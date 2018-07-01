Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Re...
Book details Author : Todd Whitaker Pages : 117 pages Publisher : Solution Tree 2014-03-14 Language : English ISBN-10 : 19...
Description this book Everyone has responsibilities, obligations, and problems to deal with in the workplace and in life. ...
otherwise make life annoying, even miserable, for lots of people. Shifting the Monkey shows how to shift an organization s...
If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
Click below for free Download Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Othe...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready]

6 views

Published on

Everyone has responsibilities, obligations, and problems to deal with in the workplace and in life. Some people, however, have mastered the art of shifting those "monkeys" onto the backs of others. They claim they don t know how to solve a problem or do the task, they say they don t have time, they complain, they perform poorly, they find any and every way to avoid the work and yet somehow, they re never held accountable. Instead, hardworking, loyal employees who care about results end up shouldering those burdens for their lazy or unmotivated colleagues. The slackers get just what they want less work while the best employees become alienated and overworked. Who is to blame for those misplaced monkeys? In Shifting the Monkey, author Todd Whitaker suggests it is the responsibility of leaders and managers to protect their best employees by putting the monkeys right back where they belong on the backs of those people who were supposed to do the task, solve the problem, or manage the project in the first place. Too often when monkeys shift, leaders think it will be "easier" or faster to just reassign the work or worse, do it themselves. Over time, this misguided leadership can damage a workplace, alienate employees and customers, and otherwise make life annoying, even miserable, for lots of people. Shifting the Monkey shows how to shift an organization s focus from compensating for, excusing, and working around problem people to cultivating and rewarding the best employees. Rather than allowing liars, criars, and other slackers to dominate organizational culture and workflow, strong leaders build a culture that supports, defends, and cultivates the hardworking, responsible employees who are the backbone of any business. Whitaker describes three tiers of leadership: Tier One The self-focused leader who goes in the back office and closes the door Tier Two The team-focused leader who goes out front to make sure the mean employees don t abuse the others when he or she is
Click This Link To Download https://downloadbooksherenow.blogspot.sg/?book=1936763087

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready]

  1. 1. Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready]
  2. 2. Book details Author : Todd Whitaker Pages : 117 pages Publisher : Solution Tree 2014-03-14 Language : English ISBN-10 : 1936763087 ISBN-13 : 9781936763085
  3. 3. Description this book Everyone has responsibilities, obligations, and problems to deal with in the workplace and in life. Some people, however, have mastered the art of shifting those "monkeys" onto the backs of others. They claim they don t know how to solve a problem or do the task, they say they don t have time, they complain, they perform poorly, they find any and every way to avoid the work and yet somehow, they re never held accountable. Instead, hardworking, loyal employees who care about results end up shouldering those burdens for their lazy or unmotivated colleagues. The slackers get just what they want less work while the best employees become alienated and overworked. Who is to blame for those misplaced monkeys? In Shifting the Monkey, author Todd Whitaker suggests it is the responsibility of leaders and managers to protect their best employees by putting the monkeys right back where they belong on the backs of those people who were supposed to do the task, solve the problem, or manage the project in the first place. Too often when monkeys shift, leaders think it will be "easier" or faster to just reassign the work or worse, do it themselves. Over time, this misguided leadership can damage a workplace, alienate employees and customers, and
  4. 4. otherwise make life annoying, even miserable, for lots of people. Shifting the Monkey shows how to shift an organization s focus from compensating for, excusing, and working around problem people to cultivating and rewarding the best employees. Rather than allowing liars, criars, and other slackers to dominate organizational culture and workflow, strong leaders build a culture that supports, defends, and cultivates the hardworking, responsible employees who are the backbone of any business. Whitaker describes three tiers of leadership: Tier One The self-focused leader who goes in the back office and closes the door Tier Two The team-focused leader who goes out front to make sure the mean employees don t abuse the others when he or she isClick Here To Download https://downloadbooksherenow.blogspot.sg/?book=1936763087 Read Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] Book Reviews,Read Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] PDF,Read Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] Reviews,Download Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] Amazon,Download Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] Audiobook ,Read Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] Book PDF ,Download fiction Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] ,Read Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] Ebook,Read Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] Hardcover,Download Sumarry Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] ,Download Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] Free PDF,Read Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] PDF Download,Download Epub Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] Todd Whitaker ,Read Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] Audible,Download Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] Ebook Free ,Read book Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] ,Download Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] Audiobook Free,Read Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] Book PDF,Download Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] non fiction,Download Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] goodreads,Download Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] excerpts,Download Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] test PDF ,Download Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] Full Book Free PDF,Read Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] big board book,Download Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] Book target,Download Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] book walmart,Download Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] Preview,Read Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] printables,Read Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] Contents,Download Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] book review,Read Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] book tour,Download Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] signed book,Read Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] book depository,Download Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] ebook bike,Download Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] pdf online ,Download Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] books in order,Read Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] coloring page,Download Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] books for babies,Read Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] ebook download,Read Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] story pdf,Read Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] illustrations pdf,Download Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] big book,Download Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] Free acces unlimited,Read Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] Full Popular PDF,Download PDF Free sample Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] ,baby firsts book,online baby memory book,best self help books Everyone has responsibilities, obligations, and problems to deal with in the workplace and in life. Some people, however, have mastered the art of shifting those "monkeys" onto the backs of others. They claim they don t know how to solve a problem or do the task, they say they don t have time, they complain, they perform poorly, they find any and every way to avoid the work and yet somehow, they re never held accountable. Instead, hardworking, loyal employees who care about results end up shouldering those burdens for their lazy or unmotivated colleagues. The slackers get just what they want less work while the best employees become alienated and overworked. Who is to blame for those misplaced monkeys? In Shifting the Monkey, author Todd Whitaker suggests it is the responsibility of leaders and managers to protect their best employees by putting the monkeys right back where they belong on the backs of those people who were supposed to do the task, solve the problem, or manage the project in the first place. Too often when monkeys shift, leaders think it will be "easier" or faster to just reassign the work or worse, do it themselves. Over time, this misguided leadership can damage a workplace, alienate employees and customers, and otherwise make life annoying, even miserable, for lots of people. Shifting the Monkey shows how to shift an organization s focus from compensating for, excusing, and working around problem people to cultivating and rewarding the best employees. Rather than allowing liars, criars, and other slackers to dominate organizational culture and workflow, strong leaders build a culture that supports, defends, and cultivates the hardworking, responsible employees who are the backbone of any business. Whitaker describes three tiers of leadership: Tier One The self-focused leader who goes in the back office and closes the door Tier Two The team-focused leader who goes out front to make sure the mean employees don t abuse the others when he or she is
  5. 5. If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
  6. 6. Click below for free Download Download Shifting the Monkey: The Art of Protecting Good People from Liars, Criers, and Other Slackers - Todd Whitaker [Ready] Click this link : https://downloadbooksherenow.blogspot.sg/?book=1936763087 if you want to download this book OR

×