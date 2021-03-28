Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Description âœ”How people judge humans and machines in scenarios involving labor displacement, algorithmic bias, policing,...
Book Details ASIN : 0262045524
IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD OR READ How Humans Judge Machines, CLICK BUTTON DOWNLOAD IN THE NEXT PAGE
DOWNLOAD OR READ How Humans Judge Machines by click link below GET NOW How Humans Judge Machines OR CLICK THE BUTTON HERE
EBOOKS
READ
DOWNLOAD
EPUB
KINDLE
BESTSELLER
PAPERBACK
HARDCOVER
IPAD
ANDROID
THANK YOU
[⚡PDF⚡] How Humans Judge Machines
[⚡PDF⚡] How Humans Judge Machines
[⚡PDF⚡] How Humans Judge Machines
[⚡PDF⚡] How Humans Judge Machines
[⚡PDF⚡] How Humans Judge Machines
[⚡PDF⚡] How Humans Judge Machines
[⚡PDF⚡] How Humans Judge Machines
[⚡PDF⚡] How Humans Judge Machines
[⚡PDF⚡] How Humans Judge Machines
[⚡PDF⚡] How Humans Judge Machines
[⚡PDF⚡] How Humans Judge Machines
[⚡PDF⚡] How Humans Judge Machines
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[⚡PDF⚡] How Humans Judge Machines

16 views

Published on

https://reader.ebookexprees.com/exspresion/0262045524 ✔How people judge humans and machines in scenarios involving labor displacement, algorithmic bias, policing, privacy violations,&nbsp;✔natural disasters,&nbsp;✔and more.How would you feel about losing your job to a machine? How about a tsunami alert system that fails? Would you react differently to acts of discrimination depending on whether they were carried out by a machine or by a human? What about public surveillance? How Humans Judge Machines compares people's reactions to actions performed by humans and machines. Using data collected in dozens of experiments, this book reveals the biases that permeate human-machine interactions. Are there conditions in which we judge machines unfairly? Is our judgment of machines affected by the moral dimensions of a scenario? Is our judgment of machine correlated with demographic factors such as education or gender? C&#233;sar Hidalgo and colleagues use hard science to take on these pressing technological questions. Using randomized experiments, they create revealing counterfactuals and build statistical models to explain how people judge artificial intelligence and whether they do it fairly. Through original research, How Humans Judge Machines bring us one step closer tounderstanding the ethical consequences of AI.

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[⚡PDF⚡] How Humans Judge Machines

  1. 1. Description âœ”How people judge humans and machines in scenarios involving labor displacement, algorithmic bias, policing, privacy violations, ðŸ”¥âœ”natural disasters, ðŸ”¥âœ”and more.ðŸ”¥How would you feel about losing your job to a machine? How about a tsunami alert system that fails? Would you react differently to acts of discrimination depending on whether they were carried out by a machine or by a human? What about public surveillance? How Humans Judge Machines compares people's reactions to actions performed by humans and machines. Using data collected in dozens of experiments, this book reveals the biases that permeate human-machine interactions. Are there conditions in which we judge machines unfairly? Is our judgment of machines affected by the moral dimensions of a scenario? Is our judgment of machine correlated with demographic factors such as education or gender? César Hidalgo and colleagues use hard science to take on these pressing technological questions. Using randomized experiments, they create revealing counterfactuals and build statistical models to explain how people judge artificial intelligence and whether they do it fairly. Through original research, How Humans Judge Machines bring us one step closer tounderstanding the ethical consequences of AI.
  2. 2. Book Details ASIN : 0262045524
  3. 3. IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD OR READ How Humans Judge Machines, CLICK BUTTON DOWNLOAD IN THE NEXT PAGE
  4. 4. DOWNLOAD OR READ How Humans Judge Machines by click link below GET NOW How Humans Judge Machines OR CLICK THE BUTTON HERE
  5. 5. EBOOKS
  6. 6. READ
  7. 7. DOWNLOAD
  8. 8. EPUB
  9. 9. KINDLE
  10. 10. BESTSELLER
  11. 11. PAPERBACK
  12. 12. HARDCOVER
  13. 13. IPAD
  14. 14. ANDROID
  15. 15. THANK YOU

×