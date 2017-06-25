PROCESSO EDUCATIVO COME COMPIMENTO DELL’AMORE PER POTER EDUCARE OCCORRE AMARE
L’amore è inscritto nel DNA di ogni uomo e di ogni donna della terra, poiché risponde ai bisogni di tutti i tempi e di tut...
Che ruolo ha l’amore nella riflessione pedagogica? Può avere uno spazio significa Quando parliamo di amore nella relazione...
In passato… Don Bosco: il suo Sistema Preventivo si basava sul trinomio educativo : • Ragione • Religione • Amorevolezza o...
Pedagogia moderna:
Socrate Sant’Agostino Don Milani Comenio « La Rivoluzione del cuore permette di volgersi verso gli altr verso Dio e verso ...
Dunque l’amore nella relazione educatore-educando ha sempre avuto un ruolo molto importante… Però raramente questo ha infl...
Paradigma dominante: violenza e sfruttamento. Quali sono i messaggi e le immagini che entrano ogni giorno nelle nostre cas...
lo l’Amore può scardinare i muri dell’indifferenza che imprigionano l’anima in una solitudine morta Solo l’Amore può distr...
Le persone si sentono spesso fragili ed in pericolo nei confronti di un mondo che sembra voler far loro del male…e adottan...
L’amore di cui si è parlato non può dunque essere ridotto a un’emozione ma può essere paragonato a un ARTE che si apprende...
Ed ora…alcuni frammenti di vita che ho ricevuto in dono da alcune ragazze incontr in comunità, dove ho fatto esperienza… T...
Le cose inaspettate arrivano all’improvviso. Sogni non programmati rivoluzionano i nostri incubi. Bellissime sfumature di ...
Claudia ha 21 anni, un giorno mi racconta: «Quando sono entrata in comunità, ciò che mi ha dato la forza di restare per ri...
«A volte le partenze fanno paura, come Gesù, che andava incontro al suo destino con fiducia nel Padre ma con paura e dolor...
Anna: «Ogni tweet racconta di come io sia tornata, dentro me è dentro la mia storia, dopo essermi allontanata»
«Ero io quella che si svegliava senza sentire più niente, senza un senso, con solo tanta voglia di scappare fuori di me, d...
«Amatevi gli uni gli altri, come io vi ho amato» (Gv 13, 34)
Processo educativo come compimento dell'amore

Processo educativo come compimento dell'amore.

Processo educativo come compimento dell’amore

×