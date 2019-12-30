Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
"Generally, it's the tortured who turn into torturers."
Carl Gustav Jung
Suspense mounts when Paulina and her husband offer hospitality to a stranger. Paulina thinks she recognizes, in
their guest, the man who tortured her in prison, and she subsequently takes him hostage to find out the truth. A
stunningly blunt and compelling play, Death and the Maiden explores brilliantly the issues of torture, power,
vulnerability, ethics, and trust. An award-winning play by Chilean writer Ariel Dorfman, forced into exile in 1973.
An L.A. Theatre Works full-cast performance featuring John Kapelos, John Mahoney, Carolyn Seymour and Kristoffer
Tabori.
Written By: Ariel Dorfman.
Narrated By: Kristoffer Tabori, John Mahoney, Carolyn Seymour, John Kapelos
Publisher: LA Theatre Works
Date: September 2009
Duration: 1 hours 24 minutes
