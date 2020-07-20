Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Zsolt Nemeth ⟣ ⟢
Zsolt Nemeth Exocentric-148. 1
2
Kecskemet 3 ⟣ ⟢
______________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________...
______________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________...
______________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________...
______________________________________________________________________ × _________________________________________________...
______________________________________________________________________ 8 _________________________________________________...
______________________________________________________________________ 9 _________________________________________________...
______________________________________________________________________________________ B. Illustrate-Pics • (Png) List (07...
______________________________________________________________________ A. Presenter • Category: XIV. TV-company ⇒ (21.) Pi...
______________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________...
_____________________________________________________________________ A. Illustrate (07.): 01. 02. 03. 04. 05. 06. 07. ___...
_______________________________________________________________________ A. Jubilee (01.): in grated media, series, kuline ...
_______________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________...
414. × 541. _______________________________________________________________________ A. "Photo": (1966. Actress) __________...
408. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1964. Actress) ______________________...
449. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1968. Tv.-Series) ___________________...
334. × 559. _______________________________________________________________________ (1948. Super-model) __________________...
520. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1970. Actress) ______________________...
466. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1964. Actress) ______________________...
381. × 483. _______________________________________________________________________ (1982. Tv.-Series) ___________________...
622. × 466. _______________________________________________________________________ (1976. Fox PRESENTER) ________________...
385. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1960. Actress) ______________________...
408. × 408. _______________________________________________________________________ (1965. Actress) ______________________...
433. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1959. Singer) _______________________...
449. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1967. Actress) ______________________...
320. × 480. _______________________________________________________________________ (1958. Actress) ______________________...
433. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1964. Actress) ______________________...
440. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1986. Singer) _______________________...
489. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1983. Singer) _______________________...
315. × 446. _______________________________________________________________________ (1978. Musician) _____________________...
532. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1979. Singer) _______________________...
440. × 321. _______________________________________________________________________ (1968. Singer) _______________________...
532. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1979. Singer) _______________________...
650. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1985. Singer) _______________________...
451. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1968. Tv.-Series) ___________________...
400. × 600. _______________________________________________________________________ (1968. Tv.-Series) ___________________...
359. × 635. _______________________________________________________________________ (1978. Super-model) __________________...
650. × 442. _______________________________________________________________________ (1954. Actress) ______________________...
581. × 366. _______________________________________________________________________ (1964. Tv.-Series) ___________________...
650. × 486. ______________________________________________________________________ (1986. Actress) _______________________...
_______________________________________________________________________ (1970. Discovery PRESENTER) ______________________...
374. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1979. Playmate) _____________________...
520. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1975. Athlete) ______________________...
442. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1955. Actress) ______________________...
415. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1981. Tv.-Talented) _________________...
450. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1972. Actress) ______________________...
418. × 567. _______________________________________________________________________ (1961. Actress) ______________________...
592. × 655. _______________________________________________________________________ (1986. Tv.-Talented) _________________...
330. × 554. _______________________________________________________________________ (1974. CNN-I. PRESENTER) _____________...
282. × 392. _______________________________________________________________________ (1967. Animal-Planet PRESENTER) ______...
521. × 595. _______________________________________________________________________ (1968. Discovery PRESENTER) __________...
418. × 537. _______________________________________________________________________ (1965. Tv.-Series) ___________________...
564. × 469. _______________________________________________________________________ (1973. Discovery PRESENTER) __________...
567. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1970. Actress) ______________________...
406. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1977. Tv.-Series) ___________________...
443. × 647. _______________________________________________________________________ (1965. Actress) ______________________...
915. × 442. _______________________________________________________________________ (1989. Singer) _______________________...
450. × 647. _______________________________________________________________________ (1963. Tv.-Series) ___________________...
344. × 481. _______________________________________________________________________ (1960. Actress) ______________________...
440. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1975. Singer) _______________________...
543. × 554. _______________________________________________________________________ (1961. Actress) ______________________...
490. × 650. ______________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________...
363. × 567. _______________________________________________________________________ ( Actress) ___________________________...
______________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________...
650. × 337. _______________________________________________________________________ (1982. RAI1 PRESENTER) _______________...
600. × 482. _______________________________________________________________________ (1976. Actress) ______________________...
512. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1980. Actress) ______________________...
463. × 350. _______________________________________________________________________ (1974. Super-model) __________________...
565. × 450. _______________________________________________________________________ (1984. Singer) _______________________...
355. × 468. _______________________________________________________________________ (1970. Actress) ______________________...
262. × 262. _______________________________________________________________________ (1979. Actress) ______________________...
650. × 480. _______________________________________________________________________ (1972. RTL PRESENTER) ________________...
403. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1973. Singer) _______________________...
449. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1960. Tv.-Series) ___________________...
519. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1973. Actress) ______________________...
650. × 433. ______________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________...
450. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1971. Super-model) __________________...
450. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1984. Actress) ______________________...
450. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1975. Super-model, Entrepreneur) ____...
330. × 593. _______________________________________________________________________ (1984. Actress) ______________________...
466. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1981. Singer) _______________________...
531. × 595. _______________________________________________________________________ (1980. VH1 Tv.-Singer) _______________...
468. × 600. _______________________________________________________________________ (1965. Actress) ______________________...
377. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1983. Singer) _______________________...
616. × 462. _______________________________________________________________________ (1985. VH1 Tv.-Singer) _______________...
280. × 470. _______________________________________________________________________ (1975. Tv.-Series) ___________________...
650. × 450. _______________________________________________________________________ (1967. Actress) ______________________...
428. × 600. _______________________________________________________________________ (1971. Actress) ______________________...
334. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1970. Actress) ______________________...
484. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1963. Actress) ______________________...
487. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1989. Tv.-series) ___________________...
403. × 461. _______________________________________________________________________ (1972. BBC-I. Tv.-Series) ____________...
386. × 523. _______________________________________________________________________ (1951. Actress) ______________________...
437. × 576. _______________________________________________________________________ (1964. Actress) ______________________...
334. × 500. _______________________________________________________________________ (1970. RTP PRESENTER) ________________...
469. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1964. Actress) ______________________...
480. × 320. _______________________________________________________________________ (1965. Tv.-Series) ___________________...
350. × 350. _______________________________________________________________________ (1971. CNN-I. Tv.-Leader) ____________...
480. × 336. _______________________________________________________________________ (1981. Tv.-Adjudicator, Entrepreneur) ...
280. × 400. _______________________________________________________________________ ( Deutsche-Welle PRESENTER) __________...
498. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1972. Tv.-Series) ___________________...
288. × 432. _______________________________________________________________________ (1966. Eurosport PRESENTER) __________...
348. × 649. _______________________________________________________________________ (1962. Actress) ______________________...
421. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1972. Tv.-Series) ___________________...
650. × 571. _______________________________________________________________________ (1983. Tv.-Series) ___________________...
477. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1976. Tv.-Series) ___________________...
426. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1979. Actress) ______________________...
380. × 570. _______________________________________________________________________ (1977. Tv.-Series) ___________________...
429. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1970. Tv.-Series) ___________________...
474. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1960. Actress) ______________________...
539. × 557. _______________________________________________________________________ (1970. Actress) ______________________...
446. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1981. Actress) ______________________...
326. × 563. _______________________________________________________________________ (1982. Tv.-Series) ___________________...
432. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ ( Actress) ___________________________...
_______________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________...
455. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1985. Actress) ______________________...
401. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1964. Super-model) __________________...
435. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1978. Actress) ______________________...
336. × 471. _______________________________________________________________________ (1984. Actress) ______________________...
410. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1975. Actress) ______________________...
386. × 582. _______________________________________________________________________ (1973. Travel PRESENTER) _____________...
417. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1981. MTv PRESENTER) ________________...
384. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1973. PRESENTER) ____________________...
370. × 650. _____________________________________________________________________ (1989. Super-model) ____________________...
377. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1987. Super-model) __________________...
423. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1977. Super-model Actress) __________...
450. × 564. _______________________________________________________________________ (1987. Actress) ______________________...
406. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1978. Tv.-series) ___________________...
477. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1980. Super-model) __________________...
450. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1980. Actress) ______________________...
486. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1985. Actress) ______________________...
530. × 530. _______________________________________________________________________ (1981. Actress) ______________________...
434. × 650. ______________________________________________________________________ (1986. Playmate) ______________________...
464. × 650. _____________________________________________________________________ (1973. Actress) ________________________...
464. × 650. _____________________________________________________________________ (1965. Actress) ________________________...
650. × 650. _____________________________________________________________________ (1974. Actress) ________________________...
400. × 600. _____________________________________________________________________ (1980. Actress) ________________________...
650. × 451. _____________________________________________________________________ (1989. Super-model) ____________________...
650. × 498. _____________________________________________________________________ (1979. Actress) ________________________...
650. × 482. _____________________________________________________________________ (1964. Actress) ________________________...
650. × 461. _____________________________________________________________________ (1969. Singer) _________________________...
650. × 482. _____________________________________________________________________ (1974. Singer) _________________________...
402. × 650. _____________________________________________________________________ (1997. Telenovel) ______________________...
433. × 650. _____________________________________________________________________ (1985. Telenovel) ______________________...
449. × 640. _____________________________________________________________________ (1981. Telenovel) ______________________...
454. × 650. _____________________________________________________________________ (1978. Telenovel) ______________________...
482. × 650. _____________________________________________________________________ (1986. Actress) ________________________...
400. × 600. _____________________________________________________________________ (1979. Telenovel) ______________________...
424. × 650. _____________________________________________________________________ (1978. Actress) ________________________...
544. × 650. _____________________________________________________________________ (1980. Telenovel) ______________________...
460. × 650. _____________________________________________________________________ (1983. Singer) _________________________...
650. × 471. _____________________________________________________________________ (1986. Telenovel) ______________________...
537. × 650. _____________________________________________________________________ (1973. Telenovel) ______________________...
450. × 675. _____________________________________________________________________ (1958. Actress) ________________________...
502. × 650. ______________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________...
650. × 520. ______________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________...
514. × 650. ______________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________...
450. × 746. ______________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________...
514. × 650. ______________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________...
450. × 650. ______________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________...
450. × 557. ______________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________...
504. × 650. ______________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________...
500. × 678. ______________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________...
500. × 678. ______________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________...
Zsolt Nemeth E. "Editor" Prolog (or) Preview: Not to be matched patching the punchline they are good-looking tendrils. Lik...
Exocentric 148
Exocentric 148
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Exocentric 148

31 views

Published on

Entertainment, convent worldwide list of half-hundred year's.

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Exocentric 148

  1. 1. Zsolt Nemeth ⟣ ⟢
  2. 2. Zsolt Nemeth Exocentric-148. 1
  3. 3. 2
  4. 4. Kecskemet 3 ⟣ ⟢
  5. 5. ______________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ A. Self-publishing: Zsolt Nemeth B. Contact • Deal: gigabajtos@outlook.com (faerko@fibermail.hu by 2013. kecsonemi@gmail.com by 2014.) C. Direction: Gigabajtos • www.csefclub.webnodehu D. "Editor" Prolog (or) Preview: Not to be matched patching the punchline they are good-looking tendrils. Like that, than the condensed it Aloe-vera his letters. Not I take a photo, butprobably develop. My ideal differed from this if he was like, that altogether in my childhood. We-do-not manage to emphasize it the contrasts complement each other. Alongside-scrubs we were the hermetized admiration. E. Print: A/4 (21.×29,7.-Cm) • Color 4
  6. 6. ______________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________ A. Content (10.): 1. PRELIMS • Exocentric (E.)............................................................................1-4 2. CONTENT • Exocentric (A.)................................................................................5 3. INFO • Exocentric (M.)..........................................................................6-7 4. CONCEPT • Exocentric (K.).................................................................................8 5. DESIGN • Exocentric (I.)............................................................................9-10 6. PUBLICINE • Exocentric (C.)............................................................................11 7. PRACTIC • Exocentric (B.).............................................................................12 8. ILLUSTRATE • Exocentric (A.)..............................................................................13 9. JUBILEE • Exocentric (A.)......................................................................14-15 10. COLLECT • Exocentric (A.)..................................................................16-165 5
  7. 7. ______________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________ A. Title: Exocentric-148. B. Start-date (Pdf): 23.06.2014. C. Finish-date (Pdf): 20.07.2020. D. Statement • Undergo • Respectivelly: 01. Public-property 02. Non-obscene 03. Unmodify 04. Indicated-size US: Of-use©: 106§/ Fair-use®: 107§ "DMCA-directive" • EU: 2001./29/ec E. Containt: 165.-Page= 03. (Prelims) +11. (Text) + 148. ("Photo") +02. (Reklam) F. Editing • Madeby: (KingsoftOffice 2013. • Release: 9.1) Size= 35.-Mb • (Ppt= Powerpoint-presentation • Slideshow) G. Online-Converter (Pdf): (Kingsoft margin 2.-2,5.-Cm • Converter= 12.-Mb) Size= 16.7.-Mb (Pdf= Portable-document-format) 01. www.docspal.com • (Release: ×48.) "Max: 50.-Mb • Only-better." H. Absolute Moov Page: 800.×1.131.-Px/page (HD-folie) (SVga= Video-graphics-array • 600.×800.-Px/-0,5.-Mp • 150.-Dpi) I. UpGrade: Release: ×24. 02. www.freepdfconvert.com J. Specific • "Photo" (05.): 01. *Resize (minus)-standard 02. Optimally-trimm 03. Retousch-text 04. Shadow 05. Rotation: 355. ∢ Degree K. Retouch • "Photo": 20. (Label) L. Vectorgraphic • Madeby: (Inkscape 2020. • Release: 1) (Svg= Scalable-Vector-Graphics ⇒ Png= Portal-Network) M. Context: 01. Symbol 02. Windings (SegoeUI symbol) 03. Colour 04. Background Optionals: 01. Country 02. Gentre 03. Birthy 04. Resolute-size 6
  8. 8. ______________________________________________________________________ × _____________________________________________________________________ A. www.facebook.com/szerenad: Actress, female, ceda-Diary Facebook-2004. USA • (Share) 11.11.2012.-21.03.2013. B. www.bikinimagazin.hu: 32.-series (www.archive.org) TomTv-2003./2016. HU • (Publisher) ? 31.12.2012.-21.03.2013. C. www.nemeth-zsolt.com: Most-beautyful Webnode-2008. CZ • (Blog, Hosting) 21.03.2013.-16.03.2025. D. www.intelectuel.eu: Aspic-newest (www.archive.org) Webnode • (Blog) 29.03.2014.-23.06.2014. E. www.listal.com/list/hundred: Hundred Listal-2005. UK • (forum, Caching) 23.06.2014.-01.07.2014. ? F. www.csukas-er.eu: Hundred.pdf (www.archive.is) Webnode • (Blog) ? 23.06.2014.-02.08.2014. G. www.slideshare.net/gigabajtos: Exocentric.pdf Slideshare-2006. IN • (Pdf) Interlink 26.09.2014.- (archive.org) H. www.csefclub.webnode.hu: Exocentric (archive.org) Webnode • (Hompage) 24.06.2015.- I. www.issuu.com/gigabajtos: Exocentric.pdf Issuu-2007. USA • (Publish) Interlink 13.09.2017.- (www.archive.is) J. Exocentric-148.: Gigabajtos • (Publisher, Book) Exocentric-148. 7
  9. 9. ______________________________________________________________________ 8 _____________________________________________________________________ A. Vectorgraphic & Texture • Png List (32.): I. Front/End Cover (10.): 01. Reflection= 827.×1.181.-Px • ×02. 02. Spine-periphery= 100.×1.176.-Px • ×02. 03. Mirror-periphery= 66.×1.312.-Px • ×02. (My-font.ttf) 04. Digonal-curve= 818.×1.183.-Px • ×02. 05. Woodless pencil= 716.× 32.-Px • ×01. 06. Program fancied= 1.200.× 255.-Px • ×01. ("Aharoni.ttf") 07. Pink-green layer= 793.×1.122.-Px • ×02. 08. Craft-shine= 5.×1.053.-Px • ×02. 09. Exocentric title= 800.× 123.-Px • ×02. ("LaPejinaFfp.ttf") 10. Horizontal striola's= 820.× 60./140.-Px • ×02. II. Page (16.): 11. Folk Motif (01.)= 706.×1.065.-Px • ×02. 12. Throughbred (01.)= 2.000.× 476.-Px • ×01. 13. Gigabajtos emblem (01.)= 750.× 757.-Px • ×01. 14. Non-stop (02.)= 250.× 364.-Px • ×01. 15. Fowl'n'heart (02.)= 575.× 333.-Px • ×01. 16. Curtain clipart (02.)= 2.000.×2.138.-Px • ×01. 17. 18+= 152.× 152.-Px • ×01. 18. Oscars 2013./18. (03.)= 100.× 300.-Px • ×05. 19. Rainbow (03.)= 660.× 524.-Px • ×01. www.picsart.com/i/sticker-rainbow-240944557010211 20. HeadPiece (04.-16.)= 377.× 43.-Px (Png) • ×10. 21. Seventh (04.)= 1.500.× 646.-Px • ×01. ("Aya Cript.ttf") www.handandbeak.com/wp-content/uploads/pn/png-red-ribbon vector-graphics-gift-euclidean-vector.jpg 22. Line (04.)= 1.110.× 84.-Px • ×01. www.facadeacademy.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/09/linersss.jpg 23. Robo babe of the d (06.)= 242.× 674.-Px • ×01. (RustyIron.ttf) 24. Rockabilly (07.)= 367.× 180.-Px • ×01. (BananaSplit.ttf) 25. Mirror (13.-14.)= 1.564.×2.027.-Px • ×01. (Eras.ttf) http://cdn5.1800lighting.com/jqzoom/uttermost/08340%20p.jpg 26. Menu-slider (13.)= 497.× 164.-Px • ×01. (Aclonica.ttf) III. All/Other page • Layer (06.): 27. Gray central-transition= 744.×1.063.-Px (Jpeg) • ×150. 28. Heart-texture (motif)= 768.×1.079.-Px • ×150. 29. TV.-program (emblem)= 100.× 350.-Px (Jpeg) • ×21. 30. Frameing (line)= 748.×1.057.-Px • ×150. 31. Khaki'n'love (05.-06.)= 565.× 565.-Px • ×01. 32. Number "1-150" (15.-165.)=170.-Height Px • ×01. www.123rf.com/photo_14286165_numbes-represented-on-a-white- background-3d-the-image-.html
  10. 10. ______________________________________________________________________ 9 _____________________________________________________________________ B. Vectorgraphic & Texture • Png List (10.): I. Reklam (02.): 01. Amo F. perfume (50.)= 1.447.×1.892.-Px (Jpeg) • ×01. https://balticgrlk5lagedl.stackpathdns.com/production/baltic/images/ 1556227582457947AMO_FLO_FLACONE_A3_RGB_300.jpg? w=1900&fit=crop&crop=faces&fm=pjpg&auto=compress 02. Jaguar (100.)= 1.871.×1.872.-Px (Jpeg) • ×01. www.500px.com/photo/96492445 II. Page (05.): 03. Studio-daylight (05.)= 523.× 930.-Px (Png) • ×01. https://images-na.ssl-images amazon.com/images/I/61y1tbx7spL._AC_SL1001_.jpg 04. LineA. bordur (16.-164.)= 1.000.× 50.-Px (Png) • ×148. www.pngflow.com/en/free-transparent-png-hbmiu 05. SummerHits (04.)= 1.500.×1.268.-Px (Png) • ×01. www.kittermanwoods.com/wp- content/uploads/2017/06/ ThinkstockPhotos-643063854.jpg 06. Name-label (16.-164.)= 296.× 40.-Px (Png) • ×148. 07. Sun-ray (16.-164.)= 604.× 504.-Px (Png) • ×148. www.hiclipart.com/free-transparent-background-png-clipart-dlkxg III. Cover (03.): 08. Pole= 250.×250.-Px (Png) • × 04. 09. Strap= 230.×154.-Px (Png) • × 04. https://i.etsystatic.com/11064806/r/il/6cafc2/1372393470/ il_fullxfull.1372393470_hrqj.jpg 10. Ribbon= 60.× 300.-Px (Png) • × 01. www.nicepng.com/maxp/u2e6r5q8r5w7o0o0 C. UpGrade: '06.2014.= 100.'s ×01. & '11.2014.= 102.'s ×02. '06.2015.= 114.'s ×01. & '08.2015.= 115.'s ×03. & '10.2015.= 118.'s ×02. '07.2016.= 125.'s ×01. & '08.2016.= 126.'s ×02. & '10.2016.= 128.'s ×01. '04.2017.= 129.'s ×07. '01.2018.= 136.'s ×05. & '10.2018.= 138.'s ×02. '01.2019.= 139.'s ×01. & '05.2019.= 140.'s ×01. & '09.2019.= 141's ×01. & '11.2019.= 142.'s ×01. & '12.2019.=142.'s ×01. '01.2020.= 145.'s ×03. & '03.2020.= 146.'s ×01. & '04.2020.=147'.s ×01. & '05.2020.= 148.'s ×01. & '06.2020.=148.'s & '07.2020.= 148.'s D. "Photo" 148.: "450.×650."-Px (Jpeg) • "Min= 282.× 392.-Px" (Vga= Video-graphics-array • 480.×640.-Px/-0,3.-Mp • 100.-Dpi)
  11. 11. ______________________________________________________________________________________ B. Illustrate-Pics • (Png) List (07.): I. 12-Th Page: 01. 100 Number • 170.×110.-Px: www.us.cdn4.123rf.com/168nwm/ eraxion/eraxion1110/eraxion111000817/11022330-golden-number--100.jpg 02. Dragonfly mate • 613.×744.-Px: www.wired.co.uk/news/ archive/2012-12/06/insect-kamasutra/viewgallery/292507 03. Sphynx • 596.×741.-Px: www.panoramio.com/photo/84695939 04. "Turdine"-eclairs • 160.×190.-Px: www.sargacsorike.mindenkilapja.hu/html/18019340/render/suti-receptek 05. Flying butterfly mate • 611.×743.-Px: www.quicksilverfury.deviantart.com/art/Gothic-Butterfly-Tattoo-57060886 06. Floral-background • 203.×998.-Px: www.4vector.com/i/ free-vector-floral-background-03-vector_016861_3-01.jpg 07. Eifel-tower incredible • 607.×675.-Px: (autograph klipart, banner) C. Effect • Special font typography: Total font type: 09. Page, Text, Number= LevenimMt.ttf (13. & 17.) D. HighLighting (139.): 01. Exocentric-title: ×29. 02. Year-number: ×45. 03. Format: ×28. 04. Font: ×09. 05. Mark: ×24. 06. Head-title: ×07. E. Interlink (Html): ×83. F. The Special-thank's (13.): Only freeware: 01. KigsoftOffice 02. FreePdfConvert 03. Webnode Official part: 04. Icon8 05. 365Icon 06. 1001fonts 07. Inkscape 08. Docspal 09. Slideshare 10. Issuu Other: 11. Picsart 12. Acer 13. Listal G. Title-pictogram Icon • Symbol: www.icons8.com Monocrome ×57. (Size= 32.-point • Png) H. Icon • Flag: www.365icon.com/icon-styles/ethnic/classic2/ Color ×30.-Pc (Size= 32.-point • Png) (365Icon ⇒ NaatyDesign) I. Color: I. Cover: http://colorate.azurewebsites.net PaleRed= Hex FEC0C9 Rgb: 254 192 201 GreenYellow= Hex CDFD35 Rgb 205 253 53 Html ADFF2F Pantone 2290 U YellowGreen ©= Hex B1FB17 Rgb 177 251 23 Html ADFF2F Pantone 2290 C______________________________________________________________________ 10
  12. 12. ______________________________________________________________________ A. Presenter • Category: XIV. TV-company ⇒ (21.) Pictogram B. MARKING • Dispositio-orientation (148./12.): 01. Actress (66.) 07. Playmate (02.) 02. TV.-Series (31.) 08. Talent (02.) 03. Singer (15.) 09. TV.-Singer (02.) 04. Presenter (14.) 10. Leader (01.) 05. Super-model (11.) 11. Adjudicator (01.) 06. Athlete (02.) 12. Musician (01.) C. TABELLING • Natio-wide (148./30.): (Birthy) 01. USA (59.) 02. Italy (05.) 03. Mexico (03.) 04. Greece (02.) 05. English (16.) 06. Canada (07.) 07. Portugalia (02.) 08. Iran (01.) 09. France (08.) 10. Spain (04.) 11. Ireland (03.) 12. Jamaica (01.) 13. Brasilia (05.) 14. Romania (02.) 15. Niger (01.) 16. Argentin (03.) 17. Australia (05.) 18. India (02.) 19. Singapore (01.) 20. Austria (01.) 21. Germany (04.) 22. Venezuela (02.) 23. Chile (01.) 24. Israel (01.) 25. South-Africa (01.) 26. Bermuda (01.) 27. Cuba (01.) 28. Norway (01.) 29. Japan (01.) 30. Dominican (01.) ______________________________________________________________________ 11
  13. 13. ______________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________ A. BULVAR • tip (20.): (Renew by 2020.) 01. www.actressbrasize.com 11. www.celebritypix.us 02. www.celebritybabyscoop.com 12. www.celebheights.com 03. www.celebritybridgeguide.com 13. www.whosdatedwho.com 04. www.celebritylistall.com 14. www.celebritynetworth.com 05. www.celebritysfacts.com 15. www.famousbirthday.com 06. www.famefacts.com 16. www.celebrity-feet.com 07. www.fanmail.biz 17. www.celebbodystats.com 08. http://howold.co/ 18. www.celebsline.com 09. www.celebrityhousepictures.com 19. www.creeto.com 10. www.brainyquote.com 20. www.looktothestars.org B. GALLERY • Extra (28.): (Renew by 2020.) 01. www.actress-wallpapers.net 11. www.gotceleb.com 02. www.all-celebrity-photos.com 12. www.hollywood-actress-pictures.com 03. www.allstarpics.net 13. www.iballer.com 04. www.basedefotos.com 14. www.imagozone.com 05. www.besteyecandy.com 15. http://itimperator.fatalsystemcom 06. www.celebshot.us 16. www.lazygirls.info 07. www.celebs101.com 17. www.mypopulars.com 08. www.celebritypic.tk 18. www.topmodels-photos.com 09. Https://fanpix.famousfix.com 19. www.vettri.net 10. www.famousbase.com 20. www.123celebrities.com 21. www.keysbase.com 26. www.wallofcelebrities.com 22. www.fansshare.com 27. www.leathercelebrities.com 23. www.picsofcelebrities.com 28. www.celebzz.com 24. www.topbeautifulwomen.com 25. www.hawtcelebs.com 12
  14. 14. _____________________________________________________________________ A. Illustrate (07.): 01. 02. 03. 04. 05. 06. 07. ______________________________________________________________________ 13
  15. 15. _______________________________________________________________________ A. Jubilee (01.): in grated media, series, kuline homage 01. ______________________________________________________________________ 14
  16. 16. _______________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________ B. Jubilee (02.): 02. 15
  17. 17. 414. × 541. _______________________________________________________________________ A. "Photo": (1966. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 16
  18. 18. 408. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1964. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 17
  19. 19. 449. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1968. Tv.-Series) ______________________________________________________________________ 18
  20. 20. 334. × 559. _______________________________________________________________________ (1948. Super-model) ______________________________________________________________________ 19
  21. 21. 520. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1970. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 20
  22. 22. 466. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1964. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 21
  23. 23. 381. × 483. _______________________________________________________________________ (1982. Tv.-Series) ______________________________________________________________________ 22
  24. 24. 622. × 466. _______________________________________________________________________ (1976. Fox PRESENTER) ______________________________________________________________________ 23
  25. 25. 385. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1960. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 24
  26. 26. 408. × 408. _______________________________________________________________________ (1965. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 25
  27. 27. 433. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1959. Singer) ______________________________________________________________________ 26
  28. 28. 449. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1967. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 27
  29. 29. 320. × 480. _______________________________________________________________________ (1958. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 28
  30. 30. 433. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1964. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 29
  31. 31. 440. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1986. Singer) ______________________________________________________________________ 30
  32. 32. 489. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1983. Singer) ______________________________________________________________________ 31
  33. 33. 315. × 446. _______________________________________________________________________ (1978. Musician) ______________________________________________________________________ 32
  34. 34. 532. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1979. Singer) ______________________________________________________________________ 33
  35. 35. 440. × 321. _______________________________________________________________________ (1968. Singer) ______________________________________________________________________ 34
  36. 36. 532. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1979. Singer) ______________________________________________________________________ 35
  37. 37. 650. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1985. Singer) ______________________________________________________________________ 36
  38. 38. 451. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1968. Tv.-Series) ______________________________________________________________________ 37
  39. 39. 400. × 600. _______________________________________________________________________ (1968. Tv.-Series) ______________________________________________________________________ 38
  40. 40. 359. × 635. _______________________________________________________________________ (1978. Super-model) ______________________________________________________________________ 39
  41. 41. 650. × 442. _______________________________________________________________________ (1954. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 40
  42. 42. 581. × 366. _______________________________________________________________________ (1964. Tv.-Series) ______________________________________________________________________ 41
  43. 43. 650. × 486. ______________________________________________________________________ (1986. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 42
  44. 44. _______________________________________________________________________ (1970. Discovery PRESENTER) ______________________________________________________________________ 428. × 541. 43
  45. 45. 374. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1979. Playmate) ______________________________________________________________________ 44
  46. 46. 520. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1975. Athlete) ______________________________________________________________________ 45
  47. 47. 442. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1955. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 46
  48. 48. 415. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1981. Tv.-Talented) ______________________________________________________________________ 47
  49. 49. 450. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1972. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 48
  50. 50. 418. × 567. _______________________________________________________________________ (1961. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 49
  51. 51. 592. × 655. _______________________________________________________________________ (1986. Tv.-Talented) ______________________________________________________________________ 50
  52. 52. 330. × 554. _______________________________________________________________________ (1974. CNN-I. PRESENTER) ______________________________________________________________________ 51
  53. 53. 282. × 392. _______________________________________________________________________ (1967. Animal-Planet PRESENTER) ______________________________________________________________________ 52
  54. 54. 521. × 595. _______________________________________________________________________ (1968. Discovery PRESENTER) ______________________________________________________________________ 53
  55. 55. 418. × 537. _______________________________________________________________________ (1965. Tv.-Series) ______________________________________________________________________ 54
  56. 56. 564. × 469. _______________________________________________________________________ (1973. Discovery PRESENTER) ______________________________________________________________________ 55
  57. 57. 567. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1970. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 56
  58. 58. 406. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1977. Tv.-Series) ______________________________________________________________________ 57
  59. 59. 443. × 647. _______________________________________________________________________ (1965. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 58
  60. 60. 915. × 442. _______________________________________________________________________ (1989. Singer) ______________________________________________________________________ 59
  61. 61. 450. × 647. _______________________________________________________________________ (1963. Tv.-Series) ______________________________________________________________________ 60
  62. 62. 344. × 481. _______________________________________________________________________ (1960. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 61
  63. 63. 440. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1975. Singer) ______________________________________________________________________ 62
  64. 64. 543. × 554. _______________________________________________________________________ (1961. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 63
  65. 65. 490. × 650. ______________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________ (1958. Athlete) 64
  66. 66. 363. × 567. _______________________________________________________________________ ( Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 65
  67. 67. ______________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________ 66
  68. 68. 650. × 337. _______________________________________________________________________ (1982. RAI1 PRESENTER) ______________________________________________________________________ 67
  69. 69. 600. × 482. _______________________________________________________________________ (1976. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 68
  70. 70. 512. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1980. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 69
  71. 71. 463. × 350. _______________________________________________________________________ (1974. Super-model) ______________________________________________________________________ 70
  72. 72. 565. × 450. _______________________________________________________________________ (1984. Singer) ______________________________________________________________________ 71
  73. 73. 355. × 468. _______________________________________________________________________ (1970. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 72
  74. 74. 262. × 262. _______________________________________________________________________ (1979. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 73
  75. 75. 650. × 480. _______________________________________________________________________ (1972. RTL PRESENTER) ______________________________________________________________________ 74
  76. 76. 403. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1973. Singer) ______________________________________________________________________ 75
  77. 77. 449. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1960. Tv.-Series) ______________________________________________________________________ 76
  78. 78. 519. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1973. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 77
  79. 79. 650. × 433. ______________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________ (1987. Actress) 78
  80. 80. 450. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1971. Super-model) ______________________________________________________________________ 79
  81. 81. 450. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1984. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 80
  82. 82. 450. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1975. Super-model, Entrepreneur) ______________________________________________________________________ 81
  83. 83. 330. × 593. _______________________________________________________________________ (1984. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 82
  84. 84. 466. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1981. Singer) ______________________________________________________________________ 83
  85. 85. 531. × 595. _______________________________________________________________________ (1980. VH1 Tv.-Singer) ______________________________________________________________________ 84
  86. 86. 468. × 600. _______________________________________________________________________ (1965. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 85
  87. 87. 377. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1983. Singer) ______________________________________________________________________ 86
  88. 88. 616. × 462. _______________________________________________________________________ (1985. VH1 Tv.-Singer) ______________________________________________________________________ 87
  89. 89. 280. × 470. _______________________________________________________________________ (1975. Tv.-Series) ______________________________________________________________________ 88
  90. 90. 650. × 450. _______________________________________________________________________ (1967. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 89
  91. 91. 428. × 600. _______________________________________________________________________ (1971. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 90
  92. 92. 334. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1970. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 91
  93. 93. 484. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1963. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 92
  94. 94. 487. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1989. Tv.-series) ______________________________________________________________________ 93
  95. 95. 403. × 461. _______________________________________________________________________ (1972. BBC-I. Tv.-Series) ______________________________________________________________________ 94
  96. 96. 386. × 523. _______________________________________________________________________ (1951. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 95
  97. 97. 437. × 576. _______________________________________________________________________ (1964. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 96
  98. 98. 334. × 500. _______________________________________________________________________ (1970. RTP PRESENTER) ______________________________________________________________________ 97
  99. 99. 469. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1964. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 98
  100. 100. 480. × 320. _______________________________________________________________________ (1965. Tv.-Series) ______________________________________________________________________ 99
  101. 101. 350. × 350. _______________________________________________________________________ (1971. CNN-I. Tv.-Leader) ______________________________________________________________________ 100
  102. 102. 480. × 336. _______________________________________________________________________ (1981. Tv.-Adjudicator, Entrepreneur) ______________________________________________________________________ 101
  103. 103. 280. × 400. _______________________________________________________________________ ( Deutsche-Welle PRESENTER) ______________________________________________________________________ 102
  104. 104. 498. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1972. Tv.-Series) ______________________________________________________________________ 103
  105. 105. 288. × 432. _______________________________________________________________________ (1966. Eurosport PRESENTER) ______________________________________________________________________ 104
  106. 106. 348. × 649. _______________________________________________________________________ (1962. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 105
  107. 107. 421. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1972. Tv.-Series) ______________________________________________________________________ 106
  108. 108. 650. × 571. _______________________________________________________________________ (1983. Tv.-Series) ______________________________________________________________________ 107
  109. 109. 477. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1976. Tv.-Series) ______________________________________________________________________ 108
  110. 110. 426. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1979. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 109
  111. 111. 380. × 570. _______________________________________________________________________ (1977. Tv.-Series) ______________________________________________________________________ 110
  112. 112. 429. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1970. Tv.-Series) ______________________________________________________________________ 111
  113. 113. 474. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1960. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 112
  114. 114. 539. × 557. _______________________________________________________________________ (1970. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 113
  115. 115. 446. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1981. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 114
  116. 116. 326. × 563. _______________________________________________________________________ (1982. Tv.-Series) ______________________________________________________________________ 115
  117. 117. 432. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ ( Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 116
  118. 118. _______________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________ 117
  119. 119. 455. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1985. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 118
  120. 120. 401. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1964. Super-model) ______________________________________________________________________ 119
  121. 121. 435. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1978. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 120
  122. 122. 336. × 471. _______________________________________________________________________ (1984. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 121
  123. 123. 410. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1975. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 122
  124. 124. 386. × 582. _______________________________________________________________________ (1973. Travel PRESENTER) ______________________________________________________________________ 123
  125. 125. 417. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1981. MTv PRESENTER) ______________________________________________________________________ 124
  126. 126. 384. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1973. PRESENTER) ______________________________________________________________________ 125
  127. 127. 370. × 650. _____________________________________________________________________ (1989. Super-model) ______________________________________________________________________ 126
  128. 128. 377. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1987. Super-model) ______________________________________________________________________ 127
  129. 129. 423. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1977. Super-model Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 128
  130. 130. 450. × 564. _______________________________________________________________________ (1987. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 129
  131. 131. 406. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1978. Tv.-series) ______________________________________________________________________ 130
  132. 132. 477. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1980. Super-model) ______________________________________________________________________ 131
  133. 133. 450. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1980. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 132
  134. 134. 486. × 650. _______________________________________________________________________ (1985. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 133
  135. 135. 530. × 530. _______________________________________________________________________ (1981. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 134
  136. 136. 434. × 650. ______________________________________________________________________ (1986. Playmate) ______________________________________________________________________ 135
  137. 137. 464. × 650. _____________________________________________________________________ (1973. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 136
  138. 138. 464. × 650. _____________________________________________________________________ (1965. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 137
  139. 139. 650. × 650. _____________________________________________________________________ (1974. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 138
  140. 140. 400. × 600. _____________________________________________________________________ (1980. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 139
  141. 141. 650. × 451. _____________________________________________________________________ (1989. Super-model) ______________________________________________________________________ 140
  142. 142. 650. × 498. _____________________________________________________________________ (1979. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 141
  143. 143. 650. × 482. _____________________________________________________________________ (1964. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 142
  144. 144. 650. × 461. _____________________________________________________________________ (1969. Singer) ______________________________________________________________________ 143
  145. 145. 650. × 482. _____________________________________________________________________ (1974. Singer) ______________________________________________________________________ 144
  146. 146. 402. × 650. _____________________________________________________________________ (1997. Telenovel) ______________________________________________________________________ 145
  147. 147. 433. × 650. _____________________________________________________________________ (1985. Telenovel) ______________________________________________________________________ 146
  148. 148. 449. × 640. _____________________________________________________________________ (1981. Telenovel) ______________________________________________________________________ 147
  149. 149. 454. × 650. _____________________________________________________________________ (1978. Telenovel) ______________________________________________________________________ 148
  150. 150. 482. × 650. _____________________________________________________________________ (1986. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 149
  151. 151. 400. × 600. _____________________________________________________________________ (1979. Telenovel) ______________________________________________________________________ 150
  152. 152. 424. × 650. _____________________________________________________________________ (1978. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 151
  153. 153. 544. × 650. _____________________________________________________________________ (1980. Telenovel) ______________________________________________________________________ 152
  154. 154. 460. × 650. _____________________________________________________________________ (1983. Singer) ______________________________________________________________________ 153
  155. 155. 650. × 471. _____________________________________________________________________ (1986. Telenovel) ______________________________________________________________________ 154
  156. 156. 537. × 650. _____________________________________________________________________ (1973. Telenovel) ______________________________________________________________________ 155
  157. 157. 450. × 675. _____________________________________________________________________ (1958. Actress) ______________________________________________________________________ 156
  158. 158. 502. × 650. ______________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ (1986. Actress) 157
  159. 159. 650. × 520. ______________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ (1986. Telenovel) 158
  160. 160. 514. × 650. ______________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ (1961. Actress) 159
  161. 161. 450. × 746. ______________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ (1977. Actress) 160
  162. 162. 514. × 650. ______________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ (1979. Actress) 161
  163. 163. 450. × 650. ______________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ (1987. Actress) 162
  164. 164. 450. × 557. ______________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ (1980. Actress) 163
  165. 165. 504. × 650. ______________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ (1992. Actress) 164
  166. 166. 500. × 678. ______________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ (1993. Actress) 165
  167. 167. 500. × 678. ______________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ (1993. Actress) 166
  168. 168. Zsolt Nemeth E. "Editor" Prolog (or) Preview: Not to be matched patching the punchline they are good-looking tendrils. Like that, than the condensed it Aloe-vera his letters. Not I take a photo, butprobably develop. My ideal differed from this if he was like, that altogether in my childhood. We-do-not manage to emphasize it the contrasts complement each other. Alongside-scrubs we were the hermetized admiration.

×