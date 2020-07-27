Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Demandes d’autorisation et déclarations administratives à effectuer lors de l’organisation d’événements (Philippe CLAVEAU ...
Déclarations en Mairie 1) Autorisation d’emprise territoriale Beaucoup d’événements ont lieu, tout ou partie sur le Domain...
2) Demande d’autorisation d’ouverture d’ERP (Etablissement Recevant du Public) En cas d’utilisation de chapiteaux ou d’aut...
Déclaration en Préfecture En plus de l’indispensable autorisation municipale d’organiser une manifestation, l’organisateur...
En termes de Responsabilité Civile, tout organisateur d’une manifestation sportive, qu’elle qu’en soit la nature, est tenu...
Une copie de cette demande d’autorisation doit être adressée : • au directeur de l’aviation civile locale • au Maire de la...
(NB : pour une vente au déballage de moins de 300 m², la demande d’autorisation doit se faire seulement auprès de la Mairi...
ATTENTION : les droits d’auteur sont toujours à la charge de l’organisateur et non à la charge des musiciens, du disc-jock...
Quelques exemples Les tarifs de la SACEM sont complexes. L’idéal est de systématiquement prendre contact avec la délégatio...
Lors de sa demande d’autorisation d’ouverture à la Mairie, qui ne sera que temporaire et accordée uniquement pour les date...
Déclaration des fichiers à la CNIL (Commission Nationale Informatique et Liberté - loi du 6 janvier 1978) Un organisateur ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Articleecobizdclarationsadministrativesjuin2004 120604015759-phpapp02

41 views

Published on

Réglementation d'organisation événementielle

Published in: Small Business & Entrepreneurship
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Articleecobizdclarationsadministrativesjuin2004 120604015759-phpapp02

  1. 1. Demandes d’autorisation et déclarations administratives à effectuer lors de l’organisation d’événements (Philippe CLAVEAU – juin 2004) La très grande majorité des événements, qu’ils soient à vocation culturelle (concerts, expositions …), commerciale (salons ,braderies …) ou bien sportive (animations, démonstrations ou compétitions) sont soumis à déclarations administratives préalables auprès des autorités en vue d’obtenir une autorisation d’ouverture au public. La notion d’événement implique par essence la présence d’une masse importante d’individus en un même lieu et souvent sur une période très courte : • un concert de Johnny Halliday peut accueillir sur un stade jusqu’à 70000 personnes pour une soirée • la grande Braderie de Lille voit arpenter pendant tout un week-end jusqu’à 2 millions de chineurs dans les rues de la ville Cette concentration présente des risques potentiels : de panique en cas d’incendie, de difficultés de circulation pour les accès, ou pour le stationnement, de concurrence pour le commerce local, etc … Aussi, la principale caractéristique de l’organisation d’événements étant son aspect pluri- disciplinaire, les textes de référence en sont par conséquent aussi variés que dispersés : • Code des Collectivités Territoriales concernant les responsabilités des Maires ou des Préfets pour ce qui est de la sécurité du public, la salubrité ou l’ordre public • Code de la Construction et de l’Habitat concernant les conditions d’ouverture des Etablissements Recevant du Public (appelés plus communément ERP) • Code de la Route pour toutes les manifestations automobiles et utilisant les axes routiers publics • Codes Civil et pénal en général quant au respect des règles de sécurité, d’assurances, … • Ou encore : le Code du Travail, de la Propriété Intellectuelle ….. Malgré sa grande et nécessaire polyvalence, l’organisateur d’événement est rarement juriste et cet article a pour but de proposer un tour d’horizon des contraintes réglementaires. Par ailleurs, certains événements commerciaux telle qu’une foire ou une braderie peuvent avoir des effets de concurrence pour les points de vente proches de l’événement. Les Pouvoirs Publics ont dans ce cas une obligation de contrôle. Aussi, la très grande majorité des événements organisés sur le sol français sont soumis à une déclaration préalable, au minimum en Mairie, voire en Préfecture, en vue d’obtenir une autorisation administrative, sous la forme d’arrêtés municipaux ou bien préfectoraux selon les cas. D’autres déclarations sont aussi impératives : droits musicaux, buvette, fichiers …..
  2. 2. Déclarations en Mairie 1) Autorisation d’emprise territoriale Beaucoup d’événements ont lieu, tout ou partie sur le Domaine Public : • une rue ou une place publique pour une « braderie » ou un « marché de Noël », • un chemin ou un bois pour une course VTT ou une course d’orientation Or, de par son Pouvoir de Police, le Maire est responsable de tout ce qui se passe sur le territoire communal. Concrètement, il est garant : • de l’Ordre Public, • de la Sécurité Publique • de la Salubrité Publique. Pour un tournoi de football qui pourrait amener quelques supporters plus ou moins excités, le Maire impose à sa Police Municipale une plus grande vigilance et informe aussi la Gendarmerie afin de garantir l’ordre. Pour une foire commerciale, supposée attirée plusieurs milliers de visiteurs, le Maire doit anticiper les flux de circulation automobile supplémentaire en faisant adopter un Plan de circulation adapté et/ou en prévoyant des parkings afin de garantir la sécurité de ses concitoyens. Pour cette même foire, un chapiteau sera loué et le Maire de la commune est seul compétent pour autoriser l’ouverture de ce type d’Etablissement Recevant du Public : ERP (cf. chapitre concernant « la sécurité des personnes ». Bref, chaque fois qu’un organisateur monte un événement, son premier réflexe « administratif » doit être d’informer la Mairie. Cette demande peut se faire par lettre simple, adressée au Maire en personne (qui informe ensuite tous les services) précisant la date, le lieu et le contenu de l’événement envisagé. NB : Ce premier contact est aussi l’occasion de préciser les besoins éventuels en matériel et/ou en personnel et de demander l’aide de la Commune sous forme de subventions (dossier « demande de subventions » spécifique à retirer et à remplir). L’autorisation administrative donnée par le Maire est émise sous la forme d’un Arrêté Municipal qu’il est souhaitable de photocopier et de distribuer à tous les organisateurs le jour de l’événement.
  3. 3. 2) Demande d’autorisation d’ouverture d’ERP (Etablissement Recevant du Public) En cas d’utilisation de chapiteaux ou d’autre Etablissement Recevant du Public (cf. partie sur la « Sécurité des Personnes »), une demande d’autorisation d’ouverture doit être formulée. Un dossier complet est à établir (plan de masse, plan d’installation, notice de sécurité ..) afin d’être transmis au Service Prévention des Pompiers pour avis. Suite à cette demande, et après instruction du dossier (rencontre avec les organisateurs, réponse de la Commission de Sécurité du SDIS), le Maire fait éditer un Arrêté Municipal autorisant l’ouverture au public de l’ERP sollicité. Sans cet arrêté, l’événement est illégal et peut être contraint à l’annulation par les Forces de l’Ordre. De plus, l’organisateur est alors passible d’amendes, voire de peines d’emprisonnement. Certains événements : course d’orientation, raid aventure, etc … se déroulent souvent sur plusieurs communes. Dans ce cas, la demande d’autorisation est à renouveler pour chaque commune concernée. 3) Demande d’autorisation d’affichage publicitaire ou signalétique Afin de promouvoir l’événement, l’organisateur peut vouloir apposer des affiches publicitaires. Le plus classique est de demander aux commerçants de les coller sur leur vitrines et ce, sans autorisation administrative particulière (commerce = domaine privé). En revanche, poser des affiches sur le Domaine Public, en dehors des panneaux intitulés « affichage libre », par exemple : aux pieds des feux tricolores ou en bord de route, demande une autorisation de la Mairie. Il en va de même pour installer des banderoles publicitaires (souvent en travers d’une rue ou contre un pont) ou bien de signalétique d’accès (flèches plastiques pour indiquer « parking », « entrée », etc ….). Leur pose est soumise à autorisation. Enfin ( !), la publicité sonore (par porte voix ou camion sonorisé) est elle aussi soumise à autorisation municipale.
  4. 4. Déclaration en Préfecture En plus de l’indispensable autorisation municipale d’organiser une manifestation, l’organisateur d’événements de type : • épreuves sportives sur la voie publique : courses à pied, courses cyclotouristes ou VTT, raids aventure …. • épreuves sportives à moteur (rallyes automobiles, trial …) ou épreuves sportives nautiques (préfecture maritime dans ce cas) • épreuves sportives avec remise de prix • manifestations aériennes • événements à caractère commercial : foires, salons, brocantes, braderies, vides grenier (de plus de 300 m², en deçà de 300 m² une autorisation municipale suffit) est tenu d’obtenir une autorisation préfectorale (sous la forme d’un arrêté préfectoral) après déclaration préalable. 1) Déclarer une épreuve sportive Les arrêtés ministériels du 1er décembre 1959 et su 17 février 1961 imposent à l’organisateur de toute manifestation sportive se déroulant sur la voie publique de la déclarer en Préfecture. Les dossiers de demandes d’autorisation doivent être adressés au Service Réglementation de la Préfecture au moins 2 mois avant la date du déroulement de l’épreuve afin d’être soumis à la Commission Départementale de la Sécurité Routière et de déterminer les prescriptions techniques relatives à la sécurité des participants et du public (en Isère, ces dossiers sont instruits par la DDE). Ce dossier doit comprendre impérativement, outre la lettre de demande d’autorisation : • Toutes les informations concernant l’organisateur : nom, coordonnées, statut, nom et coordonnées du responsable de l’événement …. • Les dates, horaires et lieu précis de l’événement (y compris essais et repérages possibles par les concurrents) • Le parcours de l’épreuve avec l’emplacement des contrôleurs ou commissaires de course, des moyens de secours prévus (fournir plan de masse et plan détaillé, cartes) • Les moyens de communications radios prévus (fréquence, nombre, position ..) • Le règlement de l’épreuve, en particulier précisant les sanctions prévues en cas de non respect des règles de sécurité • Un exemplaire signé de l’attestation de Police d’assurances • La Convention signée avec la Gendarmerie Nationale lors d’épreuves sportives de véhicules à moteur sur la voie publique • L’avis des Maires des Communes concernées
  5. 5. En termes de Responsabilité Civile, tout organisateur d’une manifestation sportive, qu’elle qu’en soit la nature, est tenu d’assurer la sécurité des participants et de couvrir les risques essentiels nés de cette activité. Cette responsabilité sera engagée dès lors qu’une précaution sécuritaire qui aurait pu être prise fait en réalité défaut. C’est pourquoi, l’autorisation d’organiser une manifestation sportive ne peut être accordée que sur présentation d’une police d’assurances souscrite par l’organisateur couvrant sa responsabilité civile, les dommages matériels pouvant être causés aux concurrents, bénévoles, public …. Enfin, l’organisateur de l’épreuve doit fournir à la préfecture, 48 heures avant la manifestation, la liste des concurrents engagés. 2) Déclarer une manifestation aérienne Une manifestation aérienne, pour laquelle une demande d’autorisation préfectorale est nécessaire est caractérisée par la conjonction de trois facteurs constitutifs (arrêté du 4 avril 1996) : • existence d’un emplacement déterminé accessible au public • évolutions effectuées intentionnellement pour constituer un spectacle public • appels au public de la part des organisateurs par voie d’affichages, de déclarations dans les médias ou tout autre moyen Une compétition de parapentes et/ou deltaplanes avec animations pour le public (Coupe Icare de St Hilaire du Touvet) est une manifestation aérienne soumise à autorisation. Par contre, ne sont pas considérées comme manifestations aériennes (donc ne nécessitant pas une demande d’autorisation préfectorale) : • les vols de publicité aérienne, notamment par banderoles (voir tout de même avec la Police de l’air : plan de vol ….), • les ascensions de ballons captifs (règles de sécurité à respecter : distance …), • les compétitions ou rassemblements aéronautiques sans présentation en vol et ne faisant pas l’objet d’appels au public • les sauts en parachute, parapente, deltaplanes … individuels et occasionnels La demande d’autorisation de manifestation aérienne doit parvenir au Service Réglementation de la Préfecture du département sur lequel aura l’événement au moins 45 jours avant la date de celui ci. Cette demande, qui peut être précédée d’une lettre préalable d’intention, doit comprendre un dossier complet concernant l’événement : date, durée, lieu, type d’aéronefs, publics attendus, service d’ordre et moyens de secours prévus, moyens radios, etc …
  6. 6. Une copie de cette demande d’autorisation doit être adressée : • au directeur de l’aviation civile locale • au Maire de la commune où se déroule manifestation • au directeur de la Police de l’Air et des Frontières Dans tous les cas, l’idéal est de prendre contact avec le Service Réglementation afin de se faire préciser les attentes de l’Arrêté d’Avril 1996 et de constituer un dossier le plus complet possible. ATTENTION : Une manifestation aérienne se déroulant sur plusieurs départements (décollage dans la Drôme, atterrissage dans l’Isère) doit être déclarée dans les préfectures concernées. 3) Déclarer un événement commercial Un « Salon de l’artisanat » sous chapiteau, un « Marché de Noël » sur la place du village ou encore une « Brocante de la Saint Jean » dans la Grande Rue sont autant d’événements commerciaux soumis à autorisation préfectorale. Cette autorisation est attribuée après consultation des Chambres Consulaires qui s’expriment sur l’impact éventuel du projet d’événement sur l’économie locale et sur le fonctionnement des autres formes de commerce concernés par la proximité de celui-ci. Ces manifestations commerciales avec ventes de marchandises, qui se déroulent dans des locaux ou sur des emplacements non destinés à la vente au public sont appelées « Ventes au déballage » dans le jargon administratif (loi du 5 juillet 1996 relative à la promotion du commerce). Sont aussi concernées les ventes de marchandises effectuées au sein de locaux privés non destinés à cet effet (attention : dans ce cas, se pose le problème de la destination initiale du local et de son classement ERP – cf. article ECOBIZ traitant de la « Sécurité du Public dans les ERP » - Philippe CLAVEAU 25 mars 2004) : • un hôtel qui propose la vente d’objets artisanaux ou de tableaux dans ses salons • un artisan organisant une Journée Portes Ouvertes de son atelier et proposant ses produits à la vente La demande d’autorisation, à adresser au Service Réglementation de la Préfecture entre 3 et 5 mois avant la date de l’événement, doit préciser : • la date, la durée, la localisation et la surface de l’opération, • le type de marchandises prévues à la vente • ainsi que les justificatifs d’identité et d’immatriculation aux Registres du Commerce et/ou des Métiers des organisateurs et des exposants vendeurs.
  7. 7. (NB : pour une vente au déballage de moins de 300 m², la demande d’autorisation doit se faire seulement auprès de la Mairie) Il est recommandé aux organisateurs de manifestations relatives à l’artisanat de s’assurer que les exposants « professionnels » justifient de leur immatriculation au Répertoire des Métiers. A défaut l’exposant est considéré comme exerçant un travail illégal et engage la responsabilité de l’organisateur qui en fait la promotion. Autre recommandation, l’organisateur d’un vide grenier, donc dédié à des particuliers, doit vérifier que ceux ci n’ont pas participer à ce type de manifestations plus de 2 fois dans l’année. N’ayant pas de moyens de contrôle réel, il devra demander une copie de leur carte d’identité et l’immatriculation de leur véhicule afin de pouvoir comparer les listes. Déclaration des droits musicaux à la SACEM (Société des Auteurs Compositeurs et Editeurs de Musique) « La musique appartient à ceux qui l’écrivent et la composent. Le Code de la Propriété Intellectuelle prévoit que l’organisateur d’un événement, faisant appel à de la musique, doit demander aux auteurs l’autorisation d’utiliser leurs œuvres en public et leur verser une rémunération. La SACEM (Société des Auteurs Compositeurs et Editeurs de Musique) délivre cette autorisation, perçoit les droits d’auteur et les répartit entre les créateurs et les éditeurs de musique qu’elle représente. » (source : document SACEM) Toutefois, toute la musique n’est pas soumis à droits d’auteur. Beaucoup de morceaux de musique classique sont libres de droit (Attention : certains arrangements sont exclus de cette exonération). Concrètement, tout organisateur doit : • d’une part, déclarer l’événement qu’il prépare • d’autre part acquitter les droits d’auteur 1) Démarches à effectuer Deux semaines avant la manifestation, l’organisateur doit la déclarer à la délégation régionale de la SACEM (coordonnées sur sacem.fr) qui lui adresse un contrat général de représentation qui autorise à utiliser en public toutes les œuvres du répertoire de la SACEM (5 millions d’œuvres !). Une semaine avant l’événement, le contrat doit être retourné à la SACEM. Cette anticipation permet d’obtenir une remise de 20 % sur les droits à acquitter Enfin, dix jours après la manifestation, l’organisateur doit retourner l’état de recettes et des dépenses ainsi que le programme des œuvres diffusées, puis bien sur régler la facture qui lui est adressée.
  8. 8. ATTENTION : les droits d’auteur sont toujours à la charge de l’organisateur et non à la charge des musiciens, du disc-jockey ou du sonorisateur … qui se produisent à sa demande. 2) Principe de calcul des droits d’auteur Quels que soient l’origine, la durée, le nombre et le genre des œuvres musicales diffusées au cours d’une manifestation publique, payante ou non, les droits d’auteur sont calculés par application d’un pourcentage sur : • Soit les recettes réalisées : « recettes entrées » et/ou « recettes annexes » (buvette, vente de programmes, ….) • Soit le budget des dépenses lorsque il n’existe aucune recette Les droits d’auteurs ne sont jamais déterminés en fonction des bénéfices réalisés. La musique est considérée comme un service indispensable à la réussite de l’événement (comme la salle ou la sono) qui sont payés quel que soit le « résultat » de l’événement. Le pourcentage appliqué prend en compte le mode de diffusion des œuvres : • musique vivante : orchestre, artistes, musiciens • musique enregistrée : CD, bandes magnétiques dans ce dernier cas, les droits d’auteurs sont majorés de 25 % au titre du droit de reproduction pour l’usage public d’œuvres enregistrées. Le montant des droits d’auteurs ne peut en aucun cas être inférieur à la redevance forfaitaire de base fixée à 33, 57 euros HT (tarif 2003), même si l’application du pourcentage sur les recettes ou le budget des dépenses s’avère inférieur à ce plancher. Toutes les dépenses du budget ne sont pas prises en compte dans le calcul des droits d’auteur : Retenu dans l'assiette de calcul de la SACEM Ecarté de l'assiette de calcul de la SACEM Salaires ou cachets du personnel artistique Frais d'hébergement, repas …. (sauf s'ils excèdent le montant des salaires ou s'y substituent) Charges sur salaires + Frais de déplacements Frais d'agent artistique Frais technico artistiques (sonorisation, podium …) Autres frais matériels Frais matériels d'accueil du public et des artistes Salaires des personnels de service et de sécurité Affiches, tracts, mailings Objets promotionnels Véhicules publicitaires Budget artistique Frais techniques Frais de communication BUDGET DES DEPENSES D’où la nécessité d’établir un Budget Prévisionnel précis et détaillé.
  9. 9. Quelques exemples Les tarifs de la SACEM sont complexes. L’idéal est de systématiquement prendre contact avec la délégation régionale est de présenter son événement afin de connaître précisément l’assiette de calcul et le taux applicable. Voici toutefois quelques exemples pour des manifestations animées par des musiciens : • bal entièrement gratuit, sans recettes « entrées » ni recettes « annexes », la redevance est évaluée à 8,8 % des dépenses engagées (avec un minimum « facturable » fixé au forfait de base) • bal payant, la redevance est évaluée à 8,8 % sur la totalité des recettes « entrées » et sur la moitié des recettes « annexes » (buvette ou buffet par exemple). Si l’entrée est gratuite, la redevance est évaluée à 6,6 % des recettes réalisées. La SACEM propose aussi des forfaits pour les « petites séances musicales avec recettes » tels que banquet, repas dansant, kermesse, bal dont le budget est inférieur à 762,25 euros et qui se déroulent dans des salles de moins de 300 m². Par ailleurs certaines fédérations sportives ont signé avec la SACEM des protocoles d’accord qui permettent de bénéficier de réduction sur les droits d’auteurs (prendre contact avec la délégation régionale pour obtenir la liste des fédérations concernées). RAPPEL : Les droits d’auteur sont dus chaque fois qu’il y a diffusion de musique, quel que soit la structure juridique qui organise, le lieu, le public .. Un magasin ou un salon de coiffure diffusant de manière permanente ou ponctuelle de la musique enregistrée ou la radio doit acquitter des droits d’auteur Déclaration d’ouverture d’une buvette Quel événement ne propose pas une buvette ? ! La buvette est souvent le lieu de rencontre de la manifestation mais aussi et surtout un support de recettes. Des canettes de soda achetées 0,5 euro pièce peuvent facilement être revendues 1 euro voire 1,5 euro sachant que le fournisseur reprend les invendus ! 1) Nécessité d’une demande d’autorisation d’ouverture L’ouverture d’une buvette temporaire distribuant gratuitement ou vendant des boissons nécessite l’obtention : • d’une autorisation délivrée par le Maire de la commune sur laquelle la buvette sera exploitée, à demander au moins 15 jours avant l’événement • d’un récépissé délivré par les Services des Douanes et Droits indirects, dont la demande peut être faite au moins 8 jours au préalable, sur présentation de l’autorisation municipale.
  10. 10. Lors de sa demande d’autorisation d’ouverture à la Mairie, qui ne sera que temporaire et accordée uniquement pour les dates d’ouverture de la manifestation, l’organisateur précise le type de boissons qu’il souhaite faire distribuer par la buvette : • soit des boissons non alcoolisées pour un public d’enfants et/ou à cause de la proximité d’une enceinte sportive (la loi du 10 janvier 1991 interdit la distribution de boissons alcoolisées dans l’enceinte des installations sportives) • soit des boissons alcoolisées à des degrés divers (cf. tableau suivant) avec ou sans restauration associée Chaque boisson appartient à un groupe qui détermine le type de licence nécessaire à sa distribution. 2) Différents types de licence en fonction du type de boissons Nature de la licence Groupes de boissons concernées Boissons non alcooliques Eaux minérales ou gazéifiées, jus de fruits ou de légumes ne comportant pas de traces d'alcool supérieures à 2 degrés, limonades, sirops, sodas, infusions, lait, café, thé Boissons fermentées non distillées Vin, bière, cidre, poiré, hydromel, vins doux naturels (sous régime fiscal des vins), crèmes de cassis, jus de fruits ou de légumes Licence III du 3ème groupe dite licence restreinte Vins doux naturels (autres que ceux du groupe II), vins de liqueur, apéritifs à base de vin, liqueurs de fraises, framboises, cassis ne titrant pas plus de 18 degrés Licence IV dite du 4ème groupe dite grande licence Rhums, tafias, alcools provenant de la distillation des vins, cidres, poirés, fruits (alcools forts) Licence I dite du 1er groupe Licence II dite du 2ème groupe Le 2ème catégorie est la plus souvent demandée car elle offre à la buvette un choix assez large de boissons. Cependant, il est possible de demander , à titre exceptionnel et dérogatoire, une autorisation d’ouverture pour une buvette avec Licence III. Cette demande transitera alors en Préfecture et fera l’objet d’une enquête préalable par la Gendarmerie : type d’événement, profil des organisateurs.
  11. 11. Déclaration des fichiers à la CNIL (Commission Nationale Informatique et Liberté - loi du 6 janvier 1978) Un organisateur d’événements peut avoir à stocker des données (personnelles, commerciales …) concernant ses clients, adhérents, etc … sur supports informatiques (fichiers) en vue d’actions commerciales : • une Union Commerciale organisant une foire ou une brocante doit adresser à ses exposants le dossier d’inscription ainsi que les tarifs des stands • un club sportif organisant un tournoi tient une base de données des concurrents et/ou un fichier de sponsors potentiels • une Union de quartier organisant régulièrement des vides grenier peut conserver les coordonnées des particuliers ayant déjà participé • etc … La loi impose à toute personne détenant des informations concernant autrui (particuliers et entreprises) de déclarer ses fichiers en précisant : • l’activité de l’entité les utilisant • le contenu exact des données stockées • l’objet de l’utilisation des données Sur chaque courrier ou email destiné à entrer en contact avec un membre du fichier, l’organisateur doit inscrire : « Conformément à la loi « Informatique & Liberté du 6 janvier 1978, vous disposez d’un droit d’accès et de rectification des informations » Plus d’informations sur www.cnil.fr Autres déclarations Cette liste de déclarations administratives ne se veut pas exhaustive. Bien d’autres demandes d’autorisation et déclarations incombent à l’organisateur d’événements, citons par exemple (et non des moindres) : • déclaration de TVA ou d’Impôts sur les Sociétés pour les organisateurs soumis (entreprises ou associations fiscalisées) • déclaration de Police d’Assurances (RC, dommages, annulation …) • déclarer chez un huissier le règlement d’un jeu concours • etc …

×