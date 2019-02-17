Dungeons & Dragons: Into the Jungle: An Endless Quest Book by Matt Forbeck, Various

















Title: Dungeons & Dragons: Into the Jungle: An Endless Quest Book

Author: Matt Forbeck, Various

Pages: 128

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9781536202410

Publisher: Candlewick Press









Description



Dungeons & Dragons: Into the Jungle: An Endless Quest Book by Matt Forbeck, Various Welcome to the Forgotten Realms Endless Quest books, where you don’t just read a fantastic tale. You become the hero — and choose your own fate.



The Harpers have lost one of their own, a legendary adventurer named Artus Cimber, keeper of the artifact known as the Ring of Winter. They’ve hired you to travel to the jungle-clad land of Chult to find him. If only you can manage to find Cimber before the frost giants do — or the zombies that infest the land get you first. You’re in the jungle now, cleric.













Links for download book

Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI



