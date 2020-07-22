Successfully reported this slideshow.
Empresas de seguridad te dice cómo evitar ataques de Phishing

La vigilancia privada en Guadalajara te advierten del robo más común cibernético, el phishing.
https://www.genesisseguridad.com.mx/

Empresas de seguridad te dice cómo evitar ataques de Phishing

  1. 1. Empresas de seguridad te dice cómo evitar ataques de Phishing Génesis Seguridad Privada
  2. 2.  Sabemos que mientras más va avanzando la sociedad, también deben avanzar las técnicas de engaño, en esta ocasión la seguridad privada de Guadalajara te dirá una nueva manera de robo de información, el phishing.
  3. 3.  En esta novedosa manera de robar información confidencial, clave de acceso o haciéndote creer que estás en un sitio de confianza. Hasta ahora los hackers han utilizado los correos electrónicos para lanzar este tipo de ataques, pero el uso masivo de redes sociales y smartphones con conexión a internet, las vías de ataque se están incrementando.
  4. 4.  En estos correos electrónicos o mensajes incluyen un enlace que lleva al usuario a un sitio web que en general tú podrás pensar que es el original, pero es una copia del original dónde se solicita información confidencial.  De esta manera, personas que se confían de la página falsa, podrían verse involucrados en este tipo de ataques que tienen como principal objetivo el robo de datos personales.
  5. 5.  Con la crisis económica, han proliferado ataques de phishing que tienen como gancho la promesa de un gran empleo o una vía sencilla de conseguir dinero.  Empresas de seguridad privada en Guadalajara te decimos cómo prevenir este tipo de ataques.  Aprende a identificar claramente los correos sospechosos.
  6. 6.  Existen algunos aspectos que se nota que es un correo de phishing.  1-, utilizan nombres y adoptan la imagen de la empresa real.  2-Llevan como remitente el nombre de la empresa o el de un empleado real de la empresa.  3-Incluyen web visualmente iguales de las empresas reales.  4- Suelen utilizar regalos o la pérdida de la cuenta.
  7. 7.  Siempre verifica la fuente de información de tus correos entrantes.  Recuerda que tu banco nunca te pedirá que le envíes tus claves o datos personales por correo. Nunca respondas preguntas y si tienes una duda llama o revisa directamente las cosas en el banco u otra empresa para aclararlo.  Por nada del mundo entres en la web de tu banco pulsando links  No hagas clics en los hipervínculos o enlaces que te adjunten en correo, ya que puede llevarte a un sitio web fraudulenta.
  8. 8.  Siempre cuida tu información personal, ya que el mareware son estafas que se están renovando por ello los guardias de seguridad privada te damos los mejores consejos para que estés siempre tranquilo.  https://www.genesisseguridad.com.mx/

