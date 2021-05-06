Present ay p

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Universidad Politécnica Territorial de lo Llanos “Juana Ramírez” Algorítmica y Programación I Valle de Pascua- Calabozo-Altagracia de Orituco Prof. Giovanna Ruiz Menesini Programa de Formación en Informática Trayecto I Mayo 2021
  2. 2. Universidad Politécnica Territorial de lo Llanos “Juana Ramírez” Valle de Pascua- Calabozo-Altagracia de Orituco Prof. Giovanna Ruiz Menesini Algorítmica y Programación I Importancia de Programa . Los profesionales de esta área desarrollan los programas que se ejecutan en los computadores Crean los algoritmos que impulsan la inteligencia artificial, buscando que las computadoras aprendan por sí mismas. Solucionan problemas complejos con el fin de hacer del mundo un lugar mejor Analizan datos de la web con el fin de hacer de Internet y otras redes espacios más seguros y eficientes. Desarrollan tecnologías para lograr que la interacción humano- computadora sea más natural y eficiente Mayo 2021
  3. 3. Diseñar programas aplicando los principios fundamentales de la programación estructurada con el uso de estructuras de datos estáticas. Construir algoritmos aplicados a problemas reales. Universidad Politécnica Territorial de lo Llanos “Juana Ramírez” Algorítmica y Programación I Valle de Pascua- Calabozo-Altagracia de Orituco Prof. Giovanna Ruiz Menesini Objetivos del Programa . Proporcionar a los estudiantes el conocimiento para el análisis y diseño de soluciones informáticas Aplicar la metodologías y estructuras necesarias para el desarrollo de proyectos adaptados a la realidad. Mayo 2021
  4. 4. Universidad Politécnica Territorial de lo Llanos “Juana Ramírez” Valle de Pascua- Calabozo-Altagracia de Orituco Contenido Programático Algoritmos y Programas Estándares de calidad en el diseño de algoritmos. Datos y entidades primitivas Metodología para el análisis y planteamiento de problemas. Programación Estructurada. Programación Modular. Algorítmica y Programación I Prof. Giovanna Ruiz Menesini 1 2 3 4 5 6 Mayo 2021
  5. 5. Universidad Politécnica Territorial de lo Llanos “Juana Ramírez” Valle de Pascua- Calabozo-Altagracia de Orituco Prof. Giovanna Ruiz Menesini Las asesorías síncronas: Martes y Jueves 8:00 am a 10:00 am Grupo de Telegram ruizmenesini@hotmail.com Algorítmica y Programación I Las asesorías síncronas: Martes y Jueves 8:00 am a 10:00 am Grupo de Telegram Algorítmica y Programación I Mayo 2021

