Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Nicolae�Audiobook Audiobooks�Free�Nicolae LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
Nicolae Only�one�series�will�take�you�to�the�end�of�the�world�as�you�explore�eternal�truth:�the�best�selling�Left�Behind�s...
Nicolae
Nicolae
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Audiobooks Free Nicolae

5 views

Published on

Audiobooks Free Nicolae

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Audiobooks Free Nicolae

  1. 1. Nicolae�Audiobook Audiobooks�Free�Nicolae LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. Nicolae Only�one�series�will�take�you�to�the�end�of�the�world�as�you�explore�eternal�truth:�the�best�selling�Left�Behind�series by�Tim�LaHaye�and�Jerry�B.�Jenkins.�Now�the�entire�series�is�available�in�an�audio�CD�format.�Each�abridged�CD�is read�by�Frank�Muller. It�has�been�nearly�two�years�since�the�day�of�the�mass�disappearances.�In�one�cataclysmic�instant,�millions�all�over the�globe�simply�vanished,�leaving�everything�but�flesh�and�bone�behind.�Nicolae�begins�as�global�war�has�erupted. The�Red�Horse�of�the�Apocalypse�is�on�the�rampage,�and�the�Tribulation�Force�sets�a�suicidal�course�that�places them�in�direct�opposition�to�the�rise�of�Antichrist.
  3. 3. Nicolae
  4. 4. Nicolae

×