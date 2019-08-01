Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Liberty Falling Audiobook Free Audiobooks Online Liberty Falling LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
Liberty Falling Award­winning novelist Nevada Barr sends her remarkable sleuth, Ranger Anna Pigeon, to spectacular nationa...
Liberty Falling
Liberty Falling
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Free Audiobooks Online Liberty Falling

4 views

Published on

Free Audiobooks Online Liberty Falling

Published in: Career
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Free Audiobooks Online Liberty Falling

  1. 1. Liberty Falling Audiobook Free Audiobooks Online Liberty Falling LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Liberty Falling Award­winning novelist Nevada Barr sends her remarkable sleuth, Ranger Anna Pigeon, to spectacular national  parks to solve baffling crimes. In Liberty Falling, Anna leaves the rugged countryside of Colorado to face the  concrete wilds of New York City. As soon as she hears her older sister is gravely ill, Anna rushes to the Big Apple to  sit at her bedside. Between hospital visits, she relaxes at the park service quarters on Liberty Island and explores the crumbling ruins of Ellis Island where thousands of immigrants once were processed. Rest escapes her, however,  when a teenage girl mysteriously plunges to her death from the Statue of Liberty—and Anna herself suffers a  dangerous tumble. The Park Service claims the falls could only be accidents, but Anna wonders if there is a common purpose behind them. Nevada Barr's vivid descriptions and narrator Barbara Rosenblat's dramatic performance  transport you to New York City to share in all the danger and the excitement.
  3. 3. Liberty Falling
  4. 4. Liberty Falling

×