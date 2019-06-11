How to Train Your Dragon: Music from the Motion Pictures by John Powell

















Title: How to Train Your Dragon: Music from the Motion Pictures

Author: John Powell

Pages: 48

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9781540050496

Publisher: Hal Leonard









Description



(Easy Piano Songbook). This songbook features easy piano arrangements from all three films in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise featuring music by John Powell. Includes: Dragon Racing * Flying with Mother * Furies in Love * The Hidden World * Romantic Flight * Test Drive * This Is Berk * Toothless: Smitten * Where No One Goes.













