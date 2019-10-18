Funcion y localizacion anatomica de los pares craneales

Successfully reported this slideshow.
FUNCIÓN Y LOCALIZACIÓN ANATÓMICA DE LOS PARES CRANEALES. Morfofisiología Del Sistema Nervioso Central Autor Gina Sirley Gó...
Los pares craneales o nervios craneales son un conjunto de nervios que salen directamente del encéfalo. Surgen de la parte...
Son doce pares de nervios que surgen directamente del cerebro sin pasar por la médula espinal para distribuirse a través d...
LOS PARES CRANEALES SE CLASIFICAN
•Nervio olfatorio: Conduce las sensaciones olfatorias desde la mucosa pituitaria de la nariz hasta la zona olfatoria de la...
Realizan los movimiento del globo ocular •Nervio espinal: Sus fibras inervan a algunos de los músculos del cuello y de la ...
Nervio facial: Sus fibras motoras inervan a los músculos de la cara cuyos movimientos determinan las expresiones y sus fib...
CLASIFICIÓN SEGÚN SU POSICIÓN
Podemos decir que el encéfalo humano se comunica con casi todos los nervios del cerebro a través de la médula espinal. MÉD...
REFERENCIAS • Tortora, G. and Derrickson, B. (2013). Principios de anatomía y fisiología. 13th ed. Editorial médica paname...
  1. 1. FUNCIÓN Y LOCALIZACIÓN ANATÓMICA DE LOS PARES CRANEALES. Morfofisiología Del Sistema Nervioso Central Autor Gina Sirley Gómez ID100063584 Johanna Paola Sánchez ID100063499 Lorena Beltrán Guerrero ID100063524 Corporación Universitaria Iberoamericana 17 de octubre de 2019
  2. 2. Los pares craneales o nervios craneales son un conjunto de nervios que salen directamente del encéfalo. Surgen de la parte inferior del encéfalo y llegan a sus zonas de destino atravesando unos pequeños agujeros repartidos por la base del cráneo. Desde estos orificios, los pares craneales se comunican con áreas periféricas. ¿QUE SON? FUNCIÓN PRINCIPAL Estos nervios se encargan de llevar información y conectar el encéfalo con diferentes partes del cuerpo (órganos sensitivos, motores, músculos, órganos, etc…)
  3. 3. Son doce pares de nervios que surgen directamente del cerebro sin pasar por la médula espinal para distribuirse a través de los agujeros de la base del cráneo en la cabeza, cuello, tórax y abdomen. ¿CUALES SON?
  4. 4. LOS PARES CRANEALES SE CLASIFICAN
  5. 5. •Nervio olfatorio: Conduce las sensaciones olfatorias desde la mucosa pituitaria de la nariz hasta la zona olfatoria de la corteza cerebral. •Nervio óptico: Conduce las sensaciones visuales desde la retina de los ojos hasta la corteza del lóbulo occipital de cada hemisferio cerebral donde se localiza la zona de la visión. •Nervio acústico: Transmite los impulsos auditivos del oído externo. SU FUNCIÓN
  6. 6. Realizan los movimiento del globo ocular •Nervio espinal: Sus fibras inervan a algunos de los músculos del cuello y de la parte superior de la espalda. •Nervio hipogloso mayor: es motor y sus fibras inervan a todos los músculos que movilizan la lengua.
  7. 7. Nervio facial: Sus fibras motoras inervan a los músculos de la cara cuyos movimientos determinan las expresiones y sus fibras sensitivas transmiten las sensaciones gustativas producidas en los 2/3 anteriores de la lengua. Nervio glosofaríngeo: Sus fibras motoras inervan a los músculos de la faringe y a las glándulas salivales parótidas estimulando su secreción y sus fibras sensitivas perciben las sensaciones gustativas originadas en el tercio posterior de la lengua. Nervio neumogástrico o vago: Sus fibras motoras inervan la musculatura cardíaca, la de los bronquios y la del aparato digestivo y sus fibras sensitivas están relacionadas con los centros respiratorio, vasomotor y del vómito, ubicados en el bulbo. Está íntimamente relacionado con el sistema nervioso autónomo.
  8. 8. CLASIFICIÓN SEGÚN SU POSICIÓN
  9. 9. Podemos decir que el encéfalo humano se comunica con casi todos los nervios del cerebro a través de la médula espinal. MÉDULA ESPINAL La médula espinal y los nervios espinales asociados tienen circuitos neuronales que median algunas de nuestras reacciones más rápidas a los cambios ambientales. Al igual que todos los nervios del sistema nervioso periférico (SNP), son haces paralelos de axones y células neurogliales asociadas envueltas en varias capas de tejido conectivo
  10. 10. REFERENCIAS • Tortora, G. and Derrickson, B. (2013). Principios de anatomía y fisiología. 13th ed. Editorial médica panamericana • Carlson N. (2006). Fisiología de la conducta. 8va Edición • Pinel J. (2007).Biopsicología. 6ta Edición • Mendoza, M.(2009,12 de octubre).

