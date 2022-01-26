Successfully reported this slideshow.
Support towards operationalization of the SADC Regional Agricultural Policy (STOSAR) project - AIMS STRATEGY

Jan. 26, 2022
This Strategy intends to improve timely reporting of official statistics, address the data demand for monitoring National Development Plans, global and regional policies including SADC Regional Agricultural Policy (RAP), Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP).

  1. 1. STSOAR Project - SADC AIMS STRATEGY Support towards operationalization of the SADC Regional Agricultural Policy (STOSAR) project SADC AIMS STRATEGY :2020 - 2025 Virtual Regional Validation workshop 1-2 September 2020 NZINGOULA GILDAS CREPIN Statistics Specialist Gildas.nzingoula@fao.org
  2. 2. STSOAR Project - SADC AIMS STRATEGY
  3. 3. STSOAR Project - SADC AIMS STRATEGY AIMS STRATEGY : available in 3 SADC official languages
  4. 4. STSOAR Project - SADC AIMS STRATEGY
  5. 5. STSOAR Project - SADC AIMS STRATEGY Methodologies used for gathering information
  6. 6. STSOAR Project - SADC AIMS STRATEGY Summary of survey findings Questionnaire filled in by all SADC Member States, expect Mauritius
  7. 7. STSOAR Project - SADC AIMS STRATEGY Figure 2: Ratification status of the African Charter on Statistics in SADC Figure 4: AIMS status Figure 14. National Statistical System status Figure 5: Examples of integrated and non-integrated AIMS
  8. 8. STSOAR Project - SADC AIMS STRATEGY SADC AIMS data-collection and dissemination structure Existing structure Structure being built by STOSAR Project
  9. 9. STSOAR Project - SADC AIMS STRATEGY Figure 6 : AIMS flow-of-information vision
  10. 10. STSOAR Project - SADC AIMS STRATEGY
  11. 11. STSOAR Project - SADC AIMS STRATEGY AIMS Working Group Working Group on Crops Statistics and Information (WG1) Working Group on Livestock Statistics and Information (WG2) Working Group on Fisheries Statistics and Information (WG3) Working Group on Forest Statistics and Information (WG4) Working Group on Environment &Natural Resources Statistics and Information (WG5) Working Group on other cross-cutting statistics and information (WG6) National AIMS Technical Committee Regional AIMS Technical Committee SADC Ministerial Committee responsible for Food, Agriculture, Natural Resource and Environment SADC Statistics Committee AIMS coordination structure 1 2 3 4
  12. 12. STSOAR Project - SADC AIMS STRATEGY Regional AIMS Technical Committee Regional AIMS Technical Committee SADC Ministerial Committee responsible for Food, Agriculture, Natural Resource and Environment SADC Statistics Committee 1
  13. 13. STSOAR Project - SADC AIMS STRATEGY National AIMS Technical Committee 2 National AIMS Technical Committee Definition : Ministry of Agriculture, available Glossary, pag.
  14. 14. STSOAR Project - SADC AIMS STRATEGY AIMS Working Group Working Group on Crops Statistics and Information (WG1) Working Group on Livestock Statistics and Information (WG2) Working Group on Fisheries Statistics and Information (WG3) Working Group on Forest Statistics and Information (WG4) Working Group on Environment &Natural Resources Statistics and Information (WG5) Working Group on other cross-cutting statistics and information (WG6) 3 4
  15. 15. STSOAR Project - SADC AIMS STRATEGY Technical AIMS Working (WG) Group composition WG1: refers to a working group on crop statistics WG2 refers to a working group on livestock statistics WG3 refers to a working group on aquaculture and fisheries statistics WG4 refers to a working group on forestry and natural resources statistics WG5 refers to a working group on environment statistics WG6 refers to a working group on cross-cutting statistics,
  16. 16. STSOAR Project - SADC AIMS STRATEGY Case where the NBS coordinates the NASS Case where the Ministry of Agriculture coordinates the NASS Coordination of the NASS & NSS NASS : National Agricultural Statisitcal System MA : Ministry of Agriculture Statistics NSS Decentralized systems with solid coordination NSS Decentralized systems with little coordination NSS: National Statistical System NBS/NSO: National Bureau of Statistics
  17. 17. STSOAR Project - SADC AIMS STRATEGY What could be achieved within the timeframe ? Sept 2020 August 2021 2022 2023 2024 • Training programmes (QGIS, KoboCollect, Power BI, SPSS and Sata • SADC Statistical Pocketbook • Detail AIMS Monitoring and Evaluation Plan including its costing 2025
  18. 18. STSOAR Project - SADC AIMS STRATEGY Je vous remercie de votre aimable attention THANK YOU FOR YOUR KIND ATTENTION Obrigado pela sua atenção

