir algunas frutas secas pequeñas como las pasas, aceituna, huevo cocido, papa, zanahoria, chicharos, almendra, plátano, rajas de chile morrón y cebollitas, es envuelto en hoja de plátano. Tamal de chipilín Tamal de origen zoque perteneciente a Tuxtla y sus alrededores, elaborado con masa de maíz nixtamalizado, manteca de cerdo, salsa de tomate, chipilín y en ocasiones pollo o queso. Tamal de chipilín con camarón Tamal perteneciente a la zona costa. Elaborado con masa nixtmalizada, manteca, arroz, camarón y es envuelto en hoja de plátano. Tamal de elote o picte Tamal de masa de maíz, y azúcar, en ocasiones se le agrega pasas, pero generalmente no, también llamado tamal de elote dulce. Tamal de flor de cuchunuc Tamal de origen zoque, perteneciente a Copoya y a Tuxtla, hecho con masa de maíz nixtamalizado, manteca y flor de cuchunuc, puede ser hervido u horneado. Tamal de hoja de milpa Su característica principal de este tamal es ser un tanto amargo y es originario de Copoya. Tamal que su preparación es una mescla de masa con manteca y sal, formando una pasta suave. Con jitomates y chiles (sin semilla) con un poco de masa para formar una salsa espesa. La carne es curtida en jugo de limón para obtener su particular sabor amargo y también a la salsa. Tamal de iguana Tamal tradicionalmente elaborado en Tapachula. Se prepara la masa, después se le echa el mole y dentro se le pone la iguana, el mole se prepara con semilla de calabaza.
  32. 32. Tamal de juacané Tamal elaborado con masa nixtamalizada, manteca, frijoles, camaróny pepita, hoja de hierba santa y es envuelto en hoja de totomoxtle. Tamal de mole chiapaneco Este tamal se caracteriza por tener un adobo agridulce, con pasitas, ciruela pasa, plátano frito, huevo cocido, carne de cochi y aceituna. Tamal de mole de masa colada Tamal elaborado con masa precocida, mole negro y carne de puerco. Tamal de mumú o hierba de Santa María Tamal relleno con frijol molido envueltos en hoja Santa. Tamal de pejelagarto Este tamal es tradicional de Píchucalco. Tamal elaborado con ingrediente principal la carne de pejelagarto, ajo, cebolla, jitomate, chile blanco y cebollín. Este tamal es envuelto en hoja de plátano. Tamal de tanate Tamal elaborado con la ayuda de arroz, tasajo, hoja santa, jitomate, cebolla, chile verde, sal, pimienta y envuelto en hoja de plátano. Tamal de toro pinto Tamal elaborado con masa nixtamalizada, manteca, sal y como ingrediente principal frijol de toro pinto, es por esto que se le denomina con este nombre al tamal, envuelto en hojas de plátano. Tamales de coco Tamal elaborado con pasitas, y ralladura de coco, queso fresco de la región. Este tamal es muy representativo de los altos de San Cristóbal. Tamales de verduras Preparados con zanahoria, papa, chayote, granos de elote y calabaza picada. Tamales padzitos Hechos con frijoles, chícharos o de anís con base de canela y pasas.

