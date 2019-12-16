[BEST SELLING]Breast Imaging Companion |E-BOOKS library

The top-selling title in our Imaging Companion Series is now in its revised, updated Third Edition. Featuring over 1,000 large, clear images accompanied by brief, bulleted key facts, this how-to book provides everything readers need to obtain high-quality scans...correlate radiologic, pathologic, and clinical findings...and communicate the significance of imaging results to referring physicians. This edition has a new chapter on magnetic resonance imaging and new information on the ACR Ultrasound BI-RADS Lexicon; keloids and hypertrophic scars; cutaneous angiosarcoma; subareolar abscess; columnar alteration with prominent apical snouts and secretions (CAPSS); mucocele-like lesions; cat scratch disease; granulomatous mastitis; and granular cell tumor.

