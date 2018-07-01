Everyone has responsibilities, obligations, and problems to deal with in the workplace and in life. Some people, however, have mastered the art of shifting those "monkeys" onto the backs of others. They claim they don t know how to solve a problem or do the task, they say they don t have time, they complain, they perform poorly, they find any and every way to avoid the work and yet somehow, they re never held accountable. Instead, hardworking, loyal employees who care about results end up shouldering those burdens for their lazy or unmotivated colleagues. The slackers get just what they want less work while the best employees become alienated and overworked. Who is to blame for those misplaced monkeys? In Shifting the Monkey, author Todd Whitaker suggests it is the responsibility of leaders and managers to protect their best employees by putting the monkeys right back where they belong on the backs of those people who were supposed to do the task, solve the problem, or manage the project in the first place. Too often when monkeys shift, leaders think it will be "easier" or faster to just reassign the work or worse, do it themselves. Over time, this misguided leadership can damage a workplace, alienate employees and customers, and otherwise make life annoying, even miserable, for lots of people. Shifting the Monkey shows how to shift an organization s focus from compensating for, excusing, and working around problem people to cultivating and rewarding the best employees. Rather than allowing liars, criars, and other slackers to dominate organizational culture and workflow, strong leaders build a culture that supports, defends, and cultivates the hardworking, responsible employees who are the backbone of any business. Whitaker describes three tiers of leadership: Tier One The self-focused leader who goes in the back office and closes the door Tier Two The team-focused leader who goes out front to make sure the mean employees don t abuse the others when he or she is

