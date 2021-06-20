Successfully reported this slideshow.
Hallo ! Begrüßen und verabschieden (sich/andere) vorstellen, über Namen, Herkunft und Sprachen sprechen. Guten Tag. Wie he...
Die kursliste
A1(unidad1)
  1. 1. Hallo ! Begrüßen und verabschieden (sich/andere) vorstellen, über Namen, Herkunft und Sprachen sprechen. Guten Tag. Wie heißen Sie ? Ich heiße… Woher kommen Sie ? Aussagesätze und W-fragen Alphaber. Verb-formen im Präsens Fragenwörter Hören : Leute aus Deutschland Stellen sich vor.
