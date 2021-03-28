https://reader.ebookexprees.com/exspresion/B08S2LPTC5 This easy-to-use Horse health record book is perfect to track and record key medical records. This log is neatly organized with sections to record ✔vaccination, hoof care, deworming, dental and reproductive records. It's perfect for horse owners, barn owners or managers and horse breeders.✔Book Features:★ 118 Pages To Write In★ Handy 6x9 Pages★ Owner Information★ Equine Information★ Vaccination History★ Reproductive History★ Dental And Deworming History★ Medical History★ Printed On High-Quality White Paper★ Perfect Binding★ Durable Glossy Cover