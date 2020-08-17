Crear tablas actividad #9

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TRABAJAR CON TABLAS ELIMINAR FILAS Y COLUMNAS  Seleccionar las filas y las comunas a eliminar  Dar clic derecho al mouse...
AÑADIR CELDAS  Si solodeseasañadirunacelda y no una filaenterao columna,debesseleccionartodauna columnapulsarel clicderec...
DIVIDIR CELDAS Seleccionalasceldaso columnas que deseasdividir(celdaenla barra de herramientasseleccionas Presentación,cli...
  1. 1. TRABAJAR CON TABLAS ELIMINAR FILAS Y COLUMNAS  Seleccionar las filas y las comunas a eliminar  Dar clic derecho al mouse y allí encontraras la barra de eliminar, que al pulsarlo se desplegará un listado donde podrás elegir si deseas eliminar una celda, una columna, una fila o la tabla entera. AÑADIR CELDAS Añadir Filas y Columnas  Seleccionar toda la fila que se desea insertar  Dar clic derecho y allí encontraras una barra de menú insertar al pulsarlo se desplegará un listado donde podrás elegir si deseas insertar hacia arriba, hacia abajo, hacia la derecha, hacia la izquierda.
  2. 2. AÑADIR CELDAS  Si solodeseasañadirunacelda y no una filaenterao columna,debesseleccionartodauna columnapulsarel clicderechodelmouseyse desplegarael menúinsertar,allípodráselegir si desear insertar la columna a la derecha o la izquierda. COMBINAR CELDAS  Se selecciona las celdas a combinar, se le da clik derecho al mouse y escoge la opción combinar celda
  3. 3. DIVIDIR CELDAS Seleccionalasceldaso columnas que deseasdividir(celdaenla barra de herramientasseleccionas Presentación,clicendividirceldasyse despliegaunmenúdondepuedeselegirlacantidaddeceldas y de filas que deseas dividir. DIVIDIR TABLA Seleccionalafilaque deseasdividir,dasclicPresentaciónenlabarrade herramientas,luegoclicen dividir tabla.

