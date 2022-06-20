Ethical considerations in research during armed conflicts.pptx

My talk @AUBMC Salim El-Hoss Bioethics Webinar Series. In this webinar, we have discussed the following points:

1- How armed conflicts affect the planning and conduct of research?

2- What is ethically unique about research during armed conflicts?

3- How did my doctoral project approach these ethical issues both at the normative and the empirical levels?

4- What are the lessons learned from the conflicts in the middle east (Sudan, Syria, Yemen, etc.) and how do they differ from the situation in Ukraine?

Acknowledgement: This talk is based on my doctoral thesis (http://etheses.bham.ac.uk/8580/), which was fully funded by Wellcome Trust, UK.