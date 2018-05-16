Paperback. Pub Date :1994-01-07 Pages: 192 Language: English Publisher: Dover Publications Concise explanation of the logical development of basic crystallographic concepts Extensive discussion of crystals and lattices. symmetry. crystal systems and geometry. x-ray diffraction.. determination of atomic positions. and more. Well-chosen selection of problems. with answers. Ideal for crystallography course or as supplement to physical chemistry courses. 114 illustrations. 1969 edition.

