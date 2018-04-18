Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook
Book details
Description this book "This ISBN is for vSim for Nursing, Medical-Surgical, Two-Year Access Card" An interactive, personal...
content from Lippincott Advisor and Lippincott Procedures. With "vSim for Nursing, " discover a unique simulation experien...
If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
click here to download Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | E...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook

5 views

Published on

Read Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook Ebook Free
Download Here https://zunoducege.blogspot.jp/?book=1469871092
"This ISBN is for vSim for Nursing, Medical-Surgical, Two-Year Access Card" An interactive, personalized simulation experience Develop clinical decision-making skills, competence, and confidence with "vSim for Nursing, co-developed by Laerdal Medical and Lippincott Williams & Wilkins" for nursing students. Designed to simulate real nursing scenarios, "vSim for Nursing" allows interaction with patients in a safe, realistic environment. Online interactive virtual simulations with integrated curriculum resources provide a full simulation learning experience. Access suggested reading material from trusted Lippincott sources, pre-simulation and post-simulation quizzes, documentation assignments that can be used in Lippincott DocuCare, and guided reflection questions to gauge student understanding and support improved competence through remediation. The virtual simulation is self-directed, with a variety of nursing actions included, for an individualized learning experience. Actions during the simulation are recorded, resulting in a personalized feedback log to help identify areas of strengths or needed improvement. Throughout the simulation scenario, SmartSense links to additional learning opportunities are available through evidence-based, point-of-care content from Lippincott Advisor and Lippincott Procedures. With "vSim for Nursing, " discover a unique simulation experience designed to improve competence, confidence, and success in patient-centered care. Further enhance your learning experience with simulation scenarios and simulators from Laerdal Medical and additional curriculum resources from Lippincott Williams & Wilkins for a comprehensive course solution! "

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook

  1. 1. Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook
  2. 2. Book details
  3. 3. Description this book "This ISBN is for vSim for Nursing, Medical-Surgical, Two-Year Access Card" An interactive, personalized simulation experience Develop clinical decision-making skills, competence, and confidence with "vSim for Nursing, co-developed by Laerdal Medical and Lippincott Williams & Wilkins" for nursing students. Designed to simulate real nursing scenarios, "vSim for Nursing" allows interaction with patients in a safe, realistic environment. Online interactive virtual simulations with integrated curriculum resources provide a full simulation learning experience. Access suggested reading material from trusted Lippincott sources, pre-simulation and post-simulation quizzes, documentation assignments that can be used in Lippincott DocuCare, and guided reflection questions to gauge student understanding and support improved competence through remediation. The virtual simulation is self-directed, with a variety of nursing actions included, for an individualized learning experience. Actions during the simulation are recorded, resulting in a personalized feedback log to help identify areas of strengths or needed improvement. Throughout the simulation scenario, SmartSense links to additional learning opportunities are available through evidence-based, point-of-care
  4. 4. content from Lippincott Advisor and Lippincott Procedures. With "vSim for Nursing, " discover a unique simulation experience designed to improve competence, confidence, and success in patient-centered care. Further enhance your learning experience with simulation scenarios and simulators from Laerdal Medical and additional curriculum resources from Lippincott Williams & Wilkins for a comprehensive course solution! "Online PDF Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook , Download PDF Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook , Full PDF Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook , All Ebook Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook , PDF and EPUB Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook , PDF ePub Mobi Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook , Reading PDF Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook , Book PDF Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook , Download online Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook , Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook Wolters Kluwer Health pdf, by Wolters Kluwer Health Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook , book pdf Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook , by Wolters Kluwer Health pdf Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook , Wolters Kluwer Health epub Free vSim for Nursing: Medical- Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook , pdf Wolters Kluwer Health Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook , the book Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook , Wolters Kluwer Health ebook Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook , Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook E-Books, Online Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook Book, pdf Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook , Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook E-Books, Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook Online Download Best Book Online Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook , Download Online Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook Book, Download Online Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook E-Books, Read Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook Online, Read Best Book Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook Online, Pdf Books Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook , Download Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook Books Online Download Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook Full Collection, Read Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook Book, Read Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook Ebook Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook PDF Read online, Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook Ebooks, Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook pdf Download online, Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook Best Book, Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook Ebooks, Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook PDF, Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook Popular, Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook Read, Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook Full PDF, Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook PDF, Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook PDF, Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook PDF Online, Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook Books Online, Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook Ebook, Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook Book, Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook Full Popular PDF, PDF Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook Read Book PDF Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook , Read online PDF Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook , PDF Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook Popular, PDF Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook , PDF Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook Ebook, Best Book Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook , PDF Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook Collection, PDF Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook Full Online, epub Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook , ebook Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook , ebook Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook , epub Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook , full book Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook , online Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook , online Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook , online pdf Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook , pdf Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook , Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook Book, Online Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook Book, PDF Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook , PDF Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook Online, pdf Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook , Download online Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook , Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook Wolters Kluwer Health pdf, by Wolters Kluwer Health Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook , book pdf Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook , by Wolters Kluwer Health pdf Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook , Wolters Kluwer Health epub Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook , pdf Wolters Kluwer Health Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook , the book Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook , Wolters Kluwer Health ebook Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook , Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook E-Books, Online Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook Book, pdf Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook , Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook E-Books, Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook Online, Read Best Book Online Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook , Download Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook PDF files, Read Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook PDF files by Wolters Kluwer Health
  5. 5. If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
  6. 6. click here to download Free vSim for Nursing: Medical-Surgical Access Code: Develop Clinical Confidence and Competence | Ebook Click this link : https://zunoducege.blogspot.jp/?book=1469871092 if you want to download this book OR

×