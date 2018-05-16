-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Paperback. Pub Date :1994-01-07 Pages: 192 Language: English Publisher: Dover Publications Concise explanation of the logical development of basic crystallographic concepts Extensive discussion of crystals and lattices. symmetry. crystal systems and geometry. x-ray diffraction.. determination of atomic positions. and more. Well-chosen selection of problems. with answers. Ideal for crystallography course or as supplement to physical chemistry courses. 114 illustrations. 1969 edition.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment