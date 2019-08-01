Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
First Person Audiobook Free Audiobooks Online First Person LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
First Person Kif Kehlmann, a young, penniless writer, thinks he’s finally caught a break when he’s offered $10,000 to ghos...
First Person
First Person
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Free Audiobooks Online First Person

2 views

Published on

Free Audiobooks Online First Person

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Free Audiobooks Online First Person

  1. 1. First Person Audiobook Free Audiobooks Online First Person LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. First Person Kif Kehlmann, a young, penniless writer, thinks he’s finally caught a break when he’s offered $10,000 to ghostwrite the memoir of Siegfried “Ziggy” Heidl, the notorious con man and corporate criminal. Ziggy is about to go to trial for defrauding banks for $700 million; they have six weeks to write the book. But Ziggy swiftly proves almost impossible to work with: evasive, contradictory, and easily distracted by his still­running “business concerns”—which Kif worries may involve hiring hitmen from their shared office. Worse, Kif finds himself being pulled into an odd, hypnotic, and ever­closer orbit of all things Ziggy. As the deadline draws near, Kif becomes increasingly unsure if he is ghostwriting a memoir, or if Ziggy is rewriting him—his life, his future, and the very nature of the truth. By turns comic, compelling, and finally chilling, First Person is a haunting look at an age where fact is indistinguishable from fiction, and freedom is traded for a false idea of progress.
  3. 3. First Person
  4. 4. First Person

×