Proyecto comunitario

0 UNIVERSIDAD DE GUAYAQUIL FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS PSICOLOGICAS PSICOLOGIA DISEÑO DE PROYECTOS PROYECTO: PONTE 11, NO CONSUMA...
1 1. DENOMINACION DEL PROYECTO PONTE 11, NO CONSUMAS 2. DESCRIPCIÓN DEL PROYECTO 2.1Introducción El consumo de drogas es u...
2 por lo que repercute en los jóvenes de manera significativa, ya que sus representantes permiten y algunos casos obligan ...
3 El propósito central del proyecto es disminuir el consumo de drogas en los jóvenes a través del incremento de conocimien...
4 INCREMENTADO CONOCIMIENTO SOBRE LAS CONSECUENCIAS DEL USO DE LAS DROGAS Implementar campaña sobre los efectos del uso de...
5 ADECUADO MANEJO DE CRISIS AFECTIVAS Reconocer las características psicológicas de sus miembros.  Análisis individual de...
6 Aislamiento social INCREMENTO EN EL CONSUMO DE DROGAS EN JÓVENES DE 18 A 26 AÑOS, EN LAS CALLES JOSÉ MASCOTE E/. CALICUC...
7 DISMINUCIONEN EL CONSUMODE DROGAS EN JÓVENES DE 18 A 26 AÑOS, EN LAS CALLES JOSÉ MASCOTE E/. CALICUCHIMAY FCO.DE MARCOS ...
8 Diagrama de estrategias Incrementado conocimiento sobre las consecuencias del usode lasdrogas Implementar campaña sobre ...
  1. 1. 0 UNIVERSIDAD DE GUAYAQUIL FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS PSICOLOGICAS PSICOLOGIA DISEÑO DE PROYECTOS PROYECTO: PONTE 11, NO CONSUMAS ACTIVIDADES REALIZADAS POR: GINO ANDELKO CEDEÑO ESCOBAR CURSO: VI SEMESTRE DOCENTE: LUCIA MORA GOYES Msc. GUAYAQUIL - ECUADOR 2017 – 2018
  2. 2. 1 1. DENOMINACION DEL PROYECTO PONTE 11, NO CONSUMAS 2. DESCRIPCIÓN DEL PROYECTO 2.1Introducción El consumo de drogas es una problemática que afecta principalmente a los jóvenes al no contar con recursos personológicos y conocimiento de los efectos de las drogas. Nuestro proyecto permitirá a los jóvenes aprender a manejar sus situaciones personales, familiares y sociales a través de las diferentes estrategias que promueven calidad de vida y conocimiento de las consecuencias asociadas al consumo de drogas. La problemática objeto de nuestro estudio, se ubica en la ciudad de Guayaquil, parroquia García Moreno en las calles José Mascote entre Calicuchima y Fco. de Marcos; donde los últimos años ha aumentado considerablemente el consumo de drogas en los jóvenes, de tal manera que su desarrollo biopsicosocialse ve afectado y se manifiesta en los diferentes ámbitos escolar, familiar y laboral. En el sector, la mayoría de las familias difieren en su estructura y funcionalidad ya que son productos de separaciones y migración, así como también inclusión de otros miembros provocando diferencias de culturas en las familias. Los jóvenes del sector carecen de metas personales y profesionales y son propensos a los diferentes elementos negativos del sector, entre ellos, indigentes, consumidores y expendedores de diferentes sustancias psicotrópicas que habitan en este espacio de la ciudad, y que influyen directamente de manera negativa ya que el consumo lo realizan en aceras, esquinas, iglesias y botaderos de basura, lo cual es fácilmente interiorizado por el joven y normalizado de acuerdo a sus experiencias. En el sector existen diferentes pequeños negocios como tiendas, talleres, restaurantes y panaderías que son el principal sustento económico de las familias,
  3. 3. 2 por lo que repercute en los jóvenes de manera significativa, ya que sus representantes permiten y algunos casos obligan a los jóvenes a realizar estas actividades económicas, promoviendo la ausencia de un proyecto de vida sin tomar en cuenta sus intereses y vocaciones. Al no contar con una orientación adecuada abandonan sus sueños, realizan actividades que nos son de su agrado y son propensos a las influencias de amistades que consumen drogas. 2.2Justificación El problema central es el incremento en el consumo de drogas en los jóvenes del sector, teniendo en cuenta como causas directas, el desconocimiento, la familia y la escasa participación en la orientación de los jóvenes, los grupos sociales consumidores de drogas y el inadecuado manejo de las crisis afectivas dando como consecuencias el deterioro de las relaciones interpersonales, de la salud, disminución de la motivación y la productividad. Los enfoques teóricos utilizados son cognitivo, conductual y sistémico, de tal manera que permite reestructurar pensamientos e ideas acerca de las drogas, modificar conductas asociadas al consumo de drogas y facilita el manejo de la interrelación de los sistemas en los que el joven está inmerso y que actúan directa o indirectamente en sus decisiones. Es importante solucionar este problema debido a que afecta la calidad de vida del consumidor el joven es más propenso a cometer actos delictivos o asociarse a grupos que están inmersos en la delincuencia, microtráfico de drogas y pandillas, por lo que las razones para abordar este tema son de orden social, ya que la comunidad es la que está propensa a sufrir estos daños directamente, La población afectada son los habitantes del sector y la población objetivo son los jóvenes consumidores cuyas edades fluctúan entre 18 a 26 años, su estado civil son solteros, la escolaridad es media, la mayoría son bachilleres, algunos se encuentran estudiando en el colegio, no tienen hijos. 2.3Objetivos
  4. 4. 3 El propósito central del proyecto es disminuir el consumo de drogas en los jóvenes a través del incremento de conocimientos, adecuada orientación familiar y adecuado manejo de crisis afectivas, de tal manera que influyan en el joven consumidor a concientizar los logros que puede alcanzar y las consecuencias negativas en caso de no seguir correctamente las indicaciones. 2.4Resultados o productos Los productos a alcanzar mediante el proyecto, son personas capacitadas y capaces de reproducir los conocimientos en las diferentes esferas en que interactúa, colegio, universidad, grupo de amigos, familia. Además mejoradas relaciones interpersonales entre sus pares, adecuada elección de amistades, y disminución de relaciones personales con personas y grupos consumidores. Adecuada orientación familiar para el buen funcionamiento y ejercicio de roles en la familia, así como también participación familiar en actividades integrativas que permitan la homeostasis familiar. Buen manejo de crisis afectivas y problemas personales por parte de los jóvenes consumidores, para que no consuman drogas como medio de escape a su realidad y confrontación efectiva de las diferentes situaciones que intervienen en el desarrollo de su esfera afectiva. 2.5Estrategias de intervención Dentro de las estrategias de intervención es necesario considerar aquellas que tienen un impacto directo en el área cognitiva, afectiva y familiar, por lo que se promueve incrementar el conocimiento, mejorar las relaciones familiares y aprender a manejar de manera correcta aquellas situaciones personales que facilitan el consumo de drogas en el joven. Las estrategias a seguir son:
  5. 5. 4 INCREMENTADO CONOCIMIENTO SOBRE LAS CONSECUENCIAS DEL USO DE LAS DROGAS Implementar campaña sobre los efectos del uso de droga  Evaluar el conocimiento a través de la estrategia investigación-acción.  Promoción e información adecuada sobres el peligro del uso de drogas.  Presentación de talleres participativos sobre el uso de drogas. Replicar conocimientos por los jóvenes para fomentar la prevención del consumo de las drogas  Socialización de la información por parte de los jóvenes en sus grupos coetáneos.  Dramatización de la problemática por parte de los jóvenes.  Compartimiento de espacios donde haya experiencias propias o ajenas sobre la droga y sus causas. ADECUADA ORIENTACIÓN FAMILIAR ACERCA DEL CONSUMO DE DROGAS Fortalecer los lazos afectivos y comunicativos  Evaluación de la dinámica familiar a través de técnicas e instrumentos psicológicos.  Identificar la posible problemática familiar por la que atraviesa.  Orientación familiar para fortalecer la dinámica/relaciones entre sus miembros. Desarrollar círculos participativos que permitan reconocer las habilidades y competencias entre sus miembros  Socialización de experiencias, sentimientos y emociones vividas entre sus miembros.  Reconocimiento de habilidades y virtudes a través de dinámicas participativas grupales.  Evaluar las características y comportamientos entre los grupos
  6. 6. 5 ADECUADO MANEJO DE CRISIS AFECTIVAS Reconocer las características psicológicas de sus miembros.  Análisis individual del F.O.D.A entre los miembros del grupo.  Desarrollo de actividades lúdicas orientadas al autocontrol.  Orientación de actividades que permitan la apertura a capacidades individuales. Desarrollar espacios que permitan fortalecer los vínculos psicoafectivos entre sus miembros  Crear actividades que inclusivas, de estrategias y competencias para los miembros del grupo.  Reconocer las respuestas emocionales de los participantes.  Evaluar y reforzar las características y respuesta de los miembros.
  7. 7. 6 Aislamiento social INCREMENTO EN EL CONSUMO DE DROGAS EN JÓVENES DE 18 A 26 AÑOS, EN LAS CALLES JOSÉ MASCOTE E/. CALICUCHIMAY FCO.DE MARCOS Desconocimiento de las consecuenciasdel usode drogas Escasa orientación familiar acerca del consumo de drogas Búsqueda de placer y nuevas experiencias asociadasalosestereotipos de consumo de drogas Mal manejo de las crisis afectivas Inadecuada información de los peligros del consumo de drogas Aumentode problemasy crisis familiares Disfuncionalidadfamiliar Amistades que brindan fácil acceso a las drogas Inadecuadas relaciones sociales Deficiencia de recursos personológicos para afrontar los problemas propios de la edad Pobre estructura de la personalidad Deteriorode lasrelaciones interpersonales Disminución de la motivación Deterioro de la salud Disminución de la productividad Comunicación inadecuada y pérdida de confianza Deserción escolar o abandono laboral Enfermedades psicológicas y somáticas Ausencia de proyecto de vida Inadecuado manejo de recursos financieros Inadecuadaspolíticasgubernamentalesparasobre laintervenciónenel consumode drogas Aumentode participación de losjóvenesenactividadesde delincuenciales
  8. 8. 7 DISMINUCIONEN EL CONSUMODE DROGAS EN JÓVENES DE 18 A 26 AÑOS, EN LAS CALLES JOSÉ MASCOTE E/. CALICUCHIMAY FCO.DE MARCOS Incremento en el conocimiento sobre las consecuencias Adecuada Orientación familiar Participación en actividades placenteras orientadas al bienestar Buen manejo de las crisis afectivas Correcta información de peligros en el consumo de drogas Disminución de problemas y crisis familiares Funcionalidad familiar Correcta elección de amistades Adecuada influencia de las relaciones sociales Aumento de recursos personológicos para afrontar los problemas propios de la edad Buena estructura de la personalidad Relacionesinterpersonales de calidad Aumento de la motivación Promoción y reproducción de hábitos saludables Desarrollode competencias y habilidades Integración participativa Comunicación y autoconfianza mejorada Idealización de la preparación académica y conciencia de trabajo Disminución de enfermedades asociadas al consumo Elección de un proyecto de vida Adecuado manejo de recursos financieros Adecuadaspolíticasgubernamentalesparasobre laintervenciónenel consumode drogas Disminuciónde participaciónde losjóvenesenactividadesdelincuenciales
  9. 9. 8 Diagrama de estrategias Incrementado conocimiento sobre las consecuencias del usode lasdrogas Implementar campaña sobre losefectosdel usode droga Replicar conocimientos por los jóvenes para fomentar la prevención del consumo de las drogas. Adecuada orientación familiar acerca del consumo de drogas Fortalecer los lazos afectivosycomunicativos Desarrollar círculos participativos que permitan reconocer las habilidades y competencias entre susmiembros Adecuado manejo de crisis afectivas Reconocer las características psicológicasde susmiembros. Desarrollar espacios que permitan fortalecer los vínculos psicoafectivos entre sus miembros  Evaluar el conocimiento a través de La estrategia investigación-acción.  Promoción e información adecuada sobre El peligro del uso de drogas.  Presentación de talleres participativos Sobre el uso de drogas.  Socialización dela información por parte de los jóvenes en sus grupos coetáneos.  Dramatización de la problemática por parte de los jóvenes.  Compartimiento de espacios dondehaya experiencias propiaso ajenas sobrela droga y sus causas.  Evaluación de la dinámica familiar a través de técnicas e instrumentos psicológicos.  Identificar la posible problemática familiar por la que atraviesa.  Orientación familiar para fortalecer la dinámica/relaciones entre sus miembros.  Socialización de experiencias, sentimientos y emociones vividas entresus miembros.  Reconocimiento de habilidades y virtudes a través de dinámicas participativas grupales.  Evaluar las características y comportamientos entre los grupos.  Análisis individual del F.O.D.A entre los miembros del grupo.  Desarrollo de actividades lúdicas orientadas al autocontrol.  Orientación de actividades que permitan la apertura a capacidades individuales.  Crear actividades queinclusivas,de estrategias y competencias para los miembros del grupo.  reconocer las respuestas emocionales de los participantes.  Evaluar y reforzar las características y respuesta de los miembros.
×