L'Inghilterra di Elisabetta I

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
G e n e a l o g i a T u d o r
Edoardo VI William Scrots - Edoardo VI Act of Succession - 1544 Enrico VIII designa Edoardo come successore cui seguono Ma...
Inghilterra Scozia e Irlanda nel ‘500
Maria I Tudor Johannes Corvus, Maria I regna dal 1553 al 1558 figlia di Enrico VIII e Caterina d’Aragona sposa Filippo II ...
Maria Stuart Maria Stuart sua nonna era Margherita Tudor sorella di Enrico VIII sua padre era Giacomo V re di Scozia regin...
La successione di Elisabetta la regina elisabetta il giorno dell’incoronazione parlamento appoggia Elisabetta ● pericolo a...
Elisabetta I: una donna al comando puntata di Ulisse: il piacere della scoperta, del 2018
La politica di Elisabetta Autorità monarchica Divisione religiosa Autonomia nazionale rapporti parlamento Spagna Scozia pa...
1559 - Atto di supremazia ● abolizione potere pontificio su chiesa inglese ● subordinazione chiesa al sovrano La politica ...
La vicenda di Maria Stuarda Maria Stuart regina di Scozia nel 1561 Maria diviene regina di Scozia ha il diritto di profess...
La vicenda di Maria Stuarda Maria Stuart Problemi alleanza con la Francia rifiuto abiurare cattolicesimo nomina cattolici ...
Condanna ed esecuzione di Maria Richard Verstegen, esecuzione di Maria Stuart Prigionia e Complotti Maria prigioniera torr...
I Paesi Bassi 1572 rivolta antispagnola Paesi Bassi Inghilterra: aiuto olandesi pericolo possesso spagnolo dei P.B. ● 1584...
La guerra con la Spagna: 1585 - 1604 Cause ● intervento inglese nei P. Bassi ● pirateria inglese contro convogli spagnoli ...
Philippe.Kaques de Loutherbourg, La sconfitta dell’Invincibile Armada, 8 agosto 1858 Invincibile Armada 130 galeoni 2.000 ...
La vittoria inglese Anonimo, 1588, battaglia di Gravelinga Sconfitta spagnola La Caruna, 23/7/1588 tempeste e flotta ingle...
Economia con Elisabetta l’Inghilterra si avvia a divenire una potenza ● marittima ● commerciale ● coloniale
Economia: colonialismo Walter Raleigh sbarca in Virginia Esplorazioni ● Walter Raleigh: scopre la Virginia ● Francis Drake...
La cattura della Cacafuego la cattura della Cacafuego 1 marzo 1579 ● con l’inganno viene catturata la Cacafuego ● 120 tonn...
replica della Golden Hind capitanata da Francis Drake galeone 30 metri 100 Tonnellate
Economia: Le Compagnie Stemma della British East India Company Compagnie commerciali private hanno in concessione dalla co...
Economia: industria e agricoltura Industria ● tessile: lavorazione ed esportazione lana ● estrattiva: ferro Agricoltura ● ...
L’Età elisabettiana Cultura Londra diviene un polo culturale Elisabetta tutela arte e cultura: ● teatro ● poesia ● filosof...
L'Inghilterra di Elisabetta I
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

L'Inghilterra di Elisabetta I

14 views

Published on

presentazione in 24 slides dell'Inghilterra sotto il regno di Elisabetta I. Contiene: testo. immagini, mappe, video, link. Utile per un utilizzo didattico

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

L'Inghilterra di Elisabetta I

  1. 1. G e n e a l o g i a T u d o r
  2. 2. Edoardo VI William Scrots - Edoardo VI Act of Succession - 1544 Enrico VIII designa Edoardo come successore cui seguono Maria e Elisabetta 1547: morte di Enrico VIII diviene re a 10 anni 1549 promulga il Book of Common Prayer 1553: muore forse di tubercolosi
  3. 3. Inghilterra Scozia e Irlanda nel ‘500
  4. 4. Maria I Tudor Johannes Corvus, Maria I regna dal 1553 al 1558 figlia di Enrico VIII e Caterina d’Aragona sposa Filippo II re di Spagna Restaurazione cattolicesimo imposizione cattolicesimo repressione e condanne dissidenti religiosi “Maria la sanguinaria” muore per un tumore nel 1558
  5. 5. Maria Stuart Maria Stuart sua nonna era Margherita Tudor sorella di Enrico VIII sua padre era Giacomo V re di Scozia regina di Scozia Francois Clouet, Maria Stuart Erede al trono cattolica per i cattolici e la legittima erede di Maria 1558: sposa Francesco delfino di Francia
  6. 6. La successione di Elisabetta la regina elisabetta il giorno dell’incoronazione parlamento appoggia Elisabetta ● pericolo alleanza Scozia - Francia ● possibile erede di Elisabetta ● Anche Filippo II appoggia Elisabetta Elisabetta I nel 1559 Elisabetta viene incoronata rifiuta richiesta matrimonio di Filippo II
  7. 7. Elisabetta I: una donna al comando puntata di Ulisse: il piacere della scoperta, del 2018
  8. 8. La politica di Elisabetta Autorità monarchica Divisione religiosa Autonomia nazionale rapporti parlamento Spagna Scozia papato cattolici politica religiosa anglicani puritani presbiteriani Francia politica estera
  9. 9. 1559 - Atto di supremazia ● abolizione potere pontificio su chiesa inglese ● subordinazione chiesa al sovrano La politica religiosa di Elisabetta Decreti religiosi 1559 - Atto di uniformità ● obbligatorietà Book of Common Prayer
  10. 10. La vicenda di Maria Stuarda Maria Stuart regina di Scozia nel 1561 Maria diviene regina di Scozia ha il diritto di professare il cattolicesimo rispettando il presbiterianesimo scozzese Trattative reciproco riconoscimento Elisabetta regina di Inghilterra Maria erede di Elisabetta Maria Stuart
  11. 11. La vicenda di Maria Stuarda Maria Stuart Problemi alleanza con la Francia rifiuto abiurare cattolicesimo nomina cattolici cariche regno Rivolta nobili e popolo assassinio marito Maria sposa conte di Bothwell accusato omicidio 1567 rivolta contro Maria abdica in favore del figlio Giacomo VI e fugge in Inghilterra presso Elisabetta
  12. 12. Condanna ed esecuzione di Maria Richard Verstegen, esecuzione di Maria Stuart Prigionia e Complotti Maria prigioniera torre di Londra al centro di complotti cattolici (papato e Spagna) per sostituire Elisabetta sul trono Condanna ed Esecuzione Pio V scomunica Elisabetta persecuzione cattolici 1587 condanna a morte di Maria
  13. 13. I Paesi Bassi 1572 rivolta antispagnola Paesi Bassi Inghilterra: aiuto olandesi pericolo possesso spagnolo dei P.B. ● 1584: alleanza Francia contro la Spagna ● 1585: contingente inglese in Olanda ● 1587: Francis Drake distrugge la flotta spagnola a Cadice
  14. 14. La guerra con la Spagna: 1585 - 1604 Cause ● intervento inglese nei P. Bassi ● pirateria inglese contro convogli spagnoli ● morte Maria Stuarda ● crociata anti-inglese di Sisto V Piano spagnolo ● armare grande flotta ● imbarcarvi esercito ● sbarcare in Inghilterra
  15. 15. Philippe.Kaques de Loutherbourg, La sconfitta dell’Invincibile Armada, 8 agosto 1858 Invincibile Armada 130 galeoni 2.000 cannoni tattica cannoneggiame nto a corto raggio fucileria speronamento arrembaggio
  16. 16. La vittoria inglese Anonimo, 1588, battaglia di Gravelinga Sconfitta spagnola La Caruna, 23/7/1588 tempeste e flotta inglese determinano la sconfitta della Invincibile Armada ritornano in 68 a Santander il 21/9/1588
  17. 17. Economia con Elisabetta l’Inghilterra si avvia a divenire una potenza ● marittima ● commerciale ● coloniale
  18. 18. Economia: colonialismo Walter Raleigh sbarca in Virginia Esplorazioni ● Walter Raleigh: scopre la Virginia ● Francis Drake 1577 - 1580: circumnaviga il globo ● tratta schiavi Guerra di corsa a danno dei galeoni spagnoli: ● Francis Drake: cattura la Nuestra Signora de la Concepcion ● investimenti nobiltà all’estero
  19. 19. La cattura della Cacafuego la cattura della Cacafuego 1 marzo 1579 ● con l’inganno viene catturata la Cacafuego ● 120 tonnellate, carica d’ora, pietre preziose e argento ● bottino di 12 milioni di sterline attuali
  20. 20. replica della Golden Hind capitanata da Francis Drake galeone 30 metri 100 Tonnellate
  21. 21. Economia: Le Compagnie Stemma della British East India Company Compagnie commerciali private hanno in concessione dalla corona il monopolio del commercio in determinate aree geografiche sono: ● C. britannica delle Indie orientali (Oceano Indiano) ● C. della Moscovia (Europa nord -est) ● C. del Levante (Impero ottomano)
  22. 22. Economia: industria e agricoltura Industria ● tessile: lavorazione ed esportazione lana ● estrattiva: ferro Agricoltura ● enclousures: formazione aziende agrarie ● privatizzazione open fields ● povertà, criminialità, vagabondaggio
  23. 23. L’Età elisabettiana Cultura Londra diviene un polo culturale Elisabetta tutela arte e cultura: ● teatro ● poesia ● filosofia ● musica in questo periodo vissero grandi artisti, come: William Shakespeare e Cristopher Marlowe Globe Theatre

×